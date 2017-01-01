Giants at Packers next weekend B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:27 pm Looks like our squad will be on the road again in GB.



Anyone have a preliminary idea if the game is Saurday or Sunday? Gotta start planning now.



Detroit is terrible, btw.

going to be tough vs a very hot rogers micky : 1/1/2017 11:29 pm : link .

Strength vs Strength SGMen : 1/1/2017 11:29 pm : link The Green Bay defense may be without a few DB's!



We'll see.



I heard Saturday 8:30pm on one thread and Sunday 4pm on another. We'll know tomorrow. No idea.

Really wish Seattle would have lost today beatrixkiddo : 1/1/2017 11:30 pm : link But it is what it is

Contain contain contain. allstarjim : 1/1/2017 11:32 pm : link You saw Rodgers... ate up Detroit with 3rd down conversions just running with the football. Got to make that a bad choice.

I have had a busy night with stuff popping up unexpectedly LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:32 pm : link So I've only been able to half pay attention to this game. But I did see a graphic where 3 packers CBS were hurt? Did all those injuries occur tonight? And weren't they already banged up there? I know our offense has had its issues but we could be facing a bunch of nobodies at corner



Could be cool to possibly win a 3rd playoff game at Lambeau in a decade

Packers secondary is extremely banged up nygiants16 : 1/1/2017 11:33 pm : link remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..

Rodgers said they'd run the table in the regular season. bceagle05 : 1/1/2017 11:33 pm : link Didn't mention anything about the postseason.

Sunday 4 pm Mkdaman1818 : 1/1/2017 11:35 pm : link Would be surprised if this wasn't the 4 pm Sunday game. Two huge drawing teams

Winner Gets Dallas burtmanjack : 1/1/2017 11:35 pm : link No way Detroit gets out of SEA alive IMO. I don't care if this not your mother's Seahawks team. It's still her CenturyLink. And still the Lions running game.

I deleted my thread MookGiants : 1/1/2017 11:36 pm : link some conflicting info on twitter about the schedule. I still think it will be sunday at 415 but saw conflicting reports from two verified accounts, so we'll see

The media already spooling up the B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:37 pm : link 2007 and 2011 wins in Wisconsin. The coverage will be all about the packers avenging those losses. Ugggh.

Early thoughts battttles : 1/1/2017 11:37 pm : link Mac knows AR well - can he use this to his advantage?



Odell, Shep, and Eli need to shred this secondary.

Just how beat up is GB's lono801 : 1/1/2017 11:38 pm : link Secondary?

But doesn't the NFL typically want Chris684 : 1/1/2017 11:38 pm : link a huge draw in the Saturday night slot?



If so, and considering Seattle out west then



Texans at 4 and Packers at 8 works on Saturday.



Then Pitt at 1 and Seattle at 4 on Sunday.

Key Matchups est1986 : 1/1/2017 11:39 pm : link Ereck Flowers vs GB Edge rushers

Jack Rabbit vs Jordy Nelson

Oliver Vernon vs David Bakhtiari

And of course Eli vs ARod.

Which QB will be hotter in that frigid cold. ARod is on fire. Can Eli find his magic? If it has been hiding somewhere, it must be hiding on the frozen tundra!

Just a hunch sjnyfan : 1/1/2017 11:40 pm : link Oakland @ Houston--Sat @ 4:30pm



Det @ Sea--Sat @ 8pm



Mia @ Pit--Sun @ 1pm



NYG @ GB--Sun @ 4:30pm

Man those are three shitty matchups bceagle05 : 1/1/2017 11:40 pm : link and one great one.

How will the cold affect our team? Simms11 : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link It's not 2007. Balls are more slick?! Our Defense is really going to have to bring it against this team and that offense!

Stick around after the game BlackLight : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link NBC's postgame is going to have next weekend's TV schedule.

If the single digit temps old man : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link for GB next w/e are correct, I prefer 1 on Sunday over 830 pm Saturday.

It'll be 430 Sunday for ratings IMO

Early GB forecast from weather.com sjnyfan : 1/1/2017 11:42 pm : link Sat High 13, Low 4



Sun 17/9

Since this is the pinned thread. Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.

