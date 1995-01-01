2015 Draft: DE OWAmagbe Odighizua and FS M. Thompson

OWA basically missed the bulk of his rookie year due to injury. He came in this year and flashed a superb first step. I thought "hey, this kid might just be a super inside pass rusher and eventually a starting DE" but he hasn't performed.
What are your thoughts on him coming up large in his 3rd year? Or do you see him as a backup only type?
M. Thompson flashed at times but he's been IR'd two straight years. I wonder if the Giants bring him to camp even? My guess is they will since you need 90 guys.
What are your thoughts on him coming up large in his 3rd year? Or do you see him as a backup only type? Do you think he is now healthy?
much all year and has been passed over by Okwara and Wynn. If it was going to happen, it would have happened.
Jon in NYC said:
That was my thinking too. But I hold out hope that OWA can have a strong off-season and be a pass rush force net year. Kerry Wynn is a solid run defender and Romeo Okwara is the surprise UDFA along with FS Adams.
We have four UDFA's on our 53 man roster. That is amazing. 2 are starting: Adams and Romeo.
Spags made some ominous comments about him during camp even when he was productive during preseason games. Reading between the lines he is not a smart football player. He was never going to get many DE reps with JPP + OV on the team but the fact he hasn't been called upon with JPP going down is telling. If he had game he'd at least be working in with Okwara and Wynn.
The real kick in the balls with Owa is missing out on DE Danielle Hunter and RB David Johnson later in the round. There was a pass rushing DE from our favorite school and we took the UCLA kid instead.
Mykkele Thompson I like as a FS but he seems made of glass. He would've been great to have after DT went down, he got to the sideline from deep middle easily and was a good tackler.
On NFL rosters came into the league as UDFA.
I just haven't seen anything from him.
been dealing on and off with a knee
Your thoughts on Odighizua ?
Good against the run, limited pass rushing skills (can't leverage outside rush). Reminds me a bit of Gary Jeter, who played a 3-4 end for Parcells. He'd probably do well in New England. Here, not so much.
So far, he's fit his NFL scouting report
...see below. And I haven't seen any signs he's developing.
|WEAKNESSES Not skilled as a pass rusher. Won't win around the edge often and must prove he can counter back inside. Has dealt with two surgeries on his hip and missed all of 2013 because of it. Lateral agility is limited. Range in pursuit in question. Could be mismatched if forced to cover in space. More unit fit than talented player.
SOURCES TELL US "He's not Courtney Upshaw, but he could be used kind of like that. I can see him playing in both 4-3 or 3-4, but he can't be counted on as a pass rusher and you have to know that he will be limited to just being a run stopper." -- AFC national scout
NFL COMPARISON Sam Acho
BOTTOM LINE Odighizuwa has some scheme versatility, but he's not necessarily a versatile player. Some scouts believe that he could open some eyes with his straight-line speed in his workout, but his marginal pass-rush skills and average athleticism could stunt his draft stock.
Yuck and he was a 3rd round pick you would think he is not a Reese type player reading that scouting report
Hades07 said:
More than you'd think.
I bet second contracts for UDFA are better than 4th through 7th round picks but too lazy to try and figure it out
yatqb said:
Me either.
We drafted back-to-back 3rd round DL's and neither of them inspire.
I wouldn't be shocked if OWA was cut next year in the final cuts of preseason. I mean, if you can't do more than stop the run occasionally and you have a draft pick with potential for DE you pull the trigger.
This is a REAL head-scratcher. The Giants were really talking up Odighizuwa during his rookie season, even with his injury issues. It sounded like they were thrilled with what they saw on the practice field.
Time to move on from these guys and start planning to replace them on the roster.
Eric from BBI said:
Assuming I recall correctly, OWA sports a very quick first step. That is critical in pass rushing. But I'm guessing the rest hasn't been put "together" yet (technique, lack of pure athleticism) and we'll need to see him through another off-season and camp before we can say "WASTED PICK".
And DT Bromley has been below average overall as well.
Not good 3rd round picks.
doesn't necessarily mean Owa is bad. From what i recall, the Giants thought Owa was a Tuck like player. Remember, Tuck didn't replace Strahan or Osi, they moved him inside to DT. With the D-Tackles playing well, where do you put Owa?
Maybe it's a plethora of talent.
