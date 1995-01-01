Papa tidbit on the OL Big Blue '56 : 9:00 am He was actually the interviewee on Sirius this a.m. in that he's in Philly doing the game tonight..He was asked a multitude of questions about the Giants and, per usual, answered honestly without the usual spin..



He said before they ask any questions of the Giants, he and Carl Banks go over the Coaches tape thoroughly..



One of the things he noticed about the OL on a bunch of occasions is that they would open up nice holes but the RB(s) would misread their keys and run elsewhere, turning a probable 12 yard gain into a loss of a yard. He wasn't minimizing the OL struggles, but he was trying to explain how oft times it's not always what we see on our screen..



Just passing this insight on..

I've seen that myself section125 : 9:02 am : link on reg TV. Especially Jennings. Perkins seems to pick the holes better and get through.

Jennings PaulN : 9:09 am : link Is a bad running back and there is no way to sugar coat that at all. You add a great running back to this offense and you would see a huge difference, but a great running back has to pass protect, a lot of people need to understand one thing, you miss a play and get your QB hurt you ruin a season, and at this point of the season it would be unforgivable. Thus we see players like Jennings in there. Perkins is playing more, and maybe he is ready to take over, and if he plays more maybe he is the answer, I think we will find out before this season is over.

From a run blocking perspective, I think the O-line has done a much Jimmy Googs : 9:16 am : link better job over the last month, but the Giants are not getting enough out of the opportunities when they do create something. The RBs are a fault to some degree.



Jennings is basically done. Good veteran team-mate and all but he clearly can't get to the edge anymore, he runs with no burst through holes, and even when there is space he runs with 2 hands on the ball in an effort to "not mess up a positive gain" versus trying to break away. While the ball security is important, he is no threat to a defense.



Perkins has shown hesitation as well in certain instances but over the last few weeks I see a guy who is just getting better each game. I think the rookie is really improving rapidly on finding his creases, jump stepping a little to backside of plays, and falling forward for the extra 1-2 yards as well.



Philly is a good test to see if improvement can stick as they are active on the LOS but not exactly an elite defense.



Maybe Perkins' break-out game??

I only noticed this PaulBlakeTSU : 9:17 am : link on the play dissected last week where Jennings missed that huge hole (though I do remember someone arguing that Sean Lee was about to break free and so the hole may not have been as obvious).



Perkins clearly hits the hole faster than Jennings, but I still think the offensive line hasn't made it easy. I'll try to focus on it tonight.

It's a combination of both the OL and too much Jennings sjnyfan : 9:20 am : link Our best run blocker is Pugh and he played his first game in over a month last week. Behind him was an injury riddled mess that didn't have a lot of practice snaps which hurts consistency. However the entire line is inconsistent. Richburg is better than he was in the beginning of the year but he's been more of a pass blocker this year than run blocker. Jerry has been that way since college and you don't know what you're getting from down to down with Flowers and Hart. You combine that with Jennings STILL getting more snaps than Perkins even though it would be obvious to the late, great Ray Charles who is the better RB and that's how you get the 30th ranked team in ypc in the league.

RE: Jennings Old Dirty Beckham : 9:31 am : link

Is a bad running back and there is no way to sugar coat that at all. You add a great running back to this offense and you would see a huge difference, but a great running back has to pass protect, a lot of people need to understand one thing, you miss a play and get your QB hurt you ruin a season, and at this point of the season it would be unforgivable. Thus we see players like Jennings in there. Perkins is playing more, and maybe he is ready to take over, and if he plays more maybe he is the answer, I think we will find out before this season is over.



I love the people who think they're the only ones that know blocking is important for the RB position.



We get it it!

RE: It's a combination of both the OL and too much Jennings gidiefor : Mod : 9:38 am : : 9:38 am : link

Our best run blocker is Pugh and he played his first game in over a month last week. Behind him was an injury riddled mess that didn't have a lot of practice snaps which hurts consistency. However the entire line is inconsistent. Richburg is better than he was in the beginning of the year but he's been more of a pass blocker this year than run blocker. Jerry has been that way since college and you don't know what you're getting from down to down with Flowers and Hart. You combine that with Jennings STILL getting more snaps than Perkins even though it would be obvious to the late, great Ray Charles who is the better RB and that's how you get the 30th ranked team in ypc in the league.



