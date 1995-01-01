New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Pre-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:12 am : 7:12 am ...

Papa just made a great point on Sirius Stu11 : 8:53 am : link Very important to win this one and get the defense some rest next Sunday. The starters have played a ton of snaps this season, especially when you factor in that we lose the TOP battle most weeks.

It's a short week for the Eagles, too. Ira : 8:59 am : link And they don't have as much to play for.

Quote: Color rush pays homage to 80s classic uniforms link - ( New Window )



leave it to the stupid Eagles to not go back to their 80's Green color and opt for black.

I think the Defense will show up again, Simms11 : 9:13 am : link however, I put this game squarely on the offenses shoulders. The Oline needs to come prepared to play and play physical. We have to be able to pound the rock in this game. Break their will, get ahead by 14 points or more; likelihood minimal, but I think that's what it's going to take. We need confidence down there. Be smart with the football and don't turn it over. Take a sack, throw it away, just do not give them an easy path to the end zone.

Weird feeling here..... BillKo : 9:17 am : link I figured the last two games were going to come down to us getting to 10 wins, but we are already there.



I don't really feel pressure in this game......11 guarantees a playoff I know but I think we back in regardless.

Other than Oliver Vernon, which defensive starters have taken an inordinate number of snaps for their positions?

Other than Oliver Vernon, which defensive starters have taken an inordinate number of snaps for their positions?

Pierre-Paul is already out.

Jenkins missed most of the Detroit game, and is questionable for tonight.

Collins never leaves the field, but that's not unusual for a safety. I guess he could use a breather.

Hankins and Harrison rotate out a fair amount.

The linebackers all rotate. A little extra rest for Casillas and Robinson would be nice, since they are dinged.

DRC and Apple have rotated all year.

Adams needs reps as much as he needs rest.



Hey, it would be great to clinch the #5 seed tonight; but if that happens, I'm not going to root for Dallas on Monday just to give Vernon and Collins a week off. And that's the thing: if the Giants win and Dallas loses, nobody rests unless the Cowboys blow Philly out early.

. Danny Kanell : 9:22 am : link Off tomorrow so my 4 day Christmas binge starts tonight.



I hate Thursday games but if they had to play in one, this is the week to do it. I dont have to worry about altering any Christmas Eve or Christmas plans to accommodate the game.



Let's go!

Breaking Trends... x meadowlander : 9:24 am : link ...trends that seem to have been broken this season:



- never-ending string of key injuries.

- losses to cream puff opponents.

- BAD Novembers.

- Prime Time losses. (2-1 this year)



I've pointed out before, only ONE Coughlin team finished better than 3-3.



Would LOVE to see THAT trend broken as well.

Win and hope joeinpa : 9:32 am : link Next week s game is still meaningful.

Eagles in Philly in night games (ugh) exiled : 9:35 am : link I just read that the Giants lost the previous two games by a combined score of 54-7! (I like to block out those dismal losses to the Eagles, so I'd not realized how bad it's been.)



But this isn't Coughlin's team. And they're not playing an Andy Reid team.



GO GIANTS!!!

They all need a breather on that Defense. Its not just the snaps Jimmy Googs : 9:37 am : link but also mindset of not being "on" for 3 hours and watching the game from the sideline.



And the reserves and backups could all use snaps. Never know when they will be needed and it could only help their confidence level to bang around more than usual.









I have an odd ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link feeling that the throwback whites will give them something extra tonight, like they are representing those Giants teams that nobody wanted to fuck with. Let's go baby. D up and slice them up on O.

I think you mean Chip Kelly.



But this isn't Coughlin's team. And they're not playing an Andy Reid team.

I think you mean Chip Kelly.

RE: I normally hate night games, but I have the day off work tomorrow mrvax : 9:58 am : link

Quote: so I'm pumped for this one.



The Giants haven't swept Dallas and Philadelphia in the same season since 200. How sweet would that be?





That's a damn long time ago.

That's a damn long time ago.

RE: I normally hate night games, but I have the day off work tomorrow Gmen8691 : 10:02 am : link

Quote: so I'm pumped for this one.



The Giants haven't swept Dallas and Philadelphia in the same season since 200. How sweet would that be?



definitely would be sweet! That was over 1800 years ago! Lets go Giants! LOL

These are two teams going in opposite directions BillT : 10:26 am : link We beat them when they were better and we were worse. They're now worse than before and we're better. And last week was the end of their last faint playoff hopes. That said they match up well so it won't be easy but no reason not to be optimistic.

