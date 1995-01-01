Tight End Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 11:31 am I think we can all agree that while Reese has found a couple serviceable TE in Tye and Adams, a real talented TE could help improve our running game and our passing game and take some pressure off of Beckham.



Travis Kelce was drafted with the first pick in the 3rd round of the 2013 draft. Is there a TE in the 2017 draft that can provide the same 2 way threat? IMO, Kelce is the best TE in football. Finding the talent with a 2nd or 3rd round pick would be ideal and the soonest Reese would select a TE.



Thoughts?

RE: Big fan Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 11:35 am

Quote: of OJ Howard. Good blocker, really fast, good hands, fluid athlete.



I agree. I believe he will be a 1st round pick and I doubt Reese will use our 1st in a TE. In comment 13289342 Jon in NYC said:I agree. I believe he will be a 1st round pick and I doubt Reese will use our 1st in a TE.

Same Here Bluesbreaker : 12/26/2016 11:37 am

others that can be had in first two rounds It's time we

get a Stud TE . Wouldn't mind a RB to pair with Perkins as

well .

I agree joeinpa : 12/26/2016 11:42 am : link A tight end that is a weapon, pre-Reese, used to be a staple of this team.



Bob Tucker, Mark Bavaro, shockey, and others. Am I confident Reese will accomplish this; no. He has a philosophy and is stubborn about his beliefs.



How, many D Moore s, Bromley s, Odikzuas (sp) do we need to see before we realize if there is a D-lineman on the board he likes, that s where he is going.



Unlike many, Reese from me does not get a pass for beginning to fix the mess he created because he had 200 mil to throw around. Granted he threw it well, but that doesn't excuse the lack of ability to build an O line, find linebackers that can be stars, or a tightend that can be a difference maker.

I want them to give Adams a shot at being a stud TE PatersonPlank : 12/26/2016 11:43 am : link He has the measurables to do it, and I like what I see so far.

Michigan TE EddieNYG : 12/26/2016 11:45 am : link Jake Butt is just as good an option as OJ Howard in Round 1.



Butt can play inline and block and is a good pass catcher, your typical throw back TE.

joeinpa Samiam : 12/26/2016 11:56 am : link You have to be joking. I don't want to make this a Reese thread but check out last years draft choices. I'd say not bad

RE: Michigan TE Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 12:02 pm

Quote: Jake Butt is just as good an option as OJ Howard in Round 1.



Butt can play inline and block and is a good pass catcher, your typical throw back TE.



Butt seems likely in round 2 to me. He is like a throwback old school football player with high level receiving skills. In comment 13289354 EddieNYG said:Butt seems likely in round 2 to me. He is like a throwback old school football player with high level receiving skills.

RE: I want them to give Adams a shot at being a stud TE Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 12:04 pm

Quote: He has the measurables to do it, and I like what I see so far.



I like Adams as well. I think he would be a great number 2 TE. Tye 3rd string. I want a guy that defenses have to prepare for In comment 13289353 PatersonPlank said:I like Adams as well. I think he would be a great number 2 TE. Tye 3rd string. I want a guy that defenses have to prepare for

I see Jerrell Adams allstarjim : 12/26/2016 12:15 pm : link as the kind of TE everyone has been clamoring for.



You have to give rookies a little bit of time to show what they can do at the NFL level as well as develop a bit under an NFL coaching and strength and conditioning staff.



I do think we can add to the positional grouping, and what I would look for is the best blocking TE I could find.



I look forward to tomorrow's thread on this exact same topic.

"Serviceable" RetroJint : 12/26/2016 12:19 pm : link not sure how appropriate that description is. Remember, the position has been dumbed down as far as expectations for the current group. When was the last time any of them was asked to run the sail route (deep out). which is a good choice against all the Cover 2 that Collingsworth says the Giants have been seeing ? Or , finding the deep seam? When was that? Maybe when Tye broke open against Green Bay, I think it was. Ball was slightly overthrown but should have been caught.



Ok now the riposte will dribble forth that they have to stay in to block because the edges are so exposed by Hart & Flowers. This is simply not true. They've been going out as much as they ever have.



Going forward: keep Adams. He is a beanpole that who another 2 seasons of off-season training structure to get stronger, as well as to learn the intracacies of an NFL offense. Wish the other 2 guys the very best. There is required a talent upgrade. It's not the most pressing matter on the team. Eli's play is. But it's up there and it's contributory to the chief issue-no question.



