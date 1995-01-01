Mike Sullivan's role in this offense PerpetualNervousness : 12/27/2016 1:39 pm



It’s just strange to me that McAdoo, who produced a pretty productive offense in his two year’s as OC with personnel no better than they have now, and whose reputation seems to be nearly TC-like in his obsession with detail and his critical analysis, suddenly seems borderline incompetent as an offensive strategist. I’m not saying it’s not possible – McAdoo is really more a McCarthy disciple than anyone else, and that’s not exactly the greatest coaching tree. But it seems just as plausible that now that he’s the head coach, he’s leaving a lot of the implementation and planning to his OC. As has been pointed out repeatedly, Sullivan is not a West Coast guy. And when he ran his own offense in TB – a version of Gilbride’s- it was bad. (One of the post-mortems out of TB about his offense was titled Repetitive, Archaic and Stubborn.)



Anyways, as I said, it's speculative. But It’ll be interesting what if any changes they make on the offensive coaching side after the season. Even with making the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine the organization is satisfied with the teams offensive development, or more accurately lack thereof.



For those interested



- ( I realize this is pretty much speculative, and that other folks have touched on it here and there on the board, but I keep wondering how much of a role Sullivan has in the offensive play design and game planning, and how much that explains some of the problems the team has had over the course of the season. Obviously, it’s McAdoo’s offense, and he’s the play caller. And I’m sure he spends a lot of time with the offense. But for all the clear personnel issues that have been appropriately discussed, one of the major changes in this team in the past year has been that there’s someone else in the OC role who seems like a bad fit for this offense.It’s just strange to me that McAdoo, who produced a pretty productive offense in his two year’s as OC with personnel no better than they have now, and whose reputation seems to be nearly TC-like in his obsession with detail and his critical analysis, suddenly seems borderline incompetent as an offensive strategist. I’m not saying it’s not possible – McAdoo is really more a McCarthy disciple than anyone else, and that’s not exactly the greatest coaching tree. But it seems just as plausible that now that he’s the head coach, he’s leaving a lot of the implementation and planning to his OC. As has been pointed out repeatedly, Sullivan is not a West Coast guy. And when he ran his own offense in TB – a version of Gilbride’s- it was bad. (One of the post-mortems out of TB about his offense was titled Repetitive, Archaic and Stubborn.)Anyways, as I said, it's speculative. But It’ll be interesting what if any changes they make on the offensive coaching side after the season. Even with making the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine the organization is satisfied with the teams offensive development, or more accurately lack thereof.For those interested Repetitive Archaic and Stubborn - ( New Window

Is there a worse OC in football est1986 : 12/27/2016 1:49 pm : link Is the real question.

The question AnishPatel : 12/27/2016 1:55 pm : link I would have is what is his role in this offense. Is he really the OC or is Ben M calling the plays and Sully is doing the day to day game planning since Ben M. has to share his time at all the phases of the game.

hopefully Tom gets bluepepper : 12/27/2016 1:55 pm : link a job and makes a call to Mike. Ben can then bring in some guy with more experience in his type of offense.

It's a fair question to ask. We should be in the market for drkenneth : 12/27/2016 1:59 pm : link An experienced OC in the off-season.

The problem is the scheme of the offense ncfan : 12/27/2016 2:01 pm : link His main role is probably to run the practice for the offense.

Mac is trying to run a ball control offense with personnel that doesn't fit that.

Is there really, anyone here, Doomster : 12/27/2016 2:02 pm : link that can state emphatically, that Sullivan is shaping/running this offense, or that he is just implementing what Mac wants, and by doing so, gives Mac, the freedom to concentrate more on the team than the offense?



Last time I looked, Mac was calling the plays.....



I really feel, that Sullivan takes care of the the day to day, job of the OC....Mac designs the plays and strategies, that he gives to Sullivan to work on....this is Mac's offense, not Sullivan's.....to me Sully is just the hand of the king....Mac has the final word....

