How are we going to outscore the Packers? Britt in VA : 10:37 am I'm as excited as anybody, but this is probably the worst match up we could possibly have going into this weekend.



The Packers are averaging 27 points per game.

The Giants are averaging 19.4 points per game.



The Giants offense has been held under 20 points nine times this year. The Packers offense has only been held under 20 points twice.



The Packers have scored over 30 points 5 times this year, including the past four games in a row. The Giants haven't scored 30 points at all this year.



I feel like these numbers reflect exactly what played out the last time we played them, when they were supposedly in a "funk", yet they maintained a 14 point lead comfortably throughout that game.



This offense is not built to play from behind. How are we going to keep up with them? Bad match up, IMO. Not loving our chances.

The way our defense is playing they may be able to win with 17 points. Gmen1982 : 10:41 am : link Should be entertaining game.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:43 am : : 10:43 am : link The Giants scored fewer than 20 points for the fifth consecutive game.

We are not going to outscore them NYG07 : 10:44 am : link If the Giants win this game it will be with defense. A couple of things about the first game:



1. Lacy ran wild in the first matchup. I don't expect GB to have much success this time around. It is very possible Rodgers will be their leading rusher.



2. The Giants could not run the ball at all. They have been much better lately and with the emergence of Perkins I expect a much better effort.



3. Rodgers had all day to throw. Literally. There was zero pressure and he still threw 2 picks to Jenkins. I expect Spags to trust his corners to cover one on one and send more blitzes

Beckham returning punts Patrick77 : 10:44 am : link DRC and Collins returning turnovers

A slow methodical offense that runs the ball halfway decent.



The Giants win this game if the Packers are kept to 17 or less points IMO. Beyond that who knows.

Stop it x meadowlander : 10:45 am : link Giants haven't given up 30 all year.



Last time, Rodgers didn't have to deal with DRC or Apple.



Giants will smother him, win by under 7.

Old-style Giants Football........ Simms11 : 10:47 am : link Defense keep the score close, run the ball, play efficient and turnover- free offense. We've shown that we don't need to score 30 or more points to win, but this game may be a little different against this hot team. Getting them off the field on 3rd down will be key and we have to tackle well in the cold!

we will not unless something magical happens mdc1 : 10:47 am : link seems like back to old school Parcells, Bear Bryant style football a running game with TOP and suffocating defense that stops the run and pressures Rodgers intensely.





They need to throw the ball down field more and be less predictable. ncfan : 10:47 am : link It may lead to some sacks,maybe and interception,but I think they have to do that to score more points here. The defense will keep them in it for most of the game. But then again, how many people thought that they would hold the skins to 10 points.

Have you seen the GB secondary? averagejoe : 10:48 am : link They can't cover. At all. They lost six games because of it and almost lost a few more. Somebody besides Beckham has to step up. Hate to say it but I hope Lewis or King split time with Cruz. I hope McAdoo takes a few shots downfield early on run downs. There are big play to be made . Get an early lead and go after Rodgers.

RE: ... Britt in VA : 10:49 am : link

Quote: The Giants scored fewer than 20 points for the fifth consecutive game.



Right, so they've score over 30 for the past 4 games in a row, and we've scored under 20 for the past 5 games in a row. That's a huge gap. Our defense is really good, but is it good enough to overcome that disparity? In comment 13300304 Eric from BBI said:Right, so they've score over 30 for the past 4 games in a row, and we've scored under 20 for the past 5 games in a row. That's a huge gap. Our defense is really good, but is it good enough to overcome that disparity?

I am thinking Carson53 : 10:49 am : link they may have to score at least 23-24 points to win.

I heard 'Buckman' say they only averaged about 15 points per

in the last 5 games this year. That was near the end of the game, when it looked wrapped up. If you hold GB to 20

or fewer points, then the defense did their job.

RE: They put up 38 points against Seattle's defense. arcarsenal : 10:50 am : link

Quote: .



