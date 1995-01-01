New York Giants-Washington Redskins Pre-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:56 am : 9:56 am ...

Happy New Year to all BBI! Simms11 : 10:11 am I hope the Giants can match the Redskins intensity today. Non-the-less, I'd love to see the following to give the Giants some positives going into the playoffs:



- A running game where Perkins is the primary ball carrier with 15 or more carries and averages 4 yards a carry

- Okwara getting more pressure on the QB, perhaps getting himself another sack

- Turnover free offense

- win TOP battle

- secondary limiting Cousins to less then 250 yards passing

- Keep Eli upright

- lastly, TEs heavily involved in run blocking and passing game





Go Giants gidiefor : Mod : 10:22 am !!!!

Yeah Baby



Yeah Baby

Someone has to say it ChicagoMarty : 10:27 am NO INJURIES!

Should I even watch..they are going to lose anyway micky : 10:36 am ;)

Probably posted this in the wrong thread before dpinzow : 10:40 am but Cravens and Dunbar are out for Washington. Jordan Reed is a go

Okwara kazmaster17 : 10:43 am Especially agree with point about Okwara. Need him to be a threat in the playoffs with/if JPP out

Mike Francesca just said joeinpa : 10:43 am on his show, that OBJ made some comments for the local newspapers that seemed to be questioning McAdoo's comments about playing all out to win.

I wasn't aware of this, any of you know about it?



I wasn't aware of this, any of you know about it?

i want to see Donnell have a good game 32_Razor : 10:50 am it would be a good thing

Jordan Reed has a shattered AC joint that will need offseason surgery 32_Razor : 10:52 am i doubt he will make it through this game

To me from this game and Bluesbreaker : 10:53 am : link through the playoffs it's all about stopping the run avoid

the big play passes and turnovers .

We have shown we can limit any teams rushing attack but

with Atlanta Washington GreeBay they make big plays in the

passing game . We play tight defensive games and it takes

just one big pass play to spoil it . Jackson and Crowder

both have made big plays on us .

Just need to run the damn ball and win the TOP limit there

opportunities and we should be able to make some noise .

RE: Mike Francesca just said mrvax : 10:54 am : link

Quote: on his show, that OBJ made some comments for the local newspapers that seemed to be questioning McAdoo's comments about playing all out to win.



So McAdoo is taking the Redskins giving 7?

joeinpa said: So McAdoo is taking the Redskins giving 7?