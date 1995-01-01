So seriously, how many BBIers are ready to move on from Eli? exiled : 12/23/2016 11:21 am It seems to be the consensus. Age, deteriorating arm strength, accuracy, decisions, etc.



For my part, if the media and fanbase chase Eli out of the organization, while willfully disregarding or downplaying the limitations surrounding him, I'm not sure I'll get past it as a fan. (And I've been a fan for over 40 years.)



He's had some bad games this year for sure, but it's a shame, the shit he's been given at the OL/run game AND the shit he's getting from the fans.







If there is a better pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 11:23 am : link option I'd be ready to move on.



For now, it's Eli for better or worse.

I am ready NoPeanutz : 12/23/2016 11:25 am : link ONLY if we can get one (or more) of three guys:

Romo, Dak or Wentz.

RE: If there is a better EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:26 am : link

Quote: option I'd be ready to move on.



For now, it's Eli for better or worse.



This is how I feel. I think Eli's best days are behind him and he is basically done. However, RIGHT NOW we do not have a better option. We need to begin looking for that better option fairly soon.



This team cannot win by putting it on Eli's back. We now have to win despite his play. Strong defense, busted coverage by the opposing defense, etc In comment 13285453 pjcas18 said:This is how I feel. I think Eli's best days are behind him and he is basically done. However, RIGHT NOW we do not have a better option. We need to begin looking for that better option fairly soon.This team cannot win by putting it on Eli's back. We now have to win despite his play. Strong defense, busted coverage by the opposing defense, etc

RE: If there is a better Blue21 : 12/23/2016 11:27 am : link

Quote: option I'd be ready to move on.



For now, it's Eli for better or worse.

Agree. In comment 13285453 pjcas18 said:Agree.

Cant Deej : 12/23/2016 11:27 am : link without Eli, I cant spell elite. "te" does me no good.

The OL really wasn't that bad last night. arcarsenal : 12/23/2016 11:27 am : link We threw the ball like 60+ times and Eli didn't get sacked once.



He was pressured a handful of times, but..



Really it was Hart who struggled with Graham more than anything else.

A little early for that. bceagle05 : 12/23/2016 11:29 am : link Eli looked worse in 2013 than he does now, and he bounced back nicely the following two years. I thought he threw the ball very well last week against Detroit - not sure what last night was all about. Maybe age does show a little more when you're playing on three days' rest. Hopefully we can get the results we need this weekend, play Eli a couple of series in Week 17 to keep his consecutive games streak going, and see what happens in January.

I'm still a fan, but speedywheels : 12/23/2016 11:31 am : link it's pretty clear he sucks balls right now. Bad mechanics, worse decisions, poor arm strength/accuracy...



He has one more week to pull out of it, otherwise this season is fucked...

It's possible the Oline mrvax : 12/23/2016 11:32 am : link has had a serious negative effect on Eli. That said, if I'm a GM I want to hedge my bets. I'd do some serious scouting now and in the next 2 years to see if I can find a good QB prospect.



Right after he wins his 3rd Superbowl I GiantsUA : 12/23/2016 11:32 am : link say we cut bait.

RE: I am ready mrvax : 12/23/2016 11:33 am : link

Quote: ONLY if we can get one (or more) of three guys:

Romo, Dak or Wentz. In comment 13285458 NoPeanutz said:

RE: The OL really wasn't that bad last night. widmerseyebrow : 12/23/2016 11:33 am : link

Quote: We threw the ball like 60+ times and Eli didn't get sacked once.



He was pressured a handful of times, but..



Really it was Hart who struggled with Graham more than anything else.



Eli not getting sacked is Eli and the system getting rid of the ball before that can happen. And it limits the amount of time receivers have to get open. Dan showed everyone how we have given Flowers all kinds of help when he struggles in one form or another (chips, quick passes). All of that takes away from guys getting open. In comment 13285465 arcarsenal said:Eli not getting sacked is Eli and the system getting rid of the ball before that can happen. And it limits the amount of time receivers have to get open. Dan showed everyone how we have given Flowers all kinds of help when he struggles in one form or another (chips, quick passes). All of that takes away from guys getting open.

Personally aimrocky : 12/23/2016 11:33 am : link I think he's hiding an injury this year, or he doesn't trust his line so he's not able to fully step into his throws. I'm nowhere near ready to move on from him.

NOT ME FatHeadTommy : 12/23/2016 11:33 am : link All of you guys thinking this is on Eli are losing your minds. This is no more on Eli than last year's defense was on Spags. Eli has potentially two more good years. He needs some help. He has undersized receivers. No big targets - like serious tight ends. (We need a new Plax.) He has a limited running game and an inconsistent if not negligent offensive line that gives him no time or confidence. The line can breakdown on any play from either side, so he has no feel for where the pressure will get to him. Cruz is done, so if they shut down OBJ where is he throwing? Tye? And Shep is a rookie. And not a big target. Please?



And MCAdoo needs to get a real offensive coordinator calling the offense. We are suffering because he has to much responsibility.

Start thomasa510 : 12/23/2016 11:34 am : link Need to groom someone behind him if there is an option. Start looking to the future as he likely only has a few years left.



But not ready to give up on him yet. Concentrate the offseason on the o line and a te/2nd wr option and see if he rebounds next year.





I believe in Eli Patrick77 : 12/23/2016 11:34 am : link I also believe this is his final contract with the Giants and they should be drafting someone this coming draft or the next one to eventually start in his place.



So much of his issues I believe stem from the clusterfuck around him. He had played very poorly at times but the list of talented players around him is what? Beckham and Perkins? I think if Giants do well this coming draft and offseason I think we get another 2 good years front Eli and then it is likely time to have someone groomed to take over.

RE: NOT ME Mason : 12/23/2016 11:35 am : link

Quote: All of you guys thinking this is on Eli are losing your minds. This is no more on Eli than last year's defense was on Spags. Eli has potentially two more good years. He needs some help. He has undersized receivers. No big targets - like serious tight ends. (We need a new Plax.) He has a limited running game and an inconsistent if not negligent offensive line that gives him no time or confidence. The line can breakdown on any play from either side, so he has no feel for where the pressure will get to him. Cruz is done, so if they shut down OBJ where is he throwing? Tye? And Shep is a rookie. And not a big target. Please?



And MCAdoo needs to get a real offensive coordinator calling the offense. We are suffering because he has to much responsibility.



LOL In comment 13285484 FatHeadTommy said:LOL

Nope not time yet Stu11 : 12/23/2016 11:36 am : link He can still play at a level above most any guy that will be brought into replace him. This Defense has a chance to be special over the next season or 2 and you don't couple that with an experiment at QB. Upgrade the OL talent and give him a real target at TE and you will see what a huge difference it will make.

In the playoffs, EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:37 am : link we will face teams that can score. Forget Dallas for a moment. Lets say we go up against Green Bay. Our defense may limit them but they will score. Can our offense keep up with them? Can our offense go into Seattle and win in that stadium with the noise and the pressure?



This season is already a success if we get into the post season and I believe we will. I am happy. However, our future with this offense the way it is now is not bright.



Just think about this. We are one injury away from OBJ to being the worst offense in the league. Now, don't tell me that would be the same for any team. How does the Atlanta offense do it without Julio? The Cowboys were winning without Dez. The Steelers can function without Brown.

RE: RE: The OL really wasn't that bad last night. arcarsenal : 12/23/2016 11:37 am : link

Quote: In comment 13285465 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





We threw the ball like 60+ times and Eli didn't get sacked once.



He was pressured a handful of times, but..



Really it was Hart who struggled with Graham more than anything else.







Eli not getting sacked is Eli and the system getting rid of the ball before that can happen. And it limits the amount of time receivers have to get open. Dan showed everyone how we have given Flowers all kinds of help when he struggles in one form or another (chips, quick passes). All of that takes away from guys getting open.



Yes, I realize the offense is centered around getting the ball out quick.. but I still didn't think the line was all that awful last night. We still need to add a piece or two. But Eli just didn't play well last night. A few bad decisions and misses. In comment 13285482 widmerseyebrow said:Yes, I realize the offense is centered around getting the ball out quick.. but I still didn't think the line was all that awful last night. We still need to add a piece or two. But Eli just didn't play well last night. A few bad decisions and misses.

Arc Johnny5 : 12/23/2016 11:37 am : link I respect you dood, but I don't see how anyone can come away from watching last night's game and say the OL "Wasn't that bad". It wasn't just Graham creating problems. Cox was kicking Jerry's ass every other play, and each other person on the OL getting beat in a key spot. Eli was rushing every single throw because of it.



I am not ready to give up on Eli yet, not even close. He still has some good years left but we are wasting valuable years with sub-par blocking. I just hope his pocket presence isn't permanently screwed up from multiple seasons of sub-par blocking.

RE: In the playoffs, dep026 : 12/23/2016 11:38 am : link

Quote:



Just think about this. We are one injury away from OBJ to being the worst offense in the league. Now, don't tell me that would be the same for any team. How does the Atlanta offense do it without Julio? The Cowboys were winning without Dez. The Steelers can function without Brown.



I'll take teams who are good at running the ball for 800, Alex. In comment 13285501 EricJ said:I'll take teams who are good at running the ball for 800, Alex.

