Giants at Packers next weekend

Looks like our squad will be on the road again in GB.
Anyone have a preliminary idea if the game is Saurday or Sunday? Gotta start planning now.
Detroit is terrible, btw.
Seattle is gonna kill Detroit.
The Green Bay defense may be without a few DB's!
We'll see.
I heard Saturday 8:30pm on one thread and Sunday 4pm on another. We'll know tomorrow. No idea.
answer my question despite my agreement with both.
In comment 13299637
B in ALB said:
| answer my question despite my agreement with both.
Mook saw on twitter 4:15
What's Twitter know about it?
You saw Rodgers... ate up Detroit with 3rd down conversions just running with the football. Got to make that a bad choice.
So I've only been able to half pay attention to this game. But I did see a graphic where 3 packers CBS were hurt? Did all those injuries occur tonight? And weren't they already banged up there? I know our offense has had its issues but we could be facing a bunch of nobodies at corner
Could be cool to possibly win a 3rd playoff game at Lambeau in a decade
In comment 13299647
B in ALB said:
| What's Twitter know about it?
I don't know. Never do twitter
remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..
Didn't mention anything about the postseason.
Would be surprised if this wasn't the 4 pm Sunday game. Two huge drawing teams
No way Detroit gets out of SEA alive IMO. I don't care if this not your mother's Seahawks team. It's still her CenturyLink. And still the Lions running game.
some conflicting info on twitter about the schedule. I still think it will be sunday at 415 but saw conflicting reports from two verified accounts, so we'll see
2007 and 2011 wins in Wisconsin. The coverage will be all about the packers avenging those losses. Ugggh.
Mac knows AR well - can he use this to his advantage?
Odell, Shep, and Eli need to shred this secondary.
a huge draw in the Saturday night slot?
If so, and considering Seattle out west then
Texans at 4 and Packers at 8 works on Saturday.
Then Pitt at 1 and Seattle at 4 on Sunday.
Ereck Flowers vs GB Edge rushers
Jack Rabbit vs Jordy Nelson
Oliver Vernon vs David Bakhtiari
And of course Eli vs ARod.
Which QB will be hotter in that frigid cold. ARod is on fire. Can Eli find his magic? If it has been hiding somewhere, it must be hiding on the frozen tundra!
In comment 13299654
nygiants16 said:
| remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..
And we really couldn't pressure Rodgers either. Yet the game was winnable had we been a little better in the secondary and running.
We've run well 3 straight games, over 100 yards. Can we continue and can Eli stay mistake free?
Oakland @ Houston--Sat @ 4:30pm
Det @ Sea--Sat @ 8pm
Mia @ Pit--Sun @ 1pm
NYG @ GB--Sun @ 4:30pm
In comment 13299673
lono801 said:
mycha hyde and morgan burnett were playing corner
It's not 2007. Balls are more slick?! Our Defense is really going to have to bring it against this team and that offense!
In comment 13299680
SGMen said:
| In comment 13299654 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..
And we really couldn't pressure Rodgers either. Yet the game was winnable had we been a little better in the secondary and running.
We've run well 3 straight games, over 100 yards. Can we continue and can Eli stay mistake free?
dont forget eli had a wide open tye who he missed that would of give. giants a lead at half
NBC's postgame is going to have next weekend's TV schedule.
for GB next w/e are correct, I prefer 1 on Sunday over 830 pm Saturday.
It'll be 430 Sunday for ratings IMO
In comment 13299681
sjnyfan said:
| Oakland @ Houston--Sat @ 4:30pm
Det @ Sea--Sat @ 8pm
Mia @ Pit--Sun @ 1pm
NYG @ GB--Sun @ 4:30pm
This is the most likely scenario. Right on point.
Sat High 13, Low 4
Sun 17/9
Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.
Rodgers having a century to throw last time we played them
Says NYG-GB "probably" the 4:25 Sunday game.
with their stupid twatnugget fans with their stupid twatnugget hats.
Is far and away the headliner for next week and will get all of the hype this week. What an otherwise terrible slate of games. That raider-Texan game is about the least enticing playoff game I've ever seen on paper given the qb mess
In comment 13299701
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
| Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.
Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.
that Detroit is playing Saturday night, so basically a lock that we're Sunday afternoon.
Eddie Lacey killed us. So did our pass protection. Green Bay dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Nelson was held in check for the most part, Cobb and Adams did the most damage. Leon Hall got abused this game as well. We can beat this team with a second shot at them.
Al michaels just said it
Well he said the lions seahawk game will be Saturday, so process of elimination tells us it's Sunday
since they said Detroit will be playing Saturday in Seattle
just said their game is Seattle, so that means they are the 8 oclock game saturday night.
Which puts Giants at 415 on sunday
Det-Sea is the Sat night game.
So we'll be late Sunday.
Last game of the weekend. Good. Let's go.
Too little too late most likely, but encouraging
In comment 13299635
Danny Kanell said:
| Seattle is gonna kill Detroit.
Not so sure about that. Seattle is not playing that well.
it's all saying Sunday @ 4:30
I have no idea if it's true but thats the speculation
I guess . Rather play Sunday then Saturday
In comment 13299701
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
| Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.
Flew into Milwaukee and drove to GB in for NFC championship.
Believe and enjoy the ride!!!
Apple missed most of that game, Snacks missed part of the game, and they hadn't quite gelled yet. The D is playing on a different level now.
is the same as when they played in October
They caught us at our lowpoint (that 2 week period following the WAS loss). Apple and DRC were injured. Jennings was a surprise inactive.
We played real uninspired ball that game.
That said, Rodgers is playing at an MVP level. Both teams improved. You've got to like our running game getting hot.
shows the game at 4:40 Sunday
In comment 13299743
Simms11 said:
| shows the game at 4:40 Sunday
NBC also shows Sunday at 4:40.
