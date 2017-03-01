Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Would you put Beckham at Punt returner this Sunday?

shelovesnycsports : 1/3/2017 4:11 pm
Yes or No?
Yes  
Big Blue '56 : 1/3/2017 4:12 pm : link
.
Of course.  
Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:13 pm : link
Harris has had an awful year returning both punts and kicks. He even had a lot of room versus Redskins and did nothing with it.

OBJ needs to touch the ball as much as possible...
Yes  
Old Dirty Beckham : 1/3/2017 4:13 pm : link
as long as he's going to catch the ball outside are own 20.
As soon as he returns from South Beach  
Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:14 pm : link
that is...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/3/2017 4:14 pm : link
They have to.
I'd like to see it.  
KWALL2 : 1/3/2017 4:15 pm : link
He looks good doing it. Big plays will happen.
Yes  
Go Terps : 1/3/2017 4:15 pm : link
.
Yes  
SGMen : 1/3/2017 4:15 pm : link
Odell makes the first guy miss and he has the explosion to take it all the way. Just saying...but this is the playoffs and you play your best guys.
I forget  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/3/2017 4:16 pm : link
who posted it on BBI earlier... but think how the Redskins used Darrell Green in the playoffs. He ended the Bears post-season with one return.
Especially  
PEEJ : 1/3/2017 4:16 pm : link
if the opposition is punting from deep in their end. The gunners don't get a free release which will give OBJ a little room to work
nothing to hold back  
koko2315 : 1/3/2017 4:17 pm : link
100% i'm putting him back there...
Absolutely  
B in ALB : 1/3/2017 4:18 pm : link
.
yup  
Les in TO : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link
and I would bet green bay does not give him a chance to return it, either by kicking it out of bounds or focusing more on hang time over distance to force him to fair catch.
Yes  
mattlawson : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link
the only time weve done anything back there is with him back there. cant be a coincidence.
I am sure my guys won't commit anymore penalties on his Punt Returns.  
Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link
Signed,

Coach Tom Quinn
RE: I forget  
Mark C : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link
In comment 13303218 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
who posted it on BBI earlier... but think how the Redskins used Darrell Green in the playoffs. He ended the Bears post-season with one return.


This. The only reason Beckhqm hasn't taken one to the house this season is that he hasn't had enough chances. It's bound to happen, and they may very well need a score on special teams to win this game.
Other side of the argument  
shelovesnycsports : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link
You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?
Yes  
pjcas18 : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link
Steelers use Antonio Brown most of the time. Can't play scared of injuries especially in the playoffs.
Absolutely  
j_rud : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link
As good as the D has been they're most likely going to have to score more than 20 points this week, which they haven't done in over a month. Of course it's no guarantee that it will lead directly to points, but at the very least improved field position can help. They gotta pull out all the stops.
and I would put him out there all alone  
Jay in Toronto : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link
so no one gets called for illegal block in the back etc.
Depends.  
Joey from GlenCove : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link
Prefer Harris out there when it's them trying to pin us dead. I'd rather him catch the ball at the 10 instead of letting it go.

Just has more expirence than obj. Although Harris has made mistake this season in that regard.

But yea they are punting from their 5 let's let obj return it.
RE: Depends.  
Joey from GlenCove : 1/3/2017 4:21 pm : link
In comment 13303237 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
Prefer Harris out there when it's them trying to pin us dead. I'd rather him catch the ball at the 10 instead of letting it go.

Just has more expirence than obj. Although Harris has made mistake this season in that regard.

But yea they are punting from their 5 let's let obj return it.


Pin is deep*
Absolutely. He's a game changer  
Victor in CT : 1/3/2017 4:22 pm : link
.......
RE: Other side of the argument  
Tesla : 1/3/2017 4:25 pm : link
In comment 13303232 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?


Good point. Since he's just as likely to get hurt catching passes let's rest him until we reach the Super Bowl.
Yes  
WillVAB : 1/3/2017 4:26 pm : link
He's long overdue for a big return and this would be the perfect week for it.
RE: Other side of the argument  
Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:27 pm : link
In comment 13303232 shelovesnycsports said:
Quote:
You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?


probably Wing...
No way  
Ron Johnson 30 : 1/3/2017 4:28 pm : link
save him for the Super Bowl
RE: RE: Other side of the argument  
shelovesnycsports : 1/3/2017 4:29 pm : link
In comment 13303250 Tesla said:
Quote:
In comment 13303232 shelovesnycsports said:


Quote:


You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?



