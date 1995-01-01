Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
9 plays with all-22 that illustrate Giants offensive woes

OdellBeckhamJr : 12/30/2016 2:08 pm
This was taken from a reddit post, but I thought you guys would find it interesting.
LINK WITH PHOTO ALBUM - ( New Window )
Troubling stuff  
BlackLight : 12/30/2016 2:27 pm : link
Worse than some of the decisions that Eli made - the play designs seem like we're being set up to fail.
Get this information to  
MTN-G-man : 12/30/2016 2:37 pm : link
McAdoo and Sullivan Stat!!!!!!
Kevin Gilbride  
Gman11 : 12/30/2016 2:40 pm : link
Please come back. You're our only hope.
Gilbride was actually being brought in as a consultant  
BlackLight : 12/30/2016 2:42 pm : link
but his flight got delayed. Five yard penalty, repeat the down.
Looks to me  
Eman11 : 12/30/2016 2:42 pm : link
On the 3q play he says is the worst decision Eli made all game, he didn't have time to get the ball to Shepard. Look at the pocket, he had no chance to do anything but dump it off short to Tye.

Lack of time is a common theme we've seen too much of this year.
Where is the poster defending Sullivan now  
est1986 : 12/30/2016 2:49 pm : link
?
RE: Where is the poster defending Sullivan now  
Mason : 12/30/2016 2:51 pm : link
In comment 13294595 est1986 said:
Quote:
?


I'm no Sullivan fan but he isn't calling plays! How many times does this need to be stated? And why are people so afraid to call out McAdoo on his play calling?
RE: Looks to me  
SGMen : 12/30/2016 2:54 pm : link
In comment 13294584 Eman11 said:
[quote] On the 3q play he says is the worst decision Eli made all game, he didn't have time to get the ball to Shepard. Look at the pocket, he had no chance to do anything but dump it off short to Tye.

Lack of time is a common theme we've seen too much of this year. [/quoteLack of blocking has killed Eli and the Giants. When W. Johnson suffered the stinger in pre-season I was like "no blocker, no FB, no HBack" - and Nikita was hurt and cut and such as well. You have to have more option on offense and protect Eli.

We have two young tackles who didn't make the BIG strides you'd hope for from year #1 to #2. Flowers has truly disappointed with his lack of technique. Hart has a little upside but he's young, raw and over-matched in every game.

a legit TE  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/30/2016 3:10 pm : link
would blow up all this cover 2 shit
RE: Where is the poster defending Sullivan now  
Ron Johnson 30 : 12/30/2016 3:10 pm : link
In comment 13294595 est1986 said:
Quote:
?


That's so overly simplisticaly stupid.
I completely disagree with the assessment of the first play.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/30/2016 3:11 pm : link
The problem wasn't the decision or the design... it was the throw. It was a bad pass, one of several Eli made in the game. The ball was slightly underthrown and not close enough to the sideline. The reason Beckham took the shot from the safety is because he had to turn into the safety to catch the ball.

As is mentioned, Beckham ran a similar route later in the 1st quarter and the ball was thrown perfectly, close to the sideline and in front of Odell. The play went for 30 yards.
Nice thread...  
trueblueinpw : 12/30/2016 3:21 pm : link
Teams having been killing us all season with that 2 high S defense. Its noted in the article you posted that we don't bring any receivers into the middle of the filed to draw the S off the double team outside. A good route runner with hands at the TE position would obliterate these 2HS defenses. A good blocking TE with a good RB gash these defense for 5 to 7 yards a play.

The play calling and game planing have been off all season but even when the right play is called, the execution isn't always there, as noted in this example in the article:

Quote:
Q2 - 14:43 post snap: This is the perfect play call against this look. The safety on the Beckham’s side of the field sprints towards the sideline and isn’t even looking at Shepard until the ball is released as he runs a deep crossing route. The ball was thrown perfectly but unfortunately fell off Shepard’s hands.


Perfect play called, good protection at the line, great ball by Eli... doink, right off the hands of the wide open Shep.

The whole offense, from the coaches through to the players has been out of sync all season.

