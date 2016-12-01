Schefter and ESPN980 Killing Giants and Mara Boy Cord : 12/21/2016 9:12 am Whining about walkie-talkie gate. Really whining. There are a few blue bloods in this league, yada, yada, yada. Skins basically got the death penalty with salary cap penalty.



I'm not the least bit objective, but anything that gets under the Skins skin is alright by me!

The problem with 24/7 news, sports, talk channels Deej : 12/21/2016 9:57 am : link is the constant drive to drum up content. Just because someone has 4 hours of time to fill between commercials 5 days a week does not mean that there is 20 hours of sports stuff to talk about.



So much stuff gets completely overhyped because shows need something to talk about. And I increasingly think sports talking heads are afraid to express opinions on actual sporting matters because they'll get savaged by the stat heads online. So they talk about off the field stuff.

You understand jvm52106 : 12/21/2016 9:57 am : link that ESPN 980 is out of Washington. Now, not sure what show this was (national or local) but either way who cares.. Why get worked up over that crap.

Francesa Mr Brightside : 12/21/2016 9:59 am : link was saying earlier this week that the Giants told the refs they were going to use them when the headsets went down. Shouldn't the refs be held accountable?

Still don't understand why this is such a huge deal. arcarsenal : 12/21/2016 10:03 am : link It's not like the Giants have needed fucking walkie talkies to win games all year. Whatever, though.

Not for nothing Glover : 12/21/2016 10:09 am : link but I always thought that "violates the spirit of" some agreement, or whatever the Skins did, was total bullshit, and evidence of collusion in the league, and I was embarrassed that it was Mara leading the charge on that. They have a right to complain about getting hosed for violating an unwritten rule. They have a right to be pissed the Giants weren't dealt with more harshly for violating an actual rule. I dont understand how both sidelines headsets didnt have to be disconnected if one side didnt work, hence the walkie talkie, but maybe someone has the time to explain that to me.

ehh UConn4523 : 12/21/2016 10:09 am : link i get why its a big deal. Its a league who's had instances of cheating and when new issues come to light it raises concern.



My problem isn't about them talking about it or Redskins radio bringing up their punishment of other offenses. My issue is solely with a guy like Schefter (who isn't involved at all in football operations) acting appalled at what the Giants did. IMO he has zero credibility as a reporting and journalist as he crossed a very large privacy boundary just to be the first to break a story. He display gross negligence and I really hope JPP hits him for all he can.

This was the local sports radio station. Boy Cord : 12/21/2016 10:28 am : link They are owned by Snyder and an ESPN affiliate. I always listen. It's free.

RE: Glad McAdoo did what he did... not risking losing a big game mrvax : 12/21/2016 10:33 am : link

Quote: Because the league's equipment malfunctioned and the rules don't require the other team to switch off their sets to level the playing field.



It's a punishable offense by the Giants, but a punishment well worth it IMO





Agreed. Biggest game of the year. Like the decision by a CB to commit PI rather than allow a sure TD.

Schefter's show is an ESPN network show, Section331 : 12/21/2016 10:36 am : link not one produced by Snyder's Red Zebra outfit. This "controversy" doesn't rise to the level of vitriol they're throwing at it, but it was against the rules. If Jason Garrett had used them, BBI would have been in a melt down.

RE: I'm sorry but I don't understand Carson53 : 12/21/2016 10:40 am : link

Quote: why anyone is criticising the Giants for using walkie talkies. Their headsets weren't working which gave them an unfair disadvantage. .



Who said life is fair? The NFL sends out memos to teams

before the season. Mac or any HC is suppose to know he can't do that. The NFL would like to give the appearance that

everything is transparent. It's all about competitive balance.

RE: The problem with 24/7 news, sports, talk channels BillKo : 12/21/2016 10:44 am : link

Quote: is the constant drive to drum up content. Just because someone has 4 hours of time to fill between commercials 5 days a week does not mean that there is 20 hours of sports stuff to talk about.



