Tentative First Round Targets for the Giants

So we obviously have a long way to go until Draft time, but I figured I would get the ball rolling a bit.
Now, we are known to take the best player available (see Eli Apple and OBJ), but we also value youth (see Eli Apple..then again Leonard Floyd wasn't a young prospect..., David Wilson and Ereck Flowers). Reese also tends to have types that he likes. For example, he likes long, tall CBs (like Eli Apple) over smaller, feistier ones (like Vernon Hargreaves III).
In other words, who the fuck knows what Jerry Reese is going to do?
But here are nine POSSIBLE targets:
RB Christian McCaffrey of Stanford - our running game has sucked for most of the year, but Paul Perkins seems to be a bright spot this year and for the year. Even so, we need a complementary back. McCaffrey is a late-first, early second rounder, IMO.
WR Corey Davis of Western Michigan - he may have catapulted himself into a top-20 pick (then again, this is a TENTATIVE thread). I think he's the third best WR behind Mike Williams and Courtland Sutton.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster of USC - he had a very good game yesterday, which might've put him in the first round discussion. Has been plagued with inconsistency this year.
WR - Courtland Sutton - my guy. I have him as a second rounder right now, but I think he belongs in the first round discussion. Second best WR in my opinion.
TE OJ Howard of Alabama - a beast physically that was severely underutilized by Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin
TE David Njoku of Miami - amazing talent, amazing potential. Needs polish. Sy loves him.
LT Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin - my guy, but Sy thinks if he declares there's no way he'll be there when the Giants pick. Even so, the surgery and how ready he is for training camp will be crucial for him.
DE Taco Charlton of Michigan - similar build to JPP and could be his replacement if JPP walks in free agency. I think guys like Barnett, Harris, Lawson, etc. don't fit the build of what Reese likes in a 4-3 DE.
LB Jarrad Davis of Florida - Sy is very high on him. Could this be the year Reese finally takes a first round linebacker? He missed out on Floyd last year.
looked incredible last night.
HoustonGiant said:
| looked incredible last night.
He's not eligible this year and I hope we won't be able to draft him next year since he'll likely be a top 10 pick.
I'd be fine with foreman or Mccaffrey. Davis probably won't be there when we pick.
HoustonGiant said:
| looked incredible last night.
true sophomore. Not eligible until 2018.
Who do you think will be there for us at 32?
and find value in later rounds for RB. Sutton is a tall receiver with big hands who will fight for the ball. This guy is going to be a monster, mark my words.
Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
I'd be shocked if he fell beyond 15. I think top 10 is likely. Early as 4 when the jags pick. Last 3 years they picked guys who played college in Florida. He actually fits in well there I believe.
I think all 3 are possibilities to be there. I also think a top OG may be there at #26 - 32, where I think we will be picking.
Our top needs are OT (doesn't seem like many quality UFA's will be there); WR #2 (there will be wideouts available as UFA's); TE (hence my OJ Howard pick); RB / PR / WR (C. McAffrey is talented and smart and will go late round 1 if he can run a 4.40 or so which is damn fast. He is 4.45 on some posts I saw about him); and, LB.
True Split End with size and speed that would compliment OBJ and Shep.
USC WR Juju Smith-Schuster
... number 32 ...
I like what you did there!
|TE OJ Howard of Alabama - a beast physically that was severely underutilized by Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin
A beast? Or looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane?
This is what Rob Rang had to say about him in September....
|While undeniably gifted, Howard remains far from a finished product. At this time, he is far too reliant on his size and athleticism as a route-runner, showing limited shoulder fakes and altered gaits to keep defenders guessing. Howard is not the bulldozer with the ball in his hands that his size would suggest and this lack of ideal physicality is also evident in his blocking, where he remains more pesky than powerful or passionate.
JPinstripes said:
| True Split End with size and speed that would compliment OBJ and Shep.
USC WR Juju Smith-Schuster - ( New Window )
Ego, Prima-donna, I'd pass.
Before we worry about the draft? Let's have some fun.
Big Blue '56 said:
| Who do you think will be there for us at 32?
Thanks, Doc.
My guess is of the ones listed, my guess is that Sutton, McCaffrey, Howard and Njoku will be available at 32. The rest will be taken before we pick.
any other tackles you like in rounds 1 or 2 if we think your #1 guy won't last to the bottom of round 1?
very high on the list. It would help the o-line and help take pressure off of OBJ / RBs on third downs.