Were rooting against the Giants tonight, holy shit, wait until next Sunday. Anything Rodgers will do is going to get 50 camera angles. And Aikman doesn't want the Giants anywhere near Dallas in round 2. Time for the radio feed next week.
Partly sunny, high of 21 deg. Which means that it'll probably be in the teens and dropping throughout the game.
Considerably.
GB lost Lacy, Cobb, most of their secondary, gained Cook, have a rookie WR in Addison being a big contributor, and Rogers of course playing lights out and carrying the team on his back. Also, Jordy has gotten his legs back under him after last years injury.
We have 2 starting CBS that we're out earlier back, and a much improved Defense all around thatbwe didn't see against GB. Unfortunately, our Offense hasn't changed much at all outside of developing a better run game with Paul Perkins.
What we need to win is our defense needs to make its best performance of the season next week, Eli can't make any mistakes, Beckham needs to stay involved, and we have to feed Perkins more than we ever have. That's the keys to victory.
But not completely sure. Reports, tweets, instagrams and Facebooks are still confiming along with some BBI posts.
If you guys hear anything please post.
seems we'd do well to line up OBJ right often, as well as whichever other WRs like King with speed up the sideline various other times. And Shep who really looks quick when he gets the ball in addition to being pretty physical, even from the slot
Also hopeful the run game is at least productive as it's been recently with PP & some OL improvement
Then count on the D to make it tough on GB even, though it still won't be easy with AR on fire atm
We're good at knocking off streaking teams fwiw...GB is a good place to start. Again nothing is easy, but you could argue this to be the toughest match-up until the SB (esp vs NE)
In comment 13299758
B in ALB said:
| But not completely sure. Reports, tweets, instagrams and Facebooks are still confiming along with some BBI posts.
If you guys hear anything please post.
Yes, it is at 4:40PM ET on Sunday, televised on FOX.
then the Giants are in trouble..meaning the defense isn't holding up and the O then has to put up likely 30+ points which they haven't done.
pressure is on the defense next week
OL needs to play their best game and not commit Drive killing penalties. The receivers need to make plays. Eli has to be sharp. No turnovers.
If the offense plays a good game, the Giants will win. The defense will keep Rodgers in check.
at Lambeau in January is pretty fucking cool. Worst case, we root for Rodgers to torch Dallas the following week.
In comment 13299768
bceagle05 said:
| at Lambeau in January is pretty fucking cool. Worst case, we root for Rodgers to torch Dallas the following week.
I'm not thinking about Rodgers playing in Dallas right now. The hell with that. I want a win.
Looks like around $1200 per person if you want to head out there for the game.
Tempted but I went in 2008 and 2012. Probably want to hope for the best and maybe go somewhere else if the opportunity arises.
@RJinVegas
#Giants money keeps POURING in ... #Packers opened -7.5, steamed down to -4.5 in less than eight minutes of betting.
better there is now way 10 points will stand up against Aaron Rodgers.
In comment 13299750
Matt in SGS said:
| Were rooting against the Giants tonight, holy shit, wait until next Sunday. Anything Rodgers will do is going to get 50 camera angles. And Aikman doesn't want the Giants anywhere near Dallas in round 2. Time for the radio feed next week.
It's Radio feed fr me Every Week!! Serious!!
Than for Plax's SB winning touchdown.
I'd love for the Giants to spoil that party.
What a blessing this season has been after the past 4 seasons. It was totally unexpected .
Look if our defense plays as well as it has this past month we have a good shot against the Pack even against a hot AR.
Our running game needs to continue to improve so we can control TOP especially in cold weather.
Eli needs to play turnover free football next Sunday.
We can beat the Packers.let' do this GMEN!!
But I still prefer it to going to Seattle.
In comment 13299709
B in ALB said:
| In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.
Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.
Right. Fly into Chicago, get shot and miss the game.
In comment 13299868
Greg from LI said:
| Than for Plax's SB winning touchdown.
Right after that pass, Buck was saying, "now Cousins just has to blah, blah, blah...."
I immediately said aloud, "Nah, Cousins just needs to throw an INT." Which he promptly did.
In comment 13299971
mrvax said:
| In comment 13299709 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.
Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.
Right. Fly into Chicago, get shot and miss the game.
LOL
And move OBJ all over the field.
The Packers DBs can't cover the right side of the field.
And Cruz should play limited snaps.
Last time I went there, I flew into MIL and drove. Maybe a 2 hr drive. Flights were under 300 at the time I think.
In comment 13300034
RobCarpenter said:
| And move OBJ all over the field.
The Packers DBs can't cover the right side of the field.
And Cruz should play limited snaps.
I think I like Cruz's experience in this situation, especially if the weather is cold. In a game that will likely come down to one or two plays...I like having a veteran in there.
Packers was lack of a pass rush
Rodgers will spread us out with as many receivers he can get on the field at once.
First, he will look for the weakest cover guys such as Wade or Sensabaugh and pick on them alot.
Then he will see if the Giants want to put themselves at risk by having Adams or Collins matched up with someone, and then he will immediately go at them.
Lastly, he will wait to see if Apple or DRC get a bit lazy and try some deep ones.
Likely he avoids Jenkins b/c of last time...
Rodgers is going to put up some points. There's no way we hold them to under 13 or 14 points.
If Eli and the offense don't control the clock and push the ball all over the field, this could be ugly and be over quick.
Packers are going to try and blitz heavy early and force turnovers.
at least 17 points on their own (not via turnovers).
And absolutely cannot get zero in the 1QTR...
...drawing Big Blue?
This season, the Giants are THE team nobody wants to draw in the playoffs!
"I AM THE ONE WHO KNOCKS!"