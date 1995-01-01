Why is this years team so hated nicks14 : 12/28/2016 11:58 am It seems like this years Giants team gets no respect and sometimes gets borderline disrespected in the media. How is it that a coach who took over a six win team and turned them into a playoff team in first year fails to enter the coach of the year conversation? Even OBJ greatness is often ignored or he's labeled as a bad guy in the media. So my question is what about this Giants team rubs people the wrong way.

I nicks14 : 12/28/2016 12:01 pm : link get why Giants fans are frustrated with the team but in the media it's almost like this team is full of unlikeable people. Also coach Mac get disrespected more than any first year coach with a winning record that i've ever encountered.

Offense get attention Gman11 : 12/28/2016 12:01 pm : link and the only player this year to get attention is Odell and all the antics can turn people off.



If the Giants were scoring 35 points a game and the defense was giving up 30 (Sounds like the Saints when they were winning) you'd see people saying how exciting they are to watch and how explosive they are.



Let's face it, unless Odell breaks one this offense has been dull.

why should this team be entitled? santacruzom : 12/28/2016 12:16 pm : link Not including McAdoo in a list of top 3-5 COTY candidates doesn't necessarily constitute hate or even disrespect. It merely recognizes that there are others more deserving, and that can easily be argued.

It is weird Glover : 12/28/2016 12:16 pm : link I dont give a flip about talking heads, but the Giants have enough problems to keep any non-fan from putting too much confidence in them. What bugs me is the refs treat them like the Browns and Murphy's Law applies to them. OBJ, a superstar, gets the opposite of superstar treatment, and I guess thats all I have to complain about.

Yes we have issues but so does every team PatersonPlank : 12/28/2016 12:19 pm : link We are going to be 11-5 or 10-6 and the number 5 seed. Who cares if we win by defense or offense. Every team has a strength and a weakness. I don't get it, the fans should be lining up behind this team.

Why? Giants2012 : 12/28/2016 12:20 pm : link In front of a national audience three times they were terrible. The Vikings and Packers pushed them all over the field. They looked like crap against the Eagles and so/so against the Steelers. The Dallas wins are huge but it almost looks like they match up well with Dallas and are frauds against the others.





Lack of consistency. larryflower37 : 12/28/2016 12:22 pm : link Even when we win it's never sustainable.

It's been the mark of this team since the 80'S

Also we never dominate for a full season even in those winning years.

Nobody body likes the lucky team that destroys all their expert opinions and great predictions.

To the outside giant fan world Manning is the luckiest person in the world. Forest Gump of the NFL.

I think because... Blue Angel : 12/28/2016 12:23 pm : link The Giants have NOT had not even ONE dominant game where they dominated their opponent, even the Dallas and Detroit games could have gone either way, especially the Detroit game, if the RB had not fumbled in the end zone

we might have lost that game. Dominance is SEXY!!!

This nicks14 : 12/28/2016 12:28 pm : link wasn't about on the field production this was more to say that i feel like the character of the players and coaches of this team is traced on a daily basis.

Giants haven't been that good chris r : 12/28/2016 12:29 pm : link Their average per game margin over their opposition is 1 point. That's not terribly impressive and suggests a lot of luck in their record, whether correctly or not.

We never get the recognition Bluesbreaker : 12/28/2016 12:32 pm : link we deserve it's always some lame attempt to discredit the

Giants our QB is lucky blah blah we don't have a hot

bunch of ladies on the sidelines we for the most part

win with defense in an NFL that prefers gaudy offensive

stats . Look no further than beating so called Americas

Team with there Two rookies that get all the attention not

to mention a rigged schedule and some seriously one sided

Refs . They hate the fact that we made Dak look like the

rookie he is and gave Zeke a lot of meaningless yards .

But surely we will open next season on the road to Jerruhs

world and it would be fitting to go there as the

Defending Super Bowl Champs

the Giants PaulBlakeTSU : 12/28/2016 12:39 pm : link offense is completely broken, which is supposed to be McAdoo's calling card. How much love do you want the Giants to get?



Do you trust the offense? They can't score or sustain drives and Eli is the NFL media's favorite champion to make a whipping boy and this season he has had as little help as he has ever had in his career.



Giants do better when disrepected by the media penkap75 : 12/28/2016 12:44 pm : link After the Detroit victory, people started joining the Giant's superbowl badwagon.



Then Giant's shit the bed in philly and everyone jumped backed on.



I think its better for the media to shit on the Giants so they play with a chip on their shoulders and not be to full of themselves.

We would not feel this way if they larryflower37 : 12/28/2016 12:49 pm : link Took care of Philly.

That's the difference between the Giants, tampa, Detroit, Denver, Seattle,

VS. Pittsburgh, green bay, Atlanta and KC.

They are winning the games when they matter the most.



The Giants and Seattle are limping into the playoffs. Losing to 6-9 teams when they should be clinching and getting ready for the playoffs.

