Fixing the Offense Won't Be the Same as Fixing The Defense Suburbanites : 12/31/2016 2:36 pm By way of a quick introduction I'm a long time poster on another Giants board. I'm excited to be here as I've always heard good things about this place. Anyway my inaugural post is addressed my thoughts on the likely approach to fixing the offense.





First of all I'm not taking my eye off the ball, I'm over Eagles debacle, bad officiating, bad Eli, short week, drained after beating two division leaders, no Jackrabbit. The Giants will be fine, in fact I have a sneaky suspicion they're going to beat Washington and who knows where it will go from there. However looking ahead many are anticipating JR deploying the FA strategy he used to fix the defense on the offense. In doing some basic analysis I can't help but to conclude that's not likely.



Sure the Giants are appealing, they're a good team, great franchise and well you know the whole the world evolves around NYC thing. Their current cap space is strong but with the increased threshold almost all teams sans the Cowboys are in good cap shape. And with currently $43M in space they'll need to use a big portion of the space to resign JPP and Hankins. In spite of popular opinion the defense still has big needs specifically at the LB position. I dreamed of the Giants splitting their picks between offense and defense by going gangbusters signing offensive need players in FA. We all agree their biggest needs are on the offensive line. I'm fine moving Flowers around, but at 22 I'm expecting him to have some spot in next seasons unit. They need to replace Jerry and move Hart to a depth rotation role. So who, why and at what cost should they focus their targeted search?



Let's start with Tackles where everyone wants to keep their proven veteran. The top players at this position are?



Riley Rieff/Lions - Signed a 4 year, $7,993,700 contract with the Detroit Lions, including a $4,250,000 signing bonus, $6,513,500 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,998,425. In 2016, Reiff will earn a base salary of $8,070,000. Reiff has a cap hit of $8,070,000 while his dead money value is $8,070,000. The Lions are currently in very good cap position with $47M in space. They also don't have a lot of big name impending FA's with only Boldin currently at $2.7M, Billy Bush at $1.5M and DT Stephan Charles at $1.75M. Rieff will be very easy for the Lions to resign.



Matt Kalil and Andre Smith / Vikings - Both currently hurt Kalil is the LT, both are high first round picks and they're good and would be great acquisitions. The Vikings currently have about $26M in cap space. Other than Kalil and Smith their other key UFA's are Munnerlyn who's a depth CB, Greenway who's 33, Newman who's 38 and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Vikings should be able to retain both of their Tackles.



Sebastian Vollmer / Pats - Vollmer is 32, the Patriots are currently a staggering $72M under the cap. They have a few other notable UFA's like Sheard, Bennett, Hightower, Blount and Ryan but again they have a ton of space and when have the Pats ever lost someone they wanted to retain? This ones not going to happen.



The rest of the UFA Tackles are underwhelming to say the least, Andrew Whitworth is having a good season but he's 35 years old, Gosder Cherilus, Mike Remmers and Bryan Bell aren't going to excite too many people. So the chances of being helped at OT by the UFA market appear dire at the current moment.



Onto Guard where the pickings are a little more encouraging but not much. The top UFA Guards are:



TJ Lang/ Pack - Just named a starter in the Pro-Bowl. The Packers currently have $37M in cap space. Their other notable FA's are Peppers who's 36 and will likely retire, Micah Hyde who's coming off his rookie contract, Nick Perry who's a must keep, RT Don Barclay who's depth, Eddie Lacey who they can't get rid of quick enough and OLB Datone Jones. They should have no problems resigning Lang.



Luke Joeckel/Jags- Oh he'll be available as the Jags announced they wouldn't be exercising his 5th year option but is he really the answer? Jax is currently $67M under the cap and have no one else notable to sign except old friend Prince. If Joeckel is any good the Jags should be able to sign him. Now there is the possibility that Joeckel wants out of that wasteland with the opportunity to return to Tackle. He might be worth a look.



