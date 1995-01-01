Could McAdoo be holding back? Tom from LI : 12/29/2016 11:23 pm So I was having a discussion with a couple of guys at work, 1 JETS fan and 1 Giants fan. The Jets fan is a really big football fan and I always enjoy talking to him. He is not your typical JETS fan.



He said something that I first balked at now I am starting to wonder.



Could McAdoo be holding back a good portion of his playbook for the playoffs? My coworker said that he thought that might be a possibility since the defense is doing so well he has the opportunity to play conservative and not show his hand.



He also thought that come the playoffs we might see a more expanded playbook... with different looks and what not since the there wouldn't be much tape on it. it would be difficult for teams to prepare?



I said no way. I don't think you can just turn it on like that? Like in Rocky 2 when Rocky boxed right handed until the final rounds and then switched back to south paw to beat Apollo Creed.



Now I am thinking about it, maybe he is on to something? Maybe he is holding back until the first game of the playoffs and then will expand on the playbook?



But then again my eyes and brains don't buy into it.. What do you all think?

You can't really do that in this league. arcarsenal : 12/29/2016 11:31 pm : link You can't just take regular season games for granted and "hold back" or save things for later. The Giants needed all 10 of these wins to make the playoffs.



It's possible McAdoo will try a couple new wrinkles come playoff time but I definitely don't think he's doing this on purpose in the sense that he's been "saving" a portion of the playbook for the playoffs.

Have you seen our playbook? huygens20 : 12/29/2016 11:32 pm : link The only thing stopping us from running the exact same 20 plays are the built in hand signals that Eli uses to the receivers on certain coverages.



RE: You can't really do that in this league. huygens20 : 12/29/2016 11:34 pm : link

Quote: You can't just take regular season games for granted and "hold back" or save things for later. The Giants needed all 10 of these wins to make the playoffs.



It's possible McAdoo will try a couple new wrinkles come playoff time but I definitely don't think he's doing this on purpose in the sense that he's been "saving" a portion of the playbook for the playoffs.



Disagree. Spags famously refused to run special blitzs against the pats in the regular season finale. He only ran the same blitzs that pats wouldve seen on film.



You can definitely hold back certain plays. But you aren't going to prepare any less or place less emphasis on the game. In comment 13294030 arcarsenal said:Disagree. Spags famously refused to run special blitzs against the pats in the regular season finale. He only ran the same blitzs that pats wouldve seen on film.You can definitely hold back certain plays. But you aren't going to prepare any less or place less emphasis on the game.

That play sheet GiantsRage2007 : 12/29/2016 11:34 pm : link McAdoo has can probably hold 500 plays. Unless it's just the same 5 listed 100 times (which I suspect)

I think you may be on to something here Taggart : 12/29/2016 11:35 pm : link We haven't seen Tye run the wildcat yet, or a double reverse. Or Eli running the option. I'm getting really excited now.

this isn't the NBA MookGiants : 12/29/2016 11:36 pm : link you can't hold anything back in the NFL unless maybe you're the Patriots.



This team was 6-10 last year. We didn't clinch until Sunday. We haven't really blown anyone out and haven't scored 30 points in a game yet this year.



Suggesting he could be holding something back is lunacy.

If we are using Rocky examples Patrick77 : 12/29/2016 11:42 pm : link



And beating Apollo Creed is some feat then obviously the giants need to be more like Ivan Drago. He fucking killed Apollo Creed with no remorse. The Giants need to be like that.

Not a chance` SGMen : 12/29/2016 11:57 pm : link The two changes I think we'll see vs Washington and beyond are more of RB P. Perkins and TE J. Adams. I think they've matured enough to make more of a dent than the veterans ahead of them. We need blocking and we need a run game.





Considering this is what many of us thought BurlyMan : 12/29/2016 11:58 pm : link during the preseason, I'm more than a little skeptical.

He is going to go conservative shelovesnycsports : 12/30/2016 12:09 am : link And lean on his defense to cause a turnover or shut down the other team.

Then he will wait for that one moment when he can get the big play.

