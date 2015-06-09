Does signing Snacks offset the loss of Linval Joseph? Tony in Tampa : 12/28/2016 2:31 pm This morning Kim and Moose were on the Fan discussing the Jets and their 2016 draft, FA signings and FA loss. They mentioned that the loss of Snacks weakened the Jets defense more than most realized. Kim/Moose basically said that they knew he was a good player and a solid part of the DL but they had many top lineman and they could not dedicate more cap money to a unit with other higher impact players they would need to keep.



It made me think of a few seasons ago when the Giants lost Linval Joseph to Minn in FA. There are many here who felt that Reece letting LJ walk was unforgivable. This became even harder to bear since Joseph has turned into one of the best run stoppers in the NFL and was a key part of the Vikes 5-0 start and there seemingly monster D.



Well there are some, myself included, who felt that Reece’s hands were tied. Reece likely knew how good Joseph was but the Giants had other priorities and they were at the mercy of any team who had cap room and could offer Joseph-a good but not a star player-a contract the Giants were not able to match.



So last off season, the shoe was on the other foot and the Giants were the team with deep pockets and were able to steal Snacks from the Jets as the Vikes stole Joseph from us…Are we all even?



Snacks is the better player JonC : 12/28/2016 2:34 pm : link but I don't think NYG valued LJ at the level you indicate, given the rumor was their offer was in the 5/20-25 range. It suggests he's become a better player than they expected, or they simply were ready to let him go. They paid handsomely in the end for the better, more consistent Snacks.



no Giants2012 : 12/28/2016 2:37 pm : link we lost years off Eli's career. The defense was putrid and a rock like Joseph would have only helped. A duo of Joseph and Hankins would have been great.

Joseph is a better pass rusher than Snacks. larryflower37 : 12/28/2016 2:39 pm : link I love snacks leadership and passion but letting Joseph go was a mistake.

I do love having snacks on this team.

but I don't think NYG valued LJ at the level you indicate, given the rumor was their offer was in the 5/20-25 range. It suggests he's become a better player than they expected, or they simply were ready to let him go. They paid handsomely in the end for the better, more consistent Snacks.



What makes you say Snacks is "better" than Joseph?

I think Jon was saying that the contract NYG offered indicates that Linval has become better with Minnesota. IIRC, Linval mentioned Minnesota taught him stuff with technique that helped him become a better football player. In comment 13292102 NYGmen58 said:I think Jon was saying that the contract NYG offered indicates that Linval has become better with Minnesota. IIRC, Linval mentioned Minnesota taught him stuff with technique that helped him become a better football player.

Harrison ryanmkeane : 12/28/2016 2:51 pm : link is elite at his skill - stopping the run. He's the best run stopping DT in football. I'm not saying he's JAG but guys like Joseph are not uncommon in the NFL. He hasn't been that much better in Minnesota as he was with us. I like him but his value is way overrated here considering people's feelings toward Reese. It wasn't a crazy thing to let him walk.

Would AcidTest : 12/28/2016 3:07 pm : link have been fine with Joseph and Hankins. Snacks was also more expensive than Joseph.

Harrison is widely considered the best run stopping DT in the game JonC : 12/28/2016 3:10 pm : link and was as both a nose tackle with the Jets and as a 4-3 DT for NYG, a feat suggesting versatility very few have been able to achieve on NFL fields. Snacks also consistently is able to force his play to the other side of the LOS, defeat double-teams, and is more effective generating a push up the middle on the pass rush, to my eye.



Plenty of pressure and run stats out there to back it up, Connor Hughes put some good stuff out some time back. He's also very consistent, something Joseph has often not been able to demonstrate on a weekly basis.



I think Harrison has been the best player on the team Go Terps : 12/28/2016 3:20 pm : link Completely changed the defense.

