Eli ranked 22nd in latest NFL.com QB index



Greg Rosenthal is a steaming shit pile. He has been anti-Eli for as long as I can remember him writing for NFL.com...fun fact, I'm fairly certain he used to be a fantasy sports writer over at Yahoo, so certainly, I'm sure he understands the sport beyond shiny box scores.



Quote: The model outing for Eli came in Week 15 against Detroit: He played a clean game, made a few nice throws and mostly stayed out of the way. The Giants need to have a semblance of a running game and a dominant defense for Manning to have a chance. When he starts getting pass-wacky and making mistakes like he did against Philadelphia, he actively hurts the Giants' chances to win.



Has it been a down year for Eli? Sure. But ranking him behind the likes of guys like Andy Talton, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Bradford, and Joe Flacco (just to name a few) is so ridiculously insulting. And he's had Eli ranked in this low 20's area all season, so its not as if this ranking is reactionary to the Philly game.



Greg Rosenthal is a steaming shit pile. He has been anti-Eli for as long as I can remember him writing for NFL.com...fun fact, I'm fairly certain he used to be a fantasy sports writer over at Yahoo, so certainly, I'm sure he understands the sport beyond shiny box scores.

Has it been a down year for Eli? Sure. But ranking him behind the likes of guys like Andy Talton, Tyrod Taylor, Sam Bradford, and Joe Flacco (just to name a few) is so ridiculously insulting. And he's had Eli ranked in this low 20's area all season, so its not as if this ranking is reactionary to the Philly game.

Rosenthal is a hack and it's disgusting that this guy is actually able to write something - on the NFL's primary website no less - beyond who people should start and sit on their fake football teams.

He has not played well Joey in VA : 12/28/2016 9:54 pm : link For long stretches of this season. His decision making is as bad as it's ever been and he doesn't have the arm strength to get away with it anymore. He's simply not what he was which already mercurial.

another human being is a "steaming pile of shit? chris r : 12/28/2016 9:57 pm : link because he doesn't rank our QB high enough? That's seems extreme.

RE: He has not played well TexasGmenFan : 12/28/2016 10:00 pm : link

Quote: For long stretches of this season. His decision making is as bad as it's ever been and he doesn't have the arm strength to get away with it anymore. He's simply not what he was which already mercurial.



I don't disagree with this assessment at all. I guess I'm just more frustrated that he's hovered around this area all season. And this was on the heels of 2 of his better seasons statistically and some even predicting him to be in the MVP discussion this year (rationale of being in year 3 with McAdoo...oops)



I don't disagree with this assessment at all. I guess I'm just more frustrated that he's hovered around this area all season. And this was on the heels of 2 of his better seasons statistically and some even predicting him to be in the MVP discussion this year (rationale of being in year 3 with McAdoo...oops)

That said, I still have some (dumb) blind faith that he's about to kick things into gear. And regardless of the last few months, not a chance in hell there are 21 QBs I'd want under center over Eli come next weekend.

. huygens20 : 12/28/2016 10:01 pm : link Honestly that rank sounds about right to me.



Only 2 guys above Eli that shouldn't be there, Tyrod and Bradford

Actually it's Eli who has resembled that steaming pile of shit djm : 12/28/2016 10:04 pm : link But he's a grown man. He can take the abuse and maybe he actually stops turning the ball over 2-3 times a game. That would be a step forward.



No matter how you discect elis game whatever it be with rose colored glasses or a discriminating pov he's had a lot of very bad stretches of play ---he can redeem himself tho. There's time. And it's not like Eli held the Giants back this year. They weren't catching Dallas. Go out there and get hot. At the very least limit the mistakes.

RE: Actually it's Eli who has resembled that steaming pile of shit huygens20 : 12/28/2016 10:07 pm : link

Quote: But he's a grown man. He can take the abuse and maybe he actually stops turning the ball over 2-3 times a game. That would be a step forward.



