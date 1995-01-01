New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/22/2016 11:17 pm : 12/22/2016 11:17 pm ...

That was the difference in the game Before we skip out of the blame Eagles won by 5

and got a pick 6. So.... the Giants offense helped the Eagles score too.



Despite all the other gaffs drops penalties and the half a dozen no calls this offense cannot over come defensive TD's

Eli wasn't good tonight Too many bad throws and bad decisions. He underthrew several balls badly. He is back to the bad habit of throwing off his back foot while falling or leaning back. Typical Giants. They don't do anything easy. Now they have to win in Washington. They can only blame themselves.

Never thought I would say that. But they probably win that game with his offense







He doesnt have the OL for his long/med range passes







Gillbride was a more creative offensive play caller. He didn't always have a great OL



Yeah, that Giants OL from 2005-2011 was awful. So much worse than today's OL..

to run a similar D next week to keep Odell from beating them (right now, no one else on the O scares anyone).



Odell had 11 catches for 150 yards. I don't think that is a model other teams want to follow.

Never thought I would say that. But they probably win that game with his offense







He doesnt have the OL for his long/med range passes







Gillbride was a more creative offensive play caller. He didn't always have a great OL Well, sometimes. Those F-d-up draws and screens he frequently called were very predictable; which is why they rarely fooled anyone or went anywhere.

MUST carry the load at RB with occasional spells by Rainey.



agree, Jennings sucks so bad. He, Cruz (pains me to say it), Tye. and o line need upgrade.



jennings and Tye worst HB and TE in the NFL. This bleeds problems into other areas of the offense. Jerry also sucks royally.

Never thought I would say that. But they probably win that game with his offense







Sheppard was wide open in the end zone and there was plenty of time, yet Eli shit the bed. How would Gilbride solve that?



I think he would utilize his weapons better. More creative play caller. We wouldn't be harping on that one Shep play against this shitty defense. They can't put up 20 points on some of the worst defenses in football

The play vs Shepard told you all you needed to know

keep the Giants out of the endzone at all costs if

you think the vegas line had nothing to do with this game

you should have have your head examined ...





If you think NFL games are fixed then why do you watch?



Serious question.

Just heard that the city of Philly is going to throw a parade for the Eagles on Saturday.



They're printing t-shirts as we speak!!

What is it about playing in Prime Time that this team puts up so many shit shows?

the team actually nutted up. 14-0 I thought they would run home with their tails between their legs like the last two years. They at least battled back. Hopefully, this pays benefits next year.

just as much of a technical clusterfuck as always....guys not on cue, mics cutting out...

continues to be the biggest clusterfuck in television history.

He was out of his mind stupid in that situation. That was the last straw for me. The team is trying to win and is about to make a heroic last minute win and he mentally screws up. How much does he have to play to get on the same page. He was on roller skates on pass pro. How can the defense take the bums on the OL as teammates. Defense working its asses off and John Jerry in his own world (aka Sumo Skater in the commercial). Eli was not prepared for this game. That sucks. Have a great Christmas Giants fans. He can bully a pussy teammate, but he is a F-ing milk toast on the field.

Beat me to it. It's a disgrace.

For that sports radio banter tomorrow, this is gonna be fun.

The play vs Shepard told you all you needed to know

keep the Giants out of the endzone at all costs if

you think the vegas line had nothing to do with this game

you should have have your head examined ...









If you think NFL games are fixed then why do you watch?



Serious question.



Because you never know who it is fixed for until you see who wins

88 plays and zero penalties against Philadelphia's defense. In a year where everything is a flag they figured out how to defend without holding or interfering on over 60 pass plays. That's almost not possible in today's NFL



It's fucking horseshit. There was one big one the shit refs missed. Also, the OV hit was a good, solid tackle. Refs sucked tonight, too.

just as much of a technical clusterfuck as always....guys not on cue, mics cutting out...



I watch it for the comedy. The Giants have the production crew of a High School production team. They have literally the worst one in the league. Even the Jets have 100x the production that we have. It's funny and odd, and sad all at the same time.