Now, I've seen a greatly improved JonC : 12/28/2016 3:21 pm : link and sometimes eye-catching LJ during these past two seasons, but he's got to be more consistent and not fail to show up random weeks (a habit he had with NYG as well). At his best, I don't think he's too far behind Snacks, and he might catch the eye more quickly because he's a better athlete.



no chris r : 12/28/2016 3:21 pm : link we suffered a shitty defense for two years without both during Eli's prime.

is elite at his skill - stopping the run. He's the best run stopping DT in football. I'm not saying he's JAG but guys like Joseph are not uncommon in the NFL. He hasn't been that much better in Minnesota as he was with us. I like him but his value is way overrated here considering people's feelings toward Reese. It wasn't a crazy thing to let him walk.



Harrison and Joseph are on the same level IMO. Who would I prefer? Idk, but I'm glad we have Harrison playing at the level he is playing right now. In comment 13292124 ryanmkeane said:Harrison and Joseph are on the same level IMO. Who would I prefer? Idk, but I'm glad we have Harrison playing at the level he is playing right now.

We were in a completely different cap situation at that time regulator : 12/28/2016 3:34 pm : link 2010-2013 featured a lot of players who were part of two championship teams and (rightfully so) got some big-money contracts. Winning Super Bowls tends to inflate player values, and the Giants tried to keep a lot of guys in-house, including some who had big contracts but didn't really play up to them going forward.



Consider in 2014 we had $10m of dead money tied up in Snee, Baas, Webster and Myers, none of whom went on to play a snap for the Giants after 2013.



Our biggest cap hits were Eli ($20.4m), Rolle ($9.3m), Beatty (7.4m), Cruz ($7.4m, IR after 6 games), Kiwi ($5m, Walter Thurmond, Cullen Jenkins, Stevie Brown, J.D. Walton and Jameel McClain.



Not to mention the cap was $130m, compared to the expectation that 2017 will be $168m (and the Giants due to have some rollover money from 2016).

Snacks is better than Joseph. area junc : 12/28/2016 3:35 pm : link That said, apparently Zimmer tweaked Linval's stance and has gotten better play from him. Not sure what kind of bull Perry and Nunn were teaching.

we lost years off Eli's career. The defense was putrid and a rock like Joseph would have only helped. A duo of Joseph and Hankins would have been great.

They had Joseph in 2011 and sucked balls then. Canty was a good rusher himself. He was a good player, no doubt but Joseph is still with supremely good players Minnesota. People forget that.



Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Everson Griffen, Anthony Barr, Chad Greenway, Eric Kendricks, all very good players in that front seven. In comment 13292094 Giants2012 said:They had Joseph in 2011 and sucked balls then. Canty was a good rusher himself. He was a good player, no doubt but Joseph is still with supremely good players Minnesota. People forget that.Danielle Hunter, Brian Robison, Everson Griffen, Anthony Barr, Chad Greenway, Eric Kendricks, all very good players in that front seven.

omg are we still thinking about Linval JosepH?? blueblood : 12/28/2016 3:40 pm : link no Hankins was the replacement for Joseph the same way Joseph was the replacement for Barry Cofield..

RE: omg are we still thinking about Linval JosepH?? Giants2012 : 12/28/2016 3:51 pm : link

no Hankins was the replacement for Joseph the same way Joseph was the replacement for Barry Cofield..



so you still don't get it?



so you still don't get it?

David is correct JonC : 12/28/2016 4:16 pm : link LJ Vikings version is a far superior player than the NYG version. Not even the Vikings saw it coming, or at least not in the contract he signed.



RE: Harrison is widely considered the best run stopping DT in the game mrvax : 12/28/2016 4:17 pm : link

Quote: and was as both a nose tackle with the Jets and as a 4-3 DT for NYG, a feat suggesting versatility very few have been able to achieve on NFL fields. Snacks also consistently is able to force his play to the other side of the LOS, defeat double-teams, and is more effective generating a push up the middle on the pass rush, to my eye.



