Mac Not in Conversation--Why? NJLCO : 12/26/2016 8:36 am Reading MMQ this morning and King's top 10 list for Coach of the Year award doesn't include Mac---how can that be? Did anyone at the start of the season have us with 10 wins?



He has his buddy from New England as his top pick

I noticed that too. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/26/2016 8:49 am : link I did a double take to make sure I didn't miss his name. He most definitely should be in the conversation.

It's like that NFL.com article. FStubbs : 12/26/2016 8:50 am : link The one that had every team with a winning record as a Superbowl contender except the at the time 8-3 Giants.



Mentally the media thinks of the Giants as a 5-11 team that by fluke has twice as many wins.

RE: It's like that NFL.com article. Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 8:58 am : link

Quote: The one that had every team with a winning record as a Superbowl contender except the at the time 8-3 Giants.



Mentally the media thinks of the Giants as a 5-11 team that by fluke has twice as many wins.



As do a bunch on here In comment 13289165 FStubbs said:As do a bunch on here

What are the criteria for Coach of the Year? Are there any? Do they Marty in Albany : 12/26/2016 8:59 am : link differ from person to person? Maybe King's criteria are different from other peoples.



I have not read the article, but I doubt it was written with the intention to stir the pot a la Skip Bayless.

What's Mac done here? trueblueinpw : 12/26/2016 9:21 am : link Around the league the consensus is that the Giants got a lot better on defense and a lot worse on offense. The numbers clearly support this thesis. So, what's Mac done here? He didn't get the talent on defense and he doesn't coach the defense. He coaches the offense and that unit is in the fucking crapper. Also, even though TC wasn't making the playoffs the past seasons, his teams played hard and stuck together in the locker room. So it's not like McAdoo turned around the culture of the franchise.



LauderdaleMarty said all this in another thread, and pointed out how freaking lucky McAdoo was to OBJ when he became OC and then got a 200 million upgrade at defense his first season as HC.



Has McAdoo had more than one game plan this year?

Last time I checked, late game decisions last year cost us a few games jcn56 : 12/26/2016 9:26 am : link This year the record in those games is decidedly different, mostly on the basis of decision making towards the end of the game, made by the head coach.



McAdoo should be in the conversation, not including him is BS. Complaining about him not getting it would be too, though, too many strong candidates this season.

RE: What's Mac done here? drkenneth : 12/26/2016 9:26 am : link

Quote: Around the league the consensus is that the Giants got a lot better on defense and a lot worse on offense. The numbers clearly support this thesis. So, what's Mac done here? He didn't get the talent on defense and he doesn't coach the defense. He coaches the offense and that unit is in the fucking crapper. Also, even though TC wasn't making the playoffs the past seasons, his teams played hard and stuck together in the locker room. So it's not like McAdoo turned around the culture of the franchise.



LauderdaleMarty said all this in another thread, and pointed out how freaking lucky McAdoo was to OBJ when he became OC and then got a 200 million upgrade at defense his first season as HC.



Has McAdoo had more than one game plan this year?



It must be tough being miserable all the time. In comment 13289192 trueblueinpw said:It must be tough being miserable all the time.

He's done a good job..... Simms11 : 12/26/2016 9:27 am : link nobody can deny that, but the offense is still not very good. He's gotten them to the playoffs after a long hiatus, but a lot of that could be attributed to Spags D. I think he'll be in the discussion, but Garrett will most likely be that guy this year.

From the other thread What has he done? shelovesnycsports : 12/26/2016 9:27 am : link Yet he is taking his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.



I am starting to hear stuff like Lucky and Well he has the Defense now because the Giants gave him three players. Then well the offense is not as good this year...Don't we have an Offensive Coordinator?

He is not in on the Defense any Head Coach is in on the Defense its a part of the team and you can be sure those guys are not only playing for their coordinator but for their coach too.



What I see we are not coming into games and getting blown out anymore. The team is more healthy and ready to play on a consistent basis. Imagine another coach coming in and having to replace a Legend. its the Peter Principle at work to some in here. You have to look at the distractions that could have ripped the team apart. Mac has been solid. Josh Brown,Victor Cruz Preseason, Injuries Losing most of his blockers for his running game in camp, Losing Pugh for weeks and Offensive line problems,Odell as a Distraction,The Media destroying his offense and QB,His Clothes Calling out his Play Calling, The Walkie-Talkie thing, Under inflated Balls in Pittsburg, All this and yet the Team Won. If I was to compare this it would be like what happened When Joe Girardi took over the Yanks from Torre.

