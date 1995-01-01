Link
Dan Salomone @NYGsalomone
The @Giants have allowed 24 offensive touchdowns this season, the fewest in the #NFL.
in a game since week 4 against the Vikings.
Is another dominant DT better than a JPP?
Destroying the middle causes chaos and frees up almost any DE IMO.
allowing TDs on only 39% of opponents' red zone trips.
They're 5 percentage points lower than the next closest team and there are only 3 other teams under 50%.
We have had success because of our pass rush but its amazing
what a couple of pro-bowl type players can do for your team.
Credit Spags as well the guys love him and he gets the
job done when he has the horses.
Bluesbreaker said:
| We have had success because of our pass rush but its amazing
what a couple of pro-bowl type players can do for your team.
Credit Spags as well the guys love him and he gets the
job done when he has the horses.
Respectfully, look around the league. The surge and clog up the middle has been the difference defensively since 2012.
That really says it all right there.
and are 1 of 2 teams (Denver in both categories) with more interceptions than passing TDs allowed.
Weird stats:
- They've allowed the lowest percentage of passes to be completed for 1st downs in the league
- Their longest running play allowed this season is 33 yards... shortest of it's kind in the league
where do they rank in scoring offensive TD's?
I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.
Go Terps said:
| I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.
100% with you on this and have been for quite awhile now
Go Terps said:
| I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.
I am torn between Harrison, Collins, Beckham. Obviously, we all know what OBJ can do and carry an offense. But Harrison and Collins have stepped up in a way that I dont think anyone knew possible.
Big Blue '56 said:
That's a lot of power in the middle. I'd prefer Hankins unless a more disruptive DT is out there.
Britt in VA said:
| where do they rank in scoring offensive TD's?
The offense has been poor, and I would attribute that to the players and their execution of the plays. The management of the games by McAdoo has been excellent, and has contributed to the low number of TDs allowed.
McAdoo said at the beginning of the year that he considered Brad Wing a weapon, and he wouldn't be afraid to punt. That has borne out on the field: the Giants are third in the NFL in # of punts and punt yardage...gaining 3935 yards of field position through the punting game. To provide a sense of scale Washington is ranked lowest in the league in punting yardage with 1862 yards.
Now if you look at total offensive yardage, Washington has 6170 to our 4959. Combining offensive yardage and punting yardage, we are 862 yards better than Washington.
I'm not completely sure what a "offense + punting" yardage stat tells us, or how statistically significant it is. My guess would be that it tells us there is more than one way to skin a cat vis-a-vis field position and game management.
I can't remember a year where our punting game seemed to have a bigger effect on wins and losses.
est1986 said:
I don't know, but it seemed like 24 in the last two minutes of games.
This defense is championship quality. The offense.....not so much.
Good thing it allowed them to back into the playoffs.
this team would seem to be the NFC favorite to make it to the big game. Seriously...it's crazy how the offense and defense has switched in effectiveness from last season to this season.
chris r said:
There he is. Was waiting for that..
In an ideal world, I'd rather have both. I used to think in this present league set-up with the O having so many rules favor them, that that, along with an average D, could garner the trophy..After seeing our D perform this year, I'm changing my mindset back to the glory days of "D wins championships."
That and considering that the only two teams with worse TOP are the Browns and niners I really think there's a case for this being the best defense in the NFL.
The only way to make this defense better is to make them play less.
At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.
chris r said:
There he is! Contrarian adding in his special flavor.
I don't agree. While I agree on Harrison's quality, it helps him to have Hankins next to him, and vice versa. That combo is enormous; and we're seeing the Giants' defense continue to perform despite JPP's absence. We already may be on the way to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara. We can't say the same for a Hankins replacement.
I do think that Reese will prioritize JPP over Hankins, and I think he'll regret it. If that happens hopefully next season the offense is better because the defense will figure to be worse.
there is some odd type of complacency to how Eli plays. Meaning he doesn't ever seem to play independent enough of the how the defense is performing. He, in certain respects, dials it up or down to get what he feels is enough.
Not adamant about the idea, but think there is something to it...
If Reese doesn't re-sign Hankins to very good numbers and lets him walk, it will mark the first time I will be extremely pissed at him
to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..
