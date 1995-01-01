Mac Not in Conversation--Why?  

Reading MMQ this morning and King's top 10 list for Coach of the Year award doesn't include Mac---how can that be? Did anyone at the start of the season have us with 10 wins?
He has his buddy from New England as his top pick
in the conversation but nothing wrong with Little Bill for the top spot...
but Mac out of the top 10 is egregious..
I did a double take to make sure I didn't miss his name. He most definitely should be in the conversation.
The one that had every team with a winning record as a Superbowl contender except the at the time 8-3 Giants.
Mentally the media thinks of the Giants as a 5-11 team that by fluke has twice as many wins.
As do a bunch on here
differ from person to person? Maybe King's criteria are different from other peoples.
I have not read the article, but I doubt it was written with the intention to stir the pot a la Skip Bayless.
Around the league the consensus is that the Giants got a lot better on defense and a lot worse on offense. The numbers clearly support this thesis. So, what's Mac done here? He didn't get the talent on defense and he doesn't coach the defense. He coaches the offense and that unit is in the fucking crapper. Also, even though TC wasn't making the playoffs the past seasons, his teams played hard and stuck together in the locker room. So it's not like McAdoo turned around the culture of the franchise.
LauderdaleMarty said all this in another thread, and pointed out how freaking lucky McAdoo was to OBJ when he became OC and then got a 200 million upgrade at defense his first season as HC.
Has McAdoo had more than one game plan this year?
This year the record in those games is decidedly different, mostly on the basis of decision making towards the end of the game, made by the head coach.
McAdoo should be in the conversation, not including him is BS. Complaining about him not getting it would be too, though, too many strong candidates this season.
It must be tough being miserable all the time.
nobody can deny that, but the offense is still not very good. He's gotten them to the playoffs after a long hiatus, but a lot of that could be attributed to Spags D. I think he'll be in the discussion, but Garrett will most likely be that guy this year.
Yet he is taking his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
I am starting to hear stuff like Lucky and Well he has the Defense now because the Giants gave him three players. Then well the offense is not as good this year...Don't we have an Offensive Coordinator?
He is not in on the Defense any Head Coach is in on the Defense its a part of the team and you can be sure those guys are not only playing for their coordinator but for their coach too.
What I see we are not coming into games and getting blown out anymore. The team is more healthy and ready to play on a consistent basis. Imagine another coach coming in and having to replace a Legend. its the Peter Principle at work to some in here. You have to look at the distractions that could have ripped the team apart. Mac has been solid. Josh Brown,Victor Cruz Preseason, Injuries Losing most of his blockers for his running game in camp, Losing Pugh for weeks and Offensive line problems,Odell as a Distraction,The Media destroying his offense and QB,His Clothes Calling out his Play Calling, The Walkie-Talkie thing, Under inflated Balls in Pittsburg, All this and yet the Team Won. If I was to compare this it would be like what happened When Joe Girardi took over the Yanks from Torre.
He won because he guided the team. This is what Benny Mac is doing. He is doing the little things behind the scene to keep this team winning, The whole change towards the younger crowd in Pre-Season. The work day schedule.Clock Managment.
Uniting a team is never an easy thing. Replacing a Legend even harder,Yet this guy has taken all that and has produced his first year.
Luck? I hope he stays lucky for years.
Kinda crossed my mind as well..:)
is the fact that a lot of the credit for the Giants' turnaround is going (fairly or unfairly) to Reese for the massive spending to fix the defense.
It's not terribly hard to argue that another coach would have a similar level of success. It's probably compounded by the fact that the offense's troubles have some people wondering if McAdoo is a bit overwhelmed doing the playcalling on top of everything else.
he hasn't done a good job with the offense
It's unbelievable the hoops that folks here will jump through to find someone to blame/something to piss and moan about.
This team has issues, yes. But I'm gonna just sit back and enjoy the season.
why he's not in the conversation, but it's also ok to think his part of the conversation will be short.
"McAdoo?"
"OK, we considered him. Next candidate"
He should be a possibility, but not a strong possibility.
As others have said, the D is carrying the team, while the O barely does its part, and has regressed from last year. Mac is associated with the O to a much larger extent than with the D.
It's unbelievable the hoops that folks here will jump through to find someone to blame/something to piss and moan about.
This team has issues, yes. But I'm gonna just sit back and enjoy the season.