He won because he guided the team. This is what Benny Mac is doing. He is doing the little things behind the scene to keep this team winning, The whole change towards the younger crowd in Pre-Season. The work day schedule.Clock Managment.

Uniting a team is never an easy thing. Replacing a Legend even harder,Yet this guy has taken all that and has produced his first year.

Luck? I hope he stays lucky for years.

RE: RE: What's Mac done here? Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 9:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13289192 trueblueinpw said:





Quote:





Around the league the consensus is that the Giants got a lot better on defense and a lot worse on offense. The numbers clearly support this thesis. So, what's Mac done here? He didn't get the talent on defense and he doesn't coach the defense. He coaches the offense and that unit is in the fucking crapper. Also, even though TC wasn't making the playoffs the past seasons, his teams played hard and stuck together in the locker room. So it's not like McAdoo turned around the culture of the franchise.



LauderdaleMarty said all this in another thread, and pointed out how freaking lucky McAdoo was to OBJ when he became OC and then got a 200 million upgrade at defense his first season as HC.



Has McAdoo had more than one game plan this year?







It must be tough being miserable all the time.



Kinda crossed my mind as well..:) In comment 13289197 drkenneth said:Kinda crossed my mind as well..:)

Working against McAdoo an_idol_mind : 12/26/2016 9:31 am : link is the fact that a lot of the credit for the Giants' turnaround is going (fairly or unfairly) to Reese for the massive spending to fix the defense.



It's not terribly hard to argue that another coach would have a similar level of success. It's probably compounded by the fact that the offense's troubles have some people wondering if McAdoo is a bit overwhelmed doing the playcalling on top of everything else.

RE: RE: RE: What's Mac done here? drkenneth : 12/26/2016 9:36 am : link

Quote: In comment 13289197 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13289192 trueblueinpw said:





Quote:





Around the league the consensus is that the Giants got a lot better on defense and a lot worse on offense. The numbers clearly support this thesis. So, what's Mac done here? He didn't get the talent on defense and he doesn't coach the defense. He coaches the offense and that unit is in the fucking crapper. Also, even though TC wasn't making the playoffs the past seasons, his teams played hard and stuck together in the locker room. So it's not like McAdoo turned around the culture of the franchise.



LauderdaleMarty said all this in another thread, and pointed out how freaking lucky McAdoo was to OBJ when he became OC and then got a 200 million upgrade at defense his first season as HC.



Has McAdoo had more than one game plan this year?







It must be tough being miserable all the time.







Kinda crossed my mind as well..:)



It's unbelievable the hoops that folks here will jump through to find someone to blame/something to piss and moan about.



This team has issues, yes. But I'm gonna just sit back and enjoy the season.



In comment 13289200 Big Blue '56 said:It's unbelievable the hoops that folks here will jump through to find someone to blame/something to piss and moan about.This team has issues, yes. But I'm gonna just sit back and enjoy the season.

it's ok to wonder fkap : 12/26/2016 9:44 am : link why he's not in the conversation, but it's also ok to think his part of the conversation will be short.



"McAdoo?"

"OK, we considered him. Next candidate"



He should be a possibility, but not a strong possibility.



As others have said, the D is carrying the team, while the O barely does its part, and has regressed from last year. Mac is associated with the O to a much larger extent than with the D.

RE: RE: RE: RE: What's Mac done here? Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 9:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13289200 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13289197 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13289192 trueblueinpw said:





Quote:





Around the league the consensus is that the Giants got a lot better on defense and a lot worse on offense. The numbers clearly support this thesis. So, what's Mac done here? He didn't get the talent on defense and he doesn't coach the defense. He coaches the offense and that unit is in the fucking crapper. Also, even though TC wasn't making the playoffs the past seasons, his teams played hard and stuck together in the locker room. So it's not like McAdoo turned around the culture of the franchise.



LauderdaleMarty said all this in another thread, and pointed out how freaking lucky McAdoo was to OBJ when he became OC and then got a 200 million upgrade at defense his first season as HC.



Has McAdoo had more than one game plan this year?







It must be tough being miserable all the time.







Kinda crossed my mind as well..:)







It's unbelievable the hoops that folks here will jump through to find someone to blame/something to piss and moan about.



