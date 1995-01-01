Kim Jones (confused as to why Giants offense can't adjust) joeinpa : 11:26 am Jones on with Malusa today on the FAN, implied Giants coaches may not be making proper adjustments to how defenses are playing them.



Don't remember the exact quote, but something to the effect of:



"I would like to speak to some NFL personal and get their take on why the Giants cannot adjust their game plan to more effectively deal how teams are playing them on defense."



I'm a pretty naive fan, I just assume that the Giants offensive brain thrusts are well enough versed to understand how to attack any defense.



Consequently, I have just bought into the idea that the Giants personal is just not equipped to take advantage of the weaknesses presented by the two safety high defense that seem to be giving them so much trouble.



I look at the lack of time Eli has and the lack of production by the tight ends as evidence of this.



But, if Kim thinks it's a legitimate question, maybe it is.



She asked Garfalo, (sp) what has he heard around the league about the Giants lack of offensive production. He answered that it is mostly the lack of a tight end that can take advantage of this defense.



I know several bbi'ers have expressed their doubts about the coaching being able to adjust.



Thought it was relevant, so I shared.



I think we get caught up in.... BillKo : 11:48 am : link the Giants have at least the same talent as last year, and therefore should be at a minimum as good as last year.



Thing is, teams study the Giants' tendencies and formations, and adjust to what we do.



I think the main culprit is not staying one step ahead, but better talent at OL, TE, and RB would surely help. It's a combo thing, but I really do feel Mac now is settled into the role of HC and feels more responsibility to the team as a whole, rather than just the offensive unit.





This is what I am seeing... EricJ : 11:54 am : link Although there has been a lot of Eli bashing around here, one of the things that he does well which other QBs in the league do not do is read defenses and change the play at the line.



I see defenses using that ability against Eli. When other QBs may just run the play they are given, Eli checks out of it if the defensive formation is not one that will make the original play successful.



So, defenses are moving pre-snap to trick Eli into switching to a play that the defense would prefer the Giants to run. What we would hope is that defenses would see OUR alignment and then adjust to defend it. However, since we run every play out of the same alignment then this allows the defense to basically dictate the terms.

RE: 3 things kill us right now and its not Oline related Giants2012 : 11:55 am : link How in the world can the OL not be the #1 issue?



You haven't seen the breakdowns right after the snap all season long?

if you cover 2 man a WCO area junc : 12:04 pm : link and the QB can't run AND the TE can't get up the seam, you're pretty f#cked. the coverage will be air tight underneath and there will be nowhere to go deep



we are starting to really lean on the running game which is our only play at this point

RE: if you cover 2 man a WCO EricJ : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: and the QB can't run AND the TE can't get up the seam, you're pretty f#cked. the coverage will be air tight underneath and there will be nowhere to go deep



we are starting to really lean on the running game which is our only play at this point



The screen game can work with cover 2 if executed properly. I am talking about the RB screen, not WR screen. Also, RB in very shallow and fast crossing routes towards the side of the field where the WR has taken the safety deep. In comment 13290512 area junc said:The screen game can work with cover 2 if executed properly. I am talking about the RB screen, not WR screen. Also, RB in very shallow and fast crossing routes towards the side of the field where the WR has taken the safety deep.

Perkins in the I formation bronxgiant : 12:13 pm : link from the beginning of the game changes the whole look of the offense. Adams was the fastest TE at the combine and from the college tapes ran deep routes. Yet we just have him run 5 yard routes all the time.

The next insightful and correctt thing Kim Jones says ThatLimerickGuy : 12:14 pm : link will be the first.



I'm listening last week as she talked about the playoff scenarios and she is literally just saying incorrect things. How can that happen if she is a "tuned in" NFL reporter / radio personality.



She seems like a nice person but honestly my feeling has ALWAYS been that she has a tenuous grasp of the league at best and simply put in her time to work her way up in her career.

RE: Sec125 section125 : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: I think she was talking about offensive packages.



