What QB would you take to start a franchise at present?

yatqb : 1/2/2017 7:58 pm
Is it Luck? Mariota? Carr? Prescott?
Carr  
Big Blue '56 : 1/2/2017 8:00 pm : link
.
Luck.  
arcarsenal : 1/2/2017 8:00 pm : link
And the first thing I'd do is build a strong OL to actually protect him so that he can flourish.
Luck  
djm : 1/2/2017 8:02 pm : link
And by a wide margin
You might have to add Wentz to the options.  
Big Blue Blogger : 1/2/2017 8:03 pm : link
There's a lot to like there.

I'd probably go with Luck, unless I were starting building an expansion team from scratch, and figured to be a few years away from serious contention.
Jameis Winston  
Odell Porzingis Jr. : 1/2/2017 8:04 pm : link
.
Winston should be added although he would be near the bottom  
robbieballs2003 : 1/2/2017 8:05 pm : link
of the list for me. Russell Wilson should be here too as.
Carr excites me the most, but Luck looked like the second coming  
yatqb : 1/2/2017 8:07 pm : link
early on and is still young. I'm still going Carr.
I might go Wilson, Luck, Carr, Mariotta - that order  
SGMen : 1/2/2017 8:08 pm : link
I think Russel Wilson, with an OL and some run game, is the best of the bunch. Luck is right there with him, you can't lose with either.

Mariotta's body of work isn't big enough for me to justify.
Carr.  
huygens20 : 1/2/2017 8:16 pm : link
Younger than Luck, whose seem to hit a wall in terms of play. He's got too much Eli in him.. tries to make too many plays and throws into coverage too much.

Carr on a massive upswing potential
Luck and its not even  
Jimmy Googs : 1/2/2017 8:18 pm : link
close...
My order  
larryflower37 : 1/2/2017 8:18 pm : link
Carr
Luck
Winston
Prescott
Mariota
Prescott then Carr  
Blue21 : 1/2/2017 8:28 pm : link
.
Carr  
Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:32 pm : link
And I love Luck. I think Carr is the next Aaron Rodgers.
Include me with the...  
Milton : 1/2/2017 8:32 pm : link
Luck and it's not even close crowd.
Carr  
bradshaw44 : 1/2/2017 8:34 pm : link
I think Luck has had some damage done to his mental game at this point due to a shit offensive line his first 5 seasons. He's been absolutely pummeled every year.
Luck  
chris r : 1/2/2017 8:34 pm : link
dude just had a great season with very little help outside whats his name (the tiny WR).
Rodgers  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:35 pm : link
Much better than any guys listed above. He'll be he best for the next 5 years. Probably longer. I'll take that to start a team.
Rogers? Huh?  
redwhiteandbigblue : 1/2/2017 8:38 pm : link
A 33 y.o. To START a franchise? Yeah......No.Carr without question.
Yup. I'll take Rodgers  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:41 pm : link
You take Carr. And I win for the next 5-7 years. I'm good with that.

He just turned 33 and he's a young 33. He'll play to 40 at a high level if he want to.
RE: Rodgers  
Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:43 pm : link
In comment 13301647 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Much better than any guys listed above. He'll be he best for the next 5 years. Probably longer. I'll take that to start a team.


But that wasn't the question.
Grigson is one of the worst  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/2/2017 8:43 pm : link
GMs in the NFL. Luck. I like both Carr and Marriota a lot but Luck. Theyve just done the worst job on that OL.
BTW Prescott better  
LauderdaleMatty : 1/2/2017 8:45 pm : link
Pray Elliot never gets hurt and they don't lose any of those OL
Not the question?  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:46 pm : link
Which QB to start a franchise right now? I'll take Rodgers. The reason is im starting the franchise to win. Isn't that the point?
RE: Not the question?  
Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:48 pm : link
In comment 13301688 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Which QB to start a franchise right now? I'll take Rodgers. The reason is im starting the franchise to win. Isn't that the point?