No matter how you discect elis game whatever it be with rose colored glasses or a discriminating pov he's had a lot of very bad stretches of play ---he can redeem himself tho. There's time. And it's not like Eli held the Giants back this year. They weren't catching Dallas. Go out there and get hot. At the very least limit the mistakes.



100% agreed.



This is not like 2014 Eli where he was literally running for his life.



100% agreed.

This is not like 2014 Eli where he was literally running for his life.

Eli has thrown the ball into too many good coverages this year. I'm not talking deep go route throws. He's had too many throws 5-15 yards deep that were to covered players or double covered players

I love eli dancing blue bear : 12/28/2016 10:09 pm : link but he has not been a top half of the NFL qb this year. 17, 19, 24 whatever...



doesn't matter. don't matter to Eli either.



Cool thing is Eli has a chance to get hot and PISS OFF A LOT OF PEOPLE

Some of you act like these QB rankings should be lifetime David in LA : 12/28/2016 10:36 pm : link achievement awards. On this year alone, I'd actually agree with his assessment. Just because Eli isn't playing like he should, doesn't mean he's getting all the blame. IMO how well the QB plays also is relative to the sum of the parts around him.

Gregg Rosenthal is a Patriots fan and known Giants hater. jogo1 : 12/28/2016 10:37 pm : link He had Matt Barkley ahead of Eli last week in this list. I understand Eli has been quite bad at times this season, but that's a level of stupidity that makes Skip Bayless look like an actual football analyst by comparison.

He is ranked, based on stats..... Doomster : 12/28/2016 10:39 pm : link 24th in rating.....



9th in td's.....



14th in yardage.....



19th in % completions....



14th in completions over 20 yards.....



These are just not elite numbers.....when you look at stats, blocking of the OL, penalties, drops, and fumbles can't be factored in....



Even so, you have to admit these are not elite numbers, from a franchise quarterback, whose experience after all these seasons, should help to increase his level of play.....



We have seen rookie throws from Eli, that have cost us games....and yes the OL is bad, and yes, he does not have any real weapons outside of OBj.....but elite qb's rise to the occasion....the only answer to this seems to be an erosion in his skills....it happens to them all, sometimes sooner than later...

This may be Eli's worst year as our QB bradshaw44 : 12/28/2016 10:44 pm : link He has been playing very similar to Peyton last season. He's doing as little as possible in order to keep games close. In the games where he tried to do too much he screws the pooch. It simply Is what it is.



Sure, if we had a better OL and run game he would look much better. But we don't so he looks like hot garbage. But believe it or not, he's probably the reason we have won several of our games by knowing when to take an sack, throw it away or check into a low yield draw in order to self preserve.



So basically, if we are going to win it all, it will be because of dominant defense and Eli's smarts with just enough offensive magic.

To quote Bill Murray in Meatballs... Beezer : 12/28/2016 10:46 pm : link It just doesn't matter.

Eli needs to be smart and efficient, allow the improving run game to SGMen : 12/28/2016 10:53 pm : link control the ball and keep the safeties honest.



Eli is hamstrung by two horrible offensive tackles; no blocking full back or tight end; and, no true pass receiving RB (Vereen hurt most of year). What do you expect but a 22nd ranking?



I would love for us to run 30 - 140 - 2 type numbers versus the Redskins and for Eli to be efficient, say 30-40 - 2. Score 31 points for once this season and go into the playoffs with some momentum.

RE: Eli needs to be smart and efficient, allow the improving run game to Mason : 12/28/2016 11:08 pm : link

Quote: control the ball and keep the safeties honest.



Eli is hamstrung by two horrible offensive tackles; no blocking full back or tight end; and, no true pass receiving RB (Vereen hurt most of year). What do you expect but a 22nd ranking?



I would love for us to run 30 - 140 - 2 type numbers versus the Redskins and for Eli to be efficient, say 30-40 - 2. Score 31 points for once this season and go into the playoffs with some momentum.



Eli numbers were just as bad in 2007 with a pro bowl OL and top rushing attack. Eli Manning performance has never been dependent on the running game or the quality of his offensive line. He led the league in interceptions. Eli has always been inconsistent. His best game in the regular season was still a game where he had multiple interceptions.

