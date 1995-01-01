Anyone worried about Giants at Eagles blueblood'11 : 12/21/2016 6:59 am I really don't know what to think. All I know is the Eagles offense is nothing like the last two teams the Giants for the most part just stoned. So why would anyone think this Eagles offense would present a problem.



This is the NFL and they say on any given Sunday or Thusrday. You know the Eagles would love nothing more then to put a crimp in the Giants push for the playoffs. I'm not so much worried about the defense. They will not and have not let games get away from them all year long and I don't see that as being the case.



The Eagles are going to go after the Giants offense with a vengeance and for once I am hoping the Giants score early and often and let the defense do their thing. I keep telling myself they gave up a total of 13 points not in one game but two combined against very potent offenses. And have not allowed a touchdown on something 19 or 20 consecutive opposing offenses drives. So what am I worried about.



I guess it's because it is a division game and no matter what the records say you know it will be a dogfight. So, how worried is anyone out there about this tilt on Thursday. The Giants have so much momentum I can't imagine the Eagles getting much done against a team that is flying so high especially on defense.

Not The Least Bit Worried Jim in Tampa : 12/21/2016 8:10 am : link First of all, if the Giants can't beat either a bad Eagles team that is already out of the playoffs or a Redskins team that is on life support, then they probably weren't going to do anything in the playoffs anyway.



Also (as I understand it) even if the Giants lose out they still get in the playoffs unless ALL of the following happen:



- Bucs win out

- Packers win out

- Detroit beats Dallas in Dallas



The Eagles have lost 5 straight. The Giants will punch them in the mouth early and the Eagles will lose their will to play a competitive game.



Relax.

RE: The game was never going to be easy. Jim in Tampa : 12/21/2016 8:13 am :

Quote: Short week in primetime against a team with some talent that will have zero motivation problems is likely to be a tough game.



Why would you assume that a team that is out of the playoffs, has lost 5 straight and is playing on a short week would have "ZERO motivation problems"? In comment 13279260 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Why would you assume that a team that is out of the playoffs, has lost 5 straight and is playing on a short week would have "ZERO motivation problems"?

RE: RE: The game was never going to be easy. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/21/2016 8:25 am :

Quote:



Why would you assume that a team that is out of the playoffs, has lost 5 straight and is playing on a short week would have "ZERO motivation problems"?



Aside from the Bengals game, they haven't given any hint of not playing hard (unlike the Jets, for example). They haven't always played well, but they've played hard. Last week, they had no reason whatsoever to battle as much as they did. They got a bit lucky to keep the game as close as it was, but they battled in an environment that's difficult to win in.



In addition, division rivals tend not to role over and die. Just last week, 3 road favorites were in life and death battles against sub-par opponents. In comment 13279268 Jim in Tampa said:Aside from the Bengals game, they haven't given any hint of not playing hard (unlike the Jets, for example). They haven't always played well, but they've played hard. Last week, they had no reason whatsoever to battle as much as they did. They got a bit lucky to keep the game as close as it was, but they battled in an environment that's difficult to win in.In addition, division rivals tend not to role over and die. Just last week, 3 road favorites were in life and death battles against sub-par opponents.

Although rational thinking favors us, CT Charlie : 12/21/2016 8:28 am :



Our defense should hold them to something like a TD and 3 field goals -- 10 to 17 points. But if we give up some short-field turnovers, or a bonus pick-6, I could see our offense struggling to score enough to win. Which means, of course, that we rely again on the D or special teams for some scoring.

In Philly mrvax : 12/21/2016 8:40 am :



Tables are turned and it's payback time in the city of brotherly violence.



I'm going to really enjoy this one.



Define worried. an_idol_mind : 12/21/2016 8:42 am :

RE: I think we are going to have our way with the Eagles in game 17 Giants2012 : 12/21/2016 8:49 am :

Quote: it's Washington that I worry about



That Washington game might not mean anything to the Giants (besides maybe 5th place vs 6th). Then again, watch GB be the 6th seed and the Giants at 5th host the Championship. In comment 13279219 gidiefor said:That Washington game might not mean anything to the Giants (besides maybe 5th place vs 6th). Then again, watch GB be the 6th seed and the Giants at 5th host the Championship.

I hate playing in Philly Matt in SGS : 12/21/2016 8:57 am :

Only if they score more than 14 points.....which is what our offense has been averaging lately....

Given past performances in Philly Mike in Philly : 12/21/2016 9:13 am :

I was worried when we played the Browns... Drewcon40 : 12/21/2016 9:17 am :

In the words of Steve Weatherford bradshaw44 : 12/21/2016 9:18 am :

We should be... BillKo : 12/21/2016 9:18 am :







King blue joeinpa : 12/21/2016 9:28 am :



But I do think fans thinking Philly shouldn't be tough is flawed hinking

NFC East game, on the road in late December, Beezer : 12/21/2016 9:29 am :



Worried?



Anxious.

