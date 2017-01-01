Wash. Post: Skins should have seen it coming: Teams hate

|
In pro sports, never overlook the importance of hate. Memories are long, the same families own teams for decades, and snits among the filthy rich, bless ’em, can last an eternity.
Take the case of the New York Giants’ season-splattering 19-10 win over Washington on Sunday at FedEx Field, which knocked the Redskins out of a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season even though the game was meaningless — for postseason implications, at least — for the Giants.
Sports has plenty of animosity. But there are few examples as out in the open as the feud between Giants President and CEO John Mara, who headed the NFL committee that crippled Washington with $36 million in salary cap penalties in 2012, and Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, who despises him for it.
At the time, Mara said the penalty should have been even tougher — “they’re lucky they didn’t lose draft picks” — which nearly prevented Washington from trading up in the 2012 draft to take Robert Griffin III.
The Redskins retaliated by putting that quote on their bulletin board before their next game against the Giants. After a one-point Washington win, Snyder was overheard by several media members saying to staff, “I hate those [expletives].”
Every player on the Washington side should have seen this coming. Coach Jay Gruden should have spelled it out. When Giants Coach Ben McAdoo said, several days before the game, that all his starters would play, including quarterback Eli Manning, rather than rest on the safe sideline, every Redskins fan should have taken him at his word.
When McAdoo was asked how long his starters would play and answered “They’re going to play the game,” it should have felt like an intimidating finger being pointed in Washington’s face.
“We’re looking to build a physical, heavy-handed, tough road team,” McAdoo added. In other words, the Giants were coming to Washington to practice their manhandling. New York was going to come to FedEx Field and try to do exactly what Carolina had done to the Redskins two weeks ago — run the ball down Washington’s throat and stuff the Redskins’ running game.
The Redskins’ response? They must have been napping. Too busy being happy or planning for a likely wild-card weekend against the Seahawks in lovely Seattle. Hey, aren’t we in control of our own destiny again? How could there be any problem?
“We keep dropping the ball when the lights get bright. It just drives me insane. .& #8201;.& #8201;. People keep putting us in position [to make the playoffs], and we just don’t do it,” infuriated defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois said. “It was all our fault. Everything is in your corner, and you have all the pieces you need. Then that team that wasn’t even playing for anything — and we beat them in their house — now they beat us in our house when it counts.”
That’s right. And the primary reason is that the Redskins simply weren’t ready. Somehow, they didn’t notice the warning in McAdoo’s midweek words. They didn’t understand their foe and the Giants’ long-standing NFL ethic of always playing to win. When Manning was asked whether it was discussed when he might come out of this game, he said, “No, never came up all week. Our whole mind-set is to win the game.”
Gruden echoed the thought when asked whether he thought the Giants ever intended to pull several healthy starters at any point as a safety measure, “I doubt it. It seemed like Coach McAdoo had a plan in place.”
Apparently it was: Be ready to play.
Were the Redskins ready?
“You’d like to think so,” Gruden said. “The results say otherwise.”
Hate. So useful, at times. Don’t you just hate it?
| game, look ahead to the following week, substitute liberally and that the Redskins would be sky high in their house with all to gain, all to lose..
Good thing I never wager on games..
Excited to be heading to Green Bay once again..It's Eli time. Finally!
|Hate Dan Snyder.
| Not kicking the field goal was a clear signal that McAdoo was using the remainder of the game as a tune-up. Leading by ten with his defense playing lights-out, FG was the obvious call for a coach focused exclusively on winning. Instead, McAdoo gave his offense what he felt it needed: an extra opportunity to make a play under pressure and capitalize in the red zone. They failed, and the tide turned - almost decisively. The handling of Beckham and a slightly-dinged Jenkins made it clear that McAdoo was striking a balance between winning the game and preparing for next week - with the emphasis on the latter. (Name that sports-themed Broadway musical reference.)
The reality for Washington is even worse than that article suggests. The Giants weren't driven by hate. They were driven by a sensible agenda, on which winning was important only to the extent it served a higher priority.
In comment 13300057 Big Blue Blogger said:
I'm not sure going for it on 4th down is indicative of letting up. In fact, based on playcalling in previous games, I'd argue that it was the opposite. He was trying to step on their throat. He's gone for it on 4th down a bunch in that situation this year.
|;)
| "Gruden echoed the thought when asked whether he thought the Giants ever intended to pull several healthy starters at any point as a safety measure, “I doubt it. It seemed like Coach McAdoo had a plan. "
When asked in the post game presser why he took the ball on the opening kickoff instead of deferring Gruden said "I thought Eli would sit the second half so I wanted to give him one less possession."
So he, and it seems everyone else in DC, planned for the Giants to roll over.
|
In comment 13300140 tony stg said:
This could have been the Skins' mindset going in, that McAdoo would substitute freely and that the Giants would effectively mail it in(my thoughts) and look past the Skins