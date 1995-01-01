Our draft & UFA & Re-Signing needs, in order of importance: SGMen : 12/30/2016 8:31 pm It is Friday night and I'm bored so I figured I'd try out this listing of needs as I see it:



1. Re-sign JPP - he and Vernon will only get better and provide edge rush from both sides.

2. UFA OT & Draft OL - I think both Flowers and Hart will "improve" with some experience but neither look like they have the skills to be studs. Eli must be protected and a veteran OT and a solid developmental OT are needed. Beatty may not have anything left either, we just don't know since he's always inactive.

3. WR #2 - Cruz is done and the guys behind him (Lewis, King, Harris) aren't #2's. I'd like to keep Cruz as a #4 at say 1.1 million or so if possible.

4. RB #2 - I think Perkins takes the #1 role from here on out (yup). Jennings is either cut or his contract is reduced to bare bones with incentives on production. Dwarka is a UFA along with Rainey. Total revamp here.

5. TE - if we can upgrade via UFA we should. Take Donnell's spot as he is a UFA

6. OL - Newhouse, Jerry, Beatty may all be gone via UFA. We need to upgrade.

7. LB - Herzlich is a ST guy but he isn't much at LB anymore. Shepard is a UFA and so is Robinson. We need to re-sign Robinson and hope Goodson develops.

8. K - will Robbie Gould stay on?

9. QB - will Josh Johnson stay on as Eli's backup? I think we need a developmental guy with legs.

10. Safety - Leon Hall, N. Behre, M. Thompson could all be done at this point.



What are your thoughts?

I'd put TE above RB Vanzetti : 12/30/2016 8:37 pm : link Perkins is fine. Just needs a complementary guy. But TE needs a major upgrade



I also don't think Giants are spending big money on the OL. I could see them drafting a G or G/OT in the second or maybe even the first. But they will not spend big bucks on an OL. They can not afford that with JPP and Hankns as high priority resigns and Odell waiting n the wings

Our top three needs IMO Jay on the Island : 12/30/2016 8:38 pm : link are LT, DT,and DE. Now if the Giants re-sign Hankins and JPP then those both are still needs but they fall lower than MLB, WR, TE, RG, and RB. The priority this offseason has to be to fix the offensive line. Flowers has to move to RT where he can battle Hart for the starting spot.

Looks spot on to me old man : 12/30/2016 8:46 pm : link EF does not appear to be an NFL LT. Hart may be a starter.

Cruz will be kept for PR, and will for stay cheap and loyalty.Donnell: burnt bread.

!st rounder must be day 1 starter.

Get the best they can in FA.



I'd be happy if Giants re-sign JPP, Hankins, sign a good OL GloryDayz : 12/30/2016 8:48 pm : link And use the entire draft on offense.



In the draft you target a legit #2 WR, a TE, and more OL.



If they can keep the defense in tact, a LB, or any additional help on defense, becomes a luxury I'm willing to live without.



With an improved offense, a defense at or near the same level as this season, Giants are contender in 2017

RE: Shepard is or can be a #2 SGMen : 12/30/2016 9:02 pm : link

Disagree. I see him as a career #3. I hope I am wrong but the slot is where he belongs.

RE: Looks spot on to me SGMen : 12/30/2016 9:04 pm : link

EF does not appear to be an NFL LT. Hart may be a starter.

Cruz will be kept for PR, and will for stay cheap and loyalty.Donnell: burnt bread.

!st rounder must be day 1 starter.

Get the best they can in FA. Some of my friends think E. Flowers would be a great RG - a mauler. If that is what happens, well, we need a LT via UFA and a backup LT as well should Beatty retire or not be capable at playing effectively anymore.

RE: RE: Shepard is or can be a #2 Gatorade Dunk : 12/30/2016 9:09 pm : link

It might just be semantics, but I agree with both - Shepard can be a #2 AND is likely going to be permanently in the slot. The Giants still need an outside receiver with size, IMO.

RE: RE: RE: Shepard is or can be a #2 SGMen : 12/30/2016 9:20 pm : link

We need a redzone "big" #2 WR type along with better TE play.

You don't have Hankins Eman11 : 12/30/2016 9:28 pm : link On your list.



I put JPP @1 and Hank @ 1A, and Robinson should be higher than where you have him,IMO.



