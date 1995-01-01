McNabb blames Eli's decision making & McAdoo

McNabb is an idiot BestFeature : 12/24/2016 2:05 pm : link He was saying how Eli can't come from behind in the 4th quarter. He's tied for 6th all time in 4th quarter comebacks.

McNabb is jealous GeorgeAdams33 : 12/24/2016 2:11 pm : link Eli is in Donovan's recurring nightmares

When Eli gets in the Hall allstarjim : 12/24/2016 2:15 pm : link and he will lock that up if he can get one more Super Bowl win, I hope he mentions McNabb in his Hall speech.

Yes mrvax : 12/24/2016 2:15 pm : link I will click that link and read an asshole's comments. He didn't even know the NFL overtime rules...as a player!!!

McNabb is a grown ass crybaby j_rud : 12/24/2016 2:23 pm : link I'd bet my salary that if Eli were outspoken, if he paid attention to this crap and responded to these kinds of comments, McNabb wouldn't even make them. Eli is an "easy target" so to speak, who just happens to have done,mr wide, what McNabb never could do. If there was a Santa Claus he'd take a dump in McNabb's stocking.

Kellerman called him out on first take yestersay bradshaw44 : 12/24/2016 2:24 pm : link And Mcnabb responded by saying "Google me bruh". Kellerman mocked him and asked if he would feel better if he could just hold one of Elis super bowl rings. Mcnabbs arguement was basically that regular season is more important then post season. Smh.

If you watch the tape objectively, CT Charlie : 12/24/2016 2:25 pm : link McNabb isn't crazy. He says that Eli has played GREAT in the playoffs, but he's often pretty average in the regular season. A lot of BBIers agree with him about this, and a lot have criticized for McAdoo for the same reason he does: abandoning the run when it was actually working fairly well.

maybe Eli will let McNabb SHO'NUFF : 12/24/2016 2:28 pm : link wipe down his bust in Canton.

leave Mac out of it fkap : 12/24/2016 2:31 pm : link the first half (all I watched) was all about how Eli blows it in the regular season. How he makes bad decisions and gets picked off on a regular basis and can't make it to the offseason.



two SB rings are fantastic. Goose eggs every other year, in the years he makes it to the playoffs, not so much.



you want to count the rings, you have to count the misses.

I googled McNabb McNally's_Nuts : 12/24/2016 2:33 pm : link and found out that he went 1-4 in NFC Championship games and dry heaved and played like doody in the biggest game of his life!!

Too many around here would rather attack the messenger than come to the realization that it's about time to move on from Eli. Sorry - I still love Eli, but an immobile, skittish qb with questionable decision making skills is not leading this team to the Super Bowl. It's not 2011 anymore. In comment 13287113 CT Charlie said:Too many around here would rather attack the messenger than come to the realization that it's about time to move on from Eli. Sorry - I still love Eli, but an immobile, skittish qb with questionable decision making skills is not leading this team to the Super Bowl. It's not 2011 anymore.

McNabb is a cunt trueblueinpw : 12/24/2016 2:38 pm : link No a lot of guys I'd call a cunt, but I think McNabb is a pretty good example of a male who can be called a cunt. He just seems like big cunt that needs to be douched out. Always hated him when he played.



Having said that, he's right that McAdoo should have stayed with the run and it was a mistake to throw so much. I love Eli, but with this defense he just needs to focus on not turning over the football.

Calling another man McNally's_Nuts : 12/24/2016 2:42 pm : link the C word is an ultimate sign of disrespect.



But you are correct, sir.

His dislike of Eli joeinpa : 12/24/2016 2:55 pm : link Probably stems from the idea that McNabb, a far superior athlete, hasn t come close to matching Eli s acclaim.

Agree wholeheartedly with lawguy Kivorka : 12/24/2016 3:01 pm : link and Eli is not going to the HOF. He's a smart QB but immobile and questionable arm strength. Listened to McNabb and he was pretty spot on. BTW, McNabb is not 1-4 in championship games he is 1-0 and 0-1 in SB

And somehow Stephen A. Smith came out as the least likable guy in that exchange. "Why are you disrespecting him?" Hey SAS, butt the fuck out. I can't stand the guy. McNabb took it in stride for some reason SAS decided to butt in and make it into a federal case. SAS is one of the least likable people ever. In comment 13287110 bradshaw44 said:And somehow Stephen A. Smith came out as the least likable guy in that exchange. "Why are you disrespecting him?" Hey SAS, butt the fuck out. I can't stand the guy. McNabb took it in stride for some reason SAS decided to butt in and make it into a federal case. SAS is one of the least likable people ever.