Seattle's defense isn't quite the same without Thomas. Still impressive for the Packers but it's certainly worth pointing out. In comment 13300313 Britt in VA said:Seattle's defense isn't quite the same without Thomas. Still impressive for the Packers but it's certainly worth pointing out.

We outscore them by holding them bradshaw44 : 10:50 am : link To 9 points. Eli can get us 13 to 17 points per game.

We have to pay the piper at some point Johnny5 : 10:52 am : link Atlanta I think is averaging even more. I guess we take solace in the fact that the Redskins offensive points average was up there as well, not far behind GB and we held them to 10 pts.... coupled with the knowledge that the skins beat GB in November.



And then we just pray like hell that McAdoo has something up his sleeve with this offense that he's been saving for the playoffs.

They held the Packers to 6 second half points last time. Dave in Hoboken : 10:53 am : link Have to do something similar again. Defense is better now than it was earlier this year, too. Offense is what it is. It's going to come down to the defense for the rest of this season. Just the way it is.

RE: They put up 38 points against Seattle's defense. bradshaw44 : 10:53 am : link

Quote: .



The week after they lost Earl Thomas, the HOF QB of their defense. In comment 13300313 Britt in VA said:The week after they lost Earl Thomas, the HOF QB of their defense.

The offense looked a little better with OBJ there in the first half chris r : 10:54 am : link so fingers crossed.



RE: Beckham returning punts Carson53 : 10:56 am : link

Quote: DRC and Collins returning turnovers

A slow methodical offense that runs the ball halfway decent.



The Giants win this game if the Packers are kept to 17 or less points IMO. Beyond that who knows. .



Yep, put Beckham back there. I am tired of watching Harris

back there, he has been bad returning punts this year!

He made the Pro Bowl based on what he did last year, not this year. Sometimes they get to you a year later.

Personally, haven't watched the Pro Bowl for years. In comment 13300307 Patrick77 said:Yep, put Beckham back there. I am tired of watching Harrisback there, he has been bad returning punts this year!He made the Pro Bowl based on what he did last year, not this year. Sometimes they get to you a year later.Personally, haven't watched the Pro Bowl for years.

This team doesn't win shootouts yungdeeks : 11:03 am : link After an 11 win season, with 3 out of our last 4 games being wins against playoff caliber teams, we know our formula for winning games. Play great defense, take care of the football and make a few big plays on offense.



10-7 over Dallas

17-6 over Detroit

19-10 over Washington



It is a winning formula especially in January. We don't need to score 30 points, we would have won the last three games with 24 points combined.



Love to see Odell back there on punt returns next week. One big special teams play can make this game. Remember McQuarters fumble in Green Bay? None of that!

How were the 18-0 juggernaut/scoring machine, Big Blue '56 : 11:05 am : link not going to score more than 14 points?



D..The Packers haven't faced a D such as ours all year, imv..DRC and Apple didn't play against them the first time around.



Let Eli raise his game as I believe he will, continue to run better and limit Rodgers' damage WITH HIS LEGS..



I love our chances





Have a bad feeling about rogers and this packers micky : 11:05 am : link offense going off on the Giants Sunday. The Giants defense has been great but are due for a clunker. It happens..it's too much to ask from this defense to carry the team.



The offense isn't going stride for stride in a 30+ point game shoot out. Unfortunately, they are hitting rogers in his "ballistic mode"



Hey the Giants exceeded a lot of expectations this year and have leaps and bounds ahead of schedule into the future. Just a bad feeling about this match up imo

RE: Have a bad feeling about rogers and this packers mdc1 : 11:08 am : link

Quote: offense going off on the Giants Sunday. The Giants defense has been great but are due for a clunker. It happens..it's too much to ask from this defense to carry the team.



