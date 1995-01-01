So can we all finally agree McAdoo was a good hire? shelovesnycsports : 12/25/2016 2:00 pm But the Giants always have high standards for their new coaches.

He is the third coach to take his team to the playoffs in his first year. The other two being.

Fassel and Reeves. All the Handley jokes are gone now.

I'm sure the Press will still kill on the guys choice of clothes and look.

I think we are in Good Hands and when I watch GreenBay I see the Future of this team.

Truly STILL too early old man : 12/25/2016 2:20 pm : link to judge 15 games in.

We all seem to like his use of the kids(though it may be more the better drafting than JR did under TC).

We all seem to dislike his conservative play calling( though this may be more the poor OL while trying to DEVELOP the OL to be better at the fundamentals at the same time).

But it looks like he is more + than -.



Not sure yet LCtheINTMachine : 12/25/2016 2:23 pm : link Gotta wait a few seasons and see how it plays out.

Obviously it's too early for any lasting judgment DieHard : 12/25/2016 2:26 pm : link But just based on this year's results, he's done well with game management and keeping the team on an even keel. Even with all the shenanigans on Thursday, he put the team in position to win twice down the stretch.



If we can give Fassel credit for '97 (mediocre offense and a great defense), then we can give McAdoo some credit too. I keep hearing about the playcalling, but what do we really have besides ODB? WRs and TEs that aren't gamebreakers, an erratic QB, and a mediocre o-line and running attack. Do folks really think this offense would be better if McAdoo opened things up and relied on Eli to fling it all over the field behind that O-line? Just look at what happened last week.



Allie Sherman did it too gidiefor : Mod : 12/25/2016 2:52 pm : : 12/25/2016 2:52 pm : link and I sincerely hope that Mac does not duplicate the career paths of Fassell, Reeves, or Sherman





I think he's done fairly well as a Head Coach..... Simms11 : 12/25/2016 2:53 pm : link Calling plays and OC work have been questionable IMO. Spags has really help solidify a good year for him however too.

Can we? Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 2:54 pm : link He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.





I still have reservations Reb8thVA : 12/25/2016 3:09 pm : link Ask again in year 3

the key was Reese big $$$$ spend mdc1 : 12/25/2016 3:14 pm : link on defense and outlier efforts by Beckham. I believe there is data out there to bolster the previous comment about results in year 3 in that you do see a bounce with a coaching change but the real question is if it is lasting. Really interested in how he rallies these guys now for the challenge ahead. This offense in its current shape won't get it done.

I have never believed Marine One : 12/25/2016 3:22 pm : link you can effectively run a game from the sidelines. IMHO you need an OC up in the box with an overview to how defenses are reacting to your game plan and react/adjust accordingly. There have been opportunities blown this year, and I feel personally they are not being picked up by Mac or his coordinators which are on the sideline with him, if I'm not mistaken.

Until we see the offense improve, I can't say for sure GloryDayz : 12/25/2016 3:24 pm : link Giants do have personnel/talent issue on offense, but there's no way offense should be this bad.





I'm happy with him; I think he's a good leader as much as yatqb : 12/25/2016 3:26 pm : link anything.



I'd like to see him with better talent on offense.



And we don't have the same talent on offense. We played 5 games without Pugh, and despite Randle's poor route running, he had to be respected more than Cruz, blocked well for the run, and could win those one on one battles better than Cruz. We need one more OL, a big burner at WR, and a good TE...give McAdoo that and then I'll judge the offensive production more critically.

haha Even on christmas dancing blue bear : 12/25/2016 3:29 pm : link we can not "all finally agree" on anything. let's be real!



Not sold on Mac yet. He's done ok in a lot of areas and there are some encouraging signs.



The offense is pretty bad, and has taken a big step back. I am not thrilled with the roster construction.



I don't like the playcalling and the over reliance on certain personel groups and formations



I don't like that he appears to undervalue the running game or TOP



With the way the defense is playing i think we should rethink our offensive philosophy in order to maximize potential this year.



good :



I think he has done pretty well managing the game. There are always miscues, esp so for a rookie, but overall i think that has been good, and should be a strength eventually



Health : I can't give all the credit here, but some is in order. changed the S&C program and this is the healthiest team i can remember. Don't know what % is just luck, but right now i got to say the health of the team is a major factor for the season being good so far.



I think he keeps the team focused and gets them ready to play. There have been a few cases where the team has come out flat, but we have been able to shake it off and compete.





Rookie coach 10 wins and the playoffs BillT : 12/25/2016 3:30 pm : link Yeah, I'd say he's a pretty good hire.

I'm warming to him area junc : 12/25/2016 4:11 pm : link but a good hire? Not yet for me.



To his credit, he appears to be letting his own personality show a little lately, thought he was trying to act like McCarthy before.

I'd like to see Coughlin with the defense Reese has spent $$$ on JohnB : 12/25/2016 4:33 pm : link He gave TC next to nothing on defense and then spends a truckload once he is gone. Could TC done as good or better with this defense? I think so.

RE: I'd like to see Coughlin with the defense Reese has spent $$$ on Route 9 : 12/25/2016 5:28 pm : link

Quote: He gave TC next to nothing on defense and then spends a truckload once he is gone. Could TC done as good or better with this defense? I think so.



Yeah that Allstar defense with Wynn, Bromley, and Seaview on the D line was remarkable. Huh? In comment 13288747 JohnB said:Yeah that Allstar defense with Wynn, Bromley, and Seaview on the D line was remarkable. Huh?

RE: I'd like to see Coughlin with the defense Reese has spent $$$ on mdc1 : 12/25/2016 5:29 pm : link

Quote: He gave TC next to nothing on defense and then spends a truckload once he is gone. Could TC done as good or better with this defense? I think so.



I believed we needed a change from TC, but I can tell you that we would be throwing the ball downfield more and he would be laser focused on this Eli issue. In comment 13288747 JohnB said:I believed we needed a change from TC, but I can tell you that we would be throwing the ball downfield more and he would be laser focused on this Eli issue.

RE: Allie Sherman did it too BronxBob : 12/25/2016 5:34 pm : link

Quote: and I sincerely hope that Mac does not duplicate the career paths of Fassell, Reeves, or Sherman





I don't know about the entire careers, but the first playoff game is definitely a performance you do not want to see repeated (or the second, in the case of Reeves). I hope we finally get to see a game, or a few, in which all the talent keeps clicking on all cylinders. (And I hope the folks who are starting to convince themselves they might actually see that will restrain themselves from whining around here if they don't.)

In comment 13288685 gidiefor said:I don't know about the entire careers, but the first playoff game is definitely a performance you do not want to see repeated (or the second, in the case of Reeves). I hope we finally get to see a game, or a few, in which all the talent keeps clicking on all cylinders. (And I hope the folks who are starting to convince themselves they might actually see that will restrain themselves from whining around here if they don't.)

RE: I'll feel better about this hire SGMen : 12/25/2016 5:55 pm : link

Quote: when he gives up playcalling We definitely should have ran more vs the Eagles. Especially since they played those safeties so deep. Our OL has improved run blocking, likely due to the addition of Pugh and Perkins. Lets keep at it! In comment 13288619 Matt M. said:We definitely should have ran more vs the Eagles. Especially since they played those safeties so deep. Our OL has improved run blocking, likely due to the addition of Pugh and Perkins. Lets keep at it!

Yes but... est1986 : 12/25/2016 6:17 pm : link I give Jerry Reese more credit for this team's success this season than i give McAdoo. Don't you think this roster is much improve from a year ago?

RE: RE: I still have reservations Reb8thVA : 12/25/2016 6:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288699 Reb8thVA said:





Quote:





Ask again in year 3







Why? How about after this SB?



Hate to judge anyone after one year, positively or negatively. In comment 13288703 Big Blue '56 said:Hate to judge anyone after one year, positively or negatively.

Why? endwerc : 12/25/2016 8:21 pm : link The results have been good, but largely due to the performance of the defense, where we spent $200M on players that have performed very well.



McAdoo was supposed to be an offensive guru. He calls the plays. The offense is a garbage fire this year. Is that good?



Coughlin also makes the playoffs with this roster, IMO.

You're as good a your record says you are ... kinard : 12/25/2016 8:35 pm : link ... Guess what? We have a 10-6 coach who helped us the best team in the conference twice and made the playoffs.



Is there really anyone who wouldn't have signed up for this in September? The guy is on the fringe of Coach of Year conversations.



I'd say he's been a pretty damn good hire.



(and put me in the minority but I'm not quite sure that Coughlin could have won 10 games with this same team)





Way too early to say greatgrandpa : 12/25/2016 8:40 pm : link Spags and his schemes and solid defensive players (especially emergence of Collins) and a last place schedule has made him look good this year. Williams turning left instead of right in game one helped. Remember he was hired for his ideas on offense and continuity for Eli and this season his game plans have been poor. Yes blocking is not great but that's what a good coach does - hides his teams weakenesses with play calls that put less pressure on the weak link. Belichick calls it situational football and it works. One game this year the Giants ran off tackle on first and ten five straight series. Forcing the ball to Odell in double and triple coverage is not good. Putting Cruz on the outside does not work. Running through the A gap on the right (behind jerry) is a wasted down. I see a formulaic offense with no innovation and yet Odell shep and Perkins are exceptional players. If the tight ends cannot block or get up the seam use three receiver sets more and use wheel routes with Perkins. He just makes people miss. Let Eli pick the single coverage guy. It won't work every time but this offense is based on "hope Odell gets open and makes a play' and isn't working. I also wish Eli would pump fake more to the "false side" to draw the safety over to open up the middle. Again situational football. Anyway, I hope the HC learns from this season as belichick did all those years ago with the browns and parcells did after 83 season. Just my opinion but mcadoo has to step up his game next season to compliment this defense. Fassel was 10-5-1 his first year and he was hardly a great coach -and also had a great defense - third in points allowed and first in turnovers '(the collapse against the Vikings still rankles me). Anyway we shall see.

