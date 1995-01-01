Playoff seedings don't make sense Steve L : 12/27/2016 11:34 am I agree that the division winners should make the playoffs, but I see no reason why a team with a worse record should be seeded higher just because they won the division. The Giants could end up with the second best record in the NFC but would lose out on a possible bye and definitely a home playoff game. It just doesn't make sense to me.



Any chance this every gets changed?

NFL has been clear JonC : 12/27/2016 11:35 am : link a division winner gets rewarded.



. Danny Kanell : 12/27/2016 11:35 am : link Did you complain about it in 2011?



Personally, I don't have an issue with it.

The Division winner should get rewarded BigBlueDownTheShore : 12/27/2016 11:37 am : link with a playoff spot, the team with the best record should be rewarded with a bye week.

This gets brought up every year a team with a better record Scyber : 12/27/2016 11:37 am : link has to go on the road in round 1. It has been discussed before, but I don't think it will happen. It would reduce the significance of division games/rivalries and I don't think thats something that the league wants.

I don't remember reading this complaint in 2011 Go Terps : 12/27/2016 11:37 am : link when the Giants won the NFC East and got to host the 10-6 Atlanta Falcons in the first round.



If the Giants had won their division they'd be hosting playoff games. They didn't, and they don't deserve to host anyone.

RE: This gets brought up every year a team with a better record Steve L : 12/27/2016 11:42 am : link

Quote: has to go on the road in round 1. It has been discussed before, but I don't think it will happen. It would reduce the significance of division games/rivalries and I don't think thats something that the league wants.



Not necessarily, the division winner still would make the playoffs. In comment 13290449 Scyber said:Not necessarily, the division winner still would make the playoffs.

RE: I don't remember reading this complaint in 2011 Sean : 12/27/2016 11:42 am : link

Quote: when the Giants won the NFC East and got to host the 10-6 Atlanta Falcons in the first round.



If the Giants had won their division they'd be hosting playoff games. They didn't, and they don't deserve to host anyone.



Exactly. The goal is to win the division. Whether that can be done at 7-9 or requires 15-1 is irrelevant. In comment 13290450 Go Terps said:Exactly. The goal is to win the division. Whether that can be done at 7-9 or requires 15-1 is irrelevant.

I don't disagree with how the NFL does it... BillKo : 12/27/2016 11:43 am : link but you really can make a case that better record should bet a better seeding.



Division games only constitute six of the 16 games.........it's no longer even half the way it used to be.





Have always thought better records should get better Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2016 11:57 am : link seedings..I know the NFL is trying to reward division winners with a home game. That's wrong imo..MAKING THE PLAYOFFS by finishing first should be enough. They should be thankful they weren't in a better division that year..They should NOT be rewarded a home game over an opponent with a superior record, imv

RE: Have always thought better records should get better Keith : 12/27/2016 12:02 pm : link

Quote: seedings..I know the NFL is trying to reward division winners with a home game. That's wrong imo..MAKING THE PLAYOFFS by finishing first should be enough. They should be thankful they weren't in a better division that year..They should NOT be rewarded a home game over an opponent with a superior record, imv



I share your thoughts. It doesn't matter if anyone complained in 2011, why would we? If it was a rule then, I'd understand it. It just makes more sense. In comment 13290500 Big Blue '56 said:I share your thoughts. It doesn't matter if anyone complained in 2011, why would we? If it was a rule then, I'd understand it. It just makes more sense.

I feel a way to put an end to these arguments is to Mike in Long Beach : 12/27/2016 12:07 pm : link slightly augment the rule. Make it where a Wild Card team will get home field advantage if they have a record 2 games or better. I do sort of agree.. there is something off-putting watching an 11-5 Wild Card go on the road against a 9-7 division winner (or a 10-6 Wild Card going on the road against an 8-8 team).



But in the event its just one game, then division winners remain at home.