So much stuff gets completely overhyped because shows need something to talk about. And I increasingly think sports talking heads are afraid to express opinions on actual sporting matters because they'll get savaged by the stat heads online. So they talk about off the field stuff.



RE: RE: I'm sorry but I don't understand UConn4523 : 12/21/2016 10:45 am : link

worst thing to happen area junc : 12/21/2016 10:46 am : link to the NFL is the 24/7 media coverage.



I don't see how you can possibly stop it but you sure as hell can boycott it.

So as someone mentioned above NNJ Tom : 12/21/2016 10:47 am : link NFL SUPPLIED equipment fails during a game, Giants come up with a solution to solve problem, CREATED BY NFL SUPPLIED EQUIPMENT, then gets fined by the NFL.



I hope Coach Mac uses this episode to adopt a Belechickian mentality with future dealings with the NFL.

RE: Schefter's show is an ESPN network show, Boy Cord : 12/21/2016 10:49 am : link

Quote: not one produced by Snyder's Red Zebra outfit. This "controversy" doesn't rise to the level of vitriol they're throwing at it, but it was against the rules. If Jason Garrett had used them, BBI would have been in a melt down.



Rules are rules bigbluehoya : 12/21/2016 10:52 am : link Fairness is just a backdrop for us to talk about, but it isn't necessarily relevant to the punishment conversation. (The idea of fairness does cast some legitimate questions about the current rules around communication methods, and backup communication methods).



If I were a fan of a rival team, I'd probably be mildly disappointed at the slap on the wrist the Giants received.



But I do not understand the lazy use of the Brady suspension as a comp. if I'm not mistaken, Brady's suspension was technically for a failure to cooperate. He destroyed evidence, and the actions that he took in doing so were not actions that one would expect of an innocent person. There was also the history with Spygate.



The Giants did something. It broke the rules. It was an isolated incident. They evidently didn't try to lie or hide anything about it. They cooperated with the investigation. And now they take their medicine.

RE: Rules are rules Boy Cord : 12/21/2016 10:55 am : link

Quote: Fairness is just a backdrop for us to talk about, but it isn't necessarily relevant to the punishment conversation. (The idea of fairness does cast some legitimate questions about the current rules around communication methods, and backup communication methods).



If I were a fan of a rival team, I'd probably be mildly disappointed at the slap on the wrist the Giants received.



But I do not understand the lazy use of the Brady suspension as a comp. if I'm not mistaken, Brady's suspension was technically for a failure to cooperate. He destroyed evidence, and the actions that he took in doing so were not actions that one would expect of an innocent person. There was also the history with Spygate.



The Giants did something. It broke the rules. It was an isolated incident. They evidently didn't try to lie or hide anything about it. They cooperated with the investigation. And now they take their medicine.



RE: The giants ryanmkeane : 12/21/2016 11:10 am : link

Quote: brazenly broke the rules. They deserve backlash guys.

Whenever one of these things happens LatHarv83 : 12/21/2016 11:12 am : link the offending fan base thinks the transgression is no big deal, while other teams fans think it's such a horrible offense. So I'm sitting here really trying to be as fair as I can be and pushing back against my own thoughts and biases.... I still have a tough time seeing how this is worth any more than a fine. I think the lowering of the 4th round pick (even though it may not matter at all given how different teams draft boards are once you get that deep) is still excessive. A walkie talkie for 5 plays because the headsets didn't work? Can you get any more minor than this? Hit them with a fine. That's deserving. Anything else is just doing something to say you did it and not appear soft

RE: RE: RE: I'm sorry but I don't understand ryanmkeane : 12/21/2016 11:15 am : link

Quote:



McAdoo could have known and didn't give a shit.

. arcarsenal : 12/21/2016 11:20 am : link I'm just not understanding the outrage.



With Spygate and Deflategate, people were pissed because they felt it could potentially have given the Patriots unfair advantages on the field.