Sullivan seemed to be a rising star a few years back 81_Great_Dane : 12/27/2016 2:08 pm : link but he's sort of crashed and burned as a coach. Everything he's touched has turned to shit for a while. That may not be his fault, but it sure does look bad.

I made a tangentially related thread a few weeks ago Sonic Youth : 12/27/2016 2:09 pm : link about Sullivan being the QB Coach vs OC. Eli has seemed to regress, and I wonder if Eli's regression is a combination of his age and losing Sullivan as his QB coach, which is exacerbated by Sullivan not being the greatest OC.

RE: Nobody here can even claim they know his role in the offense Sonic Youth : 12/27/2016 2:09 pm : link

Quote: . Also I want to be clear that I also understand what I wrote is speculation as well. I'm sure we all agree that none of us actually know the answer. In comment 13290756 Ten Ton Hammer said:Also I want to be clear that I also understand what I wrote is speculation as well. I'm sure we all agree that none of us actually know the answer.

Hiring a new OC ryanmkeane : 12/27/2016 2:11 pm : link would make close to zero sense. Eli only has a few years left, I wouldn't think we'd bring in someone new to get in his ear when McAdoo, whom he trusts, is already here with his offense, and Sullivan is also here who he has a history with. The offense isn't getting going because of personnel, not playcalling.

I've always thought Sullivan was a big factor in Eli's success Gordo : 12/27/2016 2:12 pm : link He was his QB coach in 2011, and when he left after that season Eli's performance dropped. It got better when Sullivan came back in 2014 as qb coach again.



My theory on the offense is that we were better when playing from behind. It paired the options down and allowed for a better rhythm for the offense to get into. The defense was poor last year so the offense had to score a lot of points to win. The opposite has happened this year which has inadvertently hurt them.



For example, when we got down against the Eagles, the playbook became smaller. We relied on high percentage plays and didn't worry about balance. Granted we still didn't score many points, but the offense was effective, at moving the ball.



all in all, I believe the offense works better under pressure, the D hasn't put them in many situations this year where they had to press, thus the low percentage play calling and the safe time consuming runs into the line.



Sullivan isn't the issue, Ultimately its not one thing it's a combination of multiple issues.



- Unstable offensive line. (Pugh hurt, Flowers Regression, PENALTIES!)

- Inconsistent running game (Running back by committee again go with perkins or jennings, NOT BOTH!!)

- Over-reliance on OBJ ( see 2 high safety)

- 2nd receiving threat? Putting Cruz Outside was a death sentence, Cruz was always a slot guy. Why not run shepherd outside?

- Non existent TE, I put this on JR they held on to Donnell for far too long expecting him to turn the corner but he hasn't and probably won't. Stuck with a Tye as a solid #2 guy but not a game changer. Adams looks promising but just a rook.



granted most teams have a few of these issues, the Giants are having problems because any one of these issues creep up and hold the offense back from game to game. If we had a reliable running game, we wouldn't need a TE or 2nd WR. If we had a Martellus Bennett or Delaney Walker at TE we wouldn't have to worry about OBJ being doubled every time.



I still have faith... hell we are in the playoffs and thats more than i thought we would get this year. I'll take one more week of giants football no matter what.













RE: Is there a worse OC in football Rory : 12/27/2016 2:29 pm : link

Quote: Is the real question.



stupid comment.



What dont you get this? The personnel is just not there dickshit In comment 13290729 est1986 said:stupid comment.What dont you get this? The personnel is just not there dickshit

RE: RE: Is there a worse OC in football est1986 : 12/27/2016 2:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290729 est1986 said:





Quote:





Is the real question.







stupid comment.



What dont you get this? The personnel is just not there dickshit



Sorry Mike Sullivan's mom, but your son has the same personnel, McAdoo had a year ago if anything its improved and he just sucks, face it. In comment 13290797 Rory said:Sorry Mike Sullivan's mom, but your son has the same personnel, McAdoo had a year ago if anything its improved and he just sucks, face it.

I don't think any of us know if Sullivan has role in this offense Jimmy Googs : 12/27/2016 2:48 pm : link but if he does, he should be quiet about it...

