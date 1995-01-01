There is only one way to approach/play this game on Sunday NYGmen58 : 12/28/2016 11:48 am To WIN. This game may not have any "meaning" as it relates to the Giants playoff seeding but in my opinion it means a lot as far as whether the Giants can/will do anything in the playoffs.



The Giants must approach this like a playoff game. I don't see how anyone can expect them to play well in the wild card round if they don't beat the Redskins on Sunday. These Giants are no "Road Warriors" like in 2007. They have been lousy on the road and in the last month have laid two eggs in Philly and Pittsburgh and struggled against the lowly Browns in Cleveland.



Obviously rest any key players IF they are nicked up and maybe give a few of the defensive starters (DRC, Jenkins, and Snacks) limited snaps on Sunday but otherwise this needs to be all hands on deck or they're just delaying the inevitable by a week.



Couldn't disagree more. Approaching this as an all hands on deck/playoff game when it's clear we have some guys on defense that could use the rest...would not be smart.

disagree more. Approaching this as an all hands on deck/playoff game when it's clear we have some guys on defense that could use the rest...would not be smart.



Who are you referring to that need rest? As I said, I would be careful with our corners and Snacks (and maybe limit Vernon) but who else is in need of rest?



Giants are still a relatively young team JonC : 12/28/2016 11:53 am : link with little playoff experience as a whole, they need the reps and seasoning of what will be a playoff-like battle versus the Redskins.



Play business as usual and see where you are later in the game, momentum will be important to NYG heading into the Wild Card game.



Rest ALL the starters..... Blue Angel : 12/28/2016 11:53 am : link Play the third stringers and some of the Practice Squad players!!

It's easy to say play Old Dirty Beckham : 12/28/2016 11:55 am : link and gain momentum.



What if they play and get their ass kicked by the hungrier team?



I dont know what the right call is.

We're seeing more and more cases in recent years JonC : 12/28/2016 11:58 am : link of unpredictably, and teams that shut it down not being able to get it started again just because it's the playoffs.



It's a young unseasoned team, keep the train rolling.



It's a tough call BillT : 12/28/2016 12:01 pm : link Given the grind that the NFL season is it's hard to see how you don't rest anyone you can. With some of the potential opponents having to play hard it's got to be an advantage to rest whoever they can. That includes Eli and some key defensive players like Snacks and Jenkins.

RE: Rest ALL the starters..... Big Blue Blogger : 12/28/2016 12:03 pm : link Quote: Play the third stringers and some of the Practice Squad players!!

Not really practical to promote more than one or two from the practice squad. You have to waive roster players to make room. One player I could see promoting is Adam Gettis: if they don't plan on giving the starting line a full game together, it makes sense to have an extra backup in uniform. And with so many defenders nicked up, there might actually be room to dress nine offensive linemen, which is unusual. Not sure who would be waived to open a spot. It really depends on the injury updates.



Obvious candidates for a week off:

Pierre-Paul (core muscle - clearly out)

Goodson (concussion protocol)

Jenkins (back)

Harrison (knee)

Robinson (shoulder, etc.)

Apple (leg)

Berhe (concussion protocol, still?)

Vernon (snap count)

Collins (snap count)



IMHO - Lets get real ... Spider56 : 12/28/2016 12:03 pm : link You can't play any game in fear of injuries ... The GMEN need to play their starters and win this game for multiple reasons ... 1. They are not yet a mature winning team and can't go on the road in the playoffs with a 2 game losing streak especially to division rivals. If they lose, it will be very difficult to recover psychologically for the wildcard game... 2. They need to win BIG to prove all of the close wins this year weren't a fluke... and 3. we need to send the Redskins' fans and their Putz of an owner home where they belong. I dislike them more than Dallas.

I'm largely in agreement with the OP, Mad Mike : 12/28/2016 12:05 pm : link though I think we should rotate guys more than usual, and not just guys who are nursing anything. I think pretty much every regular should play a lesser snap count than usual, and if the game is not competitive late, I wouldn't mind a QB switch. But we should come out playing to win. I think anyone who thinks it's meaningless to be 11-5 vs 10-6, to go in off a win instead of a 2 game losing streak, really doesn't get it.