Time for Eli andrew_nyg : 10:28 am : link and Company to Release the Kraken!



We need the offense to take that next step to be a serious threat in the playoffs.



No better time than tonight to get it started. Let's go GMEN!!

Just win baby! Double the pleasure: Victor in CT : 10:49 am : link Make the playoffs AND send the low life Philly fans home with a big lump of shit for their stockings.

I'm irrationally excited bceagle05 : 10:55 am : link to see Eli out there in the 80s throwbacks. It's like past and present championship eras colliding. Appropriate that we're playing an 80s style of Giants football right now, too.

RE: RE: Eagles in Philly in night games (ugh) exiled : 11:18 am : link You're right, Chip Kelly.



We probably don't want to know the point differential over the past dozen seasons (with Reid and Kelly).



RE: who do we knock out of playoffs with win? Boy Cord : 11:29 am : link

Quote: Do we knock out Washington?



I want a win.....to take pressure off and get everyone healthy for playoffs.



I don't think we knock anyone out. We just take one seat away from the table for the rest.

God I hate the Iggles trueblueinpw : 11:35 am : link Not underestimating the dirty green birds, but it sure would be nice to win down there tonight. We could enjoy Christmas and rest up in DC the next week too.



Does anyone know if Rich is dragging the eagle pregame at the Linc.

I think Odell goes off tonight opening the door BurlyMan : 11:38 am : link for some Victor Cruz redemption.

Tonight is not going to be easy. Tom in NY : 11:56 am : link Lane Johnson and Barbre are returning to their Oline...making it a very solid group.



Their defensive front 4 is very good and some of the matchups will be difficult for the Giants (e.g. Cox vs. Jerry).



The Eagles are going to come out and try everything they can to win (last week vs. Baltimore they went on 4th down 3 times and 2 2pt tries). They want to win a game before the season is over and would be delighted to knock the Giants out if they can.



My expectation is that this is going to be a street fight for 60 minutes. I hope the Giants exceed my expectations.

Totally agree with this. This is going to be a tough game.

Quote: Lane Johnson and Barbre are returning to their Oline...making it a very solid group.



Their defensive front 4 is very good and some of the matchups will be difficult for the Giants (e.g. Cox vs. Jerry).



The Eagles are going to come out and try everything they can to win (last week vs. Baltimore they went on 4th down 3 times and 2 2pt tries). They want to win a game before the season is over and would be delighted to knock the Giants out if they can.



My expectation is that this is going to be a street fight for 60 minutes. I hope the Giants exceed my expectations.

Totally agree with this. This is going to be a tough game. In comment 13281177 Tom in NY said:Totally agree with this. This is going to be a tough game.

The Giants have to area junc : 12:19 pm : link know they can have a Merry Christmas and take a little time off if they get this win. Big opportunity.

Run the ball and play Giants De-Fense! EJJ : 12:26 pm : link The O line needs to make a statement here! Play tough, run tough,finish plays! Keep down and distance to manageable 3rd downs and Eli no turn overs.

D get after Wentz and force turnovers. Give Philly no reason to think they have a chance, suffocate them!

On to the play offs baby!!!!!!!

Bring constant pressure Giants86 : 12:28 pm : link Have Wentz make mistakes, don't let Sproles go wild. Take care of the ball and no extra point or short field goal misses. Our defense will keep it close.

Huge game. Will make all of our long weekends that much nicer.

LETS FUCKING GO rdt288 : 12:39 pm : link F the iggles



Sick of them beating us

Just win baby Rick in Dallas : 12:40 pm : link And no injuries tonight. Don't care about how close the score will be as playing in Philly is not easy.

So nervous Clintqb17 : 12:56 pm : link About this game. Just get it done boys.

The Giants have to prove to themselves Jimmy Brown : 1:04 pm : link they can win on the road. They can't be too pleased about their away wins this year...not anything to build their confidence. They know the history of the Giants being road warriors, but for most of them, it's not THEIR history. Tonight, they can prove to themselves that they can be THAT team again. Do not wait 'til next week....that will be for getting healthy and rested.

I have this game at around 20-17, Giants WIN!!! SGMen : 1:10 pm : link This will be a tough game. The Eagles defense isn't too bad but they don't have playmakers on offense - no true deep threats.



We need to obviously win AND stay healthy doing it. We come out of this game healthy we get an extra 2 days to heal and prepare for the Redskins.