This is horse shit again  
shelovesnycsports : 12/30/2016 3:27 pm : link
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.
This offense sucks  
est1986 : 12/30/2016 3:36 pm : link
What the hell does Sullivan do??
RE: This is horse shit again  
Ron Johnson 30 : 12/30/2016 3:44 pm : link
In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.


There's nothing wrong with this post. It's better than most. It's not an end all but it shows the weakness of not of having a TE against Cover 2, etc

It also doesn't show the main problem, which is poor execution by Eli and WRs. I believe a TE would help there too.
RE: RE: Looks to me  
section125 : 12/30/2016 3:44 pm : link
In comment 13294604 SGMen said:
Quote:

We have two young tackles who didn't make the BIG strides you'd hope for from year #1 to #2. Flowers has truly disappointed with his lack of technique. Hart has a little upside but he's young, raw and over-matched in every game.


I disagree. We have one tackle that did not make big strides or any strides at all. The other wasn't supposed to be a tackle and was on the bump to possibly not make the team. That 2nd guy is now starting after making a huge stride.
The question is if he will make an additional stride in the off season or if he has maxed out as what would be a good 6 or 7th man on the line.
Hart has done a decent job for most of the games with clunkers against Minny, GB and Philly (IMHO).
The troubling part is how ineffective the play action is  
Vanzetti : 12/30/2016 3:47 pm : link
Look at that third play: the Eagles safeties don't even bite in the slighest
The real problem  
Vanzetti : 12/30/2016 3:55 pm : link
is that in all those plays the TE is being kept into block because the OL sucks so badly.

BM is using 11 personnel 90% of the time because he has to not because he wants to. When you don't have a FB and you don't have a TE who is a threat in the passing game, you have no choice but to force their LBers into coverage against smaller, faster guys at the WR position.
RE: This is horse shit again  
Reb8thVA : 12/30/2016 4:00 pm : link
In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.


You sure do have a lot of time on your hands for a nurse
RE: This is horse shit again  
section125 : 12/30/2016 4:01 pm : link
In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.


There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.
I always enjoy  
PaulBlakeTSU : 12/30/2016 4:23 pm : link
All-22 breakdowns of the Giants.

One thing that stood out to me:

Quote:
Q2 - 3:37 pre snap: The Eagles show two high safeties again. This was a look the Eagles gave the Giants often. Cruz is lined up at the bottom of the screen.


The truth is, every team has given us this look. We run the same personnel on every play (losing Whitlock and Johnson hurt a lot), and we haven't run the ball with any effect that would cause defenses to change their strategy, and we don't have a tight end that can dominate the middle of the field
RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
Eman11 : 12/30/2016 4:46 pm : link
In comment 13294666 Ron Johnson 30 said:
Quote:
In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.



There's nothing wrong with this post. It's better than most. It's not an end all but it shows the weakness of not of having a TE against Cover 2, etc

It also doesn't show the main problem, which is poor execution by Eli and WRs. I believe a TE would help there too.


I gotta disagree with you on the main problem. Yes Eli has thrown some poor passes this year and the WRs have had some drops but what QB or WR group hasn't.

The main problem IMO is for the most part Eli hasnt had enough time in the pocket to either get to all his progressions or be able to feel comfortable enough to set and get off the best ball he can throw. He seems to be hurried more times than not. Which also affects the time the WRs have to get some better separation or even try a double move to get deep.

Eli's always been a damn good deep ball thrower but this year when he's taken those shots he's had to hurry on a decent amount of them. It's no wonder he's been off on even those passes this year as the protection has let him down. It seems he's hurrying throws even when he does have a little more time because he can't trust the protection.

No doubt a TE that threatens over the middle would help this O tremendously but it all starts up front IMO. Given the time, I think Eli and our 3 WR's can be effective even against a two deep safety look. If the line was better we'd be running better as well which would help bring one of those safeties down and help the passing game as well.

The OLine is the main problem this year,IMO.
RE: RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
SGMen : 12/30/2016 4:52 pm : link
In comment 13294730 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 13294666 Ron Johnson 30 said:


Quote:


In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.


There's nothing wrong with this post. It's better than most. It's not an end all but it shows the weakness of not of having a TE against Cover 2, etc

It also doesn't show the main problem, which is poor execution by Eli and WRs. I believe a TE would help there too.