He said you first have to get into the playoffs. Considering Eli can go 0-100 with 10 INTs next game and we're still likely to make the playoffs, I don't see how that's relevant at all. I'd rather have a guy that doesn't always get into the playoffs but can get hot and win it all, than a guy that always gets in but doesn't win anything. In comment 13287113 CT Charlie said:He said you first have to get into the playoffs. Considering Eli can go 0-100 with 10 INTs next game and we're still likely to make the playoffs, I don't see how that's relevant at all. I'd rather have a guy that doesn't always get into the playoffs but can get hot and win it all, than a guy that always gets in but doesn't win anything.

Yes Eli will be in the Hall of Fam his overall numbers and his 2 Super Bowl runs are enough right now.

Glad your not a writer In comment 13287196 Kivorka said:Yes Eli will be in the Hall of Fam his overall numbers and his 2 Super Bowl runs are enough right now.Glad your not a writer

Glad you aren't either Kivorka : 12/24/2016 3:17 pm : link How did Jim Kelly get in? He is 0-4. Super Bowl victories are not the sole measuring stick. You have to look at the whole body of work

Are you sure about this?



2001 season, PHI lost to the Rams in the NFCCG

2002 season, PHI lost to TB in the NFCCG

2003 season, PHI lost to CAR in the NFCCG

2004 season, PHI beat ATL in the NFCCG

2008 season, PHI lost to AZ in the NFCCG



Stop

Your replies are getting stupider. In comment 13287235 Kivorka said:StopYour replies are getting stupider.

wait, what? fkap : 12/24/2016 3:24 pm : link McNabb made it to 5 championship games?



how many did Eli get to?

If you want to debate HOF Kivorka : 12/24/2016 3:28 pm : link credentials that's cool but you don't have to be such an asshole about.

Guys AcidTest : 12/24/2016 3:29 pm : link like McNabb and Warner seem perpetually bitter and jealous of Eli. This makes it hard to ever acknowledge that they can make a legitimate criticism of him.



But McNabb was right to criticize Eli's decision making and accuracy in this game, and frankly throughout the regular season. I also agree that we should not have gotten away from the running game, a point many here supported.



But I do not agree the OL shares no blame. Flowers was fine, but Hart was manhandled, although he was up against Graham.



I also do not agree that the regular season is more important than the post season. That is just ridiculous.



My own view is that Eli can probably no longer carry the team.

That's the problem on this site Kivorka : 12/24/2016 3:33 pm : link Any legitimate criticism of a Giants player, even as beloved as Eli, is met with ridicule and insults. You can disagree without making it personal. Eli is simply it playing well this year and the reasons are debatable but you can't dismiss his decision making

And you would be a dumbest Acid Test 18E : 12/24/2016 3:35 pm : link Merry Christmas.

To clarify, lawguy9801 : 12/24/2016 3:36 pm : link 1 - I think Eli is a HOF QB.



2 - Eli is on the downside of his career, is immobile, skittish, lacks confidence and makes a lot of bad decision.



Every week lately on BBI and it's "oh, he just had a bad week." When just about every week is a bad week, there are some more far reaching issues that the team has to address.

I said he will lock it up allstarjim : 12/24/2016 3:37 pm : link with another Super Bowl win.



Please name me a hall of fame eligible quarterback who started and won 3 Super Bowls that is not in the Hall of Fame?



Fran Tarkenton is in the Hall and his Super Bowl record is 0-3.



Bradshaw got in with 4 rings. With Eli's numbers, a career ironman, and 3 rings? He's a no-doubter.



I'd concede he's borderline if he doesn't get the third ring.

As well, Rush Limbaugh was right about Cunty McNabb trueblueinpw : 12/24/2016 3:38 pm : link

said. "I think what we've had here is a little social concern in

the NFL. The media has been very desirous that a black quarterback

do well. There is a little hope invested in McNabb, and he got a

lot of credit for the performance of this team that he didn't

deserve. The defense carried this team."



