New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:13 pm
...
I can't believe all the anti-Eli's here  
PatersonPlank : 4:56 pm : link
I think we should take him out so you all can see what happens then.
I'm sorry. Can't take Aikman  
map7711 : 4:56 pm : link
I know I'm probably overreacting but I can't anymore.

Can we please get anyone other than a Dallas QB calling our games?


Please NFL?
OH my god!  
Glover : 4:56 pm : link
Beckham cut his finger! Someone's head needs to roll for that!!!
Obj cut on finger  
micky : 4:56 pm : link
.
Thank Goodness  
Sammo85 : 4:56 pm : link
For our defense.
Landon Collins destroyed that play  
dpinzow : 4:56 pm : link
wow
Beckham just had a cut on his pinky finger  
Koffman : 4:56 pm : link
He's fine.
Man what a defense  
LCtheINTMachine : 4:56 pm : link
If we go to Seattle, we are winning, I all it right now. They can't do shit against us.
Collins just hurdles blocker  
Mike in NY : 4:56 pm : link
.
Man, the D looks terrific so far.  
Mad Mike : 4:56 pm : link
Great to see.
LC for  
rebel yell : 4:56 pm : link
DPOY!!!!!!
RE: I can't believe all the anti-Eli's here  
dep026 : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 13297173 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I think we should take him out so you all can see what happens then.


He's the only one who is sucks on offense. Did you see Perkins push the guy in the chest before he hit Eli. What a block!
Defense!!  
micky : 4:56 pm : link
Collins
Let's  
AcidTest : 4:56 pm : link
have a meeting at the QB. Collins was unreal. Great D again.
Love this Fucking D!  
Simms11 : 4:56 pm : link
.
RE: I'm sorry. Can't take Aikman  
Glover : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13297174 map7711 said:
Quote:
I know I'm probably overreacting but I can't anymore.

Can we please get anyone other than a Dallas QB calling our games?


Please NFL?

Aikman has called a good game thus far. Get over your hate.
.....  
Route 9 : 4:57 pm : link
Meh. If Caroll got away with mugging Shep last week, thats fine with me they didn't call it on Wade. BTW, Collins is a nut.
RE: RE: You don't pull Eli right before the playoffs if he is playing bad  
montanagiant : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13297153 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13297148 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Keep him in there and hope he works through it



We've been hoping for it all season long.

And pulling him is going to correct it? You think the backup is going to carry us?
RE: OH my god!  
Sammo85 : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13297175 Glover said:
Quote:
Beckham cut his finger! Someone's head needs to roll for that!!!


The ball was tipped.
Nice cover sack!  
old man : 4:57 pm : link
.

Aikman sounding typically aggrieved about that non call  
mfsd : 4:57 pm : link
and yet they have to show him a blatant hold replay on Norman for him to say a peep about OBJ getting mugged
RE: RE: RE: Perkins poor blocking  
BigBlueShock : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13297154 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 13297088 dep026 said:


Quote:


Cruz cant open. Ho hum...


I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out



His guy hit Eli on his 2nd read.

Just stop. He picked his guy up. Eli needs to get rid of the damn ball. Second read? Gtfo
If people continually blame the OL  
NorwoodWideRight : 4:57 pm : link
On Eli's piss poor play, I seriously have to question your football IQ. He is making bad decisions. The OL isn't helping but Eli deserves a heaping spoonful of blame on the offensive woes this season.
How do you cut a finger?  
Giants2012 : 4:57 pm : link
Anything stupid happen o on the sidelines?

More passionate stupidity to defend? Hope not
Is it just me  
redbeard : 4:57 pm : link
Or is Harris always falling down on returns?
RE: RE: RE: You don't pull Eli right before the playoffs if he is playing bad  
Dave in Hoboken : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13297190 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 13297153 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 13297148 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Keep him in there and hope he works through it



We've been hoping for it all season long.


And pulling him is going to correct it? You think the backup is going to carry us?


No one said that.
RE: RE: RE: Perkins poor blocking  
dep026 : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 13297167 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 13297088 dep026 said:


Quote:


Cruz cant open. Ho hum...


I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out



It's just Dep being Dep. Blame everybody else but Eli.


Waiting for an explanation how a tipped ball is the QB fault. Ill wait for your awesome analysis.
Man this Defense looks good  
WillVAB : 4:58 pm : link
Skins offense is pretty good folks.
IMO  
nyjuggernaut2 : 4:58 pm : link
Beckham needs to sit today. He's too valuable in this offense to risk losing him or getting him banged up.
RE: How do you cut a finger?  
micky : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 13297196 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
Anything stupid happen o on the sidelines?