The defense still did a decent job jcn56 : 12:00 am : link It was obvious the refs were out for them, the offense put them in a hole, and they were down Jenkins, but after allowing a quick TD to start things off they settled down a bit.



Too bad the offense decided not to come to play again.

we ain't winning a Super Bowl, let alone a playoff game SHO'NUFF : 12:01 am : link with this offense...do you want Eli's post-season record to take a hit?

88 plays and zero penalties against Philadelphia's defense. In a year where everything is a flag they figured out how to defend without holding or interfering on over 60 pass plays. That's almost not possible in today's NFL



Great point. The fix was in before the game. No doubt in my mind that the officials threw this game.

I think he would utilize his weapons better. More creative play caller. We wouldn't be harping on that one Shep play against this shitty defense. They can't put up 20 points on some of the worst defenses in football



No one can "create" anything better than a guy standing wide open in the end zone. When a guy is wide open in the end zone with time to throw, the play has to be made. It sure as fuck isn't McAdoo's fault that Eli threw that idiotic pick 6. McAdoo isn't bringing back memories of Vince Lombardi, but I'm not blaming him for the horseshit I saw tonight from #10. The QB plays better or at least fucking average and they win.



The QB plays better or at least fucking average and they win. In comment 13284310 Rflairr said:No one can "create" anything better than a guy standing wide open in the end zone. When a guy is wide open in the end zone with time to throw, the play has to be made. It sure as fuck isn't McAdoo's fault that Eli threw that idiotic pick 6. McAdoo isn't bringing back memories of Vince Lombardi, but I'm not blaming him for the horseshit I saw tonight from #10.The QB plays better or at least fucking average and they win.

..pretty much called Tye out for not fighting hard enough for the ball

88 plays and zero penalties against Philadelphia's defense. In a year where everything is a flag they figured out how to defend without holding or interfering on over 60 pass plays. That's almost not possible in today's NFL







Great point. The fix was in before the game. No doubt in my mind that the officials threw this game.



They missed a couple of horse collar tackles too

Agree, Defenses may indeed win championships, but the O still needs to win games. Lately the Giants-O (particullarly Eli) has done more for the opponents' D, than the opponents have done for themselves

9 Drops & 3 Turnover's & The Ref's NJLCO : 12:05 am : link Eli sucked period and he better play better however we were still in the game at the end. It would be nice if this O Line finds a way to show up one game. If it is not our LT it is now our RG & RT that play like shit all game and we don't give them any help. I want to know if this O Line coach is under the microscope. Perkins needs to stay in the game.

..pretty much called Tye out for not fighting hard enough for the ball



Tye and Lewis aren't exactly knowledgeable about "high pointing" the ball.

Take a step back Matt in SGS : 12:06 am : link this game was one in which the Giants had chances to win and didn't. Kicking FGs when you need TDs. Giving up TDs. Penalties and bad calls against them. They still had a shot.



But let's all be honest. They weren't catching Dallas for the division. The Giants will make the playoffs this weekend because someone else will lose and they will clinch. Again, this was Philly's Super Bowl, they had their moment again. Hooray.



If all goes well and they clinch this weekend, you can use the Redskins game as a tune up for the playoffs and rest some guys. Get the #5 seed and move on.

A VERY winnable game old man : 12:06 am : link several times, a night of cocktease.

Eli the main culprit; underthrew passes,the picks, overthrew passes,hard throws that called for less speed more lead, soft throws that called for zip, bad decisions, backfoot throws. But there were other contributors: Beckhams drop at the Philthy 6 early in the game, VC's slow route run on a 7 yard passfor a 1st down, Eli Apple, overpursuits, John Jerry I-P, and Bobby Hart all night, and Mc not calling a seam for Adams that appeared to be there most of the night(esp when OBJ was on the left.

The refs were a continuous gifting to Philly.

Really too bad, but thats the Giants we love: never the easy way, even Big Bills dominant Ds and OL better than what we got.

to run a similar D next week to keep Odell from beating them (right now, no one else on the O scares anyone).







I said to not let Odell beat. Yes he caught the ball and made some good yardage, but the plan was obviously to not let him score.

