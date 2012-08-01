For "older" Giant fans fansince71 : 1:56 pm Is it just me or even after all these years the 1981 wins over Dallas and the subsequent win against the Eagles in the playoffs still ranks way, way up there in terms of exhilaration.



Anybody agree?

How high up? jeff57 : 1:57 pm : link It was nice. And notable mostly because of the 18 year gap.

Remember fansince71 : 1:58 pm : link Especially the Mark Haynes fumble recovery in the end zone!

Eagles' one was icing as I didn't believe we were Big Blue '56 : 2:05 pm : link ready to compete with the Niners, albeit we gave them a better battle than I thought we would. That said, beating the Cowboys in OT, despite Danelo's pathetic 2 for 5 successful FGAs, was extremely huge and ranks up there with many of the classics for me..18 years of nothing and then LT's rookie year success was awesome

Byron Hunt against Dallas jeff57 : 2:07 pm : link And Rob Carpenter carrying on what seemed like every play in the fourth quarter against the Eagles,

1981 Season was one of the best. Maryland Giant : 2:09 pm : link Those wins were monumentally enjoyable. The epic OT win against the Cowboys, and the playoff win against the Eagles (and the regular season win against the Eagles) were great moments. Obviously 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011 have to be my top four years as a Giants fan, but 1981, 1985, 1989, 1993, 2000 and 2005 were all great years as well for a range of reasons.



I hope in a few weeks I can add 2016 to this list.

Not you at all...Those were two seismic wins that still resonate... kinard : 2:11 pm : link ... Don't forget, the Eagles were defending NFC Champs at the time and it was only 3 years removed from the "Fumble" game.



The Dallas game when Danelo hit the OT winner was one of the most thrilling home victories in the past 50 years.



Those two games shifted perception of the franchise within the league and the fans (I thought we would never recover from losing Ray Perkins - shows you what I know).



George Young, Rob Carpenter, and Lawrence Taylor. Those three guys changed the destiny of the NY Giants and we we've been a different organization ever since then(a nod to Phil Simms as well).





They were awesome after sooooo many bad years Carl in CT : 2:11 pm : link But the 86 Super Bowl was probably the happiest I've ever been.

Quote: Especially the Mark Haynes fumble recovery in the end zone!



NFL Films had a terrific ground field view of that, right at the pylon. I still have it on VHS, taped from Inside the NFL. Preceded of course by the entire, uncut Dallas at Giants game on CBS!!! In comment 13302919 fansince71 said:NFL Films had a terrific ground field view of that, right at the pylon. I still have it on VHS, taped from Inside the NFL. Preceded of course by the entire, uncut Dallas at Giants game on CBS!!!

I think it was Beasley Reece who just knocked the living shit out of Victor in CT : 2:16 pm : link Harold Carmichael and completely took him out of the Eagles playoff game. The Eagles were just not ready to deal with the physical punishment the Giants ere dishing out that day. It was beautiful to watch.

The arrival of LT overshadowed everything else jeff57 : 2:21 pm : link .

Not As Great a Thrill as SBXXV, clatterbuck : 2:22 pm : link but almost. After so long in the wilderness..

A lot of fun ... because you could feel something coming. Beezer : 2:27 pm : link

But same for me (as someone else posted) ... 1986 was the most special for me because I was watching with my Dad. By 1990 I was going to school in the Midwest - we were on the phone but it wasn't the same.



Dad passed in 2005, and in 2007 my son might have been a little young to appreciate the win. But he and I watched every second of the 2011 season together, including the Super Bowl.



'86 and '11 rank at the very top, side-by-side.

After 07' Superbowl... x meadowlander : 2:30 pm : link ...81 season finale against Dallas is still my favorite Giant memory.



16 years of lousy football sad sack franchise tension released on a single, absolutely FREEZING December afternoon, Giants won a game NOBODY had them winning - an unbelievably emotional game with wild momentum swings, late game turnovers, missed field goal after missed field goal after missed field goal - I never heard the stadium louder, never saw so many men... cry!





But same for me (as someone else posted) ... 1986 was the most special for me because I was watching with my Dad. By 1990 I was going to school in the Midwest - we were on the phone but it wasn't the same.



Dad passed in 2005, and in 2007 my son might have been a little young to appreciate the win. But he and I watched every second of the 2011 season together, including the Super Bowl.



'86 and '11 rank at the very top, side-by-side. My 81' memory is 'Dad' related too. He and my Uncle Harry took me... shared their Blackberry Brandy with me - Dad got doghoused for that excursion, coming home twisted from some spiked clam chowder in the parking lot post-game tailgate - only Giant game I ever went to where we re-opened the tailgate party! In comment 13302995 Beezer said:My 81' memory is 'Dad' related too. He and my Uncle Harry took me... shared their Blackberry Brandy with me - Dad got doghoused for that excursion, coming home twisted from some spiked clam chowder in the parking lot post-game tailgate - only Giant game I ever went to where we re-opened the tailgate party!

The day the Giants beat Dallas in '81 to get into the playoffs... That’s Gold, Jerry : 2:44 pm : link Dec 19, 1981...was also my wedding day and I spent the day with my best man and another very close friend watching the game because the ceremony was not until the evening. This was a great day as a result.



I remember the playoff win vaguely as I was working, actually as a broadcaster then, and had the TV on that Sunday.



Like most of us, I have much stronger memories as the '80s rolled on and Parcells took over.

Carpenter doesn't get enough credit for the turnaround Ivan15 : 2:52 pm : link George Young brought organization to the chaos.

Ray Perkins showed what was possible.

LT with Harry Carson brought back the pride.

Carpenter gave the offense some respectability.