Eli is being judged on this years performance Old Dirty Beckham : 12/28/2016 11:09 pm : link Not his past accomplishments. He hasnt played like a top 15 pick. There are many factors. Some are the players around him, some are his age and others is eli has always been careless w the ball.

Hey Trent Dilfer won a freaking Super Bowl..... Simms11 : 12/28/2016 11:13 pm : link with a strong defense and an efficient offense. That's all we need Eli to be right now, efficient. The main thing for him now is to be a game manager, take what's there and DON'T turn the ball over. I could care less if he was rated 32nd, as long as he wins another Super Bowl.

Doesn't matter. est1986 : 12/28/2016 11:15 pm : link Really only 12 QB's left



Brady. Roethlisberger. Manning. Ryan. Wilson. Prescott. Smith. Osweiler. Moore. McGloin. Are locked in to play a 17th game.



Plus two of Rodgers. Cousins. Stafford.

RE: Doesn't matter. est1986 : 12/28/2016 11:17 pm : link

Quote: Really only 12 QB's left



Brady. Roethlisberger. Manning. Ryan. Wilson. Prescott. Smith. Osweiler. Moore. McGloin. Are locked in to play a 17th game.



Plus two of Rodgers. Cousins. Stafford.



If Rodgers doesn't get in. Manning is the best QB in our conference playing this postseason.

RE: RE: Doesn't matter. Old Dirty Beckham : 12/28/2016 11:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13292825 est1986 said:





Quote:





Really only 12 QB's left



Brady. Roethlisberger. Manning. Ryan. Wilson. Prescott. Smith. Osweiler. Moore. McGloin. Are locked in to play a 17th game.



Plus two of Rodgers. Cousins. Stafford.





There is no chance eli is better than wilson.



There is no chance eli is better than wilson.

I never cared for these artificial numbers greatgrandpa : 12/28/2016 11:30 pm : link They just give these empty headed columnists something to do. Do they count dropped TD passes or poor route running?

First Eli could care less. Second, how can he be top ten in TDs and 14th in yardage but 22nd overall? Just silly. Personally without anything to base it on, I'm wondering if Eli is hurting. We all know he would line up behind center with a bullet in his leg and knife in his back and not tell anyone including the medical staff, but his accuracy seems to be the issue (mostly throwing a half second behind the route) and accuracy is based on reflexes. Hand/eye coordination. If your neck or shoulder or back are sore reflexes slow down. Accuracy is affected. And Eli has taken some very hard hits this season and over the course of his career. I hope the kid is ok but I just wonder.

RE: RE: Doesn't matter. huygens20 : 12/28/2016 11:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13292825 est1986 said:





Quote:





Really only 12 QB's left



Brady. Roethlisberger. Manning. Ryan. Wilson. Prescott. Smith. Osweiler. Moore. McGloin. Are locked in to play a 17th game.



Plus two of Rodgers. Cousins. Stafford.







If Rodgers doesn't get in. Manning is the best QB in our conference playing this postseason.



Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson have outplayed Eli by a lot this year.

The best case for Eli is his 2007 season Mason : 12/28/2016 11:45 pm : link where he had a shaky regular season but turned it on in the playoffs that season. If you go back and look at the dramatic difference between his regular season QBR vs his post season QBR.





You guys know where I stand LCtheINTMachine : 12:20 am : link I started a thread after the Detroit game saying that game is how we need him to play - a lot of low-risk throws and a lot of hand-offs whether we gain yards on the ground or not.



It's definitely the beginning of the end and I think Eli will have to figure out how to reinvent himself and play smarter football now that his skills are diminishing - certainly Peyton did that and no reason why Eli can't coming from the First Family of Quarterbacks.



After the season Eli has had 81_Great_Dane : 12:39 am : link I can't get mad about someone ranking him 22nd-best QB in the league. That's been about right. We can argue about whether his performance this season is his own fault, or the fault of the O-line or the lack or a running game or whatever, but he hasn't been very good this season. 22nd seems about right.



