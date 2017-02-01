What QB would you take to start a franchise at present? yatqb : 1/2/2017 7:58 pm Is it Luck? Mariota? Carr? Prescott?

Luck. arcarsenal : 1/2/2017 8:00 pm : link And the first thing I'd do is build a strong OL to actually protect him so that he can flourish.

Luck djm : 1/2/2017 8:02 pm : link And by a wide margin

You might have to add Wentz to the options. Big Blue Blogger : 1/2/2017 8:03 pm : link There's a lot to like there.



I'd probably go with Luck, unless I were starting building an expansion team from scratch, and figured to be a few years away from serious contention.

Winston should be added although he would be near the bottom robbieballs2003 : 1/2/2017 8:05 pm : link of the list for me. Russell Wilson should be here too as.

Carr excites me the most, but Luck looked like the second coming yatqb : 1/2/2017 8:07 pm : link early on and is still young. I'm still going Carr.

I might go Wilson, Luck, Carr, Mariotta - that order SGMen : 1/2/2017 8:08 pm : link I think Russel Wilson, with an OL and some run game, is the best of the bunch. Luck is right there with him, you can't lose with either.



Mariotta's body of work isn't big enough for me to justify.

Carr. huygens20 : 1/2/2017 8:16 pm : link Younger than Luck, whose seem to hit a wall in terms of play. He's got too much Eli in him.. tries to make too many plays and throws into coverage too much.



Carr on a massive upswing potential

My order larryflower37 : 1/2/2017 8:18 pm : link Carr

Luck

Winston

Prescott

Mariota

Carr Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:32 pm : link And I love Luck. I think Carr is the next Aaron Rodgers.

Include me with the... Milton : 1/2/2017 8:32 pm : link Luck and it's not even close crowd.

Carr bradshaw44 : 1/2/2017 8:34 pm : link I think Luck has had some damage done to his mental game at this point due to a shit offensive line his first 5 seasons. He's been absolutely pummeled every year.

Luck chris r : 1/2/2017 8:34 pm : link dude just had a great season with very little help outside whats his name (the tiny WR).

Rodgers KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:35 pm : link Much better than any guys listed above. He'll be he best for the next 5 years. Probably longer. I'll take that to start a team.

Rogers? Huh? redwhiteandbigblue : 1/2/2017 8:38 pm : link A 33 y.o. To START a franchise? Yeah......No.Carr without question.

Yup. I'll take Rodgers KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:41 pm : link You take Carr. And I win for the next 5-7 years. I'm good with that.



He just turned 33 and he's a young 33. He'll play to 40 at a high level if he want to.

RE: Rodgers Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:43 pm : link

Much better than any guys listed above. He'll be he best for the next 5 years. Probably longer. I'll take that to start a team.



But that wasn't the question. In comment 13301647 KWALL2 said:But that wasn't the question.

Grigson is one of the worst LauderdaleMatty : 1/2/2017 8:43 pm : link GMs in the NFL. Luck. I like both Carr and Marriota a lot but Luck. Theyve just done the worst job on that OL.

BTW Prescott better LauderdaleMatty : 1/2/2017 8:45 pm : link Pray Elliot never gets hurt and they don't lose any of those OL

Not the question? KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:46 pm : link Which QB to start a franchise right now? I'll take Rodgers. The reason is im starting the franchise to win. Isn't that the point?

RE: Not the question? Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:48 pm : link

Which QB to start a franchise right now? I'll take Rodgers. The reason is im starting the franchise to win. Isn't that the point?



Jesus Christ. Did you read the whole post? In comment 13301688 KWALL2 said:Jesus Christ. Did you read the whole post?

Luck, Carr, clatterbuck : 1/2/2017 8:48 pm : link Prescott, Winston in that order. Haven't seen much of Mariotta and as far as Wentz...?

Rodgers is much better KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:49 pm : link I'm not starting the franchise with an inferior QB. I also think he will play for 5-7 more years at a much high level. That's enough to pick the guy above the younger guys.