Packages? the game plan is the game plan. How they initially attack a defense from weakness seen on film might change week to week, but the plays are the same. They might practice some fringe plays more in a certain week, but once the game begins the base plays, pass routes and runs are all there to use.



Guess I'm missing the context having not heard the conversation. But I'm pretty sure that McAdoo, Sullivan and Eli will exploit what the defense is giving up as the game wears on. In comment 13290434 joeinpa said:Packages? the game plan is the game plan. How they initially attack a defense from weakness seen on film might change week to week, but the plays are the same. They might practice some fringe plays more in a certain week, but once the game begins the base plays, pass routes and runs are all there to use.Guess I'm missing the context having not heard the conversation. But I'm pretty sure that McAdoo, Sullivan and Eli will exploit what the defense is giving up as the game wears on.

Several fans and NFL analysts had the same question Mason : 12:19 pm : link throughout the season. There is only some adjustment in the 3rd quarters of these games. But so far this season it has look like in the 1st half there isn't much adjustment over there on the sidelines.



LOL, both Al Michaels and Rich Eisen have poked fun at McAdoo colorful play chart that results in him calling the same predictable plays.

Do you know there are good FB available? Carl in CT : 12:21 pm : link Answer is yes! We use an offense that doesn't require one. They do two things block on run plays and catch 15 passes a year. They are out there we choose not.

RE: RE: 3 things kill us right now and its not Oline related BigBlueDownTheShore : 12:21 pm : link

Quote: How in the world can the OL not be the #1 issue?



You haven't seen the breakdowns right after the snap all season long?



My point was that the Oline is only part of the equation of why the running game isn't that great.



We lump everything on the Oline at all times. Yes some of those guys fuck up, but its not always on them.



The last time we ran the ball pretty well was when we had the black unicorn, since he could seal the edges. Our TE's have been dreadful ever since then. In comment 13290497 Giants2012 said:My point was that the Oline is only part of the equation of why the running game isn't that great.We lump everything on the Oline at all times. Yes some of those guys fuck up, but its not always on them.The last time we ran the ball pretty well was when we had the black unicorn, since he could seal the edges. Our TE's have been dreadful ever since then.

RE: This is what I am seeing... family progtitioner : 12:25 pm : link

Quote: Although there has been a lot of Eli bashing around here, one of the things that he does well which other QBs in the league do not do is read defenses and change the play at the line.



I see defenses using that ability against Eli. When other QBs may just run the play they are given, Eli checks out of it if the defensive formation is not one that will make the original play successful.



Agree with this. Also they simply have no talent at the positions needed to exploit these high safety defenses. They can't run, they have no TE to exploit the seams, they have a QB who's immobile and has always been poor in the screen game.



Would be nice to have Tiki at this point.



So, defenses are moving pre-snap to trick Eli into switching to a play that the defense would prefer the Giants to run. What we would hope is that defenses would see OUR alignment and then adjust to defend it. However, since we run every play out of the same alignment then this allows the defense to basically dictate the terms. In comment 13290492 EricJ said:

Kim doesn't read the Forum much shelovesnycsports : 12:25 pm : link If she did she would understand the Giants offence is predicated on the idea of the quarterback calling the play at the line of scrimmage that has the best chance against the defensive front that he sees.



It looks really good when you see Aaron Rodgers ripping through defences with it but it looks bad when you see Eli trying to run it without all the parts.



Not to mention it helps to have a mobile quarterback which Eli cannot become.

RE: my guess .. Johnny5 : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: a combination of a inconsistent oline, avg running game , undersized starting TE and no true #2 WR leads to limiting what adjustments you can really make.

Agreed. It's all these things combined that really are killing this offense, especially against cover two. In comment 13290429 Rory said:Agreed. It's all these things combined that really are killing this offense, especially against cover two.

I would like to see greater speed ... BobA : 12:34 pm : link out of #2 WR, TE, and RB. Other than OBJ, I don't think opposing defenses are scared that any of the above can take it to the house. They play accordingly (double OBJ & single everyone else).

