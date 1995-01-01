New York Giants-Washington Redskins Post-Game Discussion Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:20 pm : 7:20 pm ...

RE: No turnovers by offense today Mason : 7:37 pm : link

Quote: and it made a big difference IMO, especially when we're not scoring a lot of points. We also ran the ball well, which will go a long way in the playoffs if we can continue that.



Thank you Sterling Shepard! In comment 13298576 Simms11 said:Thank you Sterling Shepard!

RE: RE: Hope it's Detroit. Tim in Eternal Blue : 7:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298570 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





Would TC have gotten 11-5 from this team? I say yes or better.



TC, whom won 2 Super Bowl here, would absolutely have gotten us to 11-5. We are winning with the defense Jerry bought and IN SPITE of Macadoo and his coaching and play calls.







No way. Give McAdoo some credit. In comment 13298601 RobCarpenter said:

RE: RE: RE: Thank lord for the defense Sammo85 : 7:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298572 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





In comment 13298498 Sammo85 said:





Quote:





Because the offense looks like a mess from top to bottom from coaching to line play to run game and QB play.







Most run yards all season but OK.







Consistency continues to be the issue. Ran the ball well for a half, kinda fell apart in the second.



Moved the ball well for a half, punt after punt after punt in the second.



Yup. I don't care about yardage as much as average yardage per play, which downs, etc. Our run game hit a wall in 2nd half. In comment 13298598 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yup. I don't care about yardage as much as average yardage per play, which downs, etc. Our run game hit a wall in 2nd half.

Hell to the Redskins Geomon : 7:37 pm : link Get the fuck outta here, you bums'

Saints with a late rally at Atlanta dpinzow : 7:39 pm : link they trail 38-31 with 39 seconds left. Just scored a TD but will need to recover an onside kick to give Brees one more shot

RE: it was a great win Giants_ROK : 7:39 pm : link

Quote: !!!



Best part --- we showed some improvement



160 yds rushing and 0 turnovers!!!

Agreed. They played a very clean game. In comment 13298617 gidiefor said:Agreed. They played a very clean game.

RE: it was a great win Sammo85 : 7:40 pm : link

Quote: !!!



Best part --- we showed some improvement



160 yds rushing and 0 turnovers!!!



Turnovers the biggest key. They kill you in any game but they destroy teams morale in playoff games, especially if they come early or in key scoring chances.



Perkins was real solid today but slowed down in 2nd half. Jennings is not a good option even as a backup. He blocks well but that's about it. In comment 13298617 gidiefor said:Turnovers the biggest key. They kill you in any game but they destroy teams morale in playoff games, especially if they come early or in key scoring chances.Perkins was real solid today but slowed down in 2nd half. Jennings is not a good option even as a backup. He blocks well but that's about it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: People on the game thread really need to be less homerish map7711 : 7:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298550 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 13298528 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13298520 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 13298500 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





towards their favorite players like they are 10 years old, or something. Completely embarrassing.







Nope. You are wrong. Just stop already.







Not everyone's a homer 24/7. Deal with it.







Wrong sorry. I can explain how wrong you are but you should know. There are a lot more wrong w the offense than Eli. I'm sure you know them. But yea keep on busting on the QB.







There is, I agree with that. But that doesn't mean Eli hasn't been part of the problem this year, either.



Take the homer glasses off.



Ok let's get into it then



The team is 11-5. Pretty freaking good. But Eli sucks



The team has a rookie starting WR and the other one coming off missing two yrs of play. But Eli sucks



The team has played most of the yr w/o a true third down back. But Eli sucks



The team has played all yr w/o even an average TE. But Eli sucks



The teams o-line especially the tackles have struggled mightily. But Eli sucks.



Their best o-line guy Pugh has missed games. But Eli sucks.



The team has had major problems running the ball all year. Had no threat of a running game to speak of. Thus two high safeties every play. But Eli sucks.



Come on man. Do you want more???? In comment 13298594 Dave in Hoboken said:Ok let's get into it thenThe team is 11-5. Pretty freaking good. But Eli sucksThe team has a rookie starting WR and the other one coming off missing two yrs of play. But Eli sucksThe team has played most of the yr w/o a true third down back. But Eli sucksThe team has played all yr w/o even an average TE. But Eli sucksThe teams o-line especially the tackles have struggled mightily. But Eli sucks.Their best o-line guy Pugh has missed games. But Eli sucks.The team has had major problems running the ball all year. Had no threat of a running game to speak of. Thus two high safeties every play. But Eli sucks.Come on man. Do you want more????

