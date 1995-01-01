Giants Not Messing Around Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/29/2016 4:10 pm : 12/29/2016 4:10 pm Paul Schwartz & #8207;@NYPost_Schwartz 14m14 minutes ago



Ben McAdoo not messing around this week. He had the Giants in full pads for today's practice. Nothing "meaningless' about Redskins game.



The sequence of events is pretty obvious jcn56 : 12/29/2016 4:13 pm

Good. robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2016 4:13 pm

Quote: let's go Giants



Me too. Give the NFL fans what they paid good $ for.



Naturally, we'll have one asshole after another crying "I told you so" if someone does get injured. Play the game!

I am a bit confused. Even if he starts sitting guys on Sunday Jimmy Googs : 12/29/2016 4:14 pm
what does that have to do with some view they wouldn't be in full pads today?
I would be shocked if they weren't...



I would be shocked if they weren't...

Quote: what does that have to do with some view they wouldn't be in full pads today?



I would be shocked if they weren't...



... christian : 12/29/2016 4:15 pm
I was in wimp mode earlier in the week about this, but let's put Washington out. We owe them that.

If nothing else, it serves them well bceagle05 : 12/29/2016 4:15 pm
to experience the playoff atmosphere in Washington. The opposing team will play with desperation and the crowd will be raucous and hostile - exactly what we'll be dealing with in the postseason. It's a great dress rehearsal to get us into "playoff mode."

Good. Brown Recluse : 12/29/2016 4:16 pm
Kick their asses. This is a divisional opponent fighting for a playoff spot - not the Cleveland Browns.





McAdoo used that bullshit line about a challenge robbieballs2003 : 12/29/2016 4:17 pm
early in the year that he wants to win at everything he does. We will see if that holds true this week. So far it sounds like it does.

I think that when you look at the compete level in this team pganut : 12/29/2016 4:19 pm
Seeing and reading about how guys like Vernon ran extra sprints in camp, Harrison and his pushing his mates to bring accountability and effort, Jackrabbit's repeated thoughts on going out and playing football, Eli's level of preparation...not a surprise that we'd hear that they're looking at this as business as usual. I think they'd have it no other way.

This is what you want tomjgiant : 12/29/2016 4:21 pm
instilled into a team.Never let up,play till the final whistle.You can't play football halfway.

McAdoo probably believes that this offense can't win a playoff game BillT : 12/29/2016 4:23 pm
Which certainly makes sense. He has to keep them going and hopefully improving. There have been some signs that they're a bit getting closer, at least the run game with Perkins. Taking a week off doesn't help them get ready for the playoffs. Losing is losing. Doesn't matter if it's because of a couple of injuries or an offense that can't score.

Quote: You cannot play scared. It is a fine line here and both sides have valid points. I just think anybody that has played this sport before knows how much time and effort goes into just oje game a week for an hour of football. I want players that are going to go out and get better every week.



I hadn't thought about it untilI read your post but MacAdoo is always stressing week to week improvement over longterm goals. This is consistent with that.

It's the only way to handle it Go Terps : 12/29/2016 4:25 pm
Half assing the game is as likely to get people hurt as anything else.





Dress rehearsal NYBEN1963 : 12/29/2016 4:32 pm
for the playoffs...this is a playoff game for the Redskins. We are going into a hostile environment just as we will next week. Why not prep for it this week by going all out

I've never said to myself NoPeanutz : 12/29/2016 4:41 pm
"Damn that time we beat the Redskins really sucked."

If I am going to invest three hours watching the game, Post Time : 12/29/2016 4:41 pm
I want them to play to win. Otherwise I would be inclined to skip the game if they treat it like a preseason one...

Healthy players should start Torrag : 12/29/2016 4:50 pm
Anyone that needs timeoff to improve their status for the playoffs should get it.

No one ever got better GiantsRage2007 : 12/29/2016 4:57 pm : link By not playing.



We can always be better (offense: I'm looking at you)

Quote: I want them to play to win. Otherwise I would be inclined to skip the game if they treat it like a preseason one...





Exactly. Give the fans what they paid for.

That's nice and all... shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/29/2016 5:07 pm
but I would be stunned if McAdoo played this full tilt for 4 quarters. His semantics game when talking about Eli said a lot.

My hatred for the Skins TMS : 12/29/2016 5:11 pm
makes me want to ruin their playoff chances, just like they would like to ruin ours. Remember LT and Joe Thiesman? Sure they would like to return the favor, even if they do not get into the tournament. Our OL gives up too many open shots at ELI. Think we play it vanilla no matter what we are saying now. But you never know.

Type of move Coughlin would make ghost718 : 12/29/2016 5:12 pm
3 years ago Eli took a shot in the last regular season game against Washington,and more recently got obliterated by Chris Baker.
I really wouldn't mind seeing a few guys rest,I've seen enough of the Diddley Poo offense for awhile.



I really wouldn't mind seeing a few guys rest,I've seen enough of the Diddley Poo offense for awhile.

Or depending on how you look at it Chris684 : 12/29/2016 5:16 pm : link they are messing around...with their relative good health.



Hopefully all the people who are super excited about this don't complain if/when one of our difference makers get hurt.



There is nothing to be gained on Sunday, really nothing. Going toe to toe with an undefeated team was a tangible benefit. This is not the same situation. Beating Washington and having Beckham pull up lame or aggravate his thumb is a net loss.



Take the "bye week". Play to win with most of the bottom half of your roster, let Eli extend his consecutive games streak and get the hell out of there unscathed.