I dont think jennings is getting more snaps than perkins anymore

Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... EricJ : 9:43 am : link Listening to Brady Quinn yesterday speak about the run game in general and it was not about the Giants. He said that the run game is better when the QB is under center. The RBs have better angles when approaching the holes AND they get to the hole quicker vs when the QB is in shotgun. That may explain some of what was mentioned earlier regarding holes closing before our RBs can get through them. This does not excuse the fact that Jennings does look slow.



Then, this morning Greg Cosell was on. He was talking about Eli. That he is one of the better QBs in the league but is not having a good year. Went into a few details based upon what he sees on tape. He did say that a lot of this is related to the OL and play design too.

RE: Jennings PatersonPlank : 9:45 am : link

Is a bad running back and there is no way to sugar coat that at all. You add a great running back to this offense and you would see a huge difference, but a great running back has to pass protect, a lot of people need to understand one thing, you miss a play and get your QB hurt you ruin a season, and at this point of the season it would be unforgivable. Thus we see players like Jennings in there. Perkins is playing more, and maybe he is ready to take over, and if he plays more maybe he is the answer, I think we will find out before this season is over.



Nothing is this black and white. Its shades of gray. Jennings is not a bad back, he's not a really good back either. He's a decent back.

RE: Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... Big Blue '56 : 9:51 am : link

Quote: Listening to Brady Quinn yesterday speak about the run game in general and it was not about the Giants. He said that the run game is better when the QB is under center. The RBs have better angles when approaching the holes AND they get to the hole quicker vs when the QB is in shotgun. That may explain some of what was mentioned earlier regarding holes closing before our RBs can get through them. This does not excuse the fact that Jennings does look slow.



Then, this morning Greg Cosell was on. He was talking about Eli. That he is one of the better QBs in the league but is not having a good year. Went into a few details based upon what he sees on tape. He did say that a lot of this is related to the OL and play design too.



Not that I always agree with him, but when Greg Cosell talks, I listen

Jennings: ryanmkeane : 9:52 am : link great locker room guy/leader who can still be on the field a decent amount but cannot be out there for any long stretches because of his limited abilities. Really like how they are bringing Perkins along. Remember...he's just a rookie. If he's out there for 2/3 of the game and makes a few key mistakes, could turn the game around.

RE: Jennings: Big Blue '56 : 9:54 am : link

great locker room guy/leader who can still be on the field a decent amount but cannot be out there for any long stretches because of his limited abilities. Really like how they are bringing Perkins along. Remember...he's just a rookie. If he's out there for 2/3 of the game and makes a few key mistakes, could turn the game around.



That said, he has gained valuable yardage for us at times with the game winding down

This type of game tonight ryanmkeane : 9:55 am : link is tailor made for Jennings. Similar to @ Buffalo last year, he can chew up some yardage with a lead and protect the ball. Hopefully, we can start fast, keep the offense on the field for some long drives and have Jennings out there getting some tough yardage in between the tackles.

RE: RE: Jennings: ryanmkeane : 9:56 am : link

Quote:





That said, he has gained valuable yardage for us at times with the game winding down

Yup, that's why he's still valuable. He won't try anything fancy or make a key mistake out there.

That being said... ryanmkeane : 9:57 am : link that's no reason to keep a RB on the field ALL the time...but we don't exactly have a plethora of options now.

RE: Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... ColHowPepper : 10:09 am : link

Listening to Brady Quinn yesterday speak about the run game in general and it was not about the Giants. He said that the run game is better when the QB is under center. The RBs have better angles when approaching the holes AND they get to the hole quicker vs when the QB is in shotgun. That may explain some of what was mentioned earlier regarding holes closing before our RBs can get through them. This does not excuse the fact that Jennings does look slow. Thanks for that Eric, and seems intuitively to be true. Did you, or anyone, notice one play vs Lions, Eli under center, and Jennings was not just the lone set back, he was almost 10 yards set back behind Eli, as if he was going to in some read/option plan. It turned out to be just another handoff and running play that went for not much. But what was the thinking there?

This Is Interesting Bernie : 10:27 am : link my 12 year old daughter made a comment last week during the Lions game when Jennings (once again) ran into the back of the O-Line for no gain when there was a huge hole to his right. She asked why he was not cutting to take advantage and I replied that he was going where the play was designed to go. From Bob's comments, it sounds like my daughter was right and I was wrong. If that's the case, then Jennings has to become the change of pace and Perkins needs to start as he is quicker and can make those reads and cuts much better.