RE: IMHO - Lets get real ... Old Dirty Beckham : 12/28/2016 12:05 pm : link

You can't play any game in fear of injuries ... The GMEN need to play their starters and win this game for multiple reasons ... 1. They are not yet a mature winning team and can't go on the road in the playoffs with a 2 game losing streak especially to division rivals. If they lose, it will be very difficult to recover psychologically for the wildcard game... 2. They need to win BIG to prove all of the close wins this year weren't a fluke... and 3. we need to send the Redskins' fans and their Putz of an owner home where they belong. I dislike them more than Dallas.



RE: It's easy to say play NYGmen58 : 12/28/2016 12:06 pm : link

Quote: and gain momentum.



What if they play and get their ass kicked by the hungrier team?



I dont know what the right call is.



... Chuck Q : 12/28/2016 12:11 pm : link cannot go into the playoff with 2 straight losses - rest questionables - but play probables

Sit the key players PatersonPlank : 12/28/2016 12:15 pm : link WE have played 15 games so far, one more is not going to make any difference either way. Lets make sure everyone is healthy and rested going into GB/Det.

Obviously we aren't ryanmkeane : 12/28/2016 12:16 pm : link going in there with backups and third stringers. I'm just saying that to play this game as if it's some win and win or playoff game would be a mistake. You need to be full throttle for round 1.

RE: RE: IMHO - Lets get real ... NYGmen58 : 12/28/2016 12:16 pm : link

RE: RE: IMHO - Lets get real ... Jim in Tampa : 12/28/2016 12:16 pm : link

Quote: It wont be hard to recover if they dont try to win and lose. If they try their hardest to win and lose that's a different story.



Delusional Spider56 : 12/28/2016 12:25 pm : link Does anyone think this team is mature enough to be able to turn it off / on week to week ? I sure don't. They need to go all out to win this game ... If they fall short, they may have something to build on ... but going in 1/2 ass is a recipe for disaster.

Lots of good thoughts. I don't agree with the idea you can just Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2016 12:30 pm : link "kick it into gear" when needed. That's the pure essence of being over-confident and under-prepared.



Mentioned above that Giants should treat game as "business as usual" until circumstances dictate something other.



And i totally agree with that...

RE: Delusional ryanmkeane : 12/28/2016 12:32 pm : link

Does anyone think this team is mature enough to be able to turn it off / on week to week ? I sure don't. They need to go all out to win this game ... If they fall short, they may have something to build on ... but going in 1/2 ass is a recipe for disaster.

It's not about turning off/on. These guys are professionals. You don't think some/all of them would like half a game off to rest up?

All in on the Win Bluesbreaker : 12/28/2016 12:35 pm : link Put the Skins out of there misery and shut up the doubters

with an offensive explosion .

Thats what I want to see ....

Quote: disagree more. Approaching this as an all hands on deck/playoff game when it's clear we have some guys on defense that could use the rest...would not be smart.



Totally agree Ryan. I'd sit any of the nicked up guys on D ( Snacks,Jenkins, Casillas, Robinson) limit the snaps of a couple of others ( Vernon, LC, and Apple) to no more than a series or two. I'd also limit Eli and OBJ to no more than a series or two, a quarter tops.



At this point the O is what it is, and another three quarters in a meaningless game is not going to be a big deal. Neither is winning or losing. This team's identity and psyche is already established. The most important thing is going into the WC game healthy as could be.



There's no way I want Eli out there more than a few plays. He took his worst hit of the year vs the Skins and a lot of people feel if had an effect on him the rest of the year. I'm not putting him out there risking another one of those in a meaningless game. That's not playing scared, it's playing dumb. There's absolutely no reward to the risk IMO.



Get him a series or two max, keep his streak going and get him and OBJ out of there. If either of these two get hurt, we're done. It's flat out dumb to risk it.



RE: All in on the Win Eman11 : 12/28/2016 12:42 pm : link

Quote: Put the Skins out of there misery and shut up the doubters

with an offensive explosion .

Thats what I want to see ....



I'm curious to hear why you think after not having one all year, they're suddenly going to have an offensive explosion this week? They've had all year to have one and haven't. They are what they have shown all year.



Beckham ryanmkeane : 12/28/2016 12:46 pm : link looked like he had run a marathon during that last drive against Philly. Let's get him out there but let's get these guys some much needed rest.

