New York Giants-Washington Redskins Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:56 am
Happy New Year to all BBI!  
Simms11 : 10:11 am : link
I hope the Giants can match the Redskins intensity today. Non-the-less, I'd love to see the following to give the Giants some positives going into the playoffs:

- A running game where Perkins is the primary ball carrier with 15 or more carries and averages 4 yards a carry
- Okwara getting more pressure on the QB, perhaps getting himself another sack
- Turnover free offense
- win TOP battle
- secondary limiting Cousins to less then 250 yards passing
- Keep Eli upright
- lastly, TEs heavily involved in run blocking and passing game

Go Giants  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:22 am : link
Yeah Baby
Someone has to say it  
ChicagoMarty : 10:27 am : link
NO INJURIES!
Should I even watch..they are going to lose anyway  
micky : 10:36 am : link
Probably posted this in the wrong thread before  
dpinzow : 10:40 am : link
but Cravens and Dunbar are out for Washington. Jordan Reed is a go
Okwara  
kazmaster17 : 10:43 am : link
Especially agree with point about Okwara. Need him to be a threat in the playoffs with/if JPP out
Mike Francesca just said  
joeinpa : 10:43 am : link
on his show, that OBJ made some comments for the local newspapers that seemed to be questioning McAdoo's comments about playing all out to win.

I wasn't aware of this, any of you know about it?
i want to see Donnell have a good game  
32_Razor : 10:50 am : link
it would be a good thing
Jordan Reed has a shattered AC joint that will need offseason surgery  
32_Razor : 10:52 am : link
i doubt he will make it through this game
To me from this game and  
Bluesbreaker : 10:53 am : link
through the playoffs it's all about stopping the run avoid
the big play passes and turnovers .
We have shown we can limit any teams rushing attack but
with Atlanta Washington GreeBay they make big plays in the
passing game . We play tight defensive games and it takes
just one big pass play to spoil it . Jackson and Crowder
both have made big plays on us .
Just need to run the damn ball and win the TOP limit there
opportunities and we should be able to make some noise .
RE: Mike Francesca just said  
mrvax : 10:54 am : link
joeinpa said:
Quote:
on his show, that OBJ made some comments for the local newspapers that seemed to be questioning McAdoo's comments about playing all out to win.


So McAdoo is taking the Redskins giving 7?
RE: Jordan Reed has a shattered AC joint that will need offseason surgery  
mrvax : 10:55 am : link
32_Razor said:
Quote:
i doubt he will make it through this game



Seems like it would affect his ability to use that arm going up high for a pass. May limit blocking ability also.
