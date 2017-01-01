Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Giants at Packers next weekend

B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:27 pm
Looks like our squad will be on the road again in GB.

Anyone have a preliminary idea if the game is Saurday or Sunday? Gotta start planning now.

Detroit is terrible, btw.
Fuck Aaron Rodgers!  
Big Blue '56 : 1/1/2017 11:28 pm : link
.
going to be tough vs a very hot rogers  
micky : 1/1/2017 11:29 pm : link
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/1/2017 11:29 pm : link
Seattle is gonna kill Detroit.
Strength vs Strength  
SGMen : 1/1/2017 11:29 pm : link
The Green Bay defense may be without a few DB's!

We'll see.

I heard Saturday 8:30pm on one thread and Sunday 4pm on another. We'll know tomorrow. No idea.
Ok. Neither of those responses  
B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:30 pm : link
answer my question despite my agreement with both.
Really wish Seattle would have lost today  
beatrixkiddo : 1/1/2017 11:30 pm : link
But it is what it is
RE: Ok. Neither of those responses  
Big Blue '56 : 1/1/2017 11:31 pm : link
In comment 13299637 B in ALB said:
Quote:
answer my question despite my agreement with both.


Mook saw on twitter 4:15
That right?  
B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:32 pm : link
What's Twitter know about it?
Contain contain contain.  
allstarjim : 1/1/2017 11:32 pm : link
You saw Rodgers... ate up Detroit with 3rd down conversions just running with the football. Got to make that a bad choice.
I have had a busy night with stuff popping up unexpectedly  
LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:32 pm : link
So I've only been able to half pay attention to this game. But I did see a graphic where 3 packers CBS were hurt? Did all those injuries occur tonight? And weren't they already banged up there? I know our offense has had its issues but we could be facing a bunch of nobodies at corner

Could be cool to possibly win a 3rd playoff game at Lambeau in a decade
RE: That right?  
Big Blue '56 : 1/1/2017 11:33 pm : link
In comment 13299647 B in ALB said:
Quote:
What's Twitter know about it?


I don't know. Never do twitter
Packers secondary is extremely banged up  
nygiants16 : 1/1/2017 11:33 pm : link
remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..
Rodgers said they'd run the table in the regular season.  
bceagle05 : 1/1/2017 11:33 pm : link
Didn't mention anything about the postseason.
Sunday 4 pm  
Mkdaman1818 : 1/1/2017 11:35 pm : link
Would be surprised if this wasn't the 4 pm Sunday game. Two huge drawing teams
Winner Gets Dallas  
burtmanjack : 1/1/2017 11:35 pm : link
No way Detroit gets out of SEA alive IMO. I don't care if this not your mother's Seahawks team. It's still her CenturyLink. And still the Lions running game.
I deleted my thread  
MookGiants : 1/1/2017 11:36 pm : link
some conflicting info on twitter about the schedule. I still think it will be sunday at 415 but saw conflicting reports from two verified accounts, so we'll see
Damn Seahawks are so friggin' blessed  
Big Blue '56 : 1/1/2017 11:37 pm : link
.
The media already spooling up the  
B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:37 pm : link
2007 and 2011 wins in Wisconsin. The coverage will be all about the packers avenging those losses. Ugggh.
Early thoughts  
battttles : 1/1/2017 11:37 pm : link
Mac knows AR well - can he use this to his advantage?

Odell, Shep, and Eli need to shred this secondary.
Just how beat up is GB's  
lono801 : 1/1/2017 11:38 pm : link
Secondary?
But doesn't the NFL typically want  
Chris684 : 1/1/2017 11:38 pm : link
a huge draw in the Saturday night slot?

If so, and considering Seattle out west then

Texans at 4 and Packers at 8 works on Saturday.

Then Pitt at 1 and Seattle at 4 on Sunday.
Hey, the Lions might come back.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/1/2017 11:38 pm : link
Hahahahahahahahahaa.
Who is  
Route 9 : 1/1/2017 11:38 pm : link
going?
Key Matchups  
est1986 : 1/1/2017 11:39 pm : link
Ereck Flowers vs GB Edge rushers
Jack Rabbit vs Jordy Nelson
Oliver Vernon vs David Bakhtiari
And of course Eli vs ARod.
Which QB will be hotter in that frigid cold. ARod is on fire. Can Eli find his magic? If it has been hiding somewhere, it must be hiding on the frozen tundra!
RE: Packers secondary is extremely banged up  
SGMen : 1/1/2017 11:39 pm : link
In comment 13299654 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..
And we really couldn't pressure Rodgers either. Yet the game was winnable had we been a little better in the secondary and running.