Chance Warmack/Titans- A former top 10 pick, he's been out this season with a finger injury and like Joeckel has already been informed that his 5th year option will not be exercised. The Titans are $75M under the cap, other notable FA's for them are TE Fasano, Sean Spence and Kendell Wright. It's possible the Titans are ready to move on from Warmack but it won't be because of cap issues. He too might be worth exploring.



Ron Leary/Cowboys - This should be the Giants #1 FA target. Leary is having a great season, the Cowboys are in cap hell and are currently $760K over even with the added space. They have a few decent other FA's such as Church, Claiborne, Jack Crawford and Terrance Williams. The wildcard here is what happens with Tony Romo and his huge salary. Romo counts for $19.6M of the cap space, if they cut him they'd take a $24.5M cap hit. The Giants should go after Leary hard.



There are a couple of other decent Guards who will be UFA's, guys like Larson of the Bears and Zeitler of the Bengals. The Giants have a much better chance of success signing a Guard than Tackle.



And finally let's look at the TE position where Larry Donnell being jettisoned will almost have a Berlin Wall type feeling. The top targets here include:



Anthony Fasano/Tenn -Jersey guy but he's 32 and has little left, currently has 7 receptions for the season.



Martellus Bennett - Not even worth a discussion, it will never happen for many reasons.



Jarred Cook/Pack- Not a great blocker, has actually played pretty well this season. I wouldn't want him though.



Jordan Cameron/Miamhas been in free fall since 2013, no thanks.



Vernon Davis/Washington- Davis has shown signs of being his old self, however he's 32 and not known for being a great blocker. The Redskins are currently $67M under the cap. They need to sign Cousins who was franchised last season at $19M against the cap. Both Garcon and Jackson are FA's and they'll cost a lot, chances are at least one of them will be elsewhere.



Jack Doyle/Indy-I really like this guy and he's been a very pleasant surprise for the Colts who are currently $60M under the cap. The Colts other FA's are dinosaurs Mathis, Cole and Adams.



Anyway thanks for having me and happy new year.



Nice job Big Blue '56 : 12/31/2016 2:42 pm : link and welcome..



I'm hoping now that Joe Thomas will be a UFA (I think) and may not what to retire yet, that we can ink him for 3 years. He's still playing at a high level and would help solidify things for a few years. And, he won't cost a pick

Good post - SomeFan : 12/31/2016 2:45 pm : link IMV, I think a good all-around TE that can block & get some YAC (doesn't have to be a great TE, just good or above average in those two areas) would do more to help this offense than any other position.



Welcome aboard JCin332 : 12/31/2016 2:49 pm : link and thanks for excellent breakdown...

RE: Nice job EddieNYG : 12/31/2016 2:49 pm : link

You think the Browns are going to cut Joe Thomas? He's under contract for 2017 and 2018 with cap hits of $10 million per year.



His play is not declining and they have close to $50 million in cap space.



In comment 13295746 Big Blue '56 said:You think the Browns are going to cut Joe Thomas? He's under contract for 2017 and 2018 with cap hits of $10 million per year.His play is not declining and they have close to $50 million in cap space.Giants would have to trade for him if they wanted him.

RE: RE: Nice job Big Blue '56 : 12/31/2016 2:50 pm : link

Welcome Vanzetti : 12/31/2016 2:56 pm : link Good post.



I think the Giants are most likely to sign a low-cost FA OT/G as a backup and safety net. Maybe a guy coming off an injury--as they have done in the past.



Don't think there will be a big FA signing on the offensive line. They have three high draft picks on the OL and Bobby Hart. Those 4 are all starters next year. I think we will see them possibly draft two OL next year: one a high pick and another in the mid or late rounds.



Giants are very much about allowing an OL time to come together.



I also they are thinking about the 3-4 year window with Eli and building a team that will be contender throughhout that period. So I agree we won't see the same big money, quick fix we saw on the D this year.

Welcome aboard mrvax : 12/31/2016 2:58 pm : link So Ron Leary may be a solid FA target. I'm sure the Giants will mull this over. Having 2 real guards would be nice.



