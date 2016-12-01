PFF declares Andrew Adams as the next potential Pro Bowler mavric : 10:37 am Feel good story (for Giants' fans anyway) from FanSided:



"The New York Giants defense has done a total 180 from 2015. After being the worst defense in the NFL last season, the Giants are now one of the best defensive units in the NFL in 2016. The big money spent in the offseason is a big reason for that.



The Giants spent a ton to help improve the talent on defense. Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, and Janoris Jenkins cost almost $200 million combined. But free agents are not the only ingredient needed to build a strong defense; you need to find some hidden gems during the draft as well.



The Giants look to have hit on Landon Collins with their second round pick in 2015. He has morphed into a difference maker in the secondary in his sophomore campaign. Finding a partner at safety has not been so easy for the Giants.



They have hoped one of their young players would step up and perform next to Collins. Nat Berhe, Cooper Taylor, and Mykelle Thompson were thought to help last season, but all suffered injuries. This year the Giants selected Darian Thompson in the third round hoping he would be the Robin to Collins’ Batman.



Like the youngsters the Giants were going to rely on last season, D. Thompson was beset by injuries. That is how the Giants have come across a true gem in undrafted free agent Andrew Adams.



Adams has about as bad an introduction you could have. Against the Washington Redskins, Adams committed a bad personal foul penalty on a punt in which the Giants blocked. They would have been set up well field position wise but it was undone by Adams’ penalty.



It was the kind of play that an undrafted player could lose their roster spot over. But, the Giants were suffering from a ton of injuries and held onto Adams. They are lucky they did as Adams has turned into an extremely useful player for the Giants.



Adams has taken over as the starting safety next to Collins and has outperformed any expectations set. He has 44 tackles this season to go along with one interception and five passes defended. His outlook is bright as he has helped turn the Giants defense around.



So bright that Pro Football Focus believes he can be a Pro Bowl player down the road. They compiled a list of players they believe can be future Pro Bowlers, choosing one player per team; Adams was their selection from the Giants.



Here is what they had to say about Adams.



'Third-round pick Darian Thompson was supposed to solve the Giants’ issue at free safety, but his injury opened the door for Adams, an undrafted rookie free agent who has been excellent over his 676 snaps. He is PFF’s 15th-ranked coverage safety, with a grade of 82.7. With Landon Collins so much better in the box, this secondary could be special.'



It doesn’t get much better than that. Having an undrafted rookie who was lucky to make the roster end up as the 15th ranked coverage safety in the NFL is exactly what the Giants needed. Collins excels near the line of scrimmage, so finding a player that is capable of dropping back into coverage has been a godsend.



With Collins able to play to his strengths the Giants defense has taken a major step forward. Adams has provided him that opportunity and now the Giants have plenty of building blocks on their defensive backfield.



Adams, D. Thompson and 2016 first round pick Eli Apple could be patrolling the Giants secondary for many seasons to come along with Collins. This grouping has a chance to make things happen with veterans Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins also in the fold."

when you PaulBlakeTSU : 11:05 am : link stop the run the way our defensive line has (Snacks!), and you hurry the quarterback the way Olivier Vernon has, and you cover like Jenkins and DRC have, and you have arguably the top performing strong safety in the league in Collins, it's going to make Adams look a lot better. That's why it's so important to "do your job," as BB would say. It's also why stats tell a far less complete picture in football than in baseball-- football is so much more scheme-based and players are so much more impacted by performances of other players.



Part of the reason the Seahawks defense had a historically great run the last five years or so is because players do their job. Everyone looks great because so many are playing well and that cumulative effect makes everyone look better.

Here's how good Adams has been this season BigBlueinChicago : 11:10 am : link ask yourself, do you complain about his play during the games?



If the answer is no, than he is doing a very good job.





RE: Andrews Adams has as much value as most mrvax : 11:11 am : link

Quote: undrafted free agent rookies. Not much more.



But Giants needed to put somebody out there...





I don't understand your comment. Adams has at least temporarily solved a nasty problem at FS.

In comment 13281016 Jimmy Googs said:I don't understand your comment. Adams has at least temporarily solved a nasty problem at FS.