This team has issues, yes. But I'm gonna just sit back and enjoy the season.





Couldn't agree more..Even when they grudgingly acknowledge the progress and the result, it ALWAYS is immediately followed by a BUT and a list of weaknesses, as though most other teams are solid in almost every way In comment 13289211 drkenneth said:Couldn't agree more..Even when they grudgingly acknowledge the progress and the result, it ALWAYS is immediately followed by a BUT and a list of weaknesses, as though most other teams are solid in almost every way

RE: He's done a good job..... FStubbs : 12/26/2016 9:48 am : link

Quote: nobody can deny that, but the offense is still not very good. He's gotten them to the playoffs after a long hiatus, but a lot of that could be attributed to Spags D. I think he'll be in the discussion, but Garrett will most likely be that guy this year.



So Marvin Lewis was the coach who beat us in 2000 and not Brian Billick. In comment 13289198 Simms11 said:So Marvin Lewis was the coach who beat us in 2000 and not Brian Billick.

RE: It's like that NFL.com article. NINEster : 12/26/2016 9:50 am : link

Quote: The one that had every team with a winning record as a Superbowl contender except the at the time 8-3 Giants.



Mentally the media thinks of the Giants as a 5-11 team that by fluke has twice as many wins.



History biases all.



Giants with their 9-10 win wildcard Super Bowl triumphs filled with some up and down seasons.



Versus say the Seahawks with 2-3 dominant seasons and now that they literally are a fluke 5-11 team this season with double the wins, they get way too much benefit of the doubt. If Arizona didn't screw up a game or two, they should be on the cusp of elimination now.



In comment 13289165 FStubbs said:History biases all.Giants with their 9-10 win wildcard Super Bowl triumphs filled with some up and down seasons.Versus say the Seahawks with 2-3 dominant seasons and now that they literally are a fluke 5-11 team this season with double the wins, they get way too much benefit of the doubt. If Arizona didn't screw up a game or two, they should be on the cusp of elimination now.

Not sure why he gets discredited because of the offense Keith : 12/26/2016 9:51 am : link and doesn't receive credit for the defense. He's the HC, he's in charge of the whole team. They won 10 games after missing the playoffs for 5 years in his first season. That's all that matters. He's done a great job as a HC and someone who gets the most out of his players and has done a great job building team unity.



The offense isn't much different than last year. The biggest difference is that our defense is much better and games are played much different because of that. Defenses play us differently as well.



He should absolutely be in the conversation for coach of the year.

And the elephant in the room - the main reason the O has jcn56 : 12/26/2016 9:55 am : link underperformed this year is Eli.



Is that on McAdoo? Partly, for sure. Could also be age, an injury we don't know about. But when you have a 20M man at the helm who isn't living up to expectations it's hard to blame the HC for the output.

Eli has underperformed, sure fkap : 12/26/2016 10:16 am : link but why was I reading allseason about vanilla offensive schemes, lackluster playcalling, and crazy bunching of receivers, making it easier for the D to cover an area? a horribly underwhelming OL, even by Giants standards?



It isn't all on Eli.





RE: And the elephant in the room - the main reason the O has drkenneth : 12/26/2016 10:21 am : link

Quote: underperformed this year is Eli.



Is that on McAdoo? Partly, for sure. Could also be age, an injury we don't know about. But when you have a 20M man at the helm who isn't living up to expectations it's hard to blame the HC for the output.



But he's the MAIN reason. Is he part of the issue, of course? The OL is an issue, no running game, no FB, no TE, no outside threat other than Beckham.



How many times do we need to go over this? In comment 13289228 jcn56 said:But he's the MAIN reason. Is he part of the issue, of course? The OL is an issue, no running game, no FB, no TE, no outside threat other than Beckham.How many times do we need to go over this?

Maybe I'm letting the Philly game taint my evaluation a bit jcn56 : 12/26/2016 10:26 am : link but he had protection, if spotty at times. He had a running game that was working.



The WRs and TEs are a function of Eli as much as he's a function of them. He's been missing open WRs or not hitting them in stride. The expectation of a franchise QB is to make the players around him look better, and Eli hasn't met that this year.

Jack 'blame it on Del Rio' Carson53 : 12/26/2016 10:42 am : link gets my vote hands down, too bad Carr went down.



BTW, did you see that beast Kelce last night?

I believe he was a 3rd Rd. pick, draft a damn TE around here.