The NFL has it right Glover : 12/27/2016 12:11 pm : link Fans always want to reinvent the wheel. The way the NFL does it is is the right way. Division winners get the 1-4 seeds. The 2 non-division winners with the best records get the wild cards following tie breaker order, etc. Sorry, a non-division winner with a better record than a division winner doesnt get the higher seed. What if there are 3 or 4 teams with a better record than a division winner? Should the division winner just be out? Gotta stay consistent. It is what it is, it's not changing.

RE: The NFL has it right Steve L : 12/27/2016 12:15 pm : link

Quote: Fans always want to reinvent the wheel. The way the NFL does it is is the right way. Division winners get the 1-4 seeds. The 2 non-division winners with the best records get the wild cards following tie breaker order, etc. Sorry, a non-division winner with a better record than a division winner doesnt get the higher seed. What if there are 3 or 4 teams with a better record than a division winner? Should the division winner just be out? Gotta stay consistent. It is what it is, it's not changing.



No. my OP said that the division winners should automatically make the playoffs. I just don't think they should be seeded higher than a WC team with a better record. In comment 13290524 Glover said:No. my OP said that the division winners should automatically make the playoffs. I just don't think they should be seeded higher than a WC team with a better record.

And ThatLimerickGuy : 12/27/2016 12:18 pm : link if the rule was the other way, you would have a team that played in a crazy tough division bitching about it.



It's like taxes. Complain all you want but you gotta accept it.

I don't think we should have gotten a home game Big Blue '56 : 12/27/2016 12:25 pm : link in the 2012 playoffs against Atlanta. Will I take it? of course..Would I have been pissed if the rule for home games depended on record? No..



So the defending SB champion Saints with a 12-13 win season the next year has to travel to the division-winning Seattle's house, they of the 7-9 record..I don't care that it was an outlier..It's stupid and should be amended, imv..It won't be, but it should be, imho

playoff seedings giantfan2000 : 12/27/2016 1:11 pm : link the fact is that Giants play Redskins

and because of playoff seeding current rules

the game means nothing to the Giants



the rule should be winning division gets you in the playoffs but your record should determine playoff seeding



This debate is tiresome lawguy9801 : 12/27/2016 1:39 pm : link There is absolutely no justification for making a team with a better record go on the road in the first round against a team with a worse record.



People who defend the current system engage in circular reasoning. Why should a division winner with a worse record than a wildcard team host a playoff game? Because you have to be a division winner to host a playoff game. Ok - but WHY?



A division winner can get rewarded for winning the division by making the playoffs. Who gets the home game should be a totally different calculation.



The answer to the current system - exemplified by some answers on this thread - is "just because."



As Bill Parcells said - you are what your record says you are. The better team should host each playoff game - period.

RE: I don't remember reading this complaint in 2011 lawguy9801 : 12/27/2016 1:42 pm : link

Quote: when the Giants won the NFC East and got to host the 10-6 Atlanta Falcons in the first round.



If the Giants had won their division they'd be hosting playoff games. They didn't, and they don't deserve to host anyone.



No, this has been a pretty consistent debate on here for years. No one would have had any right to complain if the Giants would have had to go to Atlanta. In comment 13290450 Go Terps said:No, this has been a pretty consistent debate on here for years. No one would have had any right to complain if the Giants would have had to go to Atlanta.

I've always had a bigger issue MetsAreBack : 12/27/2016 1:56 pm : link With number 1 seeds often facing a better team in the divisional round than a 2 seed that gets to face an inferior division winner



Divisions are arbitrary and a revenue generating gimmick to try and drum up rivalries. I'd have less of an issue on some much weight put on them if they were bigger than 4 teams per.



The notion that we are forced to watch the Houston Texans host and likely lose yet another home playoff game is revolting. They'll be the Saturday afternoon slot for I'm guessing the 4th time in 6 years. Of course they face oaklands backup qb it'll set football back years...

Just make Giants_ROK : 12/27/2016 1:59 pm : link the NFL like the Premier League and be done with it.

Don't give anyone in the NFL ideas jcn56 : 12/27/2016 2:01 pm : link Any time they try to improve anything we're left disappointed.



The system works, leave it be.

"Divisions are arbitrary".... BillKo : 12/27/2016 2:40 pm : link is a great point. Add to the fact only six of the 16 games are divisional games.