RE: Can we? BigBlueShock : 12/25/2016 8:41 pm : link

Quote: He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.



McAdoo will never have a chance with you. You are TCs biggest fan and nothing McAdoo does will ever be enough for you.



So we get to kill the HC for the offense but he gets no credit for the defense. Alrighty then. How about the finer details of the game that they've done much better in this year, such as time management and seemingly much less serious injuries than they've had over the past few years? Does he gat any credit for that? Probably not. In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:McAdoo will never have a chance with you. You are TCs biggest fan and nothing McAdoo does will ever be enough for you.So we get to kill the HC for the offense but he gets no credit for the defense. Alrighty then. How about the finer details of the game that they've done much better in this year, such as time management and seemingly much less serious injuries than they've had over the past few years? Does he gat any credit for that? Probably not.

I thought it was a perfectly reasonable hire, Mad Mike : 12/25/2016 8:42 pm : link but I also think it's foolish to conclude much after 1 season. This season doesn't make me think it was a bad hire, but I also think it's premature to conclude it was a good hire. We improved and did well, that's impressive, but there's lots of variability in sports, I think it's very foolish to ignore that.

From an Xs and Os standpoint B in ALB : 12/25/2016 8:46 pm : link There is undoubtedly work to be done most obviously on the offensive side of the ball. No doubt. And I think he might benefit from an experienced OC next season.



But from a cultural, motivational and team standpoint, he seems to have the respect of the guys in the room. That's huge for a first year HC. They want to play hard for him and the NY on the helmet.



And I also think the D wants to play hard for Spags.



They have a good thing going on when it comes to believing in the guy next to you.

RE: Way too early to say phillygiant : 12/25/2016 8:50 pm : link

Quote: Spags and his schemes and solid defensive players (especially emergence of Collins) and a last place schedule has made him look good this year. Williams turning left instead of right in game one helped. Remember he was hired for his ideas on offense and continuity for Eli and this season his game plans have been poor. Yes blocking is not great but that's what a good coach does - hides his teams weakenesses with play calls that put less pressure on the weak link. Belichick calls it situational football and it works. One game this year the Giants ran off tackle on first and ten five straight series. Forcing the ball to Odell in double and triple coverage is not good. Putting Cruz on the outside does not work. Running through the A gap on the right (behind jerry) is a wasted down. I see a formulaic offense with no innovation and yet Odell shep and Perkins are exceptional players. If the tight ends cannot block or get up the seam use three receiver sets more and use wheel routes with Perkins. He just makes people miss. Let Eli pick the single coverage guy. It won't work every time but this offense is based on "hope Odell gets open and makes a play' and isn't working. I also wish Eli would pump fake more to the "false side" to draw the safety over to open up the middle. Again situational football. Anyway, I hope the HC learns from this season as belichick did all those years ago with the browns and parcells did after 83 season. Just my opinion but mcadoo has to step up his game next season to compliment this defense. Fassel was 10-5-1 his first year and he was hardly a great coach -and also had a great defense - third in points allowed and first in turnovers '(the collapse against the Vikings still rankles me). Anyway we shall see.



Last place schedule?



1. We didn't feel finish in last place in our division last year

2. The scheduling format changed several years ago and 14 out of the 16 games are pre determined In comment 13288911 greatgrandpa said:Last place schedule?1. We didn't feel finish in last place in our division last year2. The scheduling format changed several years ago and 14 out of the 16 games are pre determined

RE: RE: Can we? Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 8:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.







McAdoo will never have a chance with you. You are TCs biggest fan and nothing McAdoo does will ever be enough for you.



So we get to kill the HC for the offense but he gets no credit for the defense. Alrighty then. How about the finer details of the game that they've done much better in this year, such as time management and seemingly much less serious injuries than they've had over the past few years? Does he gat any credit for that? Probably not.



I like the guy just fine and am happy with our position right now. And if you go back and look, I said I couldn't argue with Tom Coughlin being fired and was happy with the McAdoo hire. I was impressed with the offense the past two years with him being coordinator, and wanted that to continue.



But that's my whole issue... What was the biggest reason they wanted to hire him? Continuity with the offense, yes? And have we had it? The numbers speak for themselves. In comment 13288912 BigBlueShock said:I like the guy just fine and am happy with our position right now. And if you go back and look, I said I couldn't argue with Tom Coughlin being fired and was happy with the McAdoo hire. I was impressed with the offense the past two years with him being coordinator, and wanted that to continue.But that's my whole issue... What was the biggest reason they wanted to hire him? Continuity with the offense, yes? And have we had it? The numbers speak for themselves.

RE: Can we? trueblueinpw : 12/25/2016 8:57 pm : link

Quote: He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.





+1 In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:+1

Britt BigBlueShock : 12/25/2016 9:06 pm : link The offense has been dreadful, no doubt. But can you really pin it ALL on McAdoo? Of course he should get the lions share of the blame because he's the HC and calling the plays, but there are several factors that come in to play. The OL has regressed pretty much across the board. Eli has not been anywhere near as good as he was last year. At some points, he's been terrible. The loss of Vereen was much bigger than anyone anticipated and Jennings and Cruz are basically cooked at this point.



Don't get me wrong, I'm not absolving BM from any responsibility. He's in charge. But people on BBI act like this mess is all his fault and it's simply not true.

His offense has regressed Rflairr : 12/25/2016 9:10 pm : link Its the weakness of the team. Odell and the defense has bailed him out.





I like McAdoo Ten Ton Hammer : 12/25/2016 9:14 pm : link I think he does a good job managing this locker room, but I don't see how this one year closes the book on the discussion.

Eli has supposedly been... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:19 pm : link "in decline" every year on BBI since 2009, with the exception of 2011. As another poster said, he is what he is, year in, year out at this point. He looks like he always does.



The O-line has regressed? Well, we did change offensive line coaches, so if that's the issue then McAdoo made that call. Other than that, same personnel as last year. I have a hard time seeing that the O-line regressed, because I'm seeing all of the same problems I've seen on the line for years.



That being said, I've blamed Reese for our offensive woes, mainly, and that hasn't changed with the changing of head coach. But at the same time, the offense was fine the past two seasons, and Eli was having a great year with the same or similar personnel. Then McAdoo takes over, and it goes in the tank. Without a change in personnel really, it's hard to find another person responsible for the dropoff from being 6th in offense last season to 25th this season. That's a steep cliff, is it not? Who is calling the plays? Who designed the offense?



Again, I'm happy with where we are, and I wanted McAdoo hired. I'm hopeful he can jumpstart something in the playoffs, and find some of those plays that made me believe he was the guy going forward... But in my opinion, it's been false advertising so far for what he was supposed to do with the offense. What we saw the past two years is not what we're getting this year, and it's hard to figure out why.



So to me, the jury is still out. I'm not sold, because he was supposed to continue the success the offense has had the past two years, and he hasn't done that. Obviously I'm ecstatic about the defense (which I do give Reese credit for), and the playoffs which he (McAdoo) must get credit for. But if he had been able to carry over last year's offensive success, we'd be Super Bowl contenders this year. It may be a missed opportunity. We'll see. I'm excited to find out.

RE: Can we? Sean : 12/25/2016 9:20 pm : link

Quote: He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.





McAdoo is the HC, not the OC anymore. As a HC, it is about game management & he has been absolutely brilliant. In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:McAdoo is the HC, not the OC anymore. As a HC, it is about game management & he has been absolutely brilliant.

You're right 3rd place schedule my error greatgrandpa : 12/25/2016 9:20 pm : link My point was the Browns Saints Rams and bears are not very good. The bengals and eagles are having down seasons. The schedule has helped.

RE: RE: Can we? Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.









McAdoo is the HC, not the OC anymore. As a HC, it is about game management & he has been absolutely brilliant.



He calls the offensive plays. In comment 13288930 Sean said:He calls the offensive plays.

I like the guy, okay? Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:22 pm : link I just don't think it's a ridiculous opinion that the jury is still out on him considering our offense, which is his specialty, has gone in the tank.

If we're going to get on McAdoo, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:23 pm : link we very much have to get on Eli, as well. He looks like he has a dead arm, at this point.

RE: RE: RE: Can we? Sean : 12/25/2016 9:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288930 Sean said:





Quote:





In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.









McAdoo is the HC, not the OC anymore. As a HC, it is about game management & he has been absolutely brilliant.







He calls the offensive plays.



True & I'd prefer he give that up. In comment 13288933 Britt in VA said:True & I'd prefer he give that up.

Eli looks like he always does? BigBlueShock : 12/25/2016 9:25 pm : link Seriously? I don't care what side of the argument you're on or what or who you want to blame. But if you think Eli looks like he always does this year I'm not sure what to tell you. You can blame the OL, McAdoo, his running game, his WRs or Santa Claus if you'd like, but Eli is absolutely NOT the same as he's always been this year. He has been bad. And I am a huge Eli homer.

RE: If we're going to get on McAdoo, Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:26 pm : link

Quote: we very much have to get on Eli, as well. He looks like he has a dead arm, at this point.



The thread isn't about Eli. It's about whether you think McAdoo was a good hire.



I did at the time, but now the jury is still out to me because of the reasons I've outlined. In comment 13288935 Dave in Hoboken said:The thread isn't about Eli. It's about whether you think McAdoo was a good hire.I did at the time, but now the jury is still out to me because of the reasons I've outlined.

RE: RE: If we're going to get on McAdoo, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288935 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





we very much have to get on Eli, as well. He looks like he has a dead arm, at this point.







The thread isn't about Eli. It's about whether you think McAdoo was a good hire.



