Some Eli Manning Highlights from 2011 DC Gmen Fan : 1/3/2017 3:34 pm



Watching this reminds me of just how "on" Eli was that year going into the postseason. His throws were lasers. He is definitely not throwing with the same zip now.



And Nicks and Cruz were amazing.

- ( Sorry about the music.Watching this reminds me of just how "on" Eli was that year going into the postseason. His throws were lasers. He is definitely not throwing with the same zip now.And Nicks and Cruz were amazing. Link - ( New Window

feet koko2315 : 1/3/2017 3:39 pm : link he was comfortable in the pocket...set, look, frozen rope

Nice job! kelsto811 : 1/3/2017 3:41 pm : link Eli was great but important to note he had a ridiculous pocket in probably 90% of those throws.



Cruz and Nicks were big time playmakers in 2011 too. Cruz really isn't the same player but hoping he can step up his game for one final postseason run.

A tale of two quarterbacks. NorwoodWideRight : 1/3/2017 3:44 pm : link Even in plays where he doesn't have forever to pick his target and the pocket is collapsing or a defender is in his face, Eli of 2011 looks vastly different than he does today.



I honestly can't place the blame on age, although I'm sure that's a part of it. And obviously he doesn't display the same trust in his OL, but there is some immeasurable difference between then and now that disturbs me on some deep level. His footwork is different. But it seems like he's cognitively different, too. I can't explain it.

in 2016 PaulBlakeTSU : 1/3/2017 3:48 pm : link Beckham is the only player who covers a big catch-radius.



In 2016, he had Nicks, Ballard, and Pascoe. On top of that, he had Cruz who could actually unleash havoc in the open field.



Look at his time to throw in these clips and look at how many players are wide open, relative to 2016.



The first 2 throws alone Aaroninma : 1/3/2017 3:56 pm : link He hasnt been able to step up into the pocket like that this entire year!



I know we say this everytime these highlights come up, but what could Hakeem Nicks have been? Completely cooked basically at 24yrs old.

RE: The first 2 throws alone BlueHurricane : 1/3/2017 4:00 pm : link

Quote: He hasnt been able to step up into the pocket like that this entire year!



I know we say this everytime these highlights come up, but what could Hakeem Nicks have been? Completely cooked basically at 24yrs old.



The throw to King was the first time all year I saw Eli step into a clean pocket and unleash a rocket. Lets hope it continues. In comment 13303152 Aaroninma said:The throw to King was the first time all year I saw Eli step into a clean pocket and unleash a rocket. Lets hope it continues.

RE: A tale of two quarterbacks. Johnny5 : 1/3/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: Even in plays where he doesn't have forever to pick his target and the pocket is collapsing or a defender is in his face, Eli of 2011 looks vastly different than he does today.



I honestly can't place the blame on age, although I'm sure that's a part of it. And obviously he doesn't display the same trust in his OL, but there is some immeasurable difference between then and now that disturbs me on some deep level. His footwork is different. But it seems like he's cognitively different, too. I can't explain it.

The thing that bothers me, if you go back to last year Eli looked vastly different than this year. Maybe people just figured out how to shut down McAdoo's offense. hard to know. In comment 13303133 NorwoodWideRight said:The thing that bothers me, if you go back to last year Eli looked vastly different than this year. Maybe people just figured out how to shut down McAdoo's offense. hard to know.

He got hit quite a bit in this video too. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/3/2017 4:09 pm : link The difference was the entire receiving corps was infinitely more talented and could get open quicker/open at all.

Before Beckham, 81_Great_Dane : 1/3/2017 4:15 pm : link Nicks was he best young NYG receiver I'd ever seen, and I've been watching since 1970.



The emergence of OBJ has taken the sting of that away, but geez he was good.



He and Steve Smith both had careers that were WAY too short.

RE: Before Beckham, Johnny5 : 1/3/2017 4:21 pm : link

Quote: Nicks was he best young NYG receiver I'd ever seen, and I've been watching since 1970.



The emergence of OBJ has taken the sting of that away, but geez he was good.



He and Steve Smith both had careers that were WAY too short.

Yep, two very likable players whose time was cut way short. In comment 13303214 81_Great_Dane said:Yep, two very likable players whose time was cut way short.

WAIT!!! BillKo : 1/3/2017 4:58 pm : link The OL sucked I was told in 2011.........LOL



That OL could still create a pocket to throw, and most of all protect the middle where Eli could step up............

RE: in 2016 BillKo : 1/3/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: Beckham is the only player who covers a big catch-radius.



In 2016, he had Nicks, Ballard, and Pascoe. On top of that, he had Cruz who could actually unleash havoc in the open field.



Look at his time to throw in these clips and look at how many players are wide open, relative to 2016.



Also, Manningham was a legit "stretch the field" WR.........



In comment 13303139 PaulBlakeTSU said:Also, Manningham was a legit "stretch the field" WR.........

Yes the OL gave him more space and time in 2011 Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 5:20 pm : link but Eli's footwork and ability to ignore the rush were better too.



Its both...