Eli's brain is as good as ever djm : 12/23/2016 11:41 am : link but it's pretty clear he's not the same athlete he was from 2007-2011. I think we can win with Eli but he just can't do some of the things he could do in year's past. HE can't throw on the move as well, he can't throw off his back foot as well and he doesn't seem to have the pocket patience that he had before.



But move on? To what exactly? Eli is still a good to great QB. HE just needs more help. To be fair, he may not have the help he had in the years where he won more but I think that's up for debate.



Eli is on pace for 28 or so Tds and 4000 yards. We all agree his OL is average at best on a good day. His RBs are too. His WRs are good...but there's limitations after you get past #13 and # 87.



Eli isn't going anywhere and you could most definitely do a lot worse. Just add another piece of beef up front and another WR or TE weapon and replace Jennings. We are fine.



Also, might want to wait until the ink is dry on this season. We've had these convos before only to laugh at them 1-2 months later.

RE: RE: In the playoffs, EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13285501 EricJ said:





Quote:









Just think about this. We are one injury away from OBJ to being the worst offense in the league. Now, don't tell me that would be the same for any team. How does the Atlanta offense do it without Julio? The Cowboys were winning without Dez. The Steelers can function without Brown.







I'll take teams who are good at running the ball for 800, Alex.



Agree... that is one thing they all have in common. In comment 13285507 dep026 said:Agree... that is one thing they all have in common.

RE: RE: RE: In the playoffs, dep026 : 12/23/2016 11:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13285507 dep026 said:





Quote:





In comment 13285501 EricJ said:





Quote:









Just think about this. We are one injury away from OBJ to being the worst offense in the league. Now, don't tell me that would be the same for any team. How does the Atlanta offense do it without Julio? The Cowboys were winning without Dez. The Steelers can function without Brown.







I'll take teams who are good at running the ball for 800, Alex.







Agree... that is one thing they all have in common.



Which also shows how good Odell is. Other teams have to stop those teams run games. Defenses against us just have to stop Odell. And they still cant. In comment 13285517 EricJ said:Which also shows how good Odell is. Other teams have to stop those teams run games. Defenses against us just have to stop Odell. And they still cant.

I dread the day liteamorn : 12/23/2016 11:44 am : link Our quarterback isn't Eli.

I don't care who you get, you'll all be saying "he ain't no Eli" when he's gone (stolen from Bill Parcells while discussing Phil Simms).

RE: RE: RE: The OL really wasn't that bad last night. EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:44 am : link

Quote: But Eli just didn't play well last night. A few bad decisions and misses.



how many more times will we have to say this at the end of a game? It has become the norm. When he finally does have a very good game then we get lulled into that false sense of security about him again. Assume THAT is the real Eli when in reality, what we have seen from him from the most part IS what he is now. How else can we measure his ability and play? From practice? From what he did years ago? In comment 13285502 arcarsenal said:how many more times will we have to say this at the end of a game? It has become the norm. When he finally does have a very good game then we get lulled into that false sense of security about him again. Assume THAT is the real Eli when in reality, what we have seen from him from the most part IS what he is now. How else can we measure his ability and play? From practice? From what he did years ago?

Again crick n NC : 12/23/2016 11:44 am : link Manning has been hit a ton and pressured a lot for the last several seasons. That takes it's toll on any qb, especially mentally. Even when manning is well protected he still doesn't trust his OL. I WON'T fault him for that.



As far as saying he was only sacked once, well Eli has always been one of the least sacked qb, mainly because he knows where to go with the ball and gets the ball out quick while sensing pressure, and his ability to move around the pocket. Unfortunately, he now struggles to focus on what is going on down the field, instead focusing more on the rush, or just assuming the rush is closing in, when in reality it isn't.

I think being harsh on Eli for the above is very short sited. You simply can't just reset your qb clock whenever you need to. It's a trust issue.

it's amazing djm : 12/23/2016 11:44 am : link how bipolar we all are around here. They lose one game on the road against a pretty healthy and angry and rising team and the sky is falling.



I knew the game would be close. Feared we'd fall behind early and that Philly would find a way to win. Philly was game last night. They could have beaten many teams in that spot. Move on.



Eli isn't terrible. He had a bad night. He had about 8 in 2007. LEt's just pray one lousy fucking team wins for us tomorrow and we can relax.

If we continue to use this west coast sytem mdc1 : 12/23/2016 11:45 am : link lesser need for him and can find guys that can run that system for less and have more mobility. Eli is an aging QB and beyond criticism due to his status which is not healthy for the team moving forward... enough said..time to move forward not backward. This years performance has provided little for what he is paid. Very skeptical about Jerry and his approach toward this oline after so many years, a mobile QB will help mask some of the variance.

Wow. Josiah31 : 12/23/2016 11:45 am : link I can't believe how many are willing to give up on Eli. Did you guys see all those drop passes? Eli got rushed on a few throws because of the OLine as well. Eli will be fine.

RE: RE: If there is a better Big Blue '56 : 12/23/2016 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13285453 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





option I'd be ready to move on.



For now, it's Eli for better or worse.







This is how I feel. I think Eli's best days are behind him and he is basically done. However, RIGHT NOW we do not have a better option. We need to begin looking for that better option fairly soon.



This team cannot win by putting it on Eli's back. We now have to win despite his play. Strong defense, busted coverage by the opposing defense, etc



What a gucking idiot In comment 13285459 EricJ said:What a gucking idiot

RE: RE: RE: RE: In the playoffs, EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:46 am : link

Quote:



Which also shows how good Odell is. Other teams have to stop those teams run games. Defenses against us just have to stop Odell. And they still cant.



Which is why I said that we are one injury away from OBJ to having the worst offense in the league. OBJ is the deodorant that is covering up a lot of stink.... from our running game, from Eli... all of it. If OBJ does not have the ability to take a simple slant to the house and instead we have another Shepard or Cruz there, then where is Eli? Where is this team? How many wins? In comment 13285523 dep026 said:Which is why I said that we are one injury away from OBJ to having the worst offense in the league. OBJ is the deodorant that is covering up a lot of stink.... from our running game, from Eli... all of it. If OBJ does not have the ability to take a simple slant to the house and instead we have another Shepard or Cruz there, then where is Eli? Where is this team? How many wins?

Eli Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 12/23/2016 11:47 am : link is hardly the problem. He couldn't step into half the throws last night. The o-line is barely adequate.



When we move on from Eli, a lot of you are going to be really sad. You have to live through the days of not having a QB to appreciate having Eli Manning.

I agree djm : 12/23/2016 11:47 am : link with crick. EVERY QB gets a little gun shy. You know why Eli wasn't as gun shy last year? Because the Giants were playing from behind half the time. They went wide open because they had to.



When the games mean more and the games tighten up everything changes for the QB and offense. Now that these games carry more weight and the Giants are playing close, out in front games, Eli is asked to do more and take more hits.



The OL needs to be further stabilized and we need another RB. MAke Eli's job easier. Not harder, like it is this season.

It's not really a knock on Eli pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 11:48 am : link he's 36 years old in 10 days.



the end comes quickly for some of these guys and maybe it's cliched but I'd rather move on a year too soon than a year too late.



but like I said, until there is a better option, it's Eli.



Just based on his contract he likely has 2 more years.

RE: RE: RE: If there is a better EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:49 am : link

Quote:







What a gucking idiot



your insults do not make my comments less true at this point. Rather than call me an idiot, can you please present a case with facts that support the notion that we have a bright future with Eli behind center? Going back a few years to when he was playing well will not cut it. Payton's play dropped off like a cliff at one point and he was done too. Remember his last year? It was fucking ugly. In comment 13285537 Big Blue '56 said:your insults do not make my comments less true at this point. Rather than call me an idiot, can you please present a case with facts that support the notion that we have a bright future with Eli behind center? Going back a few years to when he was playing well will not cut it. Payton's play dropped off like a cliff at one point and he was done too. Remember his last year? It was fucking ugly.

RE: The OL really wasn't that bad last night. RC02XX : 12/23/2016 11:51 am : link

Quote: We threw the ball like 60+ times and Eli didn't get sacked once.



He was pressured a handful of times, but..



Really it was Hart who struggled with Graham more than anything else.



I never saw the logic of this argument. No sack doesn't mean the OL did its part. The no sack can mean that Eli rushed his throws and passed before he was set or before the receivers were open.



While I'm not saying last night was the OL's fault, they did not play well for the most part no matter if they didn't give up a sack since they allowed pressure consistently. With that being said, last night was mostly on Eli for just poor play with poor throws, but OL did not play well despite their not giving up a sack. In comment 13285465 arcarsenal said:I never saw the logic of this argument. No sack doesn't mean the OL did its part. The no sack can mean that Eli rushed his throws and passed before he was set or before the receivers were open.While I'm not saying last night was the OL's fault, they did not play well for the most part no matter if they didn't give up a sack since they allowed pressure consistently. With that being said, last night was mostly on Eli for just poor play with poor throws, but OL did not play well despite their not giving up a sack.

RE: I am ready NoPeanutz : 12/23/2016 11:51 am : link

Quote: ONLY if we can get one (or more) of three guys:

Romo, Dak or Wentz.

/s In comment 13285458 NoPeanutz said:/s

Anyone thinking about another QB is high Go Terps : 12/23/2016 11:51 am : link He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.

Here is the reality guys.... EricJ : 12/23/2016 11:52 am : link Eli is not going anywhere after this season. Nobody is saying he should because we have no other options. I also don't think a new head coach wants to take on a QB with training wheels either.



