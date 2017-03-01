Let's Talk Running Game (NYG vs. GB) Giantology : 1/3/2017 3:16 pm I know the Packers' secondary is banged up, but a big key to the game will be which team succeeds running the ball on Sunday.



Looking at the Packers, Ty Montgomery successfully transitioning to full-time RB has been huge for them. I read a couple weeks ago that he lead all NFL RBs with avg. yards after contact. In the month of December, Green Bay averaged 5 YPC and 117 YPG running the ball. Back in week 5, Eddie Lacy was able to do a ton of damage against us. Making sure we don't let Montgomery and Michael get going will be important.



More importantly though, we'll need Perkins/Jennings and the OL to repeat last week's performance. While we were without Jennings in week 5, Green Bay was able to shut down our ground game and put pressure on Manning with 3 sacks.



Green Bay doesn't have a top defense, but they can stop the run- they're #8 in the league against the run. If we can get anything going on the ground, it'll go a long way towards putting points on the board.

I feel like this is going to be what decides the game. Giants in 07 : 1/3/2017 3:21 pm : link If the Giants offense can control clock and run the ball efficiently, not only will it open up the passing game against an extremely weak secondary, but it will give Rodgers less drives against our defense and really put the pressure on him to cash in on those drives.



Perkins needs to start.





I think the Redskins game EddieNYG : 1/3/2017 3:27 pm : link Showed the coaching staff that Paul Perkins can handle the load and be the work horse. What gives them more confidence is that the game was a playoff game for the Redskins, on the road and Perkins played well!

I wonder how McAdoo is going to simulate the freezing conditions. NYRiese : 1/3/2017 3:28 pm : link It's hard to get a buildings temperature down to 15°F in 40°F weather.

Jennings Gman11 : 1/3/2017 3:30 pm : link is good in pass protection and holding onto the ball. As a runner is done. Give him the ball a few times to keep possession, but Perkins has to get the majority of the carries.

The Giants running game has looked gmen9892 : 1/3/2017 3:37 pm : link As good as it has all season long (coinciding with Perkins' emergence), so that bodes well. I think the Packers being ranked #8 vs the run is more attributed to the fact that teams abandon the run against them because they tend to be down a lot.



Need to establish the run game in order to keep #12 off the field. In regards to Montgomery, while he is allusive, I think his stats recently are blown out of proportion due to the 162 yard game against the Bears. He has rushed for 222 of his 467 yards in 2 games against the Bears and hasnt rushed over 50 yards in any other game. I believe the Giants run defense, which only keeps getting better, will eat up Montgomery and Ripkowski.

Lacy ran well against the Giants Greg from LI : 1/3/2017 3:39 pm : link But 1)Snacks missed a good chunk of that game with an injury 2)the D wasn't locked in yet the way they are now. Not worried about the Packers running the ball.

I hope we abuse their BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/3/2017 3:50 pm : link hurt corners. They have some serious depth issues.

Ball security is number one BurlyMan : 1/3/2017 4:02 pm : link I wouldn't be surprised if they started with Jennings so that Perkins can get acclimated to the playoff stage. And I would put a helmet on Montgomery's hands every time he touches the ball. He's a wideout not a back and not used to trench warfare in the winter.

Quote: is good in pass protection and holding onto the ball. As a runner is done. Give him the ball a few times to keep possession, but Perkins has to get the majority of the carries. Agree. Perkins is better at finding holes and making yardages when the play/blocking breaks down. In comment 13303107 Gman11 said:Agree. Perkins is better at finding holes and making yardages when the play/blocking breaks down.

Quote: But 1)Snacks missed a good chunk of that game with an injury 2)the D wasn't locked in yet the way they are now. Not worried about the Packers running the ball. I can see a 25 - 90 type day out of the Packers if the game is close and they stick with the run.



Kennard/Romeo/Wynn and Vernon can't let Rodgers get to te edge easily and fling the ball after 5 seconds of protection cause he will find the open guy.



Rodgers is due to throw a pick. :) In comment 13303128 Greg from LI said:I can see a 25 - 90 type day out of the Packers if the game is close and they stick with the run.Kennard/Romeo/Wynn and Vernon can't let Rodgers get to te edge easily and fling the ball after 5 seconds of protection cause he will find the open guy.Rodgers is due to throw a pick. :)

I think more important than the ability to run chuckydee9 : 1/3/2017 4:16 pm : link is ability to sustain drives and come away with TDs.. Running like the way we did in washington is useless.. they had a ton of drives and chances to beat us because we couldn't sustain our drives and get points let alone TDs.. the way Rodgers runs arround, the defense is bound to give up a few big plays.. We need our offense to keep sustained drives and come away with TDs.. Hoping to limit GB to 10 points and winning the game is going to be tough..

