2015 Draft: DE OWAmagbe Odighizua and FS M. Thompson SGMen : 12:06 pm OWA basically missed the bulk of his rookie year due to injury. He came in this year and flashed a superb first step. I thought "hey, this kid might just be a super inside pass rusher and eventually a starting DE" but he hasn't performed.



What are your thoughts on him coming up large in his 3rd year? Or do you see him as a backup only type?



M. Thompson flashed at times but he's been IR'd two straight years. I wonder if the Giants bring him to camp even? My guess is they will since you need 90 guys.



What are your thoughts on him coming up large in his 3rd year? Or do you see him as a backup only type? Do you think he is now healthy?





Owa has been healthy pretty Jon in NYC : 12:08 pm : link much all year and has been passed over by Okwara and Wynn. If it was going to happen, it would have happened.

RE: Owa has been healthy pretty SGMen : 12:13 pm : link

Quote: much all year and has been passed over by Okwara and Wynn. If it was going to happen, it would have happened. That was my thinking too. But I hold out hope that OWA can have a strong off-season and be a pass rush force net year. Kerry Wynn is a solid run defender and Romeo Okwara is the surprise UDFA along with FS Adams.



it's a great question area junc : 12:20 pm : link Spags made some ominous comments about him during camp even when he was productive during preseason games. Reading between the lines he is not a smart football player. He was never going to get many DE reps with JPP + OV on the team but the fact he hasn't been called upon with JPP going down is telling. If he had game he'd at least be working in with Okwara and Wynn.



The real kick in the balls with Owa is missing out on DE Danielle Hunter and RB David Johnson later in the round. There was a pass rushing DE from our favorite school and we took the UCLA kid instead.



Mykkele Thompson I like as a FS but he seems made of glass. He would've been great to have after DT went down, he got to the sideline from deep middle easily and was a good tackler.

I wonder what percent of players Hades07 : 12:20 pm : link On NFL rosters came into the league as UDFA.

I don't have any hope for Owa. yatqb : 12:22 pm : link I just haven't seen anything from him.

Owa's PEEJ : 12:25 pm : link been dealing on and off with a knee

Owa's More of a 3-4 end/Special Teams guy than a 4-3 end at this point JohnF : 12:33 pm : link



So far, he's fit his





Quote: WEAKNESSES Not skilled as a pass rusher. Won't win around the edge often and must prove he can counter back inside. Has dealt with two surgeries on his hip and missed all of 2013 because of it. Lateral agility is limited. Range in pursuit in question. Could be mismatched if forced to cover in space. More unit fit than talented player.



SOURCES TELL US "He's not Courtney Upshaw, but he could be used kind of like that. I can see him playing in both 4-3 or 3-4, but he can't be counted on as a pass rusher and you have to know that he will be limited to just being a run stopper." -- AFC national scout



NFL COMPARISON Sam Acho



BOTTOM LINE Odighizuwa has some scheme versatility, but he's not necessarily a versatile player. Some scouts believe that he could open some eyes with his straight-line speed in his workout, but his marginal pass-rush skills and average athleticism could stunt his draft stock.



Good against the run, limited pass rushing skills (can't leverage outside rush). Reminds me a bit of Gary Jeter, who played a 3-4 end for Parcells. He'd probably do well in New England. Here, not so much.So far, he's fit his NFL scouting report ...see below. And I haven't seen any signs he's developing.

After reading that jtfuoco : 12:47 pm : link Yuck and he was a 3rd round pick you would think he is not a Reese type player reading that scouting report

RE: I wonder what percent of players Jesse B : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: On NFL rosters came into the league as UDFA.



More than you'd think.



I bet second contracts for UDFA are better than 4th through 7th round picks but too lazy to try and figure it out In comment 13295591 Hades07 said:More than you'd think.I bet second contracts for UDFA are better than 4th through 7th round picks but too lazy to try and figure it out

RE: I don't have any hope for Owa. SGMen : 12:59 pm : link

Quote: I just haven't seen anything from him. Me either.



We drafted back-to-back 3rd round DL's and neither of them inspire.



... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:01 pm : : 1:01 pm : link This is a REAL head-scratcher. The Giants were really talking up Odighizuwa during his rookie season, even with his injury issues. It sounded like they were thrilled with what they saw on the practice field.

Based On Players In The Recent Past With Multiple Injuries Trainmaster : 1:06 pm : link Time to move on from these guys and start planning to replace them on the roster.

RE: ... SGMen : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: This is a REAL head-scratcher. The Giants were really talking up Odighizuwa during his rookie season, even with his injury issues. It sounded like they were thrilled with what they saw on the practice field. Assuming I recall correctly, OWA sports a very quick first step. That is critical in pass rushing. But I'm guessing the rest hasn't been put "together" yet (technique, lack of pure athleticism) and we'll need to see him through another off-season and camp before we can say "WASTED PICK".



And DT Bromley has been below average overall as well.



If Okwara and Wynn are playing well Giants2012 : 1:09 pm : link doesn't necessarily mean Owa is bad. From what i recall, the Giants thought Owa was a Tuck like player. Remember, Tuck didn't replace Strahan or Osi, they moved him inside to DT. With the D-Tackles playing well, where do you put Owa?



Maybe it's a plethora of talent.