The offense isn't going stride for stride in a 30+ point game shoot out. Unfortunately, they are hitting rogers in his "ballistic mode"



Hey the Giants exceeded a lot of expectations this year and have leaps and bounds ahead of schedule into the future. Just a bad feeling about this match up imo



The only edge I see for us is a bad Green Bay game (unlikely due to us ruining them in the past), and perhaps Ben's knowledge about how to neutralize and attack their tendencies. Spags is the way if he can come up with something to get to Rodgers. Won't come from Eli and Beckham as they are too inconsistent. In comment 13300366 micky said:The only edge I see for us is a bad Green Bay game (unlikely due to us ruining them in the past), and perhaps Ben's knowledge about how to neutralize and attack their tendencies. Spags is the way if he can come up with something to get to Rodgers. Won't come from Eli and Beckham as they are too inconsistent.

RE: RE: They put up 38 points against Seattle's defense. WillVAB : 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13300313 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







Seattle's defense isn't quite the same without Thomas. Still impressive for the Packers but it's certainly worth pointing out.



And Russell Wilson threw about a million INT's that game. In comment 13300327 arcarsenal said:And Russell Wilson threw about a million INT's that game.

RE: Have a bad feeling about rogers and this packers Danny Kanell : 11:16 am : link

Quote: offense going off on the Giants Sunday. The Giants defense has been great but are due for a clunker. It happens..it's too much to ask from this defense to carry the team.



The offense isn't going stride for stride in a 30+ point game shoot out. Unfortunately, they are hitting rogers in his "ballistic mode"



Hey the Giants exceeded a lot of expectations this year and have leaps and bounds ahead of schedule into the future. Just a bad feeling about this match up imo



Noooo...micky has a bad feeling? Ya don't say! In comment 13300366 micky said:Noooo...micky has a bad feeling? Ya don't say!

GB WillVAB : 11:20 am : link Giants gave up 23 points the first time around without a few key defensive players. They played well enough to win but the offense couldn't get anything going.



Giants can win if they play a clean game offensively. The Packers will be trotting out a lot of backup players in their secondary Sunday.

RE: Have you seen the GB secondary? oldutican : 11:20 am : link

Quote: They can't cover. At all. They lost six games because of it and almost lost a few more. Somebody besides Beckham has to step up. Hate to say it but I hope Lewis or King split time with Cruz. I hope McAdoo takes a few shots downfield early on run downs. There are big play to be made . Get an early lead and go after Rodgers.



Yup. Eli & rest of offense need to rise to the occasion. In comment 13300321 averagejoe said:Yup. Eli & rest of offense need to rise to the occasion.

sorry gidiefor : Mod : 11:22 am : : 11:22 am : link this team took it up another notch on Sunday



I think they can contain Rogers -- the Giants have a much better defense than Detroit does - and Detroit was giving Rogers fits until a couple of their defensive backfield started falling later in the game



I think if the Giants play a tough physical game like they did against Dallas, Detroit and Washington - that GB will fall



Eli should be able to get two or three TDs against that backfield -- I don't think Stafford was throwing the ball all that well last night - and Detroit's Receiver Corps are nothing like the Giants Receiver Corps

RE: We are not going to outscore them djstat : 11:33 am : link

Quote: If the Giants win this game it will be with defense. A couple of things about the first game:



1. Lacy ran wild in the first matchup. I don't expect GB to have much success this time around. It is very possible Rodgers will be their leading rusher.



2. The Giants could not run the ball at all. They have been much better lately and with the emergence of Perkins I expect a much better effort.



3. Rodgers had all day to throw. Literally. There was zero pressure and he still threw 2 picks to Jenkins. I expect Spags to trust his corners to cover one on one and send more blitzes Don't you have to outscore a team to win the game? In comment 13300305 NYG07 said:Don't you have to outscore a team to win the game?

We don't have to outscore them to win Jimmy Googs : 11:34 am : link we just have to give up less points...

