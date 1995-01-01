The Giants have allowed 24 offensive touchdowns this season gidiefor : Mod : 11:05 am : 11:05 am Quote:

Dan Salomone @NYGsalomone



The @Giants have allowed 24 offensive touchdowns this season, the fewest in the #NFL.

- ( Link - ( New Window

They haven't allowed more than 2 offensive TDs shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:07 am : link in a game since week 4 against the Vikings.

Snacks is the main reason IMO Giants2012 : 11:12 am : link Is another dominant DT better than a JPP?



Destroying the middle causes chaos and frees up almost any DE IMO.





They're number 1 in Red Zone TD Percentage Defense... shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:13 am : link allowing TDs on only 39% of opponents' red zone trips.



They're 5 percentage points lower than the next closest team and there are only 3 other teams under 50%.

Giants 2012 Bluesbreaker : 11:15 am : link We have had success because of our pass rush but its amazing

what a couple of pro-bowl type players can do for your team.

Credit Spags as well the guys love him and he gets the

job done when he has the horses.

RE: Giants 2012 Giants2012 : 11:18 am : link

Quote: We have had success because of our pass rush but its amazing

what a couple of pro-bowl type players can do for your team.

Credit Spags as well the guys love him and he gets the

job done when he has the horses.



Respectfully, look around the league. The surge and clog up the middle has been the difference defensively since 2012. In comment 13291688 Bluesbreaker said:Respectfully, look around the league. The surge and clog up the middle has been the difference defensively since 2012.

How many did we allow last year est1986 : 11:21 am : link ?

They've allowed the 2nd fewest passing TDs this season shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:24 am : link and are 1 of 2 teams (Denver in both categories) with more interceptions than passing TDs allowed.



Weird stats:



- They've allowed the lowest percentage of passes to be completed for 1st downs in the league

- Their longest running play allowed this season is 33 yards... shortest of it's kind in the league

I think Harrison is the team MVP this year Go Terps : 11:26 am : link I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.

RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP this year Big Blue '56 : 11:27 am : link

Quote: I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.



100% with you on this and have been for quite awhile now In comment 13291709 Go Terps said:100% with you on this and have been for quite awhile now

RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP this year dep026 : 11:28 am : link

Quote: I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.



I am torn between Harrison, Collins, Beckham. Obviously, we all know what OBJ can do and carry an offense. But Harrison and Collins have stepped up in a way that I dont think anyone knew possible. In comment 13291709 Go Terps said:I am torn between Harrison, Collins, Beckham. Obviously, we all know what OBJ can do and carry an offense. But Harrison and Collins have stepped up in a way that I dont think anyone knew possible.

RE: RE: I think Harrison is the team MVP this year Giants2012 : 11:32 am : link

Quote: In comment 13291709 Go Terps said:





Quote:





I also think Hankins should be priority #1 in FA. Breaking up that partnership will degrade the rest of the defense.







100% with you on this and have been for quite awhile now



That's a lot of power in the middle. I'd prefer Hankins unless a more disruptive DT is out there.



In comment 13291710 Big Blue '56 said:That's a lot of power in the middle. I'd prefer Hankins unless a more disruptive DT is out there.

Just think if the offense Rflairr : 11:36 am : link Was just average

RE: Out of curiosity, for contrast sake... Go Terps : 11:37 am : link

Quote: where do they rank in scoring offensive TD's?



The offense has been poor, and I would attribute that to the players and their execution of the plays. The management of the games by McAdoo has been excellent, and has contributed to the low number of TDs allowed.



McAdoo said at the beginning of the year that he considered Brad Wing a weapon, and he wouldn't be afraid to punt. That has borne out on the field: the Giants are third in the NFL in # of punts and punt yardage...gaining 3935 yards of field position through the punting game. To provide a sense of scale Washington is ranked lowest in the league in punting yardage with 1862 yards.



Now if you look at total offensive yardage, Washington has 6170 to our 4959. Combining offensive yardage and punting yardage, we are 862 yards better than Washington.



I'm not completely sure what a "offense + punting" yardage stat tells us, or how statistically significant it is. My guess would be that it tells us there is more than one way to skin a cat vis-a-vis field position and game management.