Kelce is the best TE in football? Gatorade Dunk : 12/26/2016 12:20 pm : link Is that injury-adjusted? That's the only way anyone could rank him ahead of Gronk, IMO.

We really need a tight end that can stretch the field Kivorka : 12/26/2016 12:45 pm : link but in our system it just doesn't seem to be a priority. While I realize that blocking is the first priority it would be great if we could find a tremendous athlete at that position. We just always have a priority at other positions

Adams could develop into a legit TE GiantJake : 12/26/2016 12:50 pm : link but right now the Giants don't have one. Will Tye is not the answer. He is a horrible blocker, doesn't run great routes and drops too many balls. The Giants don't need a TE that can fly down the seam and take the top off the defense. They need a TE that can be a factor in the run game as a blocker and also be a guy with sure hands that can work the middle of the field and move the chains.

RE: Kelce is the best TE in football? Carson53 : 12/26/2016 12:51 pm

Quote: Is that injury-adjusted? That's the only way anyone could rank him ahead of Gronk, IMO. .



He's not that far behind, with more speed.

I mentioned Kelce on another thread today.

Maybe that's how this thread started, LOL.

Gronk has had a lot of injuries now,

he's been beat up.

Personally I am tired of watching projects, UDFA types, etc.

around here. I don't want to wait four years to watch

and hope another project develops. Draft one earlier for a change of pace! In comment 13289390 Gatorade Dunk said:He's not that far behind, with more speed.I mentioned Kelce on another thread today.Maybe that's how this thread started, LOL.Gronk has had a lot of injuries now,he's been beat up.Personally I am tired of watching projects, UDFA types, etc.around here. I don't want to wait four years to watchand hope another project develops. Draft one earlier for a change of pace!

Retro Kivorka : 12/26/2016 12:53 pm : link Why must we wait two more years? Why not go after an "NFL ready" tightend in the draft or free agency? Why must it always be a project? We never should have let Bennett go. Greg Olsen was available, Menafee from the Colts. There's just always other priorities under Reese not to mention his philosophy

I like Adam's and maybe he'll turn into Simms11 : 12/26/2016 12:54 pm : link a really good TE, but Eli needs that safety valve now. I think they draft a guy in the 1st or 2nd round this year. A TE that is a threat will really open up this offense immensely. If we can also get decent blocking from that guy, our running game should improve as well. TES are still a very critical position in the NFL, especially when you don't have a FB.

Gronk is great, but he misses too many games GiantJake : 12/26/2016 12:54 pm : link Right now, I'd rather have Kelce. The most valuable ability is "availability".

Adams may become a receiving threat as a TE, Doomster : 12/26/2016 12:55 pm : link but he couldn't block you grandmother.....and he does not look so hot leaving the ground to catch a pass....but you hope for improvement next season.....



It's time for us to find a blocking TE, that can make an occasional catch....

After seeing Kelce's dominance Thunderstruck27 : 12/26/2016 12:56 pm : link last night...I'd go as far as to say there isn't a more complete TE in the NFL.

The guy has size, speed, hands, and can block his ass off. What more could you want?

why not try Gazo827 : 12/26/2016 1:24 pm : link Donell. I kno he has many flaws, but at least for niow he is a big target who has had amazing game winning tds. Eli seems to trust him more than Adams. Has he even threw adams a 10 plus yard throw yet? Maybe rotate Harris in at WR as well. For crying out loud, werent we a top 5 O last year with Randle, Harris n Donnel? Our O line was shitty as well with Zero run game. I dunno yy we r this bad. Vereen hurts, n Eli has had rough games. After our first 3 games, I would have nvr thought we would be this bad. Even the 16 vs the saints, we moved the ball. Same with cowboys, we just didnt have the ball too much. I would like to c our HB be more of a passing threat, teams knew vereen was a weapon n had to b covered. Eli needs to stand in there a bit longer, he sometimes releases too quick even when he dont have to. He throws off his back foot. I hate to say it, but hes scared it seems, n its totally fucking shit up. I kno hes immobile, but he can move a bit to let things develop, he did alot last yr. Ive seen great moves from shephard, i find it hard to believe he is not creating separation. Between him n beckham, someone should get open. Its like if beckham is covered, were done. Harris needs to be in there as another threat, not lewis. N possibly donnel. O give shephard n adams more chances. Step up O line, step up Eli. Its almost offseason anyway, u will have time to heal. He can very well be really banged up, n aint recoveing the way it would when he was younger

Most of you are on crack Carl in CT : 12/26/2016 1:29 pm : link We need a pass rusher, 2 starting OL and a #2 wideout before we need a TE. And a QB to start grooming.