Win your division and you get in, but seeding should be by best record.

Season record is not necessarily an indicator eclipz928 : 12/27/2016 4:25 pm : link of which team is better. Probably the most legitimate way to seed the playoffs is, for teams not in the same division, to give home field advantage in the Wild Card round to the team that won the head-to-head match-up, regardless of records.

Not rocket science Jason in OR : 12/27/2016 6:56 pm : link Because this is not a "relegation" type league where each team has to play each team, which would amount to 31 games, there has to be a way to get an equal amount of games per team. Thus 32 teams get split into groups.



Winner of the group is the ONLY way to advance, its just like the world cup or champions league, it doesn't matter who is in your group if everybody shits the bed and you shit the bed less and win the group, you advance to the knockout (playoff stage)



Does it mean sometimes you get a division winner that sucks ass, yeah, so what it just means the wildcard team on a tear can hit em and move on, serves the wildcard team for not winning enough to win their division.



It works.





The Only Way I Would Modify the Rule Bernie : 12/27/2016 7:29 pm : link is that the team with the better record gets home field advantage. So NYG would still have to play 3 playoff games as the wildcard, but if they have the better record, they get the game at home. I would not reseed based on record.

RE: The Only Way I Would Modify the Rule Jim in Tampa : 12/27/2016 9:21 pm : link

Quote: is that the team with the better record gets home field advantage. So NYG would still have to play 3 playoff games as the wildcard, but if they have the better record, they get the game at home. I would not reseed based on record.



Actually, if you give a team (like the Giants) a home playoff game because they have a better record than the division winner that they'll be playing, then you have in fact reseeded the teams based on record.



Keep the playoffs the way they are. If there's no advantage to winning your division, then why have divisions? In comment 13291103 Bernie said:Actually, if you give a team (like the Giants) a home playoff game because they have a better record than the division winner that they'll be playing, then you have in fact reseeded the teams based on record.Keep the playoffs the way they are. If there's no advantage to winning your division, then why have divisions?

RE: Have always thought better records should get better NINEster : 3:29 am : link

Quote: seedings..I know the NFL is trying to reward division winners with a home game. That's wrong imo..MAKING THE PLAYOFFS by finishing first should be enough. They should be thankful they weren't in a better division that year..They should NOT be rewarded a home game over an opponent with a superior record, imv



You also have an issue right now in the AFC West where the Raiders are likely to win the division over the Chiefs despite being swept by them this season.



A team can win the division with a worse division record than the 2nd place team....happens quite often, but most are ok with best record/winning percentage winning division. In comment 13290500 Big Blue '56 said:You also have an issue right now in the AFC West where the Raiders are likely to win the division over the Chiefs despite being swept by them this season.A team can win the division with a worse division record than the 2nd place team....happens quite often, but most are ok with best record/winning percentage winning division.

Missing the playoffs with a better record than a division winner sucks GloryDayz : 4:35 am : link That's where I think the bigger problem is. Happens sometimes, happened to the Giants not long ago. That really pissed me off. Didn't make the playoffs with a 10-6 record, while another division winner with a 9-7 record got in.

Missing the playoffs with a better record than a division winner sucks GloryDayz : 4:34 am : link That's where I think the bigger problem is. Happens sometimes, happened to the Giants not long ago. That really pissed me off. Didn't make the playoffs with a 10-6 record, while another division winner with a 9-7 record got in.

Missing the playoffs with a better record than a division winner sucks GloryDayz : 4:37 am : link That's where I think the bigger problem is. Happens sometimes, happened to the Giants not long ago. That really pissed me off. Didn't make the playoffs with a 10-6 record, while another division winner with a 9-7 record got in.

It may or may not be the best or most fair system... Milton : 5:31 am : link But how can you say that the current system doesn't make sense? It's a perfectly logical way of organizing the playoffs. Is it the only logical way of organizing it? No. And some could argue there are better options, but I don't see how anyone can argue that the current system doesn't make sense.

It makes perfect sense Giants_ROK : 6:38 am : link if you don't think about it.