Randle v.s Cruz nicks14 : 1:08 pm A lot of people point to the offense being better last year with Randle in the line up instead of Cruz. Well it may even look that way on the surface but in reality that couldn't be further from the truth. The main difference is that Cruz i s smart enough to run the right route and not cause and interception overtime he's targeted. Now i know some of toucan't wait to give ol Cruz the boot but i can argue that maybe's he doing something that counts because I can argue without atlas 5 plays from Cruz this year we lose at least five more games.

Actually, HoustonGiant : 1:11 pm : link I was thinking of this when Shepard defended a pass that I'm sure Randle would have let be intercepted.

Any post comparing Cruz to Randle is f'ing stupid JohnB : 1:13 pm : link including this one

Randle's 2015 and Cruz's 2016 both suck balls Torrag : 1:16 pm : link No way to predict VC would be even worse than Randle though. Which is why much of BBI when talking roster upgrades were heavily in favor of adding another outside threat...preferably one with the size to round out the group.

. Odell Porzingis Jr. : 1:19 pm : link Yes, but how do you know Roger Lewis or Tavarres King wouldn't have made even MORE plays and won us MORE games. I love the guy but Cruz is toast.

RE: Any post comparing Cruz to Randle is f'ing stupid nicks14 : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: including this one

By chance can you tell what makes the post stupid??

. arcarsenal : 1:20 pm : link I don't think anyone is claiming the difference between last year's offense and this year's is Rueben Randle...

The Eagles have the worst WR group in the league jogo1 : 1:22 pm : link and even they couldn't put up with Randle.

Randle's Not Even in the NFL Suburbanites : 1:25 pm : link In spite of a valiant effort Cruz's return to anywhere near the player he was before his injuries was not to be. However and with all due respect I don't get the need to even bring Randle into a conversation. The guys not even good enough to be in the NFL. Randle vs. King or Randle vs. Lewis seems like a more plausible discussion.

Bad comparison or not NYG007 : 1:29 pm : link Cruz is absolutely holding this offense back. Aside from less than a handful of Eli not seeing him wide open this year, he simply can no longer get open. We all love Cruz, but he kills more drives than anyone on offense, including Eli.

Cruz isn't playing well UConn4523 : 1:31 pm : link but he's our #3 WR, Randle wasn't. Yes we need someone else on the outside, but I don't really see the comparison since the scenario isn't the same.

RE: Cruz isn't playing well chris r : 1:32 pm : link

Cruz is playing outside opposite OBJ. That's what Randle was doing.



Cruz is playing outside opposite OBJ. That's what Randle was doing.



So they're in exactly the same roll.

Not a fan of Randle giantsfan44ab : 1:33 pm : link But he caught 63% of his targets last year which is pretty decent. Cruz has caught 54% which is pretty bad.

Cruz is in the twilight ... Beer Man : 1:34 pm : link of his career and playing out of position. IMHO, I have to believe that if he was still in the slot there would be no debate over who is the better between he and Randle. Unfortunately for Cruz, the slot is manned by a younger/better player who will be manning the position for the foreseeable future (providing he stays healthy)

I don't know if we can pry Randle loose from Jimmy Googs : 1:34 pm : link his current job sitting on the couch...

RE: Randle's Not Even in the NFL David in LA : 1:38 pm : link

Quote: In spite of a valiant effort Cruz's return to anywhere near the player he was before his injuries was not to be. However and with all due respect I don't get the need to even bring Randle into a conversation. The guys not even good enough to be in the NFL. Randle vs. King or Randle vs. Lewis seems like a more plausible discussion.



Randle has proven to be unreliable, but there are things that he can do just based off his height that other WR's on our roster can't bring to the table. He was still someone defenses had to account for on deep passes, and probably was our best last year at running the slant.

Rueben PaulBlakeTSU : 1:39 pm : link Randle was awful for the offense because he ran terrible routes, ran the wrong routes, and often quit on routes leading to a lot of turnovers. He was also as bad at YAC as I've seen from a targeted receiver.



