New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:04 pm : 8:04 pm ...

Wentz with a total fucking flop there Giantology : 9:31 pm : link .

Are you fucking shitting me a, Simms11 : 9:31 pm : link .,

Wentz deserves an oscar for that one illmatic : 9:31 pm : link .

Carson Wentz hasn't earned that call dpinzow : 9:31 pm : link sorry refs

LOL RodneyHamp : 9:31 pm : link Wentz slides into Apple and draws a flag

Eli Apple burnt to a crisp Anakim : 9:31 pm : link .

What a joke that call was Essex : 9:31 pm : link .

what a throw by wentz micky : 9:31 pm : link maybe eli can learn

Lol pathetic Route 9 : 9:31 pm : link Always make a garbage eagle team look like the 1999 Rams

Wentz fucking took a dive there SomeFan : 9:31 pm : link that was a bullfuckingshitcall

And the horseshit penalty illmatic : 9:31 pm : link leads to a TD on the next play.

LOSERS redbeard : 9:31 pm : link They should be ashamed of themselves



Getting blown out of the building by a shit team

Actually, scratch that Anakim : 9:31 pm : link Poor zone coverage

OK LCtheINTMachine : 9:32 pm : link we need Eli from 2011 now, not this phony in Philly.

RE: Game Giantology : 9:32 pm : link

Quote: .



Turn it off and exit the thread then. In comment 13282720 EJV79 said:Turn it off and exit the thread then.

We should have Drewcon40 : 9:32 pm : link Stopped green-Beckham on 3rd down

And then the flag

And AcidTest : 9:32 pm : link it leads to that. We've got a big hole to climb out of tonight.

That's three plays in a row 27 : 9:32 pm : link Eli Apple missed the tackle to blow up the DGB screen, got a 15 yard penalty, then got fucking burned. 3 plays in a row terrible showing for Apple.

Bs flag XBRONX : 9:32 pm : link than shit coverage

Battle of the Eli's Renton : 9:32 pm : link Who sucks more?

RE: Carson Wentz hasn't earned that call LCtheINTMachine : 9:32 pm : link

Quote: sorry refs



This In comment 13282713 dpinzow said:This

Not our nigth Sec 103 : 9:32 pm : link BS calls lucky iggles... wtf.... lotsa time but down 3 scores

the refs markky : 9:32 pm : link put their mark on this game

You saw that coming old man : 9:32 pm : link after the 3rd down overpursue and the sham penalty

Awful sequence SimpleMan : 9:32 pm : link Miss the tackled on 3rd down, horseshit penalty, long TD

RE: Fucking holding SomeFan : 9:32 pm : link

Quote: .



Agree, some intense oline holding by the Eagles In comment 13282716 bigbluescot said:Agree, some intense oline holding by the Eagles

This games fucked LondonGiant : 9:33 pm : link This offense isn't capable of making up these points