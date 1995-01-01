Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

The Giants have allowed 24 offensive touchdowns this season

gidiefor : Mod : 11:05 am
Quote:

Dan Salomone @NYGsalomone

The @Giants have allowed 24 offensive touchdowns this season, the fewest in the #NFL.

Link - ( New Window )
I like our chances.  
Beezer : 11:06 am : link
.
They haven't allowed more than 2 offensive TDs  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:07 am : link
in a game since week 4 against the Vikings.
That's awesome  
bradshaw44 : 11:08 am : link
.
Snacks is the main reason IMO  
Giants2012 : 11:12 am : link
Is another dominant DT better than a JPP?

Destroying the middle causes chaos and frees up almost any DE IMO.

They're number 1 in Red Zone TD Percentage Defense...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:13 am : link
allowing TDs on only 39% of opponents' red zone trips.

They're 5 percentage points lower than the next closest team and there are only 3 other teams under 50%.
Giants 2012  
Bluesbreaker : 11:15 am : link
We have had success because of our pass rush but its amazing
what a couple of pro-bowl type players can do for your team.
Credit Spags as well the guys love him and he gets the
job done when he has the horses.
RE: Giants 2012  
Giants2012 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 13291688 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
We have had success because of our pass rush but its amazing
what a couple of pro-bowl type players can do for your team.
Credit Spags as well the guys love him and he gets the
job done when he has the horses.


Respectfully, look around the league. The surge and clog up the middle has been the difference defensively since 2012.
Man  
Mike in Long Beach : 11:20 am : link
That really says it all right there.
How many did we allow last year  
est1986 : 11:21 am : link
?
They've allowed the 2nd fewest passing TDs this season  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:24 am : link
and are 1 of 2 teams (Denver in both categories) with more interceptions than passing TDs allowed.

Weird stats:

- They've allowed the lowest percentage of passes to be completed for 1st downs in the league
- Their longest running play allowed this season is 33 yards... shortest of it's kind in the league
Out of curiosity, for contrast sake...  
Britt in VA : 11:25 am : link
where do they rank in scoring offensive TD's?
I think Harrison is the team MVP this year  
Go Terps : 11:26 am : link
I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.
RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP this year  
Big Blue '56 : 11:27 am : link
In comment 13291709 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.


100% with you on this and have been for quite awhile now
RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP this year  
dep026 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 13291709 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.


I am torn between Harrison, Collins, Beckham. Obviously, we all know what OBJ can do and carry an offense. But Harrison and Collins have stepped up in a way that I dont think anyone knew possible.
RE: RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP this year  
Giants2012 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 13291710 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13291709 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.



100% with you on this and have been for quite awhile now


That's a lot of power in the middle. I'd prefer Hankins unless a more disruptive DT is out there.

Just think if the offense  
Rflairr : 11:36 am : link
Was just average
RE: Out of curiosity, for contrast sake...  
Go Terps : 11:37 am : link
In comment 13291705 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
where do they rank in scoring offensive TD's?


The offense has been poor, and I would attribute that to the players and their execution of the plays. The management of the games by McAdoo has been excellent, and has contributed to the low number of TDs allowed.

McAdoo said at the beginning of the year that he considered Brad Wing a weapon, and he wouldn't be afraid to punt. That has borne out on the field: the Giants are third in the NFL in # of punts and punt yardage...gaining 3935 yards of field position through the punting game. To provide a sense of scale Washington is ranked lowest in the league in punting yardage with 1862 yards.

Now if you look at total offensive yardage, Washington has 6170 to our 4959. Combining offensive yardage and punting yardage, we are 862 yards better than Washington.

I'm not completely sure what a "offense + punting" yardage stat tells us, or how statistically significant it is. My guess would be that it tells us there is more than one way to skin a cat vis-a-vis field position and game management.

I can't remember a year where our punting game seemed to have a bigger effect on wins and losses.
Feagles  
Big Blue '56 : 11:45 am : link
in '07
RE: How many did we allow last year  
Gman11 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 13291699 est1986 said:
Quote:
?


I don't know, but it seemed like 24 in the last two minutes of games.

This defense is championship quality. The offense.....not so much.
Whatever  
B in ALB : 11:49 am : link
Good thing it allowed them to back into the playoffs.
If our offense was comparable to the past two seasons...  
RC02XX : 11:50 am : link
this team would seem to be the NFC favorite to make it to the big game. Seriously...it's crazy how the offense and defense has switched in effectiveness from last season to this season.
points are the bottom line  
chris r : 11:51 am : link
not TDs.
RE: points are the bottom line  
ryanmkeane : 11:58 am : link
In comment 13291750 chris r said:
Quote:
not TDs.