We've run well 3 straight games, over 100 yards. Can we continue and can Eli stay mistake free?
Just a hunch  
sjnyfan : 1/1/2017 11:40 pm : link
Oakland @ Houston--Sat @ 4:30pm

Det @ Sea--Sat @ 8pm

Mia @ Pit--Sun @ 1pm

NYG @ GB--Sun @ 4:30pm
RE: Just how beat up is GB's  
nygiants16 : 1/1/2017 11:40 pm : link
In comment 13299673 lono801 said:
Quote:
Secondary?


mycha hyde and morgan burnett were playing corner
Man those are three shitty matchups  
bceagle05 : 1/1/2017 11:40 pm : link
and one great one.
How will the cold affect our team?  
Simms11 : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link
It's not 2007. Balls are more slick?! Our Defense is really going to have to bring it against this team and that offense!
RE: RE: Packers secondary is extremely banged up  
nygiants16 : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link
In comment 13299680 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 13299654 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


remember when giants played them earlier thia season, no eli apple and no drc..

And we really couldn't pressure Rodgers either. Yet the game was winnable had we been a little better in the secondary and running.

We've run well 3 straight games, over 100 yards. Can we continue and can Eli stay mistake free?


dont forget eli had a wide open tye who he missed that would of give. giants a lead at half
Stick around after the game  
BlackLight : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link
NBC's postgame is going to have next weekend's TV schedule.
If the single digit temps  
old man : 1/1/2017 11:41 pm : link
for GB next w/e are correct, I prefer 1 on Sunday over 830 pm Saturday.
It'll be 430 Sunday for ratings IMO
RE: Just a hunch  
B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:42 pm : link
In comment 13299681 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Oakland @ Houston--Sat @ 4:30pm

Det @ Sea--Sat @ 8pm

Mia @ Pit--Sun @ 1pm

NYG @ GB--Sun @ 4:30pm


This is the most likely scenario. Right on point.
Early GB forecast from weather.com  
sjnyfan : 1/1/2017 11:42 pm : link
Sat High 13, Low 4

Sun 17/9
Since this is the pinned thread.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link
Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.
I remember  
jamesmichaelworm : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link
Rodgers having a century to throw last time we played them
Paul Schwartz (NY Post)  
lawguy9801 : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link
Says NYG-GB "probably" the 4:25 Sunday game.
I want to beat these stupid twatnuggets  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link
with their stupid twatnugget fans with their stupid twatnugget hats.
Giants Packers  
LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:44 pm : link
Is far and away the headliner for next week and will get all of the hype this week. What an otherwise terrible slate of games. That raider-Texan game is about the least enticing playoff game I've ever seen on paper given the qb mess
If we don't score 21 points on that shit secondary  
Geomon : 1/1/2017 11:45 pm : link
We deserve to lose.
RE: Since this is the pinned thread.  
B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link
In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.


Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.
NBC just said  
BlackLight : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link
that Detroit is playing Saturday night, so basically a lock that we're Sunday afternoon.
Rewatching Week 5  
est1986 : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link
Eddie Lacey killed us. So did our pass protection. Green Bay dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Nelson was held in check for the most part, Cobb and Adams did the most damage. Leon Hall got abused this game as well. We can beat this team with a second shot at them.
It's Sunday  
LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:46 pm : link
Al michaels just said it

Well he said the lions seahawk game will be Saturday, so process of elimination tells us it's Sunday
lions seahawks are saturday night  
markky : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link
per al michaels
Giants will play on Sunday  
Simms11 : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link
since they said Detroit will be playing Saturday in Seattle
NBC  
MookGiants : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link
just said their game is Seattle, so that means they are the 8 oclock game saturday night.

Which puts Giants at 415 on sunday
Al Michaels confirms  
lawguy9801 : 1/1/2017 11:47 pm : link
Det-Sea is the Sat night game.

So we'll be late Sunday.
So Giants at 425 like we suspected  
B in ALB : 1/1/2017 11:48 pm : link
Last game of the weekend. Good. Let's go.
Lions just completed a Hail Mary against that secondary  
LatHarv83 : 1/1/2017 11:48 pm : link
Too little too late most likely, but encouraging
this game isn't over yet  
markky : 1/1/2017 11:48 pm : link
td hail mary
RE: .  
clatterbuck : 1/1/2017 11:49 pm : link
In comment 13299635 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Seattle is gonna kill Detroit.


Not so sure about that. Seattle is not playing that well.
On my Twitter account  
Bluesbreaker : 1/1/2017 11:52 pm : link
it's all saying Sunday @ 4:30
I have no idea if it's true but thats the speculation
I guess . Rather play Sunday then Saturday
RE: Since this is the pinned thread.  
clatterbuck : 1/1/2017 11:52 pm : link
In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.