Lacy ran the ball well... Dan in the Springs : 1/3/2017 4:21 pm : link but many of those yards were after contact. He was just a beast to take down. The Giants had him several times caught up in the backfield and he was able to get away from them and turn it into long gains. I don't have the yards after contact stat on him that day, but I just rewatched the game last night and it was one of my biggest takeaways - how many times he was able to turn a negative run into a nice gain.



Another major takeaway was just how good the GB pass protection is. It's easy for us to forget because we're always talking about Smith, Peters, and Williams, but Bakhtiari is as good as any tackle in the league at pass protection, imho. I'm not kidding about that - keep an eye on whoever is playing RDE during the game and see if they are able to record any pressures when going up directly against him. Bulaga is no slouch on the right side either, making them one of the best tackle pairs in the league. They also have a 2017 pro-bowler at Guard in TJ Lang.



I don't know if we're going to get much pressure against Rodgers, and even when we do he's magical at escaping it in the pocket. Our pass rush has its work cut out for it this week.

I discount our first five games this year as the defense had not come together yet. We improved after GB by leaps and bounds. So we've played superb lines and have generally held our own.



This game will come down to the "meat & potato" basics:



Win the turnover battle

Run the ball well in the cold

Attack the other team's weakness (GB secondary, NYG OT's)

Injuries (pre game or during game are usally big)



What needs to happen OC2.0 : 1/3/2017 4:34 pm : link Is McAdoo needs to stop being so FKING PREDICTABLE! Run, run, 5 yd pass, punt isn't cutting it.

Key is to keep Rodgers in the pocket and not let him extend Victor in CT : 1/3/2017 4:40 pm : link plays and improvise. Sacks are less important than maintaining lane discipline. The Giant DBs can cover the Packer receivers if Rodgers isn't running around for 5-6 seconds. Force him to stay in the pocket and throw to the designed plays and have to work it down the field. If the DL can hem him in, the Giants DBs will have a chance to make plays.

Establishing the run early will put more pressure on their secondary j_rud : 1/3/2017 4:43 pm : link They won't be able to sit in a double high if Perkins is ripping off 4 or 5 ypc. I think that had a lot to do with the O being unable to take advantage of their banged up secondary in week 5. With only 14 attempts for 44 yards their was no run threat, and with a 2:1 pass to run ratio their pass rush was also allowed to tee off. Of course the OL will need to hold up their end and they've gotta play better than they did in the first match up, which was one of the worst performances of the season. But I think the key for the O is establishing the run to loosen things up and control the clock. A liberal dose of Beckham on punt returns should help with field position.

One problem with looking at what Green Bay did rushing the ball Beezer : 1/3/2017 5:07 pm : link in December, as far as drawing an average per game, and per rush. The Bears game, where they ran it 23 times for 226 yards (Chicago is the 27th-ranked rushing D in the NFL).



All four of those games: 94 rushes for 468 yards (4.98 ypc). Impressive!



But take away the 27th-ranked rushing D?



+++



Three games v. Houston (12th-ranked rush D), v. Seattle (7th-ranked rushing D) and Minnesota (20th-ranked rushing D).



Totals: 71 carries for 242 yards (suddenly not so daunting 3.4 yards per carry).



* Titans (12th) allowed 99.7 ypg rushing - Packers got 109 on 26 carries (4.19 ypc)



* Seahawks (7th) allowed 92.9 ypg rushing - Packers got 93 yards on 30 carries (3.1 ypc)



* Vikings (20th) allowed 106.9 ypg rushing - Packers got 40 yards on 15 carries (2.67 ypc)



+++



I think this game will come down to whether or not Eli Manning can get the ball into receivers' hands on a consistent basis.



I have every confidence that our defense will be able to handle the Packers ground game.





Quote: Holding onto the ball after being hit will be paramount



Just have to let out a little air. In comment 13303087 Big Blue '56 said:Just have to let out a little air.

The combo is good adamg : 1/3/2017 7:13 pm : link Jennings is more of a FB at this point. No burst but some push and size. He's not turn8ng it over.



Perkins looks primed to go and rested. People can complain about Jennings but Perkins hasn't gotten injured or worn out. I expect both to be ready to go.