I can't remember a year where our punting game seemed to have a bigger effect on wins and losses. In comment 13291705 Britt in VA said:The offense has been poor, and I would attribute that to the players and their execution of the plays. The management of the games by McAdoo has been excellent, and has contributed to the low number of TDs allowed.McAdoo said at the beginning of the year that he considered Brad Wing a weapon, and he wouldn't be afraid to punt. That has borne out on the field: the Giants are third in the NFL in # of punts and punt yardage...gaining 3935 yards of field position through the punting game. To provide a sense of scale Washington is ranked lowest in the league in punting yardage with 1862 yards.Now if you look at total offensive yardage, Washington has 6170 to our 4959. Combining offensive yardage and punting yardage, we are 862 yards better than Washington.I'm not completely sure what a "offense + punting" yardage stat tells us, or how statistically significant it is. My guess would be that it tells us there is more than one way to skin a cat vis-a-vis field position and game management.I can't remember a year where our punting game seemed to have a bigger effect on wins and losses.

RE: How many did we allow last year Gman11 : 11:47 am : link

Quote: ?



I don't know, but it seemed like 24 in the last two minutes of games.



This defense is championship quality. The offense.....not so much. In comment 13291699 est1986 said:I don't know, but it seemed like 24 in the last two minutes of games.This defense is championship quality. The offense.....not so much.

If our offense was comparable to the past two seasons... RC02XX : 11:50 am : link this team would seem to be the NFC favorite to make it to the big game. Seriously...it's crazy how the offense and defense has switched in effectiveness from last season to this season.

RE: points are the bottom line ryanmkeane : 11:58 am : link

Quote: not TDs.

There he is. Was waiting for that.. In comment 13291750 chris r said:There he is. Was waiting for that..

RE: If our offense was comparable to the past two seasons... Big Blue '56 : 11:59 am : link

Quote: this team would seem to be the NFC favorite to make it to the big game. Seriously...it's crazy how the offense and defense has switched in effectiveness from last season to this season.



In an ideal world, I'd rather have both. I used to think in this present league set-up with the O having so many rules favor them, that that, along with an average D, could garner the trophy..After seeing our D perform this year, I'm changing my mindset back to the glory days of "D wins championships." In comment 13291749 RC02XX said:In an ideal world, I'd rather have both. I used to think in this present league set-up with the O having so many rules favor them, that that, along with an average D, could garner the trophy..After seeing our D perform this year, I'm changing my mindset back to the glory days of "D wins championships."

How many points of TOs has this offensive allowed? giantsfan44ab : 11:59 am : link That and considering that the only two teams with worse TOP are the Browns and niners I really think there's a case for this being the best defense in the NFL.



The only way to make this defense better is to make them play less.

No way do you keep Hankins est1986 : 12:00 pm : link At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.

RE: points are the bottom line B in ALB : 12:11 pm : link

Quote: not TDs.



There he is! Contrarian Dickbag adding in his special flavor of garbage. In comment 13291750 chris r said:There he is! Contrarian Dickbag adding in his special flavor of garbage.

RE: No way do you keep Hankins Go Terps : 12:15 pm : link

Quote: At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.



I don't agree. While I agree on Harrison's quality, it helps him to have Hankins next to him, and vice versa. That combo is enormous; and we're seeing the Giants' defense continue to perform despite JPP's absence. We already may be on the way to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara. We can't say the same for a Hankins replacement.



I do think that Reese will prioritize JPP over Hankins, and I think he'll regret it. If that happens hopefully next season the offense is better because the defense will figure to be worse. In comment 13291777 est1986 said:I don't agree. While I agree on Harrison's quality, it helps him to have Hankins next to him, and vice versa. That combo is enormous; and we're seeing the Giants' defense continue to perform despite JPP's absence. We already may be on the way to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara. We can't say the same for a Hankins replacement.I do think that Reese will prioritize JPP over Hankins, and I think he'll regret it. If that happens hopefully next season the offense is better because the defense will figure to be worse.

Not blaming him for Offensive woes, but I always felt Jimmy Googs : 12:19 pm : link there is some odd type of complacency to how Eli plays. Meaning he doesn't ever seem to play independent enough of the how the defense is performing. He, in certain respects, dials it up or down to get what he feels is enough.



Not adamant about the idea, but think there is something to it...

RE: RE: No way do you keep Hankins Big Blue '56 : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13291777 est1986 said:





Quote:





At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.







I don't agree. While I agree on Harrison's quality, it helps him to have Hankins next to him, and vice versa. That combo is enormous; and we're seeing the Giants' defense continue to perform despite JPP's absence. We already may be on the way to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara. We can't say the same for a Hankins replacement.



I do think that Reese will prioritize JPP over Hankins, and I think he'll regret it. If that happens hopefully next season the offense is better because the defense will figure to be worse.