McNabb wasn't ever a great QB. Good? Yup, but he was never great. Also never a champ so who really gives a fuck he thinks about Eli?

- ( "Sorry to say this, I don't think he's been that good from the get-go," Limbaughsaid. "I think what we've had here is a little social concern inthe NFL. The media has been very desirous that a black quarterbackdo well. There is a little hope invested in McNabb, and he got alot of credit for the performance of this team that he didn'tdeserve. The defense carried this team."McNabb wasn't ever a great QB. Good? Yup, but he was never great. Also never a champ so who really gives a fuck he thinks about Eli? Limbaugh on McNabb being overrated b/c he's black - ( New Window

Don't sweat it. You're debating with a known troll whose only response when you present a cogent argument is to call you stupid or just disappear from the thread. In comment 13287283 Kivorka said:Don't sweat it. You're debating with a known troll whose only response when you present a cogent argument is to call you stupid or just disappear from the thread.

12 seasons fkap : 12/24/2016 3:56 pm : link 5 playoff seasons

2 winning playoff years.



yeah, regular season does matter.



Love the rings, but, one has to admit that most years haven't been anything to write home about for Eli. Not all his fault, of course, but one has to wonder how much carrying the team Eli has done. He's done his share most years. more than his share in some. but carry?

Gatorade drinking as usual. Lol still butt hurt. In comment 13287338 Gatorade Dunk said:Gatorade drinking as usual. Lol still butt hurt.

Google come from behind NFL Wins

Stop just go get some eggnog. In comment 13287349 fkap said:Google come from behind NFL WinsStop just go get some eggnog.

Just change your username to Kivorka : 12/24/2016 4:09 pm : link shelovesbeingadouche

don't get me wrong fkap : 12/24/2016 4:16 pm : link Eli has been a fantastic QB.

But if he was as godlike as so many people want to believe,

and if Coughlin were as HOF as so many people want to believe, we'd have a few more post season appearances, and wins. how often do you have a HOF HC and a HOF QB, and such mediocre results, aside from two years? Gotta count the rings, but also have to count the other lackluster years.

So Please tell me you are a huge fan of Dr Kevorkian? In comment 13287366 Kivorka said:So Please tell me you are a huge fan of Dr Kevorkian?

Really just stop. It's your opinion but it really babbling on. In comment 13287371 fkap said:Really just stop. It's your opinion but it really babbling on.

make you a deal fkap : 12/24/2016 4:29 pm : link I'll stop posting if you will (that includes all your alternate names).



yeah, there isn't a chance in hell you're going to stop posting, under any name. me either, although I have had, and always will have one name.

Cunty McNabb trueblueinpw : 12/24/2016 4:33 pm : link Of course Eli doesn't need me to defend him. But it's not like Cunty McNabb's opinion, especially in the video linked by OP, was being respectful of Eli's far superior career as an NFL QB. Like a lot of Eli haters (Kurt Warner for instance) McNabb takes cheap shots at Eli. McNabb was a cunt when he played for the Iggles and he's still a Cunt. He was a fairly average QB who was overrated when he played. McNabbs opinion of Eli isn't really any more objective than Vinny Bagadonuts on 94WIP. Fuck him and fuck the Iggles and fuck the Iggles fans.

I spotted it as a troll the moment it joined the site Mason : 12/24/2016 4:35 pm : link LOL...SMH... gidie fell for it head, line and sinker. He was easy prey.



Now it's telling an old school poster that they shouldn't post. ROFL. Attack the post not the poster. To hell with that.

I was told to toughen my skin in here

His post is babble look up Eli stats and where he will be when he leaves the game. If he left tomorrow he still gets in maybe not first time but he was the best QB in his division for most of his playing time. In comment 13287399 Mason said:I was told to toughen my skin in hereHis post is babble look up Eli stats and where he will be when he leaves the game. If he left tomorrow he still gets in maybe not first time but he was the best QB in his division for most of his playing time.

And I didn't even mention shelovesnycsports : 12/24/2016 4:59 pm : link He beat Brady twice once as the best team in the history of the league.