I don't think so Vanzetti : 12/30/2016 12:09 am : link However, it is true that the playbook is written crayon

No but TheEvilLurker : 12/30/2016 12:27 am : link This is an opportunity to try different things,especially on offense. I hope we see a few new wrinkles.

i don't think he's been holding back area junc : 12/30/2016 12:34 am : link I think he took a look at his roster including the play of Eli and concluded this was the only way it was going to work. and it has. but I do think he'll hold back THIS WEEK.



we can play to win but saving something for the Playoffs



these last few weeks our run game has picked up like it did end of 2011. Specifically Eli under center handing to the left. I expect that to be developed and perhaps we can expand on that in the tourney

He's probably holding off til micky : 12/30/2016 12:35 am : link Now in ordering #23 .."Happy Family" and the Spring roll

Mac holding back? Glover : 12/30/2016 1:25 am : link So is the O line, they are gonna start pushing people around and make Jennings look like Eric Dickerson.

Eli's been holding back too, he's gonna throw nothing but passes like he threw to Manningham in their last SB victory.

Sorry for the sarcasm, but if they suddenly open up the playbook and step up the offense, and it worked, he would be coach of the year.

The Offense is what is holding back Mac Bluesbreaker : 12/30/2016 1:48 am : link Lets face it we are still trying to establish the run game .

If it started to pop and changed up what the defense is

doing then I am sure it will open up the playbook some

more .That to me seems to be common sense .

When the run game becomes more effective it will allow to

run more downfield plays . I highly doubt he has emptied

the playbook quite yet . It would be great to see the run

game come to life it has been increasingly better it's the

lack of consistency . It has shown some life and I am

praying that we get the number of yards and YPC up and

it allows Eli to use play action and they have to

respect it . You get a team off balance and the trick

type can work ,

There is always NINEster : 12/30/2016 5:06 am : link some level of holding back, just a matter to what extent.



The clinching TD in the Cardinals/Packers playoff game was an example of a play reserved for the playoffs. Brilliant play design.





Holding back? AndyB : 12/30/2016 6:18 am : link I can assure you that there's nothing to hold back.



Offensive football is not about "creativity" or "imagination." That's for the fans and the media. It's really about identifying what you do best, and then doing it, over and over.



Out of an average of about 65 snaps per game, a typical offense uses about 10-12 different plays, maybe a few more if they're trailing in the second half and throwing drop back passes on every down.



They just make those plays appear different to the defense by running them from different personnel groupings, formations, wide receiver splits, and motion packages.



Every team, at every level of football, runs the G-Lead Power Play. They double-team the 3-technique to the Mike linebacker, pull the offside guard through to the Sam or Will backer, and they give it to the back running downhill. The can run it to the strong side or the weak side, to the left or to the right, from a 2-back set with a fullback lead, or a 1-back set with no lead blocker. In Carolina, Cam Newton runs it himself with no backs behind him. They can run it from the shotgun or with the quarterback behind center. They can run it with 1, 2, 3, or 4 wide receivers, or multiple tight ends and an extra offensive lineman with no wide receivers at all.



In the end, it's just the same play. The 49ers under Jim Harbaugh ran that play about 15 times a game. The same play, over and over.



Those call sheets that the play caller holds on the sideline appear to have hundreds of plays on them. Don't be fooled. Many of those appear in the multiple boxes that each represent a different game situation: 1st and 10, 2d and long, 2d and medium etc.. The amount of plays they actually use would easily fit on a 3 x 5 index card.



Don't fall for the mystique. There are no magic plays. You want the Giants offense to be better? The answer is simple but not easy. The players have to play better.

Teams may hold things back in the last week Mike from Ohio : 12/30/2016 6:37 am : link when they are not playing for anything like the Giants are this week. But to think that they have a series of plays they drew up in the offseason and never ran until the playoffs is beyond far fetched. This team is not good enough to play with one arm tied behind its back. Few, if any, teams are.



The Giants' playbook likely has several more plays than we see week to week, but if they are not being installed week to week, it is unlikely many would be installed for the playoffs. The team has not run them in a game situation and the playoffs is not the time to start experimenting unless you desperate and trying to get back in the game.



The Giants offense we have seen all season is the one we will see in the playoffs. The hope is that they just execute it at a much higher level.

I thought the same thing until mid-way through the season GloryDayz : 12/30/2016 6:55 am : link Can't do it this late



What you see is what you see. This is the offense for 2016. Probably not because of McAdoos lack of creativity or ability to draw up something better, but because of personnel limitations.



There will probably be some new wrinkles here and there, but nothing major. He will lean on the defense and hope the offense limits the mistakes. It's not a bad formula at this point.

You would have thought with the game pay offs joeinpa : 12/30/2016 8:18 am : link On the line against the Eagles, that would have been the time to not hold back.