For your enjoyment Matt in SGS : 2:55 pm : link



I actually will do the 1981 Eagles Wild Card game this offseason once we hit the doldrums.





- ( if you haven't seen it, this is the review I did of the 1981 Giants vs. Cowboys game.I actually will do the 1981 Eagles Wild Card game this offseason once we hit the doldrums. http://bigbluevcr.blogspot.com/2012/08/1981-giants-v-cowboys.html - ( New Window

No doubt. truebluelarry : 3:01 pm : link the 1981 season finale against Dallas might be my favorite regular season win of all time (I was there).



The Wild Card win at Philadelphia the following week was like winning a Super Bowl at the time. The Giants winning a playoff game? It was unthinkable before it actually happened.

but almost. After so long in the wilderness..

XXI first.



XXI first. In comment 13302978 clatterbuck said:XXI first.

After all those years in the wilderness HomerJones45 : 3:07 pm : link People here rend their garments and tear their hair out missing the playoffs for 5 seasons. Try 17, many of which a 6-10 record looked like progress.



Yes. Was in daze for two weeks between making the playoffs and winning the Eagle game. Just could not believe it was happening after all those years.

I was a freshman in college and home on break Giants86 : 3:20 pm : link I ran around my neighborhood like a nut after that win.

Quote: People here rend their garments and tear their hair out missing the playoffs for 5 seasons. Try 17, many of which a 6-10 record looked like progress.



Yes. Was in daze for two weeks between making the playoffs and winning the Eagle game. Just could not believe it was happening after all those years.



Forget 5, it was 4 and they still melted down In comment 13303072 HomerJones45 said:Forget 5, it was 4 and they still melted down

Those wins were monumentally enjoyable. The epic OT win against the Cowboys, and the playoff win against the Eagles (and the regular season win against the Eagles) were great moments. Obviously 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011 have to be my top four years as a Giants fan, but 1981, 1985, 1989, 1993, 2000 and 2005 were all great years as well for a range of reasons.

I enjoyed 1984 also. Great comeback year.



I enjoyed 1984 also. Great comeback year. In comment 13302948 Maryland Giant said:[quote] Those wins were monumentally enjoyable. The epic OT win against the Cowboys, and the playoff win against the Eagles (and the regular season win against the Eagles) were great moments. Obviously 1986, 1990, 2007, and 2011 have to be my top four years as a Giants fan, but 1981, 1985, 1989, 1993, 2000 and 2005 were all great years as well for a range of reasons.I enjoyed 1984 also. Great comeback year.

it was pretty awesome, but XXI was the best YorkAveGiant : 3:53 pm : link the thing about 81 was the joy of my team finally making it to the playoffs. as kid then, watching half my town become steeler, cowboy, raider and even redskin fans was quite annoying.

What made those years special VTDAD : 3:58 pm : link to me was a modest publication "Inside Football"



I recently discovered an old issue from 1984 and it brought back memories of the weekly mimeographed paper with tiny crammed blue type. Delivered by first class mail in a business sized envelope, it provided insight and information unavailable in pre-internet Northern New England.



On Friday afternoon I would relax in my chair with a cold beer and read and re-read every word about my Giants. And on Sunday I would align my VHF roof antenna to the CBS station 60 miles to the North and watch the game in all its snowy, grainy lo-res glory.



I'm sure this brave new world of the internet and SATV & high resolution video is an improvement for most.



But for me.... thank you Pat! It was years before I understood it was Patricia, not Patrick.



Sorry for the nostalgic ramblings of an old fan.

Yes, that time was special Marty866b : 4:05 pm : link In 1981 I owned a sporting goods store in Bridgeport Ct. and the Dallas games was the last Saturday before Christmas and the store was packed with customers. My business partner and I are both huge Giant fans so we brought in a TV to watch the critical game against the Cowboys in the stock room. I can still hear my parents who were helping out calling me an idiot as I was watching the game instead of taking care of my customers. They just didn't understand which was more important to me. LOL. We made the playoffs for the first time in my adult life. It was a great day!

If you want to go there Jay in Toronto : 4:14 pm : link nothing beats the win over SF in the first run. That's when my old reflexes about the loser Jints finally went away.

In 1981 I owned a sporting goods store in Bridgeport Ct. and the Dallas games was the last Saturday before Christmas and the store was packed with customers. My business partner and I are both huge Giant fans so we brought in a TV to watch the critical game against the Cowboys in the stock room. I can still hear my parents who were helping out calling me an idiot as I was watching the game instead of taking care of my customers. They just didn't understand which was more important to me. LOL. We made the playoffs for the first time in my adult life. It was a great day!

If you don't believe Marty is a nutso Giants fanatic -- just watch a game with him ;)



If you don't believe Marty is a nutso Giants fanatic -- just watch a game with him ;) In comment 13303180 Marty866b said:If you don't believe Marty is a nutso Giants fanatic -- just watch a game with him ;)

Very Special Sec 103 : 4:15 pm : link So special I bet a buddy of mine (knowing I'd lose) and old Giants t shirt against his 20 bux against the 49'ers. He was an SF grad... Went to watch the game at Mannys, came home with just a jacket but it still felt so good... The ladies in the crowd at the time didn't seem to mind that I had no shirt...

That Iggle win though, so damn special!!!

1981 Remember fansince71 : 4:31 pm : link Dallas/Landry played it straight, Tony Dorsett even played in OT as did most of their team. Not to nitpick but I believe Carmichael was decked in the 20-10 win right before Thanksgiving.

Yes, yes, yes! exiled : 5:00 pm : link I STILL gloat about winning a bet with an old college friend over that game. (Went to school in Philly; it got brutal sometimes.) That quick 21-point lead. I was ecstatic for the first time as a fan.