Flew into Milwaukee and drove to GB in for NFC championship.
Giants are on the CUSP of something great  
Coach Mason : 1/1/2017 11:53 pm : link
Believe and enjoy the ride!!!
I feel good about this defense getting another crack at Green Bay  
Greg from LI : 1/1/2017 11:54 pm : link
Apple missed most of that game, Snacks missed part of the game, and they hadn't quite gelled yet. The D is playing on a different level now.
neither team  
area junc : 1/1/2017 11:55 pm : link
is the same as when they played in October

They caught us at our lowpoint (that 2 week period following the WAS loss). Apple and DRC were injured. Jennings was a surprise inactive.
We played real uninspired ball that game.

That said, Rodgers is playing at an MVP level. Both teams improved. You've got to like our running game getting hot.
NFL Network  
Simms11 : 1/1/2017 11:55 pm : link
shows the game at 4:40 Sunday
4:40 pm sunday  
micky : 1/1/2017 11:56 pm : link
.
RE: NFL Network  
NYerInMA : 1/1/2017 11:56 pm : link
In comment 13299743 Simms11 said:
Quote:
shows the game at 4:40 Sunday


NBC also shows Sunday at 4:40.
If you thought Aikman and Buck  
Matt in SGS : 1/1/2017 11:56 pm : link
Were rooting against the Giants tonight, holy shit, wait until next Sunday. Anything Rodgers will do is going to get 50 camera angles. And Aikman doesn't want the Giants anywhere near Dallas in round 2. Time for the radio feed next week.
Green Bay Forecast For Next Sunday  
looie : 1/1/2017 11:57 pm : link
Partly sunny, high of 21 deg. Which means that it'll probably be in the teens and dropping throughout the game.
Ralph V  
Bluesbreaker : 1/1/2017 11:59 pm : link
Sunday 4:40
It's hard to compare as both teams have changed  
beatrixkiddo : 1/1/2017 11:59 pm : link
Considerably.

GB lost Lacy, Cobb, most of their secondary, gained Cook, have a rookie WR in Addison being a big contributor, and Rogers of course playing lights out and carrying the team on his back. Also, Jordy has gotten his legs back under him after last years injury.

We have 2 starting CBS that we're out earlier back, and a much improved Defense all around thatbwe didn't see against GB. Unfortunately, our Offense hasn't changed much at all outside of developing a better run game with Paul Perkins.

What we need to win is our defense needs to make its best performance of the season next week, Eli can't make any mistakes, Beckham needs to stay involved, and we have to feed Perkins more than we ever have. That's the keys to victory.
I think the game is on Sunday at 4:40p  
B in ALB : 12:01 am : link
But not completely sure. Reports, tweets, instagrams and Facebooks are still confiming along with some BBI posts.

If you guys hear anything please post.
A very simplistic view, but watching that game  
ChaChing : 12:02 am : link
seems we'd do well to line up OBJ right often, as well as whichever other WRs like King with speed up the sideline various other times. And Shep who really looks quick when he gets the ball in addition to being pretty physical, even from the slot

Also hopeful the run game is at least productive as it's been recently with PP & some OL improvement

Then count on the D to make it tough on GB even, though it still won't be easy with AR on fire atm

We're good at knocking off streaking teams fwiw...GB is a good place to start. Again nothing is easy, but you could argue this to be the toughest match-up until the SB (esp vs NE)
RE: I think the game is on Sunday at 4:40p  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:02 am : link
In comment 13299758 B in ALB said:
Quote:
But not completely sure. Reports, tweets, instagrams and Facebooks are still confiming along with some BBI posts.

If you guys hear anything please post.


Yes, it is at 4:40PM ET on Sunday, televised on FOX.
Eric  
B in ALB : 12:03 am : link
Come on bud. I'm joking.
If GB and rogers turn it into a shootout  
micky : 12:03 am : link
then the Giants are in trouble..meaning the defense isn't holding up and the O then has to put up likely 30+ points which they haven't done.

pressure is on the defense next week
Offense needs to step up next week  
WillVAB : 12:04 am : link
OL needs to play their best game and not commit Drive killing penalties. The receivers need to make plays. Eli has to be sharp. No turnovers.

If the offense plays a good game, the Giants will win. The defense will keep Rodgers in check.
Giants/Packers  
bceagle05 : 12:05 am : link
at Lambeau in January is pretty fucking cool. Worst case, we root for Rodgers to torch Dallas the following week.
GB -6.5  
Sean : 12:05 am : link
.
RE: Giants/Packers  
Sean : 12:06 am : link
In comment 13299768 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
at Lambeau in January is pretty fucking cool. Worst case, we root for Rodgers to torch Dallas the following week.