It is killing two birds with one stone - bettering the team in two areas. Whether we need to get one in FA or the draft or have one already on our roster (e.g., a mpre polished Jerrel Adams) is irrelevant, just need a TE who can be an all-around good player.
Milton said:
|
Quote:
TE OJ Howard of Alabama - a beast physically that was severely underutilized by Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin
A beast? Or looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane?
This is what Rob Rang had to say about him in September....
Quote:
While undeniably gifted, Howard remains far from a finished product. At this time, he is far too reliant on his size and athleticism as a route-runner, showing limited shoulder fakes and altered gaits to keep defenders guessing. Howard is not the bulldozer with the ball in his hands that his size would suggest and this lack of ideal physicality is also evident in his blocking, where he remains more pesky than powerful or passionate.
Right now, it's pretty much a projection because many are going off of how well he did last year against Clemson. He absolutely tore them up.
I will say this, Howard is a very good blocking TE. I know some may disagree, but I think he's one of the best out there.
that list I would take Njoku, or Jarrad Davis. Love both. Great players.
mfsd said:
| any other tackles you like in rounds 1 or 2 if we think your #1 guy won't last to the bottom of round 1?
Garett Bolles of Utah is the next best LT, IMO. He's an excellent one with a bit of snarl to his game, but the problem is he'll be a 25-year old rookie. How much of his success at Utah was due to the fact that he was more physically mature than his opponents? His age also limits his upside.
Other than that, Chad Wheeler of USC is very intriguing, as he may have the best feet of any of the OTs, but he needs to get A LOT stronger and he also has many off-the-field issues.
SGMen said:
| In comment 13302556 JPinstripes said:
Quote:
True Split End with size and speed that would compliment OBJ and Shep.
USC WR Juju Smith-Schuster - ( New Window )
Ego, Prima-donna, I'd pass.
Stop with the narratives.... OBJ, Cruz and Shep on a boat in Miami until 6am is what??? - NOTHING.
Can the kid play football? YES
Has he ever been arrested? NO
If neither then stop your stupid.
those defenses were putrid.
As a fan of The U.... Njoku would be a godsend, and give the offense a weapon to attack the middle of the field, a dimension we are sorely lacking. I think he's by far the best TE in the draft.
Not a player in the nation?
Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
| As a fan of The U.... Njoku would be a godsend, and give the offense a weapon to attack the middle of the field, a dimension we are sorely lacking. I think he's by far the best TE in the draft.
Agreed. Njoku has to the sky potential. He may be one of the fastest TEs the minute he steps onto an NFL field.
And he has a brother named Evidence Njoku. I mean how cool is that?
Hopefully he's still on the board @ 32
Giants2012 said:
| Not a player in the nation?
I don't watch OGs or OCs so I can't comment on that. But no, aside from Cam Robinson and Ryan Ramczyk, I don't see any OTs worthy of a first round pick as of now. Maybe Bolles, but how many 25-year olds are taken in the first round?
I'm not going to accuse JR of neglecting the OL as he's invested two number one's and a number two with this current group. With that said, I want them to draft the best OT on the board be it Cam Robinson, Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles or whoever. A stud/Road Grader OT would allow the Giants to keep Flowers at OLT and bolster the ORT position or move Flowers to either ORT or ORG where his limitations would be mitigated.
The Giants desperately need a TE. If anyone knows me from the other board you know I'm the biggest Larry Donnell critic in the world. Leaping Larry's tumblefests have driven me on the brink of insanity. I love the Michigan kid Jake Butt. He tore his ACL which could mean he'll be available in later rounds. I'd love to see the Giants draft him.
Both also addressed top needs at premium positions,few has Apple rated that high and dismisses the Flowers pick which was need based...so it's really a combination formula in Round 1.
Anakim said:
| In comment 13302600 Odell Porzingis Jr. said:
Quote:
As a fan of The U.... Njoku would be a godsend, and give the offense a weapon to attack the middle of the field, a dimension we are sorely lacking. I think he's by far the best TE in the draft.
Agreed. Njoku has to the sky potential. He may be one of the fastest TEs the minute he steps onto an NFL field.
And he has a brother named Evidence Njoku. I mean how cool is that?
Does he have one named Tainted?
arcarsenal said:
| Hopefully he's still on the board @ 32
I really the kid, but do you see Reese taking a TE in the 1st round?
Anakim said:
| In comment 13302603 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
Not a player in the nation?