RE: He's fine mavric : 11:11 am : link

Quote: He's as good as he's going to be though. He's smart and sound fundamentally but is just an OK athlete. We can definitely live with an upgrade but so far so good.



Hard to believe that a rookie playing his first year in the NFL is as good as he's ever going to be. If he stays healthy, he's going to improve by playing smarter and understanding the game's nuances better. Plus, an athlete typically peaks at the age of 29 as the production of testosterone increases each year up to that age before plateauing and eventually heading south in a male's mid to late 30's. He's 24, so that means he has 5 years of improving his strength and athleticism.



For me, I'm just glad he's panning out to be a suitable player whether starting or coming off the bench. We can never have too many good players in the defensive backfield and you have to give Reese and the coaches kudos for finding the kid and sticking with him. Coaches tend to see things in a kid that fans don't see. In comment 13281053 Joey in VA said:Hard to believe that a rookie playing his first year in the NFL is as good as he's ever going to be. If he stays healthy, he's going to improve by playing smarter and understanding the game's nuances better. Plus, an athlete typically peaks at the age of 29 as the production of testosterone increases each year up to that age before plateauing and eventually heading south in a male's mid to late 30's. He's 24, so that means he has 5 years of improving his strength and athleticism.For me, I'm just glad he's panning out to be a suitable player whether starting or coming off the bench. We can never have too many good players in the defensive backfield and you have to give Reese and the coaches kudos for finding the kid and sticking with him. Coaches tend to see things in a kid that fans don't see.

I don't know about 10th best safety Sonic Youth : 11:13 am : link But I think people on BBI aren't giving him the credit he deserves. I posted a thread a few weeks ago asking about what others thought of his ceiling, and whoever answered pretty much said he's going to be a backup at best,



He's an UDFA, so of course there will be bumps in the road. And while I'm not saying he has Collins ceiling, and while I also understand Landon was out of position last year, let's just take a moment to remember how much he improved from year 1 to year 2.



If Thompson pans out, we could have a nice trio of cost controlled safeties for the next couple years.



If DRC isn't cut this offseason as insiders have said may happen, this secondary will likely go down as the best in NYG history - particularly as Apple, Collins, Thompson, and Adams all continue to improve.



If we can resign Hankins AND JPP, maybe add a pass rusher who can contribute somewhere in the draft or FA, and see any growth from Okwara/Odi (not that hopeful on Odi anymore), this will be among the top units in NYG's storied defensive history, IMO. There's a lot of "ifs" in there, and many things have to break right, but this is the precipice of something special.



I really loved the 538 article about how the Giants defense was built to stop the modern NFL offense. It made a lot of sense and I think Spags has done a great job building the D in a particular way to maximize its effectiveness.

RE: Bottom line T-Bone : 11:14 am : link

Quote: The kid has done his job. He gets a lot more shit than he deserves. Has been a nice player.



This.



I'm not scout of course, but I've liked the kid since his first preseason game. I don't agree that he's a 'future Pro Bowler' as (like someone said earlier) I don't think he's athletic enough to develop into one. But he's a decent FS (especially for an UFA) and someone, it appears to me, that can and will perform at a good enough level with superior talent around him (which he has). In comment 13281018 Carl in CT said:This.I'm not scout of course, but I've liked the kid since his first preseason game. I don't agree that he's a 'future Pro Bowler' as (like someone said earlier) I don't think he's athletic enough to develop into one. But he's a decent FS (especially for an UFA) and someone, it appears to me, that can and will perform at a good enough level with superior talent around him (which he has).

The kid has played above the exoectstions bradshaw44 : 11:16 am : link Of a rookie undrafted free agent. Some of you guys are acting like he was a first round pick. Value for cost, the kid is an absolute steal.

RE: I think they're going overboard.... Keith : 11:16 am : link

Quote: But how many of us wanted him cut after that stupid penalty against the Redskins? I was furious. I had no idea who the guy was and never wanted to see him again.



He's filled in admirably for Thompson and Berhe. He's not great but he's also not a liability. He's done a solid job.



I share your thoughts. In comment 13281027 arcarsenal said:I share your thoughts.