These coaches want to win, holding back for 16 games is too silly an idea to consider.

Reminds me of Joe Gibbs 2nd coming mrvax : 12/30/2016 8:27 am : link Many Skin fans after a series of losses were holding out hope that Gibbs still had a master plan. They just had to be patient.



If you can't run an offense silverfox : 12/30/2016 8:32 am : link That is the easiest in the league to defense, then it makes no sense to complicate things. If you can't do basic things like throw a screen pass, block or catch a ball, changing the playbook all of a sudden is ridiculous

Interesting Idea... M.S. : 12/30/2016 9:04 am : link

...but IMO, the odds he held back significant amounts of his playbook are zero, nada, nothing.



The Giants offense sucks, and the Giants barely got into the playoffs, and had they needed to rely on their offense, this is a 4-win team.



Our coach ain't holding back anything with this offense. The only thing he is holding is his breath and just hoping the O-line (and Eli) don't fuck up anymore than they already have.





RE: Teams may hold things back in the last week NINEster : 12/30/2016 9:07 am : link

Quote: when they are not playing for anything like the Giants are this week. But to think that they have a series of plays they drew up in the offseason and never ran until the playoffs is beyond far fetched.



"The Catch" was run just that one time in the 1981 season. In comment 13294096 Mike from Ohio said:"The Catch" was run just that one time in the 1981 season.

No PaulN : 12/30/2016 9:17 am : link But I would not be stunned to see more of Perkins and more of Adams at tight end, if they stepped up their games to actually help a lot more then it may look like they were holding back. You never know if a player can explode when he is fresh, ready, and has a golden opportunity to showcase his talent, I would not be surprised to see players like them stepping up and play at a higher level, we will see. I certainly hope so.

For Tom from LI: Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2016 9:21 am : link "I am not holding back. That is how I coach and how my players play".



Sincerely,



Ben McAdoo

Still waiting for a play with CromartiesKid21 : 12/30/2016 9:22 am : link Odell from the backfield. With is quickness he gets the edge on a defense, he's gone. The Packers commonly use Cobb in this role along with Montgomery(whose become their lead back). Wish MacAdoo would look for higher percentage plays to just get the ball in Odell's hands and let the talent take over.

... christian : 12/30/2016 9:23 am : link Obviously there are plays we've not seen.



But I remember the offense playing possum thing getting kicked around here by a few decent posters earlier this year. And that was a riot.



Would have been a total bummer to miss the playoffs since our offense has been awful and we're sorta backing into the playoffs. Maybe he would have brought out the offense next week if we needed it? Maybe he's holding on for the Super Bowl, or maybe the Super Bowl next year?

I think it's a possibility. HoustonGiant : 12/30/2016 9:25 am : link Look at the Cleveland game as an example. We needed scores, we drove down and scored, twice.





The offense lacks talent JonC : 12/30/2016 9:29 am : link Period. At this point, we have to hope it can put together a more consistent effort on a weekly basis. Cut down on the mental errors, and do a better job of not beating itself.



He is probably holding back in the respect they simply don't have all the parts necessary to run the whole offense. It's been pretty clear he's doing things to protect Flowers, using a small tree for the TEs, rotating backs trying to get one to heat up, etc.



RE: I think it's a possibility. CromartiesKid21 : 12/30/2016 9:41 am : link

Quote: Look at the Cleveland game as an example. We needed scores, we drove down and scored, twice.



MacAdoo lulls his play calling and aggressiveness depending on the game flow. When the giants have a lead he doesn't go for the jugular, rather he tries to slow it down and run the ball.

But when down the offense does much better with the uptempo and keeping the foot on the pedal looking for big chunks of yardage.

Regardless of the quality of the opponent the Giants play calling seems to be predicated on how the other team is doing In comment 13294178 HoustonGiant said:MacAdoo lulls his play calling and aggressiveness depending on the game flow. When the giants have a lead he doesn't go for the jugular, rather he tries to slow it down and run the ball.But when down the offense does much better with the uptempo and keeping the foot on the pedal looking for big chunks of yardage.Regardless of the quality of the opponent the Giants play calling seems to be predicated on how the other team is doing

I certainly doubt he's been holding back Gman11 : 12/30/2016 9:48 am : link but he may come up with some new wrinkles that they think will work for the playoffs depending on who they play.

