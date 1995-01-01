Eli Has Had Only 3 Different End Of Season Outcomes Trainmaster : 12/26/2016 3:31 pm Either:



1) Miss the playoffs (7 times; 2004, 2009-2010, 2012-2015)

2) One and done (3 times; 2005, 2006 & 2008)

3) Super Bowl win (2 times; 2007, 2011) - going 4-0 in the process



So the Coughlin/Eli Giants have either been 0-1 or 4-0 in the playoffs for an overall record of 8-3.





The Parcells' teams were a little different. 4 different outcomes:



1) Miss the playoffs (3 times; 1983, 1987-1988)

2) One and done (1 time; 1989)

3) Win one & lose one (2 times; 1984-1985) - losing to eventual SB champion

4) Super Bowl win (2 times; 1986, 1990) - going 3-0 in the process



So the Parcells/Simms/Hostetler Giants have either been 0-1, 1-1, or 3-0 in the playoffs for an overall record of 8-3.



For me, the 1984 & 1985 Parcells teams and the 2005 & 2006 Coughlin teams had a feel as though they were "building toward something" (of course a Super Bowl win the following year).



The 1989 and 2008 teams were "Lost Rings" in my opinion. Very talented teams, with lots of Super Bowl winning veterans on the team that got knocked off before their time.



I don't believe the 2016 Giants have the talent or experience to win the Super Bowl. Due to the defense, I think they have a "puncher's chance" to win one or maybe two playoff games, but I don't seem them getting beyond the NFC Championship game.



I'd like to think the 2016 team is more like the 1984 & 1985 and 2005 & 2006 and is "building toward something".



What say you?











... BleedBlue : 12/26/2016 3:33 pm : link we will be one and done this year.



would love to say different but the offense is seriously struggling. whether its just eli or a combo of eli, the run game and the OL...either way its struggling to the point where i am not sure they can outscore green bay in green bay or atlanta in atlanta

Good post. A huge believer in the Playoff Eli.. Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 3:34 pm : link We can win it all..No team worries me...Could Eli shit the bed? Sure, it's possible. That said, I think we going to make some trophy noise

I know we love to talk about the super bowls AnyoneButPhilly : 12/26/2016 3:36 pm : link But the reality of it is that the Giants managed to catch lightening in a bottle twice. The truth of the matter is Eli has advanced in the playoffs twice in his entire career.

BB56 Trainmaster : 12/26/2016 3:42 pm : link I'd love to see the "elevate his game", "rise to the occasion" Eli again in the playoffs, but I'm not expecting it.



Eli seems to be playing with less confidence than I've seen him play since his first 2 years in the league. He has a sieve of an offensive line protecting him and his wide receivers, tight ends and running backs drop too many passes and I don't think he has confidence in anyone's route running save maybe for Beckham.



I think the best we'll see is a "win one and lose one" in 2016.



My ideal matchups would be:



1) At Detroit in wild card round (a very winnable game IMHO)



2) At Dallas in the division round (I think the Giants can go 3-0 versus Dallas this season)



3) At Seattle in the NFC championship game (I'd hate playing in Seattle, but Seattle is preferred versus Green Bay or Atlanta IMHO).



4) Vs the Patriots in the Super Bowl



There isn't one single team BigBlueShock : 12/26/2016 3:46 pm : link in the NFC that the Giants can't beat. Not one. They are tied for the 2nd best record in the conference, and you are giving them no shot for the Super Bowl?



I encourage you to watch more football being played by other teams each week. There are no unbeatable teams and the Giants have as good a chance as anyone.

I agree about the 05/06 feel. bceagle05 : 12/26/2016 3:52 pm : link I mentioned that on a couple of threads in recent days. No shame in losing at GB in round one, should it come to that. It's unfortunate that 10 or 11 wins wasn't good enough to win the division, but so it goes.

RE: There isn't one single team EricJ : 12/26/2016 3:53 pm : link

Quote: in the NFC that the Giants can't beat. Not one. They are tied for the 2nd best record in the conference, and you are giving them no shot for the Super Bowl?



I encourage you to watch more football being played by other teams each week. There are no unbeatable teams and the Giants have as good a chance as anyone.



You are right. None of the teams are that good where we cannot win. I think Seattle poses the largest problem for us. Why? We do not do well traveling to the PacNW. That stadium is loud and we often struggle offensively even when we have a better offense than we do today. Sherman will limit OBJ which leaves us with not much else.