Satisfying end to the Season Listening to Troy and Buck Bluesbreaker : 7:41 pm : link Was ridiculous amazing the key plays that we had no chance

to review and the only time we had secondary looks was

the DRC Pick and the Newhouse hands to the face .

OBJ got inside Normans Head and will remain there the

entire offseason notice the Refs singled out OBJ on the

sideline .Its getting to be a conspiracy .

The O-line played there best game of the year could not have

come at a better time . Wasn't crazy about not taking advantage of the field position but can't expect perfection

out of a first year coach .

Spags should be coach of the year he has the teams pulse

and they responded .

Map, you just proved my point. Dave in Hoboken : 7:41 pm : link Thanks. Keep taking it personally. Eli is/was far from the only problem on offense. OL much bigger issue. But that doesn't take away from Eli's mistakes this year, either.

RE: RE: Game thread was RobCarpenter : 7:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298463 dep026 said:





Quote:





the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen. Lot of you Giants fans should be ashamed of yourselves. Might be the worst one I ever read.







If I want to voice my displeasure of watching the Macadoo mail in the offense, while leaving all the starters in, in a meaningless game. I will. It was shit bag coaching. We are winning IN SPITE of Ben Macadoo. Please don't get this shit twisted.



Good grief. He plays conservatively and keeps games close, giving the Giants a chance to win. That is not 'shit bag coaching' In comment 13298602 Tim in Eternal Blue said:Good grief. He plays conservatively and keeps games close, giving the Giants a chance to win. That is not 'shit bag coaching'

Falcons recover onside kick and will hang on 38-32 over the Saints dpinzow : 7:42 pm : link They will get the week off. Confirms that the Giants will play the winner of GB and DET

To win a game like that Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:42 pm : link where you have nothing to play for; the other team has everything to play for; you pull in your horns and make yourself one dimensional; you give away the lead....



Is really very impressive.



The announcers were ridiculous with the "look how well the Washington defense has played in the second half" crap, when the Giants made themselves one dimensional and took out there best offensive player.



Giants played a great, if unorthodox, game.

RE: Coach Mac, Spags, and a whole lot of people deserve clatterbuck : 7:42 pm : link

Quote: a standing applause.





PAUL MOTHERFUCKING PERKINS era starts.



The much-maligned Jerry Reese as well. In comment 13298469 shockeyisthebest8056 said:The much-maligned Jerry Reese as well.

RE: People on the game thread really need to be less homerish mdc1 : 7:42 pm : link

Quote: towards their favorite players like they are 10 years old, or something. Completely embarrassing.



Yes, some fans react emotionally to good and bad plays. Fandom for their team is defined by them not some narcissist. Some of the stuff you mention is borderline "alpha troll". A sort of official troll that trolls threads attacking posters they stereotype as trolls. Funny thing is some are not trolls. Plenty of cognitive dissonance on this board. lol ignore them In comment 13298500 Dave in Hoboken said:Yes, some fans react emotionally to good and bad plays. Fandom for their team is defined by them not some narcissist. Some of the stuff you mention is borderline "alpha troll". A sort of official troll that trolls threads attacking posters they stereotype as trolls. Funny thing is some are not trolls. Plenty of cognitive dissonance on this board. lol ignore them

Why was OBJ only player taken out? GloryDayz : 7:43 pm : link Jenkins (by the looks of it with him on the SL smiling late in the game) a precautionary measure due to back injury.



OBJ is the biggest weapon on offense agreed, but if you're worried about injuries you'd think more starters would be pulled. Does it have anything to do with Norman? Worried about fight/suspension, dirty hit?





RE: Map, you just proved my point. map7711 : 7:43 pm : link

Quote: Thanks. Keep taking it personally. Eli is/was far from the only problem on offense. OL much bigger issue. But that doesn't take away from Eli's mistakes this year, either.



Ohh I do take it personally. Because it seems like you and some posters take pleasure in pointing out every mistake he makes. To the point that it seems you rather have Eli have a bad game and the Giants lose. It just seems that way. In comment 13298678 Dave in Hoboken said:Ohh I do take it personally. Because it seems like you and some posters take pleasure in pointing out every mistake he makes. To the point that it seems you rather have Eli have a bad game and the Giants lose. It just seems that way.

Offense fell apart in the second half? Mike in Boston : 7:44 pm : link Sure, after the first drive, when they sat Beckham and just decided they were going to pound the rock.

