Would you put Beckham at Punt returner this Sunday?

Harris has had an awful year returning both punts and kicks. He even had a lot of room versus Redskins and did nothing with it.
OBJ needs to touch the ball as much as possible...
as long as he's going to catch the ball outside are own 20.
He looks good doing it. Big plays will happen.
Odell makes the first guy miss and he has the explosion to take it all the way. Just saying...but this is the playoffs and you play your best guys.
who posted it on BBI earlier... but think how the Redskins used Darrell Green in the playoffs. He ended the Bears post-season with one return.
if the opposition is punting from deep in their end. The gunners don't get a free release which will give OBJ a little room to work
100% i'm putting him back there...
and I would bet green bay does not give him a chance to return it, either by kicking it out of bounds or focusing more on hang time over distance to force him to fair catch.
the only time weve done anything back there is with him back there. cant be a coincidence.
This. The only reason Beckhqm hasn't taken one to the house this season is that he hasn't had enough chances. It's bound to happen, and they may very well need a score on special teams to win this game.
You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?
Steelers use Antonio Brown most of the time. Can't play scared of injuries especially in the playoffs.
As good as the D has been they're most likely going to have to score more than 20 points this week, which they haven't done in over a month. Of course it's no guarantee that it will lead directly to points, but at the very least improved field position can help. They gotta pull out all the stops.
so no one gets called for illegal block in the back etc.
Prefer Harris out there when it's them trying to pin us dead. I'd rather him catch the ball at the 10 instead of letting it go.
Just has more expirence than obj. Although Harris has made mistake this season in that regard.
But yea they are punting from their 5 let's let obj return it.
Good point. Since he's just as likely to get hurt catching passes let's rest him until we reach the Super Bowl.
He's long overdue for a big return and this would be the perfect week for it.
probably Wing...
save him for the Super Bowl
Being put in at PR and WR are two different things.
Punt returner has at least 5 or 6 guys bearing down on him trying to destroy him. WR is usually running away from guys and has to beat 1 or 2. Punt returners get hit harder as they are RBs at that point.
Get the ball in his hands as much as possible. Tell him when he's about to be hit, and can't dodge, take a knee!
It's all hands on deck. Hell yes I want him returning punts vs. the Packers!!
Been wanting it all year. He's housed two already this year. Neither counted, but one day it will.
I want the ball in his hands as much as possible.
Legend has it that hundreds of years ago, Sehorn got hurt fielding a KO and ...
Of course you let ODB try it.
The season's on the line. Why is this even a question?
I like the way Macadoo has been using ODB so far. Situationally. I feel like mostly when the other team is punting from deep in their own territory. Gives ODB a little extra room to work, and lowers the chance of catching and getting smashed. They have also put him and harris back on occasion. Give them something else to think about.
For his part , ODB needs to continue to be smart about fair catching the ball when nec. and being a little more concientious about ball security, as he does get a little loose with the ball sometimes
Yes.
I suspect Mac will "pick his spots" to use OBJ as such.
You play to win the game. HELLOOO??!!
lol. Yeah, the Skins did this back in the day with Darrell Green when they were in bog games and the playoffs. The Giants have to do the same now. It's go time.
Then yes. For example, if we are down a score late, you get him on the field as much as possible. If its a close game and the offense is continuing to struggle, put him out there.
If we are winning, and or they are simply trying to pin us deep, I would go with Harris.
I'd have him returning kickoffs too. From what I recall of his LSU highlight reel he we electric at returning KO's while in college.
We have a superstar let them worry about how we use him. Watch him rise to occasion the real ones usually do.,
the better for the Giants.
Every opportunity for a big play must be exploited.
100%
I swear one of these times his TD is going to count..and no blunders by rest of crew
But my one concern is him trying to field a punt inside our 20 that he should fair catch, and either get clobbered or risk fumbling trying too hard to make a play.
We need big plays and he has the best chance to make big plays.
it's an elimination game.
I think you will see both him and Harris. If GB is punting and looking to pin the Giants back you put Harris out there. If GB is punting deep in their territory you put OBJ out there.
I think we should wait until the Superbowl
Especially if the Packers are pinned deep. If packers are punting closer to midfield or trying to pin the Giants I put Harris back there.
You put your weapons in the best position to advance. So yes, definitely.
Need to use Harris, as well.
We are up 14+ in the 4th quarter
He forces the punter to think a lot more which can lead to mistakes. Harris is a good veteran special teamer, but Odell is on another planet as a threat to score on a punt.
playing specials in the playoffs. There is no tomorrow if you don't win.
so the more opportunities he has to have the ball in his hands the better
& I think he's due for a TD that isn't brought back by a flag.