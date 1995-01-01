Walkie Talkie gate--4th round pick moved back, $200k fines mort christenson : 12/20/2016 5:03 pm .

the pick goes to the end of the 4th round after compensatory picks mort christenson : 12/20/2016 5:03 pm : link McAdoo fined $50K and the team fined $150K.

Seems about right and could have been worse Tyrion : 12/20/2016 5:04 pm : link Especially with the punishment given to the Browns (?) over the texting issue. I was kind of expecting to just lose our 4th rounder.

Seems fair Patrick77 : 12/20/2016 5:05 pm : link The Giants broke a rule openly and were punished. They didn't lose picks and the monetary fine doesn't really matter to us fans.

So it appears that BlackLight : 12/20/2016 5:06 pm : link the deeper we go in the playoffs, the less that it matters in terms of our 4th round draft positioning.





They money is whatever.

so the LB we draft next year in round 4 djm : 12/20/2016 5:07 pm : link will be kinda meh instead of just meh and he will play 3 years instead of 4.

I only wish they had been accused of moving the gates during jcn56 : 12/20/2016 5:10 pm : link the game, so we could get fined for Gate Gate.

Apparently rules only apply when it's Kulish29 : 12/20/2016 5:11 pm : link convenient for Goodell and his cronies. What a crock of shit.



Also, fuck the Cowboys for being sore loser snitches.

Exactly. A Zak Deossie clone would be a major coup for the Giants in the fourth round normally. So instead we get a Phillip Dillard clone at best this year.

I wonder if the league Keith : 12/20/2016 5:12 pm : link purposely leaked the "fine only" news a few days ago to gauge league reactions and then once teams/media started freaking out, they decided to go a little harsher.



To be honest, the Giants deserve it. It was a pretty bad mistake that gave the Giants a competitive edge when they weren't allowed to do it.

Removing a rookie QB's communication would have probably been a net win for us, so I'm shocked we didn't just say it's broken and have the officials disable Dallas's system.

What competitive edge would that be? It looked like their normal equipment was failing and the resorted to a backup. Avoiding a competitive disadvantage maybe, but not an edge.

Well Keith : 12/20/2016 5:16 pm : link the rules state that if the headset goes down, they are not allowed to use anything else like a walkie talkie which cannot be monitored by the league.

You can't do it. It's a rule. The walkie talkie is not limited by the same shut off as the regular mic.

That's not the case with sideline to field comms -- lose it and tough luck. Only when one team loses sideline to press box comm is the other teams line upstairs cut.

The blame dorgan : 12/20/2016 5:18 pm : link has nothing to do with Goodell or Dallas.

The Giants are guilty and there isn't any lack of evidence.

This is like people trying to get out of a speeding ticket when they were clearly going 65 in a 35. You did it. You got caught. Just pay up and move on.

Seems reasonable to me. They fucked up. yatqb : 12/20/2016 5:22 pm : link .

Could somebody give a brief summary or what the Giants did Marty in Albany : 12/20/2016 5:30 pm : link or what they failed to do that violated the rules.



Basically I'm wondering if the Giants knowingly violated the rules, or whether the Giants didn't know the rules are and therefore, failed to follow them. While ignorance of the rules is no excuse so far as I'm concerned, but I guess it is better to be called "stupid" than called "cheater."

How anyone is complaining is beyond me Old Dirty Beckham : 12/20/2016 5:39 pm : link the giants openly broke a rule. It's going to cost them 15 slots in the middle of the draft.



You think this is harsh? Take the blinders off.

Their coach/QB communication went down. Rule states that if it does go down, you cannot use any other form of electronic communication because it's not able to be regulated by the league. With the normal communication, it shuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock. The Giants used walkie talkies when they weren't allowed to for a series.

Someone jpennyva : 12/20/2016 5:43 pm : link on the Giants staff wasn't doing their job. Once the communications system went down, there should have been a back up plan and perhaps even a back up plan to the back up plan. I imagine, but don't know, that the Giants probably knew using the walkie talkies was breaking a rule and probably figured they would only be fined for it. But the fact remains that someone - equipment manager, communications personnel, whoever - wasn't doing their job and this is what happened. I would be curious about what the Giants official explanation is - if they claim they didn't know the rule or if they knew they were breaking it intentionally. I'd also like to know what they are doing to make sure it doesn't happen again. This is just stupid stuff. I'm not holding ny breath for answers though.

