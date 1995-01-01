Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:04 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 13 14 15 <<Prev | Show All |
Bullshit call  
jeff57 : 9:31 pm : link
.
Wentz with a total fucking flop there  
Giantology : 9:31 pm : link
.
Are you fucking shitting me a,  
Simms11 : 9:31 pm : link
.,
Wentz deserves an oscar for that one  
illmatic : 9:31 pm : link
.
Thats  
Beer Man : 9:31 pm : link
a bull shit penalty
Carson Wentz hasn't earned that call  
dpinzow : 9:31 pm : link
sorry refs
LOL  
RodneyHamp : 9:31 pm : link
Wentz slides into Apple and draws a flag
Eli Apple burnt to a crisp  
Anakim : 9:31 pm : link
.
Fucking holding  
bigbluescot : 9:31 pm : link
.
What a joke that call was  
Essex : 9:31 pm : link
.
Was that  
St. Jimmy : 9:31 pm : link
Sidney Crosby out there?
what a throw by wentz  
micky : 9:31 pm : link
maybe eli can learn
Game  
EJV79 : 9:31 pm : link
.
Come the fuxk on!  
Simms11 : 9:31 pm : link
.
Lol pathetic  
Route 9 : 9:31 pm : link
Always make a garbage eagle team look like the 1999 Rams
wentz  
GentleGiant : 9:31 pm : link
flopped like Lebron
Wentz fucking took a dive there  
SomeFan : 9:31 pm : link
that was a bullfuckingshitcall
And the horseshit penalty  
illmatic : 9:31 pm : link
leads to a TD on the next play.
LOSERS  
redbeard : 9:31 pm : link
They should be ashamed of themselves

Getting blown out of the building by a shit team
Actually, scratch that  
Anakim : 9:31 pm : link
Poor zone coverage
What fucking bullshit..  
JerryNYG : 9:31 pm : link
Fuuuuuuuck
OK  
LCtheINTMachine : 9:32 pm : link
we need Eli from 2011 now, not this phony in Philly.
RE: Game  
Giantology : 9:32 pm : link
In comment 13282720 EJV79 said:
Quote:
.


Turn it off and exit the thread then.
We should have  
Drewcon40 : 9:32 pm : link
Stopped green-Beckham on 3rd down
And then the flag
These refs suck  
bubba0825 : 9:32 pm : link
.
And  
AcidTest : 9:32 pm : link
it leads to that. We've got a big hole to climb out of tonight.
thats game folks  
antdog24 : 9:32 pm : link
bedtime
That's three plays in a row  
27 : 9:32 pm : link
Eli Apple missed the tackle to blow up the DGB screen, got a 15 yard penalty, then got fucking burned. 3 plays in a row terrible showing for Apple.
Hey!  
j_rud : 9:32 pm : link
Trevin fucking Wade sighting!!!
Ridiculous call.  
Mr. Bungle : 9:32 pm : link
This league sucks.
Cam Newton  
Rflairr : 9:32 pm : link
Says what
Apple getting burnt by the no name Phlly WRs.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:32 pm : link
Nice.
c u  
well...bye TC : 9:32 pm : link
next week
Bs flag  
XBRONX : 9:32 pm : link
than shit coverage
Battle of the Eli's  
Renton : 9:32 pm : link
Who sucks more?
RE: Carson Wentz hasn't earned that call  
LCtheINTMachine : 9:32 pm : link
In comment 13282713 dpinzow said:
Quote:
sorry refs


This
Bigtime  
LeftHook : 9:32 pm : link
blown coverage, wtf
Not our nigth  
Sec 103 : 9:32 pm : link
BS calls lucky iggles... wtf.... lotsa time but down 3 scores
the refs  
markky : 9:32 pm : link
put their mark on this game
You saw that coming  
old man : 9:32 pm : link
after the 3rd down overpursue and the sham penalty
Awful sequence  
SimpleMan : 9:32 pm : link
Miss the tackled on 3rd down, horseshit penalty, long TD
There's the fix.  
Britt in VA : 9:32 pm : link
.
RE: Fucking holding  
SomeFan : 9:32 pm : link
In comment 13282716 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
.


Agree, some intense oline holding by the Eagles
This games fucked  
LondonGiant : 9:33 pm : link
This offense isn't capable of making up these points
that call on Apple  
halfback20 : 9:33 pm : link
was complete horse shit. Pisses me off. He slides late and Apple barely hits him and they throw a 15 yard penalty. Sets up a touchdown for Philly.
This game is going  
rebel yell : 9:33 pm : link
to fucking kill me. Just disgusting.
NM, swear that was #31  
j_rud : 9:33 pm : link
Ugh...
RE: here come 17 unanswered  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:33 pm : link
In comment 13282391 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
points


You were saying?
What a shitshow  
nygmen84 : 9:33 pm : link
Unreal.
What a  
area junc : 9:33 pm : link
ridiculous display
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 13 14 15 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2016
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by Arribus Web Development