I did at the time, but now the jury is still out to me because of the reasons I've outlined.



The jury is definitely still out. But when evaluating the 2016 Giants offense, it can't be over-looked that Eli has had a downright awful year; whether it be decision making, arm strength, etc. In comment 13288940 Britt in VA said:The jury is definitely still out. But when evaluating the 2016 Giants offense, it can't be over-looked that Eli has had a downright awful year; whether it be decision making, arm strength, etc.

RE: Eli looks like he always does? Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:30 pm : link

Quote: Seriously? I don't care what side of the argument you're on or what or who you want to blame. But if you think Eli looks like he always does this year I'm not sure what to tell you. You can blame the OL, McAdoo, his running game, his WRs or Santa Claus if you'd like, but Eli is absolutely NOT the same as he's always been this year. He has been bad. And I am a huge Eli homer.



Eli has 3800 yards, 26 TD's, 16 INT's, a 63% completion percentage, and a QBR of 86.2 That is a very Eli like season.



When you factor in that he has the bottom 2 rushing offense in the NFL, no TE, a questionable O-line, and no real threats at WR below Beckham... Yeah, I'm seeing the same guy out there. In comment 13288938 BigBlueShock said:Eli has 3800 yards, 26 TD's, 16 INT's, a 63% completion percentage, and a QBR of 86.2 That is a very Eli like season.When you factor in that he has the bottom 2 rushing offense in the NFL, no TE, a questionable O-line, and no real threats at WR below Beckham... Yeah, I'm seeing the same guy out there.

RE: RE: Eli looks like he always does? BigBlueShock : 12/25/2016 9:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288938 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





Seriously? I don't care what side of the argument you're on or what or who you want to blame. But if you think Eli looks like he always does this year I'm not sure what to tell you. You can blame the OL, McAdoo, his running game, his WRs or Santa Claus if you'd like, but Eli is absolutely NOT the same as he's always been this year. He has been bad. And I am a huge Eli homer.







Eli has 3800 yards, 26 TD's, 16 INT's, a 63% completion percentage, and a QBR of 86.2 That is a very Eli like season.



When you factor in that he has the bottom 2 rushing offense in the NFL, no TE, a questionable O-line, and no real threats at WR below Beckham... Yeah, I'm seeing the same guy out there.

Yep, and if you take away his awful decisions in the red zone, terrible fumbles and Ints and otherwise poor throws missing wide open WRs, which are much worse than in the past, this offense wouldn't look nearly as dreadful since you're basing everything on stats. I cannot believe that you actually watch the games and come away thinking this is the same old Eli. It's mind boggling really. Add to it the WRs dropping a ridiculous amount of passes that should be caught, and you can see that there is plenty of blame to go around. Blame McAdoo for everything if it makes you feel better, but it's ridiculous In comment 13288946 Britt in VA said:Yep, and if you take away his awful decisions in the red zone, terrible fumbles and Ints and otherwise poor throws missing wide open WRs, which are much worse than in the past, this offense wouldn't look nearly as dreadful since you're basing everything on stats. I cannot believe that you actually watch the games and come away thinking this is the same old Eli. It's mind boggling really. Add to it the WRs dropping a ridiculous amount of passes that should be caught, and you can see that there is plenty of blame to go around. Blame McAdoo for everything if it makes you feel better, but it's ridiculous

Too early to say ChathamMark : 12/25/2016 9:36 pm : link History will judge him. For an example, Todd Bowles looked like a good hire last year. This year, not so much. We'll see.

I woulda told you that Glover : 12/25/2016 9:43 pm : link at 7-3

This O will kill it again with the addition of a RG and RT.

Beyond that, the Giants have won a lot of close games, play more aggressively with slim leads. The offense struggling was my only beef, but they will be good again with he O line additions.



What year.... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:43 pm : link



Quote: if you take away his awful decisions in the red zone, terrible fumbles and Ints and otherwise poor throws missing wide open WRs



Every year Eli is "in decline" on BBI. Every year he's losing arm strength, grip strength, throwing awful picks (he's led the league three times with well over 20 INT's, each time, has he not?), etc...



It's a little revisionist to say otherwise. He's the same guy. was this NOT said about him?Every year Eli is "in decline" on BBI. Every year he's losing arm strength, grip strength, throwing awful picks (he's led the league three times with well over 20 INT's, each time, has he not?), etc...It's a little revisionist to say otherwise. He's the same guy.

If this has always been Eli Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:44 pm : link then Eli's been pretty awful every single year of his career. But of course, we all know this hasn't been the same Eli every single year of his career..

RE: If this has always been Eli Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:46 pm : link

Quote: then Eli's been pretty awful every single year of his career. But of course, we all know this hasn't been the same Eli every single year of his career..



Oh please, you have beat Eli to shit every year for as long as I can remember for all the reasons listed above.



Now THIS is the year where it's actually happened? Sure. In comment 13288961 Dave in Hoboken said:Oh please, you have beat Eli to shit every year for as long as I can remember for all the reasons listed above.Now THIS is the year where it's actually happened? Sure.

RE: RE: If this has always been Eli Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288961 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





then Eli's been pretty awful every single year of his career. But of course, we all know this hasn't been the same Eli every single year of his career..







Oh please, you have beat Eli to shit every year for as long as I can remember for all the reasons listed above.



Now THIS is the year where it's actually happened? Sure.



I love Eli. Been a supporter of his his entire career on here.



I'm just not going to be a typical homer for the guy and excuse everything he does. I'm a Giants fan more than I am a fan of any player. In comment 13288962 Britt in VA said:I love Eli. Been a supporter of his his entire career on here.I'm just not going to be a typical homer for the guy and excuse everything he does. I'm a Giants fan more than I am a fan of any player.

And if you really think this is typical Eli, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:49 pm : link then you have a really low opinion of his career, to be honest..

If you think this is typical Eli.. Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:52 pm : link that's pretty much an insult to him, to be honest. He's looked flat-out inept out there at times this season..

Go back and compare his statistics this year... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:54 pm : link to any other year in his career and tell me how far off it is.



Eli is consistently inconsistent his entire career. That's who he is. Elevates to completely out of his mind games, and plays bottom of the barrel WTF games like this past Thursday.



He does that every year.

And I actually think he's having an okay year... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 9:56 pm : link this year, under the circumstances of what he has to work with out there.



You give him a TE, a decent LT, and some semblance of a run threat and he'll go right back to what he was doing when you thought he was good.



Eli is not the problem.

I agree he's been inconsistent Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 9:57 pm : link and at times he is absolutely great. But there hasn't really been much 'great' thus far this season. And this was against some of the bottom of the barrel teams of this season, as well. Hope he plays great the rest of the year. Defense has been great, so it's all up to the offense.

I guess the Question has to be asked.... Doomster : 12/25/2016 10:00 pm : link What do you think TC would have achieved, with THIS defense this year?



Mac has made some mistakes, which should be expected from a first year coach, with no head coaching experience...the team had not made the playoffs the last three seasons, and there was a lot of pressure put on a first year coach to make the playoffs, and he did it...so hats off to him.....



To really judge him as a coach, takes more than one season.....

As I said in a post a week or two ago... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:01 pm : link Eli isn't going to "get hot" on his own. He needs what we have on offense around him to step up. Somebody has to elevate their game. Sheppard, Cruz, Flowers, Richburg, Pugh, Jennings, Perkins... Somebody has to step up and take the heat off Eli and Beckham, because teams are trying to take that away from us, and we haven't been able to answer that in a lot of games. And in the spirit of the thread, that's partially on coaching, too.



Eli and Odell are doing their part. That combo has nearly 100 catches, over 1300 yards, and 10 TD's.



It's the others that need to step up. And if they do, that's when this offense will get going.

Others do need to step up, and I include Eli Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 10:03 pm : link in that bunch. That's the difference. Some worse than usual decisions and some flat out inaccurate throws; some of which makes it look like his arm is starting to decline. And I've never thought that in the past about his arm strength. Maybe others have on here, but not me.

Unreal BigBlueShock : 12/25/2016 10:04 pm : link Now you're just being a blind homer. It's absurd to think that Eli hasn't been a problem this season or that he's anywhere near as good as he has been in the past, even compared to just last year. And before you keep putting words in people's mouths, I love Eli and have always defended him on here and I in now way, shape or form think he is finished. But he's not having a good year. At all. He's had his mom meets, sure, but those moments have been fewer and farther between than in years past. It's not all his fault, of course, he's not playing at the same damn level, so just stop. Most years we can have a legit argument for him being a pro bowl caliber QB. Can you honestly say that this year?

I think Ben has done a good job. arcarsenal : 12/25/2016 10:12 pm : link All of us would have signed up for 10-6/11-5 and a playoff appearance this year. Not some of us. All of us.



He's got the offense in a bit of a box but he's also got a flawed roster. The OL has obvious issues. Eli hasn't played well. We're playing to our strength.. which is the defense.. which is why we are where we are.



Ben will learn and become a better coach but the guy is doing a good job. This is as good as we could have hoped for in year one.



Put it this way.. does anyone look at this roster and feel like we underperformed ? Like this should have been a 12-4, 13-3 type of team?



I thought 10-11 wins would be BEST case scenario this year and that's exactly where we're at.

RE: Others do need to step up, and I include Eli Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:13 pm : link

Quote: in that bunch. That's the difference. Some worse than usual decisions and some flat out inaccurate throws; some of which makes it look like his arm is starting to decline. And I've never thought that in the past about his arm strength. Maybe others have on here, but not me.



Did you see that throw he dropped into Cruz between two defenders last Thursday?