Joe Thomas? Would the Browns be not likely to re-sign him again? Would JT want to play a few years for a winning team?



Suburbanites makes a strong case for a crappy offensive FA period.



RE: Welcome aboard Big Blue '56 : 12/31/2016 3:06 pm : link

Quote: So Ron Leary may be a solid FA target. I'm sure the Giants will mull this over. Having 2 real guards would be nice.



Joe Thomas? Would the Browns be not likely to re-sign him again? Would JT want to play a few years for a winning team?



Hell of a post joeinpa : 12/31/2016 3:08 pm : link Surbanite. Not to many of us, beginning with me, have this type of info to share.



You will be a welcomed addition.

first question that must be answered..... George from PA : 12/31/2016 3:17 pm : link Does Eli have 3/4 years left? They might need to address his replacement sooner then later. As Eli has not looked great this year. Hopefully, his issues has more to do to lack of trust in OL and reliable targets.....hopefully he leads us to another Super Bowl and answers it.



OBJ and Shepard are set but a 3rd WR, a stud outside option....is a must.



A two way TE.....if they even exist.



At least one more stud OL....irregardless of what they already spent.



The defense deserves to stay together but Lbers and DL help is always a good idea.





Suburbanites, nice to see you! yatqb : 12/31/2016 3:46 pm : link Great to have you joining the site.



I agree that it will be more difficult to fix the offense through FA than it was the defense. Both last year, and the Pierce, MacKenzie, Plax year were FA classes that perfectly fit our needs with young players coming off their first contracts. This year doesn't.



There's no dominant young OT coming available, no top young WR, no great TE...although Doyle would be a nice addition. Leary too at OG.



Tackles stretch234 : 12/31/2016 4:41 pm : link It really shows how hard it is to find OL players



Kalil was really good as a R and then almost got cut this year. He has been terrible since then when not hurt. A. Smith has been beat up the last couple of years. Whitworth & Vollmer can still play at their age, but are they going to look for an assured starting position



It will be interesting to see if Detroit resigns Reiff - he is solid as a RT



As for G - Joeckel was bad when he actually played. Warmack is a guy I would take a 'chance' on due to his age. Leary plays well, but how much of that is due to playing between All Pro players at LT & C



Agree it will be easier to find a vet G vs T



As for TE, outside of Bennett there is no player that can catch and block. The Giants staff needs to figure out if they will utilize a TE or not. They have TE with some ability, but the standard 3-5 yard curl route does nothing. If you really want a blocker first, sign Gresham



I still would like to see them get K. Britt - he is big, can run, get deep and can catch. He would allow Shepard to move to the slot where he would be lethal



At RB, If you let Jennings go at RB, who are going to try and replace him with?

Donnell GiantsRage2007 : 12/31/2016 5:44 pm : link And the Berlin Wall comment was great.

Great post dpinzow : 12/31/2016 6:18 pm : link and tells us that it'll have to be done largely through the draft. If we can't get Dalvin Cook I'd really want Christian McCaffrey in blue. Perkins is solid but don't think he's a 25 carry guy

Good stuff. Last year':s FA work by Reese LauderdaleMatty : 12/31/2016 6:27 pm : link Did cure a lot of ills

And he did a great job but they need both starters and

Depth. I hope they bring in a set of new eyes for the OL for the draft. They need at least one starter there out of the first two picks. The need for depth. I'd like to see a young tackle who can push for a slot. Flowers scholarship needs To end. I think people have been a bit to hard on him but going into Bosnia third year bad technique isn't acceptable. He's got the physical tools

Welcome to BBI and Great First Post: OT talent seems slim SGMen : 12/31/2016 6:27 pm : link We are screwed. The only good thing is that if Beatty still has something (he hasn't played in a real game so no way to really know??) left we have a backup LT should he re-sign with us. We also should keep Newhouse as the de facto swing tackle. He is a UFA so you never know.