I think we have the makings of a top 1-2 D and it's important to keep it together, even add another piece if possible. It's a strength of the team and they deserve a shot at seeing how great they can be in the next couple of years.



I'm all for getting more pieces to build up the O but not at the expense of making the D worse. Keep the strength in tact and do whatever you can to improve the O.



It seems to me we have the cap space to resign those three D players and still have some cash to get an OT or TE if they're available in FA. Especially

if they let Jennings, and Thomas go and rework Cruz if they want him back as a backup slot guy or #4 WR.

RE: You don't have Hankins SGMen : 12/30/2016 9:47 pm : link

No argument from me as no list will be perfect. Hankins is a "good" player but if someone offers him big money (he is young) we can likely sign a veteran and use Bromley as a rotation guy.

But we really need an OT as I don't think Flowers is a LT. I hope I'm wrong and both Flowers and Hart improve a LOT with Solari year #2. But I'm not sure the talent is there technique wise especially.

I really do not see how the Giants mrvax : 12/30/2016 9:49 pm : link could possibly afford a good UFA OLT. We might be able to buy a used ORT, but certainly not a top UFA.



We are going to have to draft an OT and maybe buy a used veteran guard who can block well.



There are just too many big contracts already handed out and we need to re-sign out own guys.

RE: I really do not see how the Giants SGMen : 12/30/2016 10:05 pm : link

Agree we need a #2 WR. Clintqb17 : 12/30/2016 10:44 pm : link Shep is a slot guy and is considered a #3WR. We need a big WR. Right now our WR's are too similar. Eli has been very successful with bigger guys he can throw fades and back shoulders to.

It depends if we re-sign JPP and/or Hankins Anakim : 12/30/2016 10:58 pm : link I see our three biggest needs as #2 WR, starting LT and a starting LB





LT will be the hardest to address as it will be a weak LT market both in free agency and in the draft.

RE: Agree we need a #2 WR. SGMen : 12/30/2016 11:03 pm : link

Quote: Shep is a slot guy and is considered a #3WR. We need a big WR. Right now our WR's are too similar. Eli has been very successful with bigger guys he can throw fades and back shoulders to. Plaxico and Nicks were over 6', heck Plax was 6'5" I believe.



This is going to make for an interesting off-season and this is how I see it playing out (in general):



1. We keep our defense in tact and upgrade depth as CB Leon Hall (age), LB Mark Herzlich (limited talent), DE Kerry Wynn (UFA), Safety N. Behre (concussion is so bad he is out 12 weeks), etc., may move on.

2. We get at least one UFA OT with enough left to start. I have a funny feeling OL coach Solari will want another off-season with Flowers, Hart to see if they improve enough to be at least "average" - the Giants will live with that. And I think we try to keep Jerry, Newhouse as backups. We may even take the top OG with our #1 pick.

3. #2 WR via UFA - go out there and get the best guy.



I think we'll open cap space by cutting the salaries or cutting outright WR Victor Cruz, LB JT Thomas, and RB Jennings. In comment 13295090 Clintqb17 said:Plaxico and Nicks were over 6', heck Plax was 6'5" I believe.This is going to make for an interesting off-season and this is how I see it playing out (in general):1. We keep our defense in tact and upgrade depth as CB Leon Hall (age), LB Mark Herzlich (limited talent), DE Kerry Wynn (UFA), Safety N. Behre (concussion is so bad he is out 12 weeks), etc., may move on.2. We get at least one UFA OT with enough left to start. I have a funny feeling OL coach Solari will want another off-season with Flowers, Hart to see if they improve enough to be at least "average" - the Giants will live with that. And I think we try to keep Jerry, Newhouse as backups. We may even take the top OG with our #1 pick.3. #2 WR via UFA - go out there and get the best guy.I think we'll open cap space by cutting the salaries or cutting outright WR Victor Cruz, LB JT Thomas, and RB Jennings.

When do we draft a QB? larryflower37 : 12/30/2016 11:13 pm : link I feel we need to draft a QB in the top 3 rounds this year or next.

Eli has 3 years left on this deal.