However, on the outside, I thought he provided a bigger target than does Cruz for moving the chains and being a possession guy.



One of the biggest problems with the passing game is that the Giants lack possession guys, or big targets, or anyone who can keep a drive alive. As bad as Randle was, I thought he was a better sit-down into a route receiver than Cruz on the outside.



Both are dreadful for the Giants situation though.

RE: RE: Any post comparing Cruz to Randle is f'ing stupid Mad Mike : 1:39 pm : link

Quote: By chance can you tell what makes the post stupid??

Just spitballing here, but I think the assertion in the post that this is a 6-10 team without 2016 Victor Cruz is not particularly insightful.

RE: RE: Cruz isn't playing well UConn4523 : 1:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13302816 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





but he's our #3 WR, Randle wasn't. Yes we need someone else on the outside, but I don't really see the comparison since the scenario isn't the same.







Cruz is playing outside opposite OBJ. That's what Randle was doing.



So they're in exactly the same roll.



No they aren't. Randle was our #2 on the outside because he was all we had. Shepard is our new #2 and plays the slot and our offense is different because of it.



No they aren't. Randle was our #2 on the outside because he was all we had. Shepard is our new #2 and plays the slot and our offense is different because of it.

In order of it to be exactly the same Shepard would have to not exist, Cruz would have to be our #2 option, and our #3 option would have to be even worse than Cruz.

I still say Johnny5 : 1:44 pm : link Cruz needs more opportunities out of the slot. Put King on the outside since he is fast and teams will have to respect that (especially after his catch against the skins) also in some 4 WR sets with Cruz and Shep out of the slot...



I remember Cruz lining up in the slot preseason a lot against the Jets and struggling to get open but it seems mostly Shep out of the slot now, I'd like to see Cruz run some more routes from the slot now that he has a full season under his belt. He was never a good outside receiver.

Also .... Beer Man : 1:46 pm : link Cruz is a former star, who is now on a steep decline; due to age and injury. Rubin is a young, physically gifted athlete, who couldn't learn the WR position at, or elevate his game to, the NFL level.

Call up Rueben mrvax : 1:46 pm : link Randle and tell 'em to bring his shoe shine box.



Cruz should only get a few reps from the slot. Use a fast, fairly tall receiver as your Z guy. Simple fix.



Cruz PaulBlakeTSU : 1:47 pm : link was bad on the outside even before his injury. With his lacking explosiveness and agility, he is almost useless out there now.

RE: I still say giantsfan44ab : 1:47 pm : link

Quote: Cruz needs more opportunities out of the slot. Put King on the outside since he is fast and teams will have to respect that (especially after his catch against the skins) also in some 4 WR sets with Cruz and Shep out of the slot...



I remember Cruz lining up in the slot preseason a lot against the Jets and struggling to get open but it seems mostly Shep out of the slot now, I'd like to see Cruz run some more routes from the slot now that he has a full season under his belt. He was never a good outside receiver.



So jam Cruz, shep and tye in the slot?

RE: RE: I still say Johnny5 : 1:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13302869 Johnny5 said:





Quote:





Cruz needs more opportunities out of the slot. Put King on the outside since he is fast and teams will have to respect that (especially after his catch against the skins) also in some 4 WR sets with Cruz and Shep out of the slot...



I remember Cruz lining up in the slot preseason a lot against the Jets and struggling to get open but it seems mostly Shep out of the slot now, I'd like to see Cruz run some more routes from the slot now that he has a full season under his belt. He was never a good outside receiver.







So jam Cruz, shep and tye in the slot?

Yes one right behind the other.



Yes one right behind the other.

Of course not lol. But slot was the only place Cruz ever excelled, try to get him some more targets there especially since we seem to have some speed on the outside with Tavarres King.

King's been in the league for giantsfan44ab : 1:57 pm : link 4 years and has 4 career catches. Before the 44 yard catch on Sunday he had 19 career receiving yards. I hardly think he's shown anything to prove he's a reliable outside threat.

perhaps the better way to write this post... BillKo : 2:00 pm : link would be comparing the Randle of last year to the Cruz of this year.



