Is this what you are thinking for Redskins? Clintqb17 : 12/27/2016 1:01 pm Start Eli and the offense. Get our main players on Offense out of the game no later than halftime.



OBJ maybe 1-2 drives



Snacks doesn't play



DRC, Jenkins, Collins, and Vernon play very little if any.



Apple plays a good portion of game



Perkins plays a lot



Thoughts? Thanks!

Don't know why they won't play to win Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2016 1:12 pm : link Did McAdoo or Eli suggest otherwise?

Quote: but unless he's a 100%, I'd rest Jenkins as well

Agreed Eli should only play a couple of series and I would consider benching Beckham as well. I am worried that Norman and co. might look to take cheap shots at Beckham. Snacks and Vernon should play very little as well. In comment 13290636 Big Blue '56 said:Agreed Eli should only play a couple of series and I would consider benching Beckham as well. I am worried that Norman and co. might look to take cheap shots at Beckham. Snacks and Vernon should play very little as well.

I'd play ryanmkeane : 12/27/2016 1:14 pm : link Apple about a half. He's a huge piece we can't afford to lose.

Quote: as scheduled and rest Jenkins and Snacks. Everyone else goes 100%. It's the only way.

I gotta disagree with this. Vernon the whole game? In comment 13290646 B in ALB said:I gotta disagree with this. Vernon the whole game?

Why would we go 100% ryanmkeane : 12/27/2016 1:15 pm : link and play to win this game? We are locked into the 5th. Get the reps, play competitive and get outta there.

Quote: and play to win this game? We are locked into the 5th. Get the reps, play competitive and get outta there.



Because that's what you do. A player could get hurt in the first series too you know.



Play hard and play to win. If we fall behind big then sit folks but until then go to work. In comment 13290651 ryanmkeane said:Because that's what you do. A player could get hurt in the first series too you know.Play hard and play to win. If we fall behind big then sit folks but until then go to work.

Bye weeks are valuable Jolly Blue Giant : 12/27/2016 1:25 pm : link And we earned one. Take advantage of it the best you can. It's not like our offense is hot right now. A week breather may do some good.

I m thinking joeinpa : 12/27/2016 1:27 pm : link How Simms said the 49ers laid down like dogs, in the late 80 s when the Giants missed the play offs winning 10 games when the 49ers did not play to win in the 16th game of the season.



I m thinking how disgusted I was with the little regard the 49 ers had for

For the integrity of the playoffs.



I m thinking how much I admired Tom Coughlin in 07.



I m thinking how disgusted I ll be if Giants don t take their best shot at beating the Redskins.





I rest everybody. area junc : 12/27/2016 1:28 pm : link Here's my thought process:



We have "Playoff Eli" and everyone knows it. There's a mystique. We have OBJ likely playing at an insane level. We have JPP possibly coming back to provide a huge emotional lift.



And we're facing a desperate, physical, dirty football team: why subject our star players to the Josh Normans and Chris Bakers of the world?



In other words? F#ck the Redskins. Bigger fish to fry.



Plus several of our key players are hurt: I'd sit Eli (after the 1st series), Jennings, OBJ, Cruz, Flowers, Pugh, Jerry, Vernon, Snacks, Hankins, Robinson, Jenkins and DRC.



Win or lose, come Monday, no one's going to give a sh#t and the Playoff Eli Magic will start to take hold immediately. In 2007, we didn't have that "Mystique" to fall back on - there was no evidence we could win in the Playoffs and we had to go hard vs. the Pats. Every situation is unique.

Exactly Jolly Blue Giant : 12/27/2016 1:31 pm : link 2007 we played hard because it was maintaining the integrity of NFL history and record books. Not the same thing this year.

Once again, I say we play the key starters for a quarter to halftime SGMen : 12/27/2016 1:31 pm : link depending upon who it is. Guys like Eli, OBJ, Vernon, Jenkins, Collins, Snacks, Casillas should play one quarter (give or take) and then move little by little to backups.

Quote: and play to win this game? We are locked into the 5th. Get the reps, play competitive and get outta there.

Argument I keep hearing is momentum. The same people seem to bring up 2007. Although I agree momentum was huge in 2007 even if it was a loss to the Pats but the 2016 Redskins are a very far cry from the 2007 Patriots.