One the road in the NFCE is also a tough game PatersonPlank : 12/21/2016 10:20 am :

Very confident Glover : 12/21/2016 10:21 am :

Be patient on offense BurlyMan : 12/21/2016 10:35 am :

Its always a difficult place to get a win. Brown Recluse : 12/21/2016 10:37 am :

Every division game concerns me, Section331 : 12/21/2016 10:39 am :

We have looked a bit better the last two games on offense Bluesbreaker : 12/21/2016 10:46 am :

there shaking our heads . Detroit is not the best at

stopping the run and we were successful in being able

to again win the TOP and keep Detroit from ignoring the

run and allowed Eli to settle in and throw the ball

accurately . This defensive line is a mis-match you have

two big run stuffing DT decent edge rushers and fast

good tackling LB's . So there is plenty of reason to be

concerned .Philly also got Lane Johnson and Darren Sproles

back they are determined to finish strong I think they like

playing for Pederson so there gonna come out like gang

busters . If we don't turn the ball over and don't allow

big plays on specials I think we can wear them down and

finish them off . Like to see a repeat performance of

the last game where we got quick turnovers and converted

them to TD's .OBJ has been talking about having a break

out kind of game . I think he does and if that happens

I think we can win this in a decisive manner .

Offensive line has to control the line of scrimmage

the defense should force a lot of three and outs and

wear there defense out .

What concerns me most Simms11 : 12/21/2016 10:56 am :

how quickly the tables turn fkap : 12/21/2016 11:14 am :



The sad part is that we have an O which should be able to do more than just not lose the game.



It's a razor thin line we're walking. Of course there's reason to worry.

It's pretty simple. The two big worries about this game are Mark C : 12/21/2016 11:15 am :

2) It's Thursday night. You simply don't know how the team will come out and play on short rest. Thursday night football is almost always a shitshow.



That said, this team is looking like it can overcome stuff like that. I like our chances.



hopefully, fkap : 12/21/2016 11:25 am :

We all should be TMS : 12/21/2016 11:27 am :

Of course I'm worried. Klaatu : 12/21/2016 11:37 am :

RE: Of course I'm worried. Big Blue '56 : 12/21/2016 11:39 am :

Quote: On the road in Philly in a short week? Scared to death would be more like it.



1-You're not supposed to worry



2-Death is NOT allowed in the equation In comment 13279737 Klaatu said:1-You're not supposed to worry2-Death is NOT allowed in the equation

I was worried about the Browns DaveFromNewMexico : 12/21/2016 11:40 am :

Very confident about this game LCtheINTMachine : 12/21/2016 11:41 am :



I know it's the Eagles but I don't fear this coach or QB.

What worries me the most now LCtheINTMachine : 12/21/2016 11:44 am :



I won't moan and groan about the Eagles and Skins since we have bigger fish to fry.



Worried? Giant fans are CONDITIONED to worry... x meadowlander : 12/21/2016 11:44 am :





But you know... to me, the BIGGEST change this season, has been CONSISTENCY. By and large, this team has been VERY consistent.



You can kind of bet on it.



I'll give the Eagles the first TD against the Giants in a couple of weeks. Giant Defense holds them under 20.



Giants 23, Eagles 13.



Eli Manning: 22/33, 210 yds, 2 TD, 1 Int.



:D

Of course. St. Jimmy : 12/21/2016 11:54 am :



In the first game this year, the defense was leaving guys wide open enough to stop, jump, and catch balls that Wentz was throwing. The pass coverage was awful after the first two drives. They cover like they did last time and people will be measuring Wentz for his yellow jacket after the game.



Plus you always get stuff like the last interception of the game in an Eagles game. They did the same thing vs. Baltimore where John Harbaugh said it was the worst call in history. He and Pete Carroll can debate that, but of course it was to the Eagles' benefit.

Worried Carson53 : 12/21/2016 2:16 pm :

observer, well indeed!

I'm more worried about injuries at this point BlackLight : 12/21/2016 2:24 pm :

I always worry about the Eagles. giantsfaninphilly : 12/21/2016 2:55 pm :

Lane Johnson is back this thursday GMAN4LIFE : 12/21/2016 2:57 pm :

Eagles had Coughlin's number Vanzetti : 12/21/2016 4:19 pm :



It was just Coughlin for some reason who could not beat them--and even that only developed later in his tenure. Early on, if I recall, he did fine against them.

I worry about every game. I feel a little better going into this game GeorgeFox : 12/21/2016 4:38 pm :

I would be very surprised Jay on the Island : 12/21/2016 4:39 pm :

I am more worried about the Redskins game Jay on the Island : 12/21/2016 4:42 pm :

yeah worried mdc1 : 12/21/2016 6:39 pm :

Again for me, under normal circumstances, Big Blue '56 : 12/21/2016 7:42 pm :

RE: Again for me, under normal circumstances, micky : 12/21/2016 10:56 pm :

Quote: we're riding that confidence crest perhaps similar to our previous two runs and I'd be extemely comfortable playing them..But, with only 3 days rest and on the road, who the hell knows?



short week, as Eric had stated, divisional game this late in season..is absurd. That's a tall order in itself esp having a divisional opponent to play..on road (I know its only in philly..but still). Hopefully just get in and out of there with a W pretty or not. In comment 13280388 Big Blue '56 said:short week, as Eric had stated, divisional game this late in season..is absurd. That's a tall order in itself esp having a divisional opponent to play..on road (I know its only in philly..but still). Hopefully just get in and out of there with a W pretty or not.