I agree on the surface Joey in VA : 12/30/2016 9:55 am : link Conservative coaches play to win and nothing more. What I think IS holding us back is talent at WR, TE, RB and OL and I believe McAdoo is keeping it simple on purpose. We can't do the simple things well so why get too convoluted until you do?

This offense is close tomjgiant : 12/30/2016 10:04 am : link to being a really good offense,but it is not the play calling that is stopping them,it is the players.With a couple of upgrades this off season they can take a big step forward.

RE: I agree on the surface jcn56 : 12/30/2016 10:07 am : link

Quote: Conservative coaches play to win and nothing more. What I think IS holding us back is talent at WR, TE, RB and OL and I believe McAdoo is keeping it simple on purpose. We can't do the simple things well so why get too convoluted until you do?



Don't those two converge at some point, though? I agree, having a dozen plays that focus on two receiving threat TEs makes no sense when you don't have one who could catch a cold if his life depended on it.



At the same time, though - if you're in the same personnel package for most of your snaps and become predictable, don't you reach a point where even your skilled personnel can't execute because the other teams know what's coming?



I still feel like we need to open it up just a bit, and put it on the shoulders of some players we haven't expected much of this season, even if only once or twice per game. I think BM was trying that on the RZ play to Donnell that backfired. That was still a good play call, and had it been executed properly would have resulted in a TD. In comment 13294218 Joey in VA said:Don't those two converge at some point, though? I agree, having a dozen plays that focus on two receiving threat TEs makes no sense when you don't have one who could catch a cold if his life depended on it.At the same time, though - if you're in the same personnel package for most of your snaps and become predictable, don't you reach a point where even your skilled personnel can't execute because the other teams know what's coming?I still feel like we need to open it up just a bit, and put it on the shoulders of some players we haven't expected much of this season, even if only once or twice per game. I think BM was trying that on the RZ play to Donnell that backfired. That was still a good play call, and had it been executed properly would have resulted in a TD.

Not Serious Samiam : 12/30/2016 10:07 am : link We have a club that just fired a possible HOF coach after 3 crappy seasons and hired a rookie coach with no HC experience. And the premise is that the rookie held back ? I think McAdoo would laugh until he pissed in his pants if he read that

RE: RE: I agree on the surface Jimmy Googs : 12/30/2016 10:10 am : link

Quote:

At the same time, though - if you're in the same personnel package for most of your snaps and become predictable, don't you reach a point where even your skilled personnel can't execute because the other teams know what's coming?





This comment is on the money. The ability to execute clearly declines as predictability increases... In comment 13294228 jcn56 said:This comment is on the money. The ability to execute clearly declines as predictability increases...

he is really clever mdc1 : 12/30/2016 10:10 am : link faking out the whole league with that dismal display ff offensive basics every week with a top paid QB then winning anyway so we can unveil our secret game planning around playoff time.



No, stop talking to your Jets buddies.

RE: RE: You can't really do that in this league. arcarsenal : 12/30/2016 10:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13294030 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





You can't just take regular season games for granted and "hold back" or save things for later. The Giants needed all 10 of these wins to make the playoffs.



It's possible McAdoo will try a couple new wrinkles come playoff time but I definitely don't think he's doing this on purpose in the sense that he's been "saving" a portion of the playbook for the playoffs.







Disagree. Spags famously refused to run special blitzs against the pats in the regular season finale. He only ran the same blitzs that pats wouldve seen on film.



You can definitely hold back certain plays. But you aren't going to prepare any less or place less emphasis on the game.



There's a difference between playing a vanilla Week 17 game when you're already in the playoffs and have nothing to play for and spending the entire season keeping plays in your back pocket because you intend on using them in the playoffs.



The later is ridiculous and not something McAdoo is doing. This team hasn't been in the playoffs in 5 years. No one is saving plays for January when we need every single win we can get just to qualify in the first place. In comment 13294035 huygens20 said:There's a difference between playing a vanilla Week 17 game when you're already in the playoffs and have nothing to play for and spending the entire season keeping plays in your back pocket because you intend on using them in the playoffs.The later is ridiculous and not something McAdoo is doing. This team hasn't been in the playoffs in 5 years. No one is saving plays for January when we need every single win we can get just to qualify in the first place.

