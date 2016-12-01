Fitzgerald an option to replace Cruz in 2017? DanMetroMan : 12/20/2016 4:32 pm



"No, I wouldn't say that I'm contemplating [retirement] right now," Fitzgerald said. "But I'm uncertain what I'm going to do moving forward. But I still love the game, I love the competition. I love being around the guys and competing for a championship. That's a lot of fun to me, and that's kind of where I’m at right now."



The question will be whether Fitzgerald believes the Cardinals, who have disappointed this season, can compete in 2017.





Corey Davis est1986 : 12/20/2016 4:42 pm : link Wide Receiver Western Michigan. Remember the name come April.

RE: He's one option NYG07 : 12/20/2016 4:43 pm : link

Quote: But I'd prefer Brandon Marshall if he and the Jets part ways



RE: RE: He's one option King Quis : 12/20/2016 4:58 pm : link

would you really want an even more temperamental player who has been known to throw fits when they don't get the ball along side of OBJ.....really? In comment 13278517 NYG07 said:would you really want an even more temperamental player who has been known to throw fits when they don't get the ball along side of OBJ.....really?

You willing to sacrifice the cap dollars? njm : 12/20/2016 5:04 pm : link I doubt he comes at a discount and there are other, more pressing needs.



No doubt a great player and class individual.

Great guy but widmerseyebrow : 12/20/2016 5:12 pm : link With his size and savvy the Cards can force the ball to him, but under 10 yards a catch is brutal. I'd rather look to anyone that can bust us out of the short game we're trapped in, not lock us in for another year.

Think Bluesbreaker : 12/20/2016 5:45 pm : link Kenny Britt would be a better option ....

Far too mrvax : 12/20/2016 6:12 pm : link expensive coming off such a productive year. $10M for a #2 or #3 WR???



If he goes anywhere Tittle 9 20 64 : 12/20/2016 6:23 pm : link it will be Minnesota. He has strong ties there including his dad. Was a ball boy for the Vikings when he was a kid.

I'd love it gidiefor : Mod : 12/20/2016 6:49 pm : : 12/20/2016 6:49 pm : link But it's highly unlikely

For a year or 2 mrvax : 12/20/2016 6:54 pm : link I'd like to have BM but again, he'd want $9M per.



Fagetaboutit. Draft a kid if they don't want Lewis or King out there.





Fitzgerald is signed through 2017 adamg : 12/20/2016 7:07 pm : link Are they going to drop him in the offseason?



I like Corey Davis as a draft pick to fill this role. Dude is 6'3'' and runs like a mfer. Either Marshall or Fitzgerald would be a nice luxury though.

Speaking of Cardinals adamg : 12/20/2016 7:12 pm : link What about TE Jermaine Gresham. Dude is a FA at the end of this year. Going to be 29. On a 1 year 3 mill contract. He might be a decent Donnell replacement if they don't draft a TE.

Whoever does the accounting for AZ adamg : 12/20/2016 7:23 pm : link seems to have really screwed up that contract. 25 mill in dead money for this year? wth happened?

Four tweaks are needed to this offense Torrag : 12/20/2016 7:26 pm : link Jerry is a dumpster fire at RG and has been since he arrived.



Cruz should have Oneida on the back of his jersey with a fork that size sticking out.



Perkins will need a running mate with Jennings time coming to an end here.



TE play has been mediocre since Bennett left. It's past time to address the problem.



If JR & the FO can get these situations upgraded this offense will score a lot more points next season.

We need to spend the money on the O-line... EricJ : 12/20/2016 7:28 pm : link otherwise Eli will not get the time to throw the ball to Larry.

I think LT should be the focus in FA/Draft adamg : 12/20/2016 7:38 pm : link Flowers needs to find a new position. We can't leave LT in limbo for the third straight season. Russian roulette with Eli won't end well.



Is Matt Kalil likely to hit FA? That might be a good option (though expensive). I think if you can get a starting caliber, young LT, we take that over both Hanks and JPP. I think we can do all three though. Is that plausible?

I bet Fitz bceagle05 : 12/20/2016 7:50 pm : link winds up in New England.

Get Terrelle Pryor from the Browns Koffman : 12/20/2016 8:08 pm : link He's big, fast, and young.

Roger Lewis will be our starter, I suspect. CT Charlie : 12/20/2016 8:50 pm : link Six months of route running, speed training, film study, and work with the Jugs with OBJ, and he'll be a solid #3.

It would be nice if Bluesbreaker : 12/20/2016 8:57 pm : link Powe would better himself this off season . I think Cruz

may be gone although he deserves to fight for a spot

but I think he knows this is probably it you could see the

look on his face at the end of the game .

If some how OJ Howard would fall to us or close enough

to move up and get him . Get D'Onta Foremen in round two

sigh a FA #2 and were in business ...

Spend 11M on a 34 year old WR? Doomster : 12/20/2016 10:20 pm : link And that is if he is released by the Cards, who will have a 10M dead cap....if they spread it out over two years, it gives then 11M to play with next year....



He is a gamble......he can get old right away.....the fact he had a good year in the slot, may mean his wideout days are over.....



But the temptation to get his height is great.....



So if the Cards release him, and he is asking for less than the 11M he is scheduled to make, maybe you take a shot....



But I would rather use resources on the OL, a TE, and a RB, before I would go after Fitz....

Absurd Rambo : 12/20/2016 10:30 pm : link Offensive line and tight end are HUGE holes not wide receiver. If Fitzgerald played for us this year he'd be gravely disappointed.

a single covered Brandon Marshall Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/21/2016 7:17 am : link with OBJ and Sheppard would be a matchup nightmare for other DCs. If they could structure his contract so that the big cost was before OBJ needs to be renewed yes, otherwise hard to invest that much money into WRs.

Fitz just last night. GiantFilthy : 12/21/2016 12:53 pm : link Quote: "I would never play anywhere else."