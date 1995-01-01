Giants Not Messing Around

Paul Schwartz & #8207;@NYPost_Schwartz 14m14 minutes ago
Ben McAdoo not messing around this week. He had the Giants in full pads for today's practice. Nothing "meaningless' about Redskins game.
First this, then a ton of posts applauding the move, and then the first hangnail that someone on the Giants sideline gets we're going to get an endless loop of 'Why did that idiot play his starters?!'.
You cannot play scared. It is a fine line here and both sides have valid points. I just think anybody that has played this sport before knows how much time and effort goes into just oje game a week for an hour of football. I want players that are going to go out and get better every week.
Me too. Give the NFL fans what they paid good $ for.
Naturally, we'll have one asshole after another crying "I told you so" if someone does get injured. Play the game!
what does that have to do with some view they wouldn't be in full pads today?
I would be shocked if they weren't...
There are only a certain amount of full padded practices a year in the NFL based on the new CBA.
I was in wimp mode earlier in the week about this, but let's put Washington out. We owe them that.
to experience the playoff atmosphere in Washington. The opposing team will play with desperation and the crowd will be raucous and hostile - exactly what we'll be dealing with in the postseason. It's a great dress rehearsal to get us into "playoff mode."
Kick their asses. This is a divisional opponent fighting for a playoff spot - not the Cleveland Browns.
Hopefully we didn't use them all up b/c they need the work...
early in the year that he wants to win at everything he does. We will see if that holds true this week. So far it sounds like it does.
Seeing and reading about how guys like Vernon ran extra sprints in camp, Harrison and his pushing his mates to bring accountability and effort, Jackrabbit's repeated thoughts on going out and playing football, Eli's level of preparation...not a surprise that we'd hear that they're looking at this as business as usual. I think they'd have it no other way.
instilled into a team.Never let up,play till the final whistle.You can't play football halfway.
Which certainly makes sense. He has to keep them going and hopefully improving. There have been some signs that they're a bit getting closer, at least the run game with Perkins. Taking a week off doesn't help them get ready for the playoffs. Losing is losing. Doesn't matter if it's because of a couple of injuries or an offense that can't score.
I hadn't thought about it untilI read your post but MacAdoo is always stressing week to week improvement over longterm goals. This is consistent with that.
Half assing the game is as likely to get people hurt as anything else.
for the playoffs...this is a playoff game for the Redskins. We are going into a hostile environment just as we will next week. Why not prep for it this week by going all out
"Damn that time we beat the Redskins really sucked."
I want them to play to win. Otherwise I would be inclined to skip the game if they treat it like a preseason one...
Anyone that needs timeoff to improve their status for the playoffs should get it.
Hall of fame cousins is going for 5k
By not playing.
We can always be better (offense: I'm looking at you)
Exactly. Give the fans what they paid for.
but I would be stunned if McAdoo played this full tilt for 4 quarters. His semantics game when talking about Eli said a lot.
makes me want to ruin their playoff chances, just like they would like to ruin ours. Remember LT and Joe Thiesman? Sure they would like to return the favor, even if they do not get into the tournament. Our OL gives up too many open shots at ELI. Think we play it vanilla no matter what we are saying now. But you never know.
3 years ago Eli took a shot in the last regular season game against Washington,and more recently got obliterated by Chris Baker.
I really wouldn't mind seeing a few guys rest,I've seen enough of the Diddley Poo offense for awhile.
they are messing around...with their relative good health.
Hopefully all the people who are super excited about this don't complain if/when one of our difference makers get hurt.
There is nothing to be gained on Sunday, really nothing. Going toe to toe with an undefeated team was a tangible benefit. This is not the same situation. Beating Washington and having Beckham pull up lame or aggravate his thumb is a net loss.
Take the "bye week". Play to win with most of the bottom half of your roster, let Eli extend his consecutive games streak and get the hell out of there unscathed.
Most of these guys weren't even born when that happened ...I don't think they hold any grudges.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but this would only apply to the regular season anyway, right? So this isn't necessarily that much of a signal - it might be as simple as not leaving any padded practices in your pocket when your team still does need to tune up, regardless of the plan for this weekend.
That's not to say that McAdoo won't have them going all out for the win this weekend, just that if they have a padded practice available to them, they might as well use it either way.
We can always be better (offense: I'm looking at you)
If we can score 30 or more points in Washington I think it can go a long way in making the players "believe" this team can "GO ALL THE WAY...!!!" (YUP)
RB P. Perkins needs to establish himself with a strong run gaME along with a few dump off passes to protect Eli. TE J. Adams needs to establish himself as our blocking TE and also catch a few passes. It is the "unexpected" youth that has the most chance to improve us at this point.
shot to Eli's lower body and we are done in the playoffs.
You want to risk that? one series and out.
That's been true in every game hes' played. Every season, regular or post, hangs on his health.
play to win. Guys that are banged up before pr during game do not need to push it. Give some other players some more burn to get them ready.
Even if you rest everyone, what is stopping them from getting hurt the first play of the playoff game? Or at practice. Play to win and ot would be sweet to KO the Skins
never let the foot off the gas.
but they should also have all the standard playbook down pat by now. this is a good spot to practice some more exotic wrinkles and/or give a few more reps to some of those who don't get a lot of them. If a little deviation from how we would normally practice costs us the game, not really all that big a deal.
never give up a practice in pads. it's not that dangerous, is good conditioning, and more realistic.