Jets fans... trueblueinpw : 12/30/2016 10:31 am : link Decades upon decades of ceaseless failure and inbreeding have left most if not all Jets fans to suffer from cognitive development disorders or traumatic stress disorders; a good many suffer a compound of both maladies. The resulting psychopathology is a survival type mentality which encourages irrational magical thinking. This magical thinking is well illustrated in your Jets friends' notion that McAdoo has a Nixonian "secret plan" to make the Giants offense great again once the playoffs begin.

The only thing holding back the playbook is the play of the O-Line PatersonPlank : 12/30/2016 10:32 am : link I would bet that half the plays on Big Mac's diner menu we haven't run because the line doesn't give Eli enough time for it to develop.

I don't think we're seeing the full arsenal Joey in VA : 12/30/2016 11:09 am : link and I think it's entirely him and Eli not being comfortable with the pass blocking and blitz pickups. I do agree 100% that the predictability hinders us, but knowing what is coming doesn't mean you just snap your fingers and it's stopped though.

No. Rick5 : 12/30/2016 11:12 am : link That's absurd. An NFL coach would seriously "hold back" and risk missing the playoffs altogether?

To be clear... arcarsenal : 12/30/2016 11:12 am : link I think there are absolutely a lot of plays on that play sheet that haven't been called. But the reason isn't because they're being "saved", it's because we don't have the personnel to run them effectively.



We're not suddenly going to bust out an entire arsenal of new plays in the playoffs. If we could run the other plays successfully, we'd already have used them during the season.

RE: The offense lacks talent Victor in CT : 12/30/2016 11:26 am : link

Quote: Period. At this point, we have to hope it can put together a more consistent effort on a weekly basis. Cut down on the mental errors, and do a better job of not beating itself.



He is probably holding back in the respect they simply don't have all the parts necessary to run the whole offense. It's been pretty clear he's doing things to protect Flowers, using a small tree for the TEs, rotating backs trying to get one to heat up, etc.



yes. the voice of reason as always JonC In comment 13294180 JonC said:yes. the voice of reason as always JonC

I think John Jerry is holding back Giants2012 : 12/30/2016 11:34 am : link he can really run block. He's just waiting for years to surprise everybody in the playoffs.

Area Junc: Where are you getting the information about running left? Big Blue Blogger : 12/30/2016 1:43 pm : link

Quote: ...these last few weeks our run game has picked up like it did end of 2011. Specifically Eli under center handing to the left. I expect that to be developed and perhaps we can expand on that in the tourney

I just don't see the big impact you have attributed to teaming Pugh with Flowers. According to the PFR boxscores, Giant RBs ran left 13 times for 54 yards against Dallas without Pugh , 9 times for 30 yards against Detroit, and 7 times for a whopping 8 yards against Philadelphia.



There's some subjectivity in the classification of a running play as "RG" vs. "Middle", which is where the backs have found most of their recent success (10-43 vs. Detroit; 14-90 vs. Philly). Still, it's probably fair to say that running behind Pugh and Richburg is currently their strongest suit. In comment 13294062 area junc said:I just don't see the big impact you have attributed to teaming Pugh with Flowers. According to the PFR boxscores, Giant RBs ran left 13 times for 54 yards against Dallas, 9 times for 30 yards against Detroit, and 7 times for a whopping 8 yards against Philadelphia.There's some subjectivity in the classification of a running play as "RG" vs. "Middle", which is where the backs have found most of their recent success (10-43 vs. Detroit; 14-90 vs. Philly). Still, it's probably fair to say that running behind Pugh and Richburg is currently their strongest suit.

RE: I don't think we're seeing the full arsenal SGMen : 12/30/2016 1:48 pm : link

Quote: and I think it's entirely him and Eli not being comfortable with the pass blocking and blitz pickups. I do agree 100% that the predictability hinders us, but knowing what is coming doesn't mean you just snap your fingers and it's stopped though. During the Redskins "hey day" of coach Gibbs, RB Riggins, LT Jacoby, CB Green, etc., it was documented that Gibbs had only 3 meat & potato plays they ran on offense the vast majority of the time. If you have the right personnel a defense will still struggle to stop it.



We don't have enough blocking. It really is that simple. In comment 13294310 Joey in VA said:During the Redskins "hey day" of coach Gibbs, RB Riggins, LT Jacoby, CB Green, etc., it was documented that Gibbs had only 3 meat & potato plays they ran on offense the vast majority of the time. If you have the right personnel a defense will still struggle to stop it.We don't have enough blocking. It really is that simple.

They do it early area junc : 12/30/2016 1:50 pm : link in games and get away from it