Wash. Post: Skins should have seen it coming: Teams hate

In pro sports, never overlook the importance of hate. Memories are long, the same families own teams for decades, and snits among the filthy rich, bless ’em, can last an eternity.



Take the case of the New York Giants’ season-splattering 19-10 win over Washington on Sunday at FedEx Field, which knocked the Redskins out of a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season even though the game was meaningless — for postseason implications, at least — for the Giants.



Sports has plenty of animosity. But there are few examples as out in the open as the feud between Giants President and CEO John Mara, who headed the NFL committee that crippled Washington with $36 million in salary cap penalties in 2012, and Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, who despises him for it.



At the time, Mara said the penalty should have been even tougher — “they’re lucky they didn’t lose draft picks” — which nearly prevented Washington from trading up in the 2012 draft to take Robert Griffin III.



The Redskins retaliated by putting that quote on their bulletin board before their next game against the Giants. After a one-point Washington win, Snyder was overheard by several media members saying to staff, “I hate those [expletives].”







Every player on the Washington side should have seen this coming. Coach Jay Gruden should have spelled it out. When Giants Coach Ben McAdoo said, several days before the game, that all his starters would play, including quarterback Eli Manning, rather than rest on the safe sideline, every Redskins fan should have taken him at his word.



When McAdoo was asked how long his starters would play and answered “They’re going to play the game,” it should have felt like an intimidating finger being pointed in Washington’s face.



“We’re looking to build a physical, heavy-handed, tough road team,” McAdoo added. In other words, the Giants were coming to Washington to practice their manhandling. New York was going to come to FedEx Field and try to do exactly what Carolina had done to the Redskins two weeks ago — run the ball down Washington’s throat and stuff the Redskins’ running game.



The Redskins’ response? They must have been napping. Too busy being happy or planning for a likely wild-card weekend against the Seahawks in lovely Seattle. Hey, aren’t we in control of our own destiny again? How could there be any problem?









“We keep dropping the ball when the lights get bright. It just drives me insane. .& #8201;.& #8201;. People keep putting us in position [to make the playoffs], and we just don’t do it,” infuriated defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois said. “It was all our fault. Everything is in your corner, and you have all the pieces you need. Then that team that wasn’t even playing for anything — and we beat them in their house — now they beat us in our house when it counts.”



That’s right. And the primary reason is that the Redskins simply weren’t ready. Somehow, they didn’t notice the warning in McAdoo’s midweek words. They didn’t understand their foe and the Giants’ long-standing NFL ethic of always playing to win. When Manning was asked whether it was discussed when he might come out of this game, he said, “No, never came up all week. Our whole mind-set is to win the game.”



Gruden echoed the thought when asked whether he thought the Giants ever intended to pull several healthy starters at any point as a safety measure, “I doubt it. It seemed like Coach McAdoo had a plan in place.”



Apparently it was: Be ready to play.



Were the Redskins ready?



“You’d like to think so,” Gruden said. “The results say otherwise.”



Hate. So useful, at times. Don’t you just hate it?



















Ridiculous Deej : 8:46 am : link DRC was motivated by an owners feud? Only idiot sports reporters can come up with this nonsense.



Teams do hate though. The reason NFL division rivals would hate eachother is pretty clear. Playoff positioning aside, they play twice a year. Familiarity breeds contempt. If you're a 3rd year Giant, this was game 6 for you against Washington. Lots of opportunity for the hate to build. Memories of late hits, high hits, the guy who lingers on top of you after a tackle, the nut pincher in the fumble pile etc.

The Redskins got beat by a better team, its that simple. wgenesis123 : 8:47 am : link But BBI fans who live in the DC area must be thrilled at knocking the Redskins out of the playoffs. Sports radio should be interesting in Dc this week.

I totally believed we would not come to play in a meaningless Big Blue '56 : 8:47 am : link game, look ahead to the following week, substitute liberally and that the Redskins would be sky high in their house with all to gain, all to lose..



Good thing I never wager on games..



Excited to be heading to Green Bay once again..It's Eli time. Finally!

I thought nearly all of the NFL owners RobCarpenter : 8:53 am : link Hate Dan Snyder.