RE: Maybe I'm letting the Philly game taint my evaluation a bit drkenneth : 12/26/2016 10:43 am : link

Quote: but he had protection, if spotty at times. He had a running game that was working.



The WRs and TEs are a function of Eli as much as he's a function of them. He's been missing open WRs or not hitting them in stride. The expectation of a franchise QB is to make the players around him look better, and Eli hasn't met that this year.



He was bad in Philly no doubt. That "spotty protection" has a cumulative affect....He doesn't trust the OL.



If "They had a running game that was working" then why throw the ball 63 times?



He has the 29th running game in the NFL



His TE is from Stony Brook.



Has he been good? No.



People here act like they spent $200 mil on offense, and Eli is just fucking it up. That's not the case.



BBI also tends to overrate the quality of play around the league. In comment 13289254 jcn56 said:He was bad in Philly no doubt. That "spotty protection" has a cumulative affect....He doesn't trust the OL.If "They had a running game that was working" then why throw the ball 63 times?He has the 29th running game in the NFLHis TE is from Stony Brook.Has he been good? No.People here act like they spent $200 mil on offense, and Eli is just fucking it up. That's not the case.BBI also tends to overrate the quality of play around the league.

I think he should be an obvious choice as one of the top 10 Matt M. : 12/26/2016 10:44 am : link But, does it really matter? He isn't the very best coach of the year, so who cares?

who cares what the pundits have to say chris r : 12/26/2016 10:45 am : link or about awards like this. Just win.

200 million reasons HomerJones45 : 12/26/2016 10:48 am : link Top 4 free agents available for the defense, Cruz back, good team culture, pretty much meant any HC was getting this team back in the playoffs. B Mc isn't going to get much credit for that.

Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer LauderdaleMatty : 12/26/2016 10:56 am : link Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.

FStubbs if that was the case area junc : 12/26/2016 11:07 am : link (we are seen as a 5 win team that doubled its likely win output) that WOULD make McAdoo a COY candidate.



That's not the case - this team SHOULD make the Playoffs. So the fact we earned a Wild Card spot isn't exactly a wizardy of coaching. That's the point.

RE: Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer drkenneth : 12/26/2016 11:12 am : link

Quote: Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.



Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.



Miserable. In comment 13289287 LauderdaleMatty said:Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.Miserable.

RE: Because Ron Johnson 30 : 12/26/2016 11:14 am : link

Quote: he hasn't done a good job with the offense



That's a matter of perspective. There is one star player on offense. How many starters on the Giants would start for other teams? Pugh and Beckham? How many plays has Eli left on the field? How is any of that on the coach? In comment 13289204 area junc said:That's a matter of perspective. There is one star player on offense. How many starters on the Giants would start for other teams? Pugh and Beckham? How many plays has Eli left on the field? How is any of that on the coach?

10-5, clinched a playoff spot Vin R : 12/26/2016 11:15 am : link Coaches in the media capital of the world and not consider in the top 10?



Joke.

He should be in the conversation WillVAB : 12/26/2016 12:40 pm : link His job is to manage the team and win games. He's done well at both considering the relative health of the team (strength coach change), rookie contributions, in game management, and overall record (10-5). The Giants haven't had a playoff locked up this early since 2008. He's had a very successful rookie campaign.



Some people want to knock the offense and/or credit Spags for the defense. The HC isn't responsible for one or the other -- he's responsible for the entire team. As far as the entire team is concerned, he's done an excellent job managing games to the strength of the team, which is the defense.



How many wasted seasons did we see under Coughlin because he brought in brain dead defensive coordinators? 06, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14?

RE: RE: Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer shelovesnycsports : 12/26/2016 12:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289287 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.







Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.



Miserable.

Now that was funny! In comment 13289312 drkenneth said:Now that was funny!

RE: RE: Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer LauderdaleMatty : 12/26/2016 12:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289287 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.







Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.



Miserable.



Make sure u swallow U blow MCAdoo. Ur posts always suck. . So suck away In comment 13289312 drkenneth said:Make sure u swallow U blow MCAdoo. Ur posts always suck. . So suck away

RE: Because UConn4523 : 12/26/2016 12:49 pm : link

Quote: he hasn't done a good job with the offense



Not sure if you know this but he's our head coach not our OC. Unless of course you are suggesting he shouldn't get any credit for defense or special teams just because he was a former OC... In comment 13289204 area junc said:Not sure if you know this but he's our head coach not our OC. Unless of course you are suggesting he shouldn't get any credit for defense or special teams just because he was a former OC...