In those other years where we have made the playoffs, Eli has been very good when we have won the superbowls and good enough to win in the years when we lost. This year, he will have to step it up and do better than he has during the regular season. In comment 13289546 BigBlueShock said:You are right. None of the teams are that good where we cannot win. I think Seattle poses the largest problem for us. Why? We do not do well traveling to the PacNW. That stadium is loud and we often struggle offensively even when we have a better offense than we do today. Sherman will limit OBJ which leaves us with not much else.In those other years where we have made the playoffs, Eli has been very good when we have won the superbowls and good enough to win in the years when we lost. This year, he will have to step it up and do better than he has during the regular season.

RE: I know we love to talk about the super bowls bceagle05 : 12/26/2016 3:56 pm : link

Quote: But the reality of it is that the Giants managed to catch lightening in a bottle twice. The truth of the matter is Eli has advanced in the playoffs twice in his entire career.



They did not catch lightning in a bottle. The 07/08 Giants went 25-5 over one 30-game stretch and could've won back-to-back titles if not for a Plax gunshot. That was a damn good team that dominated the trenches. The 2011 Giants definitely peaked at the right time, but they did win at Foxborough that year and dropped close games to SF and GB. They were battle tested. In comment 13289543 AnyoneButPhilly said:They did not catch lightning in a bottle. The 07/08 Giants went 25-5 over one 30-game stretch and could've won back-to-back titles if not for a Plax gunshot. That was a damn good team that dominated the trenches. The 2011 Giants definitely peaked at the right time, but they did win at Foxborough that year and dropped close games to SF and GB. They were battle tested.

The two SB Chamionships under Eli micky : 12/26/2016 3:56 pm : link were basically catching lightening in a bottle (as said). Basically Eli and the front 4 of the defense carried them to there with fortunate and very good execution of plays. Along with almost no mistakes.



I'm on the fringe now of of believing Eli isn't and can't carry this team on his shoulders to a championship as he did in the past anymore. I could be wrong, but I'm not hedging my bet that is the case this time. He's going need a lot of contribution (help) that is spread around by the offense and lots of help (which asking too much) from the defense.



Right now, it's basically only OBJ is basically and he makes or breaks for this offense in general. Can't live for long in single game elimination games coming up like this on O, unless another "lightening in the bottle" is to happen for an unprecedented third time (third time the charm?). Just don't see it happening.

we can play with any team in the league Paulie Walnuts : 12/26/2016 3:58 pm : link if the Refs let us



EG see Steelers and Philly games





Because of the poor play by the offense jpennyva : 12/26/2016 4:01 pm : link I am not feeling as optimistic as I might normally. I have a feeling the Giants will likely lose early but I remain hopeful that Playoff Eli will show up and with Beckham being a huge factor, anything can happen. I imagine there are few teams that would want to meet the Giants in the playoffs, even if they did defeat them once this season.



If the Giants were able to make it to the Super Bowl, I would prefer that they play the Steelers.

In my view Matt M. : 12/26/2016 4:04 pm : link I like the notion of the puncher's chance in the late rounds due to D. IF their offense somehow wakes the F up, they are a dangerous team.



I agree they are capable of beating any team in the NFC playoffs. But, I also think any one of the teams in the NFC playoffs (or potential playoff teams) can just as easily beat them. That includes Dallas, as they barely beat them twice and they barely beat Detroit.



I will be disappointed with a one and done, especially if they lose ugly. I would not be surprised to see them get as far as the SB and I would not be at all surprised to see them exit at any point after one. But, with their D, I expect them to at least beat someone.

One Game At A Time Trainmaster : 12/26/2016 4:04 pm : link But I stand by my assessment that this team will have a tough time winning an NFC Championship game at Seattle or Atlanta due to the offense. Eli can't do it alone.



I will say that I just saw a commercial for the Super Bowl. This will be Super Bowl LI. Add an "E" in front and Super Bowl LI becomes Super Bowl E L I.

If the offense gets its s*it SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/26/2016 4:06 pm : link Together...



If it does, I don't see why we shouldn't be playing in Houston that first week of February.

Or put the E at the end of LI Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 4:07 pm : link and you get the answer to those who say we have little to no shot:



L I E

Hadn't thought about this jpennyva : 12/26/2016 4:07 pm : link

Quote: Add an "E" in front and Super Bowl LI becomes Super Bowl E L I.



I like it! In comment 13289562 Trainmaster said:I like it!

It also means, Doomster : 12/26/2016 4:14 pm : link in Eli's career, he has only had two seasons where he won a playoff game....