I'm curious as to what Keith : 11:18 am : link shi*t he gets? Is saying that he's not going to be a pro bowler giving him sh*t? It's not like there are threads every week saying he needs to go. After the skins game, he got crap, but I haven't read much more after that.

RE: The kid has played above the exoectstions Keith : 11:19 am : link

Quote: Of a rookie undrafted free agent. Some of you guys are acting like he was a first round pick. Value for cost, the kid is an absolute steal.



You are changing the conversation completely. Was this thread saying that PFF says Adams has filled in admirably or are they saying he's going to be a pro bowler? You don't see the difference? In comment 13281085 bradshaw44 said:You are changing the conversation completely. Was this thread saying that PFF says Adams has filled in admirably or are they saying he's going to be a pro bowler? You don't see the difference?

He stays healthy djstat : 11:19 am : link Doesn't get beat deep



Supports the Run



Would you rather have CC Brown?

I just don't see it. Big Blue Blogger : 11:21 am : link To my eye, Adams seems to be on the edge of camera range on every deep ball. I think the Giants' corners are exceptional in man coverage and have tremendous recovery speed - and it's a good thing, because they are generally in man even when they are supposed to have help over the top.



But what the hell - Spagnuolo won a Super Bowl with a banged-up Gibril Wilson and a banged-up James Butler, plus Michael Johnson and Craig Dahl. So, stranger things have happened.



And, as others have said, Adams has managed to stay on the field - a first for a young Giant safety since... well, it's been a while.

RE: RE: I'm a fan adamg : 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13281045 sjnyfan said:





Quote:







He's not perfect back there but it's hard to ask for more from an undrafted rookie.







It's also hard to get less. He doesn't do anything, other than bite on a big play-action fake every other week...



Do you remember last year at all?



You think Meriweather or Dahl wouldn't be significantly worse?



This dude is at least average if not above average at his job. Wtf. Just because he wasn't drafted doesn't mean he can't become a great player or that he's not good now.



Snacks was an UDFA. I bet the half of BBI that declares Adams a low ceiling player or should be on the bench would have similar sentiments about Snacks if the Giants signed him as a rookie. In comment 13281058 Jimmy Googs said:Do you remember last year at all?You think Meriweather or Dahl wouldn't be significantly worse?This dude is at least average if not above average at his job. Wtf. Just because he wasn't drafted doesn't mean he can't become a great player or that he's not good now.Snacks was an UDFA. I bet the half of BBI that declares Adams a low ceiling player or should be on the bench would have similar sentiments about Snacks if the Giants signed him as a rookie.

It's not black and white. area junc : 11:23 am : link You can appreciate the guy's contributions without calling him a future Pro Bowler.



Right now he does not appear to be an elite football player. He's a solid role player on a defense that has 5-6 guys playing at a Pro Bowl level IMO.



And that's OK.

RE: It's not black and white. adamg : 11:25 am : link

Quote: You can appreciate the guy's contributions without calling him a future Pro Bowler.



Right now he does not appear to be an elite football player. He's a solid role player on a defense that has 5-6 guys playing at a Pro Bowl level IMO.



And that's OK.



Who's saying he's a pro bowler (read: future PB) other than PFF? A lot of the sentiment here is much less kind than yours. In comment 13281108 area junc said:Who's saying he's a pro bowler (read: future PB) other than PFF? A lot of the sentiment here is much less kind than yours.

we're talking about a guy area junc : 11:25 am : link who got benched for shitty play against DAL in a huge game. And what about the deep balls over his head to Pryor, and then Tate last week? Where was he?



He's done a good job considering, but he's had his struggles and has shown no indication of being a Pro Bowl football player. And if you go back to the preseason, I was talking him up good and thought he should've made the team, so I'm no hater.

I knew he was special.... WideRight : 11:27 am : link When he didn't get cut after the Skin's game.



I'm not one to judge safety play, but he's clearly done well. Management deserves credit for finding him and handling him well.

RE: we're talking about a guy adamg : 11:28 am : link

Quote: who got benched for shitty play against DAL in a huge game. And what about the deep balls over his head to Pryor, and then Tate last week? Where was he?