RE: Rodgers is much better Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:50 pm : link

I'm not starting the franchise with an inferior QB. I also think he will play for 5-7 more years at a much high level. That's enough to pick the guy above the younger guys.



Holy shit, I'm not even disagreeing with you but this thread is specifically about 4 other QBs.



Why am I bothering? In comment 13301702 KWALL2 said:Holy shit, I'm not even disagreeing with you but this thread is specifically about 4 other QBs.Why am I bothering?

Are you kidding me? KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:51 pm : link The "whole post"? Are you telling me the point of the whole post is you can only choose out of those 4. Is that it?



The guy suggesting Wentz. Does he need to read the whole post?

Who the fuck mentioned Winston!!! KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:52 pm : link Go read the whole post now!

Wilson also mentioned KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:54 pm : link Hey Danny straighten that shit out. Clearly Wilson not mentioned in the whole post.

Hey, guys, bring back MGorga, will ya? yatqb : 1/2/2017 8:56 pm : link I'm laughing here...sorry for such a controversial question. j/k

For me it is Wilson NYG07 : 1/2/2017 9:03 pm : link I love Carr and Luck but Wilson is the best young QB in the NFL. He has arm strength, accuracy, mobility, poise and clutch play in the playoffs. He has a chance to win multiple superbowls IMO.

RE: Jameis Winston mrvax : 1/2/2017 9:20 pm : link

Quote: .



He'd be up there on my list. I think he's just going to get better. In comment 13301548 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:He'd be up there on my list. I think he's just going to get better.

RE: Carr AcidTest : 1/2/2017 9:32 pm : link

Quote: Winston, Luck in that order.



Agreed. In comment 13301803 mrvax said:Agreed.

I think Wentz looks the best SomeFan : 1/2/2017 9:35 pm : link He can throw on the run and has great touch on short passes. In our division, he is better than Prescott but on a much weaker team.

Sign me up with the Rogers crowd Stu11 : 1/2/2017 10:51 pm : link that will get me through the next 3 or 4 years and I'll worry about 2020 when its 2020. Physically that guy is on another level than any of the others. He has had a HOF career and at 33 he just may have played the best consecutive 6 weeks of his life. the throws he can make back peddling out of the pocket on the run should be illegal.

Luck old man : 1/2/2017 11:51 pm : link Old enough to lead, young enough to endure, and mobile enough to be a running threat:all that for a new franchise(young or a hodgepodge of men players).

Then any order of Carr, Mariota, Winston.

I hold reserve judgement on Dak:he's been blessed with that OL protection like TB has been while the others have paid some dues while an OL was built around them.

I know a diehard Colts fan NINEster : 12:43 am : link from Indy who is all about that team.



He's so bearish on Luck it's shocking. No matter what arguments you throw at him, he always resorts to "Luck throws picks" or "Jacksonville suddenly became a real problem with us once Luck took over".



It's possible a lot of this is "he's not Peyton Manning syndrome". I could see a bit of that myself with how Young wasn't accepted by Niner fans for a few years, and not being able to rationally see a good QB.



At the same time, the interceptions are real. And on the road in New England he's been terrible...unless it's BB's god given ability to embarrass the Colts every time there.



I like Derek Carr more for what he has done, and while you could say the Raiders have a pretty good OL, it's still Oakland at the end of the day. And their early playoff exit this year will prove it's his team after all.



I think Carr is better than not only Luck but easily better than Newton, Wilson, Kaepernick, etc. He was available to all NFL teams in 2014, just like Prescott this year.



And he's better than Prescott too.



What I like about Carr is a very good QB that wasn't a 1st rounder. Luck being #1 overall is too high a price for most teams to ever get.

Cam Newton geelabee : 1:13 am : link NFL MVP last year he is big and strong and unlike Luck and Carr he never gets hurt

Cam Newton is 27 Mike from SI : 1:18 am : link Russell Wilson is 28. Luck is 27.



Gotta be one of these guys to me. Get 8ish years out of a top player. You have no idea how these other guys develop, even Carr.