Watch these highlights of just Eli and Beckham the past two weeks:



Vs. The Eagles:



Vs. Detroit:



Where are you seeing lack of arm strength? He's rifling throws in there, and hitting deep passes with accuracy. Is he inconsistent, sure. But there certainly isn't any lack of arm strength. In comment 13288983 Dave in Hoboken said:Did you see that throw he dropped into Cruz between two defenders last Thursday?Watch these highlights of just Eli and Beckham the past two weeks:Vs. The Eagles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlzL8f3u-oY first play.Vs. Detroit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bu-7TQy86sc Speficially watch the play at 36 seconds in.Where are you seeing lack of arm strength? He's rifling throws in there, and hitting deep passes with accuracy. Is he inconsistent, sure. But there certainly isn't any lack of arm strength.

Eli has had great games this year and awful games this year. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:16 pm : link That is consistent with every year.



Eli's stats are consistent with his yearly statistics of his entire career.



Is it that much of a stretch to say it's the people around him? I mean, other than "your eyes", what do you back up your case with?



I think I've done a pretty decent job of backing my opinion up, whether you like it or not.

Any declining player is going to have moments of brilliance Ten Ton Hammer : 12/25/2016 10:20 pm : link Where you see the evidence of decline is in the inconsistency.



He's 34 and he has nearly 13 years of heavy use on that arm.



It would be odd if he WASN'T declining. We don't have to pretend it's not happening.

I just don't understand why you guys act like I'm making... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:21 pm : link some outrageous claims.



I think they're well reasoned and pretty fair, whether you agree or not.

Eli was better last year. arcarsenal : 12/25/2016 10:22 pm : link He hasn't been "bad" this year but I definitely don't think he's played as well this year as he did last year or even the year before. Some of that is definitely the OL. But I don't think that's a crazy opinion to have.

RE: Eli was better last year. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:24 pm : link

Quote: He hasn't been "bad" this year but I definitely don't think he's played as well this year as he did last year or even the year before. Some of that is definitely the OL. But I don't think that's a crazy opinion to have.



To be fair, I haven't criticized anybody else's opinion. Only defended my own, which is the one being called "absurd" and "blind homerism", among other things The Blind homer thing is a strange one because I've pretty much shit on everybody involved so far. In comment 13288999 arcarsenal said:To be fair, I haven't criticized anybody else's opinion. Only defended my own, which is the one being called "absurd" and "blind homerism", among other things The Blind homer thing is a strange one because I've pretty much shit on everybody involved so far.

RE: RE: Eli was better last year. arcarsenal : 12/25/2016 10:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288999 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





He hasn't been "bad" this year but I definitely don't think he's played as well this year as he did last year or even the year before. Some of that is definitely the OL. But I don't think that's a crazy opinion to have.







To be fair, I haven't criticized anybody else's opinion. Only defended my own, which is the one being called "absurd" and "blind homerism", among other things The Blind homer thing is a strange one because I've pretty much shit on everybody involved so far.



Not saying your take is either of those. I'm just expressing my own. In comment 13289002 Britt in VA said:Not saying your take is either of those. I'm just expressing my own.

RE: RE: RE: Eli was better last year. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289002 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13288999 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





He hasn't been "bad" this year but I definitely don't think he's played as well this year as he did last year or even the year before. Some of that is definitely the OL. But I don't think that's a crazy opinion to have.







To be fair, I haven't criticized anybody else's opinion. Only defended my own, which is the one being called "absurd" and "blind homerism", among other things The Blind homer thing is a strange one because I've pretty much shit on everybody involved so far.







Not saying your take is either of those. I'm just expressing my own.



Gotcha. Curious as to your take... Bottom line, has McAdoo done with the offense what you expected him to? In comment 13289004 arcarsenal said:Gotcha. Curious as to your take... Bottom line, has McAdoo done with the offense what you expected him to?

RE: I just don't understand why you guys act like I'm making... Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 10:33 pm : link

Quote: some outrageous claims.



I think they're well reasoned and pretty fair, whether you agree or not.



We feel the same way, to be honest. Probably because most feel like Eli hasn't played well this year. This is the same old Eli in most people's opinions at least. No one is putting the entire blame on him, at least I'm not. But it's also not far-fetched to think he has had a bad year and has been part of the problem with the offense this season; not the entire problem. There's been plenty of bad decisions, under-thrown passes, flat-out inaccurate passes.



Plus, we will never know what plays are a result of the original playcall, and which plays Eli is audibiling out of at the LOS. So, that's kind of an iffy thing to discuss since none of us will ever know what the entire deal is in that part of the discussion. In comment 13288998 Britt in VA said:We feel the same way, to be honest. Probably because most feel like Eli hasn't played well this year. This is the same old Eli in most people's opinions at least. No one is putting the entire blame on him, at least I'm not. But it's also not far-fetched to think he has had a bad year and has been part of the problem with the offense this season; not the entire problem. There's been plenty of bad decisions, under-thrown passes, flat-out inaccurate passes.Plus, we will never know what plays are a result of the original playcall, and which plays Eli is audibiling out of at the LOS. So, that's kind of an iffy thing to discuss since none of us will ever know what the entire deal is in that part of the discussion.

With so much wrong with the offense.... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:38 pm : link one of the worst rushing games in the NFL

No consistent TE

Inconsistent WR's beyond Beckham

Poor offensive line...



Sorry, just having a hard time definitively judging whether Eli has officially "lost it" when the rest of the offense is so poor.



Especially when he and Beckham are still humming along, same as they have every year they've been together. And that's with teams dropping both safeties to defend it (and we still can't run, and our offensive line is still allowing pressure when teams are only bringing 3 and 4 and dropping everybody else into coverage).

And especially when you add in that his numbers... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:39 pm : link are pretty consistent with all of the other years of his career, good and bad.

RE: Can we? SGMen : 12/25/2016 10:39 pm : link

Quote: He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.

I've asked myself what is the key piece that is missing from this year's team as compared to last year's team and the only thing I can come up with is this:



1. No #2 WR - Randle cause interceptions but he also was a threat and a #2.. WR Cruz is now a #4 wideout, nothing more, and all the pressure is on OBJ.

2. Harder schedule this year. The NFC East is tougher and the Giants played a tougher schedule.

3. Eli - sorry, he has regressed some due to our horrible OT's and 13 games of no running game.

4. NO FB - we can't block.



120 or so point differential due to these four points. Am I missing anything?

In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:I've asked myself what is the key piece that is missing from this year's team as compared to last year's team and the only thing I can come up with is this:1. No #2 WR - Randle cause interceptions but he also was a threat and a #2.. WR Cruz is now a #4 wideout, nothing more, and all the pressure is on OBJ.2. Harder schedule this year. The NFC East is tougher and the Giants played a tougher schedule.3. Eli - sorry, he has regressed some due to our horrible OT's and 13 games of no running game.4. NO FB - we can't block.120 or so point differential due to these four points. Am I missing anything?

I still see him make the good throws.... Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:40 pm : link as evidenced by the the videos of Beckham I posted the past two weeks.



Are you going to tell me he just started with poor accuracy and bad INT's? Are you really going to tell me that? Because you know BBI is archived back to like 2004 or so.

It's no more egregious than you telling us Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 10:43 pm : link that this is the same old Eli we get every year. He's made bad decisions and accuracy before, sure. But I don't recall as many passes under-thrown. But I guess I am wrong. As someone else stated, Eli doesn't decline, apparently. I'm out.

RE: RE: Can we? Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.





I've asked myself what is the key piece that is missing from this year's team as compared to last year's team and the only thing I can come up with is this:



1. No #2 WR - Randle cause interceptions but he also was a threat and a #2.. WR Cruz is now a #4 wideout, nothing more, and all the pressure is on OBJ.

2. Harder schedule this year. The NFC East is tougher and the Giants played a tougher schedule.

3. Eli - sorry, he has regressed some due to our horrible OT's and 13 games of no running game.

4. NO FB - we can't block.



120 or so point differential due to these four points. Am I missing anything?



Not far off. Although I don't know if we've played a harder schedule. Up until Dallas and Detroit back to back, our opponents had a really bad win percentage. We played a 3rd place schedule this year.



The rest is a head scratcher for sure. In comment 13289014 SGMen said:Not far off. Although I don't know if we've played a harder schedule. Up until Dallas and Detroit back to back, our opponents had a really bad win percentage. We played a 3rd place schedule this year.The rest is a head scratcher for sure.

I'm with Britt here. Eli hasn't been great, but: drkenneth : 12/25/2016 10:45 pm : link No running game, no TE, OL issues, no weapon outside of Beckham.



Get him some help, then we can have a reasonable discussion on how much is left in the tank.



This isn't difficult.

RE: It's no more egregious than you telling us Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:46 pm : link

Quote: that this is the same old Eli we get every year. He's made bad decisions and accuracy before, sure. But I don't recall as many passes under-thrown. But I guess I am wrong. As someone else stated, Eli doesn't decline, apparently. I'm out.



Show me some proof, rather than what you "recall".



The stats are consistent. The combination with Beckham is consistent. The poor INT's, like it or not, are consistent. The accuracy issues, same thing. In comment 13289019 Dave in Hoboken said:Show me some proof, rather than what you "recall".The stats are consistent. The combination with Beckham is consistent. The poor INT's, like it or not, are consistent. The accuracy issues, same thing.

RE: Okay, you are right. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:48 pm : link

Quote: This is same old Eli.



Until you can show me otherwise, yes, that is my opinion on the matter. In comment 13289029 Dave in Hoboken said:Until you can show me otherwise, yes, that is my opinion on the matter.

RE: RE: Okay, you are right. Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 10:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289029 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





This is same old Eli.







Until you can show me otherwise, yes, that is my opinion on the matter.