RE: Game thread was Johnny5 : 7:44 pm : link

Quote: the most embarrassing thing I have ever seen. Lot of you Giants fans should be ashamed of yourselves. Might be the worst one I ever read.

I haven't read through the full game thread, what was so bad? Guess I'll have to scroll through. In comment 13298463 dep026 said:I haven't read through the full game thread, what was so bad? Guess I'll have to scroll through.

RE: Thank lord for the defense clatterbuck : 7:45 pm : link

Quote: Because the offense looks like a mess from top to bottom from coaching to line play to run game and QB play.



Did you watch the game? Run game got 160 yards, Perkins ran for more than 100. In comment 13298498 Sammo85 said:Did you watch the game? Run game got 160 yards, Perkins ran for more than 100.

RE: Looks Johnny5 : 7:45 pm : link

Quote: like we escaped without any injuries.



Need better play from the O. Let's see more of King. This "dink and dunk" offense won't get us far in the playoffs.

I still say I would love to see some looks with Cruz in the slot and King on the outside. In comment 13298483 AcidTest said:I still say I would love to see some looks with Cruz in the slot and King on the outside.

RE: RE: Map, you just proved my point. Dave in Hoboken : 7:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298678 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Thanks. Keep taking it personally. Eli is/was far from the only problem on offense. OL much bigger issue. But that doesn't take away from Eli's mistakes this year, either.







Ohh I do take it personally. Because it seems like you and some posters take pleasure in pointing out every mistake he makes. To the point that it seems you rather have Eli have a bad game and the Giants lose. It just seems that way.



Well, if it seems that way to you, I apologize. But I assure you that isn't the case for me. I have a Giants Mancave with plenty of autogprahed Eli photos. I love the guy to death. Would love to see him win the SB this year and win SB MVP, it would probably move me to tears.



But that doesn't mean I'm not going to just over-look his issues this season. Are the OL and running game (up until now, maybe, hopefully) the bigger problems? Yes, I think so. But Eli's been struggling practically all season, too. This is not trolling. I assure you. In comment 13298701 map7711 said:Well, if it seems that way to you, I apologize. But I assure you that isn't the case for me. I have a Giants Mancave with plenty of autogprahed Eli photos. I love the guy to death. Would love to see him win the SB this year and win SB MVP, it would probably move me to tears.But that doesn't mean I'm not going to just over-look his issues this season. Are the OL and running game (up until now, maybe, hopefully) the bigger problems? Yes, I think so. But Eli's been struggling practically all season, too. This is not trolling. I assure you.

This season just fucking rocks djm : 7:47 pm : link Fuck yes!

Seems like there are fans on BBI RobCarpenter : 7:47 pm : link That think Coughlin got a raw deal and should still be the coach.



I don't think they are happy if the team succeeds.

RE: RE: Hope it's Detroit Eman11 : 7:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298570 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





Would TC have gotten 11-5 from this team? I say yes or better.







No way. Give McAdoo some credit.



Mc deserves credit but if you or anyone else doesn't think TC could've gotten the same or better out of this team this year, you don't know jack.



He got blood from a friggin stone the past few years and with this D, there's no doubt he would've been at least as successful.



He played to his team's strength the past couple of years which was the O. With a D like this year's, no doubt a lot of his decisions would've been different. Mc played it conservative a lot this year because he knew he had a top D he could count on. TC never had that luxury. In comment 13298601 RobCarpenter said:Mc deserves credit but if you or anyone else doesn't think TC could've gotten the same or better out of this team this year, you don't know jack.He got blood from a friggin stone the past few years and with this D, there's no doubt he would've been at least as successful.He played to his team's strength the past couple of years which was the O. With a D like this year's, no doubt a lot of his decisions would've been different. Mc played it conservative a lot this year because he knew he had a top D he could count on. TC never had that luxury.

RE: Wait didn't Fox say Blue21 : 7:48 pm : link

Quote: The redskins were going to the playoff for two consecutive years?

I know I heard it in the pregame?



I thought I heard the same thing. Not sure where they got that from In comment 13298580 shelovesnycsports said:I thought I heard the same thing. Not sure where they got that from

RE: RE: Looks RobCarpenter : 7:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298483 AcidTest said:





Quote:





like we escaped without any injuries.



Need better play from the O. Let's see more of King. This "dink and dunk" offense won't get us far in the playoffs.





I still say I would love to see some looks with Cruz in the slot and King on the outside.