Does anyone think the Giants using walkie talkies for 10 mintues tipped the scales in the game or had any effect on it whatsoever?

RE: RE: The giants UConn4523 : 12/21/2016 11:21 am : link

Well Said UConn4523 BSPN Bluesbreaker : 12/21/2016 11:22 am : link Schefter

UConn4523 : 9:24 am : link : reply

is the definition of a shrew. He's butthurt about breaking the law and getting outed by JPP and his legal team. Fuck him. What he did is 1,000 times worse than using a walkie talkie during a football game. Fucking scumbag.



BSPN hiring policies bring controversial illiterate Blowhards

Schefter is a low life parasite typical scumbag they would

hire Ray Lewis the criminal Emmett Smith who couldn't put

understandable sentence together and the list goes on and on

Giants haters are a plus in the interview process .

Hope JPP lawyers ass rape that weasel .

RE: . LatHarv83 : 12/21/2016 11:23 am : link

Quote: I'm just not understanding the outrage.



With Spygate and Deflategate, people were pissed because they felt it could potentially have given the Patriots unfair advantages on the field.



Does anyone think the Giants using walkie talkies for 10 mintues tipped the scales in the game or had any effect on it whatsoever?



Trying to be as fair as possible... I guess it's mildly conceivable it could have helped some of they wouldn't have done it... but the distinction here is we know for a fact Ben mcadoo is not out here with walkie talkies every week. This was an isolated occurrence, and we can say that with a billion percent confidence. The other situations involved something that was far more likely to be a consistent practice In comment 13279709 arcarsenal said:Trying to be as fair as possible... I guess it's mildly conceivable it could have helped some of they wouldn't have done it... but the distinction here is we know for a fact Ben mcadoo is not out here with walkie talkies every week. This was an isolated occurrence, and we can say that with a billion percent confidence. The other situations involved something that was far more likely to be a consistent practice

Maybe The NFL Bernie : 12/21/2016 11:23 am : link should make sure their equipment works properly so that this never becomes an issue

RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 12/21/2016 11:28 am : link

Quote: In comment 13279709 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





I'm just not understanding the outrage.



With Spygate and Deflategate, people were pissed because they felt it could potentially have given the Patriots unfair advantages on the field.



Does anyone think the Giants using walkie talkies for 10 mintues tipped the scales in the game or had any effect on it whatsoever?







Trying to be as fair as possible... I guess it's mildly conceivable it could have helped some of they wouldn't have done it... but the distinction here is we know for a fact Ben mcadoo is not out here with walkie talkies every week. This was an isolated occurrence, and we can say that with a billion percent confidence. The other situations involved something that was far more likely to be a consistent practice



Right. The Giants have played good football without the walkie talkies for 95% of the season. I think it's safe to assume we didn't gain any unfair advantage for the 10 minutes we used them which is why I don't get all the bellyaching.



I understand the need for the fine. The draft pick move sucks but it's not the end of the world. That's all well and good. I understand that technically the Giants "broke the rules"..



It just doesn't make sense to me that people are bent out of shape about it acting like we committed some huge offense here or have been cheating all season. It's silly. In comment 13279717 LatHarv83 said:Right. The Giants have played good football without the walkie talkies for 95% of the season. I think it's safe to assume we didn't gain any unfair advantage for the 10 minutes we used them which is why I don't get all the bellyaching.I understand the need for the fine. The draft pick move sucks but it's not the end of the world. That's all well and good. I understand that technically the Giants "broke the rules"..It just doesn't make sense to me that people are bent out of shape about it acting like we committed some huge offense here or have been cheating all season. It's silly.

RE: RE: The giants Old Dirty Beckham : 12/21/2016 11:34 am : link

RE: RE: . Essex : 12/21/2016 11:34 am : link

Crime and punishment LCtheINTMachine : 12/21/2016 11:38 am : link is a big deal in our country since we imprison more people and the public generally supports harsh punishment for innocuous acts and loves to whine about "breaking the rules."