Couldn't agree more..Even when they grudgingly acknowledge the progress and the result, it ALWAYS is immediately followed by a BUT and a list of weaknesses, as though most other teams are solid in almost every way
So Marvin Lewis was the coach who beat us in 2000 and not Brian Billick.
History biases all.
Giants with their 9-10 win wildcard Super Bowl triumphs filled with some up and down seasons.
Versus say the Seahawks with 2-3 dominant seasons and now that they literally are a fluke 5-11 team this season with double the wins, they get way too much benefit of the doubt. If Arizona didn't screw up a game or two, they should be on the cusp of elimination now.
and doesn't receive credit for the defense. He's the HC, he's in charge of the whole team. They won 10 games after missing the playoffs for 5 years in his first season. That's all that matters. He's done a great job as a HC and someone who gets the most out of his players and has done a great job building team unity.
The offense isn't much different than last year. The biggest difference is that our defense is much better and games are played much different because of that. Defenses play us differently as well.
He should absolutely be in the conversation for coach of the year.
underperformed this year is Eli.
Is that on McAdoo? Partly, for sure. Could also be age, an injury we don't know about. But when you have a 20M man at the helm who isn't living up to expectations it's hard to blame the HC for the output.
but why was I reading allseason about vanilla offensive schemes, lackluster playcalling, and crazy bunching of receivers, making it easier for the D to cover an area? a horribly underwhelming OL, even by Giants standards?
It isn't all on Eli.
But he's the MAIN reason. Is he part of the issue, of course? The OL is an issue, no running game, no FB, no TE, no outside threat other than Beckham.
How many times do we need to go over this?
but he had protection, if spotty at times. He had a running game that was working.
The WRs and TEs are a function of Eli as much as he's a function of them. He's been missing open WRs or not hitting them in stride. The expectation of a franchise QB is to make the players around him look better, and Eli hasn't met that this year.
gets my vote hands down, too bad Carr went down.
BTW, did you see that beast Kelce last night?
I believe he was a 3rd Rd. pick, draft a damn TE around here.
He was bad in Philly no doubt. That "spotty protection" has a cumulative affect....He doesn't trust the OL.
If "They had a running game that was working" then why throw the ball 63 times?
He has the 29th running game in the NFL
His TE is from Stony Brook.
Has he been good? No.
People here act like they spent $200 mil on offense, and Eli is just fucking it up. That's not the case.
BBI also tends to overrate the quality of play around the league.
But, does it really matter? He isn't the very best coach of the year, so who cares?
or about awards like this. Just win.
Top 4 free agents available for the defense, Cruz back, good team culture, pretty much meant any HC was getting this team back in the playoffs. B Mc isn't going to get much credit for that.
Than Bill B. he's a really nice guy. Yay. I watch this guys offense and o wonder if Mara and Tisch wanted a younger HC that had a lot less say.
There's a lot of football reasons this guy isn't getting more acclaim. He may grow into a really great coach but right now people aren't sold obviously.
(we are seen as a 5 win team that doubled its likely win output) that WOULD make McAdoo a COY candidate.
That's not the case - this team SHOULD make the Playoffs. So the fact we earned a Wild Card spot isn't exactly a wizardy of coaching. That's the point.
Between you and Homer, your like those two old fucks in the balcony on The Muppet Show.
Miserable.
That's a matter of perspective. There is one star player on offense. How many starters on the Giants would start for other teams? Pugh and Beckham? How many plays has Eli left on the field? How is any of that on the coach?
Coaches in the media capital of the world and not consider in the top 10?
Joke.
His job is to manage the team and win games. He's done well at both considering the relative health of the team (strength coach change), rookie contributions, in game management, and overall record (10-5). The Giants haven't had a playoff locked up this early since 2008. He's had a very successful rookie campaign.
Some people want to knock the offense and/or credit Spags for the defense. The HC isn't responsible for one or the other -- he's responsible for the entire team. As far as the entire team is concerned, he's done an excellent job managing games to the strength of the team, which is the defense.
How many wasted seasons did we see under Coughlin because he brought in brain dead defensive coordinators? 06, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14?
Now that was funny!
Not sure if you know this but he's our head coach not our OC. Unless of course you are suggesting he shouldn't get any credit for defense or special teams just because he was a former OC...
I loved those two guys in the balcony, Waldorf and Astoria..
