New York Giants-Washington Redskins Game Discussion

|I think we should take him out so you all can see what happens then.
| I know I'm probably overreacting but I can't anymore.
Can we please get anyone other than a Dallas QB calling our games?
Please NFL?
| In comment 13297148 montanagiant said:
Keep him in there and hope he works through it
|Beckham cut his finger! Someone's head needs to roll for that!!!
| In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 13297088 dep026 said:
Cruz cant open. Ho hum...
I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out
| In comment 13297153 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 13297148 montanagiant said:
And pulling him is going to correct it? You think the backup is going to carry us?
| In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 13297088 dep026 said:
Cruz cant open. Ho hum...
It's just Dep being Dep. Blame everybody else but Eli.
| Anything stupid happen o on the sidelines?
More passionate stupidity to defend? Hope not
| In comment 13297154 dep026 said:
In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 13297088 dep026 said:
Cruz cant open. Ho hum...
I'm not sure what you're watching but Perkins had a very nice block on that grounding play. Weird to be calling him out
Just stop. He picked his guy up. Eli needs to get rid of the damn ball. Second read? Gtfo
| In comment 13297167 Sammo85 said:
In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 13297088 dep026 said:
Cruz cant open. Ho hum...
Waiting for an explanation how a tipped ball is the QB fault. Ill wait for your awesome analysis.
|Cant go into the playoffs on a 2 game win streak, they dont want to be swept by the Dickskins, and they have a chance to knock the DS's out of the playoffs. Plenty to play for, and they need all hands on deck to do so. Wanna sit Beckham? Offense dies. Sit Eli? Shut up.
| In comment 13297154 dep026 said:
In comment 13297149 BigBlueShock said:
In comment 13297088 dep026 said:
Cruz cant open. Ho hum...
| In comment 13297204 Glover said:
Losing streak