Well, you haven't exactly shown us anything, either. And there's not really a stat for an arm that appears to be getting weaker. OLine has been alittle better these past few weeks, too, especially since Pugh came back. I think most of us are good with our opinion that Eli hasn't been as good this year as he has in the past. In comment 13289030 Britt in VA said:Well, you haven't exactly shown us anything, either. And there's not really a stat for an arm that appears to be getting weaker. OLine has been alittle better these past few weeks, too, especially since Pugh came back. I think most of us are good with our opinion that Eli hasn't been as good this year as he has in the past.

Let's talk about inaccuracy and INT's. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:54 pm : link This year Eli has completed 63% of his passes and thrown 16 INT's.



In 2013, he had a completion percentage of 57% and threw 27 INT's. Was he declining then? A lot of people said he was, but he showed he wasn't and went on to have to career level years.



In 2010 he threw 25 INT's. Was he declining? Next year, Superbowl.



In 2007 he had a 56% completion percentage and threw 20 INT's. A lot of people wanted to get rid of him. Same reasons. Inaccuracy and bad picks.



There have been other years of one or the other throughout.

One of these times, you guys are going to get it right and he will Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 10:59 pm : link actually be in decline. Based on what I've seen, that time is not now.

It isn't crick n NC : 12/25/2016 10:59 pm : link Black and white judging Qb's typically, especially when a qb has absolutely no trust in his OL. Eli would or will be a part of the problem when and if the OL proves they can protect him, and he fails to trust them. That would be on Eli. A Qb's job isn't to watch the rush, but to keep his eyes downfield reading the defense. The qb will more than likely do a poor job keeping his eyes downfield if he doesn't trust his OL. MANNING did a magnificent job in 2011 with a leaky OL.

The problem is this isn't 2011 anymore, it's several years later with worse OL's, while the hits have piled up.

A lot of NFL teams have flaws.. Sean : 12/25/2016 11:01 pm : link sometimes we all talk like the Giants are the only team with offensive line troubles.



The difference between last year and this year is late game management.



It's not a shot at Eli to say this hasn't been a strong year for him.

2013 to 2016, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 11:02 pm : link Eli is now 3 years older. It isn't 2013 any longer. Eli's TDs are down from 2014 and 2015. His INTs are up from those seasons despite the fact that this season still has one more game to go. This is the same OLine he's had since 2014. They dumped Randle, who everyone agreed was bad, and he's been replaced with Sterling Shepard who doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of brain-farts as Randle, nor the same lack of effort. Did anyone expect rookie Sterling Shepard to have 8 TDs? You can say that is a function of Eli, sure. I can also say that is a function of the OLine giving Eli time. And even despite all of this, his TDs are still down and INTs are still up even with one more game to play in the regular season.



Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?



Funny thing is no one is even blaming this entirely on Eli. That would be foolish. There are other factors, as well. But that doesn't mean that some of this is on Eli, too. Even dep has admitted that.

RE: A lot of NFL teams have flaws.. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 11:02 pm : link

Quote: sometimes we all talk like the Giants are the only team with offensive line troubles.



The difference between last year and this year is late game management.



It's not a shot at Eli to say this hasn't been a strong year for him.



I'm not saying he isn't having a strong year. I'm saying it's not due to some sort of decline. I'm still seeing him make to throws. Unlike others, I'm still seeing arm strength. There is a difference in not having a strong year due to whatever, and being in physical decline. In comment 13289041 Sean said:I'm not saying he isn't having a strong year. I'm saying it's not due to some sort of decline. I'm still seeing him make to throws. Unlike others, I'm still seeing arm strength. There is a difference in not having a strong year due to whatever, and being in physical decline.

RE: RE: A lot of NFL teams have flaws.. Sean : 12/25/2016 11:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289041 Sean said:





Quote:





sometimes we all talk like the Giants are the only team with offensive line troubles.



The difference between last year and this year is late game management.



It's not a shot at Eli to say this hasn't been a strong year for him.







I'm not saying he isn't having a strong year. I'm saying it's not due to some sort of decline. I'm still seeing him make to throws. Unlike others, I'm still seeing arm strength. There is a difference in not having a strong year due to whatever, and being in physical decline.



I agree, he isn't in decline. The throw to Cruz down the sideline a few weeks ago was a thing of beauty. I think he is gun shy due to lack of confidence in the oline.



My issues with Eli this year simply come down to 2 plays-



Red zone INT in Pittsburgh



Pick 6 in Philly



Those type of plays cannot happen in the playoffs. In comment 13289045 Britt in VA said:I agree, he isn't in decline. The throw to Cruz down the sideline a few weeks ago was a thing of beauty. I think he is gun shy due to lack of confidence in the oline.My issues with Eli this year simply come down to 2 plays-Red zone INT in PittsburghPick 6 in PhillyThose type of plays cannot happen in the playoffs.

I didn't like the hire... EricJ : 12/25/2016 11:07 pm : link because the reasons I was hearing was that he had some kind of a connection with Eli and we did not want to disrupt all of that. Well if there was any truth to that then WTF does that say about Eli? WTF does that say now when you see how lousy Eli has been playing?



I agree with the earlier comments that this offense blows now and the only reason we are in the playoffs is due to the defense. On another thread I gave credit to Reese and Spags for that.



The play calling has been horrible. The O-line under McAdoo since he became the OC has regressed. He is responsible for their play and if he does not like the O-line coach then he can find a new one.



I am not sold yet but obviously he needs more time. You cannot judge the guy after just one season. To me, I am really just looking at the offense.

RE: RE: RE: A lot of NFL teams have flaws.. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 11:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289045 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13289041 Sean said:





Quote:





sometimes we all talk like the Giants are the only team with offensive line troubles.



The difference between last year and this year is late game management.



It's not a shot at Eli to say this hasn't been a strong year for him.







I'm not saying he isn't having a strong year. I'm saying it's not due to some sort of decline. I'm still seeing him make to throws. Unlike others, I'm still seeing arm strength. There is a difference in not having a strong year due to whatever, and being in physical decline.







I agree, he isn't in decline. The throw to Cruz down the sideline a few weeks ago was a thing of beauty. I think he is gun shy due to lack of confidence in the oline.



My issues with Eli this year simply come down to 2 plays-



Red zone INT in Pittsburgh



Pick 6 in Philly



Those type of plays cannot happen in the playoffs.



No doubt. In comment 13289049 Sean said:No doubt.

RE: 2013 to 2016, Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 11:09 pm : link

Quote: Eli is now 3 years older. It isn't 2013 any longer. Eli's TDs are down from 2014 and 2015. His INTs are up from those seasons despite the fact that this season still has one more game to go. This is the same OLine he's had since 2014. They dumped Randle, who everyone agreed was bad, and he's been replaced with Sterling Shepard who doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of brain-farts as Randle, nor the same lack of effort. Did anyone expect rookie Sterling Shepard to have 8 TDs? You can say that is a function of Eli, sure. I can also say that is a function of the OLine giving Eli time. And even despite all of this, his TDs are still down and INTs are still up even with one more game to play in the regular season.



Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?



Funny thing is no one is even blaming this entirely on Eli. That would be foolish. There are other factors, as well. But that doesn't mean that some of this is on Eli, too. Even dep has admitted that.



I thought you were out?



It was you and another poster that steered this discussion towards Eli in the first place. In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:I thought you were out?It was you and another poster that steered this discussion towards Eli in the first place.

Of course crick n NC : 12/25/2016 11:09 pm : link Manning makes mistakes, plenty. My point is his play is GREATLY affected by the amount of hits he's taken over the last several years, forget sacks. Hits are a much more accurate way of judging Eli's pass protection BECAUSE Eli gets rid of the ball, not to mention he's been good at moving around the pocket avoiding sacks, although still accumulating hits.



Again Manning's play is GREATLY affected by his lack of trust in his OL because of their inability to protect him. I don't think that is an outrageous claim at all. You may not see it that way, and that's fine

RE: RE: 2013 to 2016, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 11:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Eli is now 3 years older. It isn't 2013 any longer. Eli's TDs are down from 2014 and 2015. His INTs are up from those seasons despite the fact that this season still has one more game to go. This is the same OLine he's had since 2014. They dumped Randle, who everyone agreed was bad, and he's been replaced with Sterling Shepard who doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of brain-farts as Randle, nor the same lack of effort. Did anyone expect rookie Sterling Shepard to have 8 TDs? You can say that is a function of Eli, sure. I can also say that is a function of the OLine giving Eli time. And even despite all of this, his TDs are still down and INTs are still up even with one more game to play in the regular season.



Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?



Funny thing is no one is even blaming this entirely on Eli. That would be foolish. There are other factors, as well. But that doesn't mean that some of this is on Eli, too. Even dep has admitted that.







I thought you were out?



It was you and another poster that steered this discussion towards Eli in the first place.



Someone else did, and I agreed. This may shock you, but I love Eli. But he is not above criticism. Sorry. In comment 13289053 Britt in VA said:Someone else did, and I agreed. This may shock you, but I love Eli. But he is not above criticism. Sorry.

RE: Of course Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 11:10 pm : link

Quote: Manning makes mistakes, plenty. My point is his play is GREATLY affected by the amount of hits he's taken over the last several years, forget sacks. Hits are a much more accurate way of judging Eli's pass protection BECAUSE Eli gets rid of the ball, not to mention he's been good at moving around the pocket avoiding sacks, although still accumulating hits.



Again Manning's play is GREATLY affected by his lack of trust in his OL because of their inability to protect him. I don't think that is an outrageous claim at all. You may not see it that way, and that's fine



Are you talking to me? Because I'm not arguing that his play isn't affected by what's going on around him. Quite the opposite. I'm arguing against the notion that it's a physical decline on his part, which is being argued by other posters. In comment 13289054 crick n NC said:Are you talking to me? Because I'm not arguing that his play isn't affected by what's going on around him. Quite the opposite. I'm arguing against the notion that it's a physical decline on his part, which is being argued by other posters.