Not sure why you feel the need to say I'm "miserable" because I bothered to answer the OPs question. How about instead of crapping on me, you go ahead and tell us why McAdoo should be CoY?
They were great.
You couldn't be more wrong if you said 1+1= 6.
And his offense has regressed to one of the worst in the NFL. Being bailed out by Odell and the defense all season.
In the coversation? For what?
we give him the credit for getting to the playoffs, Think about how many games they dropped last season in the 4th qtr. If they had a defense of any kind they might have won 10-12 games last season
Hmm maybe because he's known as an offensive coach...and his offense is pedestrian and predictable?
Love TC but legend? I don't think so but I guess it depends on your definition of legend.
has much more responsibility than he did as OC..Spags was a terrific DC his first go-around here(yes, talent helps), but as Rams' HC he didn't put in nearly the same time into his D than he fid before becoming head honcho..
If Norv Turner's head is still on straight and he wants to coach, I wouldn't mind him as our OC next year..The OL still needs help though
Coughlin won two Superbowls and if you ask any Fan After Parcells they will say Coughlin as the best coaches of the Franchise. Coughlin and Parcells are both Legendary coaches and Hall of Famers.
Norve Turners Offense
Like a Round Hole for a Square Peg here. The Next OC will be a WCO Guy and have ties to the Packer style that Mac wants to run.
Was thinking about Norv. I think were gonna see a change at OC....Sullivan was always an odd selection. Losing out on Philbin hurt.
as his Quarterbacks Coach. Cignetti and Sullivan with Gilbride are our weakest coaches. I can see that Mac will have more of a say over who is on his staffs than this year.
The Colts could very well fire the staff so Philbin would be avaliable we will have to see after the season.
We don't have anywhere near the type of OL, TE, or RB to run a Norv Turner offense.
Head coach always gets the blame, why are some of you reluctant to give him the credit.
If you think 10-5 is not a satisfactory record at this point in the season, then ok, his distractors have an argument.
By contrast,if you believe the record is pretty good, your argument against him is not strong.
Very well said.
Also very well said.
I understand that. Just throwing out there...We have no idea if McAdoo is married to one system VS another.
I'm going to disagree. I think Eli has underwhelmed this season. However, I think for most of the season he has played well enough. The personnel on the OL is dismal. The coaching of the OL is dismal. The inconsistencies in how we gameplan, especially around the OL is dismal. The gameplanning on offense has been dismal. The playcalling for about 12 or 13 of the games was dismal. The WRs dropping passes every week is dismal. The drive killing penalties every week are dismal. The lack of a FB and legit TE is dismal. There is so much not working on O that it is ridiculous to say it is all or even mostly on Eli.
If you want to blame one person above all else, I say look at McAdoo. His offense was installed to combat a very bad OL above all else. For two years it did that. Then he becomes the HC, finally gets another WR plus gets Cruz back and gets a potentially dynamic RB in Perkins. He decided to keep the gameplanning and playcalling and the offense has been in the crapper all season. I find him, more than anyone else, to blame. I don't blame Reese for the OL because it isn't any worse than the OL over the last couple of seasons, when this offense was scoring.
with him as a HC. Yes, the D is largely responsible for our success. But, he has also gotten this team to believe, to play as a team, and to be mostly prepared. I truly believe if he gives up the offense to a real OC (not Sullivan) next season, this is the team to reckon with in the NFC.
So the players have no responsibility? Is Coach blocking, running or throwing the ball? I asked how many Giants would start for other playoff teams. I believe 2, Pugh and Beckham. One could argue the staff is getting more out of the weak talent than other coaches would.
Like previous years are relevant. The defense was giving up 40 a game. They aren't comparable
You're absolutely right. To complain that Ben McAdoo wasn't mentioned in a COY conversation by a sports writer, in the midst of the joyful holiday seasons and the team's playoff run -- how miserable indeed.
Are you asking me how the performance of the offense is on the coach?
Are beyond the control of the coach in many cases. Was the pick 6 against the Eagles the coach's fault? In short, real football isn't like Madden. Even the best prepared players can make errors that cost you a game.
I don't entirely agree with this view, but I agree 100% that this is why McAdoo isn't in line for Coach of the Year. He's the offensive guru, and the offense regressed. I don't think you can take all credit away from an offensive head coach when the team does well based on defense and special teams, but the fact the O is so bad is absolutely being held against him.