I love the idea of getting UFA OG Leary from the Cowboys if the price is right. He'd be a huge upgrade over Jerry and we'd have a top interior OL.



Bottom line with OL: we have to hope OL Coach Solari works his magic this off-season and our young guys like Flowers, Hart, B. Jones all develop into at least "average" starters that you can live with. Right now, neither Flowers nor Hart are solid enough in pass protection to merit their starting roles.





The Giants and Reese really make it sound like it's Flowers or bust. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12/31/2016 6:35 pm : link GMs tend to be touchy about releasing a ninth overall pick in the draft and admitting failure..



Remember when Dave Diehl moved over from guard and played left tackle all the way through the playoff run to the Super Bowl after Beatty was injured? And he was playing through a hand injury that left four fingers of his hand taped together.



It makes you feel like Flowers, with much greater athleticism on his side, could learn to perform as well as Diehl.



(But David had a lot of heart.)





RE: The Giants and Reese really make it sound like it's Flowers or bust. SGMen : 12/31/2016 6:51 pm : link

Quote: GMs tend to be touchy about releasing a ninth overall pick in the draft and admitting failure..



Remember when Dave Diehl moved over from guard and played left tackle all the way through the playoff run to the Super Bowl after Beatty was injured? And he was playing through a hand injury that left four fingers of his hand taped together.



It makes you feel like Flowers, with much greater athleticism on his side, could learn to perform as well as Diehl.



Given the apparent state of the lack of UFA available OT talent this off-season, we may not have a choice but to go with LT Flowers once again and maybe even go with RT Hart again. If we can get OG Leary and have him replace J. Jerry our right side run game may improve.



I'm not even too sure we can find a TE UFA gem. A guy who went underlooked. We may have to hope the return from injury by W. Johnson; and the development of Tye and especially Adams upgrades enough. Hard to say right now. There could be a few surprise cap cuts but usually those are guys who are no longer what they were.



In comment 13295962 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Given the apparent state of the lack of UFA available OT talent this off-season, we may not have a choice but to go with LT Flowers once again and maybe even go with RT Hart again. If we can get OG Leary and have him replace J. Jerry our right side run game may improve.I'm not even too sure we can find a TE UFA gem. A guy who went underlooked. We may have to hope the return from injury by W. Johnson; and the development of Tye and especially Adams upgrades enough. Hard to say right now. There could be a few surprise cap cuts but usually those are guys who are no longer what they were.I don't want to overpay for a name.

I don't know about FA OL WillVAB : 12/31/2016 7:05 pm : link I think Reese has been burned too many times in recent years to really commit to a big FA OL.



Word is Whitworth will be moved over to OG as an experiment in week 17. He hasn't been that good this year.



Leary would be nice but I think he'd command mega bucks on the open market given his productivity and lack of FA OL talent. I'm not sure the Giants will want to commit to that type of money with their own FA's and guys on the horizon.



My guess is Reese brings in some lower tiered guys to compete and invests a pick or two via the draft.

Tough to even speculate at this point in the season trueblueinpw : 12/31/2016 7:06 pm : link Team FA priorities are set after the draft for good reason. What I would love to know now is what the Giants coaches and personnel people think is wrong with the offense this year. I know we all see a lousy offensive line but remember there's very little about our offense that is working. I think our OL is really hindered by the complete lack of talent at the TE position; our TEs don't block and they don't make plays catching the ball which effectively makes this offense 10 on 11. So, if I were shopping today, in order of importance, I think we need two TEs, one who can run and catch and one who can block, an outside WR with over the top speed and it would nice to have a play making RB. Flowers future remains a real mystery and much of what the Giants do would seem to hinge on whether or not he gets the hook or another year at LT. My guess is that EF gets another year with Solari coaching him at LT. If that's the case I could see the Giants going after Leary.



Welcome to BBI, don't let the trolls scare you.