This offense, for whatever reason, just hasn't shown anything outside of the "Eli & OBj Show".......it has been it's own worst enemy with poor blocking, int's, fumbles, dropped passes, penalties, etc...



To think it is just going to flip a switch, and become a force in the playoffs, is just wishful thinking....

History means nothing. Dry Lightning : 12/26/2016 4:36 pm : link If the Giants are going to win they will make their own new history this year. In some ways Eli has been the most consistent QB in history-in the sense that he always can make the maddening mistake-yet have some magical greatness that can not be defined which makes him a true champion. I watched that Ravens-Steelers game this weekend and saw Roethlisberger just sitting back there all day. Our lines have always been a sieve, even the lines when we won it all. I'll always believe in Eli.

RE: Or put the E at the end of LI bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 4:41 pm : link

Quote: and you get the answer to those who say we have little to no shot:



L I E



I love your posts. And I'm buying what you're selling. Eli will forever be known as ThreEli in 6 weeks from now. In comment 13289565 Big Blue '56 said:I love your posts. And I'm buying what you're selling. Eli will forever be known as ThreEli in 6 weeks from now.

RE: History means nothing. Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 4:43 pm : link

Quote: If the Giants are going to win they will make their own new history this year. In some ways Eli has been the most consistent QB in history-in the sense that he always can make the maddening mistake-yet have some magical greatness that can not be defined which makes him a true champion. I watched that Ravens-Steelers game this weekend and saw Roethlisberger just sitting back there all day. Our lines have always been a sieve, even the lines when we won it all. I'll always believe in Eli.



Like when you post, even when we occasionally disagree. Agree here In comment 13289579 Dry Lightning said:Like when you post, even when we occasionally disagree. Agree here

RE: RE: Or put the E at the end of LI Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 4:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289565 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





and you get the answer to those who say we have little to no shot:



L I E







I love your posts. And I'm buying what you're selling. Eli will forever be known as ThreEli in 6 weeks from now.



Thank you..You're not so bad yourself..😎



In comment 13289585 bradshaw44 said:Thank you..You're not so bad yourself..😎

RE: RE: RE: Or put the E at the end of LI bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 4:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289585 bradshaw44 said:





Quote:





In comment 13289565 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





and you get the answer to those who say we have little to no shot:



L I E







I love your posts. And I'm buying what you're selling. Eli will forever be known as ThreEli in 6 weeks from now.







Thank you..You're not so bad yourself..😎





👍🏼 In the words of Tom Berenger: "There's only one thing left to do... Go out there and win the whole f---king thing!" In comment 13289593 Big Blue '56 said:👍🏼 In the words of Tom Berenger: "There's only one thing left to do... Go out there and win the whole f---king thing!"

Look, as I said earlier, it's entirely possible Eli shits the bed. Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 4:54 pm : link I would be very surprised if he did. Not because of what he's done this year; it's because some players come up big when the chips are down(Brady, Montana, Eli, Ben). They don't always win in the clutch, but mostly they do imo..

RE: Look, as I said earlier, it's entirely possible Eli shits the bed. bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 5:00 pm : link

Quote: I would be very surprised if he did. Not because of what he's done this year; it's because some players come up big when the chips are down(Brady, Montana, Eli, Ben). They don't always win in the clutch, but mostly they do imo..



I agree. And I feel Eli will leave it all on the field come playoff time. Durability and self preservation are paramount during the regular season because it's a marathon. The playoffs are a one game sprint each week and I think Eli opens it up and gets that adrenaline going starting wild card weekend. If we make it through that weekend I think we make it to the dance. Just my opinion of course. In comment 13289606 Big Blue '56 said:I agree. And I feel Eli will leave it all on the field come playoff time. Durability and self preservation are paramount during the regular season because it's a marathon. The playoffs are a one game sprint each week and I think Eli opens it up and gets that adrenaline going starting wild card weekend. If we make it through that weekend I think we make it to the dance. Just my opinion of course.

What say me... Jimmy Googs : 12/26/2016 5:03 pm : link 2007 was such an underdog story it was like playing with house-money each playoff week. I loved that we went head-to-head with New England on the last week and then got Tampa in first round as both games gave the team such confidence... mostly Eli who had some train-wreck games that year.



I probably had more confidence going into 2011 whereas I thought the only NFC team we couldn't beat was New Orleans (because the game would have been in NO). The chips fell our way as SF took care of them. But the confidence was mostly because Eli was as playing his all-time best.