Sorry. I'll read the two pages later. LauderdaleMatty : 12/25/2016 11:11 pm : link IMO The guy is about as lucky as anyone I've ever seen.



Comes in and inherits OBJ as a new OF. Most things they run for him hqv zero to do w McAdoo being creative or innovative His big success according to most. The WCO offense and 3 step drops. Something a lot other guys could have done geez. . I'm not sure what he the made this guy must hire other than he'd take the job with lot less control and say so than about 20 other coaches a lot more qualifed.



He doesn't have a single thing to do w the D. Anyone who says he does is A homer. Does anyone think he tells Spags what to run or who to play? . Reese who I wanted gone hit a home run this offseason. You can bet your ass his input on the big 3 brought in was minimal . He inherited Wing and Harris on specials. Let's again not pretend he has a lot to do w those two guys success this year either



His side of the ball is pretty much a weekly shit whow. . I couldn't be more unimpressed by the guy week in and week out.



Mayb he is the next Mike McCarthy but Eli is getting older and there's no Aaron Rodgers waiting. So when he's gone he better pray they keep that D Going because reasons 1-5 this team is even in the playoffs

RE: RE: Of course crick n NC : 12/25/2016 11:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289054 crick n NC said:





Quote:





Manning makes mistakes, plenty. My point is his play is GREATLY affected by the amount of hits he's taken over the last several years, forget sacks. Hits are a much more accurate way of judging Eli's pass protection BECAUSE Eli gets rid of the ball, not to mention he's been good at moving around the pocket avoiding sacks, although still accumulating hits.



Again Manning's play is GREATLY affected by his lack of trust in his OL because of their inability to protect him. I don't think that is an outrageous claim at all. You may not see it that way, and that's fine







Are you talking to me? Because I'm not arguing that his play isn't affected by what's going on around him. Quite the opposite. I'm arguing against the notion that it's a physical decline on his part, which is being argued by other posters.



No sir. Dave and I have gone back and forth on this. In comment 13289056 Britt in VA said:No sir. Dave and I have gone back and forth on this.

RE: RE: RE: 2013 to 2016, Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 11:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289053 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Eli is now 3 years older. It isn't 2013 any longer. Eli's TDs are down from 2014 and 2015. His INTs are up from those seasons despite the fact that this season still has one more game to go. This is the same OLine he's had since 2014. They dumped Randle, who everyone agreed was bad, and he's been replaced with Sterling Shepard who doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of brain-farts as Randle, nor the same lack of effort. Did anyone expect rookie Sterling Shepard to have 8 TDs? You can say that is a function of Eli, sure. I can also say that is a function of the OLine giving Eli time. And even despite all of this, his TDs are still down and INTs are still up even with one more game to play in the regular season.



Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?



Funny thing is no one is even blaming this entirely on Eli. That would be foolish. There are other factors, as well. But that doesn't mean that some of this is on Eli, too. Even dep has admitted that.







I thought you were out?



It was you and another poster that steered this discussion towards Eli in the first place.







Someone else did, and I agreed. This may shock you, but I love Eli. But he is not above criticism. Sorry.



What does that mean? Have I not been criticizing him on this thread? Calling him consistently inconsistent? Capable of great games and rock bottom games? Reminding people that he led the league in INT's three times and has had many ups and downs?



Yes, I have. You, for some bizarre reason, are trying to argue that this is some new thing for Eli. It most certainly is not. It's always been his game. But you take the good with the bad. In comment 13289055 Dave in Hoboken said:What does that mean? Have I not been criticizing him on this thread? Calling him consistently inconsistent? Capable of great games and rock bottom games? Reminding people that he led the league in INT's three times and has had many ups and downs?Yes, I have. You, for some bizarre reason, are trying to argue that this is some new thing for Eli. It most certainly is not. It's always been his game. But you take the good with the bad.

RE: Sorry. I'll read the two pages later. Britt in VA : 12/25/2016 11:14 pm : link

Quote: IMO The guy is about as lucky as anyone I've ever seen.



Comes in and inherits OBJ as a new OF. Most things they run for him hqv zero to do w McAdoo being creative or innovative His big success according to most. The WCO offense and 3 step drops. Something a lot other guys could have done geez. . I'm not sure what he the made this guy must hire other than he'd take the job with lot less control and say so than about 20 other coaches a lot more qualifed.



He doesn't have a single thing to do w the D. Anyone who says he does is A homer. Does anyone think he tells Spags what to run or who to play? . Reese who I wanted gone hit a home run this offseason. You can bet your ass his input on the big 3 brought in was minimal . He inherited Wing and Harris on specials. Let's again not pretend he has a lot to do w those two guys success this year either



His side of the ball is pretty much a weekly shit whow. . I couldn't be more unimpressed by the guy week in and week out.



Mayb he is the next Mike McCarthy but Eli is getting older and there's no Aaron Rodgers waiting. So when he's gone he better pray they keep that D Going because reasons 1-5 this team is even in the playoffs



Agreed. That's a pretty direct way of stating what I've been getting at. In comment 13289057 LauderdaleMatty said:Agreed. That's a pretty direct way of stating what I've been getting at.

RE: RE: RE: RE: 2013 to 2016, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 11:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289055 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13289053 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Eli is now 3 years older. It isn't 2013 any longer. Eli's TDs are down from 2014 and 2015. His INTs are up from those seasons despite the fact that this season still has one more game to go. This is the same OLine he's had since 2014. They dumped Randle, who everyone agreed was bad, and he's been replaced with Sterling Shepard who doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of brain-farts as Randle, nor the same lack of effort. Did anyone expect rookie Sterling Shepard to have 8 TDs? You can say that is a function of Eli, sure. I can also say that is a function of the OLine giving Eli time. And even despite all of this, his TDs are still down and INTs are still up even with one more game to play in the regular season.



Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?



Funny thing is no one is even blaming this entirely on Eli. That would be foolish. There are other factors, as well. But that doesn't mean that some of this is on Eli, too. Even dep has admitted that.







I thought you were out?



It was you and another poster that steered this discussion towards Eli in the first place.







Someone else did, and I agreed. This may shock you, but I love Eli. But he is not above criticism. Sorry.







What does that mean? Have I not been criticizing him on this thread? Calling him consistently inconsistent? Capable of great games and rock bottom games? Reminding people that he led the league in INT's three times and has had many ups and downs?



Yes, I have. You, for some bizarre reason, are trying to argue that this is some new thing for Eli. It most certainly is not. It's always been his game. But you take the good with the bad.



Well, you seemed offended that someone else dared to mention Eli in this thread. As if he isn't a significant cog in this offense, as well. You have said Eli is inconsistent, but alot of folks seem to think he's been alittle bit more inconsistent this year. It's a fair question. Which answer is correct, we will not know for awhile.



And like I said, the jury is still very much out on McAdoo. I agreed with you there. In comment 13289060 Britt in VA said:Well, you seemed offended that someone else dared to mention Eli in this thread. As if he isn't a significant cog in this offense, as well. You have said Eli is inconsistent, but alot of folks seem to think he's been alittle bit more inconsistent this year. It's a fair question. Which answer is correct, we will not know for awhile.And like I said, the jury is still very much out on McAdoo. I agreed with you there.

RE: RE: 2013 to 2016, Dave in Hoboken : 12/25/2016 11:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Eli is now 3 years older. It isn't 2013 any longer. Eli's TDs are down from 2014 and 2015. His INTs are up from those seasons despite the fact that this season still has one more game to go. This is the same OLine he's had since 2014. They dumped Randle, who everyone agreed was bad, and he's been replaced with Sterling Shepard who doesn't have anywhere near the same amount of brain-farts as Randle, nor the same lack of effort. Did anyone expect rookie Sterling Shepard to have 8 TDs? You can say that is a function of Eli, sure. I can also say that is a function of the OLine giving Eli time. And even despite all of this, his TDs are still down and INTs are still up even with one more game to play in the regular season.



Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?



Funny thing is no one is even blaming this entirely on Eli. That would be foolish. There are other factors, as well. But that doesn't mean that some of this is on Eli, too. Even dep has admitted that.







I thought you were out?



It was you and another poster that steered this discussion towards Eli in the first place.



Right there. In comment 13289053 Britt in VA said:Right there.

If Eli had a clean pocket and time to survey the field SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3:31 am : link and checkdown through his receivers, I think a lot of other problems would just fall into place.



Manning on many of his dropbacks looked first for Beckham and a number of times tried to force the ball when Beckham was double covered and not open. Beckham was targeted 20 times, twice his average of 10 times in the previous 14 games, and he caught only 11, and 5 of the 11 were for under 10 yards.



Why didn't he throw more to his other receivers?



1) no faith that they would be open and would catch the ball?

2) faith in Beckham to catch balls even when covered?

3) not enough time to look for other receivers?

4) no dump off target like Witten is for Dak?





RE: RE: Sorry. I'll read the two pages later. LauderdaleMatty : 7:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13289057 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





IMO The guy is about as lucky as anyone I've ever seen.



Comes in and inherits OBJ as a new OF. Most things they run for him hqv zero to do w McAdoo being creative or innovative His big success according to most. The WCO offense and 3 step drops. Something a lot other guys could have done geez. . I'm not sure what he the made this guy must hire other than he'd take the job with lot less control and say so than about 20 other coaches a lot more qualifed.



He doesn't have a single thing to do w the D. Anyone who says he does is A homer. Does anyone think he tells Spags what to run or who to play? . Reese who I wanted gone hit a home run this offseason. You can bet your ass his input on the big 3 brought in was minimal . He inherited Wing and Harris on specials. Let's again not pretend he has a lot to do w those two guys success this year either



His side of the ball is pretty much a weekly shit whow. . I couldn't be more unimpressed by the guy week in and week out.



