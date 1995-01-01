OBJ Feels There is a Double Standard (Elliot Touchdown) Anando : 12/20/2016 10:28 am







Leveon Bell also jumped in on twitter and agreed with OBJ (see link)





- ( Leveon Bell also jumped in on twitter and agreed with OBJ (see link) Link - ( New Window

He's right ZogZerg : 12/20/2016 10:34 am : link It's a "prop" according to the NFL. If those are usually fined then this should be as well.

I think it's a Dallas double standard more than an OBJ one. Victor in CT : 12/20/2016 10:34 am : link Otherwise why wouldn't Elliot have been suspended under the domestic abuse policy?



Do you think that Collinsworth and Michaels have been able to wash out the taste of Cowboys jism yet from Sunday night? What a disgraceful display of verbal fellating. It was like Dallas was the Harlem Globetrotters and Tampa the Washington Generals.

Leveon Bell (on behalf of him and Antonio Brown) MetsAreBack : 12/20/2016 10:36 am : link have also been critical of the double-standard.



Elliott apparently has decided to donate $21,000 to Salvation Army post this incident though.



Bottom line is I dont understand why any of this is fined - No Fun League.

I don't think there's any question River Mike : 12/20/2016 10:37 am : link he's right. But we all know that him being a Cowboy and this happening in Jerry World had nothing to do with it ... right?



OB needs to focus on cleaning up his attitude JonC : 12/20/2016 10:37 am : link and controlling his outbursts, firstly, that's what's killing him in the eyes of the officials.



But who's fault is it OBee? Cruzin : 12/20/2016 10:38 am : link

If you didn't dig yourself a hole with the officials, you'd be getting the respect a top 3 WR deserves.



Just shut up and get back in the huddle!

The boss's wife is a major benefactor of SA NoPeanutz : 12/20/2016 10:39 am : link Elliot donating there is just good for business.

As much as the NFL does not want to admit it djl8699 : 12/20/2016 10:41 am : link There is a tangible bias with certain players in the league. Even last night, as much as I don't like Cam Newton he has a point. You breathe on QB's like Brady or Rodgers and there's an automatic flag, but it's almost like there's no holds barred with Cam.

I saw Herm Edwards talking about it this morning and he was saying that the players shouldn't be chirping about it in the media because the officials see it and won't like it, which may cost you a call or two in the future. This is basically admitting that the officials are not being objective in the way they officiate.

There's a huge problem here and it's going to come to a head pretty soon I think.

Poor Odell Giants2012 : 12/20/2016 10:47 am : link Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.

RE: Poor Odell djl8699 : 12/20/2016 10:52 am : link

Quote: Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.



What does any of the antics on the sidelines have anything to do with how he's officiated on the field? In comment 13277711 Giants2012 said:What does any of the antics on the sidelines have anything to do with how he's officiated on the field?

RE: OB needs to focus on cleaning up his attitude giants#1 : 12/20/2016 10:53 am : link

Quote: and controlling his outbursts, firstly, that's what's killing him in the eyes of the officials.



This has nothing to do with the officials. Elliott was rightly flagged for it. This has to do with the incompetent NFL front office (hi Blandino!)



I'm surprised Beckham hasn't been fined for calling them out... In comment 13277678 JonC said:This has nothing to do with the officials. Elliott was rightly flagged for it. This has to do with the incompetent NFL front office (hi Blandino!)I'm surprised Beckham hasn't been fined for calling them out...

RE: Poor Odell giants#1 : 12/20/2016 10:54 am : link

Quote: Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.



He just takes it out on women... In comment 13277711 Giants2012 said:He just takes it out on women...

RE: OB needs to focus on cleaning up his attitude Victor in CT : 12/20/2016 10:54 am : link

Quote: and controlling his outbursts, firstly, that's what's killing him in the eyes of the officials.



that would help. showing up the officials is no way to get favorable treatment in any sport. In comment 13277678 JonC said:that would help. showing up the officials is no way to get favorable treatment in any sport.

RE: But who's fault is it OBee? UConn4523 : 12/20/2016 10:55 am : link

Quote:

If you didn't dig yourself a hole with the officials, you'd be getting the respect a top 3 WR deserves.



Just shut up and get back in the huddle!



Well he did and he's made up for it and other players aren't being held to the same rules. This isn't about what Odell Beckham did, this is about what Elliot did.



