So to recap the Eagles game dep026 : 12/24/2016 11:00 am 1. Our QB played his worst game all year.

2. We dropped our most passes in a game all year.

3. We played without our best defender.

4. We were on the road, on a short week against the other teams superbowl.

5. We didn't get a single call from the officials.

6. Hart played his worst game of the year.



And we were inches away on a pass to beckham in defeating the Eagles?



Fuck the rest of the NFL, when we get in... yes when..... we are going to do damage. I believe in Mac, I believe in Spags, I believe in our QB still, and most importantly I believe this defense is going to turn it up another notch!

Agreed Dep... JCin332 : 12/24/2016 11:04 am : link Merry Christmas and CLINCHmas too...!!!

Couldn't agree more blueblood'11 : 12/24/2016 11:12 am : link It was such a weird game. It just seemed like the Giants after they gifted the Eagles those first 14 points and with all the sloppiness in which they played, they were in control and driving the narrative of the game until the refs got in the way.

Let's Go! Emil : 12/24/2016 11:18 am : link Let's go out there like a bunch of crazed dogs and have some fun. -LT



Redemption 2016. It's time

It was a classic game where... EricJ : 12/24/2016 11:22 am : link we lost it and not so much that the Eagles won it. We gave it to them. We are a better team than how we looked on Thursday.

No Jenkins either giantsfan44ab : 12/24/2016 11:31 am : link Who you could argue has been our 2nd/3rd best defender this year.

I wonder if Patriots fans make lists like this jlukes : 12/24/2016 11:34 am : link to make them feel better about losing two Super Bowls to us

We were completely flat the first five minutes SGMen : 12/24/2016 11:40 am : link We pretty much dominated the rest of the game.



I agree on all your points. I mean WR Sterling Shepard was clearly messed with and held near the end of the game and it is a non call? I mean, the officiating wasn't that good; the QB play from Eli was at times awful; and, we clearly missed CB Jenkins.



We were without 2 of our best 5 defenders and it showed. Spags would have blitzed young Wentz more if he had Jenkins.

dep...you are convincing me. I'm starting to feel better already Blue21 : 12/24/2016 11:45 am : link Go Giants....Eli please please please prove me wrong.

We are in good shape - all this gloom and doom is crap PatersonPlank : 12/24/2016 11:47 am : link I sometimes think BBI should root for other teams and learn that all teams have issues. When you're 10-5 you obviously are doing better than most.

RE: I wonder if Patriots fans make lists like this Blue21 : 12/24/2016 11:47 am : link

Quote: to make them feel better about losing two Super Bowls to us



I live in New England. They are petrified of the Giants. They are already talking about it. In comment 13286847 jlukes said:I live in New England. They are petrified of the Giants. They are already talking about it.

Perfect summary, I made a similar point on another thread gmen4ever : 12/24/2016 11:54 am : link Still, I'm not yet certain we "get in". Hoping we do, but being a fan for 40+ years I have seen stranger things happen with this team/franchise.

My point wasnt that New England is scared of us jlukes : 12/24/2016 12:07 pm : link it is that some people will try to justify a loss and make is seem like a fluke.



Our offense has played like dogshit for over a month. No amount of excuses can gloss over that

or HomerJones45 : 12/24/2016 12:10 pm : link we were unprepared and



Schwartz took the rookie HC to school and we were outcoached.

RE: My point wasnt that New England is scared of us dep026 : 12/24/2016 12:10 pm : link

Quote: it is that some people will try to justify a loss and make is seem like a fluke.



Our offense has played like dogshit for over a month. No amount of excuses can gloss over that



And my point was that our offense and qb were worse than normal, we got 0 calls, and we underperformed in a lot of areas and we were still right there.



This team is gonna be dangerous once we get in. In comment 13286896 jlukes said:And my point was that our offense and qb were worse than normal, we got 0 calls, and we underperformed in a lot of areas and we were still right there.This team is gonna be dangerous once we get in.

Sounds about right AnnapolisMike : 12/24/2016 12:12 pm : link The Giants will earn a playoff spot as well today.

RE: or dep026 : 12/24/2016 12:12 pm : link

Quote: we were unprepared and



Schwartz took the rookie HC to school and we were outcoached.