Cruz is done, he should be benched. In comment 13298713 Johnny5 said:Cruz is done, he should be benched.

RE: RE: RE: Map, you just proved my point. map7711 : 7:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298701 map7711 said:





Quote:





In comment 13298678 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





Thanks. Keep taking it personally. Eli is/was far from the only problem on offense. OL much bigger issue. But that doesn't take away from Eli's mistakes this year, either.







Ohh I do take it personally. Because it seems like you and some posters take pleasure in pointing out every mistake he makes. To the point that it seems you rather have Eli have a bad game and the Giants lose. It just seems that way.







Well, if it seems that way to you, I apologize. But I assure you that isn't the case for me. I have a Giants Mancave with plenty of autogprahed Eli photos. I love the guy to death. Would love to see him win the SB this year and win SB MVP, it would probably move me to tears.



But that doesn't mean I'm not going to just over-look his issues this season. Are the OL and running game (up until now, maybe, hopefully) the bigger problems? Yes, I think so. But Eli's been struggling practically all season, too. This is not trolling. I assure you.



Ok. I get ya. But man look at what he has. O line stinks at times. Run game has been no where for 95% of yr. rookie WR. Cruz coming back after two yrs. no TE. No third down back. No FB. No blocking TE. That's a lot. Hard to overcome that if you are Eli. In comment 13298718 Dave in Hoboken said:Ok. I get ya. But man look at what he has. O line stinks at times. Run game has been no where for 95% of yr. rookie WR. Cruz coming back after two yrs. no TE. No third down back. No FB. No blocking TE. That's a lot. Hard to overcome that if you are Eli.

RE: Dep, we get it. dep026 : 7:50 pm : link

Quote: You're a huge Eli apologist. If you're critical of Eli, you're either a troll or stupid. We get it.



Norwood, we get it, once again you are in over your head with understanding with whats going on. I mean I guess it acceptable for posters calling the HC a twat and saying how much he hates him. Or posters blaming players who arent even involved in whats going.



I get it, every incompletion or bad play, Eli sucks or he is at fault. Whats hysterical is when I ask posters what he did wrong, I get - you're an apologist. He never does anything wrong.



The breakdown of a play by the same posters is absolutely hysterical. Glad you can join the crowd. In comment 13298546 NorwoodWideRight said:Norwood, we get it, once again you are in over your head with understanding with whats going on. I mean I guess it acceptable for posters calling the HC a twat and saying how much he hates him. Or posters blaming players who arent even involved in whats going.I get it, every incompletion or bad play, Eli sucks or he is at fault. Whats hysterical is when I ask posters what he did wrong, I get - you're an apologist. He never does anything wrong.The breakdown of a play by the same posters is absolutely hysterical. Glad you can join the crowd.

good win mdc1 : 7:50 pm : link impressed that they played this game to win. Good mojo heading into the 1st playoff game, especially that defense.Was really worried we might muddle through looking crappy but did not. Defense is starting to look like a suffocating bunch like that Bama unit at times.



Eli turned it around after that shaky start. Hopefully we get a consistent Eli next game. Did the Sullivan verbal stuff with him that was mentioned straighten him out? If so, good. I think they baby and coddle him too much to the point most think he can do no wrong. Brady required the same thing a few years ago to help him get his head out of his backside. These guys are paid mega millions to produce and with that comes intense criticism. The guy in charge gets the arrows when stuff goes wrong, ask any CEO that misses a financial quarter.

A Kudos for Trevin Wade dpinzow : 7:50 pm : link He played great and deserved that touchdown at the end. Didn't have one mistake all game

RE: Rules question Giants_ROK : 7:51 pm : link

Quote: Norman was flagged for unnecessary roughness twice, wasn't he? Shouldn't he have been ejected under the new rule?

It's unsportsmanlike conduct.



Quote: Starting this season, any player flagged for two specific unsportsmanlike conduct fouls in a game will be automatically ejected. Rapoport reported last week that the proposal was expected to go through after a discussion on which penalties would count toward an ejection. The committee was expected to pick from a short list of infractions.

- ( In comment 13298712 Mike in Boston said:It's unsportsmanlike conduct. NFL's site - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: Hope it's Detroit RobCarpenter : 7:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298601 RobCarpenter said:





Quote:





In comment 13298570 SHO'NUFF said:





Quote:





Would TC have gotten 11-5 from this team? I say yes or better.







No way. Give McAdoo some credit.







