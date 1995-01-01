Anyone worried about Giants at Eagles

I really don't know what to think. All I know is the Eagles offense is nothing like the last two teams the Giants for the most part just stoned. So why would anyone think this Eagles offense would present a problem.
This is the NFL and they say on any given Sunday or Thusrday. You know the Eagles would love nothing more then to put a crimp in the Giants push for the playoffs. I'm not so much worried about the defense. They will not and have not let games get away from them all year long and I don't see that as being the case.
The Eagles are going to go after the Giants offense with a vengeance and for once I am hoping the Giants score early and often and let the defense do their thing. I keep telling myself they gave up a total of 13 points not in one game but two combined against very potent offenses. And have not allowed a touchdown on something 19 or 20 consecutive opposing offenses drives. So what am I worried about.
I guess it's because it is a division game and no matter what the records say you know it will be a dogfight. So, how worried is anyone out there about this tilt on Thursday. The Giants have so much momentum I can't imagine the Eagles getting much done against a team that is flying so high especially on defense.
First of all, if the Giants can't beat either a bad Eagles team that is already out of the playoffs or a Redskins team that is on life support, then they probably weren't going to do anything in the playoffs anyway.
Also (as I understand it) even if the Giants lose out they still get in the playoffs unless ALL of the following happen:
- Bucs win out
- Packers win out
- Detroit beats Dallas in Dallas
The Eagles have lost 5 straight. The Giants will punch them in the mouth early and the Eagles will lose their will to play a competitive game.
Relax.
| Short week in primetime against a team with some talent that will have zero motivation problems is likely to be a tough game.
Why would you assume that a team that is out of the playoffs, has lost 5 straight and is playing on a short week would have "ZERO motivation problems"?
Aside from the Bengals game, they haven't given any hint of not playing hard (unlike the Jets, for example). They haven't always played well, but they've played hard. Last week, they had no reason whatsoever to battle as much as they did. They got a bit lucky to keep the game as close as it was, but they battled in an environment that's difficult to win in.
In addition, division rivals tend not to role over and die. Just last week, 3 road favorites were in life and death battles against sub-par opponents.
it's not easy to be confident.
Our defense should hold them to something like a TD and 3 field goals -- 10 to 17 points. But if we give up some short-field turnovers, or a bonus pick-6, I could see our offense struggling to score enough to win. Which means, of course, that we rely again on the D or special teams for some scoring.
I'm thinking, "payback is a bitch". I'm tired of watching the Eagles front 4 rip our Oline to shreds. Our Oline has play like frightened teenagers against them.
Tables are turned and it's payback time in the city of brotherly violence.
I'm going to really enjoy this one.
I'm certain the Giants' chance of losing the game is higher than people here think. I don't think that counts as worried, though - just realistic.
That Washington game might not mean anything to the Giants (besides maybe 5th place vs 6th). Then again, watch GB be the 6th seed and the Giants at 5th host the Championship.
always have. But this is a different team this year. They owe these bastards a beating there. I think this will be a close game, but the Giants will find a way to separate from them in the 4th quarter. I don't think the Eagles have the horses right now to keep up.
Only if they score more than 14 points.....which is what our offense has been averaging lately....
and being a lifelong Giants fan, I should be worried. But with the way the D has been performing, let's say I'm cautiously optimistic.
....so I yes. I want to hitch to everyone's comments. Every win we have had, regardless of the final score, seem to be very close with 5 minutes to go in the 4th. I expect nothing less tomorrow. I just want to get the W.
Let's get the W and get out of there.
division games are usually grudge games.........the lesser team always hangs in there and has a fighting chance. Esp on a very short week.
Yep I m worried. But I seem to see the negative too much. I can even see if the Giants lose the next two, the other games playing out so they miss the play offs.
But I do think fans thinking Philly shouldn't be tough is flawed hinking
playoff berth looming ...
Worried?
Anxious.
Always a tough game. I expect nothing less.
Add National TV, and the fact this is the Eagles Super Bowl, and yes I am worried. I would not be surprised at all if we lose, in fact I'd be more surprised if we blow them out.
They have won their past 2 games, great defensive games, at home, and their last loss was on the road, by 10 points, against one of the best offenses in the league and they spotted them 5 points. I think the Giants are focused and will win out. They would have stumbled already if they were the usual Giants.
and aggressive on defense and the Giants will win.
Will be even more difficult if Jenkins isn't playing.
especially on the road. It's a game the Giants should win though, stop the run and get pressure on Wentz, and I think we'll be fine.