Don't think there was any animosity JerebilJ : 8:54 am : link Fueling DRC's play. But do I think Mara had a little "discussion" with Mcadoo regarding his motivation to win vs sitting his starters, absolutely.

RE: I totally believed we would not come to play in a meaningless Victor in CT : 8:54 am : link

I had no doubt that they WOULD come to play. It's called INTEGRITY. You don't lay down to let another team walk into the playoffs, especially an ancient and hated rival owned by a dooshbag. McAdoo went up a few notches in my eyes. In comment 13300003 Big Blue '56 said:I had no doubt that they WOULD come to play. It's called INTEGRITY. You don't lay down to let another team walk into the playoffs, especially an ancient and hated rival owned by a dooshbag. McAdoo went up a few notches in my eyes.

RE: I thought nearly all of the NFL owners Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:02 am : link

Quote: Hate Dan Snyder.



There are obvious divisions between the owners - new money and traditional families - and Danny Boy has figured out enough to align himself with Jerruh. Maras, Rooneys obviously are on the other side of things. In comment 13300020 RobCarpenter said:There are obvious divisions between the owners - new money and traditional families - and Danny Boy has figured out enough to align himself with Jerruh. Maras, Rooneys obviously are on the other side of things.

I like how Mac has approached things micky : 9:10 am : link Aggressively and trying to set the tone of things.



Play hard once step between the white lines no matter circumstances.



It's how you win imo with being aggressive in approach.

Funny thing to me is that the Giants DID let up in the second half. Big Blue Blogger : 9:15 am : link Not kicking the field goal was a clear signal that McAdoo was using the remainder of the game as a tune-up. Leading by ten with his defense playing lights-out, FG was the obvious call for a coach focused exclusively on winning. Instead, McAdoo gave his offense what he felt it needed: an extra opportunity to make a play under pressure and capitalize in the red zone. They failed, and the tide turned - almost decisively. The handling of Beckham and a slightly-dinged Jenkins made it clear that McAdoo was striking a balance between winning the game and preparing for next week - with the emphasis on the latter. (Name that sports-themed Broadway musical reference.)



The reality for Washington is even worse than that article suggests. The Giants weren't driven by hate. They were driven by a sensible agenda, on which winning was important only to the extent it served a higher priority.

Agree. They let up and almost allowed a Redskin win Jimmy Googs : 9:19 am : link if not for DRC. Cousins was dialing in on certain reserve CBs and our FS Adams...

RE: Funny thing to me is that the Giants DID let up in the second half. Big Blue '56 : 9:20 am : link

B3, I think you're overthinking this (yes, you could be spot on)..Who knows what Ben's thinking was in eschewing the FG? He's pretty much been doing this all year In comment 13300057 Big Blue Blogger said:B3, I think you're overthinking this (yes, you could be spot on)..Who knows what Ben's thinking was in eschewing the FG? He's pretty much been doing this all year

RE: Funny thing to me is that the Giants DID let up in the second half. Britt in VA : 9:20 am : link

I'm not sure going for it on 4th down is indicative of letting up. In fact, based on playcalling in previous games, I'd argue that it was the opposite. He was trying to step on their throat. He's gone for it on 4th down a bunch in that situation this year. In comment 13300057 Big Blue Blogger said:I'm not sure going for it on 4th down is indicative of letting up. In fact, based on playcalling in previous games, I'd argue that it was the opposite. He was trying to step on their throat. He's gone for it on 4th down a bunch in that situation this year.

more a function ep in md : 9:21 am : link of the writer's own Redskin fan-based hate for New York Giants. I don't buy that current Washington players hate the Giants stemming from Synder's comment regarding the cap penalty imposed on their team 4 years ago.

I don't think Mara needed to talk to McAdoo about how to play it mfsd : 9:25 am : link I suspect Mac understands that the Giants have historic rivalries with our NFC East opponents that demand we play to win regardless of the situation.



Giants vs Redskins is about the closest thing in the NFL to a college football rivalry, especially when playing on the last day of the regular season. While free agency has create such player movement that old school team rivalries aren't as strong as they used to be, the NFC East is one division where those rivalries still run deep. Part of what makes it great.



When we review the job McAdoo did after however our playoff run ends, going 4-2 in the division and getting his team ready to beat the Skins yesterday are a big credit in his favor

By foregoing the FG, I think McAdoo wanted to put Jimmy Googs : 9:26 am : link another 7 on the board with the plan to really start sitting more guys knowing that would have been enough to win.