Jesus Christ. Did you read the whole post?
Luck, Carr,  
clatterbuck : 1/2/2017 8:48 pm : link
Prescott, Winston in that order. Haven't seen much of Mariotta and as far as Wentz...?
Nassib  
shelovesnycsports : 1/2/2017 8:48 pm : link
Could Happen! (my best Judy Tenuta)
Rodgers is much better  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:49 pm : link
I'm not starting the franchise with an inferior QB. I also think he will play for 5-7 more years at a much high level. That's enough to pick the guy above the younger guys.
RE: Rodgers is much better  
Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:50 pm : link
In comment 13301702 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
I'm not starting the franchise with an inferior QB. I also think he will play for 5-7 more years at a much high level. That's enough to pick the guy above the younger guys.


Holy shit, I'm not even disagreeing with you but this thread is specifically about 4 other QBs.

Why am I bothering?
Are you kidding me?  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:51 pm : link
The "whole post"? Are you telling me the point of the whole post is you can only choose out of those 4. Is that it?

The guy suggesting Wentz. Does he need to read the whole post?
Carr.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/2/2017 8:52 pm : link
Already a stud and so young.
Who the fuck mentioned Winston!!!  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:52 pm : link
Go read the whole post now!
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/2/2017 8:53 pm : link
Brutal. Carry on.
Wilson also mentioned  
KWALL2 : 1/2/2017 8:54 pm : link
Hey Danny straighten that shit out. Clearly Wilson not mentioned in the whole post.
Hey, guys, bring back MGorga, will ya?  
yatqb : 1/2/2017 8:56 pm : link
I'm laughing here...sorry for such a controversial question. j/k
RE: Carr.  
Joey in VA : 1/2/2017 8:57 pm : link
In comment 13301716 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Already a stud and so young.
That sounds super gay
Lol  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 1/2/2017 8:57 pm : link
I think Luck is insanely overrated.

I love Carr. I think he's a beast.

For my money... Give me a healthy Russell Wilson. Love everything about him.
RE: Luck and its not even  
Mike in Philly : 1/2/2017 9:02 pm : link
In comment 13301601 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
close...

+1
For me it is Wilson  
NYG07 : 1/2/2017 9:03 pm : link
I love Carr and Luck but Wilson is the best young QB in the NFL. He has arm strength, accuracy, mobility, poise and clutch play in the playoffs. He has a chance to win multiple superbowls IMO.
RE: RE: Carr.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/2/2017 9:03 pm : link
In comment 13301733 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13301716 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Already a stud and so young.

That sounds super gay


Yeah, I realized that after I re-read after I posted it. Oh well.
Sure you did, Dave.  
yatqb : 1/2/2017 9:04 pm : link
Totally outed, bro!
RE: Sure you did, Dave.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/2/2017 9:07 pm : link
In comment 13301757 yatqb said:
Quote:
Totally outed, bro!


;)
Sanchez.  
PatersonPlank : 1/2/2017 9:12 pm : link
.
I did  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/2/2017 9:15 pm : link
I said I was dissapointed in his recent play in the other thread but I'd take Luck. Rodgers is probably next for me despite his age.

I really like Jameis though. He reminds me a little of Eli. He makes dumb picks but big time throws. I hope he puts it all together
RE: RE: RE: Carr.  
Joey in VA : 1/2/2017 9:19 pm : link
In comment 13301752 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13301733 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 13301716 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


Already a stud and so young.

That sounds super gay



Yeah, I realized that after I re-read after I posted it. Oh well.
It was pretty funny to read it in Nathan Lane's voice.
RE: Jameis Winston  
mrvax : 1/2/2017 9:20 pm : link
In comment 13301548 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
Quote:
.