2016...As long as Jenkins comes back normal, we are as healthy as possible for starters which is really nice. I do like how confident the Defense is playing and that Perkins is coming on strong at RB, but I just don't see enough with Eli. I am not blaming him, but he just doesn't seem to have "it" this year.



I hope he finds it Sunday...









RE: What say me... bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 5:10 pm : link

Quote: 2007 was such an underdog story it was like playing with house-money each playoff week. I loved that we went head-to-head with New England on the last week and then got Tampa in first round as both games gave the team such confidence... mostly Eli who had some train-wreck games that year.



I probably had more confidence going into 2011 whereas I thought the only NFC team we couldn't beat was New Orleans (because the game would have been in NO). The chips fell our way as SF took care of them. But the confidence was mostly because Eli was as playing his all-time best.



2016...As long as Jenkins comes back normal, we are as healthy as possible for starters which is really nice. I do like how confident the Defense is playing and that Perkins is coming on strong at RB, but I just don't see enough with Eli. I am not blaming him, but he just doesn't seem to have "it" this year.



I hope he finds it Sunday...









I've told this story a few times on here before. When Alex Smith drove San Fran down the field to defeat the saints I was cheering at the bar like a nut. People asked if I was a 9ers fan and I said no I'm a Giants fan. They asked why I was cheering so loud and I said because the 9ers just beat the only team standing in our way of another Lombardi. And I was right. In comment 13289613 Jimmy Googs said:I've told this story a few times on here before. When Alex Smith drove San Fran down the field to defeat the saints I was cheering at the bar like a nut. People asked if I was a 9ers fan and I said no I'm a Giants fan. They asked why I was cheering so loud and I said because the 9ers just beat the only team standing in our way of another Lombardi. And I was right.

It's Not Eli That Worries Me Trainmaster : 12/26/2016 5:12 pm : link it's the offensive line, the lack of tight end production and the receivers not named Beckham or Sheppard.









Bradshaw - I had a similar memory Jimmy Googs : 12/26/2016 5:20 pm : link That playoff season I was dealing with some family issues and was distracted, but when told of the 49er victory over New Orleans I recall smiling and thinking...we got this one.

RE: It's Not Eli That Worries Me Jimmy Googs : 12/26/2016 5:24 pm : link

Quote: it's the offensive line, the lack of tight end production and the receivers not named Beckham or Sheppard.









Look I hear you. But Eli had an open OBJ on the second to last play versus Eagles and missed him.



As silly as one play sounds...if he hits him for the game winner I am flying to Vegas to put money on the G-Men to win it all this year. In comment 13289618 Trainmaster said:Look I hear you. But Eli had an open OBJ on the second to last play versus Eagles and missed him.As silly as one play sounds...if he hits him for the game winner I am flying to Vegas to put money on the G-Men to win it all this year.

RE: RE: It's Not Eli That Worries Me Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 5:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289618 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





it's the offensive line, the lack of tight end production and the receivers not named Beckham or Sheppard.













Look I hear you. But Eli had an open OBJ on the second to last play versus Eagles and missed him.



As silly as one play sounds...if he hits him for the game winner I am flying to Vegas to put money on the G-Men to win it all this year.



You do know how silly that last sentence of yours sounds, yes? In comment 13289627 Jimmy Googs said:You do know how silly that last sentence of yours sounds, yes?

It's not thomasa510 : 12/26/2016 5:28 pm : link It's not just the defense that gives you a punters chance. It's obj as well.



Figure one td on a slant and a punt return td and a solid defense can lead to a playoff victory.



But we aren't a super bowl team imho, though with a revamped o line and a te we could be next year

RE: RE: RE: It's Not Eli That Worries Me Jimmy Googs : 12/26/2016 5:32 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289627 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





In comment 13289618 Trainmaster said:





Quote:





it's the offensive line, the lack of tight end production and the receivers not named Beckham or Sheppard.













Look I hear you. But Eli had an open OBJ on the second to last play versus Eagles and missed him.



As silly as one play sounds...if he hits him for the game winner I am flying to Vegas to put money on the G-Men to win it all this year.







You do know how silly that last sentence of yours sounds, yes?



BB56 - I am looking for a sign...anything to tell me Eli has it again this season. That pick-6 is still pissing me off, not because of anything other than I can't get my trust behind him yet to get it done. And we need him... In comment 13289628 Big Blue '56 said:BB56 - I am looking for a sign...anything to tell me Eli has it again this season. That pick-6 is still pissing me off, not because of anything other than I can't get my trust behind him yet to get it done. And we need him...

