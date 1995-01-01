9 plays with all-22 that illustrate Giants offensive woes

|
|Q2 - 14:43 post snap: This is the perfect play call against this look. The safety on the Beckham’s side of the field sprints towards the sideline and isn’t even looking at Shepard until the ball is released as he runs a deep crossing route. The ball was thrown perfectly but unfortunately fell off Shepard’s hands.
| You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.
We have two young tackles who didn't make the BIG strides you'd hope for from year #1 to #2. Flowers has truly disappointed with his lack of technique. Hart has a little upside but he's young, raw and over-matched in every game.
|Q2 - 3:37 pre snap: The Eagles show two high safeties again. This was a look the Eagles gave the Giants often. Cruz is lined up at the bottom of the screen.
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.
There's nothing wrong with this post. It's better than most. It's not an end all but it shows the weakness of not of having a TE against Cover 2, etc
It also doesn't show the main problem, which is poor execution by Eli and WRs. I believe a TE would help there too.
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
There's nothing wrong with this post. It's better than most. It's not an end all but it shows the weakness of not of having a TE against Cover 2, etc
It also doesn't show the main problem, which is poor execution by Eli and WRs. I believe a TE would help there too.
I gotta disagree with you on the main problem. Yes Eli has thrown some poor passes this year and the WRs have had some drops but what QB or WR group hasn't.
Eli's always been a damn good deep ball thrower but this
The OLine is the main problem this year,IMO.
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.
There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.
You sure do have a lot of time on your hands for a nurse
|Discuss. How to Beat Cover 2 With Trips - ( New Window )
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.
There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.
After watching the game on the all 22 this week I can tell you that these snap shots are just that. The Eagles were in 2 high zone all night. The way to defeat that is to have a TE who can get in the seam and catch the ball. We don't have that. We don't even have time to set that up.
The oline was horrible on Thursday night. Hart Jerry Richburg Flowers were all run over at time and at time 3 men rushes got to the QB(3 men).
If you only have 3 seconds to get rid of the ball then you can not set plays that destroy a two high zone. Once again you have to be able to run on it. We don't have a punishing bulldozer like Jacobs in his prime. We have a slow guy and a rookie who is just getting the game.
Back to Snapshots. I enjoy seeing the defense but I want to see where the QB is looking and who is losing and Wining. Because it all has to do with where the QB is throwing. Why he chose that Receiver.
Its why all credited sites show you the whole evolution of the play. Because big plays are usually about someone missing a block on someone.
Snapshots are Bullshit with out the whole film. Eagles were destroying the Oline all night.
Discuss. How to Beat Cover 2 With Trips - ( New Window )
You can not run trips if you don't have the time to set it up. First time I saw that formation I am sending my lbs in a AA gap blitz.
Eli on the ground before the Receivers can uncover or get in their routes.
Screen Pass would also be effective but we can not do that either. We can only run plays they have the skills to do. This is what we stuck with. Running QB option would destroy that defense too.
| Although the problem also lies with the inadequate
protection and the lack of a TE .
Tye is just an over achiever who lacks the skills and body
type to be effective down field especially down the seam.
I don't knock hes effort outside of the game ending pick .
But the only guy's left is a banged up raw rookie and the
much maligned Larry Donnell like it or not LD can still be
a positive player down the seam and in the redzone .
I still feel even with all the negativity he can help and
should get back on the field .
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.
There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.
After watching the game on the all 22 this week I can tell you that these snap shots are just that. The Eagles were in 2 high zone all night. The way to defeat that is to have a TE who can get in the seam and catch the ball. We don't have that. We don't even have time to set that up.
The oline was horrible on Thursday night. Hart Jerry Richburg Flowers were all run over at time and at time 3 men rushes got to the QB(3 men).
If you only have 3 seconds to get rid of the ball then you can not set plays that destroy a two high zone. Once again you have to be able to run on it. We don't have a punishing bulldozer like Jacobs in his prime. We have a slow guy and a rookie who is just getting the game.
Back to Snapshots. I enjoy seeing the defense but I want to see where the QB is looking and who is losing and Wining. Because it all has to do with where the QB is throwing. Why he chose that Receiver.
Its why all credited sites show you the whole evolution of the play. Because big plays are usually about someone missing a block on someone.
Snapshots are Bullshit with out the whole film. Eagles were destroying the Oline all night.
Cool. So if you have All-22 then why don't you do us a solid and provide some GIFs or HTML5 videos (smaller file, yet higher quality) of these plays with your quality analysis?
|I work over 60 hours a week. So I really don't have time for it but my point is the same