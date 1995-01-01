Who do you fear the most in the NFC? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/26/2016 4:50 pm I think we're capable of beating anyone, but I'd have to say Seattle when it comes to a team I'd prefer not to see.



What say you BBI?

I would be more afraid of going into Atlanta than Doomster : 12/26/2016 4:56 pm : link Dallas...

RE: I would be more afraid of going into Atlanta than Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Dallas...



Thought on Atlanta's D vs the Cowboys? We can manage offenses, imo, so though I don't want to go into Atlanta, I won't fret if we have to In comment 13289609 Doomster said:Thought on Atlanta's D vs the Cowboys? We can manage offenses, imo, so though I don't want to go into Atlanta, I won't fret if we have to

The only thing I'm afraid of is our offense continuing to play poorly PatersonPlank : 12/26/2016 5:09 pm : link If we play like we can/should we will do well.

Nobody bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 5:12 pm : link We get our offense playing half decent and we stand toe to toe with anyone.

Only thing I fear is pjcas18 : 12/26/2016 5:14 pm : link Rats. Not spiders. Not snakes. Not clowns and definitely no NFC teams.



Just for some weird reason I have a fear of rats.

Green Bay Eman11 : 12/26/2016 5:19 pm : link They're on a major offensive roll right now. While I think our D can slow them down, I don't think they can shut them down completely, and even less confident our O could score enough against them to win.



I think holding GB to 21-24 points in GB is a fair, reasonable expectation, and unless our O just starts clicking, I don't think they will score enough to better that.



I think Atlanta's O is dangerous as well, and I have similar concerns with them but I feel our O would do better against their D especially playing in a dome vs outside at Lambeau.



Seattle's D is always a concern. Their DLine vs our OLine does not exactly fill me with confidence but overall they're not the same D as in past years. I'd take my chances on a low scoring defensive battle, even up there, with OBJ just needing one play to be the difference.



Detroit in Motown will not be easy but I like our chances there the most. Our D gave them trouble and while I'd expect adjustments, I think our D has enough to control them again. Our O in a dome should be able to put up enough to win.

RE: Only thing I fear is Big Blue '56 : 12/26/2016 5:22 pm : link

Quote: Rats. Not spiders. Not snakes. Not clowns and definitely no NFC teams.



Just for some weird reason I have a fear of rats.



Since I'm a kid In comment 13289619 pjcas18 said:Since I'm a kid

the op is obviously asking which opponent we think chris r : 12/26/2016 5:41 pm : link has the best chance of beating the Giants.



I agree with Seattle. I can see their defense throttling us and Wilson pulling off enough plays to get the job done.

As a wildcard, lets just go thru the teams playing mostly away... Jimmy Googs : 12/26/2016 5:44 pm : link Dallas - no fear, they have to worry about us clearly.



Seattle - yes fear. I worry Sherman takes out OBJ and who are we left with to score points?



Atlanta - moderate fear. Tough place to play with dome/noise and they have enough speed at RB and size at WR to handle our Defense. Their weak defense though feeds off Offense and can be had.



Green Bay - some fear but only if in GB. Maybe if Eli comes back to life and they are 6th seed then they can come to New Jersey to lose.



Detroit - no fear.



Tampa - no fear.



Washington - some fear but if we beat them Sunday...none.

RE: Ourselves. est1986 : 12/26/2016 5:58 pm : link

Quote: Not kidding



100% agree. No one wants to see the NY Giants, IDC if we cant score 30, we have a rock solid defense top to bottom and we still have the only active 2x SB winning QB not named Brady and the most dangerous guy in the league OBJ.. not to mention JPP is going to have a Von Miller like performance when he gets back!!! In comment 13289607 Big Blue '56 said:100% agree. No one wants to see the NY Giants, IDC if we cant score 30, we have a rock solid defense top to bottom and we still have the only active 2x SB winning QB not named Brady and the most dangerous guy in the league OBJ.. not to mention JPP is going to have a Von Miller like performance when he gets back!!!