Last season our defense was the area of greatest need. Going into this off season, Reese absolutely will revamp this offensive line.



Now, next season when the O-line is no longer the problem, then we will see. That will be the put up or shut up time for Eli.

RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high Big Blue '56 : 12/23/2016 11:54 am : link

Quote: He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.



We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury.. In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..

RE: It's not really a knock on Eli Blue21 : 12/23/2016 11:55 am : link

Quote: he's 36 years old in 10 days.



the end comes quickly for some of these guys and maybe it's cliched but I'd rather move on a year too soon than a year too late.



but like I said, until there is a better option, it's Eli.



Just based on his contract he likely has 2 more years.



I agree again

In comment 13285546 pjcas18 said:I agree again

RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 11:57 am : link

Quote: He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.



Quarterback by committee?



what are the other options? Build a stifling D? In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:Quarterback by committee?what are the other options? Build a stifling D?

RE: RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high Go Terps : 12/23/2016 11:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.







We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..



I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team. In comment 13285570 Big Blue '56 said:I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team.

improve the offensive Enzo : 12/23/2016 11:57 am : link line, give the guy a competent TE or two, and I have a hunch the QB's play will miraculously improve. He's still good enough to win with. He's just not good enough to be perfect or near perfect each week and overcome crappy line play, drops, refs, etc.

Not time to move away from section125 : 12/23/2016 11:57 am : link Eli, but they seriously need to find his replacement because he just isn't Eli anymore. He still is one of the best at deciphering and setting up a defense. He still makes some of the dumbest throws for picks(always has). But he can no longer be expected to march a team down the field in the final 4 minutes. (Although he tried twice and I give him credit for that). He no longer consistently makes the magical throws, although sometimes he does drop one in.

Last night (and with Detroit) he missed wide open receivers high, short, long and bounced - when not pressured. He needs to hit Shepard when he is wide open for the TD. He did have about 6 drops - probably at least two should have been PI and the receivers cannot afford to miss those passes when he does make a connection. But just as the receivers cannot drop open catches, Eli cannot miss open receivers.



Eli is still good enough to win.



I guess what it comes down to is Eli is now a mid pack QB. How much of that is the line, IDK, safe to say it doesn't help his cause at this stage of his career.

And let me guess, you also believe Vanzetti : 12/23/2016 11:58 am : link 1. It was a big mistake to fire Coughlin



2. Nobody would beat the Giants if they ran the ball



3. Jerry Reach has to go

RE: RE: RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high Enzo : 12/23/2016 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13285570 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.







We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..







I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team.

I think you need a really good coach and staff to pull that off. I don't know if the Giants have that. In comment 13285578 Go Terps said:I think you need a really good coach and staff to pull that off. I don't know if the Giants have that.

good thread SethFromAstoria : 12/23/2016 11:59 am : link can get a full proper list here. add to ignore list accordingly.

RE: RE: RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 12:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13285570 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.







We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..







I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team.



Like the Jets, Bills, Browns, Jags, 49ers, Dolphins (to a slightly lesser extent), and other successful teams have done? In comment 13285578 Go Terps said:Like the Jets, Bills, Browns, Jags, 49ers, Dolphins (to a slightly lesser extent), and other successful teams have done?

Eli has you right where he wants you: GiantsUA : 12/23/2016 12:01 pm : link Just when the masses start using Eli as a punch line, he shuts everyone up by playing some terrific ball.



Lookout playoff's - Eli is coming!!!!

RE: RE: RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high Big Blue '56 : 12/23/2016 12:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13285570 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.







We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..







I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team.



I was mostly kidding. But, i don't see the every 3-4 years working..Continuity starts and stops with an established QB, imo In comment 13285578 Go Terps said:I was mostly kidding. But, i don't see the every 3-4 years working..Continuity starts and stops with an established QB, imo

I think Terps might be on to something, and why the heavy spend jcn56 : 12/23/2016 12:03 pm : link on D this past year. I think the Giants might be thinking the Denver model is more sustainable going forward.



That doesn't mean they were expecting to or looking to dump Eli in the short term, but when he does go, I'd expect to see someone less expensive, more mobile, and less of a pocket passer, a more interchangeable QB part.

You will all miss Eli when he's gone PatersonPlank : 12/23/2016 12:04 pm : link I can hear the crying now as we go through our 4th QB in 6 years. You youngsters don't realize what you have, but you will.

It's really sad that the best QB in our team history Vin R : 12/23/2016 12:06 pm : link that led our team to 2 Super Bowls gets shitted on every season

Eli isn't done JerryNYG : 12/23/2016 12:06 pm : link He is having a down year, but he has bounced back from worse before. Who would be our QB if not Eli? Nassib sucks and is on the IR anyway.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high Deej : 12/23/2016 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13285578 Go Terps said:





Quote:





In comment 13285570 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.







We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..







I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team.







Like the Jets, Bills, Browns, Jags, 49ers, Dolphins (to a slightly lesser extent), and other successful teams have done?



Yeah, Terps argument just seems like contrarianism for its own sake.



I mean, put aside the fact that we just saw the era of franchise QB take a dump on the league (Brady, Peyton and their lessers). If there was any merit to the advocated approach, wouldnt we have seen SOME evidence of someone ever trying it intentionally? Letting good QBs go to save money? It doesnt happen, and I think the reason is obvious -- young QBs tend to struggle, and it is very hard to get good QB prospects in any event. In comment 13285591 pjcas18 said:Yeah, Terps argument just seems like contrarianism for its own sake.I mean, put aside the fact that we just saw the era of franchise QB take a dump on the league (Brady, Peyton and their lessers). If there was any merit to the advocated approach, wouldnt we have seen SOME evidence of someone ever trying it intentionally? Letting good QBs go to save money? It doesnt happen, and I think the reason is obvious -- young QBs tend to struggle, and it is very hard to get good QB prospects in any event.

RE: I think Terps might be on to something, and why the heavy spend Deej : 12/23/2016 12:10 pm : link

Quote: on D this past year. I think the Giants might be thinking the Denver model is more sustainable going forward.



That doesn't mean they were expecting to or looking to dump Eli in the short term, but when he does go, I'd expect to see someone less expensive, more mobile, and less of a pocket passer, a more interchangeable QB part.



What is the Denver model? The happenstance of their QB retiring and their backup spurning their big money offer?



Lets not confuse "something a team did once when its hand was forced" with "a model".



And Denver is 8-6. And gave Von Miller a QB-like contract. In comment 13285599 jcn56 said:What is the Denver model? The happenstance of their QB retiring and their backup spurning their big money offer?Lets not confuse "something a team did once when its hand was forced" with "a model".And Denver is 8-6. And gave Von Miller a QB-like contract.

Anyone who wants him gone OBJ_AllDay : 12/23/2016 12:10 pm : link Has either never played a game of football in their life or doesn't understand the game in general. When the pieces around him are doing their jobs he does what he's supposed to. Mouth breathing idiots have under appreciated him his whole career.

pjcas Go Terps : 12/23/2016 12:12 pm : link Many of those teams did exactly what I'm saying I wouldn't: commit a big contract/high draft pick to the likes of Tannehill, Kaepernick, EJ Manuel, Bortles, Manziel, etc.



With QBs I'm increasingly convinced there are two approaches that make sense:



1. a guy that can win you the Super Bowl (like we currently do), or

2. go cheap at the position



Scenario 1 is a good spot to be in if you can get there, but there are significant drawbacks:



- That QB will usually eat an enormous percentage of your cap.

- That QB is a rare breed, and the search for him can set a franchise back a long time.



What you don't want to be right now is the Redskins, who are about to make a Matt Schaub level mistake and pay big money to a QB that can put up some numbers but who we know will never win them a Super Bowl. It's far more likely that in two years they are regretting paying Cousins, like the Texans are regretting paying Osweiler or the Dolphins are regretting paying Tannehill.



The search for the QB in scenario 1 is fraught with dangerous pitfalls. The approach in scenario 2 allows a much greater margin for error, and may make sense in an era where college QBs are more ready for the pro game than they've ever been.

RE: RE: RE: Anyone thinking about another QB is high BigBlueShock : 12/23/2016 12:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13285570 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13285562 Go Terps said:





Quote:





He's here until he retires. When that happens, we should seriously rethink the franchise QB model.







We might not have to. By the time he retires, the model could return to the pocket passer after all the mobile QBs have called it quits due to injury..







I'm not necessarily talking about mobile vs. pocket QBs...I'm talking about whether keeping a QB beyond his rookie contract is even the right move. It may be better to keep rotating in a new college prospect every 3 or 4 years and using the cap space on reinforcing the rest of the team.

Jeezus. Here you go again with your QB carousel nonsense. Yeah, brilliant. Just keep drafting QBs, cause they grow on trees, and throw whatever garbage you draft out there and keep changing ever few years. It's not that easy to hit on a guy like Wilson or Dak, and QB is the most important position in all of sports. Changing QBs every few years and going with inexperienced guys fresh out of college is a disaster. I get it. You think QBs take up too much cap space. But we're the Giants really handcuffed this year with Elis contract? Nope. They have been handcuffed in the past because of of other foolish contracts, not Elis. If you are fortunate enough to find a franchise QB, you don't let him walk to fill in with some random scrub every few years.