I remember jamesmichaelworm : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link Rodgers having a century to throw last time we played them

Paul Schwartz (NY Post) lawguy9801 : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link Says NYG-GB "probably" the 4:25 Sunday game.

I want to beat these stupid twatnuggets shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link with their stupid twatnugget fans with their stupid twatnugget hats.

Giants Packers LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link Is far and away the headliner for next week and will get all of the hype this week. What an otherwise terrible slate of games. That raider-Texan game is about the least enticing playoff game I've ever seen on paper given the qb mess

If we don't score 21 points on that shit secondary Geomon : 1/1/2017 11:45 pm : link We deserve to lose.

RE: Since this is the pinned thread. B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link

Quote: Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.



Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles. In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.

NBC just said BlackLight : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link that Detroit is playing Saturday night, so basically a lock that we're Sunday afternoon.

Rewatching Week 5 est1986 : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link Eddie Lacey killed us. So did our pass protection. Green Bay dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Nelson was held in check for the most part, Cobb and Adams did the most damage. Leon Hall got abused this game as well. We can beat this team with a second shot at them.

It's Sunday LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link Al michaels just said it



Well he said the lions seahawk game will be Saturday, so process of elimination tells us it's Sunday

lions seahawks are saturday night markky : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link per al michaels

Giants will play on Sunday Simms11 : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link since they said Detroit will be playing Saturday in Seattle

NBC MookGiants : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link just said their game is Seattle, so that means they are the 8 oclock game saturday night.



Which puts Giants at 415 on sunday

Al Michaels confirms lawguy9801 : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link Det-Sea is the Sat night game.



So we'll be late Sunday.

Lions just completed a Hail Mary against that secondary LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:48 pm : link Too little too late most likely, but encouraging

this game isn't over yet markky : 1/1/2017 11:48 pm : link td hail mary

On my Twitter account Bluesbreaker : 1/1/2017 11:52 pm : link it's all saying Sunday @ 4:30

I have no idea if it's true but thats the speculation

I guess . Rather play Sunday then Saturday

Giants are on the CUSP of something great Coach Mason : 1/1/2017 11:53 pm : link Believe and enjoy the ride!!!

I feel good about this defense getting another crack at Green Bay Greg from LI : 1/1/2017 11:54 pm : link Apple missed most of that game, Snacks missed part of the game, and they hadn't quite gelled yet. The D is playing on a different level now.

neither team area junc : 1/1/2017 11:55 pm : link is the same as when they played in October



They caught us at our lowpoint (that 2 week period following the WAS loss). Apple and DRC were injured. Jennings was a surprise inactive.

We played real uninspired ball that game.



That said, Rodgers is playing at an MVP level. Both teams improved. You've got to like our running game getting hot.

NFL Network Simms11 : 1/1/2017 11:55 pm : link shows the game at 4:40 Sunday

If you thought Aikman and Buck Matt in SGS : 1/1/2017 11:56 pm : link Were rooting against the Giants tonight, holy shit, wait until next Sunday. Anything Rodgers will do is going to get 50 camera angles. And Aikman doesn't want the Giants anywhere near Dallas in round 2. Time for the radio feed next week.

Green Bay Forecast For Next Sunday looie : 1/1/2017 11:57 pm : link Partly sunny, high of 21 deg. Which means that it'll probably be in the teens and dropping throughout the game.

It's hard to compare as both teams have changed beatrixkiddo : 1/1/2017 11:59 pm : link Considerably.



GB lost Lacy, Cobb, most of their secondary, gained Cook, have a rookie WR in Addison being a big contributor, and Rogers of course playing lights out and carrying the team on his back. Also, Jordy has gotten his legs back under him after last years injury.



We have 2 starting CBS that we're out earlier back, and a much improved Defense all around thatbwe didn't see against GB. Unfortunately, our Offense hasn't changed much at all outside of developing a better run game with Paul Perkins.



What we need to win is our defense needs to make its best performance of the season next week, Eli can't make any mistakes, Beckham needs to stay involved, and we have to feed Perkins more than we ever have. That's the keys to victory.

I think the game is on Sunday at 4:40p B in ALB : 12:01 am : link But not completely sure. Reports, tweets, instagrams and Facebooks are still confiming along with some BBI posts.



If you guys hear anything please post.