In this case, the Giants broke a rule and were punished. I don't see a need to make a big deal out of it but you have to understand that most people apply Hanlon's razor to circumstances more than facts.

This whole thing is a joke. Stu11 : 12/21/2016 11:39 am : link Ok we broke a rule. Fine us and drop a pick. Whatever. Comparing this to purposely and calculatingly deflating balls and even worse circumventing the salary cap when the league specifically warned you not to do so is pure comedy. Do you really think Eli once in his career has even contemplated communicating with the sidelines 15 seconds or less before the snap. He sits there and makes more calls at the line of scrimmage in 30 seconds than a signer does during a speech. The communication system went down. we tried the old fashioned way of sending things in with a player, and it wasn't working so we improvised. These analysts are ass clowns.

Yes the Giants broke the rules. smshmth8690 : 12/21/2016 11:49 am : link Hey NFL, Schefter, and other NFC East fans - FUCK YOU - Too fucking bad. Let's get the calls on the field right, then worry about equipment malfunctions.

The best is all the Pats fans whining on twitter montanagiant : 12/21/2016 11:55 am : link Claiming this was much worse than Spygate and the Balls

RE: Maybe The NFL Boy Cord : 12/21/2016 12:22 pm : link

Quote: should make sure their equipment works properly so that this never becomes an issue



Also, why didn't the officials stop it? In comment 13279719 Bernie said:Also, why didn't the officials stop it?

RE: RE: RE: . giants#1 : 12/21/2016 12:35 pm : link

Quote:



The difference between this and Spygate and Deflategate is like the difference between murder and misdemeanor assault, but I do think, in a vacuum (not necessarily what happened here), it is a big competitive advantage if you can have your QB mic'd not only for the extra 15 seconds but during the play. The competitive advantage is huge. You can tell your QB presnap audibles, open guys during the play, pressure, it is like having a NASCAR crew chief in your drivers ear. I doubt the Giants used it that way during the play, but do you think McAdooo was looking at the play clock and cutting himself off at exactly 15 seconds? I would guess, and it is only a guess, probably not.



The advantage probably depends on the QB. A vet like Eli who constantly audibles and reads the D might just get annoyed hearing a coach chirping in his ear. A rookie QB like Dak that rarely audibles is going to get much more benefit from it.



That said, I believe the NFL also said that the Giants did not use the mics with <15 secs on the clock and that was taken into account. McAdoo was probably just using it to relay the plays in. I doubt he ever provides much in game feedback on the D alignments and thus would be going against his habits to do so in this circumstance. In comment 13279733 Essex said:The advantage probably depends on the QB. A vet like Eli who constantly audibles and reads the D might just get annoyed hearing a coach chirping in his ear. A rookie QB like Dak that rarely audibles is going to get much more benefit from it.That said, I believe the NFL also said that the Giants did not use the mics with <15 secs on the clock and that was taken into account. McAdoo was probably just using it to relay the plays in. I doubt he ever provides much in game feedback on the D alignments and thus would be going against his habits to do so in this circumstance.

RE: Glad McAdoo did what he did... not risking losing a big game GiantsLaw : 12/21/2016 12:49 pm : link

Quote: Because the league's equipment malfunctioned and the rules don't require the other team to switch off their sets to level the playing field.



RE: Rules are rules ColHowPepper : 12/21/2016 1:01 pm : link

Quote: Fairness is just a backdrop for us to talk about, but it isn't necessarily relevant to the punishment conversation. (The idea of fairness does cast some legitimate questions about the current rules around communication methods, and backup communication methods)....

But I do not understand the lazy use of the Brady suspension as a comp. if I'm not mistaken, Brady's suspension was technically for a failure to cooperate. He destroyed evidence, and the actions that he took in doing so were not actions that one would expect of an innocent person. There was also the history with Spygate.