Some people are really dense. In comment 13277680 Cruzin said:Well he did and he's made up for it and other players aren't being held to the same rules. This isn't about what Odell Beckham did, this is about what Elliot did.Some people are really dense.

There are 3 facets to this njm : 12/20/2016 10:57 am : link 1. The boost in contributions to the Salvation Army put the NFL even more in the position of looking like Scrooge than normal. Elliot DID get the 15 yard flag before that became an issue.



2. The Cowboys do seem to get more than their fair share of kids gloves treatment on these things.



3. How many QBs other than Cam Newton, a known PITA, wouldn't have gotten a flag on the blow to the head last night? Clearly, the refs have a different standard for certain players.

RE: As much as the NFL does not want to admit it chuckydee9 : 12/20/2016 11:04 am : link

Quote: There is a tangible bias with certain players in the league. Even last night, as much as I don't like Cam Newton he has a point. You breathe on QB's like Brady or Rodgers and there's an automatic flag, but it's almost like there's no holds barred with Cam.

I saw Herm Edwards talking about it this morning and he was saying that the players shouldn't be chirping about it in the media because the officials see it and won't like it, which may cost you a call or two in the future. This is basically admitting that the officials are not being objective in the way they officiate.

There's a huge problem here and it's going to come to a head pretty soon I think.



I hate the way they treat Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.. Every time they are touched its a flag and I can't remember any team getting as many calls as the Packers.. In 2 games in 2011 against the packers.. Refs blew like 4-6 calls that each led to scores for them.. some even on replays which showed the guy catching a thrid down pass out of bounds and another showed them fumbling before knee hit the ground.. And that horrible call against Osi when he hit Rodgers.. Thats also the same reason why I have sympathy for Cam.. People hate on his attitude but Aaron and Tom are pretty much bitches as well but since NFL referees allow them to get the calls people think Tom is this tough dude.. When in reality he is a Uggs wearing pussy..



End Rant.. In comment 13277691 djl8699 said:I hate the way they treat Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.. Every time they are touched its a flag and I can't remember any team getting as many calls as the Packers.. In 2 games in 2011 against the packers.. Refs blew like 4-6 calls that each led to scores for them.. some even on replays which showed the guy catching a thrid down pass out of bounds and another showed them fumbling before knee hit the ground.. And that horrible call against Osi when he hit Rodgers.. Thats also the same reason why I have sympathy for Cam.. People hate on his attitude but Aaron and Tom are pretty much bitches as well but since NFL referees allow them to get the calls people think Tom is this tough dude.. When in reality he is a Uggs wearing pussy..End Rant..

RE: Poor Odell 732NYG : 12/20/2016 11:05 am : link

Quote: Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.



Man, you are a broken record. Odell has a valid point. Also, let us know when Odell gets investigated for domestic abuse. In comment 13277711 Giants2012 said:Man, you are a broken record. Odell has a valid point. Also, let us know when Odell gets investigated for domestic abuse.

RE: RE: Poor Odell chuckydee9 : 12/20/2016 11:10 am : link

RE: Poor Odell Rory : 12/20/2016 11:10 am : link

Quote: Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.



the fuck? how do you not agree with this? if you're so anti OBJ then you should find another team. Ill help , How bout Jets2012? In comment 13277711 Giants2012 said:the fuck? how do you not agree with this? if you're so anti OBJ then you should find another team. Ill help , How bout Jets2012?

Rodgers/Brady giants#1 : 12/20/2016 11:11 am : link (particularly the former) get ridiculous treatment from the refs. Anything remotely close is flagged, including some game changing ones that were not late hits (I think they beat Det on a hailmary last year after a bs PF extended the game).



But a lot of the no calls against Newton are due to his unique running ability. He has a legit beef on some of them, but some of the ones he's whined about he was a runner on and thus not owed the same protections. Last night's should've been called since it was helmet-to-helmet, but based on Newton's running ability and the fact he often doesn't slide, defenders are going to likely be given a little extra latitude in contacting him when he does slide (though H2H contact still needs to be called).

... christian : 12/20/2016 11:22 am : link He's completely right - he would be fined, no doubt about it.



And that's the issue. The NFL's conduct enforcement is a hypocritical joke.



Beckham was fined for taking off his helmet in violation of a rule that was at best murky if he violated.



When the NFL opts to skip Elliot, they are basically saying - if we like you we won't punish you.



