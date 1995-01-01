PLAYOFFS BABY dep026 : 12/24/2016 7:22 pm !!!!

Ray can check this, as far as our matchup goes.. Sean : 12/24/2016 8:10 pm : link if DET wins twice -- NYG@SEA



if GB beats DET -- NYG@GB



if DAL beats DET & DET beats GB -- NYG@DET

RE: RE: So this means that Washington controls their own destiny again? MetsAreBack : 12/24/2016 8:11 pm :

I think this makes it a "win and they're in" game vs us next week.









Nope Green Bay won today. They need Detroit to lose to a Dallas team playing for nothing Monday. And if that doesn't happen they need Detroit to lose to Green Bay





Meant the inverse on Detroit / Green Bay obviously

The only way the Redskins can get in DG : 12/24/2016 8:11 pm : link is if they beat us and Detroit beats Green Bay.



If the Redskins beat us. I don't think it affects the Redskins if Detroit beats Dallas, as long as Detroit beats Green Bay.

RE: I'll be very surprised if Eli doesn't play as usual phillygiant : 12/24/2016 8:12 pm :

Some of you people are clueless

Eli Manning back in the playoffs!! Route 9 : 12/24/2016 8:14 pm : link Woahh...GREAT season. Didn't think it would be a 10 win (or more) season

RE: The only way the Redskins can get in BigBlueinChicago : 12/24/2016 8:15 pm :

Correct.



Detroit winning or losing Monday has no effect on the Redskins now. Washington is live in the mix here, but will probably wait into the late evening to know their fate.

RE: The only way the Redskins can get in MetsAreBack : 12/24/2016 8:17 pm :

Skins if they beat us finish 9-6-1



If Detroit loses both games they end 9-7





We can still face Atlanta, Sean. Though I wouldn't put much probability in it. My guess is Green Bay. We shall see

RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O micky : 12/24/2016 8:19 pm :

And risk people getting hurt?







Brilliant!!!



Brilliant!!!



Thank god you have have no say



did they rest in 07 last game of reg season vs pats? No...look what it did for them. They are at risk of injury anytime they set foot on the field whether preseason or rg season or playoffs..I agree with Phil here

RE: RE: The only way the Redskins can get in BigBlueinChicago : 12/24/2016 8:20 pm :

is if they beat us and Detroit beats Green Bay.



If the Redskins beat us. I don't think it affects the Redskins if Detroit beats Dallas, as long as Detroit beats Green Bay.







Correct.



Detroit winning or losing Monday has no effect on the Redskins now. Washington is live in the mix here, but will probably wait into the late evening to know their fate.



Correction.



If Dallas wins, the Redskins can win and get in without the DET/GB result mattering.

RE: RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O phillygiant : 12/24/2016 8:21 pm :

did they rest in 07 last game of reg season vs pats? No...look what it did for them. They are at risk of injury anytime they set foot on the field whether preseason or rg season or playoffs..I agree with Phil here



Umm.....completely different set of circumstances



Playing the 15-0 Patriots had a little something to do with it



Playing the 15-0 Patriots had a little something to do with it

RE: RE: RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O micky : 12/24/2016 8:26 pm :

And take the Colts a few years back when they decided to rest last game..had a bye..and came out flat and lost. My philosophy..keep playing. Only rest the players who are nursing injuries..otherwise..it's a go..jmo

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O phillygiant : 12/24/2016 8:27 pm :

And take the Colts a few years back when they decided to rest last game..had a bye..and came out flat and lost. My philosophy..keep playing. Only rest the players who are nursing injuries..otherwise..it's a go..jmo



Apples and oranges.......Colts clinched after their 13th game

RE: Who are we going to play MetsAreBack : 12/24/2016 8:27 pm :

First round of playoffs?



Detroit, Green Bay, Seattle or Atlanta. My guess that order of probability.



I think we'll end up on the frozen tundra. Likely won't know for sure until midnight next week as Gb - Detroit is assured for SNF now.

just lit the Hannukkah candles Stu11 : 12/24/2016 8:31 pm : link sweetes lighting in years. Kids loved their presents. Me? I got one present- and I thank the Saints very much for it!

