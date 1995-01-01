Tentative First Round Targets for the Giants Anakim : 11:57 am

So we obviously have a long way to go until Draft time, but I figured I would get the ball rolling a bit.





Now, we are known to take the best player available (see Eli Apple and OBJ), but we also value youth (see Eli Apple..then again Leonard Floyd wasn't a young prospect..., David Wilson and Ereck Flowers). Reese also tends to have types that he likes. For example, he likes long, tall CBs (like Eli Apple) over smaller, feistier ones (like Vernon Hargreaves III).



In other words, who the fuck knows what Jerry Reese is going to do?





But here are nine POSSIBLE targets:



RB Christian McCaffrey of Stanford - our running game has sucked for most of the year, but Paul Perkins seems to be a bright spot this year and for the year. Even so, we need a complementary back. McCaffrey is a late-first, early second rounder, IMO.



WR Corey Davis of Western Michigan - he may have catapulted himself into a top-20 pick (then again, this is a TENTATIVE thread). I think he's the third best WR behind Mike Williams and Courtland Sutton.



WR JuJu Smith-Schuster of USC - he had a very good game yesterday, which might've put him in the first round discussion. Has been plagued with inconsistency this year.



WR - Courtland Sutton - my guy. I have him as a second rounder right now, but I think he belongs in the first round discussion. Second best WR in my opinion.



TE OJ Howard of Alabama - a beast physically that was severely underutilized by Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin



TE David Njoku of Miami - amazing talent, amazing potential. Needs polish. Sy loves him.



LT Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin - my guy, but Sy thinks if he declares there's no way he'll be there when the Giants pick. Even so, the surgery and how ready he is for training camp will be crucial for him.



DE Taco Charlton of Michigan - similar build to JPP and could be his replacement if JPP walks in free agency. I think guys like Barnett, Harris, Lawson, etc. don't fit the build of what Reese likes in a 4-3 DE.



LB Jarrad Davis of Florida - Sy is very high on him. Could this be the year Reese finally takes a first round linebacker? He missed out on Floyd last year.