I'm not thinking about Rodgers playing in Dallas right now. The hell with that. I want a win.
Back of the napkin costs..  
BigBlue89 : 12:07 am : link
Looks like around $1200 per person if you want to head out there for the game.

Tempted but I went in 2008 and 2012. Probably want to hope for the best and maybe go somewhere else if the opportunity arises.
.  
GiantsBRFan2 : 12:12 am : link
@RJinVegas
#Giants money keeps POURING in ... #Packers opened -7.5, steamed down to -4.5 in less than eight minutes of betting.
The Giants defense has been amazing, if the offense doesn't play  
GeorgeFox : 12:36 am : link
better there is now way 10 points will stand up against Aaron Rodgers.
RE: If you thought Aikman and Buck  
Run with 81 : 12:38 am : link
In comment 13299750 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
Were rooting against the Giants tonight, holy shit, wait until next Sunday. Anything Rodgers will do is going to get 50 camera angles. And Aikman doesn't want the Giants anywhere near Dallas in round 2. Time for the radio feed next week.


It's Radio feed fr me Every Week!! Serious!!
Joe Buck sounded more excited on Cousins' deep completion today  
Greg from LI : 2:10 am : link
Than for Plax's SB winning touchdown.



You know Joe and Troy are dying for a Green Bay/Dallas showdown.  
bceagle05 : 2:32 am : link
I'd love for the Giants to spoil that party.
Road Warriors Baby  
Rick in Dallas : 5:20 am : link
What a blessing this season has been after the past 4 seasons. It was totally unexpected .

Look if our defense plays as well as it has this past month we have a good shot against the Pack even against a hot AR.

Our running game needs to continue to improve so we can control TOP especially in cold weather.

Eli needs to play turnover free football next Sunday.

We can beat the Packers.let' do this GMEN!!
Tough game  
jeff57 : 8:16 am : link
But I still prefer it to going to Seattle.
RE: RE: Since this is the pinned thread.  
mrvax : 8:31 am : link
In comment 13299709 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:


Quote:


Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.



Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.


Right. Fly into Chicago, get shot and miss the game.
RE: Joe Buck sounded more excited on Cousins' deep completion today  
mrvax : 8:40 am : link
In comment 13299868 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Than for Plax's SB winning touchdown.


Right after that pass, Buck was saying, "now Cousins just has to blah, blah, blah...."

I immediately said aloud, "Nah, Cousins just needs to throw an INT." Which he promptly did.
RE: RE: RE: Since this is the pinned thread.  
Sec 103 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 13299971 mrvax said:
Quote:
In comment 13299709 B in ALB said:


Quote:


In comment 13299701 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:


Quote:


Flights to GB suck - is Big Blue Travel doing anything? Appleton is better but you then have to rent a car.



Chicago then drive up. It's only 200 miles.



Right. Fly into Chicago, get shot and miss the game.


LOL
Line up King on the right  
RobCarpenter : 9:00 am : link
And move OBJ all over the field.

The Packers DBs can't cover the right side of the field.

And Cruz should play limited snaps.
..  
26.2 : 9:19 am : link
Last time I went there, I flew into MIL and drove. Maybe a 2 hr drive. Flights were under 300 at the time I think.
RE: Line up King on the right  
AnnapolisMike : 9:29 am : link
In comment 13300034 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
And move OBJ all over the field.

The Packers DBs can't cover the right side of the field.

And Cruz should play limited snaps.


I think I like Cruz's experience in this situation, especially if the weather is cold. In a game that will likely come down to one or two plays...I like having a veteran in there.
biggest problem against  
bc4life : 9:33 am : link
Packers was lack of a pass rush
Green Bay gameplan is easy...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:42 am : link
Rodgers will spread us out with as many receivers he can get on the field at once.

First, he will look for the weakest cover guys such as Wade or Sensabaugh and pick on them alot.

Then he will see if the Giants want to put themselves at risk by having Adams or Collins matched up with someone, and then he will immediately go at them.

Lastly, he will wait to see if Apple or DRC get a bit lazy and try some deep ones.

Likely he avoids Jenkins b/c of last time...
Giants Offense is Key  
Sammo85 : 10:03 am : link
Rodgers is going to put up some points. There's no way we hold them to under 13 or 14 points.

If Eli and the offense don't control the clock and push the ball all over the field, this could be ugly and be over quick.

Packers are going to try and blitz heavy early and force turnovers.

I agree the Giant offense needs to find a way to get  
Jimmy Googs : 10:07 am : link
at least 17 points on their own (not via turnovers).

And absolutely cannot get zero in the 1QTR...
How happy is GB...  
x meadowlander : 10:13 am : link
...drawing Big Blue?

This season, the Giants are THE team nobody wants to draw in the playoffs!

"I AM THE ONE WHO KNOCKS!"
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2016
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by Arribus Web Development