If Reese doesn't re-sign Hankins to very good numbers and lets him walk, it will mark the first time I will be extremely pissed at him In comment 13291816 Go Terps said:If Reese doesn't re-sign Hankins to very good numbers and lets him walk, it will mark the first time I will be extremely pissed at him

He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and Big Blue '56 : 12:22 pm : link to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..



If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here

I think my favorite "prevented" TD all season mfsd : 12:27 pm : link was when DRC blew a coverage against the Lions, but busted his ass to catch the guy and make a touchdown saving tackle, and then we stopped them on 4th and goal. Kind of play that doesn't show up in the box score, but wins football games

RE: Snacks is the main reason IMO Ron Johnson 30 : 12:36 pm : link

Quote: Is another dominant DT better than a JPP?



Destroying the middle causes chaos and frees up almost any DE IMO.





You can't just pick one player, it's how a group of players complement the whole. In comment 13291679 Giants2012 said:You can't just pick one player, it's how a group of players complement the whole.

RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and ryanmkeane : 12:38 pm : link

Quote:

Lots of folks talk about Joseph and letting him go like it was some major mistake by Reese. What has he done other than pretty much be a good player/the same as he was with us? He averaged about 50-60 tackles and 3 sacks a season with us...and is doing the same in Minnesota. Good player for sure. But not the worst thing Reese has ever done. In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:Lots of folks talk about Joseph and letting him go like it was some major mistake by Reese. What has he done other than pretty much be a good player/the same as he was with us? He averaged about 50-60 tackles and 3 sacks a season with us...and is doing the same in Minnesota. Good player for sure. But not the worst thing Reese has ever done.

It's stats like that Reb8thVA : 12:50 pm : link That make our offensive ineptitude more frustrating. That's less than two a game. Anyone know how many offensive TDs we are scoring per game on average

RE: Just think if the offense Eman11 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: Was just average



Haha. I remember before the season started a ton of fans were saying that about the D! Most felt just a jump from 32 to middle of the pack would be a realistic expectation and enough to make us a serious threat.



There's no doubt going into the year if we knew the D would be as great as its been, we'd all have been talking SB.



In comment 13291720 Rflairr said:Haha. I remember before the season started a ton of fans were saying that about the D! Most felt just a jump from 32 to middle of the pack would be a realistic expectation and enough to make us a serious threat.There's no doubt going into the year if we knew the D would be as great as its been, we'd all have been talking SB.

Is Hankins on the same level as Linval? est1986 : 12:53 pm : link Or at least on the same level as Linval at the time he left? I don't think so.

RE: Is Hankins on the same level as Linval? Sonic Youth : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: Or at least on the same level as Linval at the time he left? I don't think so. Maybe not the same level, but I think he's close.



Either way, I think resigning JPP, Pugh, and Hankins are of utmost importance (though in that order), and should all be taken care off this offseason. In comment 13291893 est1986 said:Maybe not the same level, but I think he's close.Either way, I think resigning JPP, Pugh, and Hankins are of utmost importance (though in that order), and should all be taken care off this offseason.

RE: RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and Big Blue '56 : 1:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:











Lots of folks talk about Joseph and letting him go like it was some major mistake by Reese. What has he done other than pretty much be a good player/the same as he was with us? He averaged about 50-60 tackles and 3 sacks a season with us...and is doing the same in Minnesota. Good player for sure. But not the worst thing Reese has ever done.



By no means great, but young with upside. You need a strong middle as we've seen this year..We had it with Robbins and Cofield, we have it now and perhaps by retaining LinJo, we could have expedited the process of middle strength? We were also up against the cap, so we opted to use the dollars elsewhere, but I have to believe Reese sees or can now see the wisdom of a very strong inside.. In comment 13291870 ryanmkeane said:By no means great, but young with upside. You need a strong middle as we've seen this year..We had it with Robbins and Cofield, we have it now and perhaps by retaining LinJo, we could have expedited the process of middle strength? We were also up against the cap, so we opted to use the dollars elsewhere, but I have to believe Reese sees or can now see the wisdom of a very strong inside..

RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and speedywheels : 1:03 pm : link

Quote: to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..



If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here



But that's kind of the point, though, isn't it?



Good DT's are replaceable. First, many posters said "it's a mistake to let Griffen go", yet Cofield came along. When he left, posters said that was a mistake; then Joseph came along. Then they lost Joseph, but Hankins came along...



