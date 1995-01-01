New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:13 pm : 4:13 pm ...

I can't believe all the anti-Eli's here PatersonPlank : 4:56 pm : link I think we should take him out so you all can see what happens then.

I'm sorry. Can't take Aikman map7711 : 4:56 pm : link I know I'm probably overreacting but I can't anymore.



Can we please get anyone other than a Dallas QB calling our games?





Please NFL?

OH my god! Glover : 4:56 pm : link Beckham cut his finger! Someone's head needs to roll for that!!!

Landon Collins destroyed that play dpinzow : 4:56 pm : link wow

Beckham just had a cut on his pinky finger Koffman : 4:56 pm : link He's fine.

Man what a defense LCtheINTMachine : 4:56 pm : link If we go to Seattle, we are winning, I all it right now. They can't do shit against us.

Let's AcidTest : 4:56 pm : link have a meeting at the QB. Collins was unreal. Great D again.

..... Route 9 : 4:57 pm : link Meh. If Caroll got away with mugging Shep last week, thats fine with me they didn't call it on Wade. BTW, Collins is a nut.

Aikman sounding typically aggrieved about that non call mfsd : 4:57 pm : link and yet they have to show him a blatant hold replay on Norman for him to say a peep about OBJ getting mugged

If people continually blame the OL NorwoodWideRight : 4:57 pm : link On Eli's piss poor play, I seriously have to question your football IQ. He is making bad decisions. The OL isn't helping but Eli deserves a heaping spoonful of blame on the offensive woes this season.

How do you cut a finger? Giants2012 : 4:57 pm : link Anything stupid happen o on the sidelines?



More passionate stupidity to defend? Hope not

Is it just me redbeard : 4:57 pm : link Or is Harris always falling down on returns?

Man this Defense looks good WillVAB : 4:58 pm : link Skins offense is pretty good folks.

IMO nyjuggernaut2 : 4:58 pm : link Beckham needs to sit today. He's too valuable in this offense to risk losing him or getting him banged up.

RE: How do you cut a finger? micky : 4:59 pm : link

Quote: Anything stupid happen o on the sidelines?



More passionate stupidity to defend? Hope not



Maybe on defenders helmet etc? In comment 13297196 Giants2012 said:Maybe on defenders helmet etc?

Our D looks great Giants86 : 4:59 pm : link I'm proud

Giants need to win this game Glover : 4:59 pm : link Cant go into the playoffs on a 2 game win streak, they dont want to be swept by the Dickskins, and they have a chance to knock the DS's out of the playoffs. Plenty to play for, and they need all hands on deck to do so. Wanna sit Beckham? Offense dies. Sit Eli? Shut up.

Obj back micky : 4:59 pm : link And a catch lol

It could just take one throw for Eli to get hot bigbluescot : 4:59 pm : link sometimes it can be that simple.

Wellllllll... Route 9 : 5:00 pm : link Aikman has been a bit whiny calling this game though. What was the worst was him and Buck just wouldnt shut the fuck about about that non-call on Norman and kept talking about how Eli kept throwing interceptions last week instead of actually calling the game.

The AcidTest : 5:00 pm : link in cuts and slants to Beckham, and dump offs to Tye, is like 90% of our passing offense.

Around the league... EricJ : 5:00 pm : link Congratulations to Jordan Howard for setting the Chicaco Bears new rookie rushing record.



David Johnson tackled awkwardly and it looked like a knee injury

great answer dep026 : 5:00 pm : link sammo85 another BBI legend in this thread. Way to do your BBI!!!

Jennings is just not as good as Perkins....... Simms11 : 5:01 pm : link .

Omg's buck listens to boomer and carton micky : 5:01 pm : link Or baboon and cartoon

Jennings can't run anymore. Sammo85 : 5:01 pm : link Provides no change of pace or matchup problems. He blocks okay and that's it.

..... Route 9 : 5:01 pm : link Can we give Bobby Rainey some snaps? Get Jennings off the fucking field.