The only thing we have to fear, section125 : 12/26/2016 6:00 pm : link is fear itself!



Detroit - been there, done that



Dallas - very little



Seattle - getting warm



Atlanta - warmer



Green Bay - Yeah the best QB in the NFC side of the playoffs causes the most consternation....

Green Bay MOOPS : 12/26/2016 6:00 pm : link Aaron Rodgers is on fire.

Washington seems to have our number lately DC Gmen Fan : 12/26/2016 6:01 pm : link and if they back into the playoffs who knows what could happen.

I fear no man or team rdt288 : 12/26/2016 6:18 pm : link -we have lost our last game

RE: The ridiculous Beezer : 12/26/2016 6:20 pm : link

Quote: NFL refs. Swing the games without rhyme or reason.



^^ This. Seriously.



No team is a gigantic worry. Sure some more than others. But the shoddy officiating is a very legitimate worry. In comment 13289653 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:^^ This. Seriously.No team is a gigantic worry. Sure some more than others. But the shoddy officiating is a very legitimate worry.

RE: Ourselves. Blue21 : 12/26/2016 6:20 pm : link

Quote: Not kidding



The exact thing I was going to write. Honestly the Giants all season have only lost when they beat themselves despite a bad Oline and no running game. In comment 13289607 Big Blue '56 said:The exact thing I was going to write. Honestly the Giants all season have only lost when they beat themselves despite a bad Oline and no running game.

Dallas mavric : 12/26/2016 6:26 pm : link only because beating the same team 3 times in a season is so rare, especially when they have the best record.



Still, I've watched my team beat the unbeatable Patriots in two superbowls when no one believed it could be done.



As long as we're playing, we have a chance. Footballs take funny bounces and there are hundreds of little things that can go right or wrong for both teams playing each other. There is still an element of luck in getting to and winning the Lombardi

Sorry but don't love the question Y.A. : 12/26/2016 6:27 pm : link Let them fear us!



Go Giants!!!!!

Agree About Rodgers and the Packers, clatterbuck : 12/26/2016 6:27 pm : link Rodgers is playing at an extremely high level right now. I know what happened at Lambeau in 2007 playoffs (I was there) and 2011 but I don't think this is the place to start a playoff run this year. I'd like our chances better at any of the other possibilities. Seattle has had injuries, offensive line may be worse than Giants, and I like our chances there better than at Green Bay in the first round.

Greatest fear rocco8112 : 12/26/2016 6:28 pm : link going into the playoffs is the Giants' o line getting physically dominated to the point where the offense can do nothing and Eli is beaten to a pulp. Green Bay has kinda already done this already when they beat the Giants earlier this year. But, the place I think this has the highest chance of happening is in Seattle.



All in all though, I do not really care who the Giants draw.

Teams thst more than capable of putting 30+ points on the board are micky : 12/26/2016 6:36 pm : link Atlanta, GB, and Seattle all capable in their houses. Though Seattle out of their house would be different story.



You're relying and asking too much of your D to hold them under if these teams are on.



These are the teams that pose a problem



RE: Teams thst more than capable of putting 30+ points on the board are Jimmy Googs : 12/26/2016 6:37 pm : link

Quote: Atlanta, GB, and Seattle all capable in their houses. Though Seattle out of their house would be different story.



You're relying and asking too much of your D to hold them under if these teams are on.



These are the teams that pose a problem



Nice job. Totally agree... In comment 13289671 micky said:Nice job. Totally agree...

Honestly fear the refs the most EJJ : 12/26/2016 6:55 pm : link The refs have f***** the Giants all year whether they played well or not there's no way to argue the fact the refs have screwed them it's obvious.

My next fear that the Giants just don't play well on offense that the line does not block because then they're going nowhere.

The only place I would hate to go is Seattle because their defensive backs will take OBJ away more than any other team might even get them hurt.