Carl's post Kivorka : 12/26/2016 1:48 pm : link is a perfect example why we keep kicking the tight end can down the road

Reese's philosophy bluepepper : 12/26/2016 2:08 pm : link is that you spend your high draft picks and the big $$ on premium positions. Tight ends you get for less. It worked for many years - Boss, Ballard and Bennett were fine. It has been a problem the last few years but doubt he's going to change his thinking. We just have to hope that Adams develops or maybe a guy pops free for a one-year deal like Bennett did.





#1 pick will be a DE or a OT Paulie Walnuts : 12/26/2016 2:30 pm : link is my guess



were we pick we could even grab another CB

RE: Carl's post allstarjim : 12/26/2016 2:35 pm

Quote: is a perfect example why we keep kicking the tight end can down the road



Carl is right. And Jerrell Adams is a legit talent, don't know why he keeps getting disrespected here, or why people think it will take two more years for him. From what I've seen I like what he's doing right now. In comment 13289475 Kivorka said:Carl is right. And Jerrell Adams is a legit talent, don't know why he keeps getting disrespected here, or why people think it will take two more years for him. From what I've seen I like what he's doing right now.

If David Njoku (Miami) Sy'56 : 12/26/2016 2:40 pm : link declares...NYG needs to try hard to get him.

I think the TE is high on the list of needs. Giant John : 12/26/2016 3:04 pm : link Butt or Howard would be a good choice if level of OL talent is not first round worthy. TE's block too.

From day one Sy'56 : 12/26/2016 3:19 pm : link Howard has been the guy that "should be".....but has not yet "been"

RE: If David Njoku (Miami) EddieNYG : 12/26/2016 3:24 pm

Quote: declares...NYG needs to try hard to get him.



Agreed!



Also, throwback tight end means that he can catch and block. But I guess I was wrong about that as he needs to work on his blocking skills (re: Butt). In comment 13289517 Sy'56 said:Agreed!Also, throwback tight end means that he can catch and block. But I guess I was wrong about that as he needs to work on his blocking skills (re: Butt).

Tye will end up around 50 catches Carl in CT : 12/26/2016 4:16 pm : link And Adams has shown ability. Our OL has been run over and you guys worry about TE's. I don't get it. The most important position other than QB is the OL.

RE: Tye will end up around 50 catches EddieNYG : 12/26/2016 4:34 pm

Quote: And Adams has shown ability. Our OL has been run over and you guys worry about TE's. I don't get it. The most important position other than QB is the OL.



This is a thread about TE.



Obviously, we need to address the offensive line. I would like to see them go after G Kevin Zeitler. If he's too expensive, than G Ron Leary. I would also like to sign RT Sebastian Vollmer for one year. He's 32 and coming off a season in which he missed the whole year, but he would be a big improvement over Bobby Hart.



Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Zeitler OR Leary, and Vollmer.



Offensive line is addressed in free agency and than we address TE, WR, RB and LB in the draft. In comment 13289572 Carl in CT said:This is a thread about TE.Obviously, we need to address the offensive line. I would like to see them go after G Kevin Zeitler. If he's too expensive, than G Ron Leary. I would also like to sign RT Sebastian Vollmer for one year. He's 32 and coming off a season in which he missed the whole year, but he would be a big improvement over Bobby Hart.Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Zeitler OR Leary, and Vollmer.Offensive line is addressed in free agency and than we address TE, WR, RB and LB in the draft.

Carl KWALL2 : 12/26/2016 4:38 pm : link Tye catching 50 passes doesn't mean shit. It doesn't mean you ignore upgrading the position. It doesn't mean "2 OL, pass rushers, and #2 WR" are bigger priorities and need to be addressed first regardless of what kind of talent is available at TE.



The right guy at TE is an impact player and just as important as any position on a team outside of QB.



Kelce is a perfect example of it. Did you watch the game yesterday? He was the best player on the field. An unstoppable weapon despite very average QB play.

Well Eddie Carl in CT : 12/26/2016 4:38 pm : link You can't have all pros at all positions. And everyone can't be improved cause of the salary cap. That being said our resources need to be spent elsewhere. Now let's win this year and not worry about next until it's over!