More passionate stupidity to defend? Hope not


Maybe on defenders helmet etc?
Our D looks great  
Giants86 : 4:59 pm : link
I'm proud
Giants need to win this game  
Glover : 4:59 pm : link
Cant go into the playoffs on a 2 game win streak, they dont want to be swept by the Dickskins, and they have a chance to knock the DS's out of the playoffs. Plenty to play for, and they need all hands on deck to do so. Wanna sit Beckham? Offense dies. Sit Eli? Shut up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Perkins poor blocking  
dep026 : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 13297194 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13297154 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 13297088 dep026 said:


Quote:


Cruz cant open. Ho hum...


I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out



His guy hit Eli on his 2nd read.


Just stop. He picked his guy up. Eli needs to get rid of the damn ball. Second read? Gtfo


If he picked up his guy, why was Eli hit less than 4 seconds into his drop back by the guy he was blocking?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Perkins poor blocking  
Sammo85 : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 13297199 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 13297167 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 13297088 dep026 said:


Quote:


Cruz cant open. Ho hum...


I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out



It's just Dep being Dep. Blame everybody else but Eli.



Waiting for an explanation how a tipped ball is the QB fault. Ill wait for your awesome analysis.


He's the guy throwing the ball?

You should change your handle to depshit.
RE: Giants need to win this game  
Glover : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 13297204 Glover said:
Quote:
Cant go into the playoffs on a 2 game win streak, they dont want to be swept by the Dickskins, and they have a chance to knock the DS's out of the playoffs. Plenty to play for, and they need all hands on deck to do so. Wanna sit Beckham? Offense dies. Sit Eli? Shut up.


Losing streak
Obj back  
micky : 4:59 pm : link
And a catch lol
It could just take one throw for Eli to get hot  
bigbluescot : 4:59 pm : link
sometimes it can be that simple.
Wellllllll...  
Route 9 : 5:00 pm : link
Aikman has been a bit whiny calling this game though. What was the worst was him and Buck just wouldnt shut the fuck about about that non-call on Norman and kept talking about how Eli kept throwing interceptions last week instead of actually calling the game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Perkins poor blocking  
PatersonPlank : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 13297194 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13297154 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 13297088 dep026 said:


Quote:


Cruz cant open. Ho hum...


I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out



His guy hit Eli on his 2nd read.


Just stop. He picked his guy up. Eli needs to get rid of the damn ball. Second read? Gtfo


Eli looked at the crossing WR (not sure who) but I guess he was covered. By the time he got to read #2 Perkins had lost his block and the Skin player was right in his face. Look at the replay.
The  
AcidTest : 5:00 pm : link
in cuts and slants to Beckham, and dump offs to Tye, is like 90% of our passing offense.
RE: RE: Giants need to win this game  
montanagiant : 5:00 pm : link
In comment 13297207 Glover said:
Quote:
In comment 13297204 Glover said:


Quote:


Cant go into the playoffs on a 2 game win streak, they dont want to be swept by the Dickskins, and they have a chance to knock the DS's out of the playoffs. Plenty to play for, and they need all hands on deck to do so. Wanna sit Beckham? Offense dies. Sit Eli? Shut up.



Losing streak

I agree, a win will go far for us
Around the league...  
EricJ : 5:00 pm : link
Congratulations to Jordan Howard for setting the Chicaco Bears new rookie rushing record.

David Johnson tackled awkwardly and it looked like a knee injury
great answer  
dep026 : 5:00 pm : link
sammo85 another BBI legend in this thread. Way to do your BBI!!!
Jennings in  
bigbluescot : 5:01 pm : link
.
Jennings is just not as good as Perkins.......  
Simms11 : 5:01 pm : link
.
Omg's buck listens to boomer and carton  
micky : 5:01 pm : link
Or baboon and cartoon
Jennings can't run anymore.  
Sammo85 : 5:01 pm : link
Provides no change of pace or matchup problems. He blocks okay and that's it.
.....  
Route 9 : 5:01 pm : link
Can we give Bobby Rainey some snaps? Get Jennings off the fucking field.
Lot of yapping by  
LCtheINTMachine : 5:01 pm : link
Norman. Not surprised.
chitter chat  
Glover : 5:01 pm : link
Chitter chat
Back to the Corner