RE: If Okwara and Wynn are playing well SGMen : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: doesn't necessarily mean Owa is bad. From what i recall, the Giants thought Owa was a Tuck like player. Remember, Tuck didn't replace Strahan or Osi, they moved him inside to DT. With the D-Tackles playing well, where do you put Owa?



I still have hopes for Odighizuwa Anakim : 1:15 pm : link But he needs to remain healthy. No nagging injuries.

Okwara has struggled. area junc : 1:18 pm : link Don't let the hype fool you. He had nice stats against the Cowboys but they made attacking him their top priority and had some success although it didn't amount to anything. I think last week we saw him get his doors blown off by Lane Johnson.



He's reasonably managed to maintain the integrity of the defense but beyond that, let's be realistic. I don't think Okwara's great play is keeping Owa from otherwise getting reps.

RE: Okwara has struggled. SGMen : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: Don't let the hype fool you. He had nice stats against the Cowboys but they made attacking him their top priority and had some success although it didn't amount to anything. I think last week we saw him get his doors blown off by Lane Johnson.



He's reasonably managed to maintain the integrity of the defense but beyond that, let's be realistic. I don't think Okwara's great play is keeping Owa from otherwise getting reps. Lane Johnson is a top OT and was in shape (surprised me) after being out 10 weeks. He did dominate Romeo Okwara. I fully expect he'll be run on this week as well.



RE: 2015 was a really tough year for drafting 4-3 DEs. SGMen : 1:58 pm : link

Quote: See the link below, to Sy'56's position preview. Odighizuwa was his third-ranked DE, behind Dante Fowler and Shane Ray. How many guys on the whole list are two-way starting DEs in a 4-3? Fowler plays a lot after missing his rookie season, but even he has only one career start. Ray is an edge-rushing linebacker. The Patriots made a nice pick in Trey Flowers, who seems to be a good fit for Belichick after a redshirt rookie year.



Another notable thing about Sy's list is the number of players who have spent at least part of a season on IR since being drafted last spring. 2015 NFL Draft Preview - DE/Edge (from Sy'56) - ( New Window ) Just shows you what a crap shoot a draft is regardless of position or study.



RE: I still have hopes for Odighizuwa Jimmy Googs : 1:59 pm : link



Owa dancing blue bear : 2:02 pm : link It seems like he is just not going to put it together. He is def a "specimen" type guy, and IIRC raw and somewhat new to football. Thing is he didn't even flash to me in the pre season, which is def not a good sign. Not saying he is garbage or can't take the next step.

Also, I don't know if he was "passed" by Wynn, but KW is def. ahead of him, and Romeo has passed them both. I hope the G-Men re-sign JPP. If so, his roster spot COULD be in jeopardy next year, though it would be surprising to see him cut. If the G-men draft another DE or find another UDFA DE it is possible.



Thompson is another story. I don't think anyone knows what he can do. He has a nice skill set, but He has been injured so much. Reminds me of Ole' Cooper Taylor. Because of Adams, and hopefully Darian T. his roster spot might be in jeopardy next year as well depending on draft / UDFA



As much as we all might be annoyed that these draft picks are "wasted" consider this...If they are pushed off the roster by UDFA (who are younger and cheaper) you gotta consider it to be the price of poker, and a NET WIN for the Gmen.



They can't all be winners, kid



I don't know if it was TC, lack of depth, or JR, but in the past we seemed to hang on to draft picks just because we drafted them and they would contribute nothing for 4 years and then disappear from the NFL. That is not a winning recipe

Tuck had 1 sack through his first two seasons Giants2012 : 2:02 pm : link so there is hope for any player no killing it by season 2.





Both AcidTest : 2:13 pm : link OO and M. Thompson will come to camp. They've had a rocky start, but we've all seen players start to produce in year three.

Third round XBRONX : 2:13 pm : link Reese pick says it all.

RE: Owa mrvax : 2:23 pm : link

Quote:

I don't know if it was TC, lack of depth, or JR, but in the past we seemed to hang on to draft picks just because we drafted them and they would contribute nothing for 4 years and then disappear from the NFL. That is not a winning recipe



I suspect Reese. He has the most to lose for admitting a draft mistake. In their credit, they did shit-can Marvin Austin rather quickly.



How about giving the guy KWALL2 : 2:28 pm : link More than 100 career snaps before writing him off?



He has shown some things. He just needs more time and he'll get it if he stays healthy.

Owa and Bromley have not impressed Bluesbreaker : 2:33 pm : link Ijuries or not M. Thompson Is made of glass and I was never

big on the pick as it was ...

Okwara seems to have the tools but Lane Johnson made him

look really bad . Owa has made like 2 plays in his career

as Eric said head scratcher .

Bromley has.t shown a whole heck of a lot either it's not

the fact that we drafted them its where we drafted them .

You have to have starters or down the road starters in the

first three rounds if you don't especially when a good

portion of the misses are totally out of football before

there rookie contract is up . We bit the bullet and got

the three best players money can buy on the Defense .

I am unsure of how much we can add in free agency for

the putrid offense but were gonna have to .

RE: How about giving the guy est1986 : 2:41 pm : link

Quote: More than 100 career snaps before writing him off?



He has shown some things. He just needs more time and he'll get it if he stays healthy.



Try and cut it? KWALL2 : 2:48 pm : link He was injured and lostt year 1.



They drafted him for a reason. This year he has shown some of the skills that got him drafted. It's foolish to dismiss the injury in year 1, look at it as "only 100 snaps in 2 years" and write him off.