I never thought of bringing RR back, but his production, at least statistically, was better than Cruz.

RE: Rueben BillKo : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: Randle was awful for the offense because he ran terrible routes, ran the wrong routes, and often quit on routes leading to a lot of turnovers. He was also as bad at YAC as I've seen from a targeted receiver.



However, on the outside, I thought he provided a bigger target than does Cruz for moving the chains and being a possession guy.



One of the biggest problems with the passing game is that the Giants lack possession guys, or big targets, or anyone who can keep a drive alive. As bad as Randle was, I thought he was a better sit-down into a route receiver than Cruz on the outside.



Both are dreadful for the Giants situation though.



This nailed it, IMO.

Randle ran a very good... BillKo : 2:03 pm : link slant route.



Cruz really can't do that on the outside.

RE: King's been in the league for Johnny5 : 2:10 pm : link

Quote: 4 years and has 4 career catches. Before the 44 yard catch on Sunday he had 19 career receiving yards. I hardly think he's shown anything to prove he's a reliable outside threat.

You are missing my point. We need someone else in the receiving corp to step up. I'm not saying it is King (although that would be nice). Say what you want about King, he is fast and teams have to respect that at least a bit. Putting him on the outside with OBJ allows you to put Cruz in a spot where he was a top producer before he was injured. People are writing Cruz epitaph but he was never an outside threat even pre-injury. I myself would like to see him get some specific targets from that spot again.

Cruz may be better giantsfan44ab : 2:13 pm : link in the slot but I don't think that's saying much. He's lost a couple of steps. Shepard has been solid in the slot too. Cruz is simply not part of the solution.

RE: Cruz may be better SGMen : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: in the slot but I don't think that's saying much. He's lost a couple of steps. Shepard has been solid in the slot too. Cruz is simply not part of the solution. I don't see the Giants cutting Cruz outright. I think it is more likely he'll take a "paycut" down to say $1.1 million and a few incentives for production. He can play the slot at age 30 - 31 next year, a # backup slot guy.



No team is going to give him much more that the Giants. I just don't see that given his age, declining production and injuries.



I don't see the Giants cutting Cruz outright. I think it is more likely he'll take a "paycut" down to say $1.1 million and a few incentives for production. He can play the slot at age 30 - 31 next year, a # backup slot guy.

No team is going to give him much more that the Giants. I just don't see that given his age, declining production and injuries.

RE: Cruz may be better Johnny5 : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: in the slot but I don't think that's saying much. He's lost a couple of steps. Shepard has been solid in the slot too. Cruz is simply not part of the solution.

Maybe so but it'd be nice to know for sure. Especially since we haven't broken 20 points in 5 games.

Randle was a drive killer..... Doomster : 2:18 pm : link His stats were inflated, because of tipped balls and blown coverages.....too many times Eli went to him on third down, and failed.....Cruz does not have separation, and neither did Randle.....a lot of int's were because of Randle....who can ever forget that over the shoulder catch, and he is ahead of the field and goes out of bounds.....



Yes, Cruz is more or less done, as a second or third WR....I can see him as a fourth, next year, but at a reduced contract....



As for King and Lewis, they are one trick ponies....go deep....both have bad technique in running patterns....we either get lucky in the draft, or find a free agent....I'd prefer a free agent.....

RE: RE: Cruz may be better giantsfan44ab : 2:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13302957 giantsfan44ab said:





Quote:





in the slot but I don't think that's saying much. He's lost a couple of steps. Shepard has been solid in the slot too. Cruz is simply not part of the solution.



I don't see the Giants cutting Cruz outright. I think it is more likely he'll take a "paycut" down to say $1.1 million and a few incentives for production. He can play the slot at age 30 - 31 next year, a # backup slot guy.



No team is going to give him much more that the Giants. I just don't see that given his age, declining production and injuries.