I gotta disagree with you on the main problem. Yes Eli has thrown some poor passes this year and the WRs have had some drops but what QB or WR group hasn't.

Eli's always been a damn good deep ball thrower but this

The OLine is the main problem this year,IMO.
The OLine is our achilles heal, our weakest unit. I include TE with the OL since none of our TE's can block. Eli is a sitting duck as he is a pure pocket passer and can't set and view the field enough to be a top qB.
SGMen I agree with ya.....  
Bluesbreaker : 12/30/2016 5:10 pm : link
Although the problem also lies with the inadequate
protection and the lack of a TE .
Tye is just an over achiever who lacks the skills and body
type to be effective down field especially down the seam.
I don't knock hes effort outside of the game ending pick .
But the only guy's left is a banged up raw rookie and the
much maligned Larry Donnell like it or not LD can still be
a positive player down the seam and in the redzone .
I still feel even with all the negativity he can help and
should get back on the field .
ok then  
burtmanjack : 12/30/2016 7:24 pm : link
Discuss.
How to Beat Cover 2 With Trips - ( New Window )
or this.  
burtmanjack : 12/30/2016 7:30 pm : link
Just saying".

"With any zone coverage, the front-four rush is vital to the success of the defense. If you give an NFL quarterback time in the pocket, he can light up two-deep coverage. However, when you have a front-four rush that gets home—plus seven defenders dropping into coverage with their eyes on the quarterback—Cover 2 is a scheme that will limit the offense’s ability to produce explosive plays."
More - ( New Window )
RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
shelovesnycsports : 12/30/2016 8:59 pm : link
In comment 13294676 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.



There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.


After watching the game on the all 22 this week I can tell you that these snap shots are just that. The Eagles were in 2 high zone all night. The way to defeat that is to have a TE who can get in the seam and catch the ball. We don't have that. We don't even have time to set that up.

The oline was horrible on Thursday night. Hart Jerry Richburg Flowers were all run over at time and at time 3 men rushes got to the QB(3 men).

If you only have 3 seconds to get rid of the ball then you can not set plays that destroy a two high zone. Once again you have to be able to run on it. We don't have a punishing bulldozer like Jacobs in his prime. We have a slow guy and a rookie who is just getting the game.

Back to Snapshots. I enjoy seeing the defense but I want to see where the QB is looking and who is losing and Wining. Because it all has to do with where the QB is throwing. Why he chose that Receiver.

Its why all credited sites show you the whole evolution of the play. Because big plays are usually about someone missing a block on someone.

Snapshots are Bullshit with out the whole film. Eagles were destroying the Oline all night.
RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
shelovesnycsports : 12/30/2016 8:59 pm : link
In comment 13294675 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanann.



You sure do have a lot of time on your hands for a nurse
12 hours at a time.
RE: ok then  
shelovesnycsports : 12/30/2016 9:03 pm : link
In comment 13294848 burtmanjack said:
Quote:
Discuss. How to Beat Cover 2 With Trips - ( New Window )


You can not run trips if you don't have the time to set it up. First time I saw that formation I am sending my lbs in a AA gap blitz.
Eli on the ground before the Receivers can uncover or get in their routes.
Screen Pass would also be effective but we can not do that either. We can only run plays they have the skills to do. This is what we stuck with. Running QB option would destroy that defense too.
RE: RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
OdellBeckhamJr : 12/30/2016 9:38 pm : link
In comment 13294943 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
In comment 13294676 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.



There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.



After watching the game on the all 22 this week I can tell you that these snap shots are just that. The Eagles were in 2 high zone all night. The way to defeat that is to have a TE who can get in the seam and catch the ball. We don't have that. We don't even have time to set that up.

The oline was horrible on Thursday night. Hart Jerry Richburg Flowers were all run over at time and at time 3 men rushes got to the QB(3 men).

If you only have 3 seconds to get rid of the ball then you can not set plays that destroy a two high zone. Once again you have to be able to run on it. We don't have a punishing bulldozer like Jacobs in his prime. We have a slow guy and a rookie who is just getting the game.