That eagles game reminded me of bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 6:05 pm : link The skins game in late 2007. Eli threw a record number of incompletions in windy ass weather. Shockey got hurt and we went on a march afterward. Nothing was pointing to us going on a run then, so I don't need to see it now. We can turn it on. Eli can turn it on.

RE: It also means, GloryDayz : 12/26/2016 6:16 pm : link

Quote: in Eli's career, he has only had two seasons where he won a playoff game....





Thats partly because of bad luck (injuries) & bad management by JR... The amount of turnover in talent specially on offense was significant..



After SB 42 : Plax shoots himself, Toomer steadily but rather quickly declines, Steve Smith's career ruined/cut short by injury. Shockey forces himself out, Boss takes over but career cut short due to concussions. Ballard signed, but suffers career ending injury in SB 46.



After SB 46 : Entire OL falls off a cliff, & till date still havent been able to fix it. Nicks career ruined by injuries. Manningham had to be let go with Nicks & Cruz signed. Cruz misses a season and a half. Wilson career cut short. No TE worth speaking of other than Bennett's 1 year stint.



All teams have injuries & player turn over... but thats a lot of change on key positions to have any chance of sustaining continuity/success. And we didnt even talk defense. In comment 13289571 Doomster said:Thats partly because of bad luck (injuries) & bad management by JR... The amount of turnover in talent specially on offense was significant..: Plax shoots himself, Toomer steadily but rather quickly declines, Steve Smith's career ruined/cut short by injury. Shockey forces himself out, Boss takes over but career cut short due to concussions. Ballard signed, but suffers career ending injury in SB 46.: Entire OL falls off a cliff, & till date still havent been able to fix it. Nicks career ruined by injuries. Manningham had to be let go with Nicks & Cruz signed. Cruz misses a season and a half. Wilson career cut short. No TE worth speaking of other than Bennett's 1 year stint.All teams have injuries & player turn over... but thats a lot of change on key positions to have any chance of sustaining continuity/success. And we didnt even talk defense.

RE: RE: It also means, bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 6:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289571 Doomster said:





Quote:





in Eli's career, he has only had two seasons where he won a playoff game....









Thats partly because of bad luck (injuries) & bad management by JR... The amount of turnover in talent specially on offense was significant..



After SB 42: Plax shoots himself, Toomer steadily but rather quickly declines, Steve Smith's career ruined/cut short by injury. Shockey forces himself out, Boss takes over but career cut short due to concussions. Ballard signed, but suffers career ending injury in SB 46.



After SB 46: Entire OL falls off a cliff, & till date still havent been able to fix it. Nicks career ruined by injuries. Manningham had to be let go with Nicks & Cruz signed. Cruz misses a season and a half. Wilson career cut short. No TE worth speaking of other than Bennett's 1 year stint.



All teams have injuries & player turn over... but thats a lot of change on key positions to have any chance of sustaining continuity/success. And we didnt even talk defense.



Reading that breakdown makes me cringe. In comment 13289655 GloryDayz said:Reading that breakdown makes me cringe.

Big difference between this years team and 2007/2011 JOrthman : 12/26/2016 6:21 pm : link Is the D is much more consistent. Those other teams the D was all over the map, play pretty good one week and then completely shit the bed the next. They really didn't do anything good until the playoffs. This D has been solid in pretty much every game. Even their bad games were as good then anything those other two teams did. If they can step it up a notch and the O, just not turn off the ball I like our chances.

Giants stretch234 : 12/26/2016 6:26 pm : link I find it funny how so many here disparage the team they root for and elevate all the opposition as unbeatable. What are these other teams showing that makes people think they are unbeatable



Giants are absolutely a threat to get to the SB. Could they lose - yes, but this defense is second to none in the league right now. Eli could absolutely win playoff games





RE: Giants Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 6:30 pm : link

Quote: I find it funny how so many here disparage the team they root for and elevate all the opposition as unbeatable. What are these other teams showing that makes people think they are unbeatable



Giants are absolutely a threat to get to the SB. Could they lose - yes, but this defense is second to none in the league right now. Eli could absolutely win playoff games





Not rocket science, is it? In comment 13289665 stretch234 said:Not rocket science, is it?

Putting together this defense & making the playoffs good enough for me GloryDayz : 12/26/2016 6:38 pm : link for this season. Any additional success is cherry on top.