A Giants Ambush MasherJints : 11:36 am : link The Giants offensive output has categorized as pedestrian but, if critically analyzed we may find a specific purpose in its evolution. In most of the last 5 weeks there has been a concerted emphasis on the running game and Sunday I think they may have broke through in its development. If you look at the play calling there was 40-27 run to pass ratio which yielded 161 yards and the first 100 yard performance by a running back. Yet when Eli Manning needed to make a big play down field he laid a perfect pass to King down the sidelines between 2 defenders. What it showed is that the playoff touch may have emerged and the formula for defeating a high powered offense has passed it preliminary test.



If you couple an emerging running game with a smothering Defense the Giants may evolve into a Parcells like rendition of smash mouth football in route to placing the 5th trophy in the case. I believe that Eli Manning is feeling it (the champion challenge) and the 44 yard pass play to King may of assured him that he is ready. If you listen to his interview after the game you may notice the confident undertone in his summary.



During last OTA's many where pessimistic as to the Defensive cohesion and expected turn around. I for one wrote that I expected them to evolve into a top 10 D, if not top 5. Primarily because of the DL and Secondary. I also pointed out that our LB corps would surprise many. Well we are going into the playoffs with a D that is peaking and will be adding JPP to their DL. I believe we are about to witness a playoff run for the ages eliminating the top Offenses in the NFL, Green Bay, Dallas, Atlanta and New England/Pittsburgh.



I want to add another tidbit for optimism, the last time big brother Peyton won the Super Bowl little brother Eli followed by winning the following year. Last year Peyton was carried the an outstanding defensive performance, this year Eli has the best Defense heading into the playoffs. When we look at history one pattern has remained constant through its written account, history is cyclical. Another clue as to confidence may be found in Arron Rodgers interview when asked about the upcoming match up and 2011.



All told I believe the Giants are the most feared opponent in the Dance. Many of the participants have witnessed and experienced the exploits attributed to the Giants legacy in the recent past. While the Giants didn't quite make it to 12-4 record I had predicted or win their division, I'm overjoyed with the Giants being 11-5 going to the Dance with a chance at a 5th Super Bowl Championship.



My handle has changed, I was formally Makogman.



The Big Blue Wrecking Crew is back!



Go Giants!!!

Part of our low scoring is no shootouts (no garbage time stats) Eric on Li : 11:50 am : link the closest thing to a high scoring game we had was against the Eagles, we marched up and down the field on them outgaining them by about double the yards (470 vs. 280). We just didn't finish drive well (4 FG's, 1 turnover on downs in RZ, 3 INTs).



That said, even without getting into any shootouts our offense was middle of the pack in total yards per game (17th, just 20 more ypg would put them in the top 5). So we move the ball just fine, The biggest problem is that we haven't converted in the redzone. That issue continued yesterday and contributed immensely to each of our big losses (Steelers, first Redskins game, Packer game). Changing that 1 stat is the biggest X factor in any potential SB run for this team. Eli and Mac need to step their respective games up when it matters most.

Well, I agreed a LOT with Makogman... Johnny5 : 11:53 am : link ... so I can't argue with MasherJints!

Packers Secondary Is a Mess Suburbanites : 11:56 am : link If the Giants line holds up to their blitzes this is the game where good Eli should emerge. Their secondary is a complete mess and presents a big matchup problem especially with ODB. I can see ODB making Randall his hand puppet the way Plax made Al Harris his. The forecast is calling for a game time temperature of around 10 degrees which will favor the defense. I was at the first GB game this season. Eli had guys open all over the place, he missed them. The Giants also had a one legged DRC and essentially no Eli Apple. I get how the Pack is a better team now too but I actually think the Giants have a great chance here.

The Giants will have to score two shelovesnycsports : 12:06 pm : link Touchdowns to beat GreenBay. Which they will.

Giants score 24 they win IMO. GiantsUA : 12:07 pm : link As good as the Giants Defense is, GB scores in the 21 neighborhood.



Key is to knock Rodgers around, hit him early and often.