Good post and welcome aboard Matt in SGS : 12/31/2016 7:13 pm : link I'm also in the camp to go after Leary from the Cowboys. He's a little older than a similar move the Giants did back in the 1990s when they signed Ron Stone away from Dallas. Dallas had that great offensive line and couldn't afford to keep him and/or play him, and Stone settled in and became a Pro Bowl guard for the Giants. Sign Leary and use him to replace Jerry. And it's also a win/win because you hurt Dallas' depth. To me, that's a no brainer first salvo by the Giants in free agency.

Ron Leary would be my first signing. shelovesnycsports : 12/31/2016 7:14 pm : link Young strong can play either guard spot if Pugh goes down again.

Next TEs on roster Adams Johnson and LaCosse more as camp fodder.

I know he is a restricted free agent but I would throw money at

Cameron Brate He is a young Pass catching TE that can run in the seams.





Excellent post HBart : 12/31/2016 7:26 pm : link Too many moving parts IMHO to look at UFA's just yet.



I think coaches have a lot of soul searching to do about Flowers. If that soul searching concludes that he's a bust there aren't many good answers other than spending another high pick on a tackle and crossing your finders. Don't really like that. A better idea might be to spend a high pick on a Tight End and replace Jennings with one of the droves of options you always end up with between UFA's and draft picks.



Perkins has proven he's a viable contender for feature back and a damn decent one. Vereen will be back; you replace Jennings who looks like he has concrete shoes. You add a real TE in the mix and I think we might all be amazed at how well the offensive line (including Flowers) appears to improve.



Eli, I think, isn't a concern yet. He's Eli. He's always going to be up and down, and largely a product of the players around him. He's the kind of QB who easily plays into his 40s. If he doesn't pick up his game by this time next season that's a concern. But if he gets back to the Eli we know: 3-4 lights out games, 3-4 crap the beds, and the rest of the games unremarkable (as used in the medical sense - eg nothing particular to comment on) I see at least 5 years of him leading the offense which means they can wait 3 years (at least) to start soft circling his successor.



And again, great first post.





Fix the interior! old man : 12/31/2016 7:31 pm : link Warmack, Leary, a pick, Flowers/Joeckel@G?. At least have some semblance of a run game that will get 4-5+ on firsts, or 3rd and 1/2, giving Eli more options, less pressure, and, give our receivers a chance to finish their routes to get the pass on the route end instead of looking for it before they break.

RE: Tough to even speculate at this point in the season Eman11 : 12/31/2016 7:36 pm : link

Quote: Team FA priorities are set after the draft for good reason. What I would love to know now is what the Giants coaches and personnel people think is wrong with the offense this year. I know we all see a lousy offensive line but remember there's very little about our offense that is working. I think our OL is really hindered by the complete lack of talent at the TE position; our TEs don't block and they don't make plays catching the ball which effectively makes this offense 10 on 11. So, if I were shopping today, in order of importance, I think we need two TEs, one who can run and catch and one who can block, an outside WR with over the top speed and it would nice to have a play making RB. Flowers future remains a real mystery and much of what the Giants do would seem to hinge on whether or not he gets the hook or another year at LT. My guess is that EF gets another year with Solari coaching him at LT. If that's the case I could see the Giants going after Leary.



Welcome to BBI, don't let the trolls scare you.



I think it starts in the trenches and a solid Oline would cure a lot of the O's woes.



If they had even a decent run game this O would be much better. Forcing teams to bring a safety down into the box instead of sitting back in two deep would do wonder for the passing game. If they could give Eli more time, that would be huge for the O as well, and if wouldn't matter as much what we had a TE. We could live with Tye if our Oline was better,IMO.



In comment 13295992 trueblueinpw said:I think it starts in the trenches and a solid Oline would cure a lot of the O's woes.If they had even a decent run game this O would be much better. Forcing teams to bring a safety down into the box instead of sitting back in two deep would do wonder for the passing game. If they could give Eli more time, that would be huge for the O as well, and if wouldn't matter as much what we had a TE. We could live with Tye if our Oline was better,IMO.Look at what having a fantastic DLine did for that side of the ball. Get an OLine to match and lookout. Sure I'd like an upgrade at TE,and outside WR opposite OBJ but I'd go to battle with our O as it is if we had that type of OLine.