My 2 cents: OL and WR mack809f : 12/26/2016 4:39 pm : link Should be addressed before TE. Tye is a servicable reciever and lets see if we have a player in Adams. Plus we haven't had our FB all year. Give us a chance to play with our Johnson!

Sheooard is twice the player of Tye KWALL2 : 12/26/2016 4:44 pm : link But you think finding a #2 TE is more important because Tye is "serviceable". That makes no sense to me. Terrible way to build a team.



This offense needs another matchup advantage. That can come from TE, RB or WR. Nothing wrong with drafting any of these positions in round 1 if the player is there.

Carl EddieNYG : 12/26/2016 4:45 pm : link We're going to have close to $40 million if they release Cruz and Jennings.



We can afford to sign free agents. I doubt we sign 3 high profile free agents like last year, but we can invest in a big time offensive lineman. Zeitler would be that guy for me.

Loaded TE class. Some others to watch are gogiants : 12/26/2016 4:52 pm : link Michael Roberts Toledo 6.5 270

In 2016 Most receiving TDs for TEs with 16. He scored TDs on over 30% of his catches.



Dallas Goedert South Dakota 6.5 250

FCS TE with 1,293 receiving yards.



Cole Hikutini Louisville 6.5 248

Had a 36.5 inch vertical jump which would have been 2nd at the 2016 combine. In 2016 he had 30 plays of 10+ yards, which was 3rd best among TEs.

RE: Well Eddie Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 5:17 pm

Quote: You can't have all pros at all positions. And everyone can't be improved cause of the salary cap. That being said our resources need to be spent elsewhere. Now let's win this year and not worry about next until it's over!



In my original post I stated a 2nd or 3rd round pick used in a TE, not the 1st round. I agree we need to address OL, DL, WR as well. Drafting a TE that will run the seem and help in the red zone should not prevent Reese from improving other areas of the team. In comment 13289582 Carl in CT said:In my original post I stated a 2nd or 3rd round pick used in a TE, not the 1st round. I agree we need to address OL, DL, WR as well. Drafting a TE that will run the seem and help in the red zone should not prevent Reese from improving other areas of the team.

You can draft a TE Reb8thVA : 12/26/2016 5:21 pm : link That can be just as big a weapon if not more than a #2 WR. I think the Saints and Jimmy Graham and the Pats and Gronk proved that. Nonetheless fixing the OL has to be priority one

RE: If David Njoku (Miami) AcidTest : 12/26/2016 6:46 pm

Quote: declares...NYG needs to try hard to get him.



Agreed. Ridiculous athleticism, and rare speed for the position. High jumped nearly seven feet in high school. I don't think he's anywhere near his ceiling. In comment 13289517 Sy'56 said:Agreed. Ridiculous athleticism, and rare speed for the position. High jumped nearly seven feet in high school. I don't think he's anywhere near his ceiling.

David Njoku Andrew L : 12/26/2016 6:50 pm

- ( I am a student at the U and this guy is something else. I'm not sold on the blocking quite yet but all I know is he is a phenomenal receiver. He's 6'4" 240, which is undersized but he will probably add 15ish pounds to his frame. He runs a sub 4.5 and is essentially a receiver. He is a matchup nightmare and could be utilized in the slot. Not to mention guys like Shockey, Olsen and Jimmy Graham have come from the U. He is 240 but he's built like a greek god, it's all muscle and his vertical is insane. He is an athlete, the JPP of tight ends is my comparison. The link I included is an interview and you can see the guy is Calvin at tight end. Idk if he will declare but he is first round talent Link - ( New Window

RE: Reese's philosophy GloryDayz : 12/26/2016 6:51 pm

Quote: is that you spend your high draft picks and the big $$ on premium positions. Tight ends you get for less. It worked for many years - Boss, Ballard and Bennett were fine. It has been a problem the last few years but doubt he's going to change his thinking. We just have to hope that Adams develops or maybe a guy pops free for a one-year deal like Bennett did.





JR was running the draft when Giants drafted Shockey in the 1st round, & the position has become that much more important since.



The problem is Giants had bigger needs since they let Bennett go (DL/OL/WR/CB).



