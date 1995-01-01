We're making the playoffs, so WHO don't you want to face? Big Blue '56 : 12/23/2016 2:13 pm We're making the playoffs unless you're one of those hanging onto the 1% chance that we won't.



Of all the teams that might/will be in the tourney, I don't relish going into Atlanta to play in their dome..Most people don't want to go into Seattle and I get it. But, I really don't think Seattle is as good as they've been. They can be had, imo..That said, Seattle 12th man could be problematical, but I still would prefer not to go into Atlanta, most of all..



You?

Bb56 NewBlue : 12/23/2016 2:24 pm : link The Packers looked so beatable against the Bears. Aside from AR there are a lot of holes on that team

I EJJ : 12/23/2016 2:25 pm : link Don't want to play Seattle in Seattle. I do not want to play Atlanta in their Stadium either. I think if you have to play on the road which I believe we do the best case scenario is they play Green Bay with all of our Corners healthy we can take them.

Oops NewBlue : 12/23/2016 2:25 pm : link I misread the thread title. I don't want to play Seattle or either of the dome teams. That leave GB

I don't want to go to Seattle Go Terps : 12/23/2016 2:31 pm : link Our offensive line + that crowd noise + Michael Bennett = problems.



I'm fine going to either Atlanta or Green Bay. Detroit I could see being a problem; that team is spunky and won't go down easy.



If I had to pick I'd say Atlanta. I just don't believe in Matt Ryan in a big spot at all.

Assuming Seattle gets a bye... shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/23/2016 2:32 pm : link Least want to face - Green Bay

Atlanta

Tampa Bay

Most want to face - Detroit

Atlanta LCtheINTMachine : 12/23/2016 2:36 pm : link I remember getting smoked in that dome.



I'd prefer Detroit or Tampa Bay.

Don't wanna face Atlanta Stu11 : 12/23/2016 2:36 pm : link otherwise I don't mind any other potential 1st rd. opponents. GB is overhyped. Eli has won playoff games in that stadium twice and this team is not nearly as good as those GB teams. Atlanta scares me because playing in a dome vs. that offense on turf will be tough.

I feel like NONE of the 4 teams we need to win to get us in will win.. arcarsenal : 12/23/2016 2:38 pm : link I do think we're going to make it in.. but I could 100% see all four of the games that would get us in this weekend going the opposite way.

I'll reserve saying so micky : 12/23/2016 2:40 pm : link UNTIL it's OFFICIAL. Don't count your chickens before hatched lol

I want whichever seed gets a rematch with giants#1 : 12/23/2016 2:42 pm : link Dallas in the 2nd round. I want to knock those f****** out of the playoffs.



Only team I'd rather not face is GB, due to: 1) weather - a cold, blizzard with this run game would be ugly and 2) they'll be riding a 6 game win streak if they make it. Never want to face a red hot team.



With a healthy Jenkins, Atlanta doesn't worry me too much. Jenkins vs Julio will be a hell of a battle. And on the other side, I don't think they have anyone that can slow Beckham.



Seattle is still dangerous. They're running game has looked better with Rawls and Sherman + safety help makes them the only (likely) NFC playoff team that can really shut down Beckham.

For a purley selfish reason ATL superspynyg : 12/23/2016 3:00 pm : link I get free tickets to the game.



From a football point Det.

someone that struggles to score points mdc1 : 12/23/2016 3:10 pm : link as our offense cannot get out of its own way and score points. That way we can rely on our multi-million dollar defensive upgrade to win games. We have a top paid QB and a top rated receiver and we cannot score points.

We are not in yet and too much has be decide. joe48 : 12/23/2016 3:12 pm : link Ask that question after the weekend

No one... gfinop : 12/23/2016 3:19 pm : link Giants have lost decent teams on the road this year minus the season opener!!

New England Deej : 12/23/2016 3:24 pm : link I'll take any of the other AFC teams

Could face Cowboys round two. In comment 13285920 bradshaw44 said:Could face Cowboys round two.

