ESPN 980 - Worst Redskins Loss In a long time ZogZerg : 6:43 am Lots of Giants fans at the game yesterday. Great time. Fun listening to 980 on the way home. They said yesterday and again this morning that yesterday's loss was the worse loss for the redskins that they can remember in a long time. It's great that the Giants won yesterday!



Open venting going on right now.....





It is a beautiful day in Maryland/DC djstat : 6:58 am Hearing the whining of the Redskins. A friend of mine who is a Skins fan, wrote on facebook, "Time to pay the Captain (Kirk). Then he throws 2nd INT and writes, "Never mind, we need to move on."



For a game that was of "no significance" to the Giants... GloryDayz : 6:58 am in terms of post season seeding, I still wanted the win BIG TIME...



This is exactly why. Would have hated to see the Skins make it through to the playoffs through the Giants.



It was glorious Joey in VA : 7:17 am Everything to play for, playoffs, shiny new contract and Cousins shit the bed. What a big mouthed do-nothing.

Keep it coming JOrthman : 7:52 am I haven't been in VA for a few years, would love to hear all the reactions. How are the fans taking it? What excuses are they coming up with?

JOrthman: Giants_ROK : 7:58 am I've seen some posts of yours looking for streams once in a while.



If you're still in Korea, you may know that AFN Pacific will be showing the playoff games and it's possible that MBC Sports+ will be showing them, too.



MBC Sports+ has been showing the Sunday, Monday and Thursday night games and has been advertising the Super Bowl, so if you don't have access to AFN, that network might be a good option for you. GOOOOO GIANTS!!!!!



Sir: Your Great Fukking Plate of Ass Whoopping gidiefor : Mod : 8:01 am Wooo Hooo!!

RE: JOrthman: JOrthman : 8:31 am : link

Thanks. We don't have AFN in our apartment. Only time I have access to it is when I'm at work. Usually for games I have to get up super early and watch on my laptop on NFL.com. It gets hard to follow any other teams or sports though. It is hard enough to keep track of the Giants with the time difference.

I hear you. Giants_ROK : 8:33 am Good luck watching the rest of the way. It's been worth it getting up at some of these ungodly hours.

I was shocked by NoPeanutz : 8:35 am how much DC sucked yesterday. But if you fill up your team with overpaid insecure Napoleans ("You like that" Cousins, Loser Norman, Crip Killer) they won't show any guts when it counts.

RE: They are truly in shock NoPeanutz : 8:47 am : link

Eagle fans are hateful. Dallas fans are front runners. And Skins fans are delusional.



All last week on 980 they were snowballing their predictions, from the unlikely to the unreasonable to the insane. From "Starters will play a half" to " One quarter" to "McAdoo should be fired if starters play at all."

My favorite praise heaped on these world-beaters was "the Redskins run the best three TE set in the league." Or "With an average defense this team is a Super Bowl contender."

Eagle fans are hateful. Dallas fans are front runners. And Skins fans are delusional. All last week on 980 they were snowballing their predictions, from the unlikely to the unreasonable to the insane. From "Starters will play a half" to " One quarter" to "McAdoo should be fired if starters play at all." My favorite praise heaped on these world-beaters was "the Redskins run the best three TE set in the league." Or "With an average defense this team is a Super Bowl contender." Gross.

If you go to the website for WJFK Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:48 am You'll see a headline that John Feinstein expects the Redskins to easily handle the Giants! Stick to golf, John! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Just reported NoPeanutz : 8:48 am Gruden took the ball instead of deferring at the coin toss, because he expected the Giants to start backups in the second half. What a weird team.

RE: RE: RE: It was glorious - LS Bleedin Blue : 8:54 am How do you like me now!

I was at the game yesterday Someguy1978 : 9:26 am In section 140, row 1. I got my tickets on stubhub yesterday around 9:30. Only paid $400 for the two seats. There was A LOT of blue in the stadium. Skins fans should be embarrassed for not showing up. They don't haveven a home field advantage at FedEx.

You can listen to the great melt down on 106.7fm bradshaw44 : 9:41 am On the junkies. And you can watch it on channel 846 CSN on local Xfinity. This is awesome. Fans want Kirk gone hahaha

RE: Just reported bradshaw44 : 9:47 am : link

Quote: Gruden took the ball instead of deferring at the coin toss, because he expected the Giants to start backups in the second half. What a weird team.



If this is true he should be fired. How our coach, with nothing on the line, knew to keep our guys prepared to play yet the coach with the playoffs on the line doesn't prepare as if everything is on the line is just crazy.

RE: Just reported GloryDayz : 9:52 am : link

Quote: Gruden took the ball instead of deferring at the coin toss, because he expected the Giants to start backups in the second half. What a weird team.



To be fair, a lot of people thought that too, despite McAdoo's comments during the week. Aikman & Buck kept saying the same thing before half time.



To be fair, a lot of people thought that too, despite McAdoo's comments during the week. Aikman & Buck kept saying the same thing before half time. They werent playing against TC, McAdoo at HC... not the same generation, old fashioned values. McAdoo developed behind McCarthy who sits starters in "meaningless" games

RE: I hear you. JOrthman : 9:53 am : link

Quote: Good luck watching the rest of the way. It's been worth it getting up at some of these ungodly hours.



