PLAYOFFS BABY

|
| In comment 13287872 PatersonPlank said:
I think this makes it a "win and they're in" game vs us next week.
Nope Green Bay won today. They need Detroit to lose to a Dallas team playing for nothing Monday. And if that doesn't happen they need Detroit to lose to Green Bay
|He needs the work
| is if they beat us and Detroit beats Green Bay.
| In comment 13287885 Phil in LA said:
cause we need the reps... still too many mistakes.
And risk people getting hurt?
Brilliant!!!
Thank god you have have no say
| In comment 13287941 DG said:
Correct.
Detroit winning or losing Monday has no effect on the Redskins now. Washington is live in the mix here, but will probably wait into the late evening to know their fate.
| In comment 13287890 phillygiant said:
did they rest in 07 last game of reg season vs pats? No...look what it did for them. They are at risk of injury anytime they set foot on the field whether preseason or rg season or playoffs..I agree with Phil here
| In comment 13287954 micky said:
Umm.....completely different set of circumstances
Playing the 15-0 Patriots had a little something to do with it
| In comment 13287957 phillygiant said:
And take the Colts a few years back when they decided to rest last game..had a bye..and came out flat and lost. My philosophy..keep playing. Only rest the players who are nursing injuries..otherwise..it's a go..jmo
|First round of playoffs?
Give it a fucking rest. This offense hasn't done shit to earn any time off. They need all the fucking work they can get. How about they play a full 60 minutes without jumping offsides or holding or dropping a fucking pass and maybe then they can rest.
There is no right way or wrong way to play this out. Look at the last 5 years of results and you will see a bunch of different cases.
Some teams were forced to play through Week 17 due to seeding getting a bye week locked in and they won. Others had their position solidified and took it easy that week and they won too.
Do what is best for your team and you live with the outcome.
I agree 100 with you Phil.
|They're now the 4th seed and Giants most likely play there, right?
PhillyGiant. Your simply wrong. The Giants need to play to win. Unless someone truly needs to heal up, go for it. Get momentum heading into the playoffs rather than limping in.
|They've had 16 weeks to improve on offense. It's not getting better with another game. They are what they are. The only thing that can happen now is someone crucial gets hurt.
| This team won 10 games maybe 11. They didn't back in to shit.
I swear some of you couldn't enjoy a blowjob.
| This team won 10 games maybe 11. They didn't back in to shit.
I swear some of you couldn't enjoy a blowjob.
| You don't back in when you clinch in week 16.
We set ourselves up nicely with a 6 game win streak which is tough to do and then winning back to back games at home against two of the conference's better teams.
Congratulations GMEN!