That's a pretty big deal, regardless if you feel Beckham should only worry about his business.

OBJ is right..... BillKo : 12/20/2016 11:28 am : link they should have fined Elliot. All this money goes to charity anyway....could have turned around and gave it to the Salvation Army.



But to say he leaped into a prop that represents a good cause, and not fining the player, is absurd.



What if OBJ scores a touchdown, then whips out a checkbook and pen and donates to his fav charity? Is that not a fine-able offense too?

and if the rationale giants#1 : 12/20/2016 11:35 am : link for not fining Elliott is that he brought attention to a good cause (which he undoubtedly did), how can the NFL justify past fines and threats of fines for players that wanted to promote charities (by wearing custom shoes or gear on the sideline)?

RE: Poor Odell map7711 : 12/20/2016 11:50 am : link

Quote: Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.



Ignore this troll. Same guy who said Eli is playing like Danny Kanell. This after the Lions game where Eli had a 115 QB rating. He's just a troll. In comment 13277711 Giants2012 said:Ignore this troll. Same guy who said Eli is playing like Danny Kanell. This after the Lions game where Eli had a 115 QB rating. He's just a troll.

The reason there is no fine is not because it is elliot nygiants16 : 12/20/2016 11:59 am : link it is because jerry jones threatened to sue and do you think the nfl wants another lawsuit in the public eye??



and anyone who says that officials treat beckham differently because of the way he acts on the field, then those officials should be suspended, as soon as officials officiate with a personal bias towards a player they should noy be officiating..





How can they say it wasn't a prop? Kivorka : 12/20/2016 12:00 pm : link It was placed in the endzone so it would be conspicuous on national tv.

How hilarious would it be feelflows : 12/20/2016 12:05 pm : link If OBJ got fined for that tweet!

Lev Bell agreed with OBJ as well. GMAN4LIFE : 12/20/2016 12:07 pm : link .

I wish Odell would realize already Pete in 'Vliet : 12/20/2016 12:11 pm : link That the NFL (and life in general) is never fair and the more he whines about it the less fair it will be for him.



He is coming off like a guy who has had everything handing to him and nothing but praise his whole life, so now can't handle even the little bit of criticism. He even looked like he was sulking at the end of the Lions game (was it because his return was called back or maybe because Eli yelled at him?)



Don't get me wrong I wouldn't trade him for the world and I think all fines for celebrations are ridiculous, but it seems Odell still has to learn how to deal with the disappointment of not being everyone's favorite player.

RE: The reason there is no fine is not because it is elliot Giants2012 : 12/20/2016 12:31 pm : link

Quote: it is because jerry jones threatened to sue and do you think the nfl wants another lawsuit in the public eye??



and anyone who says that officials treat beckham differently because of the way he acts on the field, then those officials should be suspended, as soon as officials officiate with a personal bias towards a player they should noy be officiating..





This delusion of a double standard is just childish. As if only the players you cheer for and are on your team are victims.



If Beckham were a Cowboy, the fans here would kill him worse than T.O. In comment 13277906 nygiants16 said:This delusion of a double standard is just childish. As if only the players you cheer for and are on your team are victims.If Beckham were a Cowboy, the fans here would kill him worse than T.O.

RE: I wish Odell would realize already UConn4523 : 12/20/2016 12:33 pm : link

Quote: That the NFL (and life in general) is never fair and the more he whines about it the less fair it will be for him.



He is coming off like a guy who has had everything handing to him and nothing but praise his whole life, so now can't handle even the little bit of criticism. He even looked like he was sulking at the end of the Lions game (was it because his return was called back or maybe because Eli yelled at him?)



Don't get me wrong I wouldn't trade him for the world and I think all fines for celebrations are ridiculous, but it seems Odell still has to learn how to deal with the disappointment of not being everyone's favorite player.



I don't think this is an example of "life isn't fair". He's pointing out a blatant bias which is a pretty significant thing that transcends Odell Beckham, or Elliot, or any 1 player. If the NFL won't hold the Cowboys to the same standard as the rest of the NFL, there's a huge problem.



We already know Bell and Brown feel the same, and I'm guessing there are countless other players as well. In comment 13277941 Pete in 'Vliet said:I don't think this is an example of "life isn't fair". He's pointing out a blatant bias which is a pretty significant thing that transcends Odell Beckham, or Elliot, or any 1 player. If the NFL won't hold the Cowboys to the same standard as the rest of the NFL, there's a huge problem.We already know Bell and Brown feel the same, and I'm guessing there are countless other players as well.