I think our best bet is to play Atlanta because their defense is so bad our offense could get something going hopefully he can shut down their Offense by hitting Ryan.

RE: RE: Ourselves. bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 7:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289607 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Not kidding







100% agree. No one wants to see the NY Giants, IDC if we cant score 30, we have a rock solid defense top to bottom and we still have the only active 2x SB winning QB not named Brady and the most dangerous guy in the league OBJ.. not to mention JPP is going to have a Von Miller like performance when he gets back!!!



Rothlesburger. But I agree with your point. In comment 13289639 est1986 said:Rothlesburger. But I agree with your point.

RE: Washington seems to have our number lately bradshaw44 : 12/26/2016 7:04 pm : link

Quote: and if they back into the playoffs who knows what could happen.



Thought crossed my mind too. At least it would be in our house. In comment 13289644 DC Gmen Fan said:Thought crossed my mind too. At least it would be in our house.

Dallas. ZGiants98 : 12/26/2016 7:05 pm : link There.... I said it. Still the best team in the NFC in 2016.

RE: Green Bay Les in TO : 12/26/2016 7:07 pm : link

Quote: Aaron Rodgers is on fire. +1 especially having to play in Green Bay which is not a field or climate ideal for the 2016 offense. Would rather play in Dallas or Atlanta. The Seahawks are not a great matchup either even without earl thomas In comment 13289643 MOOPS said:+1 especially having to play in Green Bay which is not a field or climate ideal for the 2016 offense. Would rather play in Dallas or Atlanta. The Seahawks are not a great matchup either even without earl thomas

I'm just not as afraid of Seattle MBavaro : 12/26/2016 7:33 pm : link as some are. They have no running game, they just lost their one deep threat receiver, and that defense is not the same since Thomas went down. Sherman is great, but even HE can't stop OBJ one on one for a whole game. They would still need to give him help. Even in Seattle, I would still like our chances.

RE: Green Bay WillVAB : 12/26/2016 7:39 pm : link

Quote: Aaron Rodgers is on fire.



This. If GB makes the playoffs they'll be arguably the hottest team in the playoffs. Our defense can keep Rodgers under wraps but the offense is gonna have to score points. I don't know if the OL can hold up against GB's front seven and allow the offense to score points. In comment 13289643 MOOPS said:This. If GB makes the playoffs they'll be arguably the hottest team in the playoffs. Our defense can keep Rodgers under wraps but the offense is gonna have to score points. I don't know if the OL can hold up against GB's front seven and allow the offense to score points.

RE: RE: RE: Ourselves. est1986 : 12/26/2016 8:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289639 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13289607 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Not kidding







100% agree. No one wants to see the NY Giants, IDC if we cant score 30, we have a rock solid defense top to bottom and we still have the only active 2x SB winning QB not named Brady and the most dangerous guy in the league OBJ.. not to mention JPP is going to have a Von Miller like performance when he gets back!!!







Rothlesburger. But I agree with your point.



How did I forget him, thanks. In comment 13289692 bradshaw44 said:How did I forget him, thanks.

RE: Dallas. djm : 12/26/2016 8:14 pm : link

Quote: There.... I said it. Still the best team in the NFC in 2016.



I agree. In comment 13289696 ZGiants98 said:I agree.

No doubt Rflairr : 12/26/2016 8:29 pm : link having to go to Seattle. Thats just a bad matchup for the Giants.

Any team with a superb OL and pass rush I fear SGMen : 12/26/2016 8:40 pm : link Thing is, this late in the season, you just don't know what will happen due to bumps, bruises, injuries and the like. Football is all about matchups.



The Seahawks are not nearly as good as in year's past. Losing Earl Thomas hurt but their OL is also shoddy. That could be a 10-9 or 13-10 type of game an could go either way. I just don't want us traveling that far in the post-season.