RE: RE: I'll be very surprised if Eli doesn't play as usual EJV79 : 12/24/2016 8:41 pm :

Give it a fucking rest. This offense hasn't done shit to earn any time off. They need all the fucking work they can get. How about they play a full 60 minutes without jumping offsides or holding or dropping a fucking pass and maybe then they can rest.

RE: RE: RE: I'll be very surprised if Eli doesn't play as usual phillygiant : 12/24/2016 8:44 pm :

Give it a fucking rest. This offense hasn't done shit to earn any time off. They need all the fucking work they can get. How about they play a full 60 minutes without jumping offsides or holding or dropping a fucking pass and maybe then they can rest.



Yet another rocket scientist

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O BigBlueinChicago : 12/24/2016 8:45 pm :

And take the Colts a few years back when they decided to rest last game..had a bye..and came out flat and lost. My philosophy..keep playing. Only rest the players who are nursing injuries..otherwise..it's a go..jmo



There is no right way or wrong way to play this out. Look at the last 5 years of results and you will see a bunch of different cases.



Some teams were forced to play through Week 17 due to seeding getting a bye week locked in and they won. Others had their position solidified and took it easy that week and they won too.



Do what is best for your team and you live with the outcome.





There is no right way or wrong way to play this out. Look at the last 5 years of results and you will see a bunch of different cases. Some teams were forced to play through Week 17 due to seeding getting a bye week locked in and they won. Others had their position solidified and took it easy that week and they won too. Do what is best for your team and you live with the outcome.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O phillygiant : 12/24/2016 8:46 pm :

And take the Colts a few years back when they decided to rest last game..had a bye..and came out flat and lost. My philosophy..keep playing. Only rest the players who are nursing injuries..otherwise..it's a go..jmo







Bingo.....

RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O bradshaw44 : 12/24/2016 8:54 pm :

I agree 100 with you Phil.



Maybe Odell. That's it. And even he should play a quarter.

I would have the offense play a quarter or two MetsAreBack : 12/24/2016 8:55 pm : link Anyone on defense nicked up sits - Jenkins, snacks, etc. any chance we can see JPP for the wild card round or is he trending nfc title game?

Happy for Beckham. Dave in Hoboken : 12/24/2016 8:56 pm : link He's deserved the playoffs from Day 1 with his level of play. Can't believe this will be his first playoff game.

RE: Now that Seattle lost Steve L : 12/24/2016 8:57 pm :

They're now the 4th seed and Giants most likely play there, right?



Yes. If the season ended today we'd go to Seattle.

I don't want to hear about "backing in" Chris684 : 12/24/2016 8:57 pm : link You don't back in when you clinch in week 16.



We set ourselves up nicely with a 6 game win streak which is tough to do and then winning back to back games at home against two of the conference's better teams.



Congratulations GMEN!

yep 8-2 in our last 10 Stu11 : 12/24/2016 9:03 pm : link whole lot of "backing in" going on there...we suck. A "real" team would have won all 10...

RE: RE: Now that Seattle lost BigBlueinChicago : 12/24/2016 9:07 pm :

Yes. If the season ended today we'd go to Seattle.



Since not all teams have played this week, we can't use the if the season ended today scenario.



If Dallas were to win Monday, we would be slotted to play Green Bay



If Detroit were to win, we be slotted to play Seattle.

Wooo Hoooo gidiefor : Mod : 12/24/2016 9:10 pm : : 12/24/2016 9:10 pm : link !!!!

Nice to be back in the dance ChathamMark : 12/24/2016 9:13 pm : link Let's kick some butt.

Fuck yes!! djm : 12/24/2016 9:13 pm : link I'm drunk and I feel great! No more hearing how long the Giants have gone without a playoff appearance. At the very least...we have that.



We're back baby. Enjoy !!

STop with the back in nonsense djm : 12/24/2016 9:15 pm : link This team won 10 games maybe 11. They didn't back in to shit.



I swear some of you couldn't enjoy a blowjob.