That doesn't make me sorry he's the Giants QB. Just makes me wish he was playing better, and makes me hope they fix the offense in 2017. Preferably January of 2017.

RE: RE: RE: Doesn't matter. NINEster : 12:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13292828 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13292825 est1986 said:





Quote:





Really only 12 QB's left



Brady. Roethlisberger. Manning. Ryan. Wilson. Prescott. Smith. Osweiler. Moore. McGloin. Are locked in to play a 17th game.



Plus two of Rodgers. Cousins. Stafford.







If Rodgers doesn't get in. Manning is the best QB in our conference playing this postseason.







Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson have outplayed Eli by a lot this year.



I hesitate on Wilson outplaying Eli, esp. a lot.



There's a couple of 0/1 TD games on his resume this year.



Only so much can be blamed on offensive line, coordinator.



Seahawk fans and the national media are very coddling of Wilson. In more established legacy markets, he'd be crushed.



I hesitate on Wilson outplaying Eli, esp. a lot.

There's a couple of 0/1 TD games on his resume this year.

Only so much can be blamed on offensive line, coordinator.

Seahawk fans and the national media are very coddling of Wilson. In more established legacy markets, he'd be crushed.

Eli Manning has been bad this year, giantgiantfan : 1:59 am : link considering what he's done before. He's put up numbers closer to Jameis Winston than the elite QBs in this league and its not debatable. We'll only go as far as he can take us. We have a good defense, but they can't survive Eli shooting them in the back with interception after interception. I have zero faith in Eli going in the playoffs.



Another year like this from Eli in 2017 (yes we do owe him another year) and its time to draft one high.

He's giving him some credit HBart : 2:09 am : link Football stats have come a long way in the last few years with DVOA and ESPN's Total QBR. They both do an incredible job of taking variables like the quality of receivers, the quality of the opponent, the game situation (eg an 8 yard pass on 3rd and 7 is typically a successful play; an 8 yard pass on 3rd and 10 typically isn't).



As others have posted, this year, Eli's play is the steaming shit pile. Greg Rosenthal is actually being kind to Eli: by Total QBR Eli ranks 26th. He ranks slightly above Carson Wentz, but not enough to be statistically significant - but I'm quite certain had Eli and Wentz reversed places last Thursday, we'd have won. In fact, I believe we've had destroyed the Eagles.



His Total QBR rating this year is (statistically) significantly higher than 3 quarterbacks: Blake Bortles, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Case Keenum.



My personal POV is QB's fall into 4 groups - the elite (usually 3-5 guys), upper echelon, lower echelon, and utter crap. There are only a few perennial elites. After a rocky first few seasons Eli has been consistently upper echelon and even had a year of elite status - but this year he's lower echelon, painfully close to utter crap.



BUT exactly 9 years ago to the day Eli started a tear that in the span 5 games established himself as an upper echelon QB, vindicated Accorsi for what looked like one of the worst draft day trades ever, and won us a ring. Hopefully he has at least one more tear in him.



I'm not totally sold on Eli's arm strength being "down" SGMen : 2:23 am : link Maybe he has a minor tweak in his shoulder which is holding him back? Giants would never say until after the season. I just don't notice lesser arm strength but I do notice "shakiness" in the pocket from pass rush.

better outcome - Eli plays lights out throughout the playoffs and SHO'NUFF : 2:33 am : link Super Bowl, but we just come up short and lose...or Eli plays 4 shitty games and we win the SB due to defense and running the ball?



I swear some of you would choose the first scenario.

Eli ranked 1st madgiantscow009 : 2:46 am : link in our hearts.

RE: Eli ranked 1st ChaChing : 3:01 am : link

Quote: in our hearts.

hahahah....and very true.



and



hahahah....and very true.

and

[/thread]

Here's the problem with the "main stream sports media" JCin332 : 6:14 am : link in regards to Eli...the glass is always half empty...



The last 2 years when he had great statistics he would have been downgraded because the team wasn't winning...



This year his numbers are down but the team is 10-5 going into week 17 and he is still downgraded...