Giants can't score against weak defenses averagejoe : 12/28/2016 12:54 pm : link They make every DL look like the fearsome foursome. The Packers and Eagles defense has been horrible and easily exploitable. This years Giants team cannot exploit weaknesses because of a terrible OL, drops, and penalties.



Even as a lifelong fan it is hard to be very excited.

The Giants are 10-5, and had went 8-1 before losing to Philly PatersonPlank : 12/28/2016 12:57 pm : link on 3 days rest. We also beat Dallas (twice) and Detroit, and in fact beat them back to back just 2 weeks ago. Its amazing that fans overlook all that and just point to losing to Philly, in Philly, on 3 days rest, in a game where we amasses all kinds of yardage but just fell short (unlucky if you ask me).



We are not lucky and limping into the playoffs, we have won our way in.

I believe many teams... Mike From Brielle : 12/28/2016 1:01 pm : link are jealous of the Giants market. I haven't seen them in a while but the Cowboys used to sell team year books in the New York area. The more the Giants are out of the running the more room there is for other teams to poach our fan base. Many people in the NY metropolitan area don't realize how big this market is compared to almost any other marketing area in the NFL. Also from what I remember much of what forms the opinion of the NY metropolitan area in the rest of the country relies on rumor, innuendo, and TV (I guess now the internet). Remember Barry Goldwater decided to indirectly attack Rockefeller by directly attacking the NY area as un-American.

But we didn't win our way in at all Kivorka : 12/28/2016 1:12 pm : link In fact we didn't even clinch a wildcard spot, the Saints did it for us. I certainly understand the sentiment that's out there and let's face it we earned it. Now let's kick Washington's ass and enter the playoffs with confidence and momentum!!

RE: The Giants are 10-5, and had went 8-1 before losing to Philly larryflower37 : 12/28/2016 1:18 pm : link

Quote: on 3 days rest. We also beat Dallas (twice) and Detroit, and in fact beat them back to back just 2 weeks ago. Its amazing that fans overlook all that and just point to losing to Philly, in Philly, on 3 days rest, in a game where we amasses all kinds of yardage but just fell short (unlucky if you ask me).



We are not lucky and limping into the playoffs, we have won our way in.



Philly was on 4 days rest too and came in losing 4 in a row. You want respect and put in the elite category, you take care of your business in that situation.

Philly is not a talented football team. There is no one the roster that scarys me.

That is why the media down plays this team and gives them little respect.

In comment 13291900 PatersonPlank said:Philly was on 4 days rest too and came in losing 4 in a row. You want respect and put in the elite category, you take care of your business in that situation.Philly is not a talented football team. There is no one the roster that scarys me.That is why the media down plays this team and gives them little respect.

Going by this thread tomjgiant : 12/28/2016 1:35 pm : link they are hated by half of their own fans.

I think the slight of Mac mrvax : 12/28/2016 2:01 pm : link is due to lazy media pundits thinking, "the Giants should easily have 10 wins. They paid $200 million....blah blah blah".



BTW mrvax : 12/28/2016 2:01 pm : link My vote for coach of the year goes to Del Rio.



The defense is not hated and gets the proper respect it deserves. Brown Recluse : 12/28/2016 2:03 pm : link The offense gets no respect because it hasn't earned any.



In this era of football, offense overshadows defense with regards to media and most fans.

I say fuck everyone Carl in CT : 12/28/2016 2:07 pm : link Don't care about Washington just want to be healthy the week after. Then NUT up against whomever. See where the chips fall. No need to worry about improving this or that until the offseason. We can beat anyone we face.

RE: The Giants are 10-5, and had went 8-1 before losing to Philly Clintqb17 : 12/28/2016 2:08 pm : link

Quote: on 3 days rest. We also beat Dallas (twice) and Detroit, and in fact beat them back to back just 2 weeks ago. Its amazing that fans overlook all that and just point to losing to Philly, in Philly, on 3 days rest, in a game where we amasses all kinds of yardage but just fell short (unlucky if you ask me).



We are not lucky and limping into the playoffs, we have won our way in.



100% true In comment 13291900 PatersonPlank said:100% true

Eli pjcas18 : 12/28/2016 2:10 pm : link it's really that simple. He's not respected by practically any national media people and most other teams fans think he's awful at this point.

the QB is the face of the franchise hitdog42 : 12/28/2016 2:11 pm : link and he has been bad. in particular on a couple national televised games.



the WR is the other face... and he made people sad by being a bit volatile to start the year.



if the giants were 10-5 with Eli playing great... the world would appear to feel much fonder of the giants.



QB Driven league



RE: Giants can't score against weak defenses ryanmkeane : 12/28/2016 2:13 pm : link

Quote:



Even as a lifelong fan it is hard to be very excited.

We are in the playoffs for the first time in 5 seasons...and as a lifelong fan it's hard to be excited? In comment 13291896 averagejoe said:We are in the playoffs for the first time in 5 seasons...and as a lifelong fan it's hard to be excited?

RE: The defense is not hated and gets the proper respect it deserves. jpennyva : 12/28/2016 2:14 pm : link

Quote: The offense gets no respect because it hasn't earned any.