In comment 13285578 Go Terps said:Jeezus. Here you go again with your QB carousel nonsense. Yeah, brilliant. Just keep drafting QBs, cause they grow on trees, and throw whatever garbage you draft out there and keep changing ever few years. It's not that easy to hit on a guy like Wilson or Dak, and QB is the most important position in all of sports. Changing QBs every few years and going with inexperienced guys fresh out of college is a disaster. I get it. You think QBs take up too much cap space. But we're the Giants really handcuffed this year with Elis contract? Nope. They have been handcuffed in the past because of of other foolish contracts, not Elis. If you are fortunate enough to find a franchise QB, you don't let him walk to fill in with some random scrub every few years.

Move AcidTest : 12/23/2016 12:16 pm : link on to what? Ryan Nassib? Journeyman Josh Johnson? A rookie day two draft pick next year? Barring injury or a truly horrendous series of games, Eli will start through the end of next season. As I said, I'm not even sure the Giants will use a day two pick on a QB next year. It's a bad year for that position. And that's true even though I think Eli is beginning to decline.

I would say Carson53 : 12/23/2016 12:16 pm : link by the 2018 draft, they better start thinking about the

future QB around here. At this point, unless he has a lot

of pieces around him, he can't carry a team.

Let's not let nostalgia, cloud ones vision.

I just think 2007 & 2011, are in the rear view mirror.

That was then, and this is now.

I also want one with a little more mobility, not a RG III type, but more like a Rodgers type, as far as extending plays.

Defenses are not concerned about an Eli running with the ball,

why would they be? In today's game, that element helps.

Look at the kid Wentz last night, the Giants whiffed on about 6 sacks by my count. That is just an example.

I appreciate what Eli has done here, but I don't let it cloud my vision about him.

RE: RE: I think Terps might be on to something, and why the heavy spend HomerJones45 : 12/23/2016 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13285599 jcn56 said:





Quote:





on D this past year. I think the Giants might be thinking the Denver model is more sustainable going forward.



That doesn't mean they were expecting to or looking to dump Eli in the short term, but when he does go, I'd expect to see someone less expensive, more mobile, and less of a pocket passer, a more interchangeable QB part.







What is the Denver model? The happenstance of their QB retiring and their backup spurning their big money offer?



Lets not confuse "something a team did once when its hand was forced" with "a model".



And Denver is 8-6. And gave Von Miller a QB-like contract. giving ownership way too much credit. They thought the offense was fine with Cruz coming. back and this fabulous offensive mind as HC and needed to shore up the defense so their boy Spags wouldn't get embatassed again. In comment 13285611 Deej said:giving ownership way too much credit. They thought the offense was fine with Cruz coming. back and this fabulous offensive mind as HC and needed to shore up the defense so their boy Spags wouldn't get embatassed again.

How come if John Jerry gets pushed down to the ground Jimmy Googs : 12/23/2016 12:29 pm : link by Cox he can't get in the way of the defender while on the ground?



Seems like he would be helpful of being an obstruction on the turf at least...

Big time ready! trueblueinpw : 12/23/2016 12:29 pm : link I would talk to the Cowboys about a trade for Mark Sanchez. He's probably going to command a couple of 2s but it would be worth it considering the talent at all the Giants have at all other offensive positions. With McAdoos high flying offense there's no real limit to the number of points a quality QB who can make throws and read defenses could put up. With all the talent at WR, our road grading stone wall offensive line, our multitalented TEs who can block and catch and our wide array of threats at RB and the different personnel sets and plays that McAdoo comes up with every week, a guy like Sanchez could probably hang 42 points on any NFL defense.



If a quality guy like Sanchez isn't available then I would make a really hard push to see if we could make a deal with Houston to get Osweiller here in a Giants uniform. Guys like Osweiller are rare, and don't think the Texans won't demenad at least a 1 and a 2, plus we'd probably have to package those picks with a Landon Collins type player from our defense. But again, Elis the only real weakness on the Giants offense so a trade for a guy like Osweiller or Sanchez is probably the missing piece. Definitely ready to move on from Eli, the guy really hasn't done much to deserve the Giants faith and loyalty anyway. Good thread!

Whom are they getting to replace him? LauderdaleMatty : 12/23/2016 12:35 pm : link Masson? Johnson? This offense sucks w a guy who is better in a wheel chair thN the two backups.



McAdoo was supposedly hired s the HC due to his close relationship w Eli. Let's s love on fromhim first. Hes inept and in over his head.

I think the 2018 and 2019 drafts are going to offer an abundance barens : 12/23/2016 12:37 pm : link of really good QB's, so no rush for me, especially when Eli isn't the issue.

If not for a John Jerry false start bceagle05 : 12/23/2016 12:39 pm : link we'd all be sitting here today talking about how "Fourth Quarter Eli" is back and we now have the formula in place to win the Super Bowl.

I don't know why so many are offended by the notion Mike in Long Beach : 12/23/2016 12:39 pm : link that Eli looks old out there. He's gonna be 36 in 11 days.



Here is the list of NFL starting QBs older than Eli Manning:



Carson Palmer (turns 37 in 4 days)

Tom Brady (turns 40 in August)

Drew Brees (turns 38 in January)



That's it, guys. 3 players. Is it really disrespecting Eli to say that something is happening to him that has happened to every single living thing in the history of life on Earth? This isn't based on some cherry-picked statistics to fit an agenda. Eli is my favorite player to ever wear a Giants uniform. But how can you watch some of the throws he's made this year and not wonder if Father Time is catching up with him. It doesn't mean he sucks. It means there are certain throws he doesn't really seem to make too often anymore.

The same people who are calling for Eli’s head and move on bigblue1124 : 12/23/2016 12:43 pm : link Are most likely the same group who find it necessary to troll other division fans sites and relish on the fact all the fans feel the sky is falling after a bad loss. Bottom line it is an immature, ignorant and plan stupid way to go through life. In my opinion Eli has many years left in a Giants uniform and only Mara has the say other than Eli when he is done (not coming anytime soon IMO)



The guy had a really bad game with short rest, subpar protection and threw the damn thing 63 times excluding penalties. Yes he deserves criticism and blame for the loss but look to replace him? I think not! We all know when not if we get to the dance he is a different player and I will take that player every day of the week and twice on Sunday.



. Danny Kanell : 12/23/2016 12:45 pm : link This place is crazy. Eli will be our QB until he's ready to retire.

RE: You will all miss Eli when he's gone section125 : 12/23/2016 12:46 pm : link

Quote: I can hear the crying now as we go through our 4th QB in 6 years. You youngsters don't realize what you have, but you will.



We all miss great players when they retire, but they still need to be replaced. I miss 2011 Eli, but 2016 Eli is here. Eli can still win, but it is a lot harder now and the inconsistent line doesn't help. In comment 13285601 PatersonPlank said:We all miss great players when they retire, but they still need to be replaced. I miss 2011 Eli, but 2016 Eli is here. Eli can still win, but it is a lot harder now and the inconsistent line doesn't help.

if anything resembling a franchise QB fkap : 12/23/2016 12:46 pm : link is available in the next year or two, draft him.



Eli isn't the problem, but he's also not the solution.



Beginning now, if a QB is worth grabbing, grab him.



that said, Eli's brains should be improving with age, but he makes some really bad decisions and is developing happy feet where he makes really crappy throws on a regular basis. that's mental, not declining body.



His contract was designed so that he can be jettisoned at any given time now, but also so that it's not onerous to keep him if he's ok and nothing better is at hand.



He's the QB next year. But it isn't too soon to think about his replacement.

RE: If there is a better giantsfan44ab : 12/23/2016 12:50 pm : link

Quote: option I'd be ready to move on.



For now, it's Eli for better or worse.



Yup agreed.



If we can try to perfect the offense around him as much as possible (fix the o-line, add big WRs/TEs, maybe go after another RB to compliment Perkins-all of which is possible with the money and picks we have) I think he can be decent enough as to not fuck up. In comment 13285453 pjcas18 said:Yup agreed.If we can try to perfect the offense around him as much as possible (fix the o-line, add big WRs/TEs, maybe go after another RB to compliment Perkins-all of which is possible with the money and picks we have) I think he can be decent enough as to not fuck up.

Fix the OL spike : 12/23/2016 12:53 pm : link Eli will be fine. Prob needs to get healthy

Go back and watch bceagle05 : 12/23/2016 12:53 pm : link the two sideline lasers he threw to Beckham and Cruz at the end of the Saints game in Week 2 and tell me Eli doesn't have the arm anymore. There's an explanation for his struggles this year and I don't think it's aging from September to December. He's either nursing an injury from the Chris Baker pile drive in Week 3 or is all out of whack due to Jerry, Newhouse and Flowers playing like dogshit all year. Or a little of both.



Eli is trying to compensate too much.... Reb8thVA : 12/23/2016 1:00 pm : link for all the deficiencies we have on offense and as a result is making bad decisions.



The offense is currently designed to get the ball out fast, reduce QB pressures and to take pressure of the OL. The downside is we can't push the ball down the field far enough to loosen the defense and score more points. Dinking and Dunking your way down the field increases the likelihood of a mistake along the way. He is simply pressing to hard.



For most of the year the running game has sucked and we lack a credible TE to attack the cover 2. Last night the running game seemed to have some energy and success but instead we abandon it.



Its also painstakingly clear we need a big bodied receiver to compliment OBJ and a real TE.