And consecutive game streak and a whole lot more

Jesus

Last time I saw Mcnabb he was Stan in LA : 12/24/2016 5:12 pm : link Throwing up in the Super Bowl.



More of the same i see...

RE: If you watch the tape objectively, SGMen : 12/24/2016 5:22 pm : link

Quote: McNabb isn't crazy. He says that Eli has played GREAT in the playoffs, but he's often pretty average in the regular season. A lot of BBIers agree with him about this, and a lot have criticized for McAdoo for the same reason he does: abandoning the run when it was actually working fairly well. We definitely should have run more with the safeties so far back. One missed tackle by a LB and a RB gets 20 or more yards. Perkins has that ability.



Our left side is not bad at run blocking: Flowers, Pugh and Richburg. Jerry and Hart are below average and our TE's are below average though Adams has potential and will likely be the starter next year. In comment 13287113 CT Charlie said:We definitely should have run more with the safeties so far back. One missed tackle by a LB and a RB gets 20 or more yards. Perkins has that ability.Our left side is not bad at run blocking: Flowers, Pugh and Richburg. Jerry and Hart are below average and our TE's are below average though Adams has potential and will likely be the starter next year.

Getting a third ring is not such an attaianable glowrider : 12/24/2016 5:28 pm : link or even a realistic prospect. We probably could have had at least one more SB appearance if not two from 2007-2012, and a possibility that he gets three rings. That the thought is even being entertained now speaks to the general lackluster nature of the league today as well as his durability. I think Eli is exiting his window, so we better hope to make the most out of found opportunities like this season.





who knows what the future holds fkap : 12/24/2016 5:51 pm : link but if we get to the playoffs, as of now, it's not because of Eli. Certainly, he has come through at times, but overall, it's the defense that has got us victory and a winning season, not the offense.

McPuke is such a friggen sore looser Bluesbreaker : 12/24/2016 7:34 pm : link I have been blowing him up all week on Twitter since he opened his dicksmoker dissing Eli I friggen hate this over rated

choke artist ...

He really doesn't deserve a thread ...

Butt hurt about what? When I proved you wrong about your ridiculous FB obsession? Or was it when I proved you wrong about your baseless comparison of Jose Quintana to Javier Vazquez? Or just the fact that I've forgotten more about football (and sports in general) than you'll ever know?



But thank you for proving my point. In comment 13287353 shelovesnycsports said:Butt hurt about what? When I proved you wrong about your ridiculous FB obsession? Or was it when I proved you wrong about your baseless comparison of Jose Quintana to Javier Vazquez? Or just the fact that I've forgotten more about football (and sports in general) than you'll ever know?But thank you for proving my point.

I could fry a whole lotta eggs with this hot take.



Nice opinion, you fucking twat. In comment 13287196 Kivorka said:I could fry a whole lotta eggs with this hot take.Nice opinion, you fucking twat.

A few thoughts Matt M. : 12:17 am : link 1) I love Eli, I believe he is a HOF QB, I honestly believe he is one of the top QBs in the league, I wouldn't trade him for anyone other than Brady, I think he grossly underrated by many fans and the media. All that said, I think he has had a poor season and is a big reason we lost the few games we did.



2) I think McAdoo may or may not end up a good HC. I don't think this season is the season to make that decision. He benefited hugely from Reese's spending spree on D this off season. I think he bit off more than he could chew by calling plays this year and the offense suffered immensely as a result.



3) Even with points 1 and 2, I think the OL is a huge factor in the offensive struggles this year.



4) McNabb is an asshole at times, but he is also an underrated QB, especially by Giants fans. At the same time, his performances in most of those NFC Championship losses were absolutely awful, so the notion of him choking in big games is not really off base.