Or do you wait until the last year of his deal?

folks here try to get rid of Hertz everyyear except gidiefor : Mod : 12/30/2016 11:41 pm : : 12/30/2016 11:41 pm : link the year he first signed as a UDFA



Jerry has his work cut out for him next year -- there's no $75 million in cap space to sign folks with and that's a long list SGMen



If you are going to sign JPP and Hank -- where is any other money coming from? JPP is going to get $18 million/year and Hank is going to get $7-9 million/year



now you can spread it all into the out years where there is room for that -- but Odell, Pugh, and Richburg are also up-coming signings



I just don't think the money will be there for any OT signings -- what you are going to get are more Jerrys and Newhouses if not them



Shep is definitely the slot not the #2 -- that's how the Giants use him and he really doesn't have the size for outside



Cruz will be either given a vet min K or the door



I just don't see a lot of big signings when our cap space is a third of what it was last year already



I think this -- every low-minimum wage vet on the roster will be at least given a chance to make the roster again and with the hope being that they make it and max talent is squoozed out of them











ahh, Hankins Giants2012 : 12/30/2016 11:46 pm : link Have to resign him





i think people make too much of the whole #2 WR blueblood : 12/30/2016 11:51 pm : link thing... what you really want is another dominant receiver on the outside opposite OBJ. I wouldnt think in terms of #1, #2, #3 I would think more in terms of who and what can be a weapon on offense.



The Giants also need a TE badly.. they need someone who can attack the middle of the field and up the seams..



Cruz would have to take a serious paycut with a chance to earn money back with incentives. His cap number is just too high..



Obviously they need to fix the OL as well.



I would not spend big money on the offensive side of the ball. They will need that money in a year for OBJ, Pugh and Richburg..



I expect them to draft offense pretty often..

I know it's a downgrade but I wouldn't be devastated if JPP Anakim : 12/30/2016 11:57 pm : link walked. He's simply going to command too much. I'd rather sign Hankins for 8 million per year less than JPP. If we have to roll with Odighizuwa, Okwara, a rookie or a FA, then so be it.

RE: I know it's a downgrade but I wouldn't be devastated if JPP SGMen : 12:37 am : link

JPP has been hurt quite a bit so I'm thinking he won't get Vernon money BUT he will get big money. I want a dominant DL but not if we have to way overpay to have one.

RE: RE: I know it's a downgrade but I wouldn't be devastated if JPP Eman11 : 1:31 am : link

I'm fine with paying him big money to keep the D line together. If we keep a dominant line with our secondary, we'll be in every game. That's worth a lot to me.



I'm fine with paying him big money to keep the D line together. If we keep a dominant line with our secondary, we'll be in every game. That's worth a lot to me.

We should be in decent shape cap wise next year and from what I've seen, great shape the next couple of years after next. Jerry just needs to get a bit creative with the guaranteed money, and I think he can sign JPP and Hankins, while still having money left.

In FA... UberAlias : 8:32 am : link I would resign JPP & Hankins, sign a kicker, Fullback (depending on the situation with the one we just IRed) and back up QB. In the draft I would look LT in round 1 and then look to grab an OG and a TE in rounds 2 & 3.



I'm not as worried about WR as others. Cruz will go or restructure. If the Oline improves the WRs will look better and TE is more important. RB I like Perkins.

RE: When do we draft a QB? mavric : 9:04 am : link

I have been thinking the same thing...unless of course, we resign Nassib which seems unlikely as he wants a chance to start somewhere.



Not sure we go as early as the first three rounds, but I'm sure they are scouting the QB crop very closely with an eye on a couple of them that they think will fit as Eli's potential backup and perhaps eventual replacement. In comment 13295145 larryflower37 said:I have been thinking the same thing...unless of course, we resign Nassib which seems unlikely as he wants a chance to start somewhere.Not sure we go as early as the first three rounds, but I'm sure they are scouting the QB crop very closely with an eye on a couple of them that they think will fit as Eli's potential backup and perhaps eventual replacement.

RE: I really do not see how the Giants Diver_Down : 9:20 am : link

My first choice would be Andrew Whitworth of the Bengals. They have been kicking the can on the guy hoping their young talent develops and he is no longer needed. Out of necessity, they signed him to a 1 year contract at 9 mil/yr. The guy is never injured and is a perennial pro-bowler. He's like the energizer bunny and doesn't quit. I don't see the Bengals resigning him and I don't see him retiring. He is used to short term contracts. Bring him in and LT is fixed for 2-3 years. Flowers to RG. And draft a RT to compete with Hart.

RE: RE: RE: Shepard is or can be a #2 Big Blue '56 : 9:28 am : link

Agreed. Britt or Jeffery might be a nice addition, but I'd hope to find one in the draft