When I look at Eli, I don't think the problems are physical. Some times there are ugly throws due to bad mechanics but then he comes back and makes an awe inspiring throw. I also don't think he suddenly forgot how to read defenses. He's just making bad decisions because he is pressing too hard.

RE: Go back and watch giantsfan44ab : 12/23/2016 1:02 pm : link

Quote: the two sideline lasers he threw to Beckham and Cruz at the end of the Saints game in Week 2 and tell me Eli doesn't have the arm anymore. There's an explanation for his struggles this year and I don't think it's aging from September to December. He's either nursing an injury from the Chris Baker pile drive in Week 3 or is all out of whack due to Jerry, Newhouse and Flowers playing like dogshit all year. Or a little of both.



Even if he has lost a tad bit of arm strength, Eli is not nearly as bad physically as Peyton was last year.



Obviously that team had a historically good defense but I don't think our defense is that far off compared to the rest of the league.



Improve the run blocking and transition to a team where we can rely on the run game to move to the chains consistently. Add some playmakers-in the backfield, at TE, at WR to give this team a chance in the red zone. There are 3 WRs that are 6' or less and our TE is 6'3" (being generous) and is only good for 5 yard dumpoffs. I like Perkins but he's hardly anything close to a goal line back. In comment 13285702 bceagle05 said:Even if he has lost a tad bit of arm strength, Eli is not nearly as bad physically as Peyton was last year.Obviously that team had a historically good defense but I don't think our defense is that far off compared to the rest of the league.Improve the run blocking and transition to a team where we can rely on the run game to move to the chains consistently. Add some playmakers-in the backfield, at TE, at WR to give this team a chance in the red zone. There are 3 WRs that are 6' or less and our TE is 6'3" (being generous) and is only good for 5 yard dumpoffs. I like Perkins but he's hardly anything close to a goal line back.

More high maintenance now than ever oldutican : 12/23/2016 1:03 pm : link There are 2 constants through his career. The team can't afford to lose him to injury. The other is his lack of mobility. He may be the least athletic guy in the NFL except for maybe some kickers. Eli is still adept at moving in the pocket, but he really can't outrun pressure.



Now, at 36, he is a guy who needs great protection. He doesn't have it, so he seems rushed and makes too many mistakes and bad throws.



His lack of mobility has always made him a high maintenance QB. He needs more help than most other QBs to succeed. Eli's defenders always say the same thing. Give him a strong line, a tight end and strong running and he will be fine. But can't you say that about most QBs?

This team can survive all of the picks and TOs giantsfan44ab : 12/23/2016 1:04 pm : link that come from Eli's lack of elite arm strength at this age if they can convert more red zone opportunities and getting into field goal range at the minimum instead of punting at mid field 3 times a game.

I am... Vinny from Danbury : 12/23/2016 1:05 pm : link not even close to being ready to moving on from Eli. Fix the damn lousy pass blocking on this team, then lets see what he can still do. Until then, I have no pressing issues with Eli at all.

Op shelovesnycsports : 12/23/2016 1:06 pm : link Is stupid and show the poster has no clue.

Not me.. chuckydee9 : 12/23/2016 1:06 pm : link never.. doesn't matter how bad he is.. and to tell you the truth he isn't all that bad.. get him some competent OL and he'll be fine..



anyhow I am just more loyal, whether it be to him, cruz or TC. 2 SB in 10 years buys you a lot..

Eli threw the ball well against Detroit three days earlier. bceagle05 : 12/23/2016 1:09 pm : link He was something like 20-28/200 yards/2TDs/0ints. If he's efficient like that we can make some noise. Can he do that in consecutive weeks on the road? I have my doubts. But he has it in him.

RE: . rocco8112 : 12/23/2016 1:16 pm : link

Quote: This place is crazy. Eli will be our QB until he's ready to retire.



seriously, last night was that bad?

In comment 13285681 Danny Kanell said:seriously, last night was that bad?

RE: Eli is trying to compensate too much.... rocco8112 : 12/23/2016 1:16 pm : link

Quote: for all the deficiencies we have on offense and as a result is making bad decisions.



The offense is currently designed to get the ball out fast, reduce QB pressures and to take pressure of the OL. The downside is we can't push the ball down the field far enough to loosen the defense and score more points. Dinking and Dunking your way down the field increases the likelihood of a mistake along the way. He is simply pressing to hard.



For most of the year the running game has sucked and we lack a credible TE to attack the cover 2. Last night the running game seemed to have some energy and success but instead we abandon it.



Its also painstakingly clear we need a big bodied receiver to compliment OBJ and a real TE.



When I look at Eli, I don't think the problems are physical. Some times there are ugly throws due to bad mechanics but then he comes back and makes an awe inspiring throw. I also don't think he suddenly forgot how to read defenses. He's just making bad decisions because he is pressing too hard.



good post, agree 100%



This is also something we have seen before. In comment 13285714 Reb8thVA said:good post, agree 100%This is also something we have seen before.

I am nowhere near convinced he is done Matt M. : 12/23/2016 1:18 pm : link Although, I am highly disappointed in his play this year, a year I expected monster numbers. It is especially disappointing because this is possibly the best defense he has played with. It is certainly the best D in several years. Anything remotely close to consistent from this offense and we likely already have 12 wins.



The bottom line is, now that the D was addressed in a big way, Reese needs to fix the OL and possibly TE. Do that and then see what Eli looks like next year.

Even though it was Eli's throws that gidiefor : Mod : 12/23/2016 1:20 pm : : 12/23/2016 1:20 pm : link put the nails in the coffin last night -- I really don't believe it's all on him. The Eagles got pressure on him all night. It's hard to throw accurately when you are under constant seige

..... BrettNYG10 : 12/23/2016 1:21 pm : link When Brett Favre was 36, he had 20 TDs and 29 INTs. He followed it up with a mediocre 18-18 year before leading the Packers to the NFCCG with a 28-15 season. Then led the Vikings to the NFCCG at 40 again with a 33 TD 7 INT season.



Kurt Warner looked done at 32. Had a handful of crappy years before going to Arizona at 34.



I don't think the people who think Eli's done are idiotic, etc. I disagree, but I think we need a bit more data to come to a conclusion either way. A pedestrian year, which I think he's had, doesn't mean Eli's done.

Do I think Eli is done right NOW? Dave in Hoboken : 12/23/2016 1:22 pm : link No. But do I think he could be approaching the *beginning* of the end? Definitely possible. This has been going on since the Pre-Season (August). This is not normal.

RE: ..... gidiefor : Mod : 12/23/2016 1:23 pm : : 12/23/2016 1:23 pm : link

Quote: When Brett Favre was 36, he had 20 TDs and 29 INTs. He followed it up with a mediocre 18-18 year before leading the Packers to the NFCCG with a 28-15 season. Then led the Vikings to the NFCCG at 40 again with a 33 TD 7 INT season.



Kurt Warner looked done at 32. Had a handful of crappy years before going to Arizona at 34.



I don't think the people who think Eli's done are idiotic, etc. I disagree, but I think we need a bit more data to come to a conclusion either way. A pedestrian year, which I think he's had, doesn't mean Eli's done.



Brett - your numbers seem a little off -- 28-15 season? In comment 13285770 BrettNYG10 said:Brett - your numbers seem a little off -- 28-15 season?

We got 2-4 more years Bluesbreaker : 12/23/2016 1:31 pm : link With Eli you can't make chicken soup with chicken shit

which is exactly what Eli is surrounded with .

The Money was well spent on the Defense while our highest

paid player gets crumbs it was never any secret Eli is a

Pocket passer with limited mobility but the pocket is rarely

there nor is the run game he is forced into this quick throw

offense that lacks big play ability with out a TE or #2 WR

to take the heat off OBJ .

We clearly fucked the pooch with the offense the limited

amount of plays being run that fool no one with the poor

O-line play it shows in the trust and mechanics in Eli's

play . Get Donnell off the bench and get his confidence back he can help . Stop using Jennings in plays he has

no chance of making yards . Lewis did he get any targets at all and what about King who had the best camp at WR

Something needs to change we can't hang the defense out

to dry every game



You would think Eli was a 3-year player with some of these comments. Default : 12/23/2016 1:33 pm : link Dude is getting old and it shows, he still has it in him, but to deny the decline is just being blind.

Right now his team is following giantsfan44ab : 12/23/2016 1:34 pm : link The Broncos/Ravens model for winning. That year Flacco went bonkers in the playoffs (with the help of Boldin) but we have Odell. There's no run game spearheaded by a ray rice or a CJ Anderson but I think Perkins is part of the solution. Jennings is not. The right side of the o line is not. The LT is not. Cruz is not. Will tye is not (although he makes a good backup IMO).



Although we don't have nearly as much cap space as last offseason there will still be plenty. They need to add 3 major pieces on offense, just like they did with defense last year, and I'm pretty sure that's what's going to happen. Get a LT, TE and WR. Add a few depth pieces for the o line and address RB/remaining o line needs through the draft.



I have full faith that Eli can get the job done if he has consistent protection and a reliable run game.

Wonder Fish : 12/23/2016 1:37 pm : link if Steelers fans are talking about Big Ben the same way.