The thing is: Sullivan wasn't the #1 choice for McAdoo. drkenneth : 12/27/2016 2:53 pm : link Philibin was. If someone McAdoo trusts to run his offense becomes available, shouldn't we explore that? That, and talent additions.



Sullivan HomerJones45 : 12/27/2016 3:01 pm : link was brought here as a hedge in case Ben Mc needed a crutch or crashed and burned. He was the sloppy seconds after the first guy GM Jr and Forrest Gump wanted to hedge their bets bailed on them.



There is no evidence that, other than the title, Sullivan has anything to do with the gameplan or the playcalling or that if he does have a role, anyone is listening to him. This is Mc's offense and he is calling the plays.



You guys will need to look elsewhere for your scapegoat.

RE: The thing is: Sullivan wasn't the #1 choice for McAdoo. est1986 : 12/27/2016 3:02 pm : link

Quote: Philibin was. If someone McAdoo trusts to run his offense becomes available, shouldn't we explore that? That, and talent additions.



I thought Philbin was the #1 choice for OL coach? In comment 13290837 drkenneth said:I thought Philbin was the #1 choice for OL coach?

Sullivan was Eli's choice Ron Johnson 30 : 12/27/2016 3:15 pm : link He's not going anywhere. He's also not throwing the ball or blocking so I wouldn't blame him for the down year.

RE: Sullivan was Eli's choice est1986 : 12/27/2016 3:19 pm : link

Quote: He's not going anywhere. He's also not throwing the ball or blocking so I wouldn't blame him for the down year.



He should probably be QB coach not OC, Eli's choice should be Peyton lol. In comment 13290858 Ron Johnson 30 said:He should probably be QB coach not OC, Eli's choice should be Peyton lol.

Sullivan was promoted in part due the FO's weird, silly games with Devon : 12/27/2016 3:53 pm : link Coughlin; it was reported they didn't want him available to TC if he got a job as HC some place (i.e. Philadelphia). Plus, it was also leaked how it had "hurt" Mara to not have hired him for OC a couple years ago, when McAdoo came in and allegedly blew them away.



Philbin was initially said to be in line for the OC spot, then rumors shifted him to the OL or some unknown multi-tasking gig to confusion, then it leaked Sullivan was likely to get the OC spot which cleared that up, and then Philbin decided to take the Colts' job.



Hopefully this offseason they demote Sullivan back to QBC or let him go and do what they should have done last offseason and bring in a real OC with quality experience in a similar offense to help their HC out, even if he retains playcalling.

McAdoo should steal way one of mdc1 : 12/27/2016 4:45 pm : link Andy Reid's WCS guys. They seem to know how to run the WCS properly and consistently. I think we are seeing McAdoo's lack of experience as an OC as he was a QB coordinator before and from what I understand never really had that position?





RE: I've always thought Sullivan was a big factor in Eli's success OdellBeckhamJr : 12/27/2016 4:52 pm : link

Quote: He was his QB coach in 2011, and when he left after that season Eli's performance dropped. It got better when Sullivan came back in 2014 as qb coach again.



Langford was Eli's QB coach in 2014, Sullivan was shoveling snow in Fair Lawn. He came back to the Giants after Langford went to Oklahoma. In comment 13290772 Gordo said:Langford was Eli's QB coach in 2014, Sullivan was shoveling snow in Fair Lawn. He came back to the Giants after Langford went to Oklahoma.

RE: RE: I've always thought Sullivan was a big factor in Eli's success drkenneth : 12/27/2016 5:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13290772 Gordo said:





Quote:





He was his QB coach in 2011, and when he left after that season Eli's performance dropped. It got better when Sullivan came back in 2014 as qb coach again.







Langford was Eli's QB coach in 2014, Sullivan was shoveling snow in Fair Lawn. He came back to the Giants after Langford went to Oklahoma.



Langsdorf.

- ( In comment 13290991 OdellBeckhamJr said:Langsdorf. You mean "Langsdorf". - ( New Window