We also have to pray Detroit knocks Dallas off on Monday night. The Eagles will be well prepared for Dallas in game 16 and we can just hope the Eagles surprise Dallas as well.



If by some miracle the Giants win the divsion and #1 seed, I like our chances of making the Super Bowl.

I'm expecting a street fight for 45 minutes WideRight : 1:40 pm : link If we go toe to toe for the first three quarters, they probably will pack it in. The Eagles can and will make a statement early for the enjoyment of their fans, but its hard to imagine the whole team staying on message until the end. They are professionals who will probably be making business decisions in towards the end.

I am glad Carson53 : 1:42 pm : link Shady McCoy now plays for the Bills, yes I am!

He use to drive the Giants bonkers more often than not.

Thanks Chip!

RE: Run the ball and play Giants De-Fense! Eman11 : 2:02 pm : link

Quote: The O line needs to make a statement here! Play tough, run tough,finish plays! Keep down and distance to manageable 3rd downs and Eli no turn overs.

D get after Wentz and force turnovers. Give Philly no reason to think they have a chance, suffocate them!

On to the play offs baby!!!!!!!



Best chance for the O to do damage is pass protect and eat their secondary alive with our WRs. We can take our foot off the gas, run the ball and eat some clock when we've broken their spirit and have forced them to drop more back in coverage.



Best chance for the O to do damage is pass protect and eat their secondary alive with our WRs. We can take our foot off the gas, run the ball and eat some clock when we've broken their spirit and have forced them to drop more back in coverage.

If Mc comes out thinking we're going to run it down their throats and doesn't take advantage of their biggest weakness on D, he'll be playing right into their hands. Their CBs are even worse than their WRs. We have a huge advantage on both sides of the ball in the passing game and should attack their weaknesses and capitalize on that advantage.

Jenkins and Casillas both game time decisions tonight Giantology : 2:03 pm : link .

RE: I'm irrationally excited Coach Mason : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: to see Eli out there in the 80s throwbacks. It's like past and present championship eras colliding. Appropriate that we're playing an 80s style of Giants football right now, too.



Exactly what Id love to see:

Giants with an '80 style win. Offense: ground and pound with some clutch passes thrown in. Defense swarming to the football and laying the lumber on Philly backs and receivers.



Exactly what Id love to see:

Giants with an '80 style win. Offense: ground and pound with some clutch passes thrown in. Defense swarming to the football and laying the lumber on Philly backs and receivers.

Giants 24-10.

One of my favorite football sayings... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:14 pm : link How do you lose to a team you're better than? Penalties, turnovers, and special teams.



If the Giants don't screw up in those areas (ESPECIALLY turnovers), they're not going to lose this game. I expect the game to be close mostly because the Giants offense hasn't shown themselves capable of making a game easy, especially on the road. As long as they don't help Philly beat them, they'll be fine.

Rooting for LCtheINTMachine : 2:43 pm : link no major injuries. Knock on wood.

Why Birds beat us Reale01 : 3:18 pm : link The eagles win when

We give them turnovers

We get FG instead of TD in Red Zone

Bad on third down defense

Special teams plays



They try to pressure Eli early and often. If Eli gets off to a good start I think we will win easily. If not, dog fight (without Mike Vick).



I don't expect it will be pretty.

How about a shutout tonight Hammer : 3:25 pm : link to cement our standing as the best defense in football?

RE: RE: I normally hate night games, but I have the day off work tomorrow truebluelarry : 3:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13280673 truebluelarry said:





Quote:





so I'm pumped for this one.



The Giants haven't swept Dallas and Philadelphia in the same season since 200. How sweet would that be?







definitely would be sweet! That was over 1800 years ago! Lets go Giants! LOL



Haha, good catch. That should read 2000.



It only feels like it's been 1800 years.



Haha, good catch. That should read 2000.

It only feels like it's been 1800 years.

The Linc Chris684 : 4:02 pm : link A place that has featured alot of high and lows (probably more lows) in the Eli era.



We've lost a playoff game there, had one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history, the first few snaps of Eli's now storied Giants career.



Cruz's stardom was born and pretty much died there.



A couple of games that came down to late missed FGs, Akers (07) Tynes (12).



A bunch of other moments we'd likely want to forget. Barden offensive PI, the Eli slide fumbles and Donnell having the ball ripped out of his arms like candy from a baby.



I think tonight is the night the Giants finally score 30 and I think clinching our first playoff berth in those uniforms, in that place is going to be a great early gift for us.