He's done a good job considering, but he's had his struggles and has shown no indication of being a Pro Bowl football player. And if you go back to the preseason, I was talking him up good and thought he should've made the team, so I'm no hater.



Tate wasn't his coverage if I recall. Pryor was a bad play. Collins also had a terrible penalty on third down last week. Cromartie blew a coverage on a 50 yarder last week. Singular plays don't define a player. Adams isn't a play maker or especially exciting, but he's done his job much better than anyone was doing it last year. He doesn't deserve shit. In comment 13281115 area junc said:Tate wasn't his coverage if I recall. Pryor was a bad play. Collins also had a terrible penalty on third down last week. Cromartie blew a coverage on a 50 yarder last week. Singular plays don't define a player. Adams isn't a play maker or especially exciting, but he's done his job much better than anyone was doing it last year. He doesn't deserve shit.

Love all the "experts" here who find his play lacking BillT : 11:36 am : link Especially since FS has to be as difficult a position to analyse without the "all 22s" and an intimate knowledge of the scheme and play calls.

RE: He's fine Johnny5 : 11:38 am : link

Quote: He's as good as he's going to be though. He's smart and sound fundamentally but is just an OK athlete. We can definitely live with an upgrade but so far so good.

I agree Joey. I was hoping he'd stick after preseason because I though he looked pretty good, instinctive not unlike how Chase Blackburn showed the year we drafted him. But he is just not a monster athlete. Still we could do much worse.... that's for sure (and have! lol) In comment 13281053 Joey in VA said:I agree Joey. I was hoping he'd stick after preseason because I though he looked pretty good, instinctive not unlike how Chase Blackburn showed the year we drafted him. But he is just not a monster athlete. Still we could do much worse.... that's for sure (and have! lol)

RE: RE: The kid has played above the exoectstions bradshaw44 : 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13281085 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





Of a rookie undrafted free agent. Some of you guys are acting like he was a first round pick. Value for cost, the kid is an absolute steal.







You are changing the conversation completely. Was this thread saying that PFF says Adams has filled in admirably or are they saying he's going to be a pro bowler? You don't see the difference?





I guess I wasn't clear, my response is to people commenting how he's nothing special. I did not address his potential pro bowl capabilities. And I suppose it's possible if the system stays intact. Players tend to thrive in

Well run systems with good continuity. But there is no reason to trash him In comment 13281098 Keith said:I guess I wasn't clear, my response is to people commenting how he's nothing special. I did not address his potential pro bowl capabilities. And I suppose it's possible if the system stays intact. Players tend to thrive inWell run systems with good continuity. But there is no reason to trash him

RE: RE: Bottom line BigBlueinChicago : 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13281018 Carl in CT said:





Quote:





The kid has done his job. He gets a lot more shit than he deserves. Has been a nice player.







This.



I'm not scout of course, but I've liked the kid since his first preseason game. I don't agree that he's a 'future Pro Bowler' as (like someone said earlier) I don't think he's athletic enough to develop into one. But he's a decent FS (especially for an UFA) and someone, it appears to me, that can and will perform at a good enough level with superior talent around him (which he has).



He is certainly much better than Stevie Brown was that he had all those INT's that one season that boosted people's perception of him as they ignored the balls going over his head for long gains. In comment 13281083 T-Bone said:He is certainly much better than Stevie Brown was that he had all those INT's that one season that boosted people's perception of him as they ignored the balls going over his head for long gains.

RE: we're talking about a guy section125 : 11:49 am : link

Quote: who got benched for shitty play against DAL in a huge game. And what about the deep balls over his head to Pryor, and then Tate last week? Where was he?







Ahhh, no he didn't. It was Collins that blew the coverage on Williams. He said it after the game. And he wasn't benched, he played. McAdoo says they put Hall in the game in certain situations and Adams in for others.



As for Tate, that was DRC all the way - got caught looking into the backfield. In comment 13281115 area junc said:Ahhh, no he didn't. It was Collins that blew the coverage on Williams. He said it after the game. And he wasn't benched, he played. McAdoo says they put Hall in the game in certain situations and Adams in for others.As for Tate, that was DRC all the way - got caught looking into the backfield.