You're thinking of 2013-2015. We weren't underprepared. The players made too many mistakes. Mcadoo didn't throw a pick 6. Mcadoo didn't drop passes. Mcadoo didn't jump on 4th and 1.



In comment 13286897 HomerJones45 said:You're thinking of 2013-2015. We weren't underprepared. The players made too many mistakes. Mcadoo didn't throw a pick 6. Mcadoo didn't drop passes. Mcadoo didn't jump on 4th and 1.

The fact that the Giants were still within grasp jsuds : 12/24/2016 12:15 pm : link of a first round bye and home field advantage with three games remaining is a testament to the fact that they have had a great year so far. Many on BBI have been preaching doom and gloom all year but now it is time to lighten up and give them some credit where credit is deserved.

Why is the HC so revered LauderdaleMatty : 12/24/2016 12:16 pm : link This guy has yet to have his side of the ball look anything other than mediocre all year. He. Spends no time w the D?



He was out coached by Schwartz. Again. Want to know what's going on w this team. They hired a guy who was a wet behind the ears OC for the HC. Now he's the head coach and play caller and he's just not good at making this offensive roster play all that well. If not for OBJ making this team dangerous from a purely physical stand point and some flashes from Perkins I'd love to know why people keep letting him skate?



ALL teams have holes. He's not close to a top tier offensive mind. Love this D. Wing has been stellar. Harris too. None of hat has any info to do w him.

HomerJones has come back in full force lately. bceagle05 : 12/24/2016 12:26 pm : link Must've been those Coughlin-to-Buffalo rumors that rejuvenated him.

Law of averages oldutican : 12/24/2016 12:33 pm : link When you play so many close games, you are going to lose some of them. Concerns going forward are injuries and generating enough offense.

shh, bceagle05 ColHowPepper : 12/24/2016 12:35 pm : link it's because he doesn't want us to forget how good Tom was at

beating the Eagles, a coaching exemplar (e.g., can you say be

unprepared for the onsides kick, as one of many)



that's not to say I necessarily agree with the OP, Thursday was such

an infuriating, disheartening s..tshow, led by the QB, with plenty of

help. But it is a stretch indeed to say that the weight of the loss falls

primarily on the HC. It's a different game to coach absent

being down 14 - 0 barely 5 minutes in to the first.

Not buying road trip Carson53 : 12/24/2016 12:36 pm : link they had to drive 90 minutes, please.

It's not like they flew out to the midwest or the

the south or the west coast. You are grasping there.

The team wasn't ready to play on a short week.

That's on McAdoo. I am not sure how this team will play

on the road in the postseason. To recap this season on

the road, beat the Browns, the Rams at a neutral site,

and the Cowboys in Week 1....Two rookies were also

making their NFL debuts in that game.

They have lost to GB, MINN, Pitts., and a 5-9 Philly team

at the time, who had lost five in a row.

The Eagles had at least one guy out in their secondary too.

Yeah I know, divisional game, blah blah blah.

Those are the facts of their season on the road.

I would like to see them win a game in the postseason,

if they are one and done, that would not surprise me either.

I am glad they are going back to the postseason myself.



RE: My point wasnt that New England is scared of us Big Blue '56 : 12/24/2016 12:36 pm : link

Quote: it is that some people will try to justify a loss and make is seem like a fluke.



Our offense has played like dogshit for over a month. No amount of excuses can gloss over that



It's not an excuse. Usually when you play like shit you get blown out. We didn't because we kept battling. That is NOT a negative attribute. The loss is a negative, but not the effort, imv. In comment 13286896 jlukes said:It's not an excuse. Usually when you play like shit you get blown out. We didn't because we kept battling. That is NOT a negative attribute. The loss is a negative, but not the effort, imv.

We didn't get blown out because our defense is great jlukes : 12/24/2016 12:43 pm : link our offense is below average at best.

We lost to a team who lost 5 in a row Essex : 12/24/2016 1:47 pm : link lost a heartbreaker four days before it, had nothing to play for and whose QB had 150 yards. We now are scoreboard watching instead of having hannukah felt or egg nog with our families. No positive spin on this one

I agree on all accounts except one nyjuggernaut2 : 12/24/2016 1:50 pm : link We did play with our best defender, Landon Collins.