Mc deserves credit but if you or anyone else doesn't think TC could've gotten the same or better out of this team this year, you don't know jack.



He got blood from a friggin stone the past few years and with this D, there's no doubt he would've been at least as successful.



He played to his team's strength the past couple of years which was the O. With a D like this year's, no doubt a lot of his decisions would've been different. Mc played it conservative a lot this year because he knew he had a top D he could count on. TC never had that luxury.



This team loses the close games with TC at the helm, and would have had many more injuries b/c his S&C coach was terrible. In comment 13298734 Eman11 said:This team loses the close games with TC at the helm, and would have had many more injuries b/c his S&C coach was terrible.

I don't understand Kyle in NY : 7:52 pm : link the need for some people here to just constantly get in pissing matches. It's strange and it is absolutely killing the discussion on this site



Anyway, very fun win. Was nice to watch a game with no pressure and end a rivals season

Please dave.... dep026 : 7:52 pm : link I asked you to breakdown why Eli was poorly in the 2nd half when you made the proclomation and you couldnt answer it. I explained how he made 5 throws up to the point (3 of them WR screens ) to 15 runs as it was evident they were sitting on it. OBJ wasnt playing which stymies the offense. And when pressed on it, you gave nothing.



You were embarrasing today on the thread. You can say whatever you want about me, but you were a catastrophe today.

RE: Please dave.... Dave in Hoboken : 7:54 pm : link

Quote: I asked you to breakdown why Eli was poorly in the 2nd half when you made the proclomation and you couldnt answer it. I explained how he made 5 throws up to the point (3 of them WR screens ) to 15 runs as it was evident they were sitting on it. OBJ wasnt playing which stymies the offense. And when pressed on it, you gave nothing.



You were embarrasing today on the thread. You can say whatever you want about me, but you were a catastrophe today.



Dude, it wasn't just about today. You get that...right? The offense (and Eli) have been struggling since AUGUST all the way to now, WEEK 17!



Get the fuck out of here. Defending that all year is 'embarrassing.' Sorry, dude. In comment 13298760 dep026 said:Dude, it wasn't just about today. You get that...right? The offense (and Eli) have been struggling since AUGUST all the way to now, WEEK 17!Get the fuck out of here. Defending that all year is 'embarrassing.' Sorry, dude.

ExtremeSkins is blowing up - its hysterical PatersonPlank : 7:55 pm : link They want Cousins scalp (get the REdskins pun?)?

RE: RE: Please dave.... dep026 : 7:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298760 dep026 said:





Quote:





I asked you to breakdown why Eli was poorly in the 2nd half when you made the proclomation and you couldnt answer it. I explained how he made 5 throws up to the point (3 of them WR screens ) to 15 runs as it was evident they were sitting on it. OBJ wasnt playing which stymies the offense. And when pressed on it, you gave nothing.



You were embarrasing today on the thread. You can say whatever you want about me, but you were a catastrophe today.







Dude, it wasn't just about today. You get that...right? The offense (and Eli) have been struggling since AUGUST all the way to now, WEEK 17!



Get the fuck out of here. Defending that all year is 'embarrassing.' Sorry, dude.



Please, you were ripping the 2nd half performances, throws, etc all game. You arent going admit to it, and thats fine. Its obvious your are oblivious to what you posted (I get it, you can say that aboout me too). We all know the offense has sucked this year. But even on a TD drive where Eli was on, the OL was blocking, and the RBs did a good job - someone gave props to Eli - and you still made a smartass remark about him.



Ill give you credit, you didnt call McAdoo a twat though. In comment 13298771 Dave in Hoboken said:Please, you were ripping the 2nd half performances, throws, etc all game. You arent going admit to it, and thats fine. Its obvious your are oblivious to what you posted (I get it, you can say that aboout me too). We all know the offense has sucked this year. But even on a TD drive where Eli was on, the OL was blocking, and the RBs did a good job - someone gave props to Eli - and you still made a smartass remark about him.Ill give you credit, you didnt call McAdoo a twat though.

Fucking Howie Long montanagiant : 7:57 pm : link Says Atlanta and GB are the biggest threat to Dallas, Strahan pointed out that we beat them twice. Howie went into some lame "I'm talking points put on them" excuse

RE: RE: RE: Please dave.... Dave in Hoboken : 7:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298771 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13298760 dep026 said:





Quote:





I asked you to breakdown why Eli was poorly in the 2nd half when you made the proclomation and you couldnt answer it. I explained how he made 5 throws up to the point (3 of them WR screens ) to 15 runs as it was evident they were sitting on it. OBJ wasnt playing which stymies the offense. And when pressed on it, you gave nothing.