In this era of football, offense overshadows defense with regards to media and most fans.



I agree that the defense actually has received quite a bit of respect. Of course those discussing the D talk about how much money was spent to assemble the D but that's how it goes. I also think the D is well coached.



The Offense has not earned respect. I disagree with McAdoo's choice to continue to call the offensive plays himself but overall he has so far been a good coach, though the jury will be out on him for a while.



The Giants often don't get a lot of media genuflection but that is nothing new. I would rather have the team respond with wins anyway. In comment 13292020 Brown Recluse said:I agree that the defense actually has received quite a bit of respect. Of course those discussing the D talk about how much money was spent to assemble the D but that's how it goes. I also think the D is well coached.The Offense has not earned respect. I disagree with McAdoo's choice to continue to call the offensive plays himself but overall he has so far been a good coach, though the jury will be out on him for a while.The Giants often don't get a lot of media genuflection but that is nothing new. I would rather have the team respond with wins anyway.

Inconsistent team and inconsistent QB joe48 : 12/28/2016 2:32 pm : link Media has been dumping on Eli Manning for 12 years,

Come on it's not hard to understand joeinpa : 12/28/2016 2:34 pm : link The offense is one of the worst in the league. Their 10 wins, have mostly been by very small margins. Three times then went on the road against class opponents and were outclassed.



I agree, often there is a bias against New York Teams, but not the case this year.



They are not considered as one of the elite teams, and they have earned that distinction.

They aren't hated, but by just scraping by in a numbers of wins Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2016 2:42 pm : link makes them easy to shrug off as somewhat "irrelevant" by national media talking heads. Besides, most of national talk goes to Dallas and then a good bit for future HOFs Brady and Rodgers. The Giants and the rest of the pack share the remainder.



But there is no shortage of articles in NY/NJ papers about the Giants if you care to look.



On a related note - why does everyone on BBI have an inferiority complex?





It's because of Odell Beckham NoPeanutz : 12/28/2016 2:46 pm : link no other player so dominates his and the opposing team by himself, and the media has to run with the Diva Receiva template.

The Giants are a boring team (re. awesome fundamental defense). The only thing to write about are wacky WR hijinks. Imagine if Dak didn't pan out. The media would be inventing and writing about how Dez's "antics" are killing his team.

RE: They aren't hated, but by just scraping by in a numbers of wins pjcas18 : 12/28/2016 2:47 pm : link

Quote: makes them easy to shrug off as somewhat "irrelevant" by national media talking heads. Besides, most of national talk goes to Dallas and then a good bit for future HOFs Brady and Rodgers. The Giants and the rest of the pack share the remainder.



But there is no shortage of articles in NY/NJ papers about the Giants if you care to look.



On a related note - why does everyone on BBI have an inferiority complex?





Everyone? the majority of the people don't give a shit what anyone thinks. It's a very small percentage who start the "skip bayless just said..." threads. In comment 13292106 Jimmy Googs said:Everyone? the majority of the people don't give a shit what anyone thinks. It's a very small percentage who start the "skip bayless just said..." threads.

Agree not everyone, but I do find it difficult to give any props Jimmy Googs : 12/28/2016 2:52 pm : link to other NFL teams and players without numerous posters coming to the "defense of our Giants". Way too sensitive.



This year was particularly touchy and started heavy when Dak started getting attention in the preseason.





Pretend you're not a Giants fan. CT Charlie : 12/28/2016 2:55 pm : link What do you see? In our primetime games we:



* lost to the Vikings by two TD's

* lost to the Packers

* lost to the Eagles

* defeated the Bengals by 1 point

* defeated the Cowboys 10-7



Beyond the numbers, what do you see? A defense that's excellent, and an offense that's lame with two unlikeable leaders: a QB who has been painful to watch, and a WR whose game day antics suggest he is a punk or a diva or both. We Giants fans know better, but other fans don't.

The defense gets love, Default : 12/28/2016 3:09 pm : link this shit offense is dragging down this team in a league designed for offense.

Because I own the NFL Bitches!!! shelovesnycsports : 12/28/2016 3:16 pm : link

Eli has always been a polarizing figure around the league and..... Crispino : 8:40 am : link in the media. Elite, not elite, bad body language, blah, blah, blah. People just love to take shots at him and see the team's offensive struggles as vindication of the "he's not very good" narrative.



OBJ is another major factor. The media and fans love to build guys up and tear them down at the same time. OBJ is an elite player, the first guy people talk about when they look at the Giants. Unfortunately, he comes off as an unstable whack job, although an immensely talented one. Let's face it, if he played anywhere else, most of us would despise him. He's a great player, but it's easy to see why he's a media target and intensely disliked by fans outside of New York.

Agree on the OBJ factor this season. Good news though Jimmy Googs : 8:48 am : link for those looking for the Giants in the national sporting news, this week there will be plenty about OBJ.



But you'll have to put up with it being also about Josh Norman...

I love this team WideRight : 8:49 am : link Its my favorite Giants team since 2007