I don't watch OGs or OCs so I can't comment on that. But no, aside from Cam Robinson and Ryan Ramczyk, I don't see any OTs worthy of a first round pick as of now. Maybe Bolles, but how many 25-year olds are taken in the first round?
If you don't watch them then how do you know? I'll admit, there are way to many for me to figure out so I'm not expert.
I don't think any of us need to be experts to realize the OL is horrendous. I can't see how OL in the 20's isn't worth it for a team that's OL is likely the main reason they won't win a championship.
Maybe free agency but, if not, it has to be OL. Maybe not you yet it's the same story year after year around here. The OL fails and the fans who complain the most want a skill position.
JPinstripes said:
| In comment 13302608 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Hopefully he's still on the board @ 32
I really the kid, but do you see Reese taking a TE in the 1st round?
Who knows? I didn't see the Giants taking a LB last year, but they very well could have if Leonard Floyd was still on the board. This team needs help on offense, there are no stud OTs that will be available if we pick (again, assuming Sy is correct and Ramczyk goes before the Giants pick), better RB value in the later rounds so that leaves WR or TE.
Personally, depending on how he runs, I'd go with Sutton.
but I was hoping he would fall to the Giants.
That went out the window with his bowl performance. Like Sy said, he could be looking at a top 10 pick.
Giants2012 said:
| In comment 13302609 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 13302603 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
Not a player in the nation?
I don't watch OGs or OCs so I can't comment on that. But no, aside from Cam Robinson and Ryan Ramczyk, I don't see any OTs worthy of a first round pick as of now. Maybe Bolles, but how many 25-year olds are taken in the first round?
If you don't watch them then how do you know? I'll admit, there are way to many for me to figure out so I'm not expert.
I don't think any of us need to be experts to realize the OL is horrendous. I can't see how OL in the 20's isn't worth it for a team that's OL is likely the main reason they won't win a championship.
Maybe free agency but, if not, it has to be OL. Maybe not you yet it's the same story year after year around here. The OL fails and the fans who complain the most want a skill position.
I think there are. Pat Elflein of Ohio State I think is, as is Dan Feeney of Indiana. I just can't comment on them because I have no idea how to "scout" them (not to mention, how boring is it to watch interior O-Linemen). I can't give my opinion on them.
Anakim said:
| In comment 13302634 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
In comment 13302609 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 13302603 Giants2012 said:
Quote:
Not a player in the nation?
I don't watch OGs or OCs so I can't comment on that. But no, aside from Cam Robinson and Ryan Ramczyk, I don't see any OTs worthy of a first round pick as of now. Maybe Bolles, but how many 25-year olds are taken in the first round?
If you don't watch them then how do you know? I'll admit, there are way to many for me to figure out so I'm not expert.
I don't think any of us need to be experts to realize the OL is horrendous. I can't see how OL in the 20's isn't worth it for a team that's OL is likely the main reason they won't win a championship.
Maybe free agency but, if not, it has to be OL. Maybe not you yet it's the same story year after year around here. The OL fails and the fans who complain the most want a skill position.
I think there are. Pat Elflein of Ohio State I think is, as is Dan Feeney of Indiana. I just can't comment on them because I have no idea how to "scout" them (not to mention, how boring is it to watch interior O-Linemen). I can't give my opinion on them.
Ethan Pocic of LSU, Dorian Johnson of Pittsburgh and Forrest Lamp of Western Kentucky are other names I've heard on Twitter's draft circles regarding interior O-Linemen.
But yeah, can't help you there, or with Special Teamers.
but it would be so against type for Reese to make that pick.
DE/DT, OL and WR unless a crazy talent falls.
is destined to the Jets at 6 if he grades out high at the combine.
Caleb Brantley are DL they should take a look at.
and Njoku's projected 40s?
Anakim said:
| In comment 13302629 JPinstripes said:
Quote:
In comment 13302608 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Hopefully he's still on the board @ 32
I really the kid, but do you see Reese taking a TE in the 1st round?
Who knows? I didn't see the Giants taking a LB last year, but they very well could have if Leonard Floyd was still on the board. This team needs help on offense, there are no stud OTs that will be available if we pick (again, assuming Sy is correct and Ramczyk goes before the Giants pick), better RB value in the later rounds so that leaves WR or TE.
Personally, depending on how he runs, I'd go with Sutton.
As of now I take the WR from USC as Juju will be a monster split wide to OBJ and Shep in the slot.