Plenty of pressure and run stats out there to back it up, Connor Hughes put some good stuff out some time back. He's also very consistent, something Joseph has often not been able to demonstrate on a weekly basis.





Jon, Snacks is surprisingly fast for his size. Great signing! In comment 13292179 JonC said:Jon, Snacks is surprisingly fast for his size. Great signing!

People forget that LJ was a disappointment his first season in MIN Greg from LI : 12/28/2016 4:19 pm : link Vikings fans considered him a free agent bust. He worked to improve his game and has shined for them every since. Kudos to him for that, but only in hindsight was letting him go a mistake.

Win some, Lose some - we were in cap hell and MN gave him big $$ SGMen : 12/28/2016 4:41 pm : link 2016's draft and UFA class may go down as one of our best ever. I truly believe Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, Apple, Shepard, Thompson and Perkins will have "ProBowl" like careers for us. Solid players who perform very well.



Throw in TE Adams who I think can be a starter upgrade to Tye next year. Throw in UDFA's DE Romeo Okwara and FS Adams, both of whom have impressed and played as starters and you just show a great off-season.



I also believe that WR R. Lewis will be more of a factor next year as he learns route running and such.



We need a strong 2017 off-season. Hopefully we can get UFA WR Pryor from Cleveland to be our #2 WR. He has speed and ability and excelled on a poor team with 913 yards through 15 games.



I hope we retain J. Jerry, M. Newhouse as UFA back-ups. I hope we get the best available OT in free agency and draft a quality OL (poor OL draft I'm told) to groom. We may have to live with Flowers at LT but upgrade RT and maybe even RG.



Needs:



1. OT (2 if possible to replace Beatty and extra OL)

2. WR (we need a true #2 to open this offense up)

3. TE (replace Donnell's roster spot and block and catch)

4. LB (Shepard is solid against run, can Goodson start?)

5. OL (our depth is limited, can we upgrade?)

6. RB (Jennings likely done, Dwarka always hurt and UFA)

7. QB (We need a young guys to groom, may carry 3 QB's)

8. K (if R. Gould leaves....?)



We have $35 million in cap space right now and will likely have more with some cuts and salary reductions (Cruz, Jennings) plus the cap bump up.



I'm praying our 2017 off-season is as good as our 2016.

Linval wasn't playing at this level with us UConn4523 : 12/28/2016 4:47 pm : link plain and simple. Kudos to him for getting better on his new team, no guarantee it happens with us.

I don't know how anyone Jay on the Island : 12/28/2016 5:06 pm : link can honestly say that Joseph is a better player than Harrison. I was a huge Joseph fan but he was not very consistent with us as he has been with the Vikings. Even at their current contracts I would rather have Harrison even though he costs more.

Does signing Snacks offset the loss of Linval Joseph? M.S. : 12/28/2016 5:32 pm : link

Well... last year we could have really used Joseph.



Really!!!



But mano y mano, Harrison is the better run-stopper. He's the best run-stoppper at defensive tackle in the entire NFL and is a huge reason why the Giants are no longer outside the playoffs looking in.



But the Giants can never get back the missed Joseph years. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.

Losing a 25 yr old tank of a DT Giants2012 : 12/28/2016 7:01 pm : link was a screwup. The kid was coming into his own and he wasn't replaced until now. Hankins didn't lock down the 1 like Joseph and the very reason the Giants had to sign Snacks.

They gave Snacks twice the money LauderdaleMatty : 12/28/2016 7:06 pm : link They gave Joseph. It was stupid. He was a young improving player and they let him walk because Reese did a shit job managing the cap. Period.



All else is revisionist. Now Reese has gottten the cap on order and fixed most of his fuck ups.



What I don't get is why people do mental gymnastics like this is just weird. He fucked up. Does drafting Collins absolve him for grabbing Austin.



