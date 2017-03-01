Would you put Beckham at Punt returner this Sunday? shelovesnycsports : 1/3/2017 4:11 pm Yes or No?

Of course. Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:13 pm : link Harris has had an awful year returning both punts and kicks. He even had a lot of room versus Redskins and did nothing with it.



OBJ needs to touch the ball as much as possible...

I'd like to see it. KWALL2 : 1/3/2017 4:15 pm : link He looks good doing it. Big plays will happen.

Yes SGMen : 1/3/2017 4:15 pm : link Odell makes the first guy miss and he has the explosion to take it all the way. Just saying...but this is the playoffs and you play your best guys.

I forget Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/3/2017 4:16 pm : : 1/3/2017 4:16 pm : link who posted it on BBI earlier... but think how the Redskins used Darrell Green in the playoffs. He ended the Bears post-season with one return.

Especially PEEJ : 1/3/2017 4:16 pm : link if the opposition is punting from deep in their end. The gunners don't get a free release which will give OBJ a little room to work

nothing to hold back koko2315 : 1/3/2017 4:17 pm : link 100% i'm putting him back there...

yup Les in TO : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link and I would bet green bay does not give him a chance to return it, either by kicking it out of bounds or focusing more on hang time over distance to force him to fair catch.

Yes mattlawson : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link the only time weve done anything back there is with him back there. cant be a coincidence.

I am sure my guys won't commit anymore penalties on his Punt Returns. Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link Signed,



Coach Tom Quinn

RE: I forget Mark C : 1/3/2017 4:19 pm : link

Quote: who posted it on BBI earlier... but think how the Redskins used Darrell Green in the playoffs. He ended the Bears post-season with one return.



This. The only reason Beckhqm hasn't taken one to the house this season is that he hasn't had enough chances. It's bound to happen, and they may very well need a score on special teams to win this game. In comment 13303218 Eric from BBI said:This. The only reason Beckhqm hasn't taken one to the house this season is that he hasn't had enough chances. It's bound to happen, and they may very well need a score on special teams to win this game.

Other side of the argument shelovesnycsports : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?

Yes pjcas18 : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link Steelers use Antonio Brown most of the time. Can't play scared of injuries especially in the playoffs.

Absolutely j_rud : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link As good as the D has been they're most likely going to have to score more than 20 points this week, which they haven't done in over a month. Of course it's no guarantee that it will lead directly to points, but at the very least improved field position can help. They gotta pull out all the stops.

and I would put him out there all alone Jay in Toronto : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link so no one gets called for illegal block in the back etc.

Depends. Joey from GlenCove : 1/3/2017 4:20 pm : link Prefer Harris out there when it's them trying to pin us dead. I'd rather him catch the ball at the 10 instead of letting it go.



Just has more expirence than obj. Although Harris has made mistake this season in that regard.



But yea they are punting from their 5 let's let obj return it.

RE: Depends. Joey from GlenCove : 1/3/2017 4:21 pm : link

Quote: Prefer Harris out there when it's them trying to pin us dead. I'd rather him catch the ball at the 10 instead of letting it go.



Just has more expirence than obj. Although Harris has made mistake this season in that regard.



But yea they are punting from their 5 let's let obj return it.



Pin is deep* In comment 13303237 Joey from GlenCove said:Pin is deep*

RE: Other side of the argument Tesla : 1/3/2017 4:25 pm : link

Quote: You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?



Good point. Since he's just as likely to get hurt catching passes let's rest him until we reach the Super Bowl. In comment 13303232 shelovesnycsports said:Good point. Since he's just as likely to get hurt catching passes let's rest him until we reach the Super Bowl.

Yes WillVAB : 1/3/2017 4:26 pm : link He's long overdue for a big return and this would be the perfect week for it.

RE: Other side of the argument Jimmy Googs : 1/3/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?



probably Wing... In comment 13303232 shelovesnycsports said:probably Wing...

RE: RE: Other side of the argument shelovesnycsports : 1/3/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13303232 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





You can lose him when you need him the most. After Beckham who is Eli's other weapon?







Good point. Since he's just as likely to get hurt catching passes let's rest him until we reach the Super Bowl. Being put in at PR and WR are two different things.