On another note, does anyone else feel like 2016 Perkins is beginning to feel like 2007 Bradshaw?

One thing BIG FRED 1973 : 10:30 am : link with going under center ( which I have been lobbying for us to do most of the season ) it opens up the play action pass game which I don't think we do enough ,The Dallas game we had a few nice runs and play action would have ate them up as the safety was flying up and we didn't do it .As a coach I love running the ball out of 21/22 personal but that's not in the giants dna this year for the most part

RE: This Is Interesting Big Blue '56 : 10:31 am : link

my 12 year old daughter made a comment last week during the Lions game when Jennings (once again) ran into the back of the O-Line for no gain when there was a huge hole to his right. She asked why he was not cutting to take advantage and I replied that he was going where the play was designed to go. From Bob's comments, it sounds like my daughter was right and I was wrong. If that's the case, then Jennings has to become the change of pace and Perkins needs to start as he is quicker and can make those reads and cuts much better.

On another note, does anyone else feel like 2016 Perkins is beginning to feel like 2007 Bradshaw?



On another note, does anyone else feel like 2016 Perkins is beginning to feel like 2007 Bradshaw?



Somewhat, but as I recall, there were draftniks who felt Perkins was one of the better backs drafted after Zeke with upside

Jennings is slow footed nothing new discussed Mason : 10:36 am : link Perkins should be getting the snaps. Jennings should not have made the roster IMO.

I would tend to agree. And Papa knows his stuff. Victor in CT : 10:45 am : link but I also think that Jennings is very slow to hit the hole. I'm hoping that the # of carries between Jennings and Perkins is reversed this week.



And also agree with the point from the other thread that running from the shot gun is less efficient than from the pro set.

Perkins, imo, is going to surpass Jennings in snaps going forward adamg : 11:12 am : link Looking at the snap counts:



Week 14:

RJ: 36

SV: 3

BR: 3

PP: 25



Week 15:

RJ: 25

SV: 14

BR: 0

PP: 25



Looks like Perkins has earned more snaps. I wouldn't be surprised to see him more frequently. I think they like Jennings to start though. And his best runs last week were on the first drive, so I think that makes sense. We'll see though.



I'm glad for the players they get an extended weekend this week. Get a nice holiday in before the playoff stretch. Let's go.

RE: RE: Jennings Boy Cord : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13280802 PaulN said:





Quote:





Is a bad running back and there is no way to sugar coat that at all. You add a great running back to this offense and you would see a huge difference, but a great running back has to pass protect, a lot of people need to understand one thing, you miss a play and get your QB hurt you ruin a season, and at this point of the season it would be unforgivable. Thus we see players like Jennings in there. Perkins is playing more, and maybe he is ready to take over, and if he plays more maybe he is the answer, I think we will find out before this season is over.







I love the people who think they're the only ones that know blocking is important for the RB position.



We get it it!



Paul's a know-it-all.

you guys are hilarious HomerJones45 : 11:26 am : link last season,you all bitched about the running game because Jennings wasn't getting the ball enough. Now this year, he's getting it too much. ok

Watching tape? trueblueinpw : 11:29 am : link Right...I think Papa and Banks are just lurking here at BBI. Banks was breaking down cnewk's latest post and Papa has been reading through the week's threads.

RE: RE: RE: Jennings Big Blue '56 : 11:29 am : link

Quote: In comment 13280848 Old Dirty Beckham said:





Quote:





In comment 13280802 PaulN said:





Quote:





Is a bad running back and there is no way to sugar coat that at all. You add a great running back to this offense and you would see a huge difference, but a great running back has to pass protect, a lot of people need to understand one thing, you miss a play and get your QB hurt you ruin a season, and at this point of the season it would be unforgivable. Thus we see players like Jennings in there. Perkins is playing more, and maybe he is ready to take over, and if he plays more maybe he is the answer, I think we will find out before this season is over.







I love the people who think they're the only ones that know blocking is important for the RB position.



We get it it!







Paul's a know-it-all.



Actually, I enjoy you and Paul..😎

RE: you guys are hilarious Big Blue '56 : 11:30 am : link

last season,you all bitched about the running game because Jennings wasn't getting the ball enough. Now this year, he's getting it too much. ok



BBI at its best

RE: you guys are hilarious adamg : 11:30 am : link

last season,you all bitched about the running game because Jennings wasn't getting the ball enough. Now this year, he's getting it too much. ok



Jennings has devolved throughout the year. He deserved the ball more in week 1 than he deserves in week 16, oddly. Considering he's 31 years old and playing slower than ever, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for why people feel that way. Especially since Perkins has taken over Williams (the Mark Sanchez of RBs) place on the team.