RE: RE: Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 12:50 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289287 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.







Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.



Miserable.



I loved those two guys in the balcony, Waldorf and Astoria.. In comment 13289312 drkenneth said:I loved those two guys in the balcony, Waldorf and Astoria..

drkenny trueblueinpw : 12/26/2016 12:50 pm : link Not sure why you feel the need to say I'm "miserable" because I bothered to answer the OPs question. How about instead of crapping on me, you go ahead and tell us why McAdoo should be CoY?

RE: RE: RE: Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer drkenneth : 12/26/2016 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289312 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13289287 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.







Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.



Miserable.







I loved those two guys in the balcony, Waldorf and Astoria..



They were great. In comment 13289413 Big Blue '56 said:They were great.

RE: RE: RE: Right now McAdoo is more Barry Switzer drkenneth : 12/26/2016 12:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289312 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13289287 LauderdaleMatty said:





Quote:





Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.



There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.







Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.



Miserable.







Make sure u swallow U blow MCAdoo. Ur posts always suck. . So suck away



You are without a doubt one of the worst posters here. Always miserable, negative, sad that Tommy Boy is gone.



Or let me type that so you can translate it:



u r the WoRsT kind of POSTerz OuT there. suk it u Old fart. In comment 13289410 LauderdaleMatty said:You are without a doubt one of the worst posters here. Always miserable, negative, sad that Tommy Boy is gone.Or let me type that so you can translate it:u r the WoRsT kind of POSTerz OuT there. suk it u Old fart.

And the Barry Switzer comparison is truly off the mark. drkenneth : 12/26/2016 1:00 pm : link You couldn't be more wrong if you said 1+1= 6.

He was hired to keep continuity on the offense Rflairr : 12/26/2016 1:00 pm : link And his offense has regressed to one of the worst in the NFL. Being bailed out by Odell and the defense all season.



In the coversation? For what?

And before Rflairr : 12/26/2016 1:02 pm : link we give him the credit for getting to the playoffs, Think about how many games they dropped last season in the 4th qtr. If they had a defense of any kind they might have won 10-12 games last season

Mac Not in Conversation--Why? Torrag : 12/26/2016 1:02 pm : link Hmm maybe because he's known as an offensive coach...and his offense is pedestrian and predictable?

Mac replaced a legend? Kivorka : 12/26/2016 1:05 pm : link Love TC but legend? I don't think so but I guess it depends on your definition of legend.

It shouldn't matter what a HC's penchant is or has been..He Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 1:08 pm : link has much more responsibility than he did as OC..Spags was a terrific DC his first go-around here(yes, talent helps), but as Rams' HC he didn't put in nearly the same time into his D than he fid before becoming head honcho..



If Norv Turner's head is still on straight and he wants to coach, I wouldn't mind him as our OC next year..The OL still needs help though

RE: Mac replaced a legend? shelovesnycsports : 12/26/2016 1:16 pm : link

Quote: Love TC but legend? I don't think so but I guess it depends on your definition of legend.

Coughlin won two Superbowls and if you ask any Fan After Parcells they will say Coughlin as the best coaches of the Franchise. Coughlin and Parcells are both Legendary coaches and Hall of Famers. In comment 13289442 Kivorka said:Coughlin won two Superbowls and if you ask any Fan After Parcells they will say Coughlin as the best coaches of the Franchise. Coughlin and Parcells are both Legendary coaches and Hall of Famers.

RE: It shouldn't matter what a HC's penchant is or has been..He shelovesnycsports : 12/26/2016 1:18 pm : link

Quote: has much more responsibility than he did as OC..Spags was a terrific DC his first go-around here(yes, talent helps), but as Rams' HC he didn't put in nearly the same time into his D than he fid before becoming head honcho..



If Norv Turner's head is still on straight and he wants to coach, I wouldn't mind him as our OC next year..The OL still needs help though

Norve Turners Offense

Like a Round Hole for a Square Peg here. The Next OC will be a WCO Guy and have ties to the Packer style that Mac wants to run. In comment 13289447 Big Blue '56 said:Norve Turners OffenseLike a Round Hole for a Square Peg here. The Next OC will be a WCO Guy and have ties to the Packer style that Mac wants to run.

