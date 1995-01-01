So, how is the Washington game handled? Sean : 12/24/2016 7:39 pm I think it's important to rest anybody who is banged up to get ready for the dance, BUT..



the opponent is the Redskins. Do we want to help a hated division rival make the playoffs? While I prefer the Redskins be out, the Giants need to worry about the Giants.



Happy holidays BBI!

I sit Eman11 : 12/24/2016 8:18 pm : link Casillas, Jenkins, Robinson, and Snacks. Definitely limit Vernon's snaps and get him some well deserved rest.



On O, I'd play it like the 2nd or 3rd preseason game. Get the starters some work, a few nice drives to have them clicking then get most if not all the starters out.



The O needs work but at this point they are what they've been all year. It's a meaningless game and just keep them healthy.

I think some of you guys do not understand the value... EricJ : 12/24/2016 8:23 pm : link of momentum and going into the playoffs rolling. We just lost a game. We cannot afford to lose another one and lose confidence before heading into the playoffs.



We have to assume that we will be going into a tough place to play. This offense needs work. It still looks like we are in pre-season.

Play to win BH28 : 12/24/2016 8:29 pm : link Right the ship after the loss and ensure we keep Washington out of the playoffs

Quote: of momentum and going into the playoffs rolling. We just lost a game. We cannot afford to lose another one and lose confidence before heading into the playoffs.



We have to assume that we will be going into a tough place to play. This offense needs work. It still looks like we are in pre-season.



The four D players I mentioned are injured. There's no need for them to play. Get them as close to 100% as possible for the WC game.



Sure momentum is great but not as important as being healthy IMO.



The O should be able to do some things against Washington. Get those things done early, have some positives to take into the playoffs and get Eli, OBJ, Shepard and Perkins out of there. In comment 13287961 EricJ said:The four D players I mentioned are injured. There's no need for them to play. Get them as close to 100% as possible for the WC game.Sure momentum is great but not as important as being healthy IMO.The O should be able to do some things against Washington. Get those things done early, have some positives to take into the playoffs and get Eli, OBJ, Shepard and Perkins out of there.

Play to win PaulN : 12/24/2016 8:54 pm : link But rest any player that would benefit from a rest. Harrison is one guy that comes to mind, another is Jenkins, no point to him playing. Eli should be held out, but the execution is still not where it needs to be and we have nobody to play after Eli who would not be an embarrassment. This is a list that only the coaches and players would know, I'm sure there are many that could use the week off that we don't know about.

Obviously Eli will play a series or two MetsAreBack : 12/24/2016 8:59 pm : link Coming off a stinker and oh by the way his third longest in league history consecutive games streak.

Play it hard for a quarter or two. shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/24/2016 9:07 pm : link If Snacks and JackRabbit aren't completely healthy, sit them both. Pull OV pretty damn quickly.



I admit I was 100% wrong when it came to the New England game in 2007. However, I just don't see what the motivation level for winning this game is. The Skins are not 15-0. The Giants are locked into the 5th spot and I don't see winning in Seattle or Green Bay made easier by whatever "momentum" is gained by going all out against Washington.

Quote: Come game time on the road I think we lose in the first. This team needs to keep our momentum going on defense amd we need to continue to build on our running and passing game on offense. Yes, health is number one but do not diminish continuity and getting more reps to figure this thing out. 2007 should be more than enough evidence to show you the importance of not resting your players. It doesn't mean the players need to play the whole game but it is extremely important to keep everything the same in terms of preparation and playing together.



+1 In comment 13287919 robbieballs2003 said:+1

Think the Cowboys are upset with a bye week? AnnapolisMike : 12/24/2016 9:31 pm : link Treat next week like a preseason game. Sit guys that are hurt. I have no problem with Washington winning the game.

id rest any dinged defensive players CGiants07 : 12/24/2016 9:31 pm : link but the offense needs at least a half of work as they have been like pulling teeth to score the last month

I also think we won't win this game LCtheINTMachine : 12/24/2016 9:56 pm : link Let's face it, Washington will be playing for their lives and we know we have a game next week. This is Kirk Cousins' last shot to show he is the guy for them and they have to win anyway.



DeSean Jackson always kills us and he did already this year and even if Jordan Reed doesn't play, they have a great offense unlike us. I'm picking Washington to win and I don't really care about this game.