Punt returner has at least 5 or 6 guys bearing down on him trying to destroy him. WR is usually running away from guys and has to beat 1 or 2. Punt returners get hit harder as they are RBs at that point. In comment 13303250 Tesla said:Being put in at PR and WR are two different things.Punt returner has at least 5 or 6 guys bearing down on him trying to destroy him. WR is usually running away from guys and has to beat 1 or 2. Punt returners get hit harder as they are RBs at that point.

Yes gmen4ever : 1/3/2017 4:33 pm : link Get the ball in his hands as much as possible. Tell him when he's about to be hit, and can't dodge, take a knee!

I wanted him returning punts vs. the Skins. Boy Cord : 1/3/2017 4:38 pm : link It's all hands on deck. Hell yes I want him returning punts vs. the Packers!!

But but but mrvax : 1/3/2017 4:45 pm : link Legend has it that hundreds of years ago, Sehorn got hurt fielding a KO and ...



Of course you let ODB try it.

Of course OC2.0 : 1/3/2017 4:47 pm : link The season's on the line. Why is this even a question?

Yes, the way he has been used already dancing blue bear : 1/3/2017 4:50 pm : link I like the way Macadoo has been using ODB so far. Situationally. I feel like mostly when the other team is punting from deep in their own territory. Gives ODB a little extra room to work, and lowers the chance of catching and getting smashed. They have also put him and harris back on occasion. Give them something else to think about.



For his part , ODB needs to continue to be smart about fair catching the ball when nec. and being a little more concientious about ball security, as he does get a little loose with the ball sometimes



Easy. BillKo : 1/3/2017 4:50 pm : link Yes.



I suspect Mac will "pick his spots" to use OBJ as such.

without question Optimus-NY : 1/3/2017 4:51 pm : link You play to win the game. HELLOOO??!!



lol. Yeah, the Skins did this back in the day with Darrell Green when they were in bog games and the playoffs. The Giants have to do the same now. It's go time.

If the situation is right gmen9892 : 1/3/2017 4:53 pm : link Then yes. For example, if we are down a score late, you get him on the field as much as possible. If its a close game and the offense is continuing to struggle, put him out there.



If we are winning, and or they are simply trying to pin us deep, I would go with Harris.

I'd actually go a step further.... Tesla : 1/3/2017 4:57 pm : link I'd have him returning kickoffs too. From what I recall of his LSU highlight reel he we electric at returning KO's while in college.

Absolutely TMS : 1/3/2017 5:22 pm : link We have a superstar let them worry about how we use him. Watch him rise to occasion the real ones usually do.,

The more touches for him, Beezer : 1/3/2017 5:23 pm : link the better for the Giants.

Yes, it's win or go home time Torrag : 1/3/2017 5:25 pm : link Every opportunity for a big play must be exploited.

yes micky : 1/3/2017 5:46 pm : link 100%



I swear one of these times his TD is going to count..and no blunders by rest of crew

Definitely mfsd : 1/3/2017 6:07 pm : link But my one concern is him trying to field a punt inside our 20 that he should fair catch, and either get clobbered or risk fumbling trying too hard to make a play.

No doubt you do SomeFan : 1/3/2017 7:10 pm : link We need big plays and he has the best chance to make big plays.

OBJ stretch234 : 1/3/2017 7:43 pm : link I think you will see both him and Harris. If GB is punting and looking to pin the Giants back you put Harris out there. If GB is punting deep in their territory you put OBJ out there.

No... EricJ : 1/3/2017 8:04 pm : link I think we should wait until the Superbowl

Situationally armstead98 : 1/3/2017 8:08 pm : link Especially if the Packers are pinned deep. If packers are punting closer to midfield or trying to pin the Giants I put Harris back there.

You're in the tournament ChathamMark : 1/3/2017 8:09 pm : link You put your weapons in the best position to advance. So yes, definitely.

I think pick their spots....... Simms11 : 1/3/2017 8:45 pm : link Need to use Harris, as well.

Every Time unless Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/3/2017 9:07 pm : link We are up 14+ in the 4th quarter



He forces the punter to think a lot more which can lead to mistakes. Harris is a good veteran special teamer, but Odell is on another planet as a threat to score on a punt.

I remember LT Bubba : 6:30 am : link playing specials in the playoffs. There is no tomorrow if you don't win.

The guy is a threat to score anytime he has the ball AnyoneButPhilly : 6:38 am : link so the more opportunities he has to have the ball in his hands the better