There he is. Was waiting for that..
RE: If our offense was comparable to the past two seasons...  
Big Blue '56 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 13291749 RC02XX said:
Quote:
this team would seem to be the NFC favorite to make it to the big game. Seriously...it's crazy how the offense and defense has switched in effectiveness from last season to this season.


In an ideal world, I'd rather have both. I used to think in this present league set-up with the O having so many rules favor them, that that, along with an average D, could garner the trophy..After seeing our D perform this year, I'm changing my mindset back to the glory days of "D wins championships."
How many points of TOs has this offensive allowed?  
giantsfan44ab : 11:59 am : link
That and considering that the only two teams with worse TOP are the Browns and niners I really think there's a case for this being the best defense in the NFL.

The only way to make this defense better is to make them play less.
No way do you keep Hankins  
est1986 : 12:00 pm : link
At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.
RE: points are the bottom line  
B in ALB : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 13291750 chris r said:
Quote:
not TDs.


There he is! Contrarian Dickbag adding in his special flavor of garbage.
RE: No way do you keep Hankins  
Go Terps : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 13291777 est1986 said:
Quote:
At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.


I don't agree. While I agree on Harrison's quality, it helps him to have Hankins next to him, and vice versa. That combo is enormous; and we're seeing the Giants' defense continue to perform despite JPP's absence. We already may be on the way to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara. We can't say the same for a Hankins replacement.

I do think that Reese will prioritize JPP over Hankins, and I think he'll regret it. If that happens hopefully next season the offense is better because the defense will figure to be worse.
Not blaming him for Offensive woes, but I always felt  
Jimmy Googs : 12:19 pm : link
there is some odd type of complacency to how Eli plays. Meaning he doesn't ever seem to play independent enough of the how the defense is performing. He, in certain respects, dials it up or down to get what he feels is enough.

Not adamant about the idea, but think there is something to it...
RE: RE: No way do you keep Hankins  
Big Blue '56 : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 13291816 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 13291777 est1986 said:


Quote:


At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.



I don't agree. While I agree on Harrison's quality, it helps him to have Hankins next to him, and vice versa. That combo is enormous; and we're seeing the Giants' defense continue to perform despite JPP's absence. We already may be on the way to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara. We can't say the same for a Hankins replacement.

I do think that Reese will prioritize JPP over Hankins, and I think he'll regret it. If that happens hopefully next season the offense is better because the defense will figure to be worse.


If Reese doesn't re-sign Hankins to very good numbers and lets him walk, it will mark the first time I will be extremely pissed at him
He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and  
Big Blue '56 : 12:22 pm : link
to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..

If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here
I think my favorite "prevented" TD all season  
mfsd : 12:27 pm : link
was when DRC blew a coverage against the Lions, but busted his ass to catch the guy and make a touchdown saving tackle, and then we stopped them on 4th and goal. Kind of play that doesn't show up in the box score, but wins football games
RE: Snacks is the main reason IMO  
Ron Johnson 30 : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 13291679 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
Is another dominant DT better than a JPP?

Destroying the middle causes chaos and frees up almost any DE IMO.


You can't just pick one player, it's how a group of players complement the whole.
RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and  
ryanmkeane : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:

Lots of folks talk about Joseph and letting him go like it was some major mistake by Reese. What has he done other than pretty much be a good player/the same as he was with us? He averaged about 50-60 tackles and 3 sacks a season with us...and is doing the same in Minnesota. Good player for sure. But not the worst thing Reese has ever done.
It's stats like that  
Reb8thVA : 12:50 pm : link
That make our offensive ineptitude more frustrating. That's less than two a game. Anyone know how many offensive TDs we are scoring per game on average
RE: Just think if the offense  
Eman11 : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 13291720 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Was just average


Haha. I remember before the season started a ton of fans were saying that about the D! Most felt just a jump from 32 to middle of the pack would be a realistic expectation and enough to make us a serious threat.

There's no doubt going into the year if we knew the D would be as great as its been, we'd all have been talking SB.

Is Hankins on the same level as Linval?  
est1986 : 12:53 pm : link
Or at least on the same level as Linval at the time he left? I don't think so.
RE: Is Hankins on the same level as Linval?  
Sonic Youth : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 13291893 est1986 said:
Quote:
Or at least on the same level as Linval at the time he left? I don't think so.
Maybe not the same level, but I think he's close.

Either way, I think resigning JPP, Pugh, and Hankins are of utmost importance (though in that order), and should all be taken care off this offseason.
RE: RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and  
Big Blue '56 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 13291870 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:





Lots of folks talk about Joseph and letting him go like it was some major mistake by Reese. What has he done other than pretty much be a good player/the same as he was with us? He averaged about 50-60 tackles and 3 sacks a season with us...and is doing the same in Minnesota. Good player for sure. But not the worst thing Reese has ever done.