I think Mac has to play next Simms11 : 12/24/2016 9:43 pm : link weeks game like Bill Belichek would. PLay the game to win it. Its football and teams need to avoid getting rusty. The Giants didn't exactly come out playing well after their Bye this year and so I wouod treat this game like any other, but perhaps rotate more of the rookies and 2nd teamers in. It's also a Division game against the hated Skins and I'm sure the Giants would like notheing better but to knock them out of the playoffs.

here's how i feel TexasGmenFan : 12/24/2016 10:08 pm : link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Y75-wJa7MQ



now you're all in big BIG trouble! now you're all in big BIG trouble!

I go the other way with this argument. Ten Ton Hammer : 12/24/2016 10:08 pm : link They've had 16 weeks to improve on offense. It's not getting better with another game. They are what they are. The only thing that can happen now is someone crucial gets hurt.

RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O Boy Cord : 12/24/2016 10:09 pm :

PhillyGiant. Your simply wrong. The Giants need to play to win. Unless someone truly needs to heal up, go for it. Get momentum heading into the playoffs rather than limping in.

RE: RE: RE: We can't rest anyone on O phillygiant : 12/24/2016 10:14 pm :

PhillyGiant. Your simply wrong. The Giants need to play to win. Unless someone truly needs to heal up, go for it. Get momentum heading into the playoffs rather than limping in.



15 games played



Everyone needs to heal up....



I'd rather be safe than sorry for a meaningless game and I would almost guarantee the coaches feel the same way

RE: I go the other way with this argument. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/24/2016 10:23 pm :

They've had 16 weeks to improve on offense. It's not getting better with another game. They are what they are. The only thing that can happen now is someone crucial gets hurt.



I think your final point is actually true for the defense. They have nothing left to prove and don't need "momentum".



The offense, OTOH, needs to try and I believe will try to win. Depending on how the game goes, the important guys (pretty much just 2-4 guys) will eventually get the hook.

RE: STop with the back in nonsense Giants_ROK : 12/24/2016 10:27 pm :

This team won 10 games maybe 11. They didn't back in to shit.



I swear some of you couldn't enjoy a blowjob.

There's not as much of that on this thread as I thought there'd be, but you're right.



Anyone who isn't thrilled about this outcome doesn't get it.



GOOOOO GIANTS!!!!!

Good joeinpa : 12/24/2016 10:40 pm : link We get more Giants to look forward to.

RE: RE: I go the other way with this argument. BlackLight : 12/24/2016 10:43 pm :

I think your final point is actually true for the defense. They have nothing left to prove and don't need "momentum".



The offense, OTOH, needs to try and I believe will try to win. Depending on how the game goes, the important guys (pretty much just 2-4 guys) will eventually get the hook.



Here's the thing. They've had games where they've been able to move the ball pretty well, but have stalled in the red zone. And they've also had games where they've had trouble moving the ball, but when they got it close, they scored TDs.



So while the offense has struggled all year long, the problem hasn't been consistently the same thing all year long.

Three cheers to Coach Mac shelovesnycsports : 12/24/2016 11:05 pm : link From the Josh Brown fiasco to the Beckham acting up to the media tearing him up and insulting his clothes and style. He took the team and drove them into the Playoffs his first year dealing with injuries and managing games to find the path to victory even the stupid Wilkie talkies.





Well done Sir

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas Indeed! Percy : 12/24/2016 11:07 pm : link Rest the weary and the semi-injured. It's all ahead of the Giants, not next game.

RE: STop with the back in nonsense Boy Cord : 12/24/2016 11:29 pm :

This team won 10 games maybe 11. They didn't back in to shit.



I swear some of you couldn't enjoy a blowjob.



T would like to thank... Goin Deep : 12/24/2016 11:57 pm : link Drew Brees and New Orleans. Came to play hard even though they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Brees is something, he never lets up.

RE: I don't want to hear about BestFeature : 12:09 am :

You don't back in when you clinch in week 16.



We set ourselves up nicely with a 6 game win streak which is tough to do and then winning back to back games at home against two of the conference's better teams.



Congratulations GMEN!



Exactly, if we backed in then so did the Cowboys sort of, they got the 1 seed because we lost.

..... Route 9 : 12:13 am : link But seriously, playoffs wow. Christmas morning. Both are here. I'm glad we have 10 days off. Eli should play the first two drives and thats it. What happened to the Raiders and Titans QBs today was a shame. A damn shame.