You want your GM to minimize mistakes. All GMs miss and screw up. Could be lot worse. He could have been the idiot in Miami who passed up Brees for Culpepper. Lol.

... christian : 12/28/2016 7:27 pm : link Reese had a tough stretch from after the win in 2011.



He violated his own mantra of a year too early is better than a year too late.



In retrospect I would have rather rebuilt full scale, including not investing in Joseph.



Irony is if he had, we'd probably been so bad we pick too early and miss out on OBJ.



We signed DRC that offseason, won a few games, and picked OBJ.

Quote: They gave Joseph. It was stupid. He was a young improving player and they let him walk because Reese did a shit job managing the cap. Period.



All else is revisionist. Now Reese has gottten the cap on order and fixed most of his fuck ups.



What I don't get is why people do mental gymnastics like this is just weird. He fucked up. Does drafting Collins absolve him for grabbing Austin.



You want your GM to minimize mistakes. All GMs miss and screw up. Could be lot worse. He could have been the idiot in Miami who passed up Brees for Culpepper. Lol.



You know what is revisionist? That Reese did a shit job with the cap, when the guys that were in line for extensions had freak injuries that destroyed their careers (Nicks, JPP, and Cruz). In comment 13292511 LauderdaleMatty said:You know what is revisionist? That Reese did a shit job with the cap, when the guys that were in line for extensions had freak injuries that destroyed their careers (Nicks, JPP, and Cruz).

Nonsense Giants2012 : 12/28/2016 8:12 pm : link John Beason and multiple terrible OL contracts were the culprit.

From Last Year to This Year, OntheRoad : 12/28/2016 8:20 pm : link Kuhn to Harrison is possibly the biggest position upgrade anywhere in the NFL.

Except for Eli and OBJ Marty866b : 12/28/2016 9:06 pm : link Snacks is the most important player on the Giants.

They gave Joseph. It was stupid. He was a young improving player and they let him walk because Reese did a shit job managing the cap. Period.



All else is revisionist. Now Reese has gottten the cap on order and fixed most of his fuck ups.



What I don't get is why people do mental gymnastics like this is just weird. He fucked up. Does drafting Collins absolve him for grabbing Austin.



You want your GM to minimize mistakes. All GMs miss and screw up. Could be lot worse. He could have been the idiot in Miami who passed up Brees for Culpepper. Lol.







You know what is revisionist? That Reese did a shit job with the cap, when the guys that were in line for extensions had freak injuries that destroyed their careers (Nicks, JPP, and Cruz).



Really? So both David Diego and Snee had freak injuries that ended their 8 and 10'uear careers? He passes on Max Unger for a king Sintim and Signed Baas to a rich deal. Who even though never heathy got two revisions to his contract due to lack of cap space. He passed on Linval to sign the never ever ever healthy LB Beason. He gave a big contract to Beatty who was never more than average since h had no one else on he roster who could even try to play LT. Gee why didn't they resign Bennet who left for a very reasonable contract. Oh. They were up against the cap. Still waiting for a TE who is even half the player that guy is. How did that great Geoff Schwartz contract turn out. He fucked up the cap. They were up against it for 3 years after the SB. But don't let the actual situation color your thoughts



Try again. Shit you can't even tuck your shirt in before you leave your desk. In comment 13292550 David in LA said:Really? So both David Diego and Snee had freak injuries that ended their 8 and 10'uear careers? He passes on Max Unger for a king Sintim and Signed Baas to a rich deal. Who even though never heathy got two revisions to his contract due to lack of cap space. He passed on Linval to sign the never ever ever healthy LB Beason. He gave a big contract to Beatty who was never more than average since h had no one else on he roster who could even try to play LT. Gee why didn't they resign Bennet who left for a very reasonable contract. Oh. They were up against the cap. Still waiting for a TE who is even half the player that guy is. How did that great Geoff Schwartz contract turn out. He fucked up the cap. They were up against it for 3 years after the SB. But don't let the actual situation color your thoughtsTry again. Shit you can't even tuck your shirt in before you leave your desk.