Mayb he is the next Mike McCarthy but Eli is getting older and there's no Aaron Rodgers waiting. So when he's gone he better pray they keep that D Going because reasons 1-5 this team is even in the playoffs







Agreed. That's a pretty direct way of stating what I've been getting at.



Britt. I don't dislike him personally which my post may make it seem but OP drives me nuts. Some of the flaws on the O aren't McAdoo's fault by any means but I'm just sure how people can just ignore some pretty obvious facts.



Happy as hell the D Has brought the Giants back to the playoffs but I'm just a bit perplexed by how he's viewed. God knows what this offense will look like if they don't find a good young QB in a year or two. In comment 13289061 Britt in VA said:Britt. I don't dislike him personally which my post may make it seem but OP drives me nuts. Some of the flaws on the O aren't McAdoo's fault by any means but I'm just sure how people can just ignore some pretty obvious facts.Happy as hell the D Has brought the Giants back to the playoffs but I'm just a bit perplexed by how he's viewed. God knows what this offense will look like if they don't find a good young QB in a year or two.

RE: If Eli had a clean pocket and time to survey the field EricJ : 8:28 am : link

Quote: and checkdown through his receivers, I think a lot of other problems would just fall into place.





Dude, he is not under heavy pressure on every play. There are far too many plays where Eli has the time and he flat out misses the WRs or he misses his read and throws to the wrong WR. He is bouncing the ball to WRs on 10-15 yard throws for Christ sakes. Most of his longer passes are either under thrown or off target left/right.



I am watching Tryod fucking Taylor zip balls in accurately and that guy would not be considered to be on par with Eli. That being said, this offense may function better with a guy like that right now.



So, where is McAdoo in all of this? He is the head coach and one who is also responsible for the offense. This coach is failing to get our top paid QB to perform.



Eli is bottom third in QB rating

Bottom half in completion percentage

Near dead last in yards per attempt

Tied for 4th in interceptions

Tied for 4th in passing attempts

Bottom third in Pts per game. Worst playoff team in this category

Bottom third in yards per game

Near the bottom in rushing yards per game

Near the bottom in first downs per game

Near the bottom in 3rd down % and 3rd downs made

Only the browns and the 49ers have a lower time of possession.

The good news is we were near the best in penalties.



So again, if we are giving credit to Reese and Spags for the defense, what exactly has McAdoo done here? Clock management at the end of games? OK lets give him that. In comment 13289108 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Dude, he is not under heavy pressure on every play. There are far too many plays where Eli has the time and he flat out misses the WRs or he misses his read and throws to the wrong WR. He is bouncing the ball to WRs on 10-15 yard throws for Christ sakes. Most of his longer passes are either under thrown or off target left/right.I am watching Tryod fucking Taylor zip balls in accurately and that guy would not be considered to be on par with Eli. That being said, this offense may function better with a guy like that right now.So, where is McAdoo in all of this? He is the head coach and one who is also responsible for the offense. This coach is failing to get our top paid QB to perform.Eli is bottom third in QB ratingBottom half in completion percentageNear dead last in yards per attemptTied for 4th in interceptionsTied for 4th in passing attemptsBottom third in Pts per game. Worst playoff team in this categoryBottom third in yards per gameNear the bottom in rushing yards per gameNear the bottom in first downs per gameNear the bottom in 3rd down % and 3rd downs madeOnly the browns and the 49ers have a lower time of possession.The good news is we were near the best in penalties.So again, if we are giving credit to Reese and Spags for the defense, what exactly has McAdoo done here? Clock management at the end of games? OK lets give him that.

Beats me if he is a good Head Coach but, optimistically, Jimmy Googs : 8:31 am : link we made the playoffs, even if its on the back of a revamped defense. So the guy deserves credit for putting up double-digits wins in his first NFL season.



Pessimistically, I have to question some of what has gone on with the Offense this season including:

- creating little to nothing of a gameplan each week, especially to start games where Giants are awful in Q1

- no development/improvement of anybody on the O-line

- curious decision to forego getting another Fullback and instead relying on current crop of TEs

- slow decisions to start taking snaps away from both Jennings and Cruz when both have seen their last days as Giants









Only thing to say about McAdoo after first year is that he is not Bob in Newburgh : 8:40 am : link a total failure and deserves more year(s).



Many new HCs get a big bump in their initial year - see Todd Bowles.



Besides getting some missing pieces, he needs a more creative offense. Nothing I have seen from what we run qualifies, and I believe best thing he can do is put his HC hat on and fire the guy wearing the OC hat.





RE: RE: If Eli had a clean pocket and time to survey the field shelovesnycsports : 8:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13289108 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:





Quote:





and checkdown through his receivers, I think a lot of other problems would just fall into place.









Dude, he is not under heavy pressure on every play. There are far too many plays where Eli has the time and he flat out misses the WRs or he misses his read and throws to the wrong WR. He is bouncing the ball to WRs on 10-15 yard throws for Christ sakes. Most of his longer passes are either under thrown or off target left/right.



I am watching Tryod fucking Taylor zip balls in accurately and that guy would not be considered to be on par with Eli. That being said, this offense may function better with a guy like that right now.



So, where is McAdoo in all of this? He is the head coach and one who is also responsible for the offense. This coach is failing to get our top paid QB to perform.



Eli is bottom third in QB rating

Bottom half in completion percentage

Near dead last in yards per attempt

Tied for 4th in interceptions

Tied for 4th in passing attempts

Bottom third in Pts per game. Worst playoff team in this category

Bottom third in yards per game

Near the bottom in rushing yards per game

Near the bottom in first downs per game

Near the bottom in 3rd down % and 3rd downs made

Only the browns and the 49ers have a lower time of possession.

The good news is we were near the best in penalties.



So again, if we are giving credit to Reese and Spags for the defense, what exactly has McAdoo done here? Clock management at the end of games? OK lets give him that.

Yet he is taking his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.



I am starting to hear stuff like Lucky and Well he has the Defense now because the Giants gave him three players. Then well the offense is not as good this year...Don't we have an Offensive Coordinator?

He is not in on the Defense any Head Coach is in on the Defense its a part of the team and you can be sure those guys are not only playing for their coordinator but for their coach too.



What I see we are not coming into games and getting blown out anymore. The team is more healthy and ready to play on a consistent basis. Imagine another coach coming in and having to replace a Legend. its the Peter Principle at work to some in here. You have to look at the distractions that could have ripped the team apart. Mac has been solid. Josh Brown,Victor Cruz Preseason, Injuries Losing most of his blockers for his running game in camp, Losing Pugh for weeks and Offensive line problems,Odell as a Distraction,The Media destroying his offense and QB,His Clothes Calling out his Play Calling, The Walkie-Talkie thing, Under inflated Balls in Pittsburg, All this and yet the Team Won. If I was to compare this it would be like what happened When Joe Girardi took over the Yanks from Torre.

He won because he guided the team. This is what Benny Mac is doing. He is doing the little things behind the scene to keep this team winning, The whole change towards the younger crowd in Pre-Season. The work day schedule.Clock Managment.

Uniting a team is never an easy thing. Replacing a Legend even harder,Yet this guy has taken all that and has produced his first year.

Luck? I hope he stays lucky for years. In comment 13289151 EricJ said:Yet he is taking his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.I am starting to hear stuff like Lucky and Well he has the Defense now because the Giants gave him three players. Then well the offense is not as good this year...Don't we have an Offensive Coordinator?He is not in on the Defense any Head Coach is in on the Defense its a part of the team and you can be sure those guys are not only playing for their coordinator but for their coach too.What I see we are not coming into games and getting blown out anymore. The team is more healthy and ready to play on a consistent basis. Imagine another coach coming in and having to replace a Legend. its the Peter Principle at work to some in here. You have to look at the distractions that could have ripped the team apart. Mac has been solid. Josh Brown,Victor Cruz Preseason, Injuries Losing most of his blockers for his running game in camp, Losing Pugh for weeks and Offensive line problems,Odell as a Distraction,The Media destroying his offense and QB,His Clothes Calling out his Play Calling, The Walkie-Talkie thing, Under inflated Balls in Pittsburg, All this and yet the Team Won. If I was to compare this it would be like what happened When Joe Girardi took over the Yanks from Torre.He won because he guided the team. This is what Benny Mac is doing. He is doing the little things behind the scene to keep this team winning, The whole change towards the younger crowd in Pre-Season. The work day schedule.Clock Managment.Uniting a team is never an easy thing. Replacing a Legend even harder,Yet this guy has taken all that and has produced his first year.Luck? I hope he stays lucky for years.

RE: RE: Can we? FStubbs : 8:53 am : link

Quote: In comment 13288689 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





He's an offensive coach, yes?



This team scored 420 points last year, good for 6th in the NFL.



This year we've scored 291 points, good for 25th in the NFL.



This offense, with the same personnel, has fallen from 6th in the NFL to 25th in the NFL, and offense is what McAdoo hangs his hat on.



Defense is winning us games this year, and it's hard to give him credit for that.



Jury is still out.





I've asked myself what is the key piece that is missing from this year's team as compared to last year's team and the only thing I can come up with is this:



1. No #2 WR - Randle cause interceptions but he also was a threat and a #2.. WR Cruz is now a #4 wideout, nothing more, and all the pressure is on OBJ.

2. Harder schedule this year. The NFC East is tougher and the Giants played a tougher schedule.

3. Eli - sorry, he has regressed some due to our horrible OT's and 13 games of no running game.

4. NO FB - we can't block.



120 or so point differential due to these four points. Am I missing anything?



Randle wasn't a #2. He wasn't NFL caliber at all, proven by the fact he's out of the NFL. In comment 13289014 SGMen said:Randle wasn't a #2. He wasn't NFL caliber at all, proven by the fact he's out of the NFL.