Some of the names ahead of him on that list are laughable...

so what? get over this crap already. as others have said, Victor in CT : 7:16 am : link the media has an axe to grind with him and the Giants. THat said, for this year 2016, he has not had one of his best years, but who cares? They are in the playoffs and he has a chance to make everyone forget a mediocre regular season with a stellar playoff

RE: so what? get over this crap already. as others have said, section125 : 8:17 am : link

Quote: the media has an axe to grind with him and the Giants. THat said, for this year 2016, he has not had one of his best years, but who cares? They are in the playoffs and he has a chance to make everyone forget a mediocre regular season with a stellar playoff



The media doesn't have an ax to grind with either the Giants or Eli. Where do you get that? Just because Eli is having a down year doesn't mean it should be ignored or glossed over. They are not going out of their way to point it out - not headlines. They barely mention him at all, outside of New York.

The media doesn't have an ax to grind with either the Giants or Eli. Where do you get that? Just because Eli is having a down year doesn't mean it should be ignored or glossed over. They are not going out of their way to point it out - not headlines. They barely mention him at all, outside of New York.

He deserves the ranking because that is how he played this year. It is all numbers and that is where they pan out.

I get pissed off when fans ignore facts mrvax : 8:33 am : link Hey, I was down on Eli after the Eagles game and thought the loss was on him.



Then I read an amazing fact about the game another BBI member posted and linked to: Out of the 63 passes Eli threw vs. Eagles, on only 1 pass play was a defender NOT within a yard of Eli Manning.



If you can't give the guy a pass for having yips during that outing, I just don't know what to tell you.



I think some of the basis for frustration is... BillKo : 8:33 am : link ...even when Eli is playing well in past seasons, he's still ranked low and behind other QBs..........



Statistically, '14 and '15 were two of his best years and he was still ranked behind other guys, and you had to shake your head at some of the names.



RE: Here's the problem with the BillKo : 8:38 am : link

Quote: in regards to Eli...the glass is always half empty...



The last 2 years when he had great statistics he would have been downgraded because the team wasn't winning...



This year his numbers are down but the team is 10-5 going into week 17 and he is still downgraded...



Some of the names ahead of him on that list are laughable...



That's kinda my point. They always go after Eli in a negative aspect.



If it's not the stats, then it's for not carrying the team.



That's kinda my point. They always go after Eli in a negative aspect.

If it's not the stats, then it's for not carrying the team.

Eli PaulBlakeTSU : 8:38 am : link is a chef with only one great ingredient in a broken kitchen being compared with chefs with their choice of fresh ingredients in a professional kitchen.



It's hard work to find and write about the nuance and that doesn't generate page views.

The media commentary hitdog42 : 8:39 am : link is just flat out wrong.



In 2011-12 the discussion of elite was always out there and many agreed. in early 2012 before Nicks injury vs. the bucs really kicked in... the first third of the season he was an MVP candidate... and the media agreed. then the 2nd half 2012 happened and so did 2013.... where he was just flat out not good. elite went out the window. last year stats were good but the team stunk, This year the team is solid and the eye test says Eli stinks. You are who you are.



Super Bowl slayer... fact.... regular season TO machine who is up and down.... fact..... a durable tough mofo.... fact..... nobody is creating some fake history of Eli. the super bowls are his... the INTs are his... the horrific forced throws are his.... the heroic clutch throws are his. enough already.... take the fathead off your ceilings and just watch and hope we see the Eli from the Lions game the next 6 weeks... and maybe even better.

and by wrong i mean the idea the media hitdog42 : 8:40 am : link is anti eli.



RE: I'm not totally sold on Eli's arm strength being BillKo : 8:40 am : link

Quote: Maybe he has a minor tweak in his shoulder which is holding him back? Giants would never say until after the season. I just don't notice lesser arm strength but I do notice "shakiness" in the pocket from pass rush.



Eli needs to be able to step into throws.......he's not always doing that this year. On that last series in Philly, he was either throwing off his back foot or throwing deep on the run....not his strength.