It kills me when some fans are ready to release some of the most SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12/31/2016 7:37 pm : link talented players on the team instead of paying up to keep them. Why don't they let the team's accounting department worry about that.



From what we've heard so far, the Giants had so much available cap space beginning last year's free agency that even with all the spending they did they still had a comfortable amount left. And this year there's going to be another large league-wide increase.



The whole reason for the existence of an NFL franchise is to win the championship. This Giant defense may be the best ever if they keep JPP, Vernon, Snacks, DRC, JackRabbit, Apple and Collins. Throw in maybe Hankins and maybe Casillas or Kennard (this is all with full props to the Parcells/Taylor defenses).



Another SB win would leave me happy enough to endure another couple of years out of the playoffs.

RE: Ron Leary would be my first signing. SGMen : 12/31/2016 8:06 pm : link

Quote: Young strong can play either guard spot if Pugh goes down again.

Next TEs on roster Adams Johnson and LaCosse more as camp fodder.

I know he is a restricted free agent but I would throw money at

Cameron Brate He is a young Pass catching TE that can run in the seams.

OG Leary would be a wonderful addition to this OL. He is day 1 starter over Jerry.



The big problem is that it looks like this UFA class is devoid of upper tier OL talent so he'll be pursued hot & heavy. I hope the "smell" of a potential ring and living in Nj/NY area is enough to entice him to pick us.



In comment 13295999 shelovesnycsports said:OG Leary would be a wonderful addition to this OL. He is day 1 starter over Jerry.The big problem is that it looks like this UFA class is devoid of upper tier OL talent so he'll be pursued hot & heavy. I hope the "smell" of a potential ring and living in Nj/NY area is enough to entice him to pick us.I also wonder if we draft an OG in round 1 and sign Leary if we wouldn't kick Pugh back to RT?

'Fixing the Offense Won't Be the Same as Fixing The Defense'... Torrag : 12/31/2016 9:47 pm : link ...it can't be for the simple reason JR doesn't have another $180 million in contracts/signing bonuses to dole out to get him out from under his mistakes.

Hell... Optimus-NY : 12/31/2016 9:49 pm : link I'd try and kick Pugh to LOT and move Flowers to RG, while signing Leary to play LG and then drafting a RT in round 1 or 2 of the draft to compete with Hart (and hopefully beat him out).

RE: 'Fixing the Offense Won't Be the Same as Fixing The Defense'... SGMen : 12/31/2016 9:50 pm : link

Quote: ...it can't be for the simple reason JR doesn't have another $180 million in contracts/signing bonuses to dole out to get him out from under his mistakes. I know we can tag OBJ if necessary after the 2018 season when his contract is up but I'm thinking both sides would prefer the richest WR contract in the NFL. That requires cap space.



We can cut Cruz, JT Thomas, Nikita Whitlock, and Rashad Jennings for space this YEAR. But next year we won't have much room if we go after too many UFA's.



The two positions we need in UFA, quality if possible though seemingly unlikely for OL at least, are OT and WR. We can get cheaper RB, TE, OG possibly.



In comment 13296142 Torrag said:I know we can tag OBJ if necessary after the 2018 season when his contract is up but I'm thinking both sides would prefer the richest WR contract in the NFL. That requires cap space.We can cut Cruz, JT Thomas, Nikita Whitlock, and Rashad Jennings for space this YEAR. But next year we won't have much room if we go after too many UFA's.The two positions we need in UFA, quality if possible though seemingly unlikely for OL at least, are OT and WR. We can get cheaper RB, TE, OG possibly.Hope we get Leary but not at a crazy price.

Very nice thread. Judging from your handle, you've been a Giants Ira : 12:55 am : link fan for a long time. I'm looking forward to reading your future contributions to bbi.