Enjoy what you got folks. The grass aint always greener.

before anyone thinks about moving on from eli PerpetualNervousness : 12/23/2016 1:56 pm : link take a look at our stadium co-tenant. they've been waiting for their next great qb since Joe Namath left.



it's hard to find a qb in this league who can win consistently, let alone win a superbowl. in the last decade +, these are the qbs who've managed it to win a trophy - Brady (3x) Peyton (2) Eli (2) Roethlisberger (2) Brees, Rodgers, Flacco, and Russell Wilson. That's it. They're not easy to find. Most of the cant miss prospects miss. As do most of the late round qbs. So let's not kid ourselves - when he's gone it's likely to be a long wait. This has not been his best year, but I'll take my chances with this qb til his arm falls off.

false premise chris r : 12/23/2016 2:00 pm : link how exactly would the media or fanbase chase him away. The Giants will make the decision they think is best for their football team.

There's a fine line of denial micky : 12/23/2016 2:03 pm : link Hoping that things will always remain the same, without change. It doesn't happen, in life. Age eventually hinders abilities.



Though, I can't see eli not be the qb the next 2 or maybe 3 years here, there comes a point of reality and his time here or in the nfl is closing. Eli can be a good qb down the line here but not the above and beyond what he has done in his long career.



You see good organizations, like the pats for example, know when to cut ties with some great players just before their decline. Nothing wrong with doing so, and it's business decisions like that usually make an organization successful.



Js it's time to start the process for eventual change (depressing as it seems now to having to do so) for the transition in say 2019 or so

RE: There's a fine line of denial shelovesnycsports : 12/23/2016 2:09 pm : link

Quote: Hoping that things will always remain the same, without change. It doesn't happen, in life. Age eventually hinders abilities.



Though, I can't see eli not be the qb the next 2 or maybe 3 years here, there comes a point of reality and his time here or in the nfl is closing. Eli can be a good qb down the line here but not the above and beyond what he has done in his long career.



You see good organizations, like the pats for example, know when to cut ties with some great players just before their decline. Nothing wrong with doing so, and it's business decisions like that usually make an organization successful.



Js it's time to start the process for eventual change (depressing as it seems now to having to do so) for the transition in say 2019 or so

Another sourpuss. In comment 13285885 micky said:Another sourpuss.

Why does everyone have say... brunswick : 12/23/2016 2:21 pm : link "I am not blaming Eli" or "It's not Eli's fault" or "It's not a knock on Eli"...It's OK to put the blame on him. Let's say it the way it is. He has had a really nice career and won 2 SB's (not a hall of famer however) but he has seen his better days. They are 10-5 in spite of Eli. He doesn't do ANYTHING well at all right now. He is not as accurate as he once was. He makes some horrible decisions. He has minimal mobility (that's being nice). We talk about the Oline and how it gives Eli no help. How about the other way around...help your line by moving around a little bit and creating some time for your WR's to get open and make some plays. Eli certainly deserves more blame than the OLine. That being said, let's get into the playoff and make some noise.

Not ready to move on. But I'm ready to start bradshaw44 : 12/23/2016 2:24 pm : link Realistically considering early draft picks for a possible heir to the throne. I want to call Eli, ThreEli more than anything in the world, but if there is a sure fire lock replacement in this years draft in the first round I would be on with using the pick on him. Then let Eli play out his contract and move on. Whether he wins it all between now and then or not.

RE: before anyone thinks about moving on from eli EricJ : 12/23/2016 2:28 pm : link

Quote: take a look at our stadium co-tenant. they've been waiting for their next great qb since Joe Namath left.



it's hard to find a qb in this league who can win consistently, let alone win a superbowl. in the last decade +, these are the qbs who've managed it to win a trophy - Brady (3x) Peyton (2) Eli (2) Roethlisberger (2) Brees, Rodgers, Flacco, and Russell Wilson. That's it. They're not easy to find. Most of the cant miss prospects miss. As do most of the late round qbs. So let's not kid ourselves - when he's gone it's likely to be a long wait. This has not been his best year, but I'll take my chances with this qb til his arm falls off.



I don't think anyone would suggest getting rid of Eli without having a replacement who is as good or better FIRST.



I also think that if anyone suggests that next season we will have a different QB, then he is smoking something. In comment 13285864 PerpetualNervousness said:I don't think anyone would suggest getting rid of Eli without having a replacement who is as good or better FIRST.I also think that if anyone suggests that next season we will have a different QB, then he is smoking something.

RE: pjcas pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 2:34 pm : link

Quote: Many of those teams did exactly what I'm saying I wouldn't: commit a big contract/high draft pick to the likes of Tannehill, Kaepernick, EJ Manuel, Bortles, Manziel, etc.



With QBs I'm increasingly convinced there are two approaches that make sense:



1. a guy that can win you the Super Bowl (like we currently do), or

2. go cheap at the position



Scenario 1 is a good spot to be in if you can get there, but there are significant drawbacks:



- That QB will usually eat an enormous percentage of your cap.

- That QB is a rare breed, and the search for him can set a franchise back a long time.



What you don't want to be right now is the Redskins, who are about to make a Matt Schaub level mistake and pay big money to a QB that can put up some numbers but who we know will never win them a Super Bowl. It's far more likely that in two years they are regretting paying Cousins, like the Texans are regretting paying Osweiler or the Dolphins are regretting paying Tannehill.



The search for the QB in scenario 1 is fraught with dangerous pitfalls. The approach in scenario 2 allows a much greater margin for error, and may make sense in an era where college QBs are more ready for the pro game than they've ever been.



I think we can all agree the NFL is a copycat league. Sometimes it's good to be at the forefront of the innovation, but those people are rare, like generational.



Show me the team who has succeeded with your suggested model for filling the QB role, the most important on the team.



In the era of free agency the only even remotely close ones are the teams who had generational defenses (2000 Ravens comes to mind)



Here are the past 20 Super Bowl QB's, which ones fit your model? Heck expand the list to even championship game QB's, who fits?



2016: Peyton vs Newton (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2015: Brady vs Wilson (Wilson was a 3rd round pick, but both highly paid franchise QB's)

2014: Peyton vs Wilson (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2013: Flacco vs Kaepernick (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2012: Eli vs Brady (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2011: Rodgers vs Big Ben (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2010: Brees vs Peyton (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2009: Big Ben vs Warner (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2008: Eli vs Brady (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2007: Peyton vs Grossman (both highly paid or drafted franchise QB's)

2006: Big Ben vs Hasselbeck (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2005: Brady vs McNabb (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2004: Brady vs Delhomme (Ok, I might give you Delhomme)

2003: Johnson vs Gannon (Ok, I might give you Johnson)

2002: Brady vs Warner (both highly paid franchise QB's)

2001: Dilfer vs Collins (see comment about generational defenses)

2000: Warner vs McNair (both highly paid franchise QB's)

1999: Elway vs Chandler (I might give you Chandler)

1998: Elway vs Favre (both highly paid franchise QB's)

1997: Favre vs Bledsoe (both highly paid franchise QB's)



So in the past 20 years you've had maybe 3 QB's that were not "franchise" QB's even reach the Super Bowl and two (Brad Johnson and Trent Dilfer) won the game. Both had multiple Hall-of-famers in their defenses and good running games.



I don't see it as a workable strategy unless you commit to building a generational defense and have a veteran QB who doesn't lose the game for you and a great running game.

In comment 13285614 Go Terps said:I think we can all agree the NFL is a copycat league. Sometimes it's good to be at the forefront of the innovation, but those people are rare, like generational.Show me the team who has succeeded with your suggested model for filling the QB role, the most important on the team.In the era of free agency the only even remotely close ones are the teams who had generational defenses (2000 Ravens comes to mind)Here are the past 20 Super Bowl QB's, which ones fit your model? Heck expand the list to even championship game QB's, who fits?2016: Peyton vs Newton (both highly paid franchise QB's)2015: Brady vs Wilson (Wilson was a 3rd round pick, but both highly paid franchise QB's)2014: Peyton vs Wilson (both highly paid franchise QB's)2013: Flacco vs Kaepernick (both highly paid franchise QB's)2012: Eli vs Brady (both highly paid franchise QB's)2011: Rodgers vs Big Ben (both highly paid franchise QB's)2010: Brees vs Peyton (both highly paid franchise QB's)2009: Big Ben vs Warner (both highly paid franchise QB's)2008: Eli vs Brady (both highly paid franchise QB's)2007: Peyton vs Grossman (both highly paid or drafted franchise QB's)2006: Big Ben vs Hasselbeck (both highly paid franchise QB's)2005: Brady vs McNabb (both highly paid franchise QB's)2004: Brady vs Delhomme (Ok, I might give you Delhomme)2003: Johnson vs Gannon (Ok, I might give you Johnson)2002: Brady vs Warner (both highly paid franchise QB's)2001: Dilfer vs Collins (see comment about generational defenses)2000: Warner vs McNair (both highly paid franchise QB's)1999: Elway vs Chandler (I might give you Chandler)1998: Elway vs Favre (both highly paid franchise QB's)1997: Favre vs Bledsoe (both highly paid franchise QB's)So in the past 20 years you've had maybe 3 QB's that were not "franchise" QB's even reach the Super Bowl and two (Brad Johnson and Trent Dilfer) won the game. Both had multiple Hall-of-famers in their defenses and good running games.I don't see it as a workable strategy unless you commit to building a generational defense and have a veteran QB who doesn't lose the game for you and a great running game.

RE: RE: There's a fine line of denial micky : 12/23/2016 2:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13285885 micky said:





Quote:





Hoping that things will always remain the same, without change. It doesn't happen, in life. Age eventually hinders abilities.