Eli needs to be able to step into throws.......he's not always doing that this year. On that last series in Philly, he was either throwing off his back foot or throwing deep on the run....not his strength.

I think his arm is fine, his pocket is the problem. And he still makes the best of it by not taking sacks - a very underrated stat.

RE: RE: I'm not totally sold on Eli's arm strength being Victor in CT : 8:41 am : link

Quote: In comment 13292899 SGMen said:





Quote:





Maybe he has a minor tweak in his shoulder which is holding him back? Giants would never say until after the season. I just don't notice lesser arm strength but I do notice "shakiness" in the pocket from pass rush.







Eli needs to be able to step into throws.......he's not always doing that this year. On that last series in Philly, he was either throwing off his back foot or throwing deep on the run....not his strength.



I think his arm is fine, his pocket is the problem. And he still makes the best of it by not taking sacks - a very underrated stat.



agree completely

Keep it optomistic WideRight : 8:48 am : link Since he's clearly been underperforming this year, now is the time for him to revert to his carreer norms and carry the team into and hopefully though the playoffs

Sounds like rankings heading into '07 playoffs WillVAB : 9:09 am : link I'll take the same end result. It would be interesting to see what these clowns say when Eli picks up his 3rd ring.



Re: Russell Wilson, he's looked like garbage this year. Completely exposed without the OL, running game, and defense he's enjoyed throughout his career.

RE: and by wrong i mean the idea the media dep026 : 9:46 am : link

Quote: is anti eli.



Oh come on... this year he hasn't played well, but his mistakes are magnified much more than those of rivers, roethlisberger, wilson, luck, brees and all those qbs. Brees has been to the playoffs 6 times in his career yet you don't hear him bashed when he throws crippling INTs. He'll russell wilson has gotten a pass for his INT in the superbowl and his games with 4 INTs in the playoffs.



Everyone know he isn't brady or rodgers. Now he isn't as good as stafford (did shit the last two weeks), matt ryan (the epitome of JAG until this year). Andy dalton is another who doesn't face scrutiny. What about Cam and his pedestrian year. He proved his MVP was a fluke.



You want to say Eli hasn't played well this year? You're right. Does he throw some bad balls and INTs? Absolutely. But to say the media isn't anti-Eli is just crazy. The majority of media dislike him. And yes there are a few who give him props.... but our own beat writer loves taking shots at him whenever he can.



Oh come on... this year he hasn't played well, but his mistakes are magnified much more than those of rivers, roethlisberger, wilson, luck, brees and all those qbs. Brees has been to the playoffs 6 times in his career yet you don't hear him bashed when he throws crippling INTs. He'll russell wilson has gotten a pass for his INT in the superbowl and his games with 4 INTs in the playoffs.

Everyone know he isn't brady or rodgers. Now he isn't as good as stafford (did shit the last two weeks), matt ryan (the epitome of JAG until this year). Andy dalton is another who doesn't face scrutiny. What about Cam and his pedestrian year. He proved his MVP was a fluke.

You want to say Eli hasn't played well this year? You're right. Does he throw some bad balls and INTs? Absolutely. But to say the media isn't anti-Eli is just crazy. The majority of media dislike him. And yes there are a few who give him props.... but our own beat writer loves taking shots at him whenever he can.

Read my post hitdog42 : 9:54 am : link You are who you are



A clutch super bowl hero- yes... a turnover machine ... yes.... a tough mofo.... yes.... capable of getting hot and carrying s team at times... yup--- not good this year... check.



Read the whole post- there is nothing inaccurate about it.

We can talk in facts or opinions- I choose facts

RE: RE: and by wrong i mean the idea the media Giants2012 : 9:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13292966 hitdog42 said:





Quote:





is anti eli.







Oh come on... this year he hasn't played well, but his mistakes are magnified much more than those of rivers, roethlisberger, wilson, luck, brees and all those qbs. Brees has been to the playoffs 6 times in his career yet you don't hear him bashed when he throws crippling INTs. He'll russell wilson has gotten a pass for his INT in the superbowl and his games with 4 INTs in the playoffs.