RE: Watching tape? Big Blue '56 : 11:30 am : link

Right...I think Papa and Banks are just lurking here at BBI. Banks was breaking down cnewk's latest post and Papa has been reading through the week's threads.



That's a given

RE: Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... BigBlueinChicago : 11:38 am : link

Quote: Listening to Brady Quinn yesterday speak about the run game in general and it was not about the Giants. He said that the run game is better when the QB is under center. The RBs have better angles when approaching the holes AND they get to the hole quicker vs when the QB is in shotgun. That may explain some of what was mentioned earlier regarding holes closing before our RBs can get through them. This does not excuse the fact that Jennings does look slow.



No one in the NFL can speak to this more than DeMarco Murray.



With the Cowboys, he was the setback as Dallas ran almost all of its running plays with the QB under center.



Last year, he goes to the Eagles where Chip Kelly ran most of the offense out the shotgun, negating some of his vision and angles of where to run, leading to his worst season (except when he faced the Giants).



This year, he's in Tennessee at the lone setback as Mariota is under center and he is back to running the ball the way he was before and having a great season.



There is something to be said for this. Think about, how many RB's do you know outside of Thurman Thomas in his prime, was an effective gaining RB where most of the running plays came from the shotgun?



In comment 13280883 EricJ said:No one in the NFL can speak to this more than DeMarco Murray.With the Cowboys, he was the setback as Dallas ran almost all of its running plays with the QB under center.Last year, he goes to the Eagles where Chip Kelly ran most of the offense out the shotgun, negating some of his vision and angles of where to run, leading to his worst season (except when he faced the Giants).This year, he's in Tennessee at the lone setback as Mariota is under center and he is back to running the ball the way he was before and having a great season.There is something to be said for this. Think about, how many RB's do you know outside of Thurman Thomas in his prime, was an effective gaining RB where most of the running plays came from the shotgun?

RE: RE: Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... Big Blue '56 : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13280883 EricJ said:





Quote:





Listening to Brady Quinn yesterday speak about the run game in general and it was not about the Giants. He said that the run game is better when the QB is under center. The RBs have better angles when approaching the holes AND they get to the hole quicker vs when the QB is in shotgun. That may explain some of what was mentioned earlier regarding holes closing before our RBs can get through them. This does not excuse the fact that Jennings does look slow.







No one in the NFL can speak to this more than DeMarco Murray.



With the Cowboys, he was the setback as Dallas ran almost all of its running plays with the QB under center.



Last year, he goes to the Eagles where Chip Kelly ran most of the offense out the shotgun, negating some of his vision and angles of where to run, leading to his worst season (except when he faced the Giants).



This year, he's in Tennessee at the lone setback as Mariota is under center and he is back to running the ball the way he was before and having a great season.



There is something to be said for this. Think about, how many RB's do you know outside of Thurman Thomas in his prime, was an effective gaining RB where most of the running plays came from the shotgun?





Wouldn't the possible state of the OL dictate under center/shotgun formations, playaction effectiveness(at times) notwithstanding?

By the way Semipro Lineman : 11:54 am : link This is nothing new. Dallas media did this after the season opener to describe how their rookie rb didn't take advantage of his blocks by being impatient. The same people did it two seasons ago when DeMarco Murray left and his replacement was showing tape on plays where the league's leading rusher had left yards on the field by cutting left instead of right etc...



For a several seasons, a healthy Jennings earned more yards than the blocking. Now it might be the opposite but I doubt it is that dramatic as this implies

RE: RE: RE: Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... EricJ : 11:58 am : link

Quote:



Wouldn't the possible state of the OL dictate under center/shotgun formations, playaction effectiveness(at times) notwithstanding?



Yes, and wouldn't McAdoo know this? If it is a huge problem to the point where the offense is unable to function then we need for Reese to get Eli some help.