I believe we'll face Detroit followed by Dallas and then GreenBay. Why not? Green Bay may not win in our house.



Barring a major injury to Brady and the like, the Patriots will be in the SuperBowl. Wiith Carr and Mariotta going down the playoffs are watered down in the AFC.

Our offensive line and Eli Giants86 : 12/26/2016 9:02 pm : link Must play much better otherwise we are one and done.

If you make the playoffs... Tom [Giants fan] : 12/26/2016 9:20 pm : link there should be no fear otherwise why are you there?



The Giants have shown they can beat anyone and lose to anyone. It will make any playoff game they are involved in that much more interesting.

I'll play LCtheINTMachine : 12/26/2016 9:26 pm : link Atlanta - I fear them the most. I don't think we will play well indoors and they will be the biggest challenge for our defense. Our O stinks so that's true regardless.



Seattle - Among the four division champions, I fear them the least. Their o-line is worse than ours, they have one WR and Graham to throw to and I really believe our D will hammer them. Our O stinks but 13 points may be enough to win there.



Dallas - Lukewarm since it's hard to beat them three times but come on, we know we can do it. We wrote the book on stopping Prescott. Also Eli plays well in that stadium.



Green Bay - I have some confidence if we play them on the road since I think they may still fear us. Would be nice to have JPP. If they are the No. 6 seed and come to our house for the NFC title game, I'd be pretty confident.



Detroit - I think they'll be jacked up if they win the North for their first home playoff game in two decades. I'd be concerned. If they are the No. 6 seed and come to our house for the NFC title game, I'd be pretty confident.



Washington - This is the matchup I want. If they are the No. 6 seed and come to our house for the NFC title game, I'd be pretty confident since I don't think we would lose to them a third time.























RE: If you make the playoffs... SGMen : 12/26/2016 9:31 pm : link

Quote: there should be no fear otherwise why are you there?



The Giants have shown they can beat anyone and lose to anyone. It will make any playoff game they are involved in that much more interesting. If we get to the Wild Card game healthy and jacked (not flat like we were vs the Eagles) we can beat anyone.



I've said this on other posts but we must finally run well and keep running. Win TOP for once. No turnovers. Use the run game to open up play action.



Expect Perkins and Adams to see more playing time. And pray that JPP is ready for the 2nd round of the playoffs. In comment 13289849 Tom [Giants fan] said:If we get to the Wild Card game healthy and jacked (not flat like we were vs the Eagles) we can beat anyone.I've said this on other posts but we must finally run well and keep running. Win TOP for once. No turnovers. Use the run game to open up play action.Expect Perkins and Adams to see more playing time. And pray that JPP is ready for the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Right now giantgiantfan : 12/26/2016 9:50 pm : link Eli Manning scares the shit out of me under center. I don't think we can win with how 2016 Eli Manning has played.

Like others have said, Giants_ROK : 12/26/2016 10:36 pm : link the Giants themselves.



That and any officiating crew. The officiating is so wildly inconsistent that after over 50 years of being a fan, it's starting to become a concern.

In this order dpinzow : 12/26/2016 10:39 pm : link 1. The Giants offense

2. Green Bay (Rodgers is back in 2011 form)

3. The Dallas refs

4. Seattle's piped in crowd noise



Nothing else really phases me about these NFC playoffs

RE: RE: The ridiculous FStubbs : 12/26/2016 10:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13289653 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:





Quote:





NFL refs. Swing the games without rhyme or reason.







^^ This. Seriously.



No team is a gigantic worry. Sure some more than others. But the shoddy officiating is a very legitimate worry.



There is reason. Giants never seem to benefit from having these rigged refs. Let me know the next time a team gets called for holding or pass interference against the Giants. I won't hold my breath.



And teams like Dallas ALWAYS seem to benefit. Hmm. In comment 13289660 Beezer said:There is reason. Giants never seem to benefit from having these rigged refs. Let me know the next time a team gets called for holding or pass interference against the Giants. I won't hold my breath.And teams like Dallas ALWAYS seem to benefit. Hmm.