Everyone know he isn't brady or rodgers. Now he isn't as good as stafford (did shit the last two weeks), matt ryan (the epitome of JAG until this year). Andy dalton is another who doesn't face scrutiny. What about Cam and his pedestrian year. He proved his MVP was a fluke.



You want to say Eli hasn't played well this year? You're right. Does he throw some bad balls and INTs? Absolutely. But to say the media isn't anti-Eli is just crazy. The majority of media dislike him. And yes there are a few who give him props.... but our own beat writer loves taking shots at him whenever he can.





Dep is right.



Dep is right.

IMO, Eli is getting ridiculed while so many others get a pass. It's not equal ridicule.

.... Toth029 : 9:55 am : link Rivers is going to lead the league in INT's for the second time. Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger have also had high INT's.



But no one talks about them for those like they do Eli.

I'm not seeing the persecution of Eli Ron Johnson 30 : 9:58 am : link He gets props when he plays well. Unfortunately, this year he hasn't played well. He's been somewhat of weak link at times. That doesn't mean he isn't going to get hot and put together a couple of great outings.

RE: Read my post dep026 : 9:59 am : link

Quote: You are who you are



A clutch super bowl hero- yes... a turnover machine ... yes.... a tough mofo.... yes.... capable of getting hot and carrying s team at times... yup--- not good this year... check.



Read the whole post- there is nothing inaccurate about it.

We can talk in facts or opinions- I choose facts



I didn't disagree with them. But the media not hating on eli is absolutely false. Do the qbs I mentioned get shit on as much as Eli?

As Said in another thread LAXin : 10:03 am : link Some people have to be miserable in the midst of this joyful holiday seasons and the Giants first playoff run in five years. Good grief.



Speaking of facts, Big Blue '56 : 10:04 am : link Eli has always gotten more ridicule than his other 2004 classmates. Not even close..Even when deserved, he has always received the worst of it. He got a temporay reprieve in '07 and '11. Very temporary.



To say or even imply that this is conjured up by fans on this site and elsewhere is simply being disingenuous imv..



Eli decided to not play for the Chargers and he still has people harbor resentment towards him..Rivers is a blowhard and volatile jackass, but he gets a pass..Ben is a rapist, yet that's long been forgotten, but Eli balking at the Chargers? Heresy and still to this day follows him..



As to his erratic career play, he can't be compared to Rivers or Ben given the different systems and emphases with their teams..





Eli vs Wilson? Doomster : 10:06 am : link WillVAB : 9:09 am : link : reply

Re: Russell Wilson, he's looked like garbage this year. Completely exposed without the OL, running game, and defense he's enjoyed throughout his career.



Wilson has looked like garbage? Then why are his stats better than Eli? Why has Seattle score more points?



Apart from Eli's own stats, one of the reasons why Eli is down on the list, is because he is the leader of an offense, that is 25th in scoring...that's bottom third folks....a far cry from 6th last year....



So it is understandable, that media heads, that don't exactly watch Giant Games, rely on stats to make their opinions....



They don't see the dropped passes.....they don't see the holding/motion calls this line makes at critical times in the game......they don't see that on just about every pass there is no time for a second read(they just see that Eli's sack numbers are down so the OL must be performing well)....they don't see a running game that can't pick up yardage when it has to....no TE.....Cruz is a shell....SS is still a rookie....OBj is Eli's only weapon....



Eli may have an injury.....but he also has made bonehead plays, even in victories, that have kept games close....I think his lack of confidence in his OL, has made him rush decisions, and not allowed him to see the whole field....



There is nothing that can be done, now....the offense is what it is......the OL is not suddenly going to block better....TE's are not going to play better....Cruz is not going to come out of a time machine.....SS will make great plays, but he will also make rookie plays.....the only two variables that can change are Eli and OBj.....they BOTH have to be at the top of their games, for this offense to play better.....if that happens, we can surprise some people.....if it doesn't, then you will see a 25th ranked offense out there.....