As of now the Giants will have ODB, shep, Cruz, harris, king and Lewis on the roster. They need at least one upgrade. Harris is a candidate to get cut but he's solid on STs (but not so much as a returner which is what he's getting paid to be good at). But even if they cut harris for some reason are they going to carry 6 WRs next season and pay the backup slot receiver $1M?

oh for fucks sake djm : 2:31 pm : link no one ever said that this offense was better with Randle than it is currently with Cruz. And if anyone did, they should be laughed off the board.



Randle was shite. Cruz is a slot WR playing outside. He isn't "done" --not by any stretch. He's playing out of position. He might not be the same player he was in 2012 but he's still a serviceable player.

I'm just not convinced Cruz is done Johnny5 : 2:36 pm : link He is only 30, and running slants out of the slot is what made him so dangerous pre-injury. I'd just like to see some targets... lol, see if he has recovered more since the beginning of the year.



That said, I am guessing no matter what he will probably be on a different team next year.

RE: oh for fucks sake giantsfan44ab : 2:40 pm : link

Quote: no one ever said that this offense was better with Randle than it is currently with Cruz. And if anyone did, they should be laughed off the board.



Randle was shite. Cruz is a slot WR playing outside. He isn't "done" --not by any stretch. He's playing out of position. He might not be the same player he was in 2012 but he's still a serviceable player.



No one may have said that but it's true-the offense WAS better when Randle was here and Cruz wasn't. How much of a correlation is there between those 2 facts, probably little.



For all intents and purposes Cruz doesn't really fit in NY. The biggest issues with this offense is that there are no red zone threats. Replacing a 6'2" outside receiver with a 6'0" one who probably runs a 4.7-4.8 40 at this stage raises a few red flags. Doesn't mean Cruz is signifcantly worse than Randle by any means but something is certainly wrong with what they are doing.



Heading into next season this team needs an actual TE and an actual outside receiver. When those two spots are (hopefully) filled where does that leave Cruz? As a backup slot receiver getting paid a lot of money who doesn't play special teams?



No one may have said that but it's true-the offense WAS better when Randle was here and Cruz wasn't. How much of a correlation is there between those 2 facts, probably little.

For all intents and purposes Cruz doesn't really fit in NY. The biggest issues with this offense is that there are no red zone threats. Replacing a 6'2" outside receiver with a 6'0" one who probably runs a 4.7-4.8 40 at this stage raises a few red flags. Doesn't mean Cruz is signifcantly worse than Randle by any means but something is certainly wrong with what they are doing.

Heading into next season this team needs an actual TE and an actual outside receiver. When those two spots are (hopefully) filled where does that leave Cruz? As a backup slot receiver getting paid a lot of money who doesn't play special teams?

Cruz may very well be more useful than he is right now but as long as he's on the Giants I don't think he really fits all that well.

How do you go from 8 TDs to out of the league? Bluenatic : 2:41 pm : link Dude is a knucklehead. That's how.

Even when healthy Randle was getting more separation than Cruz Mason : 2:44 pm : link People fondly remember the 2011 and 2012 Cruz but overlook the 2013 and the first 4 games of 2014.

Interestingly.... Randle Johnny5 : 2:51 pm : link Had a breakout game vs the Skins last year... playing (you guessed it) the slot position. This was right after Coughlin cut slot guy Preston Parker.



the offense was not way better last year djm : 3:31 pm : link the 2015 offense is the most overrated NYG unit of all time. They went 6-10 primarily because the defense was terrible but the offense played a part too.



This year's offense is better. I don't care what stats you shove on my face. 11 wins is 11 wins.

RE: the offense was not way better last year giantsfan44ab : 3:36 pm : link

Quote: the 2015 offense is the most overrated NYG unit of all time. They went 6-10 primarily because the defense was terrible but the offense played a part too.



This year's offense is better. I don't care what stats you shove on my face. 11 wins is 11 wins.



Lol ok. So our offense is better than GBs and as good as atlantas (which has an all time great offense this season). Sounds logical.