9 plays with all-22 that illustrate Giants offensive woes

In comment 13294676 section125 said:





Quote:





In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.

Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.







There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.

It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.







After watching the game on the all 22 this week I can tell you that these snap shots are just that. The Eagles were in 2 high zone all night. The way to defeat that is to have a TE who can get in the seam and catch the ball. We don't have that. We don't even have time to set that up.



The oline was horrible on Thursday night. Hart Jerry Richburg Flowers were all run over at time and at time 3 men rushes got to the QB(3 men).



If you only have 3 seconds to get rid of the ball then you can not set plays that destroy a two high zone. Once again you have to be able to run on it. We don't have a punishing bulldozer like Jacobs in his prime. We have a slow guy and a rookie who is just getting the game.



Back to Snapshots. I enjoy seeing the defense but I want to see where the QB is looking and who is losing and Wining. Because it all has to do with where the QB is throwing. Why he chose that Receiver.



Its why all credited sites show you the whole evolution of the play. Because big plays are usually about someone missing a block on someone.



Snapshots are Bullshit with out the whole film. Eagles were destroying the Oline all night.