By no means great, but young with upside. You need a strong middle as we've seen this year..We had it with Robbins and Cofield, we have it now and perhaps by retaining LinJo, we could have expedited the process of middle strength? We were also up against the cap, so we opted to use the dollars elsewhere, but I have to believe Reese sees or can now see the wisdom of a very strong inside..
RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and  
speedywheels : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..

If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here


But that's kind of the point, though, isn't it?

Good DT's are replaceable. First, many posters said "it's a mistake to let Griffen go", yet Cofield came along. When he left, posters said that was a mistake; then Joseph came along. Then they lost Joseph, but Hankins came along...

Losing Hankins would be unfortunate. But IMO finding a replacement for a good/great DT is easier (relatively speaking) than finding a good/great DE. Hankins replacement may not be on the roster (Bromley has flashed but no consistency yet), but Reese has shown an ability to draft well at DT (Austin excepted!)
RE: No way do you keep Hankins  
Eman11 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 13291777 est1986 said:
Quote:
At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.


Agreed. As much as I like Big Hank, a top DE like JPP is much harder to find or replace and also comes at a much steeper price if you could find one.

It's one of the premier positions in the league. When you have a top DE, who plays the run as well as the pass you do whatever you can to keep him.

I know Snacks is a huge reason the run D has been so good, and Hank is a part of that as well but I think people are underestimatin both JPP's and Vernon's role in that part of the game as well.

Personally I think Jerry can and should resign both but JPP is the bigger priority IMO.
Problem is they've probably scored less offensive touchdowns  
Brown Recluse : 1:10 pm : link
.
RE: RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and  
Big Blue '56 : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 13291908 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..

If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here



But that's kind of the point, though, isn't it?

Good DT's are replaceable. First, many posters said "it's a mistake to let Griffen go", yet Cofield came along. When he left, posters said that was a mistake; then Joseph came along. Then they lost Joseph, but Hankins came along...

Losing Hankins would be unfortunate. But IMO finding a replacement for a good/great DT is easier (relatively speaking) than finding a good/great DE. Hankins replacement may not be on the roster (Bromley has flashed but no consistency yet), but Reese has shown an ability to draft well at DT (Austin excepted!)


But in tandem they've been GREAT, regardless of whether or not Snacks is individually better..Siragusa and Adams were great for that Ravens' D. Not sure if you brought a 'better' player in to replace either one of them, that the in-tandem results would be as good or bettet, imv
.  
arcarsenal : 1:20 pm : link
It's really nice to be able to watch the Giants and actually expect the defense to come up big in crunch time and get stops again.
Imagine if this defense faced the Giants offense all season  
micky : 1:28 pm : link
It'd be minus 300 offensive touchdowns allowed this season
DE vs. DT  
Go Terps : 1:34 pm : link
Aren't we already closer to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara than we are a viable Hankins replacement?

With Okwara in the defense hasn't missed a beat.
RE: Whatever  
bradshaw44 : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 13291745 B in ALB said:
Quote:
Good thing it allowed them to back into the playoffs.


I don't think you can call it backing in when you clinch the five seed before week 17. But I understand your point.
RE: DE vs. DT  
speedywheels : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 13291972 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Aren't we already closer to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara than we are a viable Hankins replacement?

With Okwara in the defense hasn't missed a beat.


Possibly. IMO, the jury is still out on Okwara.

Hopefully Reese can find a way to keep both Hankins and JPP, and still be able to upgrade the O. Cap limits will make the challenging, to say the least
I wonder if our offense ever scores against our defense  
CT Charlie : 1:54 pm : link
in practice.
RE: DE vs. DT  
Eman11 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 13291972 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Aren't we already closer to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara than we are a viable Hankins replacement?

With Okwara in the defense hasn't missed a beat.


You serious Clarke? I like Romeo too but he's nowhere near JPP yet. If I remember correctly didn't Philly run right at Romeo the 1st play of the game for a nice gain? He really wasn't near the player vs Johnson JPP was.

I think we're giving Romeo way more credit based on the Dallas game than he's worthy of. He had a great game and has done well no question, but he's also well rested and we really have no idea how he'd hold over the course of a whole season. We know JPP's motor and skills. No way do I want to lose JPP or would I feel as comfortable going into next season with Romeo over JPP.

Romeo looks like he'd be a great 3rd DE and very valuable there. As a full time starter? I'm not so sure.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2016
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by Arribus Web Development