I doubt McAdoo will commit to anything coming into the game. jogo1 : 12/24/2016 10:03 pm : link I think he'll play it like a preseason game--if the offense comes out and puts up a quick 7, I think he's take the key starters out (Manning, Beckham, Richburg, Pugh). If not, he may keep them in for at least a few series to try to get something going. On defense, there are a bunch of guys who are banged up and I think they'll all sit this one out.



Just my guess, of course.

If this game is not played to win joeinpa : 12/24/2016 10:38 pm : link It rather played like a preseason game, the Giants will go into the play and ffs having gone 16 days withou playing NFL caliber football.



Seems like a bad idea. Play the game.

The W/L result of the game itself is meaningless BigBlueinChicago : 12/24/2016 10:56 pm : link we want to come out of this game healthy and ready for the next week.



But just as important is for a number of select individuals to perform well.



Let's say the loss is 27-20, but in the game Flowers and Hart do a very good job throughout the game, Trevin Wade plays as well as he did last Thursday and Okwara plays as well as he did against Dallas, wouldn't those things happening be a win in itself?



If the Giants win in Week 17, but guys like Hart and Flowers play terrible again, where is the victory in that if you know in 6 or 7 days, it is very likely their performance will dictate our playoff success?



I think people are confusing meaningless in terms of the W/L result as opposed to guys completely mailing it in.



There is a way the Giants can "win" while losing the actual game next week.





time to experiment with the playbook spike : 12/24/2016 11:53 pm : link Play a ton of Lewis, Perkins and Adams on offense. Limit OBJ snaps.



Rest Harrison and Hankins and Vernon. Rest Jackrabbit and DRC. Rest Collins

We need momentum and confidence RoBach18 : 12:12 am : link This is a young team thats been struggling on offense. Only way you rest anyone on offense is if they're up 14 to 21 points in the fourth

Pedal to the metal. yatqb : 12:18 am : link Try to finally get all facets of the team on track. We'll need that if we're going to go anywhere in the playoffs.

I honestly don't know what to think yet Matt M. : 12:26 am : link I fully supported the decision back in the 2007 finale, but that team needed the confidence boost. I think this team was feeling pretty good before the Philly game. I would like to go in and play this game to win, but I also want to come our unscathed. Resting some healthy players, but not all, is a recipe for disaster, in my opinion.



For example, I see a lot of people calling for Eli to start to get some rhythm before the playoffs, but to do so without OBJ playing. That makes no sense. Resting a guy like Jenkins makes sense, but healthy guys should play if the idea is we are playing to win.

We are facing a desperate Redskins team spike : 12:36 am : link who needs the win to have a shot at no 6 seed, depending on Det-GB outcome

Play To Win Bluesbreaker : 1:19 am : link Skins are not going to fold up and they damn sure want to

sweep us . There is no point in letting up but you have to

think Mac will get the backups some reps and rest a few

guys OV Snack Collins Not sure about Jenkins may want to

let him get an extended break the guy has played like

a maniac all year DRC has a ton of snaps as well .

Think were gonna run the ball and run it again and after

that run it some more ....

play play Gazo827 : 3:09 am : link play! I can give soooo many reasons, but most r already posted. We play, End the skins season in their house. If we cant beat them n eagles on the road, confidence ma be low in places like seattle n GB.

Roll with reserves on d Ned In Atlanta : 3:47 am : link But OBJ is the only guy on offense who should be treated with kid gloves

Play to win and ALSO get back on schedule glowrider : 3:59 am : link Going from 3 days to 10 days back to 6 or 7 days. The whole team needs to get back on track.



Don't want another NFC E team in. Record never matters against a divisional opponent, least of all in the playoffs.

sit Eli 2nd half eliapple : 8:28 am : link Try backup qb and I cant believe

He isnt used for 3 rd and

5 or less to do mobile

Qb plays...maybe run

The Skins have hurt Eli more than any other team shelovesnycsports : 8:52 am : link Eli gets one series that's it. unless you want to go into the playoffs with Johnson as QB.

Question: Draft Position Impact Percy : 9:46 am : link Any, win or lose against Washington?

If we lose to the Skins in a meaningless game, Big Blue '56 : 10:20 am : link watch for the BBI meltdown pre-playoffs.."If we can't beat the Eagles and Skins, HOW THE HELL are we going to beat anyone in the playoffs?"



Odds of this?



Happy holidays

Fuck the Skins. an_idol_mind : 10:53 am : link The Giants owe them for the game they stole at the beginning of the year. Knock those fuckers out of the playoffs.

