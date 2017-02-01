What QB would you take to start a franchise at present?

Is it Luck? Mariota? Carr? Prescott?
And the first thing I'd do is build a strong OL to actually protect him so that he can flourish.
There's a lot to like there.
I'd probably go with Luck, unless I were starting building an expansion team from scratch, and figured to be a few years away from serious contention.
of the list for me. Russell Wilson should be here too as.
early on and is still young. I'm still going Carr.
I think Russel Wilson, with an OL and some run game, is the best of the bunch. Luck is right there with him, you can't lose with either.
Mariotta's body of work isn't big enough for me to justify.
Younger than Luck, whose seem to hit a wall in terms of play. He's got too much Eli in him.. tries to make too many plays and throws into coverage too much.
Carr on a massive upswing potential
Carr
Luck
Winston
Prescott
Mariota
And I love Luck. I think Carr is the next Aaron Rodgers.
Luck and it's not even close crowd.
I think Luck has had some damage done to his mental game at this point due to a shit offensive line his first 5 seasons. He's been absolutely pummeled every year.
dude just had a great season with very little help outside whats his name (the tiny WR).
Much better than any guys listed above. He'll be he best for the next 5 years. Probably longer. I'll take that to start a team.
A 33 y.o. To START a franchise? Yeah......No.Carr without question.
You take Carr. And I win for the next 5-7 years. I'm good with that.
He just turned 33 and he's a young 33. He'll play to 40 at a high level if he want to.
But that wasn't the question.
GMs in the NFL. Luck. I like both Carr and Marriota a lot but Luck. Theyve just done the worst job on that OL.
Pray Elliot never gets hurt and they don't lose any of those OL
Which QB to start a franchise right now? I'll take Rodgers. The reason is im starting the franchise to win. Isn't that the point?
Jesus Christ. Did you read the whole post?
Prescott, Winston in that order. Haven't seen much of Mariotta and as far as Wentz...?
Could Happen! (my best Judy Tenuta)
I'm not starting the franchise with an inferior QB. I also think he will play for 5-7 more years at a much high level. That's enough to pick the guy above the younger guys.
Holy shit, I'm not even disagreeing with you but this thread is specifically about 4 other QBs.
Why am I bothering?
The "whole post"? Are you telling me the point of the whole post is you can only choose out of those 4. Is that it?
The guy suggesting Wentz. Does he need to read the whole post?
Already a stud and so young.
Go read the whole post now!
Hey Danny straighten that shit out. Clearly Wilson not mentioned in the whole post.
I'm laughing here...sorry for such a controversial question. j/k
That sounds super gay
I think Luck is insanely overrated.
I love Carr. I think he's a beast.
For my money... Give me a healthy Russell Wilson. Love everything about him.
+1
I love Carr and Luck but Wilson is the best young QB in the NFL. He has arm strength, accuracy, mobility, poise and clutch play in the playoffs. He has a chance to win multiple superbowls IMO.
;)
I said I was dissapointed in his recent play in the other thread but I'd take Luck. Rodgers is probably next for me despite his age.
I really like Jameis though. He reminds me a little of Eli. He makes dumb picks but big time throws. I hope he puts it all together
He'd be up there on my list. I think he's just going to get better.
Winston, Luck in that order.
Agreed.
He can throw on the run and has great touch on short passes. In our division, he is better than Prescott but on a much weaker team.
He's on a different level and will play 5+ years, an eternity in the NFL.
that will get me through the next 3 or 4 years and I'll worry about 2020 when its 2020. Physically that guy is on another level than any of the others. He has had a HOF career and at 33 he just may have played the best consecutive 6 weeks of his life. the throws he can make back peddling out of the pocket on the run should be illegal.
Old enough to lead, young enough to endure, and mobile enough to be a running threat:all that for a new franchise(young or a hodgepodge of men players).
Then any order of Carr, Mariota, Winston.
I hold reserve judgement on Dak:he's been blessed with that OL protection like TB has been while the others have paid some dues while an OL was built around them.
from Indy who is all about that team.
He's so bearish on Luck it's shocking. No matter what arguments you throw at him, he always resorts to "Luck throws picks" or "Jacksonville suddenly became a real problem with us once Luck took over".
It's possible a lot of this is "he's not Peyton Manning syndrome". I could see a bit of that myself with how Young wasn't accepted by Niner fans for a few years, and not being able to rationally see a good QB.
At the same time, the interceptions are real. And on the road in New England he's been terrible...unless it's BB's god given ability to embarrass the Colts every time there.
I like Derek Carr more for what he has done, and while you could say the Raiders have a pretty good OL, it's still Oakland at the end of the day. And their early playoff exit this year will prove it's his team after all.
I think Carr is better than not only Luck but easily better than Newton, Wilson, Kaepernick, etc. He was available to all NFL teams in 2014, just like Prescott this year.
And he's better than Prescott too.
What I like about Carr is a very good QB that wasn't a 1st rounder. Luck being #1 overall is too high a price for most teams to ever get.
NFL MVP last year he is big and strong and unlike Luck and Carr he never gets hurt
Russell Wilson is 28. Luck is 27.
Gotta be one of these guys to me. Get 8ish years out of a top player. You have no idea how these other guys develop, even Carr.
And it was a ball he never should've thrown to begin with. And it was incomplete. But all that being said, he was in his own end zone rolling to his left and yet he throws a bullet to his right just out of fingertip range of two defenders and into the waiting hands of Coby Fleener--who drops it.
An ill-advised throw but an amazing one just the same. Maybe the fact that it was a preseason game had something to do with it, but he has that same gunslinger attitude that Eli has. Live by the sword, die by the sword. Believing he can make every throw.
In my mind, Luck is the only one of all the candidates mentioned who has fully proven himself to be elite. Newton and Wilson have proven that they are franchise QBs who you can with, but I wouldn't call either of them elite. Not in the sense that Luck is elite. And as for Carr, he still has a lot to prove. It's been a promising start to his career, but he shouldn't even be in the conversation with Luck at this point (IMO).