Answer is simple.... Doomster : 12:35 pm : link When you have an OL that can't pass block three guys, or can't run the ball against two safeties playing deep, what in the world is there to adjust? The talent in the OL and lack of TE blocking, is deficient....It certainly takes away from a lot of offensive options....



Third and one, does Eli really have an option to run? He may call a run, but he crosses his fingers when he does....We are the only team in the NFL, that doesn't do much play action, because teams have no respect for it...

RE: if you cover 2 man a WCO AcidTest : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: and the QB can't run AND the TE can't get up the seam, you're pretty f#cked. the coverage will be air tight underneath and there will be nowhere to go deep



we are starting to really lean on the running game which is our only play at this point



Agreed. Teams are playing their safeties back in cover 2 shells most of the time. They don't fear our run game, and we have no TE that can stretch the seam. We need ten play drives to get into FG range. In comment 13290512 area junc said:Agreed. Teams are playing their safeties back in cover 2 shells most of the time. They don't fear our run game, and we have no TE that can stretch the seam. We need ten play drives to get into FG range.

No blocking SGMen : 12:40 pm : link We have one of the worst tackle tandems in the league according to PFF. Our highest rated tackle is 58th and that is pathetic.



We have no blocking TE due to the injury to hybrid TE / HBack / FB W. Johnson in pre-season. Tye can't block and is limited athletically as a receiver as well. Donnell can't block. None of our TE's can challenge down the seam or get YAC.



We have no blocking FB.



Eli doesn't have time to scan the field. Eli doesn't have a true #2 WR as Cruz is now a backup slot receiver #4 type talent.



Simply put, we lack talent in key areas.





Not to mention shelovesnycsports : 12:44 pm : link We can't screen pass because we don't have the offensive linemen who can get down field nor the running backs that can catch the ball .

Or even the time to set it up.

To attack a Cover 2 you need to be able to attack the middle of the jlukes : 12:46 pm : link field over the top. The Giants do not have a TE that is a threat down the seam - teams have no problem just covering our TEs with a single LBer and that is a problem. It lets the safeties just sit over the top and double OBJ

RE: RE: To my amateur eye smshmth8690 : 12:53 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290414 JonC said:





Quote:





it's a lack of weapons (RB, TE, WR) but not 100% certain Ben doesn't often get tunnel vision out there calling some games.







We like to play beat the OC around here - we roasted Hufnagel, got after Gilbride, and even let McAdoo have it from time to time.



And yet noticeably, nobody seems to mention Sullivan much, if at all around here. I wonder why.





He probably doesn't get mentioned much because he doesn't call the plays. Maybe people really don't see him as being in charge of the offense because of that. In comment 13290419 jcn56 said:He probably doesn't get mentioned much because he doesn't call the plays. Maybe people really don't see him as being in charge of the offense because of that.

I understand why McAdoo doesn't want to run trips or Bunch formations shelovesnycsports : 12:54 pm : link Because the defense of coordinator will just load up on one end of the offence of line and overpower tackles and destroy it for the wide receivers have a chance to break off and their routes. Or double A gap blitz it.



What I don't understand is why he doesn't use Beckham more in the backfield the way Green Bay uses their wide receiver turn running back. Beckham has the elusiveness to take it to the house and run by linebackers even unblocked ones.



I would even go as far is to snap it directly to him.



We have seen bursts of it at certain points in a couple of games montanagiant : 12:57 pm : link Opening drive against Philly first time we played them is one example of where the play calling and creativity really came together.

Blah blah blah Jimmy Googs : 12:57 pm : link It's almost Jan folks. The Giants are what they are but for a few more snaps heading to Perkins.



No other change is occurring on offense until May...

I read an article Eman11 : 12:58 pm : link A couple of weeks ago that quoted an unnamed coach/coordinator from a team that lost to the Giants. He said it was the most predictable and easiest offense in the league to prepare for. He said he still couldn't believe they got beat.