RE: we're talking about a guy Brandon Walsh : 11:53 am : link

Quote: who got benched for shitty play against DAL in a huge game. And what about the deep balls over his head to Pryor, and then Tate last week? Where was he?



He's done a good job considering, but he's had his struggles and has shown no indication of being a Pro Bowl football player. And if you go back to the preseason, I was talking him up good and thought he should've made the team, so I'm no hater.



More BS From junc. He wasn't benched. It was Collins who was at fault and admitted it. The Giants said they planned on rotating their safeties (Him and Hall) as they have been doing all year when they've had three healthy safeties and that game was no different.



But you're AFC Scout friend or Baalke may have told you otherwise that he was benched.





- ( In comment 13281115 area junc said:More BS From junc. He wasn't benched. It was Collins who was at fault and admitted it. The Giants said they planned on rotating their safeties (Him and Hall) as they have been doing all year when they've had three healthy safeties and that game was no different.But you're AFC Scout friend or Baalke may have told you otherwise that he was benched. Not Benched - ( New Window

It's all just speculation...like most "journalism" these days GiantJake : 11:53 am : link Adams eventually might become a Pro Bowler. It's possible....I guess. The real conversation should be how the undrafted free agent has held down his position as a starter on one of the best defenses in the league. The Giants were hoping that Darian Thompson was going to lock down that position, but that didn't happen. Kudos to Adams for stepping up when the team needed him.

RE: I'm curious as to what Sonic Youth : 11:55 am : link

Quote: shi*t he gets? Is saying that he's not going to be a pro bowler giving him sh*t? It's not like there are threads every week saying he needs to go. After the skins game, he got crap, but I haven't read much more after that. I think saying he's a career backup and that he's already maxed out his potential after 7 NFL games can count as giving him shit.



In comment 13281094 Keith said:I think saying he's a career backup and that he's already maxed out his potential after 7 NFL games can count as giving him shit.

Adams AcidTest : 11:55 am : link is a UDFA rookie from UConn. Considering that, he's been phenomenal. Great find by Reese, and another example of the inexact nature of the draft. Right now, he's playing like a day two pick.

Ilike the kid dancing blue bear : 12:00 pm : link and i don't think Darian automatically gets the job back next year.



I get that he is not a "playmaker", but i think asking for a playmaker as a rookie starting FS is too much to ask. He may or may not become a playmaker. he may or may not remain a starter.



I think that people give far too little credit for what he doesn't do. namely make a lot of mistakes. The fact that he quietly does his job and we "forget he is on the feild" is a plus from a rookie. He makes occasional mistake and occasional makes a play but mostly he goes unnoticed. It's not quite the same as an OL going unnoticed, but think of it along those lines.



And also, do not discount the growth of Collins from year 1 to year 2



It is not fair to compare the situation of AA rookie year vs LC rookie year....but LC made more mistakes and was "noticed" a lot more then AA is this year.



in essence LC went from a slight liability to a stone cold stud playmaker. AA is not even a liability so who knows what he will be. He may not improve much or he could. I am def. excited about his potential



1 last thing. the giants seem to draft a safety every year, and Collins and Adams are the only ones that don't miss time. The #1 ability is availability

there's my stalker area junc : 12:00 pm : link "Brandon Walsh". Bullshit on a shingle bud.



Sure, he wasn't "benched". He was just replaced by Hall for the rest of the game in the 1st quarter. LOL.



And, here's another bombshell for you: sometimes the coaches lie to the media. That was Adams' man, and that's why Merritt told Hall "that's not your play to make" (speaking about the fake pitch into the flat) before he went into the game.



But sure, he wasn't benched. How gullible can you be?

The kid catches a lot of shit on here redbeard : 12:02 pm : link and I'm perplexed by it. He's an undrafted free agent who is filling in admirably as a starting free safety during his rookie season.



Holy shit...the kid has blown any expectations that were had out of the water yet he gets dumped on because he isn't the second coming of Kenny Phillips.



He has filled a MASSIVE hole in our secondary that was there after thompson and berhe went down. He deserves some credit.

The reason those other FSs were very exposed is that the Jimmy Googs : 12:10 pm : link Giant defense didn't have a pass rush or near the quality at corners that we have now. Or that SS Collins is playing at his level right now.