It was stupid to risk the penalty Cruzin : 12/20/2016 5:43 pm : link

Shuffling players in and out with the plays would have been sufficient.



Unless of course, no one knows the plays except Mac and Eli which would explain why the offense is struggling.



Eli said that the team does not have hand signals, maybe too reliant on technology?



I would tend to believe that Mac didn't know it was a violation but he should have known.



Live and learn, 10 wins covers a lot of miscues.

meh SHO'NUFF : 12/20/2016 5:45 pm : link we were picking 32nd at the end of the rounds anyway.

If you substitute even one player the Defense has the opportunity to substitute as well. This defeats the purpose if you are going no huddle

Question is EddieNYG : 12/20/2016 5:46 pm : link Could we trade that 4th round pick still if we wanted to?

Not sure why we wouldn't be able to.

How could he not know you can't have unlimited access of communication with the QB?



For the past few seasons he has been calling plays within the time limit allotted before it gets cut off. If they weren't capable of running the plays in he should have let Eli call the plays himself until the got it fixed.



How could he not know you can't have unlimited access of communication with the QB?

For the past few seasons he has been calling plays within the time limit allotted before it gets cut off. If they weren't capable of running the plays in he should have let Eli call the plays himself until the got it fixed.

isn't the backup QB allowed to hold a walkie? giants#1 : 12/20/2016 5:57 pm : link Next time just have Nassib stand next to McAdoo.



And it's mind boggling that a multi-billion dollar industry has so many issues with their comms. This shit should work 99.99% of the time. It's far easier than providing cell coverage to thousands in a confined area...

Kinda odd that the Giants just happened to have walkie talkies on hand Marty in Albany : 12/20/2016 6:02 pm : link for this emergency. Do NFL teams routinely use walkie talkies for any legitimate purposes during a game?



I would love it if Tom Coughlin could visit the team and yell at McAdoo and everyone else responsible for this little fiasco.

watch the spot we should have had become the next Dax gtt350 : 12/20/2016 6:02 pm : link or Tom Brady

I'm just glad they didn't lose a pick illmatic : 12/20/2016 6:08 pm : link so I'll take it.

I said this on a duplicate thread that was deleted ... Beer Man : 12/20/2016 6:09 pm : link With the Giants record, it won't be that big a drop.

This is like people trying to get out of a speeding ticket when they were clearly going 65 in a 35. You did it. You got caught. Just pay up and move on.



Exactly and we, like the whole country saw it. IMO, it could've been worse. They could've lost that pick altogether.



I think maybe the fact they alerted the officials to what they were doing and didn't try to hide it played a part in not losing that pick.



Exactly and we, like the whole country saw it. IMO, it could've been worse. They could've lost that pick altogether.

I think maybe the fact they alerted the officials to what they were doing and didn't try to hide it played a part in not losing that pick.

Mara didnt get the message? Threaten to take league to Supreme Court GloryDayz : 12/20/2016 6:18 pm : link Owner sleeping at the wheel

This is like people trying to get out of a speeding ticket when they were clearly going 65 in a 35. You did it. You got caught. Just pay up and move on.



+2. Punishment also seems proportional and fair.

Yeah I don't care about the money... EricJ : 12/20/2016 6:23 pm : link If anything McAdoo should be fined for being in 11 personnel so often.

Boom! DCPollaro : 12/20/2016 6:25 pm : link

Hey, let's be positive Matt in SGS : 12/20/2016 6:27 pm : link don't look at it like they lost their slot in the 4th, but rather will pick first in the 5th round.

I was thinking the same thing. Plus, to have the same frequency to being able to talk into Eli's helmet.

Acceptable fines and pick not lost just moved back SGMen : 12/20/2016 6:49 pm : link I can live with it. I figured we'd lost a 5th rounder plus fines. We still get a body in the 4th.

Its one of the big comp rounds Coach Mason : 12/20/2016 6:54 pm : link So moving back from 32 may be a couple spots.

I'm amazed Giants staff didn't know the rule. I couldn't believe they Blue21 : 12/20/2016 6:58 pm : link were using walkie talkies on the sideline when I saw it.

Breaking it down mathematically.... Milton : 12/20/2016 7:18 pm : link There is usually two to four comp picks at the end of round three and five to ten at the end of round four. For purposes of example, let's call it three at the end of round three and seven at the end of round four. And for the sake of this example, rather than being optimistic (Giants win Super Bowl) or pessimistic (Giants lose in the wild card round), let's say the Giants make it to the NFC Championship game, but lose, giving the Giants the 30th pick in round one.