I dont think they'd necessarily pass on a good TE if they have a decent FA before the draft



In comment 13289493 bluepepper said:JR was running the draft when Giants drafted Shockey in the 1st round, & the position has become that much more important since.The problem is Giants had bigger needs since they let Bennett go (DL/OL/WR/CB).I dont think they'd necessarily pass on a good TE if they have a decent FA before the draft

Njoku is nice player Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 7:44 pm : link Howard is the better blocker. Runs the whole route tree too. I just want an elite TE in this team.

RE: Njoku is nice player Sy'56 : 12/26/2016 8:33 pm

Quote: Howard is the better blocker. Runs the whole route tree too. I just want an elite TE in this team.



Howard is a 2nd/3rd round talent in my opinion In comment 13289724 Rjanyg said:Howard is a 2nd/3rd round talent in my opinion

IF JPP and Hankins are resigned Sonic Youth : 12/26/2016 8:40 pm : link then Pass rusher IMO is not as big of a need as TE.





Pigskin Paul on GBN comments on "who caught my eye" Pepe LePugh : 12/26/2016 8:49 pm : link JOSIAH PRICE/TE/MICHIGAN STATE 6’4/260 #82 ...... He’s a full service TE who can block and catch the ball. ...'' He shows good hands and has some elevation to contend for jump ball throws. ..... Because of his ability to do everything you want as an inline TE, he can stay on the field for 4-downs. For an NFL team that needs a back-up TE I could see PRICE being an early Day 3 Draftee.



Describes exactly what I would like to see. Mid round target allows Tye/Adams to show what they can contribute. Draft (ideally for me) impact LB, plug and play OL, and maybe RB complement for Perkins.

RE: RE: Njoku is nice player Rjanyg : 12/26/2016 9:04 pm

Quote: In comment 13289724 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





Howard is the better blocker. Runs the whole route tree too. I just want an elite TE in this team.







Howard is a 2nd/3rd round talent in my opinion



If he is there in round 2 I think it's run to the podium. What do you think Sy? In comment 13289775 Sy'56 said:If he is there in round 2 I think it's run to the podium. What do you think Sy?

RE: Pigskin Paul on GBN comments on SGMen : 12/26/2016 9:40 pm

Quote: JOSIAH PRICE/TE/MICHIGAN STATE 6’4/260 #82 ...... He’s a full service TE who can block and catch the ball. ...'' He shows good hands and has some elevation to contend for jump ball throws. ..... Because of his ability to do everything you want as an inline TE, he can stay on the field for 4-downs. For an NFL team that needs a back-up TE I could see PRICE being an early Day 3 Draftee.



Describes exactly what I would like to see. Mid round target allows Tye/Adams to show what they can contribute. Draft (ideally for me) impact LB, plug and play OL, and maybe RB complement for Perkins. We have the worst starting tandem OT's in the league according to PFF. We need to first and foremost address OT with at least one key UFA and one key draftee for tackle. I believe Flowers may be moved to RT or even RG as he doesn't have the technique for LT. RT Hart may improve but he isn't the answer.



Next is WR #2 and my hope is we go UFA for a guy that we know can do the job.



TE is priority #3 unless we lose JPP and Hankins to FA. In comment 13289802 Pepe LePugh said:We have the worst starting tandem OT's in the league according to PFF. We need to first and foremost address OT with at least one key UFA and one key draftee for tackle. I believe Flowers may be moved to RT or even RG as he doesn't have the technique for LT. RT Hart may improve but he isn't the answer.Next is WR #2 and my hope is we go UFA for a guy that we know can do the job.TE is priority #3 unless we lose JPP and Hankins to FA.

OK SG Pepe LePugh : 12/26/2016 11:05 pm : link I said third day pick for TE: 4th thru 7th. You say TE is #3 priority. So you think I should be prioritizing TE higher than day 3?

And I don't think Pepe LePugh : 12/26/2016 11:15 pm : link We're far off as mock GM. OL is biggest need, but I don't think we get a starting LT in bottom third of draft. Plug and play OL 1st or second round to upgrade right side of line is realistic. That's an upgrade. And if we can get TE to support the run, and hopefully Will Johnson from IR, I for one would be much more comfortable with offense.

TE stretch234 : 8:12 am



K. Rudolph is the last guy who does both.



All we hear is these guys come out and are 2 way TE - none of them block.



The question is what does the team want in a TE. They are a 3 WR base offense right now. The current TE's are not asked to run seam routes or go deeper in patterns. They run 5 yard curl routes. Giants TE have caught 75 passes this year. This offense does not utilize them -