ISnt it most likely armstead98 : 12/23/2016 3:36 pm : link 1. Dallas

2. Seattle

3. Atlanta

4. Green Bay

5. Giants

6. Lions



Perhaps swapping Detroit and Green Bay.



So Giants most likely to play Green Bay then Dallas then Seattle assuming high seed holds serve?

I'm with you Terps Bluesbreaker : 12/23/2016 3:39 pm : link Anyone but Seattle there like the eagles of the west .

No easy path beat the Skins and come out healthy .

Seattle illmatic : 12/23/2016 3:43 pm : link This offense won't do a damn thing against them in Seattle.



Green Bay worries me a bit and then I'd probably rank Atlanta after that. Those are the only teams that worry me. Detroit and Tampa Bay don't scare me at all.

I wouldn't mind seeing them drop to the #6 spot Wuphat : 12/23/2016 3:45 pm : link and face Dallas in the first round

This is a Round 1 question I am guessing DavidinBMNY : 12/23/2016 3:45 pm : link I prefer to play GB then Atlanta. Eli in the past has played well up there when it counts. Atlanta is oozing with weapons on Offense.

Honestly, I would not want to play against mrvax : 12/23/2016 3:48 pm : link the refs. Any team alone is OK. Going against the refs will make a win that much harder.

@ Lions

@ Cowboys



That would be our best case scenario/easiest path to get into the title game IMO In comment 13286051 Wuphat said:If the Giants get the 5th seed (likely) and win, they'll play Dallas in the 2nd rd unless the 6th seed beats the 3rd seed.@ Lions@ CowboysThat would be our best case scenario/easiest path to get into the title game IMO

I think the team we really want to avoid is Seattle Bockman : 12/23/2016 3:54 pm : link We won't necessarily be favorites against the rest of the field, but they're all beatable.

Don't want to face the Glover : 12/23/2016 4:00 pm : link Packers, Falcons

After losing to the Eagles last night tells me I might not want to see the Giants play anyone. Real offenses worry me. After beating the Cowboys and Lions I felt the Giants could beat Dallas and Seattle, but now not so certain about that. Get healthy and block somebody.

Wild Card: @Green Bay Vin R : 12/23/2016 4:04 pm : link Divisional: @Dallas



Championship: @Seattle



Super Bowl: New England





Another middle finger to the NFL? Priceless

I think I am okay with anyone other than Seattle Jimmy Googs : 12/23/2016 4:21 pm : link They will take OBJ out of his game and then we are screwed.



Nobody else has corners like Seattle...

I don't want to face fivehead : 12/23/2016 4:25 pm : link Dallas, Green Bay, Atlanta or Seattle.

Seattle and Green Bay are flawed armstead98 : 12/23/2016 4:34 pm : link Everyone is afraid of them but both have struggled this year and it seems like both Rodgers and Wilson are hurt.



The only team i really don't want to see is Atlanta. I think they're the team to beat.

Anyone but Dallas or Green Bay Blue21 : 12/23/2016 8:33 pm : link .

I think we can beat anyone SGMen : 12/23/2016 8:53 pm : link I also think we could LOSE to anyone.



I think the Eagles have given everyone a defensive road map on how best to beat the Giants. Two safeties deep and let the Giants get some yards on the ground BUT not the big play deep.



We need to run really well and for God's sake Eli must be a bit more careful with the football. And less drops by our receivers would help too.



The penalty on Vernon slamming Wentz was BS and Sterling was definitely held at the end of the game when they arm wrestled. Two bad calls cost us a lot.



But the intercepton for 6 early was the biggest play in the game.

Green Bay Manhandled us.... grizz299 : 8:13 am : link This is a weak NFC this year. Kansas City, Pitts., N.E., Oakland are all stronger than the villains we'd have to face...........except G.B. I can't forget out last trip to Wisconsin.