Back to Snapshots. I enjoy seeing the defense but I want to see where the QB is looking and who is losing and Wining. Because it all has to do with where the QB is throwing. Why he chose that Receiver.

Its why all credited sites show you the whole evolution of the play. Because big plays are usually about someone missing a block on someone.

Snapshots are Bullshit with out the whole film. Eagles were destroying the Oline all night.


Cool. So if you have All-22 then why don't you do us a solid and provide some GIFs or HTML5 videos (smaller file, yet higher quality) of these plays with your quality analysis?
RE: RE: ok then  
burtmanjack : 12/30/2016 9:39 pm : link
In comment 13294954 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
In comment 13294848 burtmanjack said:


Quote:


Discuss. How to Beat Cover 2 With Trips - ( New Window )



You can not run trips if you don't have the time to set it up. First time I saw that formation I am sending my lbs in a AA gap blitz.
Eli on the ground before the Receivers can uncover or get in their routes.
Screen Pass would also be effective but we can not do that either. We can only run plays they have the skills to do. This is what we stuck with. Running QB option would destroy that defense too.


Hence my next post/quote. Of course it's the OL. Has been all year.
RE: SGMen I agree with ya.....  
Gazo827 : 12/30/2016 10:08 pm : link
In comment 13294751 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
Although the problem also lies with the inadequate
protection and the lack of a TE .
Tye is just an over achiever who lacks the skills and body
type to be effective down field especially down the seam.
I don't knock hes effort outside of the game ending pick .
But the only guy's left is a banged up raw rookie and the
much maligned Larry Donnell like it or not LD can still be
a positive player down the seam and in the redzone .
I still feel even with all the negativity he can help and
should get back on the field .


I agree, ive been saying that. Gotta try something.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
shelovesnycsports : 12/30/2016 10:11 pm : link
In comment 13295008 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
In comment 13294943 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


In comment 13294676 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 13294645 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You have to show the progression of the play not snapshots.
Jesus! leave this horrible post on reddit. If you want to do this like cnewek then you need to show the full play start to finish. Or else your as much of an clown as Raanan.



There is nothing wrong with the snapshots. It shows what Eli sees and the Eagles showed. Then it shows what Eli chose to throw against. Cnewk shows blocking schemes and those need multiple frames so the viewers can see how the blocks developed.
It shows what it was intended to show; there is no reason for either safety to protect/defend the middle of the field because nobody is there to cover. That isn't the TE or slot receivers fault. That is play design.



After watching the game on the all 22 this week I can tell you that these snap shots are just that. The Eagles were in 2 high zone all night. The way to defeat that is to have a TE who can get in the seam and catch the ball. We don't have that. We don't even have time to set that up.

The oline was horrible on Thursday night. Hart Jerry Richburg Flowers were all run over at time and at time 3 men rushes got to the QB(3 men).

If you only have 3 seconds to get rid of the ball then you can not set plays that destroy a two high zone. Once again you have to be able to run on it. We don't have a punishing bulldozer like Jacobs in his prime. We have a slow guy and a rookie who is just getting the game.

Back to Snapshots. I enjoy seeing the defense but I want to see where the QB is looking and who is losing and Wining. Because it all has to do with where the QB is throwing. Why he chose that Receiver.

Its why all credited sites show you the whole evolution of the play. Because big plays are usually about someone missing a block on someone.

Snapshots are Bullshit with out the whole film. Eagles were destroying the Oline all night.



Cool. So if you have All-22 then why don't you do us a solid and provide some GIFs or HTML5 videos (smaller file, yet higher quality) of these plays with your quality analysis?
I work over 60 hours a week. So I really don't have time for it but my point is the same


snapshots do not give you a proper Idea of what is going on on each play unless you include the progression of the play. I would suggest you buy Gamepass and then you can see the all 22 with a complete look at a play north south and east west with a time stamp. Then you would see what our QB has to deal with.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This is horse shit again  
OdellBeckhamJr : 12/30/2016 10:31 pm : link
In comment 13295047 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
I work over 60 hours a week. So I really don't have time for it but my point is the same


I don't buy that, you already have the time to post on BBI and review all-22 film. It only takes a few minute or two longer to clip the film you watch into a clip on an online album with captions like imgur.