Odell probably has a point, Section331 : 12/20/2016 12:38 pm : link but who cares if Elliott pays a fine? I thought what he did was pretty funny; I also agreed, under the rules, that the penalty was appropriate. I could not care less if Zeke had to pay a fine with money he could wipe his butt with.

If Jerruh really threaten to sue section125 : 12/20/2016 12:43 pm : link the NFL if Elliot was fined, Goodell, rightfully, should have fined JJ for speaking about the NFL procedures in public.

RE: Odell probably has a point, UConn4523 : 12/20/2016 12:45 pm : link

Quote: but who cares if Elliott pays a fine? I thought what he did was pretty funny; I also agreed, under the rules, that the penalty was appropriate. I could not care less if Zeke had to pay a fine with money he could wipe his butt with.



It isn't whether you care or think the amount of money is irrelevant since he's rich, its about the NFL caring and applying the same rules down to all players. In comment 13278001 Section331 said:It isn't whether you care or think the amount of money is irrelevant since he's rich, its about the NFL caring and applying the same rules down to all players.

RE: Poor Odell mrvax : 12/20/2016 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Boo hoo



When Elliott cries on the sidelines, fights with a kickers net and draws multiple personal fouls in a game, present your case.



Agreed. He wants respect from the refs? Grow up and shut up. Let your plays talk for you.

In comment 13277711 Giants2012 said:Agreed. He wants respect from the refs? Grow up and shut up. Let your plays talk for you.

how beckham acts should have no bearing on what the officials call nygiants16 : 12/20/2016 12:55 pm : link so if beckham curses out an official and then on the next play he gets tackled and the official ignores it, it is ok because beckham cursed at him?...



according to you 2012 that is what you are saying..

He's absolutely right, and CT Charlie : 12/20/2016 12:56 pm : link he should let other people make the case. Not only will public complaints hurt him, but they will also hurt the team.

... christian : 12/20/2016 12:57 pm : link OBJ sticking up for himself is the best thing to maintain competitive balance - and anyone who's missing that needs to pay more attention.



THE OBJ obsession didn't start in earnest until Norman suplexed him without a peep from the officials. Did he have spats with with the Rams and a few teams after a play or two. Sure?



But let's be real - his issues have been with a few real trashbags of the league.



You can pretend that keeping his mouth shut and being a good soldier is going to keep opponents from destroying away from the play. But you'd be wrong.



And if you think the Giants have an equal chance of winning with their best player getting destroyed away from the play, you'd be wrong there too.

So fucking sick of Dallas trueblueinpw : 12/20/2016 1:02 pm : link Really looking forward to seeing these guys loose in the playoffs. Hope it's the Giants who beat 'em. In the mean time, OBJ should seriously STHU. Love me some OBJ, but no good will come from the kavetch.

i love odell Les in TO : 12/20/2016 1:14 pm : link but I'm not sure the league would fine him if he did that. He has been fined for other celebrations but not celebrating in a way that brings attention to a charity.



to the fake fans who call Odell a cancer a snowflake and to shut his mouth, go cheer for another team.

if all these officials are really bothered by Beckham UConn4523 : 12/20/2016 1:14 pm : link kicking a field goal net then there's a much bigger problem here. Can someone tell me when Beckham punch a referee in the face? Because outside of that there's absolutely no excuse to "go after him" by not calling the game fairly.



You'd think after reading BBI for a day that Beckham lined all the refs up and kicked each one of them in the nuts. You'd also think that no other player in the NFL celebrates, dances, or wears flashy clothes.

Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell giants#1 : 12/20/2016 2:12 pm : link have been fined for 'celebrations' that arguably are within the rules. Not sure how Elliott avoiding a fine for a celebration clearly prohibited isn't a double standard.

mrvax i am sorry but that is completely untrue nygiants16 : 12/20/2016 2:16 pm : link any officual thst does that should be immediately fired...



i have officiated college and high school games and i have never nor have i ever seen an official ifficiate a game that way...



i have had players and coaches scream at me and it never changed how i officiated a game..