He's been playing to the team's strengths exiled : 9:16 am : link Can't argue that he's had a successful first year (with the help of a kick-ass defense and coordinator).

Has BBI ever agreed on anything? drkenneth : 9:18 am : link ?

P.S., Britt, crick exiled : 9:20 am : link I'm with you guys 100% on Eli! Keep fighting the good fight!

Same old same old Mason : 10:23 am : link <insert HC> and Eli get credit for wins

Reese, Ross and sometimes the Maras get blame for losses.



And may the two never meet.

Can we steer this thread shelovesnycsports : 10:32 am : link Back towards the Coach and leave the Eli slamming to the Eli threads.

I don't know how many guys could put up with the NY media like Mac has. Even the Christie stuff. (please do no post the Christie Camel Toe pick again) These are all distractions and yet the team other than last week comes out ready to play.

RE: Can we steer this thread LauderdaleMatty : 10:40 am : link

Quote: Back towards the Coach and leave the Eli slamming to the Eli threads.

I don't know how many guys could put up with the NY media like Mac has. Even the Christie stuff. (please do no post the Christie Camel Toe pick again) These are all distractions and yet the team other than last week comes out ready to play.



The losing streak was not good. And again and again and again. Wtf is so special w this guys offense or play calling. Please. Willing to be impressed



But inserting three step drops and shorter routes could have been installed by 20 other coaches. And U has a lot of time to handle the media as the next time he has any input on the D Will be the first



I dont think he a bad guy. Seems like he has a steady demeanor. Good hire? I have absolutely no idea yet. Get back to be in 3 years.



Barry Swirzter won a Super Bowl. Was he a good hire? People here have short memories and low standards IMO In comment 13289258 shelovesnycsports said:The losing streak was not good. And again and again and again. Wtf is so special w this guys offense or play calling. Please. Willing to be impressedBut inserting three step drops and shorter routes could have been installed by 20 other coaches. And U has a lot of time to handle the media as the next time he has any input on the D Will be the firstI dont think he a bad guy. Seems like he has a steady demeanor. Good hire? I have absolutely no idea yet. Get back to be in 3 years.Barry Swirzter won a Super Bowl. Was he a good hire? People here have short memories and low standards IMO

I don't understand judging a coach by "creativity" Ten Ton Hammer : 10:46 am : link You win or lose in the NFL by talent, not coaching wizardry. When you have the talent, you win.



Look at the playoff field and show me the "creative" coach. Belichick excluded, because he's a cheat code.

LauderdaleMatty and others ColHowPepper : 10:57 am : link Isn't it inconsistent to absolve Eli for the level of his performance this year because of all the limitations of the personnel on O and not grant BM the same benefit of the doubt for the level of play of the offense?

RE: I don't understand judging a coach by LauderdaleMatty : 11:01 am : link

Quote: You win or lose in the NFL by talent, not coaching wizardry. When you have the talent, you win.



Look at the playoff field and show me the "creative" coach. Belichick excluded, because he's a cheat code.



Really. Bill B wind w Jacoby Brisett due to his massive talent? I judge coaches by a lot of different things. And how come the great Tim Lewis w the same talent Spags had struggled so bad. Putting in players in better positions to succeed. Over coming injuries by adjusting. Morale.



So there's no difference between Bill B and Ex but talent. It's all talent. Just disagree Vehemently whenever I hear that it's mainly talent. Sure it's a big part of it but the plenty of coaches fail w talent. Every year. In comment 13289278 Ten Ton Hammer said:Really. Bill B wind w Jacoby Brisett due to his massive talent? I judge coaches by a lot of different things. And how come the great Tim Lewis w the same talent Spags had struggled so bad. Putting in players in better positions to succeed. Over coming injuries by adjusting. Morale.So there's no difference between Bill B and Ex but talent. It's all talent. Just disagree Vehemently whenever I hear that it's mainly talent. Sure it's a big part of it but the plenty of coaches fail w talent. Every year.

RE: 2013 to 2016, Jimmy Googs : 11:06 am : link

Quote:

Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?





It mostly means Eli doesn't want to be sacked anymore and is taking things into his own hands to limit those occurrences.



15 games in thus far and our O-line performance across the board hasn't really changed much at all. In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:It mostly means Eli doesn't want to be sacked anymore and is taking things into his own hands to limit those occurrences.15 games in thus far and our O-line performance across the board hasn't really changed much at all.

RE: RE: Can we steer this thread shelovesnycsports : 12:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289258 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Back towards the Coach and leave the Eli slamming to the Eli threads.

I don't know how many guys could put up with the NY media like Mac has. Even the Christie stuff. (please do no post the Christie Camel Toe pick again) These are all distractions and yet the team other than last week comes out ready to play.







The losing streak was not good. And again and again and again. Wtf is so special w this guys offense or play calling. Please. Willing to be impressed



But inserting three step drops and shorter routes could have been installed by 20 other coaches. And U has a lot of time to handle the media as the next time he has any input on the D Will be the first



I dont think he a bad guy. Seems like he has a steady demeanor. Good hire? I have absolutely no idea yet. Get back to be in 3 years.



Barry Swirzter won a Super Bowl. Was he a good hire? People here have short memories and low standards IMO



You lost me when you said losing streak

Is 3 games a losing streak in a 10 win season? 16 games? Wouldn't you have to taken account the 6 game winning streak.

Maybe if you said not winning on the road.



low standards ? for a coach who just got the Team in the Playoffs in the last 5 years?



Teams are not divided like the 85 Bears, offense and defense Special Teams you can bet that the head coach is grading all his players when he is watching film of designing a game plan. Do you think it was Spags that pulled Eli Apple out of a game? No that's a Head Coach action as is the reserve list every game.



I don't think Barry Switzer and Ben McAdoo have any of the same coaching philosophies. Was Dallas in a deep reclining shape when Switzer was hired?

We are coming off two 6-10 seasons.

This season proved we needed a new voice in that locker room. I think the best think a coach can do is unit his team as one. I think he has pulled that off.

In comment 13289267 LauderdaleMatty said:You lost me when you said losing streakIs 3 games a losing streak in a 10 win season? 16 games? Wouldn't you have to taken account the 6 game winning streak.Maybe if you said not winning on the road.low standards ? for a coach who just got the Team in the Playoffs in the last 5 years?Teams are not divided like the 85 Bears, offense and defense Special Teams you can bet that the head coach is grading all his players when he is watching film of designing a game plan. Do you think it was Spags that pulled Eli Apple out of a game? No that's a Head Coach action as is the reserve list every game.I don't think Barry Switzer and Ben McAdoo have any of the same coaching philosophies. Was Dallas in a deep reclining shape when Switzer was hired?We are coming off two 6-10 seasons.This season proved we needed a new voice in that locker room. I think the best think a coach can do is unit his team as one. I think he has pulled that off.

RE: RE: 2013 to 2016, shelovesnycsports : 12:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:







Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?









It mostly means Eli doesn't want to be sacked anymore and is taking things into his own hands to limit those occurrences.



15 games in thus far and our O-line performance across the board hasn't really changed much at all.



You can't just look at sacks

You have to look at hurries too and the fact the ball comes out faster than any other QB because the team doesn't want its Franchise QB to be hurt. there is no depth at back up QB. How many game would we win this year with Nassib who is on IR and Johnson who has never taken a season snap with this team.

Look at last weeks game Philly was rushing 3 guys at the end and still getting to Eli. In comment 13289307 Jimmy Googs said:You can't just look at sacksYou have to look at hurries too and the fact the ball comes out faster than any other QB because the team doesn't want its Franchise QB to be hurt. there is no depth at back up QB. How many game would we win this year with Nassib who is on IR and Johnson who has never taken a season snap with this team.Look at last weeks game Philly was rushing 3 guys at the end and still getting to Eli.

From a fan perspective it's simple Ron Johnson 30 : 12:25 pm : link Wins = OK coach



Loses = always coaches fault



Yes, it really is that simple

BBI is full of curmudgeons. Let other people have their opinions. Jim in Hoboken : 12:26 pm : link I am sure the same people clamoring for McAdoo to be the coach of the year are the same people who wanted to retain Coughlin.



You can look at the 10-5 record and say he is doing a great job. So what if somebody else bristles at the prevent offense up 6 pts starting in the third quarter.



Who cares? Let's see how he does with a tougher schedule next year. Defense has been unbelievable closing out games this year, that's the main difference compared to last.



I'm sure McAdoo doesn't have a lot to do with the defense's success this year. By the same token, I can't blame him solely for the offense' ineptitude this year either, throwing against prevent defense every game by the second quarter I am sure did a lot for its gaudy stats last year.

RE: RE: RE: 2013 to 2016, EricJ : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289307 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13289044 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:







Eli has also been sacked less this season (20) than he was in 2014 (28) and 2015 (27). So, does this mean the OLine isn't as bad as some make it out to be?









It mostly means Eli doesn't want to be sacked anymore and is taking things into his own hands to limit those occurrences.



15 games in thus far and our O-line performance across the board hasn't really changed much at all.







You can't just look at sacks

You have to look at hurries too and the fact the ball comes out faster than any other QB because the team doesn't want its Franchise QB to be hurt. there is no depth at back up QB. How many game would we win this year with Nassib who is on IR and Johnson who has never taken a season snap with this team.

Look at last weeks game Philly was rushing 3 guys at the end and still getting to Eli.



It is not even fair to discuss Nassib. The guy is not even an NFL quality backup. In my opinion, this is another fail on the part of Reese. They come into this season again knowing Nassib cannot manage the team if Eli goes down and yet they still proceed with him. In comment 13289392 shelovesnycsports said:It is not even fair to discuss Nassib. The guy is not even an NFL quality backup. In my opinion, this is another fail on the part of Reese. They come into this season again knowing Nassib cannot manage the team if Eli goes down and yet they still proceed with him.