Yeah must better then last year. Nothing worse then getting up at 2am to watch them play like crap and then have to go to work.

RE: RE: Just reported tony stg : 9:53 am : link

It's true. Sonny J asked him that question at the post game press conference and that was Gruden's response.



Love being able to sit in the Florida sun and listen to all the misery on 980 am. Happy New Year, indeed!!!











It's true. Sonny J asked him that question at the post game press conference and that was Gruden's response. Love being able to sit in the Florida sun and listen to all the misery on 980 am. Happy New Year, indeed!!!

RE: RE: Just reported bradshaw44 : 9:55 am : link

Yea but the opposing coach told you he wasn't pulling them. With the playoffs on the line whether you believe him or not you play as if it's fact. It doesn't hurt you to be prepared but it sure does when you aren't prepared.

It really seems like an_idol_mind : 10:01 am the Redskins thought the Giants were going to pull starters and thus weren't as prepared as they should have been with the playoffs on the line.

RE: I was at the game yesterday Rover : 10:01 am : link

Quote: In section 140, row 1. I got my tickets on stubhub yesterday around 9:30. Only paid $400 for the two seats. There was A LOT of blue in the stadium. Skins fans should be embarrassed for not showing up. They don't haveven a home field advantage at FedEx.

I was surprised at how much blue I saw, I live nearby and didn't go figuring they'd play backups and lose, I thought many Giants fans woulda done the sNe. Now I wish I went.



I was surprised at how much blue I saw, I live nearby and didn't go figuring they'd play backups and lose, I thought many Giants fans woulda done the sNe. Now I wish I went. What was the % of Giants fans?

RE: It was glorious ep in md : 10:02 am : link

Quote: Everything to play for, playoffs, shiny new contract and Cousins shit the bed. What a big mouthed do-nothing.



Yet they will have to offer >$100 M for his long term deal. Or perhaps pay the increase on the franchise QB salary for the 2nd year.

bhahahaha "you like that" ? yes, yes i do gtt350 : 10:07 am

Biggest win in McAdoo's young HC career trueblueinpw : 10:07 am : link This was a huge decision for McAdoo. Win by playing your starters without any injuries and you look like a champ. That's where we are today. But like most big HC decisions this one could just as easily gone the other way. Lose the game or win the game with a serious injury to Eli or Snacks or OBJ or Jackrabbit or DRC or Will Tye, well maybe not Will Tye but if someone was hurt then McAdoo would be crucified in the media.



But really, and this is obviously with the benefit of hindsight, McAdoo made the best decision, play to win the game. It sends just the right message to the team and I think this win will go down as a signature game for Big Balls Ben. This is McAdoo's team today. No doubt about that. And McAdoo's team isn't playing scared, they've got some swagger now as they head into Green Bay.



For the Washington team, there are serious questions because that team played like they would be gifted a game. Huge mistake but it goes to show that coaching isn't just about Xs and Os because Gruden obviously thought the Giants would be afraid to play full speed with starters and that they could just chalk up the W.

If they franchise him again I think it's a waste bradshaw44 : 10:08 am This season showed you all you need to know about cousins. And it all boils down to, he can win if he has a good supporting cast. I would lump him in with Kerry Collins and Jake Delhomme. They can get you to the dance but they won't be the one to win the dance-off. They will need another super star at another position to take over and win the game for the team.

It's funny to listen to them not give any credit to the Giants. yatqb : 10:15 am Just what Washington didn't do...well, you played a dynamic defense, idiots!

RE: It's funny to listen to them not give any credit to the Giants. JOrthman : 10:38 am Thats par for the course with Skins fans.

Quote: Just what Washington didn't do...well, you played a dynamic defense, idiots!



Thats par for the course with Skins fans.

RE: Biggest win in McAdoo's young HC career phillygiant : 10:57 am Bigger than the Dallas game? Really?

Quote: This was a huge decision for McAdoo. Win by playing your starters without any injuries and you look like a champ. That's where we are today. But like most big HC decisions this one could just as easily gone the other way. Lose the game or win the game with a serious injury to Eli or Snacks or OBJ or Jackrabbit or DRC or Will Tye, well maybe not Will Tye but if someone was hurt then McAdoo would be crucified in the media.



But really, and this is obviously with the benefit of hindsight, McAdoo made the best decision, play to win the game. It sends just the right message to the team and I think this win will go down as a signature game for Big Balls Ben. This is McAdoo's team today. No doubt about that. And McAdoo's team isn't playing scared, they've got some swagger now as they head into Green Bay.



For the Washington team, there are serious questions because that team played like they would be gifted a game. Huge mistake but it goes to show that coaching isn't just about Xs and Os because Gruden obviously thought the Giants would be afraid to play full speed with starters and that they could just chalk up the W.



Bigger than the Dallas game?



Bigger than the Dallas game? Really?

There is nothing better for a Giants fan mterrence : 11:03 am : link If you live in the DC, Dallas or Philly listening to their sports radio or read their newspapers after the Giants beat them especially in the case of yesterday when they eliminate Washington in the season finale. I live in the DC area and my sister is a fan of that team (don't know when that happened since she was a Bronco fan through high school and she was born in Colorado, but oh well)