BB56 JonC : 12/20/2016 2:16 pm : link I get it, but until he fixes what is under his direct control, he's a walking bulls-eye.



no official should go into a game nygiants16 : 12/20/2016 2:19 pm : link thinking i am going to teach this guy a lesson because i dont like how he acts..



think about that for a second, that is ridiculous to even think that happens

RE: mrvax i am sorry but that is completely untrue UConn4523 : 12/20/2016 2:20 pm : link

Quote: any officual thst does that should be immediately fired...



i have officiated college and high school games and i have never nor have i ever seen an official ifficiate a game that way...



i have had players and coaches scream at me and it never changed how i officiated a game..





Its a fan created narrative, i'm convinced. Beckham has been immature, is getting better at it, but none of it was anything close to being bad enough to have an official routinely target the guy. It doesn't make any logical sense as it would mean the entire officiating crew is colluding against 1 player that didn't do anything to any of them personally.



Its a weird fixation, I don't get it. In comment 13278230 nygiants16 said:Its a fan created narrative, i'm convinced. Beckham has been immature, is getting better at it, but none of it was anything close to being bad enough to have an official routinely target the guy. It doesn't make any logical sense as it would mean the entire officiating crew is colluding against 1 player that didn't do anything to any of them personally.Its a weird fixation, I don't get it.

RE: BB56 ron mexico : 12/20/2016 2:21 pm : link

Quote: I get it, but until he fixes what is under his direct control, he's a walking bulls-eye.



haven't you seen improvement in this area?



I know I have

In comment 13278232 JonC said:haven't you seen improvement in this area?I know I have

Yes JonC : 12/20/2016 2:25 pm : link and the non-calls are apparent as a result. He should focus on that, instead of this.



His attention to the non-fine on Elliot strikes me as childish, focus on himself.





RE: Odell probably has a point, therealmf : 12/20/2016 2:31 pm : link

Quote: but who cares if Elliott pays a fine? I thought what he did was pretty funny; I also agreed, under the rules, that the penalty was appropriate. I could not care less if Zeke had to pay a fine with money he could wipe his butt with.



I'm the Saints though Joe Horn's phone call was hilarious. In comment 13278001 Section331 said:I'm the Saints though Joe Horn's phone call was hilarious.

I don't think either guy should be fined Vanzetti : 12/20/2016 3:11 pm : link it's a really stupid rule



but Odell is right about the double standard. Pretty amazing that this clown Blandino still has a job.

... christian : 12/20/2016 3:56 pm : link The only way this nonsense gets resolved is if the players address it in the next CBA, and the only way it gets off the ground is if it's widely understood by the viewing public.



The reality is mis-application of the rules, the ambiguity of the rules, and arbitrary targeting of the rules has directly impacted the Giants over the last 2 years.



If you think OBJ just shutting up and keeping his head down is going to resolve it, that's frankly naive.



You really think the refs were going to do anything to stop Norman from pile-driving OBJ?



You think if someone pile drives Elliot this weekend they don't get a call?

RE: I don't think either guy should be fined ron mexico : 12/20/2016 4:03 pm : link

Quote: it's a really stupid rule



but Odell is right about the double standard. Pretty amazing that this clown Blandino still has a job.



This doesn't fall under his jurisdiction

In comment 13278333 Vanzetti said:This doesn't fall under his jurisdiction

RE: Odell probably has a point, GloryDayz : 12/20/2016 4:11 pm : link

Quote: but who cares if Elliott pays a fine? I thought what he did was pretty funny; I also agreed, under the rules, that the penalty was appropriate. I could not care less if Zeke had to pay a fine with money he could wipe his butt with.



You're missing the point... OBJ doesn't care that Elliot wasn't hit with a fine, he's just pointing out that he would have been fined based on previous fines he got.



It's about him not Elliot. In comment 13278001 Section331 said:You're missing the point... OBJ doesn't care that Elliot wasn't hit with a fine, he's just pointing out that he would have been fined based on previous fines he got.It's about him not Elliot.

i can't blame OBJ Les in TO : 12/20/2016 4:12 pm : link for being a bit annoyed. he has been fined five times for over $100k this year, three of the fines being for highly suspect infractions, including one for the crime of pretending to take a picture of cruz doing the salsa.

RE: Odell shelovesnycsports : 12/20/2016 4:12 pm : link

Quote: Is such a snowflake.

What is your problem? In comment 13277996 shelovesnycsports said:What is your problem?