He'd be up there on my list. I think he's just going to get better.
Carr  
mrvax : 1/2/2017 9:21 pm : link
Winston, Luck in that order.
Sam Darnold  
micky : 1/2/2017 9:27 pm : link
;-)
Hmmm...  
Dan in the Springs : 1/2/2017 9:32 pm : link
No love for Cam Newton?
RE: Carr  
AcidTest : 1/2/2017 9:32 pm : link
In comment 13301803 mrvax said:
Quote:
Winston, Luck in that order.


Agreed.
I think Wentz looks the best  
SomeFan : 1/2/2017 9:35 pm : link
He can throw on the run and has great touch on short passes. In our division, he is better than Prescott but on a much weaker team.
I would take Rodgers also  
Ron Johnson 30 : 1/2/2017 9:39 pm : link
He's on a different level and will play 5+ years, an eternity in the NFL.
Sign me up with the Rogers crowd  
Stu11 : 1/2/2017 10:51 pm : link
that will get me through the next 3 or 4 years and I'll worry about 2020 when its 2020. Physically that guy is on another level than any of the others. He has had a HOF career and at 33 he just may have played the best consecutive 6 weeks of his life. the throws he can make back peddling out of the pocket on the run should be illegal.
Obviously I meant Rodgers  
Stu11 : 1/2/2017 10:51 pm : link
.
Luck  
old man : 1/2/2017 11:51 pm : link
Old enough to lead, young enough to endure, and mobile enough to be a running threat:all that for a new franchise(young or a hodgepodge of men players).
Then any order of Carr, Mariota, Winston.
I hold reserve judgement on Dak:he's been blessed with that OL protection like TB has been while the others have paid some dues while an OL was built around them.
I know a diehard Colts fan  
NINEster : 12:43 am : link
from Indy who is all about that team.

He's so bearish on Luck it's shocking. No matter what arguments you throw at him, he always resorts to "Luck throws picks" or "Jacksonville suddenly became a real problem with us once Luck took over".

It's possible a lot of this is "he's not Peyton Manning syndrome". I could see a bit of that myself with how Young wasn't accepted by Niner fans for a few years, and not being able to rationally see a good QB.

At the same time, the interceptions are real. And on the road in New England he's been terrible...unless it's BB's god given ability to embarrass the Colts every time there.

I like Derek Carr more for what he has done, and while you could say the Raiders have a pretty good OL, it's still Oakland at the end of the day. And their early playoff exit this year will prove it's his team after all.

I think Carr is better than not only Luck but easily better than Newton, Wilson, Kaepernick, etc. He was available to all NFL teams in 2014, just like Prescott this year.

And he's better than Prescott too.

What I like about Carr is a very good QB that wasn't a 1st rounder. Luck being #1 overall is too high a price for most teams to ever get.
Cam Newton  
geelabee : 1:13 am : link
NFL MVP last year he is big and strong and unlike Luck and Carr he never gets hurt
Cam Newton is 27  
Mike from SI : 1:18 am : link
Russell Wilson is 28. Luck is 27.

Gotta be one of these guys to me. Get 8ish years out of a top player. You have no idea how these other guys develop, even Carr.
Luck  
Sean : 6:43 am : link
.
I saw Luck make a throw in a preseason game that blew me away  
Milton : 7:01 am : link
And it was a ball he never should've thrown to begin with. And it was incomplete. But all that being said, he was in his own end zone rolling to his left and yet he throws a bullet to his right just out of fingertip range of two defenders and into the waiting hands of Coby Fleener--who drops it.

An ill-advised throw but an amazing one just the same. Maybe the fact that it was a preseason game had something to do with it, but he has that same gunslinger attitude that Eli has. Live by the sword, die by the sword. Believing he can make every throw.

In my mind, Luck is the only one of all the candidates mentioned who has fully proven himself to be elite. Newton and Wilson have proven that they are franchise QBs who you can with, but I wouldn't call either of them elite. Not in the sense that Luck is elite. And as for Carr, he still has a lot to prove. It's been a promising start to his career, but he shouldn't even be in the conversation with Luck at this point (IMO).