.Get some momentum going especially after losing last week.
We blew it. Had we done so, we might be playing for the division and the Skins would be playing a meaningless games.
Our offense has sucked donkey balls. They need the work.
That said, I expect come out playing and see how the game unfolds. If things get away from us we'll sit starters. If we come out and stomp them we'll sit starters. If we play close we'll probably hang in. Jenkins won't dress; Hankins won't play; if Berhe can actually get on the field it would be a much needed game to know some rust off.
The offense needs work. It's a great game to break tendencies and see where that gets us. And then take it from there. And hopefully win the game because the last team you want to see in the playoffs is one you've lost to twice.
We are two bad passes away from winning this division. The first Skins game we were driving and could have had a field goal but Eli threw a bad interception. The Eagles got that easy pick 6.
That is the story.
That would have us at 12-3 and the Cowboys would still be in the driver's seat. We are two bad passes away from needing to win and get help, and most likely be a 13-3 WC still in the #5 spot.
OL. Which may be second only to the Cowboys. Good opportunity for our subs to get quality work against a solid unit. Not liking our OL situation though. Some of them get beat too bad and that could be trouble for us and ELI.
I hate watching meaningless football games
Nut up Big Blue! Knock out the Washington team in their house and send the message: the Giants are here to fuck up your program!
Play the game to win. I LOVE it!
I want a solid win with the run game finally forcing teams
out of the 2 deep safety crap if that happens NFC will
have been put on notice ..
Keep DJac in check and beat the crap out of Cousins ...
I live near DC and a lot of their fans were hoping we would lay down. I hope we smack them, score 30+ and build confidence for the playoffs.
Well it's still a meaningless game to the Giants, even if they play to win or make up some type of motivation to play hard.
Fact remains the outcome has no bearing on the WC game.
Ah, yes, good point, we'd still be back a game but game 16 would mean something to the Cowboys and us which at least would have made it fun. I think. :)
While it's fine to play your starters, there are definitely players that should sit in order to get healthy. I wouldn't play Jenkins, nor Harrison, Casillas. I probably wouldn't play Vernon much at all.
I would play the whole offense. Nobody seems too banged up on offense and they really need to gel and improve as much as possible before playoffs. Maybe I'd sit Odell for a half.
the starters....use the same protocol you do for every other game.
if the guys are deemed healthy play them. You f around and the skins might beat you in two weeks.
It's not possible for them to even play in two weeks.
I would only run safe plays like screens or runs in obvious passing downs. Then let Josh Johnson play a half with the starters to get some experience, just in case. Plus, as a scrambling QB, he would present a completely different challenge for Redskins.
Plus, it would be a good audition to see if he is capable of being the primary backup next year.
I think the Giants need to establish the RUN in the first half with P. Perkins and Eli needs to be on target and efficient. I'd love to see Eli go downfield to Cruz, Shepard and OBJ at least once each as well.
Eli was the #1 deep passing guy last year with 11 TD's and no interceptions. I believe he can return to form with some blocking (TE Adams, LT Flowers and RT Hart - please play well!) and a run game for play action to work.
Giants 31 - 23 over the Skins.
Three weeks, then.
go into the playoffs on a win, not a 2 game losing streak. That is important.
No messing around.
Be aggressive.
As many have said, there is no clear “Right” or “Wrong” approach to either playing to win, or resting key starters ahead of the playoffs.
There are pro’s and con’s that influence the decision. From my viewpoint I see it like this.
PRO’s:
Redemption. The Giants were embarrassed in the last game with Philly. The Defense continued to play well surrendering only 17 point (Eli gave the other 7 to Philly). While the offense continued to struggle to score points. The Offense showed some signs of life, but could not score in the red zone.
More Offensive reps. The Offense clearly needs more reps to try and improve its performance. Better to gain those needed reps now, before the playoffs.
Positive momentum. Enter playoffs with a win.[/b] A Redskins game provides the Giants a chance to win and enter the playoffs with positive momentum.
Deny the Redskins. Eliminating the Redskins from a playoff berth is priceless.
Avenge the September loss. The Giants should have, could have won the previous game with the Redskins, but Eli threw the costly pick late in the 4th quarter that denied the comeback attempt. Deep down, Eli wants the opportunity to correct that mistake.
CON’s:
Risk of injury. The risk in playing for the win, is that a key player gets injured. This holds true for any and all games. No different for this game. If the offense doesn’t improve, the tema will not go deep into the playoffs regardless of how well the defense is playing.
Rest and heal. A chance to rest and heal players with lingering injuries. The Giants have a few players with nagging injuries that may benefit from a week of additional rest. Then again, playing may or may not change the injury. That is what the medical and training staff gets paid to assess and recommend to the coaches. No different than any other week.
Disruption. Momentum is a finicky part of the game. If the starters are rested this week, does that disrupt their routine with negative performance the following week. This is an unknown and will remain an unknown as there is no way to determine the benefit one way or another.
Manage the risk. The best we can expect from the Giants is that they identify the risks and take the appropriate action to mitigate the impact.
I respect and support the decision to play to win. If a plyer is at increased risk then the staff must make the decision to play or sit that player.
Go GIANTS beat the Redskins. Deny their playoff berth. Avenge the September loss. Build and carry momentum into the playoffs.