Good point. Since he's just as likely to get hurt catching passes let's rest him until we reach the Super Bowl.
Being put in at PR and WR are two different things.
Punt returner has at least 5 or 6 guys bearing down on him trying to destroy him. WR is usually running away from guys and has to beat 1 or 2. Punt returners get hit harder as they are RBs at that point.
Yes  
gmen4ever : 1/3/2017 4:33 pm : link
Get the ball in his hands as much as possible. Tell him when he's about to be hit, and can't dodge, take a knee!
I wanted him returning punts vs. the Skins.  
Boy Cord : 1/3/2017 4:38 pm : link
It's all hands on deck. Hell yes I want him returning punts vs. the Packers!!
Yes, he's a lethal weapon.  
bceagle05 : 1/3/2017 4:41 pm : link
.
Yes.  
yatqb : 1/3/2017 4:43 pm : link
.
I would.  
Mike in Long Beach : 1/3/2017 4:44 pm : link
Been wanting it all year. He's housed two already this year. Neither counted, but one day it will.
he's their only offensive gamechanger  
Greg from LI : 1/3/2017 4:44 pm : link
I want the ball in his hands as much as possible.
But but but  
mrvax : 1/3/2017 4:45 pm : link
Legend has it that hundreds of years ago, Sehorn got hurt fielding a KO and ...

Of course you let ODB try it.
Yes.  
arcarsenal : 1/3/2017 4:47 pm : link
Now is the time.
Of course  
OC2.0 : 1/3/2017 4:47 pm : link
The season's on the line. Why is this even a question?
Yes, the way he has been used already  
dancing blue bear : 1/3/2017 4:50 pm : link
I like the way Macadoo has been using ODB so far. Situationally. I feel like mostly when the other team is punting from deep in their own territory. Gives ODB a little extra room to work, and lowers the chance of catching and getting smashed. They have also put him and harris back on occasion. Give them something else to think about.

For his part , ODB needs to continue to be smart about fair catching the ball when nec. and being a little more concientious about ball security, as he does get a little loose with the ball sometimes
Easy.  
BillKo : 1/3/2017 4:50 pm : link
Yes.

I suspect Mac will "pick his spots" to use OBJ as such.
without question  
Optimus-NY : 1/3/2017 4:51 pm : link
You play to win the game. HELLOOO??!!

lol. Yeah, the Skins did this back in the day with Darrell Green when they were in bog games and the playoffs. The Giants have to do the same now. It's go time.
If the situation is right  
gmen9892 : 1/3/2017 4:53 pm : link
Then yes. For example, if we are down a score late, you get him on the field as much as possible. If its a close game and the offense is continuing to struggle, put him out there.

If we are winning, and or they are simply trying to pin us deep, I would go with Harris.
Yes.  
AcidTest : 1/3/2017 4:56 pm : link
Absolutely.
I'd actually go a step further....  
Tesla : 1/3/2017 4:57 pm : link
I'd have him returning kickoffs too. From what I recall of his LSU highlight reel he we electric at returning KO's while in college.
Absolutely  
TMS : 1/3/2017 5:22 pm : link
We have a superstar let them worry about how we use him. Watch him rise to occasion the real ones usually do.,
The more touches for him,  
Beezer : 1/3/2017 5:23 pm : link
the better for the Giants.
Yes, it's win or go home time  
Torrag : 1/3/2017 5:25 pm : link
Every opportunity for a big play must be exploited.
yes  
micky : 1/3/2017 5:46 pm : link
100%

I swear one of these times his TD is going to count..and no blunders by rest of crew
Why not?  
Giants_ROK : 1/3/2017 6:04 pm : link
Balls to the wall.
Definitely  
mfsd : 1/3/2017 6:07 pm : link
But my one concern is him trying to field a punt inside our 20 that he should fair catch, and either get clobbered or risk fumbling trying too hard to make a play.
No doubt you do  
SomeFan : 1/3/2017 7:10 pm : link
We need big plays and he has the best chance to make big plays.
Yes, Yes, and Yes,  
clatterbuck : 1/3/2017 7:13 pm : link
it's an elimination game.
OBJ  
stretch234 : 1/3/2017 7:43 pm : link
I think you will see both him and Harris. If GB is punting and looking to pin the Giants back you put Harris out there. If GB is punting deep in their territory you put OBJ out there.
Yes Yes  
Blitzem : 1/3/2017 8:02 pm : link
See Clatterbuck
No...  
EricJ : 1/3/2017 8:04 pm : link
I think we should wait until the Superbowl
Situationally  
armstead98 : 1/3/2017 8:08 pm : link
Especially if the Packers are pinned deep. If packers are punting closer to midfield or trying to pin the Giants I put Harris back there.
You're in the tournament  
ChathamMark : 1/3/2017 8:09 pm : link
You put your weapons in the best position to advance. So yes, definitely.
I think pick their spots.......  
Simms11 : 1/3/2017 8:45 pm : link
Need to use Harris, as well.
Every Time unless  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/3/2017 9:07 pm : link
We are up 14+ in the 4th quarter

He forces the punter to think a lot more which can lead to mistakes. Harris is a good veteran special teamer, but Odell is on another planet as a threat to score on a punt.
Sure  
Percy : 1/3/2017 9:09 pm : link
It's what he does.
I remember LT  
Bubba : 6:30 am : link
playing specials in the playoffs. There is no tomorrow if you don't win.
The guy is a threat to score anytime he has the ball  
AnyoneButPhilly : 6:38 am : link
so the more opportunities he has to have the ball in his hands the better
Yes.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:39 am : link
& I think he's due for a TD that isn't brought back by a flag.