Me personally, I think the Giants played one of the their better games this year against the Eagles following their bye week. There were some interesting wrinkles added on offense for that game. My favorite play being where they lined up max protect (extra OT) and sold the hell out of the run just to throw the quick slant to OBJ (TD).



Point it, I think the team could use some rest and NEEDS major game planning on offense. They can use the game to even disguise what they will do in the playoffs. Basically, this is a very rare occasion where I think they need to look past the next opponent. The last game of the season is a pre-season game IMHO. Everyone is 0-0 when the post-season starts even if some of those teams have home field advantage or a bye week. In comment 13290651 ryanmkeane said:Argument I keep hearing is momentum. The same people seem to bring up 2007. Although I agree momentum was huge in 2007 even if it was a loss to the Pats but the 2016 Redskins are a very far cry from the 2007 Patriots.Me personally, I think the Giants played one of the their better games this year against the Eagles following their bye week. There were some interesting wrinkles added on offense for that game. My favorite play being where they lined up max protect (extra OT) and sold the hell out of the run just to throw the quick slant to OBJ (TD).Point it, I think the team could use some rest and NEEDS major game planning on offense. They can use the game to even disguise what they will do in the playoffs. Basically, this is a very rare occasion where I think they need to look past the next opponent. The last game of the season is a pre-season game IMHO. Everyone is 0-0 when the post-season starts even if some of those teams have home field advantage or a bye week.

If a guy can go, Giants_ROK : 12/27/2016 1:33 pm : link he should go.



Beat the Redskins. But hey, that's me.

we need to be at Clintqb17 : 12/27/2016 1:34 pm : link full strength if we really want to make a run. Agree?

Full strength JonC : 12/27/2016 1:36 pm : link and Full Rhythm on offense, a difficult balance for a unit with a small margin for error.



You guys SickBoy : 12/27/2016 1:39 pm : link Are some special pack of idiots ... not 1 convincing win in 2016', a back door playoff birth and asking who should sit the final game ?



Nobody



Every player needs work and attempt gain some momentum to push us thru wild card wknd.

The Redskins kporzee : 12/27/2016 1:41 pm : link I really think it should be insignificant that it is the Redskins.



The Giants have to take care of themselves and do what's in their best interest for the playoffs.



We know the Redskins will be playing very hard. I just don't see the good that comes from it for the Giants. As mentioned on another thread, the Redskins are favored by 8 showing what the linesmakers think of the situation.

Please Clintqb17 : 12/27/2016 1:44 pm : link Explain how a 10 win year is a back door playoff birth?

There's extra-intrigue because of the Thursday game. area junc : 12/27/2016 1:48 pm : link They've already had 10 days off. For guys that sit, that'll be 17 days between games - and they'll be expected to be at Playoff-level intensity and execution.



Very tough decision for McAdoo. And he won't be alone in it.

Quote: Explain how a 10 win year is a back door playoff birth?

Don't bother. The mindset of the "backing in" crowd cannot be changed. In comment 13290724 Clintqb17 said:Don't bother. The mindset of the "backing in" crowd cannot be changed.

This is a tough decision.... Doomster : 12/27/2016 1:51 pm : link Basically you want to give the 'Skins a belated Christmas gift?



More often than not, you see guys get get hurt, because one team is just going through the motions, and the other is playing for survival, which in this case is the 'Skins....they know if they win, they are in....unless GB/DET plays to a tie, which would have the sport investigated, if it happens...



Guys that are hurt, you don't put out there....I have been swinging from one side to the other on this one....you go out there and play to win...get the the momentum, instead of ending the regular season on a two game skid....worried about Eli getting hurt? It could happen in the very first series...some would say it is not fair to the loser of the Det/GB game, to hand this game to the 'Skins....We have seen teams lose their mojo at the end of the season, resting players....injuries are part of the game....they can happen any time....but I don't want a Giant out there, getting killed by an overzealous Wash player, who is playing for his playoff life, while we are just taking it easy.......



like I have said, I have vacillated on this several times....I say play to win, and get some momentum/confidence, going into the playoffs....plus, I can't stomach, giving the 'Skins a free pass....

Imagine playing half speed micky : 12/27/2016 1:53 pm : link And Washington, with everything on the line for them, playing all out...outcome...injuries on the half speed team..usually happens

I don't let them take cheap shots at OBJ chuckydee9 : 12/27/2016 2:07 pm : link Let him sit out the entire game..