5) One other note about Manning - I keep reading immobile. He certainly isn't going to kill you with his feet. At times I think he makes a mistake by not trying to pick up the occasional first with his feet when there is a ton of green in front of him on a broken play. But, he is never given nearly enough credit for his awareness and toughness in the pocket. He doesn't get sacked a lot for a reason. He avoids a lot of big hits and avoids a lot of pressure. Look at one of his signature plays in the throw to Tyree and watch him not get sacked more than once and bye time with his feet.

n in some of those years. Eli put up his best numbers. Having one of the worst Ds ever is y we missed playoffs, not Eli. Im glad ur all turning on him, each time that happens, he stuffs ur face. N i still dont believe Eli is done neither like some, hes had worse seasons n bounced back. n yet was always immobile n skittish n made poor decisions at times when he was young. He will be ok. Especially when there is more around n in frront of him. In comment 13287371 fkap said:n in some of those years. Eli put up his best numbers. Having one of the worst Ds ever is y we missed playoffs, not Eli. Im glad ur all turning on him, each time that happens, he stuffs ur face. N i still dont believe Eli is done neither like some, hes had worse seasons n bounced back. n yet was always immobile n skittish n made poor decisions at times when he was young. He will be ok. Especially when there is more around n in frront of him.

Matt fkap : 8:18 am : link one thing a lot of people under rate is an ability to move around in the pocket. there's different kinds of mobility. Eli can't take off and run for shit, but he is very good at pocket mobility. It's affecting his game not knowing what side of his pocket is going to hold or fold because it's not consistent. he's always been good at sliding with the shifting sands, but for some reason has lost his nerve this year.

fkap Matt M. : 8:36 am : link That is what I was talking about with calling him immobile. I don't buy that he's lost his nerve. I do, however, like your description of not knowing where the pocket is collapsing as effecting his decisions. I also think it has seemed to affected the game calling in some gamesn, which is on coaching not Eli.

Eli is not having a good year. FStubbs : 8:50 am : link The stats aren't bad but our eyes aren't lying. Is he over the hill? It looks to me like he's playing hurt. Last year's Eli did not have these problems.



The Giants are obviously going to roll with him next year, so you hope he heals/gains more confidence and has a better year.



As far as his overall body of work? I'll say this. Put McNabb at his height on the 2011 Giants and they are a 4-12 team and he doesn't last the season. That team was actually awful and Eli was playing at a crazy level that year that I think has gone vastly underappreciated. If there was ever a one man team in the NFL that Giants team was it.

What the fuck is this noise? He is 1-4 in NFC championship games, including 3 losses where his team was the favorite, and 0-1 in the Super Bowl. In comment 13287196 Kivorka said:What the fuck is this noise? He is 1-4 in NFC championship games, including 3 losses where his team was the favorite, and 0-1 in the Super Bowl.

I think he is at 6 now. 6 out of 12 1/2 seasons. Want a fun fact? Eli's teams have been to the playoffs at a higher percentage of his career than........ Drew Brees. In comment 13287349 fkap said:I think he is at 6 now. 6 out of 12 1/2 seasons. Want a fun fact? Eli's teams have been to the playoffs at a higher percentage of his career than........ Drew Brees.

I think he is at 6 now. 6 out of 12 1/2 seasons. Want a fun fact? Eli's teams have been to the playoffs at a higher percentage of his career than........ Drew Brees.

You can not Reason with the Eli haters bunch. They just don't get it. In comment 13288336 dep026 said:You can not Reason with the Eli haters bunch. They just don't get it.

Yep. FStubbs : 9:53 am : link Was talking with an Eli hater yesterday.



"Eli doesn't scramble or run enough. What, does he think he's too good to run? That's why he sucks, it's easy to defend the Giants because Eli is a statue."



"Running QBs rarely win in this league."



"Yeah, well, even Rodgers and Roethlisberger are threats to run. Eli isn't in their league, he's the worst."



"The stats show Eli has 21 rushes this year and Roethlisberger has 15."





Well written Matt. I too love Eli, but I'm not going to pretend he's had a good season. I don't know if it's age, a poor OL, lack of weapons outside outside Odell, or a combination of all of the above, but it hasn't been one of his finer seasons.



McNabb was a damn good QB, but such a prick. I'm still sore at him for that phone bit he pulled on the sidelines against us in the divisional round back in '08. Tool. In comment 13288226 Matt M. said:Well written Matt. I too love Eli, but I'm not going to pretend he's had a good season. I don't know if it's age, a poor OL, lack of weapons outside outside Odell, or a combination of all of the above, but it hasn't been one of his finer seasons.McNabb was a damn good QB, but such a prick. I'm still sore at him for that phone bit he pulled on the sidelines against us in the divisional round back in '08. Tool.