RE: Hell... drkenneth : 1:30 am : link

Quote: I'd try and kick Pugh to LOT and move Flowers to RG, while signing Leary to play LG and then drafting a RT in round 1 or 2 of the draft to compete with Hart (and hopefully beat him out).



In comment 13296145 Optimus-NY said:I'm with you. I've been on the "Pugh is the best LT on the team" camp for a while. He certainly the best pass protector w experience at LT.

RE: Tackles Milton : 1:43 am : link

Quote: It will be interesting to see if Detroit resigns Reiff - he is solid as a RT Wasn't he the guy who made Romeo Okwara look like he had a Hall of Fame future?

In comment 13295859 stretch234 said:Wasn't he the guy who made Romeo Okwara look like he had a Hall of Fame future?Hasn't Shepard been playing the slot all year?

If it was me I would focus hard on trying prdave73 : 5:28 am : link to get Riley Reiff, dude is a stud. Lions Oline has been very good this season. Next im on to snagging Leary from the Cowgirls. Blue collar player that is under appreciated. Dude can play. Then focus on fixing the rest in the draft.

welcome aboard gtt350 : 9:18 am : link I think just adding a QB sneak to the playbook will do wonders

Lots of problems with some of the names you suggested but Jimmy Googs : 9:32 am : link agree that Guards and/or Right Tackles need to be pursued.



And clearly we need 2 new Tight Ends...need one to block and one with speed/height. If cannot find both, then go with the blocker.





RE: If it was me I would focus hard on trying Milton : 9:38 am : link

In comment 13296287 prdave73 said:Is he really? I guess it's a good sign that the Lions picked up his 5th year option, but they did move him from left tackle to right tackle. Also, wasn't he the guy that Romeo Okwara was up against? How would we feel if Reiff was our right tackle and some undrafted rookie owned him in his first start as a pro? Rieff could turn out to be the Mitchell Schwartz of this year's free agency. And the Giants surprisingly (at least to me) showed no interest in Schwartz. And neither did the rest of the NFL for the most part. Schwartz made the mistake of turning down the offer that the Browns made him prior to free agency and wound up taking less money from the Chiefs.

Correct me if I'm wrong EddieNYG : 9:49 am : link But aren't we going to have around $40 million in cap space if they cut Cruz, Jennings, JT Thomas etc.?



I'm pretty sure we can afford to re-sign Hankins and JPP (If price is right) and than be able to afford two FA OL, right?





RE: Lots of problems with some of the names you suggested but SGMen : 9:50 am : link

Quote: agree that Guards and/or Right Tackles need to be pursued.



And clearly we need 2 new Tight Ends...need one to block and one with speed/height. If cannot find both, then go with the blocker.

The return of swingman TE/FB/HBack W. Johnson from that pre-season stinger injury will be huge as he'll take L. Donnell's roster spot as he'll be a UFA we won't be wanting to keep.



We do need a TE that can block an challenge the seam, make those deep cover 2 defenses pay with a lot of 8 - 12 yard throws followed by a little YAC. I just don't know who will be available in UFA or when we pick round 1.



I have a feeling we'll pursue the Cowboys OG Leary; we'll keep M. Newhouse as the backup swing tackle; we'll draft an OG in round 1; TE in round 2 (assuming value); and, retain Beatty if the coaches think he could step up.



In comment 13296364 Jimmy Googs said:The return of swingman TE/FB/HBack W. Johnson from that pre-season stinger injury will be huge as he'll take L. Donnell's roster spot as he'll be a UFA we won't be wanting to keep.We do need a TE that can block an challenge the seam, make those deep cover 2 defenses pay with a lot of 8 - 12 yard throws followed by a little YAC. I just don't know who will be available in UFA or when we pick round 1.I have a feeling we'll pursue the Cowboys OG Leary; we'll keep M. Newhouse as the backup swing tackle; we'll draft an OG in round 1; TE in round 2 (assuming value); and, retain Beatty if the coaches think he could step up.Pugh could maybe move to LT? Crazy thought with his short arms but who knows right?