Though, I can't see eli not be the qb the next 2 or maybe 3 years here, there comes a point of reality and his time here or in the nfl is closing. Eli can be a good qb down the line here but not the above and beyond what he has done in his long career.



You see good organizations, like the pats for example, know when to cut ties with some great players just before their decline. Nothing wrong with doing so, and it's business decisions like that usually make an organization successful.



Js it's time to start the process for eventual change (depressing as it seems now to having to do so) for the transition in say 2019 or so





Another sourpuss.



ya..i'm a fucking 'sourpuss"...lmao! right In comment 13285896 shelovesnycsports said:ya..i'm a fucking 'sourpuss"...lmao! right

Eli needs to shift well...bye TC : 12/23/2016 2:47 pm : link from being a QB stud to more of a game manager. Peyton did it at Denver and look what the result was.

RE: the sentiment that Eli is playing area junc : 12/23/2016 2:49 pm : link Poorly is ridiculous



**i've heard Troy Aikman, Chris Collinsworth and Cosell say he's playing poorly. Among many others. We're at the point where everyone can see it except the homers.



Now, I believe he's injured but I also believe he's lost his nerve

pjcas Go Terps : 12/23/2016 2:50 pm : link How many of those guys were making big time money when (not after) they participated in the Super Bowl? A quick look at your list and I would guess:



Wilson

Kaepernick

Flacco

Delhomme

Johnson

Collins

Warner

Chandler



And look at the most recent seasons:



2016: Peyton was forked and his team won in spite of him

2014 & 2015: Wilson should have won both; his relatively meager contract is a major reason Seattle was able to build a great team around him

2013: Both Flacco and Kaepernick were in inexpensive rookie deals



Obviously most of the QBs that have won Super Bowls have been highly paid QBs. But what are the chances we follow the HOFer we have now with another? How many examples are there of that in NFL history?



If we draft the next Andrew Luck (and maybe he isn't as great as we all though he would be?), I'm all for keeping him and paying him market value. But the odds are many times greater that we will get Dalton, Bradford, Tannehill, Cousins, Bortles, etc...and these guys are a fate worse than death: good enough to pay but not good enough to win with.



I'd rather go with a young guy in a rookie deal and build the shit out of the rest of the team, like Seattle was able to do before they paid Wilson.

I can't believe this idea and thread are being chopperhatch : 12/23/2016 2:58 pm : link Taken seriously. He had a bad game in a stadium where he hasnt been very good, against a team he has struggled against on short rest begind a line he doesnt trust. Move on?



Lick my balls with that idea in your head. Fucking weak fans.

the same was said about TC mdc1 : 12/23/2016 3:06 pm : link we have a winning record right now with a coaching change.

coming out of retirement nyynyg : 12/23/2016 3:07 pm : link I have not posted in a while but been a continued active reader. This thread forced me to login to post. This thread is really crazy and I'm surprised at how much momentum is behind this.



Is Eli having a strong season, no. Did he have an awful game, yes.



I would be and remain one to question the long term, big $ deal we gave Eli simply because it did not line up with where we needed to go as a franchise by the middle to end of his deal. But I also though that Nassib was going to be able to show a lot more than he did by the end of his rookie contract. This past pre-season put a pin in that theory.



What we should be asking ourselves is this:

What the hell happened this off-season?

How could we not have lost anyone really on the offensive side of the ball and in fact, added, yet we've gone backwards.

How is the Oline worse this season?

How is the offense so anemic with such little variation when we kept the coaching effectively intact?



This cannot be all Eli. Factor some bad throws out, it is not all Eli. Something is fundamentally wrong and it is affecting Eli. And he is not able to overcome things on his own any more.



Happy Holidays All.

RE: pjcas pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 3:26 pm : link

Quote: How many of those guys were making big time money when (not after) they participated in the Super Bowl? A quick look at your list and I would guess:



Wilson

Kaepernick

Flacco

Delhomme

Johnson

Collins

Warner

Chandler



And look at the most recent seasons:



2016: Peyton was forked and his team won in spite of him

2014 & 2015: Wilson should have won both; his relatively meager contract is a major reason Seattle was able to build a great team around him

2013: Both Flacco and Kaepernick were in inexpensive rookie deals



Obviously most of the QBs that have won Super Bowls have been highly paid QBs. But what are the chances we follow the HOFer we have now with another? How many examples are there of that in NFL history?



If we draft the next Andrew Luck (and maybe he isn't as great as we all though he would be?), I'm all for keeping him and paying him market value. But the odds are many times greater that we will get Dalton, Bradford, Tannehill, Cousins, Bortles, etc...and these guys are a fate worse than death: good enough to pay but not good enough to win with.



I'd rather go with a young guy in a rookie deal and build the shit out of the rest of the team, like Seattle was able to do before they paid Wilson.



But Flacco was a first round pick, the Wilson/Prescott model (and Prescott hasn't won anything yet) is like winning the lottery.



If teams could win Super Bowls with 3rd/4th round pick Or Brady's (6th round comp pick) don't you think they would?



Conventional logic and statistics prove the easiest way to get your Super Bowl caliber QB replacement is with a high-round draft pick.



And while that is no sure thing either, it's proven far more successful than the journeyman or mid-round rookie.



If your theory works no doubt about it, it would be beneficial for the franchise who pulls it off, but it's my belief you'll be chasing it far longer than the traditional franchise QB. In comment 13285986 Go Terps said:But Flacco was a first round pick, the Wilson/Prescott model (and Prescott hasn't won anything yet) is like winning the lottery.If teams could win Super Bowls with 3rd/4th round pick Or Brady's (6th round comp pick) don't you think they would?Conventional logic and statistics prove the easiest way to get your Super Bowl caliber QB replacement is with a high-round draft pick.And while that is no sure thing either, it's proven far more successful than the journeyman or mid-round rookie.If your theory works no doubt about it, it would be beneficial for the franchise who pulls it off, but it's my belief you'll be chasing it far longer than the traditional franchise QB.

RE: If not for a John Jerry false start Jimmy Googs : 12/23/2016 3:48 pm : link

Quote: we'd all be sitting here today talking about how "Fourth Quarter Eli" is back and we now have the formula in place to win the Super Bowl.



Nah, Eli would have gotten picked off after that. It wasn't his night... In comment 13285667 bceagle05 said:Nah, Eli would have gotten picked off after that. It wasn't his night...

pjcas Go Terps : 12/23/2016 4:28 pm : link There are other factors that lend themselves to re-thinking the QB position:



- College passing attacks are more complex than they've ever been

- NFL rules favor passing more than at any other time in league history

- The CBA has curtailed practice time so much that a simplification of NFL offenses might be the order of the day going forward



The transition from college QB to NFL QB used to be far more difficult than it is today. It's why a team can win 13 or 14 games with a rookie Dak Prescott when all-time talents like Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning suffered as rookies.





RE: pjcas pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 4:50 pm : link

Quote: There are other factors that lend themselves to re-thinking the QB position:



- College passing attacks are more complex than they've ever been

- NFL rules favor passing more than at any other time in league history

- The CBA has curtailed practice time so much that a simplification of NFL offenses might be the order of the day going forward



The transition from college QB to NFL QB used to be far more difficult than it is today. It's why a team can win 13 or 14 games with a rookie Dak Prescott when all-time talents like Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning suffered as rookies.





I won't count the 2016 class b/c it's too soon other than Prescott since you brought him up, and Prescott walked into a very unique situation for a rookie on a bad team - similar to Luck in that the team was competitive but lost their starting QB causing them to have a bad record). All world OL, all world RB (who also happens to be a rookie) a good (though old) TE, and good receiving options.



I don't see many rookie QB's walking into that situation.



Also, I believe it's just as hard for a rookie QB today in the NFL as it was with Aikman and Peyton.



Just looking mostly at 1st round



2015

Winston and Marriota combined for 9 wins as rookies.





2014

Bortles had a major regression.



Manziel is out of football



2013

EJ Manuel should be out of football soon



Geno Smith should be out of football soon



2012

RG3 colossal bust

Tannehill bust

Weeden bust

Osweiler bust



basically you have Luck and Carr besides Prescott who have what I'd call good transitions from college to pro.



Am I missing someone? Bridgewater? eh, game manager so far, a good one, but nothing fancy.



I see very few seamless transitions to both successful QB play and winning teams.



Who are the best QB's this year (statistically):



Brady (6th round anomaly)

Ryan (1st)

Brees (2nd)

Prescott (already discussed)

Rodgers (1st)

Luck (1st)

Ben (1st)

Cousins (4th, but playing on the FT)

Bradford (1st)

Mariotta (1st)

Dalton? (2nd)

Stafford (1st)

Smith? (1st)

Newton (not this year, but 1st)

Eli (1st)



I don't see the smooth transition you speak of and the best QB's are the highest drafted - for the most part.