Adams has somewhat to the tune of a free ride this season.



And even with that he has been faked out on several big play action fakes. See touchdowns vs Cincy, LA, Dallas as well as several other big plays Cleveland.



Also, let me know when you see him come in to support a CB on a medium-long pass and help break it up...because it will be his first. He usually comes into the screen with the other 2-3 players that are staring at the guys on the ground after the whistle.



Again, I know he is a rookie UDFA, but PFFs Pro Bowlwe statement is at a joke-level, and many of supporting posts here are supportive of the fact he isn't a train-wreck.



My floor is just a bit higher...

RE: there's my stalker T-Bone : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: "Brandon Walsh". Bullshit on a shingle bud.



Sure, he wasn't "benched". He was just replaced by Hall for the rest of the game in the 1st quarter. LOL.



And, here's another bombshell for you: sometimes the coaches lie to the media. That was Adams' man, and that's why Merritt told Hall "that's not your play to make" (speaking about the fake pitch into the flat) before he went into the game.



But sure, he wasn't benched. How gullible can you be?



Not to get in the middle of you guys' 'thing' with each other, but this is from Eric's review of the game (I'm assuming that you were referring to the first Dallas game area.. correct me if I'm wrong):



Quote: Leon Hall (17 snaps) saw limited action.



If Hall replaced him after the 1st quarter, as you say, then the defense was on the field for an EXTREMELY limited amount of snaps after the first quarter. Funny thing is, Eric doesn't even mention Andrews in that review.



In comment 13281188 area junc said:Not to get in the middle of you guys' 'thing' with each other, but this is from Eric's review of the game (I'm assuming that you were referring to the first Dallas game area.. correct me if I'm wrong):If Hall replaced him after the 1st quarter, as you say, then the defense was on the field for an EXTREMELY limited amount of snaps after the first quarter. Funny thing is, Eric doesn't even mention Andrews in that review.

RE: there's my stalker David in LA : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: "Brandon Walsh". Bullshit on a shingle bud.



Sure, he wasn't "benched". He was just replaced by Hall for the rest of the game in the 1st quarter. LOL.



And, here's another bombshell for you: sometimes the coaches lie to the media. That was Adams' man, and that's why Merritt told Hall "that's not your play to make" (speaking about the fake pitch into the flat) before he went into the game.



But sure, he wasn't benched. How gullible can you be?



Go away, you asswipe. No one wants you here, nor do any of us care for your fake insider scoops. In comment 13281188 area junc said:Go away, you asswipe. No one wants you here, nor do any of us care for your fake insider scoops.

You can set your clock by how wrong some posters are jcn56 : 12:17 pm : link They're that predictable.



Adams is a solid backup. He's not the second coming of Ed Reed or Ronnie Lott, he's a bottom of the roster guy doing admirably in starting time. For a UDFA, that's more than you could hope for.



The people who wanted him cut on the basis off one boneheaded play against Washington were wrong. That kind of impatience has no place on a football team, where injuries can very likely thrust an inexperienced bottom of the roster player into the spotlight faster than anyone cares to admit.

RE: You can set your clock by how wrong some posters are David in LA : 12:19 pm : link

Quote: They're that predictable.



Adams is a solid backup. He's not the second coming of Ed Reed or Ronnie Lott, he's a bottom of the roster guy doing admirably in starting time. For a UDFA, that's more than you could hope for.



The people who wanted him cut on the basis off one boneheaded play against Washington were wrong. That kind of impatience has no place on a football team, where injuries can very likely thrust an inexperienced bottom of the roster player into the spotlight faster than anyone cares to admit.



You raise a very great point. One of the biggest differences between this year and last year is the bottom of the roster type of players. Would I rather see Craig Dahl or Meriweather types, or would I rather have Adams out there? It's a no brainer. In comment 13281217 jcn56 said:You raise a very great point. One of the biggest differences between this year and last year is the bottom of the roster type of players. Would I rather see Craig Dahl or Meriweather types, or would I rather have Adams out there? It's a no brainer.

RE: RE: there's my stalker adamg : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13281188 area junc said:





Quote:





"Brandon Walsh". Bullshit on a shingle bud.