Seattle and Green Bay EricJ : 12/26/2016 10:52 pm : link would be our toughest matchups

our offensive line spike : 12/26/2016 10:54 pm : link esp Flowers and John Jerry

The Refs Bluesbreaker : 12/26/2016 11:13 pm : link and Our Offense ...

Dallas trueblueinpw : 12:05 am : link It's hard to beat a team three times in one season.

no fear gm7b5 : 12:58 am : link im just thrilled to watch a playoff game. think next year is the year for lofty expectations if we fix the oline a bit and find/get better play from te position.

packers Sonic Youth : 1:21 am : link then dallas





i do not want to see the packers AT ALL in green bay



additionally, its very hard for one ateam to beat another 3x in one season. we barely beat dallas both times. i want no part of them, unlike others on this board.



i'd much rather play seattle in seattle (not as good as prev years), despite the road team record in that building.





There's no specific team I fear Mike in Long Beach : 1:57 am : link and there's no team that it would even surprise me to see the Giants beat.



My issue is, IMO, the offense is incapable of putting together 4 good-enough games (3 against the NFC). I'd be very surprised to see the Giants get further than the 2nd round, but it ain't because there's some top dog we can't get by.

RE: There's no specific team I fear SGMen : 2:24 am : link

Quote: and there's no team that it would even surprise me to see the Giants beat.



My issue is, IMO, the offense is incapable of putting together 4 good-enough games (3 against the NFC). I'd be very surprised to see the Giants get further than the 2nd round, but it ain't because there's some top dog we can't get by. I agree. Unless Eli & Perkins start playing like All-Pro's our offense just doesn't have enough. Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, GreenBay can all score and score a lot. We can't. In comment 13290095 Mike in Long Beach said:I agree. Unless Eli & Perkins start playing like All-Pro's our offense just doesn't have enough. Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, GreenBay can all score and score a lot. We can't.

Eli Manning wgenesis123 : 5:01 am : link He can beat anyone in the NFC or AFC including the Giants!

As always its all about Eli wgenesis123 : 5:11 am : link He can destroy the hopes of any playoff team and unfortunately that includes the Giants. I love the defense and it can be the kind of defense that goes a long way in the playoffs. Without a great running game or even a good running game this offense and this team is totally dependent on the performance of Eli Manning. If the Giants win again Eli will be the MVP.

Seattle would be a cakewalk Milton : 5:24 am : link I don't know why you guys are concerned about them. Their offense sucks and their defense is average.

Bradshaw writes joeinpa : 7:54 am : link "If the offense starts to play half decently he fears no one"



I ask, why do you expect to see anything different From what you ve already seen? 15 games is a pretty good sample size.



Not attracting you, serious question. You re not the game only fan when has expressed this sentiment. Just curious, What do yo see that I don t?





RE: Seattle would be a cakewalk Mike from SI : 8:05 am : link

Quote: I don't know why you guys are concerned about them. Their offense sucks and their defense is average.



Because one of Seattle's biggest strengths (pass rush) is our biggest weakness (o-line). And they have a pretty good TE.



I'd rather play DAL before SEA or ATL. In comment 13290112 Milton said:Because one of Seattle's biggest strengths (pass rush) is our biggest weakness (o-line). And they have a pretty good TE.I'd rather play DAL before SEA or ATL.

The Giants O-line Beer Man : 9:32 am : link is who I fear the most. the Giants have a D that can go the distance, but it is the O-line that will ultimately determine how far they go.

RE: Washington seems to have our number lately Simms11 : 10:44 am : link

Quote: and if they back into the playoffs who knows what could happen.



Only time we'd see them would be at home in the NFC Championship game! And I'd be all for that. In comment 13289644 DC Gmen Fan said:Only time we'd see them would be at home in the NFC Championship game! And I'd be all for that.