Eli's underthrow to Shepard was painful. bceagle05 : 12:09 am : link That's gotta be a TD 10 out of 10 times.

The Giants made mistakes on offense joeinpa : 12:09 am : link because they have a poor offensive line and a quarterback that is not good enough an athlete to over come it.



The Giants defense minus Jenkins wasn't good enough to overcome another pathetic performance by the offense.



The performance tonight was consistent with 3 other performances they have this season on the road in a difficult venue.



Yes they got some questionable calls and non calls, but they lost because they were not good enough.



And even if they do get into the play offs this weekend, if we're expecting some kind of magic to take place because of what the blue uniforms did in 07 and 11, then we are just guilty of magical thinking.



This team will probably get into the play offs. But they have very little chance to go into Seattle, Green Bay, and even Atlanta and win.



That's how I see it, and I'm fine with it. They gave me what I wanted, competitive meaningful games into December. They are not nor will they be a serious contender until there is an infusion of talent on the offense. How many games do we need to see before we realize it's not getting better this season.

The issue is that Manning can't accept his new limitations bigbluescot : 12:11 am : link . He's now got to be a game manager. Take the first downs put together drives. He'll do this for stretches but then it's wayhey ignore the open guy at the sticks and launch it down field into double coverage.



He doesn't have the arm for the long pinpoint throws anymore.

Quote: because they have a poor offensive line and a quarterback that is not good enough an athlete to over come it.



The Giants defense minus Jenkins wasn't good enough to overcome another pathetic performance by the offense.



The performance tonight was consistent with 3 other performances they have this season on the road in a difficult venue.



Yes they got some questionable calls and non calls, but they lost because they were not good enough.



And even if they do get into the play offs this weekend, if we're expecting some kind of magic to take place because of what the blue uniforms did in 07 and 11, then we are just guilty of magical thinking.



This team will probably get into the play offs. But they have very little chance to go into Seattle, Green Bay, and even Atlanta and win.



Agree, right now the O has almost as many holes as the D did last year (needs include RT, RG, TE, FB, another WR to compliment OBJ, and possibly a new QB)

. He's now got to be a game manager. Take the first downs put together drives. He'll do this for stretches but then it's wayhey ignore the open guy at the sticks and launch it down field into double coverage. He doesn't have the arm for the long pinpoint throws anymore.



He doesn't have the arm for the long pinpoint throws anymore.



He is not accurate either. The arm strength really worries me because it is not the deep ball that is the problem. He is bouncing the ball to the WRs 10 yards downfield.

14-0 on a terrible first drive and pick 6. Not to mention letting the refs decide the game with two personal foul calls. One of which ran 3:19 off the clock. Don't let the refs decide the game. Show up to start.



I anticipated a letdown to start the game; the Giants have a history of reading the press clippings and expecting the opponents to roll over.

But I hoped that Spags would rally his troops and the offense would score their minimal points to win, even despite the obvious ref bias.

I held out that hope though the last minute.



If your only goal is to get into the playoffs, you are not going to get very far.

I anticipated a letdown to start the game; the Giants have a history of reading the press clippings and expecting the opponents to roll over. But I hoped that Spags would rally his troops and the offense would score their minimal points to win, even despite the obvious ref bias. I held out that hope though the last minute. If your only goal is to get into the playoffs, you are not going to get very far. In my opinion, this game turned this season into a rebuilding year.

Eli AcidTest : 12:15 am : link doesn't trust his OL. He also has little run game, and is therefore throwing against six or seven DBs regularly. But his decision making and accuracy are nonetheless poor. We've seen this before. He gets frustrated, and he forces throws to try and make something happen.



No changes are going to be made, but to help Eli and the OL I would:



Replace Jerry with Jones.

Play Perkins most of the time. You could argue that Jennings should be behind Rainey.

Give more snaps to Lewis.

Stop throwing deep sideline passes on third and short.

Keep a TE in to block more often.



There are no big plays in this offense that don't involve OBJ on a slant. Teams won't let him beat them deep on a fly pattern. We also have no breakaway back, although Perkins can at least make people miss. The end result is a "dink and dunk" offense that takes ten or more plays just to get into FG range. That puts way too much stress on the D.