They didn't get it, so he was caught in the middle and we wound up with this middle-of-the-road approach.







RE: RE: Funny thing to me is that the Giants DID let up in the second half. GloryDayz : 9:28 am : link

I'm not sure going for it on 4th down is indicative of letting up. In fact, based on playcalling in previous games, I'd argue that it was the opposite. He was trying to step on their throat. He's gone for it on 4th down a bunch in that situation this year.



At the time I thought he was trying to get a TD, make it a 3 score game and maybe start pulling out starters.



If it worked & the Giants did jump to a 17-0 lead, at that point in the game, the Skins could have rolled over.



At the time I thought he was trying to get a TD, make it a 3 score game and maybe start pulling out starters.

If it worked & the Giants did jump to a 17-0 lead, at that point in the game, the Skins could have rolled over.

RE: Damn Yankees Big Blue Blogger : 9:32 am : link Quote: ;) Well played, Sir.



BB56: That particular fourth down did not fit McAdoo's pattern. He is aggressive when it makes strategic sense to be aggressive. That call was just dumb, if the objective was to win the game. The Giants were already well within Gould's range; and even if Foster had tipped the ball right to Beckham, there was a high probability of eventually settling for a field goal anyway. Giants_ROK said:Well played, Sir.BB56: That particular fourth down did not fit McAdoo's pattern. He is aggressive when it makes strategic sense to be aggressive. That call was just dumb, if the objective was to win the game. The Giants were already well within Gould's range; and even if Foster had tipped the ball right to Beckham, there was a high probability of eventually settling for a field goal anyway.

McAdoo PaulN : 9:39 am : link Has gone for it all season, but this situation was a little different, we had a 10 point lead and a 13 point lead would have been a lot better, I think McAdoo made a huge mistake there and I'm thrilled we won the game despite the bad call. The other stuff is all bullshit, this team, this coach needed no motivation other then the game itself and Mara knows and understands that his petty feuds mean shit to the team and the fans.

Gruden is lying... tony stg : 9:43 am : link "Gruden echoed the thought when asked whether he thought the Giants ever intended to pull several healthy starters at any point as a safety measure, “I doubt it. It seemed like Coach McAdoo had a plan. "



When asked in the post game presser why he took the ball on the opening kickoff instead of deferring Gruden said "I thought Eli would sit the second half so I wanted to give him one less possession."



So he, and it seems everyone else in DC, planned for the Giants to roll over.





On the Hate Meter, clatterbuck : 9:45 am : link I think Washington is actually number 3 behind Dallas and the god-cursed Iggles. If you want to go back in history, Washington owner George Preston Marshall used to bring the team band to NY and have it start playing getting off the train which pissed off the Maras. Sam Huff created and fueled a boatload of animosity toward the Giants after he was traded. And then there was the George Allen era (he was the Richard Nixon of football)which created a new standard for arrogance.

McAdoo knew the game was anything but meaningless BurlyMan : 10:04 am : link That's for the journalists. You don't go into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. This is a signature win that could carry the Giants forward.



RE: Gruden is lying... Big Blue '56 : 10:05 am : link

This could have been the Skins' mindset going in, that McAdoo would substitute freely and that the Giants would effectively mail it in(my thoughts) and look past the Skins In comment 13300140 tony stg said:This could have been the Skins' mindset going in, that McAdoo would substitute freely and that the Giants would effectively mail it in(my thoughts) and look past the Skins

I would say the players kept themselves larryflower37 : 10:25 am : link In the game.

If we were down 10-0 at half or worse. I think he would have started to sit people but they were playing so well.

I think it would have done more damage to shut it down at that point with the win in sight.

That's why he pull obj and jackrabbit only. Those are 2 we can't afford to lose and Manning has proven to be able to protect himself

RE: RE: RE: Funny thing to me is that the Giants DID let up in the second half. trueblueinpw : 10:33 am : link

Quote:



LOL DRC was motivated Bluesbreaker : 10:35 am : link The first pick the 5th of the season gained him a cool

$500,000 Incentive in his contract then topped it off

with a game ending pick . How do you like me now

Danny Boy