The Giants did something. It broke the rules. It was an isolated incident. They evidently didn't try to lie or hide anything about it. They cooperated with the investigation. And now they take their medicine. hoya, agree with most of this and you state the issues provocatively. I do think that fairness is relevant to the punishment conversation: Forget the fines for a moment, they're a symbolic afterthought, in my mind, so it's plain for all the world to see that the Giants were "punished" for violation of a League rule.



The draft pick part of the punishment is obviously more significant, and more than symbolic. What grates on me is that this element was intended to DETER future such violations, and send a message. But what McAdoo did was not grounded in an attempt to gain an advantage but to short-term fix a problem not of the Giants' making (and as a poster said above, it's the NFL's mandated equipment).



So, given that this was a 911 emergency in BM's eyes, where is the logic to deterring such activity in the future? No one games for this type of unanticipated glitch.



I think Putin is behind it Vanzetti : 12/21/2016 1:31 pm : link just not sure if he is working for or against us

RE: . LAXin : 12/21/2016 2:13 pm : link

Quote:



Does anyone think the Giants using walkie talkies for 10 mintues tipped the scales in the game or had any effect on it whatsoever?



By this logic, if, during a closed book exam, a student takes out and actually open and look at the text book for 10 minutes, but do not alter any of his answers before turning in the exam, that's ok? No anger or punishment is warranted from the school authority?

RE: RE: . giants#1 : 12/21/2016 2:17 pm : link

RE: RE: . Jay on the Island : 12/21/2016 2:27 pm : link

Giants unfortunately broke the rules..whether intentional or not micky : 12/21/2016 2:32 pm : link they did. Now if league wants to come down hard on them and be excessive with fines or etc, I'd just say one thing...Mara and the Giants saved the commissioner and league a major headache a couple weeks ago, which they surely could've done so if it weren't for family.



The "deflate gate Deux" with Pitt could've been drugged out and made headaches and bad consequences for the Steelers. If Mara and Rooney weren't family and Mara passing it aside, it would've been a huge mess for league. Would've been interesting to see if the Media had overboard with that, like with this now.

RE: RE: RE: . LAXin : 12/21/2016 3:20 pm : link

Quote:

If a student was using a pencil because his pen broke while the rest of the class was answering in pencil does that student deserve a 0?



If this student is meticulous and well-prepared -- and I surely hope the Giants are meticulous and well-prepared -- he should have stored a second and even a third pen on him ready for use, if only pens are allowed to be used in the exam.



And where are the "suspension" or "0 score" in the two posts above coming from -- Who on the Giants team has been suspended? Which win/accomplishment in the Giants record has been reduced to zero and wiped away? I am not aware of any. This punishment is very fair.



I do agree that this violation is very different from Patriots' Spygate and Deflategate, in that the Giants obviously did not plan this beforehand, and did not cover it up afterward (not that they could anyway, but at least they did not insult our intelligence by insisting that what McAdoo communicated in the walkie talkie was about "losing weight" instead of game-related stuff).





I do agree



RE: RE: RE: RE: . giants#1 : 12/21/2016 3:32 pm : link

We should PaulN : 12/21/2016 3:39 pm : link Really be focused on the fact that McAdoo did this during the game because he did not want to have any disadvantage calling plays on the sidelines. The punishment is for the Giants to have their 4th round pick moved back maybe 5 to 15 spots, which is nothing for a 4th round pick. Who gives a crap about the fines, Mara will give McAdoo a Christmas bonus to cover his, and if you]re concerned about Mara's pocketbook then you really have flipped.



As far as Schefter covering this and making a big deal out of it, who gives a shit, turn the crap off if it bothers you, if this is what you focus on when the team is ready to clinch a playoff berth then you have worse mental problems then me. LOL. I never thought we would be where we are at right now, we are going to make the playoffs with a team that has won 8 out of its last 9 games. Maybe we peaked too soon and we lose, but at least we have a good start to building into next season, that is a lot better then where we were at.