To respond to your earlier comment.. I also listen to what Greg Cosell says. He has no agenda and tells it like it is. Has spent decades analyzing game film. If he says we have a problem, then we do. He is basically saying that Eli has to step it up a bit despite the fact that our OL and our TEs are the real problem. As an elite QB, he still needs to make the right decisions and also the throws when they are there with time to release the ball. In comment 13281142 Big Blue '56 said:Yes, and wouldn't McAdoo know this? If it is a huge problem to the point where the offense is unable to function then we need for Reese to get Eli some help.To respond to your earlier comment.. I also listen to what Greg Cosell says. He has no agenda and tells it like it is. Has spent decades analyzing game film. If he says we have a problem, then we do. He is basically saying that Eli has to step it up a bit despite the fact that our OL and our TEs are the real problem. As an elite QB, he still needs to make the right decisions and also the throws when they are there with time to release the ball.

RE: I've seen that myself montanagiant : 12:11 pm : link

on reg TV. Especially Jennings. Perkins seems to pick the holes better and get through.

Yup, a few times he has run into the teeth of the D instead of cutting right or left where there were some nice holes

RE: One thing BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:23 pm : link

with going under center ( which I have been lobbying for us to do most of the season ) it opens up the play action pass game which I don't think we do enough ,The Dallas game we had a few nice runs and play action would have ate them up as the safety was flying up and we didn't do it .As a coach I love running the ball out of 21/22 personal but that's not in the giants dna this year for the most part



Problem is we have no fullback and our TEs aren't he best blockers from ACE formation.

RE: RE: RE: Some other things from Sirius NFL radio... BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281138 BigBlueinChicago said:





Quote:





In comment 13280883 EricJ said:





Quote:





Listening to Brady Quinn yesterday speak about the run game in general and it was not about the Giants. He said that the run game is better when the QB is under center. The RBs have better angles when approaching the holes AND they get to the hole quicker vs when the QB is in shotgun. That may explain some of what was mentioned earlier regarding holes closing before our RBs can get through them. This does not excuse the fact that Jennings does look slow.







No one in the NFL can speak to this more than DeMarco Murray.



With the Cowboys, he was the setback as Dallas ran almost all of its running plays with the QB under center.



Last year, he goes to the Eagles where Chip Kelly ran most of the offense out the shotgun, negating some of his vision and angles of where to run, leading to his worst season (except when he faced the Giants).



This year, he's in Tennessee at the lone setback as Mariota is under center and he is back to running the ball the way he was before and having a great season.



There is something to be said for this. Think about, how many RB's do you know outside of Thurman Thomas in his prime, was an effective gaining RB where most of the running plays came from the shotgun?









Wouldn't the possible state of the OL dictate under center/shotgun formations, playaction effectiveness(at times) notwithstanding?



It's more about the TEs being able to block and not having a fullback. The lack of fullback is crushing us, since we have to rely on our mediocre TEs to be lead blockers. It's probably what forces us into Shotgun Trips sets.

Interesting Matt M. : 12:28 pm : link Based on some of the review threads the last few weeks, I see where it does appear Jennings misses big holes. But, it also seemed it was not the hole designed for that call, or at least not where he was expecting it. It is becoming more clear, that especially with this OL, Perkins needs to be the lead back now, not next year.

RE: RE: One thing Boy Cord : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13280984 BIG FRED 1973 said:





Quote:





with going under center ( which I have been lobbying for us to do most of the season ) it opens up the play action pass game which I don't think we do enough ,The Dallas game we had a few nice runs and play action would have ate them up as the safety was flying up and we didn't do it .As a coach I love running the ball out of 21/22 personal but that's not in the giants dna this year for the most part

Problem is we have no fullback and our TEs aren't he best blockers from ACE formation.







Problem is we have no fullback and our TEs aren't he best blockers from ACE formation.



I still don't understand the lack of a FB on the roster. There

I still don't understand the lack of a FB on the roster. There must be a GREAT reason not to have one. I wish I knew what it is.

The good runs Jennings has had... Damon : 1:01 pm : link Would have been explosive runs by Perkins. The good news is. Hopefully they figured this out and it's more firepower and fresh rookie legs for the final stretch.

RE: The good runs Jennings has had... Big Blue '56 : 1:19 pm : link

Would have been explosive runs by Perkins. The good news is. Hopefully they figured this out and it's more firepower and fresh rookie legs for the final stretch.



Not sure why this entered my gray matter, but during LT's rookie year, we didn't start becoming contenders until we acquired Rob Carpenter from Houston (Oilers)..What a huge difference he made down the stretch, especially with Brunner as QB

RE: RE: The good runs Jennings has had... Victor in CT : 1:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281281 Damon said:





Quote:





Would have been explosive runs by Perkins. The good news is. Hopefully they figured this out and it's more firepower and fresh rookie legs for the final stretch.