I'd say combined with a lousy OLine, no real threat at TE, or a big or speedy WR2, and you have all the reasons why they've regressed from last year.



I don't have any answers for the adjustment thing though. I think they make decent in game adjustments but the predictability thing is a problem IMO.

Well the OL AnishPatel : 1:03 pm : link and TE issue is def. going to limit the things you can do. Now, I wish we installed more formations such as: Cluster, bunch or Ace double slot like we used to run in the previous offense. Perhaps running the same concepts out of different looks like add something to this offense.



Other than that, I don't expect much from this offense until it gets upgraded during the offseason.

RE: Not to mention section125 : 1:05 pm : link

Quote: We can't screen pass because we don't have the offensive linemen who can get down field nor the running backs that can catch the ball .

Or even the time to set it up.



Well that is wrong, Pugh, Jerry, Flowers and Hart can all get down field. Hart seems to be downfield on longer runs.



Eli sucks at selling a screen - always has. And then he doesn't seem able to throw the pass even if it is set up. In comment 13290583 shelovesnycsports said:Well that is wrong, Pugh, Jerry, Flowers and Hart can all get down field. Hart seems to be downfield on longer runs.Eli sucks at selling a screen - always has. And then he doesn't seem able to throw the pass even if it is set up.

RE: Well the OL section125 : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: and TE issue is def. going to limit the things you can do. Now, I wish we installed more formations such as: Cluster, bunch or Ace double slot like we used to run in the previous offense. Perhaps running the same concepts out of different looks like add something to this offense.



Other than that, I don't expect much from this offense until it gets upgraded during the offseason.



This.. Same weak ass formation 90% of the plays. In comment 13290609 AnishPatel said:This.. Same weak ass formation 90% of the plays.

I thought the Giants offense played better in the second half of games Ivan15 : 1:07 pm : link Than in the first half in most games.



This suggests they are making half time adjustments.

Love the unnamed source crap shelovesnycsports : 1:08 pm : link Ron Earhart ran one of the simplest offenses here under Parcells.

Everyone knew what was coming and still couldn't stop it.

When you execute an offense should beat a defense every time.



Can't believe we got beat sounds like Dallas.

RE: I thought the Giants offense played better in the second half of games Jimmy Googs : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: Than in the first half in most games.



This suggests they are making half time adjustments.



Or suggests that they fell behind... In comment 13290624 Ivan15 said:Or suggests that they fell behind...

All of the above trueblueinpw : 1:12 pm : link I've been writting here since game three or four about Howard Cross and Papa and Banks reporting on the nearly exclusive use of 11 personnel. In addition to the bizzare use of only one personnel set, something not done by any other team in the NFL, there has been almost no variation of the offensive game plan from week to week. The sets are the same, the routes are the same, the checks are the same, and sadly, the results have been the same. Because the offense did well last year, because we have a franchise QB and a top 3 game breaking WR, because Richburg and Pugh are good OL and the rest were serviceable and returning after a few season together, BUT most of the offensive coaching staff is new, then it follows that much of the offensive woes this year would seem to go to coaching.



But then again, football isn't a mystery. Simms has been saying the old Ditka quote on Inside the NFL the past few shows, "you can only trick 'em and dick 'em for so long. At some point you gotta' go out there and punch 'em in the face". So while it's a real mystery as to why McAdoo and Sullivan can't figure out how to scheme against the Tampa Two defense, there's also a serious lack of "punch 'em in the face" player ability. Some of our OL show ability in run blocking but our TE and WR can't block for shit and Jennings isn't a back that can overcome the poor run blocking. Our TEs can't block or catch the ball particualrly well and that's a real problem against the Tampa Two defense everyone's run against us. Obviously OBJ can get open in any coverage but there's no other receiver putting pressure on the two high safety backfield. But there again, our sets and routes are always the same so I wonder how much of our covered WR is the player and how much is the play. I guess it's all of the above.



But, those saying that all we need is better players should consider that that's an argument any NFL team can make. There are coaches who get the most out their players abilities by coaching and game planning and attitude and preperation. What remains to seen is whether or not McAdoo is one of these coaches.