Do I want the cherry... Hell YEAH!!! But as long as the Giants dont suffer an embarrassing loss in the playoffs, it would be a good season regardless of how it goes.



But if somehow the Giants pull it off & win the SB it might make it sweeter than 2007 -2011. Eli would be LEGEND (Eli would have to personally have a very good post season for a SB win)

Sounds crazy, but is it really? jlukes : 12/26/2016 6:46 pm : link I mean what are the other options?



Win a playoff game, then lose one

Win 2 playoff games, then lose conference championship

Win 3 playoff games, then lose super bow



So in reality, there are only 6 possible outcomes for EVERY TEAM





The better statement would be "Eli is all or nothing when he gets to the playoffs"

Well, There Are At Least Two More Scenarios Trainmaster : 12/26/2016 7:26 pm : link (Which Peyton Found Himself In I Believe More Than Once)



Win one and lose one (the loss being the conference championship game if your team has a first round bye).



Or win two and lose one (the loss being the Super Bowl if your team has a first round bye).

agree with most of observations SomeFan : 12/26/2016 7:55 pm : link but do not agree that this team is building to anything. this team seems more like peyton manning last year. do it now or

Matt Good Post Bluesbreaker : 12/26/2016 8:02 pm : link In my view

Matt M. : 4:04 pm : link : reply

I like the notion of the puncher's chance in the late rounds due to D. IF their offense somehow wakes the F up, they are a dangerous team.



I agree they are capable of beating any team in the NFC playoffs. But, I also think any one of the teams in the NFC playoffs (or potential playoff teams) can just as easily beat them. That includes Dallas, as they barely beat them twice and they barely beat Detroit.



I will be disappointed with a one and done, especially if they lose ugly. I would not be surprised to see them get as far as the SB and I would not be at all surprised to see them exit at any point after one. But, with their D, I expect them to at least beat someone.



Keep in mind there is another regular season game left .

Injuries could play a part especially at QB

If the Offensive line can step it up and continue to run

the ball better I think Mac will be able to open the

playbook some more .

If we can't win the first game whomever it may be then

I think we have a great shot of going all the way .

I expect them to bring it Vs Washington and get the offense

rolling were gonna have to put up points to beat them

and Green Bay and Atlanta those teams are going to put

up points we just have to match up offensively .

The one thing that I wish we had was a good Donnell and one

other back besides Jennings .

I choose to believe that Eli was told to protect himself 3putt : 12/26/2016 8:08 pm : link this season. I think you'll see a QB that hangs in there a little more in the post-season. That doesn't mean they'll win, but I think the criticism of Eli will be mooted. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he gets knocked out of a game.

RE: I choose to believe that Eli was told to protect himself Jimmy Googs : 9:08 am : link

Quote: this season. I think you'll see a QB that hangs in there a little more in the post-season. That doesn't mean they'll win, but I think the criticism of Eli will be mooted. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he gets knocked out of a game.



uh huh... In comment 13289748 3putt said:uh huh...

RE: I choose to believe that Eli was told to protect himself Brown Recluse : 9:17 am : link

Quote: this season. I think you'll see a QB that hangs in there a little more in the post-season. That doesn't mean they'll win, but I think the criticism of Eli will be mooted. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if he gets knocked out of a game.



Cool coping mechanism you have there. In comment 13289748 3putt said:Cool coping mechanism you have there.

Tough to believe Giants2012 : 9:18 am : link one weapon and an inside handoff is enough.

Ben has all day HBart : 10:32 am : link Both because the Steelers have a better OL, and because Ben's more mobile in the pocket. It's not what it once was - where Ben would rip off runs - but he's still bigger, faster more elusive and harder to tackle than Eli. Makes a big difference. The Steeler of course also have a better running game (who doesn't) and Bens arm means that if protection breaks down you still have to defend the whole field. As an example - Ben can put the Hail Mary pass to a wide open Tye on a rope and then we win that game despite the officiating shafting on the prior series.



In general once you get a paw on Eli the defense can swarm to him. Of course earlier in his career he won us a SB with paws all over him, but that was a while ago. More to the subject, it's vintage Eli. 8 out of 10 times a paw on him usually ends with a sack or fumble. But those other 2 times.......



As I've said before, Eli is a fractal image. He's the same at any scale. He's utterly remarkable - perfectly consistent in his unprecedented inconsistency: within a game, a season, a career. The playoffs are no exception. He's either the good Eli and we go on a tear, or the horrific Eli and we're one and done.