All true, but we are and were the better team, CT Charlie : 12/24/2016 2:01 pm : link and we didn't play like it. No excuse for settling for FG's, and for throwing INT's.

The perspective on the offense needs to change Dave on the UWS : 12/24/2016 2:32 pm : link They are still asking Eli to carry the offense. After 15 games the answer should be clear. Not going to happen. Even from last year there is a difference. How they go about attacking the defense needs to change. I think he will be most effective under center not in the shotgun all the time. Play action is a weapon that can open up space for Beckham and buy more time. This team not only needs balance, it needs to be a run first offense. I would run left behind Flowers he's their most physical lineman and it would also help with his pass pro. (Beats up his man and gives him something else to think about). Mac is running the offense the same as last year, but the parts don't seem to fit well and the QB play hasn't been able to compensate. I also would like to see Shepard outside some, I think he has aspects of his skill set that are not just slot related. (they see it differently obviously). I will say if they just see him as a slot receiver, then he was the wrong choice in the second round. In 2 WR sets he needs to be out there with Beckham, not Cruz. Victor is just a JAG at this point. If they don't think he can play the outside position then they screwed up.



If they are now a defensive first team (which is what's got them to 10 wins), then the offensive focus needs to compliment that side of the ball. Passing 63 out of 88 plays is NOT the right focus. The Green Bay approach is NOT the right one for this team as presently constructed. This is on the head coach.

Merry Christmas Dep shelovesnycsports : 12/24/2016 3:14 pm : link You are voice of reason in a sea of confusion.

I don't see the offensive situation as being that complex. Reese's Pieces : 12/24/2016 5:51 pm : link Protect Manning, even if you have to run max protect.



Remember how poorly Manning played in the 4th and 5th games of the season in Minnesota and Green Bay? Everyone was panicking. Well, he played that poorly yesterday.



If I knew how to post photos, I would post that one on the ESPN Giants section on Eli being violently horse-collared to the ground.



Eli is admired for his ability to check down through all his receivers, looking for someone open. Yesterday, especially in the first half, he was looking for Beckham first on every dropback, and trying to force the ball to him even if he was double covered and not open. Beckham was targeted 20 times, the most this season with the 2nd most, 16, being against Pittsburgh and the third most, 12, against the Packers.



He only caught 11 of those passes. It's not like the other receivers couldn't get open. Shepard caught 7 of 11 and Cruz 8 of 13. Manning didn't have time to look for other receivers when Beckham was covered or didn't think that he had time to look for them.



This late in the season, I'm not sure how you help Manning out. Leave more in to block and run the ball more? Jennings is a 1st and 10 two yard machine. Perkins is better, but a rookie. I reason that McAdoo will continue to split carries almost equally. No help there.



I guess I'll be satisfied if they win one playoff game and plug their few remaining roster holes during offseason.

We lost because we came out FLAT for the first 5 minutes SGMen : 12/24/2016 10:32 pm : link If we had been on our "game" and maybe just gave up a FG on the first drive and no pick 6 we win this game EASY. Alas, it was not to be. The officiating was also terrible and bias against the Giants and especially the Giants receivers. No call when holding was clear. Even Collingsworth said Sterling was held and he'd have called holding on 4th and 6. That was a bunch of BS.



But what really kills this team is the lack of a true #2 WR (big guy) and the lack of a solid RT (or LT if you think about it). We just don't have enough playmakers right now and Eli must fire quickly to survive, sometime he doesn't have time to properly see the field.

RE: or jcn56 : 12/24/2016 10:33 pm : link

Quote: we were unprepared and



Schwartz took the rookie HC to school and we were outcoached.



A distinctly different tune from the one you were singing when TC was owned by both Reid and Kelly alike. Not surprising. In comment 13286897 HomerJones45 said:A distinctly different tune from the one you were singing when TC was owned by both Reid and Kelly alike. Not surprising.

RE: It was a classic game where... spike : 12:37 am : link

Quote: we lost it and not so much that the Eagles won it. We gave it to them. We are a better team than how we looked on Thursday.



Happens every year In comment 13286821 EricJ said:Happens every year