Quote: Are some special pack of idiots ... not 1 convincing win in 2016', a back door playoff birth and asking who should sit the final game ?



Nobody



Every player needs work and attempt gain some momentum to push us thru wild card wknd.

Back door playoff birth? Tied for 2nd best record in NFC. Locked into the 5th seed before the final game. Did the Cowboys back into the Division champion spot to? I mean after all, they failed to lock it in by beating the Giants. Another team locked it in for them after all. In comment 13290716 SickBoy said:Back door playoff birth? Tied for 2nd best record in NFC. Locked into the 5th seed before the final game. Did the Cowboys back into the Division champion spot to? I mean after all, they failed to lock it in by beating the Giants. Another team locked it in for them after all.

I'll be honest I understand this for practical reasons BestFeature : 12/27/2016 2:19 pm : link But I hate wasting a perfectly good game. We only get 16 in the regular season.

Play the game like you need it Go Terps : 12/27/2016 2:22 pm : link There are too many examples of teams much better than the Giants not being able to start the engine again after shutting it down.

Quote: but unless he's a 100%, I'd rest Jenkins as well



Yup. In comment 13290636 Big Blue '56 said:Yup.

And if take OBJ off the field the only thing that is going to happen Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2016 2:28 pm : link are blitzes all day long putting everybody in jeopardy as there will be a frantic mess of players doing things that they aren't good at.

I don't care if there's blitzes grizz299 : 12/27/2016 2:34 pm : link

Cause I"m starting Hankins at QB and I figure he's bulletproof. Besides Bromley (my running back) will have blitz responsibility.

I WANT Cousins in the playoffs, the alternative is likely Rogers.

Snacks always wanted to play WR, this is his chance too.



Play to win the damn game allstarjim : 12/27/2016 2:54 pm : link If you're healthy to play, you play. Giants win this game, and they should try to win this game, and I hope that's what they do.



Acting all scared because someone could get hurt... that's for preseason... this is not a preseason game.

Quote: but unless he's a 100%, I'd rest Jenkins as well

There isn't one key player in the NFL who's 100% right now. In comment 13290636 Big Blue '56 said:There isn't one key player in the NFL who's 100% right now.

Upside kporzee : 12/27/2016 3:10 pm : link There is no upside to play. It has nothing to do with being scared. This isn't high school. They want to make the best decision for themselves.



Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

Victor Cruz on whether it would be nice to knock Redskins out of the playoffs. "Not our concern." Giants worried about themselves.

Quote: And Washington, with everything on the line for them, playing all out...outcome...injuries on the half speed team..usually happens



Who said play half speed? Isn't this a question about who gets rest?



If you're in there, you go full speed. In comment 13290738 micky said:Who said play half speed? Isn't this a question about who gets rest?If you're in there, you go full speed.

Quote: And Washington, with everything on the line for them, playing all out...outcome...injuries on the half speed team..usually happens



I'm sure if the Redskins see the Giants have folded shop they'll ride out a lead to the end of the game - dirty players like Norman notwithstanding. In comment 13290738 micky said:I'm sure if the Redskins see the Giants have folded shop they'll ride out a lead to the end of the game - dirty players like Norman notwithstanding.

Very hard choices have to be made, oldog : 12/27/2016 4:45 pm : link but McAdoo is close to the situation, and I, for one, will not second guess him. But come on BBI, we must set a minimum standard, to protect the integrity of the game. (Notwithstanding the Zebra horror show last night in Cowtown). So, fully healthy players should be considered for playing, particularly those developing or carrying question marks, or players like Eli, who need to sharpen up and prepare. Paul Perkins is easy, how much load can he carry? Will he fumble, is he reliable? Is Harris ready to run back, where should we go for back up? What are our tight end options, Donnell another chance? Who should play on our OLine? Who are our back up pass rushers? These are, as examples, urgent questions that must be answered. At a minimum, we should treat this like an important pre-season game, and a no-risk opportunity to address key outstanding questions, and develop and battle test the players who must be called upon in the playoffs. But there is nothing to make winning an imperative, so the real risk of injury must be put on the scale. Eli should play, but not be expected to do other than dunk and duck. Eli should be encouraged, while he is in to open up and cut loose, looking for the big play, which should feature Shepard or Cruz, or a rookie, . Why did we carry Beatty all year? Get him in, if he's not ready yet, goodbye again. And one more thing BBI, we must maintain minimum standards of English usage. Auto correct will accept birth when proper English usage is aware that a place in the playoffs derives from the shipping notion of a berth, or a place at the docks. A place in the playoffs, then is a playoff berth, a birth, is more properly used as follows. During the 2016-17 playoffs, although they had nearly despaired, the Giants eventually welcomed the birth of a real offense.