As a parent DC Gmen Fan : 1/3/2017 5:22 pm : link Eli probably just wants to get home in one piece to play with his daughters.

Part age, part scheme Go Terps : 1/3/2017 5:27 pm : link While I think Eli's eye level has dropped a bit this year, I think that's at least in part to the scheme. McAdoo knows the defense is playing well, and he's not afraid to put the game in their hands. Part of that means avoiding sacks, turnovers, holding penalties, and being happy to let the Wing/Harris combo pin opponents deep.



I give McAdoo enormous credit for recognizing his team's strengths and weaknesses, and tailoring the game to them. He hasn't been too proud as an offensive guy to put the game in the hands of the defense. To me that makes him a better head coach than offensive coordinator.

the time Gazo827 : 1/3/2017 6:37 pm : link Eli had on some of those plays, lol, Im not use to that. What an amazing year, Eli, Cruz, Nicks, and Manningham were all at the top of their games. Id give anything to see Cruz make a play like some of those. Its a shame.

RE: Man, I'll always love how... tikimvp : 1/3/2017 6:44 pm : link

Quote: THIS:





Led to THIS:





Which somehow led to THIS:





Sneakily one of my favorite plays of the '07 and 11 runs. Nicks breaks a huge one, dirty bird in the end zone, and we are offff... In comment 13303150 Mike in Long Beach said:Sneakily one of my favorite plays of the '07 and 11 runs. Nicks breaks a huge one, dirty bird in the end zone, and we are offff...

RE: WAIT!!! Devon : 1/3/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: The OL sucked I was told in 2011.........LOL



That OL could still create a pocket to throw, and most of all protect the middle where Eli could step up............



The OL did suck in 2011. They gave up the most pressures in the entire NFL. Using to a YouTube highlight video as evidence to LOL over them not is dumb, at best. It's even worse than the usual low sacks = good OL nonsense people won't let go.



Eli played out of his mind in 2011. He basically kept that team from picking in the top three in the draft and (with credit the WR trio) kept them alive for the defense to even have a chance to get on an improbable hot streak and for the team to be able to make a playoff run.



Don't cheapen what he accomplished then because it wasn't sustainable or because of what's going on now. It was never likely sustainable in the first place and just because the cumulative effects of years of mediocre to horrible OL play may be a problem now doesn't mean that he didn't somehow overcome OL problems in one specific season five years ago. In comment 13303353 BillKo said:The OL did suck in 2011. They gave up the most pressures in the entire NFL. Using to a YouTube highlight video as evidence to LOL over them not is dumb, at best. It's even worse than the usual low sacks = good OL nonsense people won't let go.Eli played out of his mind in 2011. He basically kept that team from picking in the top three in the draft and (with credit the WR trio) kept them alive for the defense to even have a chance to get on an improbable hot streak and for the team to be able to make a playoff run.Don't cheapen what he accomplished then because it wasn't sustainable or because of what's going on now. It was never likely sustainable in the first place and just because the cumulative effects of years of mediocre to horrible OL play may be a problem now doesn't mean that he didn't somehow overcome OL problems in one specific season five years ago.

I think the 2011 OL was worse than this year's version. BrettNYG10 : 1/3/2017 7:58 pm : link Regular season only of course - the OL came together in the playoffs.

who said I was using the highlights.... BillKo : 1/3/2017 8:17 pm : link I was either at or watched every game.



I can't believe some of you think this year's line is better than the 2011 version (even minus the playoffs).



That line had to hold the pocket for down the field pass plays.



This line can barely hold up for medium routes.....



To me, there is no comparison. The 2011 line was great, but it was at worst a good OL from a pass blocking perspective.

2011 line was not great.... BillKo : 1/3/2017 8:18 pm : link I mean...........

the 2011 line was garbage chris r : 1/3/2017 8:38 pm : link he got beat up vs the Niners but kept on standing in strong.



Now he doesn't stand in as strong perhaps a result an instinct he's developed over years and years of a bad line.

This OL is definitely worse than 2011. drkenneth : 1/3/2017 9:25 pm : link Look at some of those pockets Eli had. He looked downright comfortable: feet moving, strong throws.



They couldn't run for shit that year.



This OL- Eli 5 years older, and doesn't trust the OL. And they can't run it.

RE: who said I was using the highlights.... BrettNYG10 : 1/3/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: I was either at or watched every game.



I can't believe some of you think this year's line is better than the 2011 version (even minus the playoffs).



That line had to hold the pocket for down the field pass plays.



This line can barely hold up for medium routes.....



To me, there is no comparison. The 2011 line was great, but it was at worst a good OL from a pass blocking perspective.



Eli was excellent at creating extra time with his feet in the pocket. They gave up the most pressures that year - how were they good at pass blocking? In comment 13303653 BillKo said:Eli was excellent at creating extra time with his feet in the pocket. They gave up the most pressures that year - how were they good at pass blocking?

2011's OL was on their last breath and Giants2012 : 1/3/2017 9:43 pm : link the DL got healthy. Osi was out until late and Coughlin had the talk with Tuck.



McKenzie retired i believe, Diehl and the rest were barley backups.



2012's draft killed the next few years.