RE: It shouldn't matter what a HC's penchant is or has been..He drkenneth : 12/26/2016 1:21 pm : link

Quote: has much more responsibility than he did as OC..Spags was a terrific DC his first go-around here(yes, talent helps), but as Rams' HC he didn't put in nearly the same time into his D than he fid before becoming head honcho..



If Norv Turner's head is still on straight and he wants to coach, I wouldn't mind him as our OC next year..The OL still needs help though



Was thinking about Norv. I think were gonna see a change at OC....Sullivan was always an odd selection. Losing out on Philbin hurt.



In comment 13289447 Big Blue '56 said:Was thinking about Norv. I think were gonna see a change at OC....Sullivan was always an odd selection. Losing out on Philbin hurt.

Ben wanted to bring in Philbin shelovesnycsports : 12/26/2016 1:28 pm : link as his Quarterbacks Coach. Cignetti and Sullivan with Gilbride are our weakest coaches. I can see that Mac will have more of a say over who is on his staffs than this year.

The Colts could very well fire the staff so Philbin would be avaliable we will have to see after the season.

RE: RE: It shouldn't matter what a HC's penchant is or has been..He Matt M. : 12/26/2016 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289447 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





has much more responsibility than he did as OC..Spags was a terrific DC his first go-around here(yes, talent helps), but as Rams' HC he didn't put in nearly the same time into his D than he fid before becoming head honcho..



If Norv Turner's head is still on straight and he wants to coach, I wouldn't mind him as our OC next year..The OL still needs help though







Was thinking about Norv. I think were gonna see a change at OC....Sullivan was always an odd selection. Losing out on Philbin hurt.

We don't have anywhere near the type of OL, TE, or RB to run a Norv Turner offense. In comment 13289454 drkenneth said:We don't have anywhere near the type of OL, TE, or RB to run a Norv Turner offense.

? joeinpa : 12/26/2016 1:35 pm : link Head coach always gets the blame, why are some of you reluctant to give him the credit.



If you think 10-5 is not a satisfactory record at this point in the season, then ok, his distractors have an argument.



By contrast,if you believe the record is pretty good, your argument against him is not strong.

RE: Eli has underperformed, sure Matt M. : 12/26/2016 1:35 pm : link

Quote: but why was I reading allseason about vanilla offensive schemes, lackluster playcalling, and crazy bunching of receivers, making it easier for the D to cover an area? a horribly underwhelming OL, even by Giants standards?



It isn't all on Eli.

Very well said. In comment 13289241 fkap said:Very well said.

RE: it's ok to wonder Matt M. : 12/26/2016 1:36 pm : link

Quote: why he's not in the conversation, but it's also ok to think his part of the conversation will be short.



"McAdoo?"

"OK, we considered him. Next candidate"



He should be a possibility, but not a strong possibility.



As others have said, the D is carrying the team, while the O barely does its part, and has regressed from last year. Mac is associated with the O to a much larger extent than with the D. Also very well said. In comment 13289217 fkap said:Also very well said.

RE: RE: RE: It shouldn't matter what a HC's penchant is or has been..He drkenneth : 12/26/2016 1:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289454 drkenneth said:





Quote:





In comment 13289447 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





has much more responsibility than he did as OC..Spags was a terrific DC his first go-around here(yes, talent helps), but as Rams' HC he didn't put in nearly the same time into his D than he fid before becoming head honcho..



If Norv Turner's head is still on straight and he wants to coach, I wouldn't mind him as our OC next year..The OL still needs help though







Was thinking about Norv. I think were gonna see a change at OC....Sullivan was always an odd selection. Losing out on Philbin hurt.





We don't have anywhere near the type of OL, TE, or RB to run a Norv Turner offense.



I understand that. Just throwing out there...We have no idea if McAdoo is married to one system VS another. In comment 13289462 Matt M. said:I understand that. Just throwing out there...We have no idea if McAdoo is married to one system VS another.

RE: And the elephant in the room - the main reason the O has Matt M. : 12/26/2016 1:41 pm : link

Quote: underperformed this year is Eli.