A very simplistic view, but watching that game ChaChing : 12:02 am : link seems we'd do well to line up OBJ right often, as well as whichever other WRs like King with speed up the sideline various other times. And Shep who really looks quick when he gets the ball in addition to being pretty physical, even from the slot



Also hopeful the run game is at least productive as it's been recently with PP & some OL improvement



Then count on the D to make it tough on GB even, though it still won't be easy with AR on fire atm



We're good at knocking off streaking teams fwiw...GB is a good place to start. Again nothing is easy, but you could argue this to be the toughest match-up until the SB (esp vs NE)

If GB and rogers turn it into a shootout micky : 12:03 am : link then the Giants are in trouble..meaning the defense isn't holding up and the O then has to put up likely 30+ points which they haven't done.



pressure is on the defense next week

Offense needs to step up next week WillVAB : 12:04 am : link OL needs to play their best game and not commit Drive killing penalties. The receivers need to make plays. Eli has to be sharp. No turnovers.



If the offense plays a good game, the Giants will win. The defense will keep Rodgers in check.

Giants/Packers bceagle05 : 12:05 am : link at Lambeau in January is pretty fucking cool. Worst case, we root for Rodgers to torch Dallas the following week.

Back of the napkin costs.. BigBlue89 : 12:07 am : link Looks like around $1200 per person if you want to head out there for the game.



Tempted but I went in 2008 and 2012. Probably want to hope for the best and maybe go somewhere else if the opportunity arises.

. GiantsBRFan2 : 12:12 am : link @RJinVegas

#Giants money keeps POURING in ... #Packers opened -7.5, steamed down to -4.5 in less than eight minutes of betting.

The Giants defense has been amazing, if the offense doesn't play GeorgeFox : 12:36 am : link better there is now way 10 points will stand up against Aaron Rodgers.

You know Joe and Troy are dying for a Green Bay/Dallas showdown. bceagle05 : 2:32 am : link I'd love for the Giants to spoil that party.

Road Warriors Baby Rick in Dallas : 5:20 am : link What a blessing this season has been after the past 4 seasons. It was totally unexpected .



Look if our defense plays as well as it has this past month we have a good shot against the Pack even against a hot AR.



Our running game needs to continue to improve so we can control TOP especially in cold weather.



Eli needs to play turnover free football next Sunday.



We can beat the Packers.let' do this GMEN!!



Tough game jeff57 : 8:16 am : link But I still prefer it to going to Seattle.

Line up King on the right RobCarpenter : 9:00 am : link And move OBJ all over the field.



The Packers DBs can't cover the right side of the field.



And Cruz should play limited snaps.

.. 26.2 : 9:19 am : link Last time I went there, I flew into MIL and drove. Maybe a 2 hr drive. Flights were under 300 at the time I think.

RE: Line up King on the right AnnapolisMike : 9:29 am : link

Quote: And move OBJ all over the field.



The Packers DBs can't cover the right side of the field.



And Cruz should play limited snaps.



I think I like Cruz's experience in this situation, especially if the weather is cold. In a game that will likely come down to one or two plays...I like having a veteran in there. In comment 13300034 RobCarpenter said:I think I like Cruz's experience in this situation, especially if the weather is cold. In a game that will likely come down to one or two plays...I like having a veteran in there.

biggest problem against bc4life : 9:33 am : link Packers was lack of a pass rush

Green Bay gameplan is easy... Jimmy Googs : 9:42 am : link Rodgers will spread us out with as many receivers he can get on the field at once.



First, he will look for the weakest cover guys such as Wade or Sensabaugh and pick on them alot.



Then he will see if the Giants want to put themselves at risk by having Adams or Collins matched up with someone, and then he will immediately go at them.



Lastly, he will wait to see if Apple or DRC get a bit lazy and try some deep ones.



Likely he avoids Jenkins b/c of last time...

Giants Offense is Key Sammo85 : 10:03 am : link Rodgers is going to put up some points. There's no way we hold them to under 13 or 14 points.



If Eli and the offense don't control the clock and push the ball all over the field, this could be ugly and be over quick.



Packers are going to try and blitz heavy early and force turnovers.





I agree the Giant offense needs to find a way to get Jimmy Googs : 10:07 am : link at least 17 points on their own (not via turnovers).



And absolutely cannot get zero in the 1QTR...