You were embarrasing today on the thread. You can say whatever you want about me, but you were a catastrophe today.







Dude, it wasn't just about today. You get that...right? The offense (and Eli) have been struggling since AUGUST all the way to now, WEEK 17!



Get the fuck out of here. Defending that all year is 'embarrassing.' Sorry, dude.







Please, you were ripping the 2nd half performances, throws, etc all game. You arent going admit to it, and thats fine. Its obvious your are oblivious to what you posted (I get it, you can say that aboout me too). We all know the offense has sucked this year. But even on a TD drive where Eli was on, the OL was blocking, and the RBs did a good job - someone gave props to Eli - and you still made a smartass remark about him.



Ill give you credit, you didnt call McAdoo a twat though.



Well, Eli did miss some short passes today.



And I gave him credit when he made his best throw of the season to King. That's the Eli we all know and love. Not the Eli we've gotten the majority of this season. And yes, I know, it's not ALL on him. Never said it was. In comment 13298792 dep026 said:Well, Eli did miss some short passes today.And I gave him credit when he made his best throw of the season to King. That's the Eli we all know and love. Not the Eli we've gotten the majority of this season. And yes, I know, it's not ALL on him. Never said it was.

RE: RE: RE: Please dave.... map7711 : 8:00 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13298771 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13298760 dep026 said:





Quote:





I asked you to breakdown why Eli was poorly in the 2nd half when you made the proclomation and you couldnt answer it. I explained how he made 5 throws up to the point (3 of them WR screens ) to 15 runs as it was evident they were sitting on it. OBJ wasnt playing which stymies the offense. And when pressed on it, you gave nothing.



You were embarrasing today on the thread. You can say whatever you want about me, but you were a catastrophe today.







Dude, it wasn't just about today. You get that...right? The offense (and Eli) have been struggling since AUGUST all the way to now, WEEK 17!



Get the fuck out of here. Defending that all year is 'embarrassing.' Sorry, dude.







Please, you were ripping the 2nd half performances, throws, etc all game. You arent going admit to it, and thats fine. Its obvious your are oblivious to what you posted (I get it, you can say that aboout me too). We all know the offense has sucked this year. But even on a TD drive where Eli was on, the OL was blocking, and the RBs did a good job - someone gave props to Eli - and you still made a smartass remark about him.



Ill give you credit, you didnt call McAdoo a twat though.



Never going to win with these guys. They just don't remember what bad QB truly is. They don't. Of which I'm surprised since if u put on a lot of teams and you will see horrible QB play. They will be sorry when he's gone. And the Giants are taking QB every freaking yr in the draft hoping to get a competent QB. In comment 13298792 dep026 said:Never going to win with these guys. They just don't remember what bad QB truly is. They don't. Of which I'm surprised since if u put on a lot of teams and you will see horrible QB play. They will be sorry when he's gone. And the Giants are taking QB every freaking yr in the draft hoping to get a competent QB.

He did miss some short throws dep026 : 8:00 pm : link he has played poorly a lot more than he should this year. No one, including myself, is denying that.



Its the overreations after every play. The near INT and the pass to SS on the last drive - one bad decision, one poor throw. They cant happen.



But shit, it just wasnt Eli today. I mean the ripping of McAdoo was the oddest thing I saw all year (not blaming you, but a certain poster was absolutely ridiculous).

This is absolutely mind-numbing. Dave in Hoboken : 8:01 pm : link All people are saying is Eli hasn't been good this year. And people take THAT personally?



31 other team's fans would be laughing their asses off at you guys for getting on people for saying that.

They pulled in the oars tomjgiant : 8:01 pm : link In the second half and tried to coast to the win,but Washington was able to catch up.So with OBJ on the sideline and needing one big play,they lulled them to sleep with run after run, and then on 3rd and long they had their secret weapon one on one down the sideline and Eli hit him to set up the winning score.

Great defense won this game ,but the offense got us to a ten point lead at halftime and under different circumstances could have scored more in the second half.

Very Pleased DavidinBMNY : 8:02 pm : link 11-5 far exceeded my 8-8 expectations and hope for 9-7.



Intelligent resting of players today as the game moved along. I liked play to win, but not at all costs.



More Perkins please. He consistently is getting yards after contact and it's nice to be in 2nd and 3 instead of 2nd and 8.