Sure, he wasn't "benched". He was just replaced by Hall for the rest of the game in the 1st quarter. LOL.



And, here's another bombshell for you: sometimes the coaches lie to the media. That was Adams' man, and that's why Merritt told Hall "that's not your play to make" (speaking about the fake pitch into the flat) before he went into the game.



But sure, he wasn't benched. How gullible can you be?







Not to get in the middle of you guys' 'thing' with each other, but this is from Eric's review of the game (I'm assuming that you were referring to the first Dallas game area.. correct me if I'm wrong):







Quote:





Leon Hall (17 snaps) saw limited action.







If Hall replaced him after the 1st quarter, as you say, then the defense was on the field for an EXTREMELY limited amount of snaps after the first quarter. Funny thing is, Eric doesn't even mention Andrews in that review.





He's totally wrong about that. Adams saw 57 D snaps in that game (78%). This past week he saw 45 snaps (73%) Adams consistently plays the fourth most snaps in the secondary, behind Collins, Jenkins, and Apple. He often plays around 75% of snaps. That is more than what DRC averaged last year. In comment 13281210 T-Bone said:He's totally wrong about that. Adams saw 57 D snaps in that game (78%). This past week he saw 45 snaps (73%) Adams consistently plays the fourth most snaps in the secondary, behind Collins, Jenkins, and Apple. He often plays around 75% of snaps. That is more than what DRC averaged last year.

I don't pretend to know how good Adams is or isn't going to be, Ira : 12:24 pm : link but with the other injuries at safety, I'm so glad that he stepped up. He has a place in this league and, at this point, I feel it's foolish to argue about what that place will be. But he's established himself as an nfl player and that is every rookie free agent's dream.

Adams does his job ChicagoMarty : 12:28 pm : link there is a lot to like about that fact



How often did Antrell Rolle try to do MORE than his job and got burned for it?



If everyone on D just does his job we are golden.



Not often does the mantra "Do your job" come up this season on D



Thats a good thing

I wouldn't say potential Pro Bowler Matt M. : 12:30 pm : link just yet, but he has certainly progressed nicely. Early in the season he lost his job briefly. Now, he should likely be the starting FS to begin next season.

This is why you can't take PFF individual ratings aimrocky : 12:34 pm : link seriously. It's a team sport and you're a product of what is around you. The CB's staying with their man and increased pass rush makes Adams look really good right now. If we had last years squad, I doubt Adams is grading out 10th.

PFF's mavric : 12:38 pm : link Meaningless, but nice to see the Giants with a player on the list even though it's subjective (although PFF would say completely objective based on analytics and metrics across the board).



Regardless, here's their list of Top 10 Rookies for 2016:



1. Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Dallas Cowboys

2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Jack Conklin, RT, Tennessee Titans

5. Joey Bosa, DE, San Diego Chargers

6. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Keanu Neal, S, Atlanta Falcons

8. Tavon Young, CB, Baltimore Ravens

9. Andrew Adams, S, Giants

10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints



Guys play faster their second year Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12:43 pm : link the idea that he can only be a backup is silly. How much "faster" is Collins this year? A lot. Its part of getting better and understanding the scheme. Reaction time is much more important than flat out timed 40 speed.



We are lucky to have this kid. If he continues to improve he might really be something. Time will tell.

Well, lets watch tonight and see how he performs. Jimmy Googs : 1:12 pm : link I would imagine Adams will get plenty of opportunities because the Eagles were very successful with big passing plays all over the field in game 1, and we may not have Jenkins so CB support will be even more crucial.



Hopefully we see him somewhere in the screen if the Eagles start throwing downfield...

area ryanmkeane : 1:55 pm : link do you just say things in your ordinary life (like you do on this site) that aren't true and get legitimately mad when people call you out or tell you that it's false? Like..if you woke up and it was sunny, you go downstairs and say "man what a shitty day" and someone comes back at you with the truth...do you get like...extremely mad about that?

Its always good to find a capable Mike fr Warwick : 2:22 pm : link Player as an udfa. He can compete in camp a d fill in if needed. Makes team better. Good find.