If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here
was when DRC blew a coverage against the Lions, but busted his ass to catch the guy and make a touchdown saving tackle, and then we stopped them on 4th and goal. Kind of play that doesn't show up in the box score, but wins football games
You can't just pick one player, it's how a group of players complement the whole.
Big Blue '56 said:
Lots of folks talk about Joseph and letting him go like it was some major mistake by Reese. What has he done other than pretty much be a good player/the same as he was with us? He averaged about 50-60 tackles and 3 sacks a season with us...and is doing the same in Minnesota. Good player for sure. But not the worst thing Reese has ever done.
That make our offensive ineptitude more frustrating. That's less than two a game. Anyone know how many offensive TDs we are scoring per game on average
Rflairr said:
Haha. I remember before the season started a ton of fans were saying that about the D! Most felt just a jump from 32 to middle of the pack would be a realistic expectation and enough to make us a serious threat.
There's no doubt going into the year if we knew the D would be as great as its been, we'd all have been talking SB.
Or at least on the same level as Linval at the time he left? I don't think so.
est1986 said:
| Or at least on the same level as Linval at the time he left? I don't think so.
Maybe not the same level, but I think he's close.
Either way, I think resigning JPP, Pugh, and Hankins are of utmost importance (though in that order), and should all be taken care off this offseason.
By no means great, but young with upside. You need a strong middle as we've seen this year..We had it with Robbins and Cofield, we have it now and perhaps by retaining LinJo, we could have expedited the process of middle strength? We were also up against the cap, so we opted to use the dollars elsewhere, but I have to believe Reese sees or can now see the wisdom of a very strong inside..
But that's kind of the point, though, isn't it?
Good DT's are replaceable. First, many posters said "it's a mistake to let Griffen go", yet Cofield came along. When he left, posters said that was a mistake; then Joseph came along. Then they lost Joseph, but Hankins came along...
Losing Hankins would be unfortunate. But IMO finding a replacement for a good/great DT is easier (relatively speaking) than finding a good/great DE. Hankins replacement may not be on the roster (Bromley has flashed but no consistency yet), but Reese has shown an ability to draft well at DT (Austin excepted!)
Agreed. As much as I like Big Hank, a top DE like JPP is much harder to find or replace and also comes at a much steeper price if you could find one.
It's one of the premier positions in the league. When you have a top DE, who plays the run as well as the pass you do whatever you can to keep him.
I know Snacks is a huge reason the run D has been so good, and Hank is a part of that as well but I think people are underestimatin both JPP's and Vernon's role in that part of the game as well.
Personally I think Jerry can and should resign both but JPP is the bigger priority IMO.
But in tandem they've been GREAT, regardless of whether or not Snacks is individually better..Siragusa and Adams were great for that Ravens' D. Not sure if you brought a 'better' player in to replace either one of them, that the in-tandem results would be as good or bettet, imv
It's really nice to be able to watch the Giants and actually expect the defense to come up big in crunch time and get stops again.
It'd be minus 300 offensive touchdowns allowed this season
Aren't we already closer to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara than we are a viable Hankins replacement?
With Okwara in the defense hasn't missed a beat.
B in ALB said:
| Good thing it allowed them to back into the playoffs.
I don't think you can call it backing in when you clinch the five seed before week 17. But I understand your point.
Possibly. IMO, the jury is still out on Okwara.
Hopefully Reese can find a way to keep both Hankins and JPP, and still be able to upgrade the O. Cap limits will make the challenging, to say the least
You serious Clarke? I like Romeo too but he's nowhere near JPP yet. If I remember correctly didn't Philly run right at Romeo the 1st play of the game for a nice gain? He really wasn't near the player vs Johnson JPP was.
I think we're giving Romeo way more credit based on the Dallas game than he's worthy of. He had a great game and has done well no question, but he's also well rested and we really have no idea how he'd hold over the course of a whole season. We know JPP's motor and skills. No way do I want to lose JPP or would I feel as comfortable going into next season with Romeo over JPP.
Romeo looks like he'd be a great 3rd DE and very valuable there. As a full time starter? I'm not so sure.