Giants2012 said:
Maybe there is a little merit to the "talent" ahead of OWA. Maybe,just maybe, some merit.
But he needs to remain healthy. No nagging injuries.
Don't let the hype fool you. He had nice stats against the Cowboys but they made attacking him their top priority and had some success although it didn't amount to anything. I think last week we saw him get his doors blown off by Lane Johnson.
He's reasonably managed to maintain the integrity of the defense but beyond that, let's be realistic. I don't think Okwara's great play is keeping Owa from otherwise getting reps.
area junc said:
Lane Johnson is a top OT and was in shape (surprised me) after being out 10 weeks. He did dominate Romeo Okwara. I fully expect he'll be run on this week as well.
We will miss JPP this game and for the first WC for sure. Hope we do just enough on defense and offense to get W's.
See the link below, to Sy'56's position preview. Odighizuwa was his third-ranked DE, behind Dante Fowler and Shane Ray. How many guys on the whole list are two-way starting DEs in a 4-3? Fowler plays a lot after missing his rookie season, but even he has only one career start. Ray is an edge-rushing linebacker. The Patriots made a nice pick in Trey Flowers, who seems to be a good fit for Belichick after a redshirt rookie year.
Another notable thing about Sy's list is the number of players who have spent at least part of a season on IR since being drafted last spring. 2015 NFL Draft Preview - DE/Edge (from Sy'56)
Big Blue Blogger said:
Just shows you what a crap shoot a draft is regardless of position or study.
As a NY Giants fan, I'm hoping DT Bromley, DE OWA and DE Romeo Okwara all come on strong from here on out.
Anakim said:
unfortunately he is trending to where hope is all there is...
It seems like he is just not going to put it together. He is def a "specimen" type guy, and IIRC raw and somewhat new to football. Thing is he didn't even flash to me in the pre season, which is def not a good sign. Not saying he is garbage or can't take the next step.
Also, I don't know if he was "passed" by Wynn, but KW is def. ahead of him, and Romeo has passed them both. I hope the G-Men re-sign JPP. If so, his roster spot COULD be in jeopardy next year, though it would be surprising to see him cut. If the G-men draft another DE or find another UDFA DE it is possible.
Thompson is another story. I don't think anyone knows what he can do. He has a nice skill set, but He has been injured so much. Reminds me of Ole' Cooper Taylor. Because of Adams, and hopefully Darian T. his roster spot might be in jeopardy next year as well depending on draft / UDFA
As much as we all might be annoyed that these draft picks are "wasted" consider this...If they are pushed off the roster by UDFA (who are younger and cheaper) you gotta consider it to be the price of poker, and a NET WIN for the Gmen.
They can't all be winners, kid
I don't know if it was TC, lack of depth, or JR, but in the past we seemed to hang on to draft picks just because we drafted them and they would contribute nothing for 4 years and then disappear from the NFL. That is not a winning recipe
so there is hope for any player no killing it by season 2.
OO and M. Thompson will come to camp. They've had a rocky start, but we've all seen players start to produce in year three.
dancing blue bear said:
I suspect Reese. He has the most to lose for admitting a draft mistake. In their credit, they did shit-can Marvin Austin rather quickly.
Adrian Robinson was here 2 years too many.
More than 100 career snaps before writing him off?
He has shown some things. He just needs more time and he'll get it if he stays healthy.
Ijuries or not M. Thompson Is made of glass and I was never
big on the pick as it was ...
Okwara seems to have the tools but Lane Johnson made him
look really bad . Owa has made like 2 plays in his career
as Eric said head scratcher .
Bromley has.t shown a whole heck of a lot either it's not
the fact that we drafted them its where we drafted them .
You have to have starters or down the road starters in the
first three rounds if you don't especially when a good
portion of the misses are totally out of football before
there rookie contract is up . We bit the bullet and got
the three best players money can buy on the Defense .
I am unsure of how much we can add in free agency for
the putrid offense but were gonna have to .
KWALL2 said:
2 Years and you can't get on the field for 100 snaps? Not good any way you try to cut it.
He was injured and lostt year 1.
They drafted him for a reason. This year he has shown some of the skills that got him drafted. It's foolish to dismiss the injury in year 1, look at it as "only 100 snaps in 2 years" and write him off.
KWALL2 said:
But they will anyway..Surprised?