I would play the offense full throttle, although I would likely make shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/27/2016 4:55 pm : link changes at the half (or depending on how well/poorly they've played).



The defense will be in 1st preseason game mode for the important guys (Snacks, Jenkins, OV, Collins, DRC). They have nothing left to prove and aren't in need of "momentum".

Play to win the freaking game Sec 103 : 12/27/2016 4:56 pm : link no less. Enough of this sprained uterus bull shit.

It's bad enough the refs have taken away the integrity of the game, play to win!

This isn't 2007. These are different circumstances Joey from GlenCove : 12/27/2016 5:19 pm : link We earned a "bye". We will do wit it as macadoo pleases. I think we see many guys sit after a quarter.



If you're on the field yea you're going 100 percent but there is no need IMO to play Vernon, obj, snacks, Cruz, jenkins, Eli etc the whole game. What purpose does this serve?



Are offense is mediocre. It's not going to catch fire because of some redskin game.









Jolly. Blue joeinpa : 12/27/2016 5:51 pm : link How it turned out for the 49ers is irrelevant to my post. The OP

asked how we were thinking about the Washington game.



I answered honestly.



Each game person competes in their own way. I like the Tom Coughlin way.



By the way, how d that turn out for the Giants.

Quote: but unless he's a 100%, I'd rest Jenkins as well



Through the playoffs? Me too! In comment 13290636 Big Blue '56 said:Through the playoffs? Me too!

If I'm McAdoo, the first time I address the team ... Boy Cord : 12/27/2016 6:22 pm : link ... after their Xmas break I say, the holiday is over. We are playing to win this week against the Skins as if our playoff lives depended on it.



I can't stand the idea of pumping the brakes and I absolutely can't comprehend gifting a game to a division rival that can get them into the playoffs. Both will bite the Giants in the ass down the road.





I'd play the starters santacruzom : 12/27/2016 6:24 pm : link but perhaps incorporate wrinkles I'd otherwise be reluctant to deploy in a game you need to win.



It's a chance to rest players, but it's also a chance to take various risks you're normally adverse to. I'd pick the latter.

Err on the side of caution Glover : 12/27/2016 7:31 pm : link with anyone who is hurt/injured/or coming off injury, but other than that, they play to win.

If there's no risk of re-aggregation I'd play Jenkins for a few series GloryDayz : 12/27/2016 8:17 pm : link If he can go.



He's already missed a couple of weeks, there's bound to be a little rust. Let him get some reps to get back into the flow of things.

Play to eliminate the Washington team trueblueinpw : 12:50 am : link Rest for what? We have a chance to end the season for the Washington team. Play to end eliminate a division opponent. Plus, this is our last chance to get the offense right. The O ain't gonna work any better with rest is it?

I understand not wanting to risk injuries BlackLight : 5:04 am : link but apart from that, I don't see how resting the offensive starters is going to be beneficial to them in the playoffs. The defense, sure - they've got a few guys dinged up, and they've been playing well.

Quote: Did McAdoo or Eli suggest otherwise?



Save some tricks in the bag in case of an oft chance of a Giants/Skins NFC Championship Game.... In comment 13290642 Jimmy Googs said:Save some tricks in the bag in case of an oft chance of a Giants/Skins NFC Championship Game....

I've said this on another thread PaulBlakeTSU : 8:30 am : link but I would make it a point of emphasis to force feed Jerrell Adams the ball in the middle of the field, results be damned.



Eli and the offense HAVE to figure out a way for some player on the team not Odell to be a safety valve and to help open things up for the offense. A big-bodied tight end in the middle of the field does just that.



If it's unsuccessful, then it gives the offense live reps to work on this void, and if it does work, then it gives the 4-seed something to think about in their planning.

this is the one opportunity PaulBlakeTSU : 8:31 am : link where the Giants offense will have live reps where the results do not matter-- but the reps do.