RE: RE: Not to mention shelovesnycsports : 1:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290583 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





We can't screen pass because we don't have the offensive linemen who can get down field nor the running backs that can catch the ball .

Or even the time to set it up.







Well that is wrong, Pugh, Jerry, Flowers and Hart can all get down field. Hart seems to be downfield on longer runs.



Eli sucks at selling a screen - always has. And then he doesn't seem able to throw the pass even if it is set up.



You know on RB screen the line has to sell it as much as the QB?

I've seen it set up before and the RB drop it.

Or the rush get to the QB. Giants don't have the personal to run it.

In comment 13290614 section125 said:You know on RB screen the line has to sell it as much as the QB?I've seen it set up before and the RB drop it.Or the rush get to the QB. Giants don't have the personal to run it.

RE: RE: Well the OL AnishPatel : 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290609 AnishPatel said:





Quote:





and TE issue is def. going to limit the things you can do. Now, I wish we installed more formations such as: Cluster, bunch or Ace double slot like we used to run in the previous offense. Perhaps running the same concepts out of different looks like add something to this offense.



Other than that, I don't expect much from this offense until it gets upgraded during the offseason.







This.. Same weak ass formation 90% of the plays.





That's the only thing that bothers me. Other than that it's obvious we lack the talent to do what we want to do.



I actually would like to see our TE subbed out and put Beatty in. He can act as a blocking TE. So now we have 6 guys blocking allowing our WRs to get more depth on their routes and allow not getting killed. In comment 13290621 section125 said:That's the only thing that bothers me. Other than that it's obvious we lack the talent to do what we want to do.I actually would like to see our TE subbed out and put Beatty in. He can act as a blocking TE. So now we have 6 guys blocking allowing our WRs to get more depth on their routes and allow not getting killed.

Mac should have a bigger Menu shelovesnycsports : 1:19 pm : link Come playoffs.

You have one great athlete that you need to use more.

Can any of our other receivers catch a Beckham pass?

RE: Love the unnamed source crap Eman11 : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: Ron Earhart ran one of the simplest offenses here under Parcells.

Everyone knew what was coming and still couldn't stop it.

When you execute an offense should beat a defense every time.



Can't believe we got beat sounds like Dallas.



I was thinking Baltimore because they have a pretty good D, and it was before Dallas# 2 but you may be right.



I'm not a fan of unnamed sources either but the article wasn't really a sour grapes/taking a shot type of thing. It was one of those beat writers doing a piece on the Giants O's problems and his thoughts on them running 11personel so often. I think he kept digging until he found someone to confirm his point as opposed to a coach offering it up because he was pissed.



I took it more as the writer trying to look smart than a coach taking a shot. He said it almost matter of factly. At least how he was quoted it came across that way to me. In comment 13290631 shelovesnycsports said:I was thinking Baltimore because they have a pretty good D, and it was before Dallas# 2 but you may be right.I'm not a fan of unnamed sources either but the article wasn't really a sour grapes/taking a shot type of thing. It was one of those beat writers doing a piece on the Giants O's problems and his thoughts on them running 11personel so often. I think he kept digging until he found someone to confirm his point as opposed to a coach offering it up because he was pissed.I took it more as the writer trying to look smart than a coach taking a shot. He said it almost matter of factly. At least how he was quoted it came across that way to me.

RE: RE: RE: Not to mention section125 : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290614 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 13290583 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





We can't screen pass because we don't have the offensive linemen who can get down field nor the running backs that can catch the ball .

Or even the time to set it up.







Well that is wrong, Pugh, Jerry, Flowers and Hart can all get down field. Hart seems to be downfield on longer runs.



Eli sucks at selling a screen - always has. And then he doesn't seem able to throw the pass even if it is set up.







You know on RB screen the line has to sell it as much as the QB?

I've seen it set up before and the RB drop it.

Or the rush get to the QB. Giants don't have the personal to run it.