Under this scenario, the Giants would go from having the 129th pick in the draft to the 138th pick in the draft. According to the unofficial trade value chart, the 129th pick is worth 43 points and the 138th pick is worth 37 points. So the net loss according to the trade value chart is 6 points, which is the equivalent of the 213th pick in the draft. When you include all the likely compensation picks that happen each year, the 213th pick is generally among the comp picks at the end of round six.



Speaking less mathematically, this means that the Giants will have about eight or ten less players to choose from when they are on the clock at the end of round four. And given that the deeper you get into the draft, the less similar are each team's draft board, the chances are that it won't be one of those eight to ten that the Giants would've chosen with their 4th pick had they not been penalized.

Hopefully they can trade up in the 4th, Renton : 12/20/2016 7:20 pm : link in order to select the next JPP of TEs.

Now the Giants fans will know how Patriots fans feel.... Milton : 12/20/2016 7:24 pm : link ...when other fans call them cheaters and try to diminish the team's accomplishments over a non-issue.

It was a bad fit anway ghost718 : 12/20/2016 7:32 pm : link



McAdoo needs one of these

They're now comparable? In comment 13278722 gtt350 said:They're now comparable?

Or Giants could trade up in the 4th and get a Kehl clone

Bill Polian, Hall of Fame GM for Bills and Panthers, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12/20/2016 8:25 pm : link President of Colts and one time NFL executive who recommended punishment for violating league rules, was completely on the Giants side. This was not a scandal, not premeditated, a misunderstanding that McAdoo not allowed to use Walkie Talkie in a game although coaches use it in practice.



Draft choices should not have been affected because when he was the one at the NFL recommending punishment draft choices only in play if the accused team had received a competitive advantage and here the use of the Walkie Talkie only prevented the other team from having a competitive advantage.



When it was seen on television that the Walkie Talkie was in use the game should have been stopped and McAdoo told was not allowed to use it.

The Giants rock at picking fourth round linebackers.

Agreed. Really well reasoned. Good job.

I say trade that and our very last pick for a better position. GiantSteps : 12/20/2016 8:53 pm : link







Dammit I don't have anything to add here.

I don't care about the fines that the team pays. Enoch : 12/20/2016 8:58 pm : link Mara & Tisch could drop $150K on a shoe shine and not be meaningfully worse off.



But $50K for a guy in his first year of making Head Coach money isn't nothing.

Rookie Mistake Bluesbreaker : 12/20/2016 9:05 pm : link Lesson learned and this thread is too long ..

Makes sense that the walkie-talkie system is used CT Charlie : 12/20/2016 9:45 pm : link in practice, maybe even during warmups.

You know Mara or Tisch will pick that fine up on the Q/T

Why is this a thing? TurdFurguson : 12/21/2016 1:17 am : link Rule broke. Hand slapped. Move along.

If I understood this correctly, the backup quarterback is allowed SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12/21/2016 1:20 am : link to have a walkie talkie to communicate with the quarterback, for what reason I don't know, so McAdoo got the walkie talkie from him when he found that his link to the QB was down.

Why not just have Eli call the plays? map7711 : 12/21/2016 7:02 am : link We're talking about a QB that has been a Two time SB champ, a starter for 100 years, and one of the smartest QBs there is. Just have him call the plays for a series until the equipment is fixed.

Sort've reminds me of the penalty that got Weston Richburg tossed shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/21/2016 7:29 am : link in the Washington game. This is an overreaction based less on the infraction in question (use of walkie talkie) than it's about a perceived non-reaction or less than satisfactory reaction to a different incident. The league wants to appear "fair and balanced" after all of the heck they caught over Deflategate, so now they're overreacting with the penalty for this nominal infraction.



Having a draft pick moved over 5 plays in which there's no evidence a competitive advantage (talking beyond cut-off points) was gained is absurd.

the pick will just be spike : 12/21/2016 7:33 am : link moved less than 10 spots back, so no big deal

Yeah, I'm not going to beat up the section125 : 12/21/2016 7:42 am : link league on this. Monetary fine is expected and the 4th rder moved back a dozen spots or so is really just a warning. They had to do something to appease JJ, give the air of a legitimate penalty but not severely penalize.