If thats our peak performance then were gonna walk out of
there shaking our heads . Detroit is not the best at
stopping the run and we were successful in being able
to again win the TOP and keep Detroit from ignoring the
run and allowed Eli to settle in and throw the ball
accurately . This defensive line is a mis-match you have
two big run stuffing DT decent edge rushers and fast
good tackling LB's . So there is plenty of reason to be
concerned .Philly also got Lane Johnson and Darren Sproles
back they are determined to finish strong I think they like
playing for Pederson so there gonna come out like gang
busters . If we don't turn the ball over and don't allow
big plays on specials I think we can wear them down and
finish them off . Like to see a repeat performance of
the last game where we got quick turnovers and converted
them to TD's .OBJ has been talking about having a break
out kind of game . I think he does and if that happens
I think we can win this in a decisive manner .
Offensive line has to control the line of scrimmage
the defense should force a lot of three and outs and
wear there defense out .
is the Giants play on the road this year. Defense really needs to help us set the tone and the offense needs to be efficient and limit mistakes.
you're going to be in tight games.
it's been forever since the D has been the unit to carry the day, and all the O has to do is not lose the game.
The sad part is that we have an O which should be able to do more than just not lose the game.
It's a razor thin line we're walking. Of course there's reason to worry.
1) It's in Philly. The Giants left steaming piles of dogshit on that field for almost the entire Coughlin regime.
2) It's Thursday night. You simply don't know how the team will come out and play on short rest. Thursday night football is almost always a shitshow.
That said, this team is looking like it can overcome stuff like that. I like our chances.
they're getting that magic feeling that anything is possible. After so many years of lackluster, this should be a refreshing breath of fresh air that they can build on. It's hard to tell from the TV screen, but I think the D definitely has the confidence building.
when you look at how many times they have rained on our parade in the past. They have a good defense and our offense has not been very good. We rarely beat them twice in the season, So this game will tell us a lot if this team is for real. Especially in Philly.
On the road in Philly in a short week? Scared to death would be more like it.
1-You're not supposed to worry
2-Death is NOT allowed in the equation
So of course I will be worried about the Eagles, this is their Superbowl
The Giants just held down Dak and Stafford and now get a second shot at Wentz. We did better the second time around against Dak so I'd expect the same. Also I anticipate our preparation as better than theirs due to Pederson.
I know it's the Eagles but I don't fear this coach or QB.
and what Giants fan doesn't concern themselves with an NFC East? Not to many I'd bet
are injuries. We know we are going to the playoffs and we know we can't get the No. 1 seed so it's really all about winning on wild-card weekend at this point.
I won't moan and groan about the Eagles and Skins since we have bigger fish to fry.
...like Pavlov's dog - every November and December brings absolute horrors, so most of us will hold our breath with every friggin' snap Thursday night.
But you know... to me, the BIGGEST change this season, has been CONSISTENCY. By and large, this team has been VERY consistent.
You can kind of bet on it.
I'll give the Eagles the first TD against the Giants in a couple of weeks. Giant Defense holds them under 20.
Giants 23, Eagles 13.
Eli Manning: 22/33, 210 yds, 2 TD, 1 Int.
:D
When is the last time the Giants played well against the Eagles? It was probably Andy Reid's last game.
In the first game this year, the defense was leaving guys wide open enough to stop, jump, and catch balls that Wentz was throwing. The pass coverage was awful after the first two drives. They cover like they did last time and people will be measuring Wentz for his yellow jacket after the game.
Plus you always get stuff like the last interception of the game in an Eagles game. They did the same thing vs. Baltimore where John Harbaugh said it was the worst call in history. He and Pete Carroll can debate that, but of course it was to the Eagles' benefit.
isn't the word for this particular weekend, very interested
observer, well indeed!
We're the team that's the bulk of their highlights for bizarre plays and epic comebacks. They're the Boogieman.
They do not have a history of success against other Giant coaches. Buddy Ryan beat Parcells a couple of times but he had a great defense--so no surprise there.
It was just Coughlin for some reason who could not beat them--and even that only developed later in his tenure. Early on, if I recall, he did fine against them.
The Giants defense held two good offenses to 10 and 6 points and made those scores stand up. The shegals have always had the green mung shit factor on the Giants, if they can overcome that they should win. I think 20 points may be enough.
if this game isn't close. I just hope the offensive line shows up tomorrow because Barwin usually plays his best versus the Giants.
they have nothing to play for and I fear Norman and co. will be taking cheap shots at Beckham. If the Giants clinch a playoff spot before that game and can't secure home-field advantage then I would seriously consider benching Beckham or limiting his snaps. Snacks, Vernon, and Jenkins also should receive limited playing time.
we could lose this road game and then it comes down to that Skins game to decide our fate. Pretty important that we stomp out the Eagles lights tomorrow night with the old school helmets.
we're riding that confidence crest perhaps similar to our previous two runs and I'd be extemely comfortable playing them..But, with only 3 days rest and on the road, who the hell knows?
short week, as Eric had stated, divisional game this late in season..is absurd. That's a tall order in itself esp having a divisional opponent to play..on road (I know its only in philly..but still). Hopefully just get in and out of there with a W pretty or not.
The endgame is a Super bowl championship this game will likely have little impact on that. Of course a win would be nice but a loss wouldnt be earth shattering.