And if the dog hadn't stopped to shit it would have caught the rabbit.



Eli is the cause for almost all screen failures. He has had good lines and couldn't sell it. Even when set up, he rifles the ball, or bounces it. He is just not good at throwing a screen, never has been. Doesn't mean he hasn't complete a number successfully, he just not consistent. In comment 13290648 shelovesnycsports said:And if the dog hadn't stopped to shit it would have caught the rabbit.Eli is the cause for almost all screen failures. He has had good lines and couldn't sell it. Even when set up, he rifles the ball, or bounces it. He is just not good at throwing a screen, never has been. Doesn't mean he hasn't complete a number successfully, he just not consistent.

You want a bigger menu AnishPatel : 1:22 pm : link but what happens if you are limited on ingredients?

RE: RE: RE: Well the OL shelovesnycsports : 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290621 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 13290609 AnishPatel said:





Quote:





and TE issue is def. going to limit the things you can do. Now, I wish we installed more formations such as: Cluster, bunch or Ace double slot like we used to run in the previous offense. Perhaps running the same concepts out of different looks like add something to this offense.



Other than that, I don't expect much from this offense until it gets upgraded during the offseason.







This.. Same weak ass formation 90% of the plays.









That's the only thing that bothers me. Other than that it's obvious we lack the talent to do what we want to do.



I actually would like to see our TE subbed out and put Beatty in. He can act as a blocking TE. So now we have 6 guys blocking allowing our WRs to get more depth on their routes and allow not getting killed.



Question coach. Where would you put him because if I am the defensive coordinator of the other team I'm overloading the other side and taking Eli down before he even has a chance to look down the field. Hart and Flowers without help means Eli on the turf. In comment 13290653 AnishPatel said:Question coach. Where would you put him because if I am the defensive coordinator of the other team I'm overloading the other side and taking Eli down before he even has a chance to look down the field. Hart and Flowers without help means Eli on the turf.

We will go as far in the playoffs as shelovesnycsports : 1:25 pm : link Eli and Beckham take them.



The extra Menu items need to include Beckham abilities.

Well putting Beatty at TE AnishPatel : 1:29 pm : link means more formations I can use. I am basically using him as a blocking TE who has the skills of an OL. So now as a tendency breaker I can add more formations that I haven't showed all season long..



Such as Y Trips, I formation. ACE double TE and so on. I can roll Eli out to different sides and now all of sudden by adding one player I can try to do more things that I haven't showed all season while adding variety to the offense.

I thought the solution was having Landon Collins play HB montanagiant : 1:31 pm : link Because he did so in HS, ran track, and had an Int return for a TD?

good comments RE: perimeter blocking area junc : 1:40 pm : link the one constant McAdoo brings up every week is the WRs need to do a better job blocking. All 3 of them. Shepard was billed as a Steve Smith-type gritty blocker - like a "best blocking WR in the league" type. Haven't seen it yet. Beckham and Cruz, for whatever reason, have blown tons many blocks that would've sprung big plays.



When you run a base 3 WR package the WRs have to be good blockers. our WRs sure don't look like Apex Predators in the run game. It would be nice if we saw, in the Playoffs, and renewed sense of grit and determination by the WRs to do the small stuff.

RE: I thought the solution was having Landon Collins play HB shelovesnycsports : 1:52 pm : link

Quote: Because he did so in HS, ran track, and had an Int return for a TD?



You're funnier when your Gatorade dunk wears a Gatorade drunk anyway shouldn't be drinking this early in the day



And you're damn right I would use Landon Collins in the backfield if nothing else as a decoy to get Beckham loose and if the defense something else to think about. It would definitely bring down one of the safeties. In comment 13290700 montanagiant said:You're funnier when your Gatorade dunk wears a Gatorade drunk anyway shouldn't be drinking this early in the dayAnd you're damn right I would use Landon Collins in the backfield if nothing else as a decoy to get Beckham loose and if the defense something else to think about. It would definitely bring down one of the safeties.