Quote: this game was one in which the Giants had chances to win and didn't. Kicking FGs when you need TDs. Giving up TDs. Penalties and bad calls against them. They still had a shot.



But let's all be honest. They weren't catching Dallas for the division. The Giants will make the playoffs this weekend because someone else will lose and they will clinch. Again, this was Philly's Super Bowl, they had their moment again. Hooray.



If all goes well and they clinch this weekend, you can use the Redskins game as a tune up for the playoffs and rest some guys. Get the #5 seed and move on.



Yeah, but this offense is a gem.

In spite of all that I said, old man : 12:21 am : link if the refs used flags properly, we win the game.

88 O plays, and no PI, holding, illegal contact?

And several times even "I" saw Peters and the LG make blatant holds, then the shit calls on Apple and Vernon.

14-0 on a terrible first drive and pick 6. Not to mention letting the refs decide the game with two personal foul calls. One of which ran 3:19 off the clock. Don't let the refs decide the game. Show up to start.







I anticipated a letdown to start the game; the Giants have a history of reading the press clippings and expecting the opponents to roll over.

But I hoped that Spags would rally his troops and the offense would score their minimal points to win, even despite the obvious ref bias.

I held out that hope though the last minute.



If your only goal is to get into the playoffs, you are not going to get very far.

In my opinion, this game turned this season into a rebuilding year.



The defense was pretty good after a flat start. You're not going to hold teams to under 10 points every game, holding them to under 20 (ignoring the pick 6) on the road in a short week minus your number 1 CB has to be credited a good performance. Especially when they got the offense two shots at the end.

Yea They had a shit game.. Docscuzz : 12:44 am : link On the bright side.. They now understand that they can’t relax anymore.. In fact I think the best thing that could have happened to them is that they lost tonight and looked horrible.. FUCK THE BAD REF CALLS!. The fact is that they lost and deserved to lose.



The Good News? Every player and coach on the team knew they were terrible tonight.. In my mind this is the game they will refer to when preparing for the playoffs...Yea Eli sucked big time, but there was way too much pressure on him throughout the game.





Anyone blaming Eli Mr. Nickels : 12:47 am : link Just does't have a clue. The oline is trash except for Richburg and Pugh. Still have faith Flowers can be decent. Jerry literally cost us this game.

Anyone care to guess bceagle05 : 12:50 am : link what the fuck Eli was looking at on that pick six?

what the fuck Eli was looking at on that pick six?



Those black uniforms tend to blend into the background IMO, but Malcolm jenkins was right there and Tye was double-covered and so how does Eli make that throw? He must have been under pressure because that was a horrendous throw. He does it it most of these Philly games. He's good for at leas t 2 INTs every time we play them. You can almost count on it!

I am one to usually defend Eli Matt M. : 1:03 am : link All 3 picks were on him. They were all bad throws, the last one off his back foot. They were not the product of the cover 2; they were all bad throws. Period. The first one was behind the receiver into double coverage, the 2nd was badly underthrown, and the last was badly underthrown. Yes, on all 3 a safety made the INT, but it is too easy to say the cover 2 was why we lost or why they were picked off.



This game was lost by Eli.

The best years of Eli's prime after XLVI were wasted with DaveFromNewMexico : 1:20 am : link Lousy defenses that forced him to have to air it out constantly to play catch up and a mediocre to lousy OL that had him taking hit after hit. It has finally caught up to him.He just looks tired and worn out now.

I'm not upset that we lost the game. Giants always have trouble SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1:36 am : link winning in Philly. They were coming off a short week following wins in the two most important games of the season. We got the worst of the officiating and JackRabbit was out (DRC played a helluva game). So they came out flat.



What I'm upset about is what everyone is upset about: Eli is still off his game. To be kind, he is older, he has been hit a lot this season, he has no trust in his offensive line when he drops back.



But we can't go on a long playoff run with this Eli.



What did they bring Beatty back for? He started many games at left tackle and we know that he is at least average in pass protection. Defensive ends didn't go through him, around him and over him like they do with Flowers.



I guess looking for Beatty to save us is kind of like grasping at straws.