Is that on McAdoo? Partly, for sure. Could also be age, an injury we don't know about. But when you have a 20M man at the helm who isn't living up to expectations it's hard to blame the HC for the output. I'm going to disagree. I think Eli has underwhelmed this season. However, I think for most of the season he has played well enough. The personnel on the OL is dismal. The coaching of the OL is dismal. The inconsistencies in how we gameplan, especially around the OL is dismal. The gameplanning on offense has been dismal. The playcalling for about 12 or 13 of the games was dismal. The WRs dropping passes every week is dismal. The drive killing penalties every week are dismal. The lack of a FB and legit TE is dismal. There is so much not working on O that it is ridiculous to say it is all or even mostly on Eli.



If you want to blame one person above all else, I say look at McAdoo. His offense was installed to combat a very bad OL above all else. For two years it did that. Then he becomes the HC, finally gets another WR plus gets Cruz back and gets a potentially dynamic RB in Perkins. He decided to keep the gameplanning and playcalling and the offense has been in the crapper all season. I find him, more than anyone else, to blame. I don't blame Reese for the OL because it isn't any worse than the OL over the last couple of seasons, when this offense was scoring. In comment 13289228 jcn56 said:I'm going to disagree. I think Eli has underwhelmed this season. However, I think for most of the season he has played well enough. The personnel on the OL is dismal. The coaching of the OL is dismal. The inconsistencies in how we gameplan, especially around the OL is dismal. The gameplanning on offense has been dismal. The playcalling for about 12 or 13 of the games was dismal. The WRs dropping passes every week is dismal. The drive killing penalties every week are dismal. The lack of a FB and legit TE is dismal. There is so much not working on O that it is ridiculous to say it is all or even mostly on Eli.If you want to blame one person above all else, I say look at McAdoo. His offense was installed to combat a very bad OL above all else. For two years it did that. Then he becomes the HC, finally gets another WR plus gets Cruz back and gets a potentially dynamic RB in Perkins. He decided to keep the gameplanning and playcalling and the offense has been in the crapper all season. I find him, more than anyone else, to blame. I don't blame Reese for the OL because it isn't any worse than the OL over the last couple of seasons, when this offense was scoring.

And with all that said, I will admit I have been pleasantly surprised Matt M. : 12/26/2016 1:44 pm : link with him as a HC. Yes, the D is largely responsible for our success. But, he has also gotten this team to believe, to play as a team, and to be mostly prepared. I truly believe if he gives up the offense to a real OC (not Sullivan) next season, this is the team to reckon with in the NFC.

RE: He was hired to keep continuity on the offense Ron Johnson 30 : 12/26/2016 1:53 pm : link

Quote: And his offense has regressed to one of the worst in the NFL. Being bailed out by Odell and the defense all season.



In the coversation? For what?



So the players have no responsibility? Is Coach blocking, running or throwing the ball? I asked how many Giants would start for other playoff teams. I believe 2, Pugh and Beckham. One could argue the staff is getting more out of the weak talent than other coaches would. In comment 13289433 Rflairr said:So the players have no responsibility? Is Coach blocking, running or throwing the ball? I asked how many Giants would start for other playoff teams. I believe 2, Pugh and Beckham. One could argue the staff is getting more out of the weak talent than other coaches would.

People are looking at stats Ron Johnson 30 : 12/26/2016 1:55 pm : link Like previous years are relevant. The defense was giving up 40 a game. They aren't comparable

RE: RE: What's Mac done here? LAXin : 12/26/2016 2:08 pm : link

Quote:

It must be tough being miserable all the time.



You're absolutely right. To complain that Ben McAdoo wasn't mentioned in a COY conversation by a sports writer, in the midst of the joyful holiday seasons and the team's playoff run -- how miserable indeed.





In comment 13289197 drkenneth said:You're absolutely right. To complain that Ben McAdoo wasn't mentioned in a COY conversation by a sports writer, in the midst of the joyful holiday seasons and the team's playoff run -- how miserable indeed.

RE: RE: Because area junc : 12/26/2016 2:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289204 area junc said:





Quote:





he hasn't done a good job with the offense







That's a matter of perspective. There is one star player on offense. How many starters on the Giants would start for other teams? Pugh and Beckham? How many plays has Eli left on the field? How is any of that on the coach?





Are you asking me how the performance of the offense is on the coach? In comment 13289316 Ron Johnson 30 said:Are you asking me how the performance of the offense is on the coach?

I'm suggesting talent and execution Ron Johnson 30 : 12/26/2016 2:55 pm : link Are beyond the control of the coach in many cases. Was the pick 6 against the Eagles the coach's fault? In short, real football isn't like Madden. Even the best prepared players can make errors that cost you a game.