Try again. Shit you can't even tuck your shirt in before you leave your desk.



You're bitching about not bringing back Linval due to cap restraints, and guys that are in line for extensions beyond 2014, and you bring up Max Unger? Diehl and Snee were guys that TC refused to bench. Linval's last year, Snee was on the bench, and Diehl wasn't brought back the season after. Those two had zero impact on us bringing back Joseph. I love how you just make up shit like "giving Beatty a BIG contract" without giving any thought to what starting LT's made on an average at the time. Just sounds like you're reaching for reasons to kill Reese for not bringing back Joseph when we replaced him with someone who is better and much more cost controlled (Hankins). Stop just being reactive and angry, and think about who it is that were in line for new contracts when we let Joseph walk. Eli Manning got a new deal in 2015. Cruz and Nicks were looking to get paid. JPP. It might come as a surprise to you, but cap space dries up quickly, but yes, let's bitch that we didn't back up the brinks truck for positions that most teams don't put high premiums on. You're bitching about not bringing back Linval due to cap restraints, and guys that are in line for extensions beyond 2014, and you bring up Max Unger? Diehl and Snee were guys that TC refused to bench. Linval's last year, Snee was on the bench, and Diehl wasn't brought back the season after. Those two had zero impact on us bringing back Joseph. I love how you just make up shit like "giving Beatty a BIG contract" without giving any thought to what starting LT's made on an average at the time. Just sounds like you're reaching for reasons to kill Reese for not bringing back Joseph when we replaced him with someone who is better and much more cost controlled (Hankins). Stop just being reactive and angry, and think about who it is that were in line for new contracts when we let Joseph walk. Eli Manning got a new deal in 2015. Cruz and Nicks were looking to get paid. JPP. It might come as a surprise to you, but cap space dries up quickly, but yes, let's bitch that we didn't back up the brinks truck for positions that most teams don't put high premiums on.

Shorter translation David in LA : 12/28/2016 10:15 pm : link QB's, DE's, and WR's cost a lot of money, and they are more important to replace than TE or DT.

RE: Shorter translation Giants2012 : 12/28/2016 11:01 pm : link

QB's, DE's, and WR's cost a lot of money, and they are more important to replace than TE or DT.





What rubs me the wrong way

is that we shelved LJ for his rookie year, and spent time developing him only to let him walk away. I understand rosters turnover, but you cannot let first and second rounders walk unless they are dogs.









Lol - yeah right, keep keep flip flopping and call it translation.



- ( In comment 13292745 David in LA said:What rubs me the wrong wayDavid in LA : 9/6/2015 7:03 pm : linkis that we shelved LJ for his rookie year, and spent time developing him only to let him walk away. I understand rosters turnover, but you cannot let first and second rounders walk unless they are dogs.Lol - yeah right, keep keep flip flopping and call it translation. Link - ( New Window

What stubborn little fuckfaces like yourself call flip flopping David in LA : 4:27 am : link more reasonable people would call being malleable enough to look back and admit they were wrong about a position. I know that type of concept is out of reach for little stains such as yourself, especially considering the amount of trouble you have doing something that's as simple as properly linking something.

Apparently Joseph hasn't played as well down the stretch.... Milton : 5:01 am : link

Quote: The Vikings' run defense has struggled in recent weeks, seeing what was formally a Top 10 unit fall to resolutely average, sitting at 15th in the NFL. The Bears, meanwhile, possess one of the league's surprising breakout rookies in Jordan Howard, who gashed the Vikings for 153 yards and one touchdown in their previous encounter and eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark in his rookie season. In order for the Vikings to win comfortably on Sunday, one player who must step up is nose tackle Linval Joseph, a player who started off the season as one of the league's most dominant interior lineman before tapering off as the season progressed.

From cbs sports....