Quote: makes me want to ruin their playoff chances, just like they would like to ruin ours. Remember LT and Joe Thiesman? Sure they would like to return the favor, even if they do not get into the tournament. Our OL gives up too many open shots at ELI. Think we play it vanilla no matter what we are saying now. But you never know.



Quote: By not playing.



We can always be better (offense: I'm looking at you) If we can score 30 or more points in Washington I think it can go a long way in making the players "believe" this team can "GO ALL THE WAY...!!!" (YUP)



One shelovesnycsports : 12/29/2016 5:35 pm
shot to Eli's lower body and we are done in the playoffs.
You want to risk that? one series and out.

You want to risk that? one series and out.

Quote: shot to Eli's lower body and we are done in the playoffs.

You want to risk that? one series and out.

Love it rocco8112 : 12/29/2016 5:38 pm : link play to win. Guys that are banged up before pr during game do not need to push it. Give some other players some more burn to get them ready.



Even if you rest everyone, what is stopping them from getting hurt the first play of the playoff game? Or at practice. Play to win and ot would be sweet to KO the Skins

Boy Cord micky : 12/29/2016 5:42 pm
just had an orgasm

PS: I like this micky : 12/29/2016 5:44 pm
never let the foot off the gas.

I would love to end Washington's season. arcarsenal : 12/29/2016 6:01 pm

they should play to win fkap : 12/29/2016 6:05 pm
but they should also have all the standard playbook down pat by now. this is a good spot to practice some more exotic wrinkles and/or give a few more reps to some of those who don't get a lot of them. If a little deviation from how we would normally practice costs us the game, not really all that big a deal.
never give up a practice in pads. it's not that dangerous, is good conditioning, and more realistic.



never give up a practice in pads. it's not that dangerous, is good conditioning, and more realistic.

I hope they look at it like the playoffs start Sunday for them Blue21 : 12/29/2016 6:11 pm
Get some momentum going especially after losing last week.

We had our chance to knock the Skins out HBart : 12/29/2016 6:22 pm : link We blew it. Had we done so, we might be playing for the division and the Skins would be playing a meaningless games.



Our offense has sucked donkey balls. They need the work.



That said, I expect come out playing and see how the game unfolds. If things get away from us we'll sit starters. If we come out and stomp them we'll sit starters. If we play close we'll probably hang in. Jenkins won't dress; Hankins won't play; if Berhe can actually get on the field it would be a much needed game to know some rust off.



The offense needs work. It's a great game to break tendencies and see where that gets us. And then take it from there. And hopefully win the game because the last team you want to see in the playoffs is one you've lost to twice.

One good test we will get is against the Skins TMS : 12/29/2016 6:52 pm
OL. Which may be second only to the Cowboys. Good opportunity for our subs to get quality work against a solid unit. Not liking our OL situation though. Some of them get beat too bad and that could be trouble for us and ELI.

Good Reb8thVA : 12/29/2016 7:07 pm
I hate watching meaningless football games

Big Balls Ben! trueblueinpw : 12/29/2016 7:31 pm
Nut up Big Blue! Knock out the Washington team in their house and send the message: the Giants are here to fuck up your program!
Play the game to win. I LOVE it!



Play the game to win. I LOVE it!

Nor Should they ! Bluesbreaker : 12/29/2016 7:52 pm : link I want a solid win with the run game finally forcing teams

out of the 2 deep safety crap if that happens NFC will

have been put on notice ..

Keep DJac in check and beat the crap out of Cousins ...



Love it! gmen4ever : 12/29/2016 7:53 pm
I live near DC and a lot of their fans were hoping we would lay down. I hope we smack them, score 30+ and build confidence for the playoffs.

Quote: I hate watching meaningless football games



Well it's still a meaningless game to the Giants, even if they play to win or make up some type of motivation to play hard.
Fact remains the outcome has no bearing on the WC game.



Re: Craigg619 : 12/29/2016 8:18 pm : link While it's fine to play your starters, there are definitely players that should sit in order to get healthy. I wouldn't play Jenkins, nor Harrison, Casillas. I probably wouldn't play Vernon much at all.



I would play the whole offense. Nobody seems too banged up on offense and they really need to gel and improve as much as possible before playoffs. Maybe I'd sit Odell for a half.

play blue42 : 12/29/2016 10:50 pm : link the starters....use the same protocol you do for every other game.

if the guys are deemed healthy play them. You f around and the skins might beat you in two weeks.

Quote: the starters....use the same protocol you do for every other game.

if the guys are deemed healthy play them. You f around and the skins might beat you in two weeks.

I'd play Eli for the first half Vanzetti : 12:22 am
I would only run safe plays like screens or runs in obvious passing downs. Then let Josh Johnson play a half with the starters to get some experience, just in case. Plus, as a scrambling QB, he would present a completely different challenge for Redskins.
Plus, it would be a good audition to see if he is capable of being the primary backup next year.



Plus, it would be a good audition to see if he is capable of being the primary backup next year.

Quote: I would only run safe plays like screens or runs in obvious passing downs. Then let Josh Johnson play a half with the starters to get some experience, just in case. Plus, as a scrambling QB, he would present a completely different challenge for Redskins.



Plus, it would be a good audition to see if he is capable of being the primary backup next year. I think the Giants need to establish the RUN in the first half with P. Perkins and Eli needs to be on target and efficient. I'd love to see Eli go downfield to Cruz, Shepard and OBJ at least once each as well.



Eli was the #1 deep passing guy last year with 11 TD's and no interceptions. I believe he can return to form with some blocking (TE Adams, LT Flowers and RT Hart - please play well!) and a run game for play action to work.



Gotta Glover : 1:36 am
go into the playoffs on a win, not a 2 game losing streak. That is important.
No messing around.

No messing around.