Not sure why this entered my gray matter, but during LT's rookie year, we didn't start becoming contenders until we acquired Rob Carpenter from Houston (Oilers)..What a huge difference he made down the stretch, especially with Brunner as QB



yep. And that was not a great OL, but Carpenter was a good back. Smart, tough, hit the holes and ran downhill

RE: RE: The good runs Jennings has had... RobCarpenter : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281281 Damon said:





Quote:





Would have been explosive runs by Perkins. The good news is. Hopefully they figured this out and it's more firepower and fresh rookie legs for the final stretch.







Not sure why this entered my gray matter, but during LT's rookie year, we didn't start becoming contenders until we acquired Rob Carpenter from Houston (Oilers)..What a huge difference he made down the stretch, especially with Brunner as QB



Yep -- hence the reason it's my handle.

RE: RE: RE: One thing Ten Ton Hammer : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281226 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 13280984 BIG FRED 1973 said:





Quote:





with going under center ( which I have been lobbying for us to do most of the season ) it opens up the play action pass game which I don't think we do enough ,The Dallas game we had a few nice runs and play action would have ate them up as the safety was flying up and we didn't do it .As a coach I love running the ball out of 21/22 personal but that's not in the giants dna this year for the most part







Problem is we have no fullback and our TEs aren't he best blockers from ACE formation.







I still don't understand the lack of a FB on the roster. There

must be a GREAT reason not to have one. I wish I knew what it is.



They had one, he got hurt, and with extremely limited practice time during the season, you don't just pick a guy up off the street to teach the run scheme. That takes weeks even in preseason.

RE: RE: RE: The good runs Jennings has had... Big Blue '56 : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281312 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13281281 Damon said:





Quote:





Would have been explosive runs by Perkins. The good news is. Hopefully they figured this out and it's more firepower and fresh rookie legs for the final stretch.







Not sure why this entered my gray matter, but during LT's rookie year, we didn't start becoming contenders until we acquired Rob Carpenter from Houston (Oilers)..What a huge difference he made down the stretch, especially with Brunner as QB







Yep -- hence the reason it's my handle.



Bullshit! You ARE Rob Carpenter

RB Paul Perkins: we need a second playmaker on offense and he is it SGMen : 3:12 pm : link I don't doubt Papa's take on the OL holes and the RB's missing some keys. I've been saying on other threads that if Perkins can have that 15-75 kind of night he may just be the #1 back for game 16 vs Skins. We need playmaker #2 on offense as we currently only have OBJ as a guy you worry about.



And if Perkins is slicing and dicing through the line by all means just keep him in. Jennings scares no one.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The good runs Jennings has had... RobCarpenter : 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281438 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





In comment 13281312 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13281281 Damon said:





Quote:





Would have been explosive runs by Perkins. The good news is. Hopefully they figured this out and it's more firepower and fresh rookie legs for the final stretch.







Not sure why this entered my gray matter, but during LT's rookie year, we didn't start becoming contenders until we acquired Rob Carpenter from Houston (Oilers)..What a huge difference he made down the stretch, especially with Brunner as QB







Yep -- hence the reason it's my handle.







Bullshit! You ARE Rob Carpenter



Here I am -- true enough!

I am NOT a fan of using a FB in today's game. EricJ : 5:55 pm : link will it help the run game? Maybe. In theory it would. However, here are my thoughts on it..

When we would roll with a FB, the guy would almost never touch the ball. So, it was like having just 4 eligible WRs on the field. Unless you have a guy who is an offensive threat, I don't like it.



The FB coming into the game also tips your hand that you are more likely to run. So, although a FB will help clear a path, the defense is also keyed on the run.



Since the FB is not much of a threat to catch a pass, now the remaining WRs can be doubled.



IMO, the best scenario is to sure up our OL and get a better TE. Putting a FB on the field with this offense right now would make it worse.



TE! TE! TE! Big Blue '56 : 6:02 pm : link With the apparent improvements of both Adams and Tye, has it occurred to some that we already have future TEs right now, right here on the roster?

It's a consideration Ten Ton Hammer : 6:07 pm : link But one can't say either player looks like he deserves he job next year. They should have to earn it against some competition.