Could have been worse. I think keeping the legitimate gripes on officiating in the Pitt game in house probably gave the League latitude to dampen the penalty.



That said, the penalty for such a breach should be written into the rules.

rules fkap : 12/21/2016 8:37 am : link don't they state that if one teams communication shuts down, they shut down the other teams as well?



Since Eli calls half (or more) of the plays, wouldn't that be an advantage? At very minimum, he gets a lot of leeway late in the play clock setting up plays. We should have a huge advantage in shutting down the opponents helmets. Eli's big thing is the play call/mental aspect of the game. Use it.



No hand signals? bullshit.



What I want to know is how did the broadcast team know about it so quickly? Never mind that they broadcast it on almost every play, even when there wasn't a walkie talkie in sight. they were begging the league to address the issue.





That is for sideline to pressbox communications, sideline to field has no rule.

So... beatrixkiddo : 12/21/2016 9:55 am : link Does this mean the Saints 2nd and 5th Rounder will become a 1st?





I agree, so basically now, they have two fifth round picks.

The other owners would have cried foul, if they didn't

I agree, so basically now, they have two fifth round picks.

The other owners would have cried foul, if they didn't

do something about the draft pick.

I'm not Steve in Greenwich : 12/21/2016 10:52 am : link upset that the Giants received a penalty for breaking the rule, but what dumb ass in the league office came up with this cockamamie method of deciding the penalty? The severity of the penalty levied on the Giants for breaking an in game rule is directly affected by how they finish the remainder of the season? Who the hell thought, "Hey, the Giants penalty should be more severe if they lose out the season". That's essentially what they have done, we win the Superbowl, it's the equivalent of losing a 7th round pick, we somehow miss the playoffs, its the equivalent of losing a 6th round pick based on the pick value chart. Seems beyond silly. Why would the penalty of cheating for 5 plays in a game change depending on how well the team plays for the rest of the season?

how hard is it to run over to the sideline spike : 12/21/2016 11:16 am : link and get the play in?



There is a whooping 45 seconds between each snap

There's only 40 sec and when you want to run a faster pace offense, taking 10-15 sec to get the play kinda kills that.

From what I understand it was only for 1 drive Gmen24 : 12/21/2016 11:22 am : link 5 plays, 25 yards, which ended in a punt. Huge advantage

can someone give me the facts i have read different things irishmacmystic : 12/21/2016 11:51 am : link are these facts? 1. There is a rule against using walkie talkies. 2. The NFL and not the individual teams control the headset communication, and apparently in a billion dollar industry there is no back up system in place. 3. The Cowboys never lost communication. 4. The Giants were unable to communicate with Eli for a brief period of time, during which they used the walkie talkies.



Now, if you guys confirm that is all true,I have a question or two. 1. Would the Giants have been able to ask for an official time out to get the communication fixed or, in the alternative, have the Cowboys shut down their system until communication on the Giant end was restored? 2. If the Giants could have done that, did we screw up by not involving the officials? 3. Or, is the league's position that, despite the fact that the NFL has no back up system in these circumstances, we should have just kept playing at a competitive disadvantage? In other words, what is the NFL's position on what a team faced with those circumstances SHOULD do if the answer is not to use walkie talkies? Thanks I live in the Philly area and am being lambasted by Eagle fans who urge that we are no different than the Patriots now.

If you ask me... the move of the pick is the one T-Bone : 12/21/2016 1:04 pm : link that's not a big deal.



The $150K fine to the team isn't a huge deal either... but 50 GRAND!!! That's 100K a play! Good thing the drive wasn't longer!



I know these guys live in another stratosphere when it comes to finances then myself... but damn... 50K is a lot of money! Right before Christmas too!

As a fan of the team NYG27 : 12/21/2016 2:01 pm : link That was a slap on the wrist penalty, we got very lucky.

don't much care about the money fkap : 12/21/2016 2:12 pm : link don't do the crime if you can't pay the fine.



mucking with the draft, though, is a deal. how a big a deal is a matter of opinion.



Officials can outrageously muck up a call, with no repercussions, like OBJ obviously dropping a ball, but having it called a catch. they can take their time reviewing a challenged call, and still get it wrong. Some of these calls affect a game, and the outcome, but all the team gets is an official apology of OOPS, we got it wrong, our bad (Giants have been the recipient of several such letters including some in the playoffs). the NFL should start fining itself and adjusting drafts based on its own muckups.