In comment 13286110 Go Terps said:I won't count the 2016 class b/c it's too soon other than Prescott since you brought him up, and Prescott walked into a very unique situation for a rookie on a bad team - similar to Luck in that the team was competitive but lost their starting QB causing them to have a bad record). All world OL, all world RB (who also happens to be a rookie) a good (though old) TE, and good receiving options.I don't see many rookie QB's walking into that situation.Also, I believe it's just as hard for a rookie QB today in the NFL as it was with Aikman and Peyton.Just looking mostly at 1st round2015Winston and Marriota combined for 9 wins as rookies.2014Bortles had a major regression.Manziel is out of football2013EJ Manuel should be out of football soonGeno Smith should be out of football soon2012RG3 colossal bustTannehill bustWeeden bustOsweiler bustbasically you have Luck and Carr besides Prescott who have what I'd call good transitions from college to pro.Am I missing someone? Bridgewater? eh, game manager so far, a good one, but nothing fancy.I see very few seamless transitions to both successful QB play and winning teams.Who are the best QB's this year (statistically):Brady (6th round anomaly)Ryan (1st)Brees (2nd)Prescott (already discussed)Rodgers (1st)Luck (1st)Ben (1st)Cousins (4th, but playing on the FT)Bradford (1st)Mariotta (1st)Dalton? (2nd)Stafford (1st)Smith? (1st)Newton (not this year, but 1st)Eli (1st)I don't see the smooth transition you speak of and the best QB's are the highest drafted - for the most part.

@Mike fro SI: RE: I don't want to move on from Eli. exiled : 12/23/2016 5:01 pm : link Probably could've worded it better, but it there are plenty of people here who think his age has caught up with him, and he's really no longer a effective player.

put simply nyynyg : 12/23/2016 5:08 pm : link is it realistic that Eli went from the year he had to the year he is having in one year. Doesn't make sense. But the offense sure looks vanilla and was a discussion point for much of the first half of the year.

@Chris r: RE: false premise exiled : 12/23/2016 5:20 pm : link You're right; my assumptions about the media's effect on the decision making of the organization are speculative. But I think it can be a factor in these matters. And unfortunately, the sports media seems to be as incapable of critical analysis as the political arena. I'm not convinced (by a long shot) that the press/fan response wasn't a factor to Coughlin's departure. They knew the personnel was crap, and they let him be the scape goat, even though he was a proven SB winner.

Of course, we'll never know whether TC would've been as successful as BM with this team.



But this market is really harsh, and the optics were bad. You can't imagine that happening with a player? I can.

I think one of Eli's big problems is Jersey55 : 12/23/2016 5:20 pm : link the fact that he simply cannot run and is a stationary target in the pocket and is obviously becoming seriously gunshy as he gets older and all of this adds up to the Eli we have now and that Eli simply cannot get the job done and is getting embarrassing to watch when he is playing against first year QBs who look lots better than he does....

Eli has played poor this year est1986 : 12/23/2016 7:58 pm : link And unlike the past few years he is the main problem. Unlike the Defense of last year, the O-line the year before and so on and so on. As good of a record as we have it should be better and its on Eli.



With that said am, am i ready to move on from Eli, HELL NO. But we have to admit its on him this time and i'll wait for him to step up.

RE: Eli has played poor this year shelovesnycsports : 12/23/2016 8:00 pm : link

Quote: And unlike the past few years he is the main problem. Unlike the Defense of last year, the O-line the year before and so on and so on. As good of a record as we have it should be better and its on Eli.



With that said am, am i ready to move on from Eli, HELL NO. But we have to admit its on him this time and i'll wait for him to step up.

Thats a faster back peddle than JackRabbit. In comment 13286310 est1986 said:Thats a faster back peddle than JackRabbit.

This thread is extremely dumb Rjanyg : 12/23/2016 8:13 pm : link Sorry if I offend anyone but for those who are ready to move on from Eli I'm guessing you couldn't wait to get rid of Simms as well? The next QB could be similar to the likes of Dave Brown, Kent Graham or Danny Kanell.



The Giants have a great QB in Eli. He has been a great representation of our teams and has helped bring home 2 Lombardi Trophies. We are in the verve of going to the playoffs and you guys want to shitcan him?



I hope we win the Super Bowl and revisit this thread.

I have lived through some dark QB days pjcas18 : 12/23/2016 9:11 pm : link not as dark as some of you since I only go back to Simms, but Brown, Graham, Kanell were all brutal eras with limited successes and I thought Collins was the savior.



Then briefly Warner, and now Eli.



Even having lived through that I have no idea why fans assume the only possible person on the planet the Giants can be successful with is Eli Manning and after Eli it HAS to be another dark age. Why can't it be a new franchise QB who makes us say, damn if we replaced Eli when Beckham was younger the Giants could have won more super bowls.



I get QB hell can be just that...hell - so many times struggle to replace franchise QB's. Miami still hasn't replaced Marino since 1999, the Bill haven't really replaced Kelly, the Browns haven't replaced? Kosar?



But many teams have transitioned successfully.



Hate to break it to you, but at some point Eli Manning is not going to be the quarterback of the NY Giants.



Simms was 39 when the Giants let him go. Could 1994 have been a better season with him? Probably, but I shed no tears for cutting ties with old, past their prime, players - especially on a team that was pretty mediocre.



People here can say Eli has no time, has no receivers, has no TE, no running game, but to the non-Giants fans watching random Giants games Eli is part of the problem. It's only Giants fans who "defend" Eli in the face of games like last night (the wind, the drops, the OL, the refs, no TE, no FB, etc.)



And I find it hard to disagree with even if it gets me the hater label.



Fact is though I don't hate Eli, I'm a huge fan, but realistically I think it's reasonable to feel like if there is a better option than I am fine with Eli being replaced (if it makes financial sense).



In fact I think keeping Eli if a better option becomes available would be irresponsible.



RE: I don't know why so many are offended by the notion zeroburrito : 12/23/2016 9:13 pm : link

Quote: that Eli looks old out there. He's gonna be 36 in 11 days.



Here is the list of NFL starting QBs older than Eli Manning:



Carson Palmer (turns 37 in 4 days)

Tom Brady (turns 40 in August)

Drew Brees (turns 38 in January)



That's it, guys. 3 players. Is it really disrespecting Eli to say that something is happening to him that has happened to every single living thing in the history of life on Earth? This isn't based on some cherry-picked statistics to fit an agenda. Eli is my favorite player to ever wear a Giants uniform. But how can you watch some of the throws he's made this year and not wonder if Father Time is catching up with him. It doesn't mean he sucks. It means there are certain throws he doesn't really seem to make too often anymore.



don't think that age has anything to do with it. good qb's just last longer. qb's don't decline at 35.



there are only 3 qb's at that age because the other great qb's just aren't old enough yet. romo is old as shit and wasn't declining at all. no loss of mobility or arm strength. rodgers will play till high 30's as well.



average and mediocre qb's don't last at that age because they get replaced. In comment 13285668 Mike in Long Beach said:don't think that age has anything to do with it. good qb's just last longer. qb's don't decline at 35.there are only 3 qb's at that age because the other great qb's just aren't old enough yet. romo is old as shit and wasn't declining at all. no loss of mobility or arm strength. rodgers will play till high 30's as well.average and mediocre qb's don't last at that age because they get replaced.

The worst part about the NFL is how it has become a position league BestFeature : 12/23/2016 9:15 pm : link No team can win anything without a good QB. And it seems random as hell whether a QB pans out. Looks how many busts there have been on the top of the 1st round. So there's no guarantee that we'll be able to find a QB as mediocre as Eli is now in the next 20 years after he retires. That's terrifying.

If someone comes along Giants_ROK : 12/23/2016 9:22 pm : link who is clearly better, replace him.



Otherwise, Eli can play here until his arm falls off.

RE: RE: Eli has played poor this year est1986 : 12/23/2016 11:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13286310 est1986 said:





Quote:





And unlike the past few years he is the main problem. Unlike the Defense of last year, the O-line the year before and so on and so on. As good of a record as we have it should be better and its on Eli.



With that said am, am i ready to move on from Eli, HELL NO. But we have to admit its on him this time and i'll wait for him to step up.





Thats a faster back peddle than JackRabbit.



What? You lost your case dear. Give it a rest. Eli has been bad, its ok, when will you admit it sweet heart? say it with me "Eli..Has..Been..Bad..This...Year". I dont see a back peddle but ok, but please keep trying me if you wish. But never ever did i say he is done, lets move on. In comment 13286313 shelovesnycsports said:What? You lost your case dear. Give it a rest. Eli has been bad, its ok, when will you admit it sweet heart? say it with me "Eli..Has..Been..Bad..This...Year". I dont see a back peddle but ok, but please keep trying me if you wish. But never ever did i say he is done, lets move on.

Moving on from Eli? johnboyw : 7:24 am : link I don't think you can move on until there is a suitable replacement which there doesn't appear to be right now (don't think they view Nassib as that guy anymore) but I absolutely think it is time to find that guy.

Manning has had a poor year. Accuracy has been terrible, arm strength questionable, decision making very poor for a veteran QB and he couldn't escape a 90 year old woman with a walker. In short, he looks scared, somewhat disinterested and lacking in confidence. My own personal feeling about him is when he realized early in the year how poor his OL was going to be, I think he felt like he had no chance to be successful and just kind of threw the towel in. I also think that shot he took from Chris Baker in the first Redskins game which was a teeth rattler, absolutely reinforced his thinking that he would be in trouble all year. And you can thank Reese for not providing his 37 year old QB with the protection he needed to be successful, particularly when there were multiple options and the $$ available to do so.

So we have what we have for what will most likely be 2 more games. Can't see it going any further than that with the offense being what it is. Let's just hope that the offseason discussions have the QB position near the top of the list.