Losing Hankins would be unfortunate. But IMO finding a replacement for a good/great DT is easier (relatively speaking) than finding a good/great DE. Hankins replacement may not be on the roster (Bromley has flashed but no consistency yet), but Reese has shown an ability to draft well at DT (Austin excepted!) In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:But that's kind of the point, though, isn't it?Good DT's are replaceable. First, many posters said "it's a mistake to let Griffen go", yet Cofield came along. When he left, posters said that was a mistake; then Joseph came along. Then they lost Joseph, but Hankins came along...Losing Hankins would be unfortunate. But IMO finding a replacement for a good/great DT is easier (relatively speaking) than finding a good/great DE. Hankins replacement may not be on the roster (Bromley has flashed but no consistency yet), but Reese has shown an ability to draft well at DT (Austin excepted!)

RE: No way do you keep Hankins Eman11 : 1:04 pm : link

Quote: At JPP's expense, the combo of OV and JPP is bigger than Harrison and Hankins. You can replace Hankins easier than you can JPP imo. Harrison is the monster at DT and he is locked up.



Agreed. As much as I like Big Hank, a top DE like JPP is much harder to find or replace and also comes at a much steeper price if you could find one.



It's one of the premier positions in the league. When you have a top DE, who plays the run as well as the pass you do whatever you can to keep him.



I know Snacks is a huge reason the run D has been so good, and Hank is a part of that as well but I think people are underestimatin both JPP's and Vernon's role in that part of the game as well.



Personally I think Jerry can and should resign both but JPP is the bigger priority IMO. In comment 13291777 est1986 said:Agreed. As much as I like Big Hank, a top DE like JPP is much harder to find or replace and also comes at a much steeper price if you could find one.It's one of the premier positions in the league. When you have a top DE, who plays the run as well as the pass you do whatever you can to keep him.I know Snacks is a huge reason the run D has been so good, and Hank is a part of that as well but I think people are underestimatin both JPP's and Vernon's role in that part of the game as well.Personally I think Jerry can and should resign both but JPP is the bigger priority IMO.

RE: RE: He better have learned his lesson from letting LinJo walk and Big Blue '56 : 1:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13291833 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





to a lesser extent, Cofield and from Accorsi's blunder in letting Griffen go as well..



If they're young, talented and productive, you spend what it takes to keep them here







But that's kind of the point, though, isn't it?



Good DT's are replaceable. First, many posters said "it's a mistake to let Griffen go", yet Cofield came along. When he left, posters said that was a mistake; then Joseph came along. Then they lost Joseph, but Hankins came along...



Losing Hankins would be unfortunate. But IMO finding a replacement for a good/great DT is easier (relatively speaking) than finding a good/great DE. Hankins replacement may not be on the roster (Bromley has flashed but no consistency yet), but Reese has shown an ability to draft well at DT (Austin excepted!)



But in tandem they've been GREAT, regardless of whether or not Snacks is individually better..Siragusa and Adams were great for that Ravens' D. Not sure if you brought a 'better' player in to replace either one of them, that the in-tandem results would be as good or bettet, imv In comment 13291908 speedywheels said:But in tandem they've been GREAT, regardless of whether or not Snacks is individually better..Siragusa and Adams were great for that Ravens' D. Not sure if you brought a 'better' player in to replace either one of them, that the in-tandem results would be as good or bettet, imv

. arcarsenal : 1:20 pm : link It's really nice to be able to watch the Giants and actually expect the defense to come up big in crunch time and get stops again.

Imagine if this defense faced the Giants offense all season micky : 1:28 pm : link It'd be minus 300 offensive touchdowns allowed this season

DE vs. DT Go Terps : 1:34 pm : link Aren't we already closer to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara than we are a viable Hankins replacement?



With Okwara in the defense hasn't missed a beat.

RE: Whatever bradshaw44 : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: Good thing it allowed them to back into the playoffs.



I don't think you can call it backing in when you clinch the five seed before week 17. But I understand your point. In comment 13291745 B in ALB said:I don't think you can call it backing in when you clinch the five seed before week 17. But I understand your point.

RE: DE vs. DT speedywheels : 1:50 pm : link

Quote: Aren't we already closer to a viable JPP replacement in Okwara than we are a viable Hankins replacement?



With Okwara in the defense hasn't missed a beat.



Possibly. IMO, the jury is still out on Okwara.



Hopefully Reese can find a way to keep both Hankins and JPP, and still be able to upgrade the O. Cap limits will make the challenging, to say the least In comment 13291972 Go Terps said:Possibly. IMO, the jury is still out on Okwara.Hopefully Reese can find a way to keep both Hankins and JPP, and still be able to upgrade the O. Cap limits will make the challenging, to say the least

I wonder if our offense ever scores against our defense CT Charlie : 1:54 pm : link in practice.