I think on offense RollBlue : 12/28/2016 12:48 pm : link you play Eli 2 or 3 series and run the ball 90%. Then get him out and go with Johnson, continuing with the running theme. I would play Pugh and Richburg for one quarter on then get Jones and Newhouse in. I would also work Beatty in for the second half. I would not play Odell - let that thumb heal and ovoid the cheap shot artist Norman.



On Defense, I don't play Vernon, Snacks, Robinson, Jenkins or DRC.



This game means nothing, get ready for next week.

I see less stress on the part of the Giants in this game...... Simms11 : 12/28/2016 1:02 pm : link and they might actually play looser. I surely hope Eli does not just throw balls up for receivers when they're double covered though. Let's go in to win, play mistake free football, avoid turnovers and see where the chips land. I can see the whole active roster playing this game, with back ups getting more playing time. I don't see Eli getting pulled unless this game is out of reach either way. I can see Perkins and Jerrel Adams getting a lot more reps in this game, as well.



They're certainly not going in to Washington thinking a loss is ok?! This is the NFL and it's one of 16 games. Every game is played to win. I also don't think this team is mature enough to be capable of turning it on when it counts.

I'm worried we get our Clintqb17 : 12/28/2016 1:16 pm : link A** kicked on Sunday. I know it doesn't matter but will it hurt momentum? That being said, I don't want to jeopardize some of the key starters.

RE: Sit the key players BigBlueinChicago : 12/28/2016 1:53 pm : link

Quote: WE have played 15 games so far, one more is not going to make any difference either way. Lets make sure everyone is healthy and rested going into GB/Det.



That's how the Steelers are going about it this week.



Ben, Bell and Brown are all sitting out this week per Tomlin.



Couple of things to consider. MTN-G-man : 12/28/2016 2:09 pm : link Would it hurt more to Lose to the Skins because of Resting players, or to go all out and lose to the Skins thus giving the Gmen a 2 game losing streak either way?



Anyone else think this would be an ideal game to try some new formations and plays on offense?

RE: RE: Sit the key players NYGmen58 : 12/28/2016 2:12 pm : link

RE: Couple of things to consider. Eman11 : 12/28/2016 2:14 pm : link

Quote: Would it hurt more to Lose to the Skins because of Resting players, or to go all out and lose to the Skins thus giving the Gmen a 2 game losing streak either way?



Anyone else think this would be an ideal game to try some new formations and plays on offense?



Rest the starters Giants86 : 12/28/2016 2:17 pm : link no other choice. Game means nothing and they will play like it.

put the starters in for a quarter and then take them all out.



RE: I think on offense Giants86 : 12/28/2016 2:21 pm : link totally agree with you

I think you play to win.. arcarsenal : 12/28/2016 2:25 pm : link But important guys who are nursing injuries or aren't 100% like Snacks/Jackrabbit should sit and get an extra week of rest. Those two guys are HUGE keys to this teams chances. I would be sick if either guy re-aggravated their injury in a meaningless game and had their status in doubt for the playoffs.



Also, I wouldn't use Beckham as a PR at all in this game. In the playoffs, yes. Not this week.



This is a good chance for the offense to try and gain a little momentum in a no-pressure situation so I'd like to see Ben treat it as such.

Everyone that can play, should play. Brown Recluse : 12/28/2016 2:26 pm : link Winning should be the intent. Obviously you manage guys like Jenkins and Harrison as the game goes on.

What's the bet Eman11 : 12/28/2016 2:39 pm : link Guys calling for the Giants to go all out will be the first ones bitching should a banged up guy get reinjured or a big time starter go down in this meaningless game and not be available for the WC game?



There'd be more posts about why were they playing than any topics in recent memory.





RE: RE: It's easy to say play Gazo827 : 12/28/2016 10:28 pm : link

RE: RE: All in on the Win Gazo827 : 12/28/2016 10:40 pm : link

RE: I think on offense Gazo827 : 12/28/2016 10:42 pm : link

Quote: you play Eli 2 or 3 series and run the ball 90%. Then get him out and go with Johnson, continuing with the running theme. I would play Pugh and Richburg for one quarter on then get Jones and Newhouse in. I would also work Beatty in for the second half. I would not play Odell - let that thumb heal and ovoid the cheap shot artist Norman.



On Defense, I don't play Vernon, Snacks, Robinson, Jenkins or DRC.



This game means nothing, get ready for next week.

good thing u aint the coach. In comment 13291884 RollBlue said:good thing u aint the coach.